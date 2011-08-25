Image 1 of 11 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) wins the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 11 Visconti pulled off a perfect sprint (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 3 of 11 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) on the podium (Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla) Image 4 of 11 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 11 Simone Ponzi (Liquigas), Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) and Manuele Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) on the podium in Carnago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 11 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) took a commanding victory over Simone Ponzi and Manuel Belletti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 11 David Rebellin (Miche) back in the mix (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 11 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) takes the win in Carnago (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 11 Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini) took advantage of an excellent lead out from his teammates and his powerful final acceleration to win the GP Carnago one-day race in northern Italy.

The Italian national champion beat Simone Ponzi (Liquigas - Cannondale) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago CSF) as riders looked to impress Italian national coach Paolo Bettini and earn a place in the team for the world championships.

Visconti gave Farnese Vini its 18th win of the season but has confirmed that he will join Movistar for 2012.

“We raced really well as a team today,” Visconti said, praising his teammates.

“First Caccia was in the break and then we controlled the racing before Mazzanti and then especially Pierpaolo De Negri guided me in the finale and set me up in an optimum position. I went through the last corner in first position and so the road was wide open. Because I’m able to quickly get a gap in a sprint, I had an ‘easy time’ and won well.”

Visconti hopes to sign off with Farnese Vini with a leadership role at the world championships and success at the Giro di Lombardia.





Full Results