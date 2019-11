Image 1 of 20 Max Schachmann raises his arms in celebration (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 20 Schachmann and his Bora-Hansgrohe teammates at the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 Davide Cabburo on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 4 of 20 Eduard Prades on the move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 20 Matteo Cattaneo launches his attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 6 of 20 The duo are away (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 7 of 20 Cattaneo looks over his shoulder (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 8 of 20 Max Schachmann wins his first race for Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 9 of 20 The start and finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 10 of 20 The early breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 11 of 20 The peloton make their way through the Tuscan countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 12 of 20 The peloton takes on the rolling terrain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 13 of 20 Mitchelton-Scott were pominent throughout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 14 of 20 Thibaut Pinot tried his hand for FDJ (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 15 of 20 A sweeping bend (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 16 of 20 The bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 17 of 20 The riders head through Larciano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 18 of 20 The start and finish line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 19 of 20 The riders head through Larciano (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 20 of 20 The rest of the field trickles in (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) made up for disappointment at Strade Bianche by winning Sunday’s GP Industria & Artigianato in Larciano, near Florence.

The German was hit by a mechanical problem after making the key selection in the finale of Strade Bianche. He chased hard to get back on but paid for his efforts and was distanced on the final hilly dirt road sectors, finishing 29th.

Despite having the fatigue of Strade Bianche in his legs, Schachmann was able to go on the attack on the final climb of San Baronto with Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli). He then hung onto the Italian on the roan-soaked twisting descent and won the sprint.

Andrea Vedrame (Androni Giocattoli) won the sprint for third place a few seconds behind, beating a group of 20 or so riders.

"After my bad luck at Strade Bianche, I’m super happy to win this race," said Schachmann, who celebrated his first victory for Bora after leaving Deceuninck-QuickStep at the end of last season.

"It was a beautiful parcours but when it started to rain it was pretty slippy and there were some crashes. The attacks started on the final climb, with [Thibaut] Pinot trying too. I could follow them and then go with the Androni rider too. We made it to the finish together and I’m super happy to have won it."

Results