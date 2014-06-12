Geschke wins GP du Canton d'Argovie
Dillier and Baugnies fill out podium
Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) won his first race in three years with a sprint victory over Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) after teammate Georg Preidler controlled the select breakaway of 25-riders which formed on the last of the 12 laps around Gippengen. Geschke had the fastest finish in the bunch to continue the winning ways of Giant-Shimano.
"It is a big relief to win today as I have gone close many times but I haven't had a win since 2011," Geschke said. "It was a tough race with a hard parcours and also a good field but the team was great today and Georg did an awesome job to control at the end.
"My legs were not great at the start of the day but they came round as the race went on and it looks like I have recovered well from the Giro. I was feeling good during the week and was confident of being able to go for a result but it is not the same feeling as when you're racing.
"I have to thank the team for believing in me and my ability to score results. The riders and staff have kept supporting me and give me freedom in races like this to learn and develop, and also to go for the win. It's nice to pay everyone back with a victory."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|4:31:14
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|16
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|17
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|21
|Andre Fernando S. Martins Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|24
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:05
|26
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|27
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:10
|28
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Simon Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|30
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:23
|31
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Nino Schurter (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|39
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:14
|41
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:52
|42
|Fabian Lienhard (Swi)
|0:01:57
|43
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|44
|Nathan Brown (USA) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|46
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|49
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|50
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|51
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|52
|Alessio Taliani (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Simon Pellaud (Swi)
|0:02:36
|55
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:05
|56
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|58
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|60
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|61
|Mirco Saggiorato (Swi) Team Stölting
|62
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team Netapp - Endura
|63
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|64
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:42
|65
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|67
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:43
|70
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|71
|Nelson Filipe Santos Simoes Oliveira (Por) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:06:47
|74
|Tom Bohli (Swi)
|0:07:42
|75
|Lukas Spengler (Swi)
|76
|Théry Schir (Swi)
|77
|Jonathan Paredes (Col) Colombia
|78
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:13
|80
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:15:43
|81
|Darwin Ferney Pantoja Tobar (Col) Colombia
|82
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|83
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|86
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|87
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|88
|Julian Kern (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Simon Zahner (Swi)
|90
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team Netapp - Endura
|95
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|96
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|98
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|99
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Jan Keller (Swi)
|101
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|102
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|103
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|106
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|107
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|109
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Colle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|111
|Fredrik Carl Wilhelm Kessiakoff (Swe) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|114
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Duber Armando Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Spa) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
