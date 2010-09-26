Van Paassen victorious in GP Neerpelt
Dutchwoman takes second win of season
Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) won the GP Neerpelt on Sunday, besting compatriot Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus).
The trio emerged at the head of affairs on the opening lap, and then the 21-year-old Van Paassen dropped her two companions on the next lap and pressed onwards for the solo victory, her second win in as many days.
"The season starting with two wins is great," said Van Paassen. "My ambition is to win a World Cup and to finish high in that classification.
"Last year I came into the big 'cross races a little short. Especially technically, I was often just below the top, but I have trained hard to eliminate that difference. Here I have made a difference on a hilly course."
|1
|Sanne van Paassen (Ned) BrainWash
|0:39:39
|2
|Daphny van den Brand (Ned) ZZPR.nl-Destil
|0:00:33
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:04
|4
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:01:28
|5
|Sophie de Boer (Ned)
|0:02:06
|6
|Reza Hormes (Ned)
|0:02:22
|7
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:02:50
|8
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:03:06
|9
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel)
|0:03:35
|10
|Nikki Harris (GBr)
|0:04:07
