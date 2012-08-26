Trending

Boasson Hagen wins GP Plouay

Norwegian times attack perfectly

Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) put in a beautifully timed effort to win the GP Plouay, soloing to the line over Rui Costa (Movistar) with Heinrich Haussler (Garmin-Sharp) winning the bunch sprint just behind.

It was the Norwegian's first victory since he claimed his national road race title in June.

Boasson Hagen jumped across to an attack by Costa and then surged away just before the crest of the final climb with 1km to go and powered to the victory on the quick descent to the finish line.

"I'm really happy with that and it was nice to get the win today. The team did a really good job to keep me up there all day and heading into the finish," Boasson Hagen said on TeamSky.com.

"I was riding a lot in the bunch with Thomas and Christian who helped me out a lot. I felt good when I jumped clear and I felt confident that I could take the win.

"The whole team did lots of pulling on the front during the day so it was great to be able to finish it off. It has been quite a while since my last victory so it was nice to see the form is good. Hopefully it can continue."

The race organisers tested out a new, longer circuit for this year's event, with nine laps of a 27km loop that incorporated three significant climbs.

The breakaway of the day included five riders: Dries Devenyns (Omega Pharma-Quickstep), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Aleksandr Kuschynski (Katusha), Sebastien Duret (Bretagne-Schuller) and Rein Taaramae (Cofidis), who persisted until just before the final lap with 30km to go.

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) counter-attacked the move and was joined by four other riders, but the peloton was all back together by the base of the Cote de Ty-Marrec, the final climb.

Costa put in his move on the climb and Simon Gerrans (Orica-AIS) tried to stay with the Portuguese rider, but went backwards on the climb. Before the top, Boasson Hagen was able to go across to him and then push ahead for the victory.

"It was a really impressive win from Eddy," said Sky directeur sportif Sean Yates. "He bridged out of the group across to Rui Costa and went straight past him. He was unstoppable!

"It was a hard race in the latter stages and that meant there was no one dominant team. It was every man for himself. I told the guys 'if you feel good don't be scared to have a go and don't let the race slip away.' No one was capable of controlling moves or bringing them back. Eddy took his chance and reaped the benefits."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling5:55:28
2Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Movistar Team0:00:05
3Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
4Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
6Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Radioshack-Nissan
8Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
10Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
11Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
12Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
16Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
17Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
19Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
20Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
22Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
23David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
24Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
25Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
26Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
27Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
28Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
29Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
31Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
32Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
35Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
36Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
39Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
40Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin-Sharp
42Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
43Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
44Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
47Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
48Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
49José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
50Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
52David Lelay (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
53Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
54Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
55Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
58Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
59Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
60Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
61Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
62Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
63Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
64Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
65Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
66Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
68Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
69Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
70Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Julien Simon (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
72Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
73Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Movistar Team
74Haimar Zubeldia Agirre (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
75Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
76Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
77Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
78Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
79Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
80Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
81Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
82Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:00:34
83Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:43
84Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:00:58
85Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
87Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
88Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
89Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:20
90Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
91Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
92Yann Huguet (Fra) Argos - Shimano
93Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
94Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
95Egoi Martinez De Esteban (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:01:51
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:02:34
98Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:02:45
100Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos - Shimano
101Jerome Coppel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
102Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
103Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
104Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:07
105Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
106Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
107Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
108Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
109Jesse Sergent (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
110Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
111Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
112Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
113Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:03:42
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Radioshack-Nissan
115Robert Wagner (Ger) Radioshack-Nissan
116Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank0:04:05
117Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
118Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:08
119Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:17
120Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:07
121Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
122Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
124Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
125Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:08:27
126Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
128Dimitri Champion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
129Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
130Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
131Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
132Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:54
133Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:13:45
134Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
135Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
136Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:50
DNFMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
DNFDaniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMichael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFBaden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFAnthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFDmitriy Fofonov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFMaxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
DNFMichal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
DNFVladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFPablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFDavide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
DNFJeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFThomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
DNFJoost Posthuma (Ned) Radioshack-Nissan
DNFAlessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFFederico Canuti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFPeter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFGert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJack Bauer (NZl) Garmin-Sharp
DNFDavid Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
DNFTakashi Miyazawa (Jpn) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFSébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFNicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJulien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLaurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
DNFThomas Bonnin (Fra) Argos - Shimano
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Argos - Shimano
DNSRomain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

