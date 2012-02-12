Trending

Nys wins GP Stad Eeklo in sprint finish

Belgian champion outkicks Meeusen and Meisen

Image 1 of 10

The podium; Meussen, Nys, and Meisen

The podium; Meussen, Nys, and Meisen
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 2 of 10

Nys finds it hard to lose in the winter.

Nys finds it hard to lose in the winter.
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 3 of 10

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 4 of 10

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)

Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 5 of 10

Nys corners on the snowy course.

Nys corners on the snowy course.
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 6 of 10

Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus

Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 7 of 10

Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus

Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 8 of 10

Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet

Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 9 of 10

Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor

Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)
Image 10 of 10

Nys triumphs in the GP Stad Eeklo, in a thrilling three-man sprint.

Nys triumphs in the GP Stad Eeklo, in a thrilling three-man sprint.
(Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) took out the GP Stad Eeklo in Belgium on Sunday, outsprinting Tom Meussen (Telenet-Fidea) and Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) in a three man sprint to the line.

Nys, who is the reigning Belgian champion worked with Meeusen and Meisen throughout the hour long race, building up an advantage from very early on after new world champion Niel Albert had been distanced.

Full Results
1Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:59:08
2Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
3Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
4Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:05
5Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
6Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:15
7Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:25
8Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:00:28
9Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL0:00:33
10Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
11Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:39
12Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
13Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl0:01:11
14Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
15Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco0:01:16
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor0:01:24
17Daniel Peeters (Bel)0:01:43
18Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea0:01:48
19Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea
20Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL0:01:52
21Bart Hofman (Bel)0:02:27
22Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco0:03:15
23Steven De Decker (Bel)0:03:19
24Bert De Wispelaere (Bel)0:03:52
25Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL0:04:21
26Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco
27Valentijn Van De Velde (Bel)
28Lorenz Couckuyt (Bel)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews