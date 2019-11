Image 1 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 43 Franco Pellizotti at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 43 Adam Yates with the 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 43 Adam yates on the GP Industria & Artigianato podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 43 Richard Carapaz at GP Industria & Artigianato leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 43 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 43 Scenery along the route of GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 43 Scenery along the route of GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 43 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) on his own at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 43 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) on his own at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 43 Richard Carapaz at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 43 Simon Clarke drives the break at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 43 Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 43 Filippo Pozzato (Wilier Selle Italia) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 43 Richard Carapaz (Movistar), Adam Yates (Orica-Scott ) and Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 43 Adam Yates (Orica-scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 43 The leaders sprint for the line in GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 43 Adam Yates takes in the prizes at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 43 Nils Politt (Katusha-Alpecin) at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 43 Scenery along the route of GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 43 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 43 Javier Megias (Novo Nordisk) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 43 Adam Yates, Simon Clarke and Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 43 Scenery along the route of GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 43 Nils Politt at the Katusha team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 43 Jhonatan Restrepo at the Katusha team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 43 Robert Power (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 43 Jose Rojas at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 43 The start/finish at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 43 Scenery along the route of GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 43 Adam Yates attacks the lead group at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 43 Adam Yates attacks the lead group at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 43 A Novo Nordisk rider at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 43 Nairo Quintana at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 43 Jhonatan Restrepo at GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 43 Scenery along the route of GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 43 Adam Yates wins 2017 GP Industria & Artigianato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) won GP Industria & Artigianato for the second time on Sunday, outsprinting an elite group of climbers in the 200km Italian one-day race.

Yates was part of an six-man group that sneaked away after the day's initial breakaway was caught. The Briton used his savvy and patience to let other riders in his group attack before launching his own perfectly timed move in the finale.

"I wasn't lucky, but I'm not renowned as a sprinter, so it's a good win for me," Yates said. "I tried to give it some welly on the last climb and have a few digs, but I couldn't get away from the other guys and had to wait for the sprint. It's really good to come back here and get a second win, the team were fantastic, and it's a great way to go into next week's Tirreno Adriatico."

Yates previously won the race in 2014.

A group of four formed off the front after about an hour of racing.When the race approached the San Baronto climb for the first of four ascents in the final 90km, the leaders had an advantage of nearly five minutes. Orica went to the front from there and started brining the gap down regularly until the quartet was back in the fold on the penultimate lap.

With the breakaway back in the fold and less than 20km remaining, fresh attacks started launching front he reduced bunch before Yates slipped away with Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac), Richard Carapaz (Movistar Team), Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli), Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli) and Simon Clarke (Cannondale-Drapac). Yates launched several attacks, as did the others, on the final ascent, but none could shake free from the group, setting up Yates' sprint win.

Orica-Scott director Neil Stephens said it was a "fantastic day" for his team.

"The boys were superb throughout," Stephens said. "We knew it was going to be a hard race, so we were happy when the early breakaway went clear without posing too much of a threat. There were no issues over the first two-thirds of the race, then we had a bit of chat and the boys started bringing it back together on the penultimate lap and looking ahead to the finale.

"We rode hard going into the final circuit, with Jack [Haig] and Rob [Power] really driving the race to shake things up before Adam took off. From there he played his cards brilliantly, he had a few digs to test the water before picking his moment to finish it off. It was a well-deserved result for the team today and a great effort, of course we are very happy to be continuing our great start to the season."

Full Results