GP Ouest France - Plouay past winners
Champions 1931-2014
Past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Sylvain Chavanel (FRA) IAM Cycling
|2013
|Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Lampre-Merida
|2012
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (NOR) Team Sky
|2011
|Grega Bole (SLO) Lampre-ISD
|2010
|Matthew Goss (AUS) Team HTC-Columbia
|2009
|Simon Gerrans (AUS) Cervélo TestTeam
|2008
|Pierrick Fédrigo (FRA) Bouygues Télécom
|2007
|Thomas Voeckler (FRA) Bouygues Télécom
|2006
|Vincenzo Nibali (ITA) Liquigas
|2005
|George Hincapie (USA) Discovery Channel
|2004
|Didier Rous (FRA) Brioches La Boulangère
|2003
|Andy Flickinger (FRA) AG2R Prévoyance
|2002
|Jeremy Hunt (GBR) BigMat-Auber 93
|2001
|Nico Mattan (BEL)
|2000
|Michele Bartoli (ITA)
|1999
|Christophe Mengin (FRA)
|1998
|Pascal Hervé (FRA)
|1997
|Andrea Ferrigato (ITA)
|1996
|Frank Vandenbroucke (BEL)
|1995
|Rolf Järmann (SUI)
|1994
|Andreï Tchmil (MDA)
|1993
|Thierry Claveyrolat (FRA)
|1992
|Ronan Pensec (FRA)
|1991
|Armand de Las Cuevas (FRA)
|1990
|Bruno Cornillet (FRA)
|1989
|Jean-Claude Colotti (FRA)
|1988
|Luc Leblanc (FRA)
|1987
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)
|1986
|Martial Gayant (FRA)
|1985
|Eric Guyot (FRA)
|1984
|Sean Kelly (IRL)
|1983
|Pierre Bazzo (FRA)
|1982
|François Castaing (FRA)
|1981
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (FRA)
|1980
|Patrick Friou (FRA)
|1979
|Frits Pirard (NED)
|1978
|Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (FRA)
|1977
|Jacques Bossis (FRA)
|1976
|Jacques Bossis (FRA)
|1975
|Cyrille Guimard (FRA)
|1974
|Raymond Martin (FRA)
|1973
|Jean-Claude Largeau (FRA)
|1972
|Robert Bouloux (FRA)
|1971
|Jean-Pierre Danguillaume (FRA)
|1970
|Jean Marcarini (FRA)
|1969
|Jean Jourden (FRA)
|1968
|Jean Jourden (FRA)
|1967
|François Hamon (FRA)
|1966
|Claude Mazeaud (FRA)
|1965
|François Goasduff (FRA)
|1964
|Jean Bourles (FRA)
|1963
|Fernand Picot (FRA)
|1962
|Jean Gainche (FRA)
|1961
|Fernand Picot (FRA)
|1960
|Hubert Ferrer (FRA)
|1959
|Emmanuel Crenn (FRA)
|1958
|Jean Gainche (FRA)
|1957
|Isaac Vitre (FRA)
|1956
|Valentin Huot (FRA)
|1955
|Jean Petitjean (FRA)
|1954
|Ugo Anzile (ITA)
|1953
|Serge Blusson (FRA)
|1952
|Emile Guerinel (FRA)
|1951
|Emile Guerinel (FRA)
|1950
|Armand Audaire (FRA)
|1949
|Armand Audaire (FRA)
|1948
|Eloi Tassin (FRA)
|1947
|Raymond Louviot (FRA)
|1946
|Ange Le Strat (FRA)
|1945
|Eloi Tassin (FRA)
|1938
|Pierre Cloarec (FRA)
|1937
|Jean-Marie Goasmat (FRA)
|1936
|Pierre Cogan (FRA)
|1935
|Jean Le Dily (FRA)
|1934
|Lucien Tulot (FRA)
|1933
|Philippe Bono (FRA)
|1932
|Philippe Bono (FRA)
|1931
|François Favé (FRA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy