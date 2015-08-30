Kristoff wins GP Ouest France Plouay
Katusha sprinter on fine form ahead of Worlds
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) claimed his 20th victory of the season in Plouay after missing out on a second stage win at the Arctic Race of Norway and finishing second to André Greipel at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg. He outsprinted Italy's Simone Ponzi (Southeast) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) on the famous finishing line of the 2000 World Championships.
"I knew there was a possibility because I had done GP Plouay three times already but I didn't see myself as a favourite,” Kristoff said. "Last year, it was a winning breakaway. At the end, my team kept me safe. It was quite dangerous going to the finish because of all the guys coming from behind but I received a great lead out from Marco [Haller] and Jacopo [Guarnieri] as usual."
"It's a really hard race here. It was a bunch sprint at the end but I wasn't sure if I could overcome the last climb. I'm really happy that I managed to do it. I was not confident in bringing the race back together."
"My twentieth win is a big one," Kristoff also told Cyclingnews. "To win in the World Tour is always great. I'm really happy about that. Now I'm looking forward to the twenty-first victory. The World Championship is my next big goal."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:31:32
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|9
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|10
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|12
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|14
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|19
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|20
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|27
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|28
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|30
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|34
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|36
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|39
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|41
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|42
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|43
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|48
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|49
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|56
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|58
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|63
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|64
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|65
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|67
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|69
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|70
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:12
|71
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:20
|72
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|73
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:28
|75
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|77
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|78
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|79
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|80
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|81
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|82
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|83
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|84
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|89
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|90
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|91
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|92
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|93
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|98
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|99
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|100
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|101
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|105
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|108
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|111
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|112
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|116
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|122
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|123
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:09:00
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|127
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:15
|DNF
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Dmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

