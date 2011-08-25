Trending

Visconti prevails in Carnago

Italian champion bests Ponzi and Belletti

Image 1 of 11

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) wins the sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 11

Visconti pulled off a perfect sprint

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 3 of 11

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) on the podium

(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 4 of 11

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 11

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 11

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 11

Simone Ponzi (Liquigas), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) and Manuele Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium in Carnago

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 11

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) took a commanding victory over Simone Ponzi and Manuel Belletti

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 11

David Rebellin (Miche) back in the mix

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 11

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) takes the win in Carnago

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 11

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) goes on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) took advantage of an excellent lead out from his teammates and his powerful final acceleration to win the GP Carnago one-day race in northern Italy.

The Italian national champion beat Simone Ponzi (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago CSF) as riders looked to impress Italian national coach Paolo Bettini and earn a place in the team for the world championships.

Visconti gave Farnese Vini its 18th win of the season but has confirmed that he will join Movistar for 2012.

“We raced really well as a team today,” Visconti said, praising his teammates.

“First Caccia was in the break and then we controlled the racing before Mazzanti and then especially Pierpaolo De Negri guided me in the finale and set me up in an optimum position. I went through the last corner in first position and so the road was wide open. Because I’m able to quickly get a gap in a sprint, I had an ‘easy time’ and won well.”

Visconti hopes to sign off with Farnese Vini with a leadership role at the world championships and success at the Giro di Lombardia.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4:43:52
2Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:01
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
6Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis0:00:02
7Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche
8Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
10Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
11Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
12Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
13Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
15Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
16Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
17Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:09
18Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
21Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
22Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
23Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
24Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
25Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
27Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
28Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
29Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
30Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
31Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
33Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg0:00:18
34Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:00:21
35Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
36Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
37Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
38Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
39Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
40Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
41Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
42Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
43Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
44Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
45Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
46Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:27
47Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
48Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:00:54
49Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
50Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
51Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:01:21
52Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:23
53David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:29
54Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
55Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
56Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
57Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lapmre - ISD
58Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
59Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
60Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
61Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:48
62Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia0:02:08
63Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
64Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
65Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
66Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
67Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
70Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:02:39
71Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo0:03:08
72Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:03:30
73Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
74Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:38
75Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
76Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
77Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:50
78Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
79Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:01
80Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ0:04:06

 

