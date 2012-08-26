Boasson Hagen wins GP Plouay
Norwegian times attack perfectly
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) put in a beautifully timed effort to win the GP Plouay, soloing to the line over Rui Costa (Movistar) with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Sharp) winning the bunch sprint just behind.
It was the Norwegian's first victory since he claimed his national road race title in June.
Boasson Hagen jumped across to an attack by Costa and then surged away just before the crest of the final climb with 1km to go and powered to the victory on the quick descent to the finish line.
"I'm really happy with that and it was nice to get the win today. The team did a really good job to keep me up there all day and heading into the finish," Boasson Hagen said on TeamSky.com.
"I was riding a lot in the bunch with Thomas and Christian who helped me out a lot. I felt good when I jumped clear and I felt confident that I could take the win.
"The whole team did lots of pulling on the front during the day so it was great to be able to finish it off. It has been quite a while since my last victory so it was nice to see the form is good. Hopefully it can continue."
The race organisers tested out a new, longer circuit for this year's event, with nine laps of a 27km loop that incorporated three significant climbs.
The breakaway of the day included five riders: Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha), Sebastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), who persisted until just before the final lap with 30km to go.
Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) counter-attacked the move and was joined by four other riders, but the peloton was all back together by the base of the Cote de Ty-Marrec, the final climb.
Costa put in his move on the climb and Simon Gerrans (Orica-AIS) tried to stay with the Portuguese rider, but went backwards on the climb. Before the top, Boasson Hagen was able to go across to him and then push ahead for the victory.
"It was a really impressive win from Eddy," said Sky directeur sportif Sean Yates. "He bridged out of the group across to Rui Costa and went straight past him. He was unstoppable!
"It was a hard race in the latter stages and that meant there was no one dominant team. It was every man for himself. I told the guys 'if you feel good don't be scared to have a go and don't let the race slip away.' No one was capable of controlling moves or bringing them back. Eddy took his chance and reaped the benefits."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5:55:28
|2
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
|8
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|11
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|12
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|17
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|20
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
|23
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|24
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|26
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|28
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|29
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|31
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|32
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|36
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|39
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
|42
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|43
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|44
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|47
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|48
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|49
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|52
|David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|53
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|54
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|55
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|58
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|61
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|62
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|63
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|64
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|69
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|70
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|72
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|73
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
|74
|Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|75
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|76
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|77
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|78
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|79
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|81
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|82
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:00:34
|83
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:43
|84
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:00:58
|85
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|88
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|89
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:20
|90
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|92
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|93
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|94
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|95
|Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:01:51
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:02:34
|98
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:02:45
|100
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|101
|Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|102
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|103
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|104
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:07
|105
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|106
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|107
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|109
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|110
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|111
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|113
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:03:42
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
|115
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
|116
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|0:04:05
|117
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|118
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:08
|119
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:17
|120
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:07
|121
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|122
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:08:27
|126
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|129
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|130
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|131
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|132
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:54
|133
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
|0:13:45
|134
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|135
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|136
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:50
|DNF
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Dmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|DNF
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
|DNF
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Takashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
|DNS
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
