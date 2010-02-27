Dumoulin wins Insubria
Rojas, Roche complete podium
Frenchman Samuel Dumoulin took victory at the 181km Grand Prix Insubria on Saturday. He won after outsprinting the 10 other riders in the same leading group. Spaniard Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) and Irishman Nicolas Roche (AG2R - La Mondiale) finished second and third.
The group had formed with 15 riders, but was whittled down to 11 after an attack on the last climb, with a little over two kilometers to go until the finish.
World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) was among the attackers. He finished fifth after fourth-place rider Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni).
Five riders formed the main break of the day, including Stephane Auge (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), John-Lee Augustyn (Sky Professional Cycling Team), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Schnyder (Price Custom) and Alberto Di Lorenzo (Zheroquadro Radenska). They were off the front from kilometre 27 to 162, with a maximum advantage of 5:45 at the 65km point. Di Lorenzo took all the intermediate contests along the way.
The race came alive during the final two laps of the finishing circuit. On the first ascent of the Formarco, Eros Capecchi (Footon Servetto) and Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) went to the front, but Nocentini crashed on the subsequent descent and had to be taken to the hospital. Examination revealed that he broke his tibia and fibula. He will be out of competition for an indefinite period while he recuperates.
Evans and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Diquigiovanni Androni) were active on the last lap of the circuit as was Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale). In the end 11 of 15 riders were left to contest the final sprint, won by Dumolin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|4:20:24
|2
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La Mondiale
|4
|Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|7
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R - La Mondiale
|10
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|0:00:26
|13
|Francisco Josè Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
|14
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
|15
|Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|16
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|17
|jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|19
|David Lelay (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
|20
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
|21
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|23
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|24
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas - Doimo
|25
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas . Doimo
|28
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:43
|29
|Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
|30
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|31
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|32
|Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
|33
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - NGC
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|36
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|38
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|39
|Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|40
|simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|42
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|43
|Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil
|0:01:39
|44
|Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|45
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|47
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|48
|Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|49
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|50
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
|51
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:13
|52
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R - La Mondiale
|53
|David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|54
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|55
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|57
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:46
|58
|Gullaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|59
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
|60
|Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|61
|Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
|62
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|63
|Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
|64
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|65
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|66
|Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|67
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|68
|Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|69
|Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
|70
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:00
|71
|Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|72
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|73
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|74
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|0:05:02
|75
|Alessandro Colò (Ita) ISD - Neri
|76
|G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|77
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|78
|Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon - Servetto
|79
|Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|80
|Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|81
|Michael Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|82
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|84
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
|85
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R - La Mondiale
|86
|Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|87
|Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|88
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|90
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|91
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|92
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|93
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|94
|Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|95
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|96
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|97
|Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|98
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|99
|Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|100
|Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|101
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|102
|Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|103
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
|104
|Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
|105
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
|106
|Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
|107
|Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
|108
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|109
|Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|111
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas . Doimo
|112
|Francesco Tomei (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:06:34
|113
|Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|0:06:48
|114
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
|115
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|116
|Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:07:17
|117
|Lukas Rohner (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
|118
|Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
|119
|Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
|120
|Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|121
|Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
|122
|Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|123
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|124
|Josè Luis Arrieta Lujambo (Spa) AG2R - La Mondiale
|125
|Stephane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|126
|Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
|127
|Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|128
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|129
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
|130
|Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|131
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|DNS
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Cameron Jones Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R - La Mondiale
|DNF
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|DNF
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|DNF
|Marco Corti (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|DNF
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|DNF
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon - Servetto
|DNF
|Chistopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Fabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
|DNF
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|DNF
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy