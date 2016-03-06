Simon Clarke wins GP Industria & Artigianato
Fedi, Visconti round out podium
Simon Clarke took his first win for the Cannondale team at the GP Industria & Artigianato in Larciano, Tuscany, after a strong team performance in the rain.
Related Articles
Cannondale had Ramunas Navardauskas in the early break of the day and he managed to stay clear until the final assault of the San Baronto climb that was covered four times. Clarke sensed that the race was coming back together and anticipated any attacks from local rider Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) and Andrea Fedi of Southeast, jumping across to Navardauskas. He then helped Clarke open a gap and then the Australian dived down the descent to win alone in Larciano.
Fedi and Visconti fought for second place but were disappointed to finish on the lower steps of the podium after finishing 33 seconds behind Clarke. Rigoberto Uran finished fourth in the same time as the two, Navardauskas fought to the finish to take sixth, while Davide Formolo was 13th, confirming Cannondale's strength in depth.
2014 winner Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) was 11th in the same time as Formolo, at 43 seconds.
"It's great to win my first race for Cannondale. I'm really motivated this year because it's a new state after four years at Orica. I love racing in Italy and know these roads because I raced for the ISD team (now Southeast) that is based here," Clarke said after enjoying his moment on the podium.
It was Clarke's fourth solo career win after also taking stages all three Grand Tours in team time trial with Orica-GreenEdge. He also spent a day in the leader's pink jersey at the 2015 Giro d'Italia after Orica-GreenEdge dominated the team time trial in San Remo, and finished second to new teammate Formolo on the stage of the Giro d'Italia to La Spezia.
"I wasn't expecting to win but we knew we had to give it everything after Navardauskas went in the break and worked so hard. When the chase group was closing own on him on the last climb, I decided to spark a surprise and jump across to him. We got together before the summit of San Baronto and then he helped me gain 25 seconds at the top. I dived down the descent and knew I had a great chance."
Clarke has recently spent 18 days training at altitude on Mount Teide with several of his Cannondale teammates to prepare for the spring races. He will be part of the Cannondale squad for Tirreno-Adriatico that starts on the Tuscan coast on Wednesday.
"Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and were all motivated to do well," he said. "We spent a lot of time at altitude and that allowed us to work hard and get to know each other."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4:59:45
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:33
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:43
|6
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Italy
|9
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|Egan Arley Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|13
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:18
|16
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:23
|18
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|21
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|22
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|23
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:44
|27
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|29
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:05
|30
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|31
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Italy
|32
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|33
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:13
|34
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:04:26
|35
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|36
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:05:22
|37
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:41
|38
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Italy
|39
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:48
|40
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:55
|41
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:10:13
|42
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:11:06
|43
|Eduardo Godoy Yonder (Ven) Venezuela
|44
|Xavier Quevedo (Ven) Venezuela
|45
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|48
|Ildar Arslanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|49
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|50
|Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|51
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|52
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|54
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha
|55
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|59
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|60
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|61
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|62
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|63
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|65
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Troia Oliviero (Ita) Italy
|67
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|68
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|69
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|70
|Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|72
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|74
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:42
|DNF
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|DNF
|Antonio Viola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Scott Ambrose (NZl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|DNF
|Hector Saez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Nocentini Rinaldo (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Edoardo Affini (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Marco Tecchio (Ita) Italy
|DNF
|Miguel Armando Ubeto Aponte (Ven) Venezuela
|DNF
|Enrique Lis Diaz (Ven) Venezuela
|DNF
|Jonathan Pertsinidis Monsalve (Ven) Venezuela
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy