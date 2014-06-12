Trending

Geschke wins GP du Canton d'Argovie

Dillier and Baugnies fill out podium

Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) won his first race in three years with a sprint victory over Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) after teammate Georg Preidler controlled the select breakaway of 25-riders which formed on the last of the 12 laps around Gippengen. Geschke had the fastest finish in the bunch to continue the winning ways of Giant-Shimano.

"It is a big relief to win today as I have gone close many times but I haven't had a win since 2011," Geschke said. "It was a tough race with a hard parcours and also a good field but the team was great today and Georg did an awesome job to control at the end.

"My legs were not great at the start of the day but they came round as the race went on and it looks like I have recovered well from the Giro. I was feeling good during the week and was confident of being able to go for a result but it is not the same feeling as when you're racing.

"I have to thank the team for believing in me and my ability to score results. The riders and staff have kept supporting me and give me freedom in races like this to learn and develop, and also to go for the win. It's nice to pay everyone back with a victory."

 

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano4:31:14
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
3Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
5Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
7Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
9Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
10Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
15Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
16Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
20Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
21Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
24Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:05
26Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
27Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida0:00:10
28Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
29Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
30Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:23
31Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
36Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
39Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
40Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:01:14
41Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:52
42Fabian Lienhard (Swi)0:01:57
43Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
44Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
45Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
46Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
49Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
50Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
51Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
52Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
53Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Simon Pellaud (Swi)0:02:36
55Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:05
56Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
58Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
59Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
60Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
61Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
62Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
63Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
64Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:42
65Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
66Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
68Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:43
70Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
71Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
72Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
73Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:06:47
74Tom Bohli (Swi)0:07:42
75Lukas Spengler (Swi)
76Théry Schir (Swi)
77Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
78Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
79Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:13
80Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:15:43
81Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
82Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
83Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
84Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
85Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
86Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
87Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
88Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
89Simon Zahner (Swi)
90Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
93Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
94Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
95Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
96Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
97Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
98Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
99Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Jan Keller (Swi)
101Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
102Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
103Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
104Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
105Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
106Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
107Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
108Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
109Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
110Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
111Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
113Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
114Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFAndrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFLaurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFFabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDuber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFVicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
DNFAliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
DNFRamon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFEmanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFJose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFAndreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka

 

