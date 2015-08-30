Trending

Kristoff wins GP Ouest France Plouay

Katusha sprinter on fine form ahead of Worlds

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the GP Ouest France Plouay

Michael Kolár (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Tinkoff-Saxo at the GP Ouest France - Plouay

Rui Costa (Lampre-Merida)

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing)

Loïc Chetout (Cofidis)

Martin Mortensen (CULT Energy)

Matteo Trentin (Etixx-Quick Step

Xabier Zandio Echaide (Team Sky)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)

Tom Stamsnijder (Giant-Alpecin)

Team Lotto Jumbo rider

Luis Ángel Maté (Cofidis)

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Team Katusha at GP Ouest France Plouay

Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his win

Dylan Teuns (BMC)

Loïc Vliegen (BMC)

Tony Martin's bike (Etixx-Quick Step)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) claimed his 20th victory of the season in Plouay after missing out on a second stage win at the Arctic Race of Norway and finishing second to André Greipel at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg. He outsprinted Italy's Simone Ponzi (Southeast) and Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale-Garmin) on the famous finishing line of the 2000 World Championships.

"I knew there was a possibility because I had done GP Plouay three times already but I didn't see myself as a favourite,” Kristoff said. "Last year, it was a winning breakaway. At the end, my team kept me safe. It was quite dangerous going to the finish because of all the guys coming from behind but I received a great lead out from Marco [Haller] and Jacopo [Guarnieri] as usual."

"It's a really hard race here. It was a bunch sprint at the end but I wasn't sure if I could overcome the last climb. I'm really happy that I managed to do it. I was not confident in bringing the race back together."

"My twentieth win is a big one," Kristoff also told Cyclingnews. "To win in the World Tour is always great. I'm really happy about that. Now I'm looking forward to the twenty-first victory. The World Championship is my next big goal." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:31:32
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
4Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
9Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
10Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
11Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
12Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
14Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
16Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
18Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
19Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
20Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
26Rui Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
27Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
28Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
29Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
30Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
32Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
34Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
36Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
37Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
39Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
40Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
41Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
42Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
45Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
48Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
49Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
53Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
55Luca Wackermann (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
56Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
58José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
59David Lopez (Spa) Team Sky
60Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
61Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
63Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
64Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
65Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
67Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
69Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
70Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:12
71Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:20
72Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
73Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
74Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:28
75Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
77Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
78Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
79Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
80Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
81Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
82Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
83Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
84Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
86Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
89Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
90Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:50
91Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
92Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
93Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
95Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
96Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
97Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
98Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
99Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
100Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
101Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
104Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
105Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
107Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
108Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
109Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
111Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:07:33
112Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
113Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
114Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
116Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
119Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
120Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
122Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
123Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:09:00
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
127Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:15
DNFStefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFGiorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFSamuele Conti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
DNFFrancis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFAnthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFRobert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBen Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFStefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNFLoic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
DNFNathan Haas (Aus) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFSebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFRuben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFBen Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFQuentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFStig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFGorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFIon Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFBenat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFTony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFThomas Boudat (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFCaleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCarter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFCheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFTom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFDmitrii Kozonchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFElia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFJonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
DNFCalvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
DNFMaciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFStefan Schumacher (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFFrederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFFrancis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert

 

