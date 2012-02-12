Image 1 of 10 The podium; Meussen, Nys, and Meisen (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 2 of 10 Nys finds it hard to lose in the winter. (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 3 of 10 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 4 of 10 Tom Meeusen (Telenet-Fidea) (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 5 of 10 Nys corners on the snowy course. (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 6 of 10 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 7 of 10 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 8 of 10 Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 9 of 10 Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf) Image 10 of 10 Nys triumphs in the GP Stad Eeklo, in a thrilling three-man sprint. (Image credit: Krist Vanmelle/Sportfotograaf)

Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) took out the GP Stad Eeklo in Belgium on Sunday, outsprinting Tom Meussen (Telenet-Fidea) and Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) in a three man sprint to the line.

Nys, who is the reigning Belgian champion worked with Meeusen and Meisen throughout the hour long race, building up an advantage from very early on after new world champion Niel Albert had been distanced.