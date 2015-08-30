Image 1 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the GP Ouest France Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 27 Michael Kolár (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 27 Tinkoff-Saxo at the GP Ouest France - Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 27 Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 27 Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 27 Loïc Chetout (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 27 Martin Mortensen (CULT Energy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 27 Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 27 Xabier Zandio Echaide (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 27 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 27 Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 27 Team Lotto Jumbo rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 27 Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 27 Marco Haller (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 27 Team Katusha at GP Ouest France Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 27 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 27 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 27 Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 27 Loïc Vliegen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 27 Tony Martin's bike (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 27 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) claimed his 20th victory of the season in Plouay after missing out on a second stage win at the Arctic Race of Norway and finishing second to André Greipel at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg. He outsprinted Italy's Simone Ponzi (Southeast) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) on the famous finishing line of the 2000 World Championships.

"I knew there was a possibility because I had done GP Plouay three times already but I didn't see myself as a favourite,” Kristoff said. "Last year, it was a winning breakaway. At the end, my team kept me safe. It was quite dangerous going to the finish because of all the guys coming from behind but I received a great lead out from Marco [Haller] and Jacopo [Guarnieri] as usual."

"It's a really hard race here. It was a bunch sprint at the end but I wasn't sure if I could overcome the last climb. I'm really happy that I managed to do it. I was not confident in bringing the race back together."

"My twentieth win is a big one," Kristoff also told Cyclingnews. "To win in the World Tour is always great. I'm really happy about that. Now I'm looking forward to the twenty-first victory. The World Championship is my next big goal."

Full Results