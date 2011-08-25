Visconti prevails in Carnago
Italian champion bests Ponzi and Belletti
Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) took advantage of an excellent lead out from his teammates and his powerful final acceleration to win the GP Carnago one-day race in northern Italy.
The Italian national champion beat Simone Ponzi (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago CSF) as riders looked to impress Italian national coach Paolo Bettini and earn a place in the team for the world championships.
Visconti gave Farnese Vini its 18th win of the season but has confirmed that he will join Movistar for 2012.
“We raced really well as a team today,” Visconti said, praising his teammates.
“First Caccia was in the break and then we controlled the racing before Mazzanti and then especially Pierpaolo De Negri guided me in the finale and set me up in an optimum position. I went through the last corner in first position and so the road was wide open. Because I’m able to quickly get a gap in a sprint, I had an ‘easy time’ and won well.”
Visconti hopes to sign off with Farnese Vini with a leadership role at the world championships and success at the Giro di Lombardia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4:43:52
|2
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:01
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|0:00:02
|7
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Miche
|8
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|10
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Geox-TMC
|11
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|12
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|16
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:06
|17
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:09
|18
|Blaz Furdi (Slo) Adria Mobil
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Acqua & Sapone
|21
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Danilo Andrenacci (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|23
|Alessandro Donati (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|24
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Luca Solari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Francesco Di Paolo (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|27
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|28
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) Price Your Bike
|29
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|30
|Emanuele Bindi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|31
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Vorarlberg
|33
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Team Vorarlberg
|0:00:18
|34
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:00:21
|35
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|36
|Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|37
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|38
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|39
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|40
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Team Vorarlberg
|41
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) FDJ
|43
|Henry Frusto (Ita) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|44
|Marco Corti (Ita) Geox-TMC
|45
|Walter Proch (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|46
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:27
|47
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|48
|Oleg Berdos (Mda) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:54
|49
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|50
|Roberto Antonio Richeze (Arg) Ora Hotels Carrera
|51
|Ariel Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:01:21
|52
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:23
|53
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:29
|54
|Simone Boifava (Ita) Ora Hotels Carrera
|55
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|56
|Luca Barla (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|57
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lapmre - ISD
|58
|Giuseppe Di Salvo (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|59
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|60
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|61
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:48
|62
|Damiano Margutti (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|0:02:08
|63
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|64
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|65
|Gianluca Maggiore (Ita) De Rosa - Ceramica Flaminia
|66
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|67
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|70
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:02:39
|71
|Junya Sano (Jpn) d'Angelo & Antenucci - Nippo
|0:03:08
|72
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:03:30
|73
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|74
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:38
|75
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|76
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|77
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:50
|78
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|79
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:01
|80
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:06
