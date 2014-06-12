Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) won his first race in three years with a sprint victory over Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) after teammate Georg Preidler controlled the select breakaway of 25-riders which formed on the last of the 12 laps around Gippengen. Geschke had the fastest finish in the bunch to continue the winning ways of Giant-Shimano.

"It is a big relief to win today as I have gone close many times but I haven't had a win since 2011," Geschke said. "It was a tough race with a hard parcours and also a good field but the team was great today and Georg did an awesome job to control at the end.

"My legs were not great at the start of the day but they came round as the race went on and it looks like I have recovered well from the Giro. I was feeling good during the week and was confident of being able to go for a result but it is not the same feeling as when you're racing.

"I have to thank the team for believing in me and my ability to score results. The riders and staff have kept supporting me and give me freedom in races like this to learn and develop, and also to go for the win. It's nice to pay everyone back with a victory."

