Simon Clarke wins GP Industria & Artigianato

Fedi, Visconti round out podium

Image 1 of 9

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) wins GP Industria & Artigianato

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) wins GP Industria & Artigianato
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 9

Simon Clarke (Cannondale Pro Cycling)

Simon Clarke (Cannondale Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 9

Simon Clarke (Cannondale)

Simon Clarke (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 9

Andrea Fedi, Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti on the podium

Andrea Fedi, Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 9

Andrea Fedi, Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti on the podium

Andrea Fedi, Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 9

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela) celebrates on the podium

Andrea Fedi (Southeast-Venezuela) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 9

Andrea Fedi, Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti made up the podium

Andrea Fedi, Simon Clarke and Giovanni Visconti made up the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 9

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) wins GP Industria & Artigianato

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) wins GP Industria & Artigianato
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 9

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) wins GP Industria & Artigianato

Simon Clarke (Cannondale) wins GP Industria & Artigianato
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Simon Clarke took his first win for the Cannondale team at the GP Industria & Artigianato in Larciano, Tuscany, after a strong team performance in the rain.

Cannondale had Ramunas Navardauskas in the early break of the day and he managed to stay clear until the final assault of the San Baronto climb that was covered four times. Clarke sensed that the race was coming back together and anticipated any attacks from local rider Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Andrea Fedi of Southeast, jumping across to Navardauskas. He then helped Clarke open a gap and then the Australian dived down the descent to win alone in Larciano.

Fedi and Visconti fought for second place but were disappointed to finish on the lower steps of the podium after finishing 33 seconds behind Clarke. Rigoberto Uran finished fourth in the same time as the two, Navardauskas fought to the finish to take sixth, while Davide Formolo was 13th, confirming Cannondale's strength in depth.

2014 winner Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was 11th in the same time as Formolo, at 43 seconds.

"It's great to win my first race for Cannondale. I'm really motivated this year because it's a new state after four years at Orica. I love racing in Italy and know these roads because I raced for the ISD team (now Southeast) that is based here," Clarke said after enjoying his moment on the podium.

It was Clarke's fourth solo career win after also taking stages all three Grand Tours in team time trial with Orica-GreenEdge. He also spent a day in the leader's pink jersey at the 2015 Giro d'Italia after Orica-GreenEdge dominated the team time trial in San Remo, and finished second to new teammate Formolo on the stage of the Giro d'Italia to La Spezia.

"I wasn't expecting to win but we knew we had to give it everything after Navardauskas went in the break and worked so hard. When the chase group was closing own on him on the last climb, I decided to spark a surprise and jump across to him. We got together before the summit of San Baronto and then he helped me gain 25 seconds at the top. I dived down the descent and knew I had a great chance."

Clarke has recently spent 18 days training at altitude on Mount Teide with several of his Cannondale teammates to prepare for the spring races. He will be part of the Cannondale squad for Tirreno-Adriatico that starts on the Tuscan coast on Wednesday.

"Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and were all motivated to do well," he said. "We spent a lot of time at altitude and that allowed us to work hard and get to know each other."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling4:59:45
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:33
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
4Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:43
6Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
8Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
9Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
11Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
12Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
13Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:18
16Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:23
18Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
21Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
22Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
23Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
25Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:44
27Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:05
30Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
31Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Italy
32Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:08
33Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:13
34Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:04:26
35Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
36Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:05:22
37Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:41
38Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
39Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:48
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:55
41Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:10:13
42Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:11:06
43Eduardo Godoy Yonder (Ven) Venezuela
44Xavier Quevedo (Ven) Venezuela
45Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
46Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
47Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
48Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
49Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
50Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
51Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
52Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
54Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
55Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
59Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
60Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
61Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
62Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
63Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
64Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
65Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Troia Oliviero (Ita) Italy
67Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
68Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
69Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
70Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
71Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
72Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
73Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
74Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:42
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFRuben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFAlexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFLuke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFEmanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFAntonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFDaniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFGrega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFVincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFBakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
DNFDiego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFIlia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFValerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
DNFSimon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAngel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFEgor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
DNFAlexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFDavid Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJavier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFScott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMatteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFDaniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFMirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFDavide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
DNFHector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFDomingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFRory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
DNFMarc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
DNFNocentini Rinaldo (Ita) Italy
DNFEdoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
DNFEdward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
DNFMarco Tecchio (Ita) Italy
DNFMiguel Armando Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Venezuela
DNFEnrique Lis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
DNFJonathan Pertsinidis Monsalve (Ven) Venezuela

Latest on Cyclingnews