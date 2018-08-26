Naesen wins GP Ouest France Plouay
AG2R La Mondiale holds off Valgren with long sprint
Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) won a rain-soaked edition of the Bretagne Classic/GP Ouest France Plouay, going long in the sprint to hold off Astana's Michael Valgren from a three-rider breakaway. Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) was third.
Michael Matthews (Sunweb) took out the sprint behind for fourth place.
Naesen, who won a kermesse in Erpe-Mere and the GP Lucien Van Impe before heading to France for the GP de Plouay, said he knew he wanted to win again.
"It is unbelievable that it was successful," Naesen said.
The 256.9km race started off under overcast skies and quickly a seven-man breakaway got away, containing Koen Bouwman (LottoNl-Jumbo), Paul Ourselin (Direct Energie), Maxim Belkov (Katusha-Alpecin), Warren Barguil and Maxime Bouet (Fortuneo-Oscaro), Alex Turrin (Wilier Triestina) and Mauro Finetto (Delko Marseille Provence KTM).
They built up a four-minute lead, but with 100km to go the rain began to fall and their gap quickly melted. With 70km to go, Quick-Step Floors pushed the pace on a gravel sector as the gap fell to one minute, but their efforts were countered by Wellens, who sparked a 15-rider counter-attack that became the new leading group.
As the cold rain began to fall harder, the group was whittled down to six with 15km to go, when Wellens, Valgren and Naesen escaped, leaving a chase group with Matthews, Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors), Oliver Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ) and Ruben Guerreiro (Trek-Segafredo).
The trio worked together to build up a minute's gap before the finish, where Naesen opened up the sprint early and rode Wellens out the back, while Valgren was unable to come around.
"If I sit on the front and know that I have good legs, I always give everything to make sure I do not miss a chance," Naesen said. "If I win a race, I don't want anyone to say afterwards that I was not the best."
While Wellens had already conceded before the sprint, Valgren found himself out-matched by the Belgian. "I felt strong, but in the final hundred meters I discovered someone was even stronger," Valgren said. "Oliver Naesen was very good today, in the final sprint I tried to go in his wheel but he was just too fast. It was one of my better sprints this season, so I cannot complain.
"I’m happy with this result, as I had a lot of bad luck the last weeks, but today everything went well. My legs were good and I had some luck, so I have a good feeling about my second place today."
Wellens said he may have been over-eager with the attack that sparked the winning move, but was satisfied with the podium placing. "Third place was the highest possible result for me today," he said. "I helped to start up the finale and I have to admit that soon after that, I didn't have much left in the tank."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6:16:34
|2
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:03
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:13
|5
|Rúben Guerreiro (Por) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:15
|8
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:17
|9
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:18
|10
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:24
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNL-Jumbo
|13
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|19
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|21
|José Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|25
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|26
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNL-Jumbo
|27
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|28
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|30
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|32
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|33
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|34
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|35
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|36
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|40
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|41
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|42
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Katusha-Alpecin
|43
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|46
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|47
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|49
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|50
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|51
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|54
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|58
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:11
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:55
|63
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:03:42
|64
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:54
|65
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:03:56
|66
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:04:27
|67
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:30
|68
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|0:06:31
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|70
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|0:06:32
|71
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|72
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:06:33
|73
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|74
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:35
|75
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:51
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Matti Breschel (Den) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Julius Van Den Berg (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Jos van Emden (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Mekseb Debesay (Eri) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Rob Power (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Willie Smit (RSA) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Club
|DNF
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|DNS
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|DNF
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|DNS
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Kevin Ledanois (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Clement Russo (Fra) Fortuneo-Samsic
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Perez (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Luca Raggio (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Simon Antonini (Ita) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
