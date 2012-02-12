Nys wins GP Stad Eeklo in sprint finish
Belgian champion outkicks Meeusen and Meisen
Sven Nys (Landbouwkrediet) took out the GP Stad Eeklo in Belgium on Sunday, outsprinting Tom Meussen (Telenet-Fidea) and Marcel Meisen (BKCP-Powerplus) in a three man sprint to the line.
Nys, who is the reigning Belgian champion worked with Meeusen and Meisen throughout the hour long race, building up an advantage from very early on after new world champion Niel Albert had been distanced.
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:59:08
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|3
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP-Powerplus
|4
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:05
|5
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|6
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:15
|7
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:25
|8
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:00:28
|9
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|0:00:33
|10
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|11
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:39
|12
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|13
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel) Team AA Drink-Leontien.nl
|0:01:11
|14
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept Cycling Team
|15
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Baboco
|0:01:16
|16
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:24
|17
|Daniel Peeters (Bel)
|0:01:43
|18
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Telenet-Fidea
|0:01:48
|19
|Arnaud Grand (Swi) Telenet-Fidea
|20
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|0:01:52
|21
|Bart Hofman (Bel)
|0:02:27
|22
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|0:03:15
|23
|Steven De Decker (Bel)
|0:03:19
|24
|Bert De Wispelaere (Bel)
|0:03:52
|25
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - KDL
|0:04:21
|26
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco
|27
|Valentijn Van De Velde (Bel)
|28
|Lorenz Couckuyt (Bel)
