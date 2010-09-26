Image 1 of 7 The women's podiu (l-r): Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil), Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) and Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 7 Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) celebrates her victory in the GP Neerpelt. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 7 Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) earned her second win of the season at the GP Neerpelt. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 7 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) finished third. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 7 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) on the run-up. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 7 Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) is alone in the lead. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 7 GP Neerpelt winner Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) on the podium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Sanne van Paassen (BrainWash) won the GP Neerpelt on Sunday, besting compatriot Daphny van den Brand (ZZPR.nl-Destil) and Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus).

The trio emerged at the head of affairs on the opening lap, and then the 21-year-old Van Paassen dropped her two companions on the next lap and pressed onwards for the solo victory, her second win in as many days.

"The season starting with two wins is great," said Van Paassen. "My ambition is to win a World Cup and to finish high in that classification.

"Last year I came into the big 'cross races a little short. Especially technically, I was often just below the top, but I have trained hard to eliminate that difference. Here I have made a difference on a hilly course."