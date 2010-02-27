Trending

Dumoulin wins Insubria

Rojas, Roche complete podium

Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) on the Insubria podium

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) sprints to a win.

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
That'll teach you to beat me to the finish line!

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
The pruned, bare, grapevines indicate the thawing cold of the region around Faenza.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Andr

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Whilst there wasn't snow, it was still cold for the peloton.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
No sunflowers here yet...

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author)

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez comes into the finish ahead of Riccardo Ricc

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Riccardo Ricc

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Fortunato Baliani (l) and Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez on the podium.

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Riccardo Ricc

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Leopold K

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) adds another win to his 2010 tally

(Image credit: Patrik Pátek)
Race winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) on the podium

(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Frenchman Samuel Dumoulin took victory at the 181km Grand Prix Insubria on Saturday. He won after outsprinting the 10 other riders in the same leading group. Spaniard Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) and Irishman Nicolas Roche (AG2R - La Mondiale) finished second and third.

The group had formed with 15 riders, but was whittled down to 11 after an attack on the last climb, with a little over two kilometers to go until the finish.

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) was among the attackers. He finished fifth after fourth-place rider Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni).

Five riders formed the main break of the day, including Stephane Auge (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), John-Lee Augustyn (Sky Professional Cycling Team), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Schnyder (Price Custom) and Alberto Di Lorenzo (Zheroquadro Radenska). They were off the front from kilometre 27 to 162, with a maximum advantage of 5:45 at the 65km point. Di Lorenzo took all the intermediate contests along the way.

The race came alive during the final two laps of the finishing circuit. On the first ascent of the Formarco, Eros Capecchi (Footon Servetto) and Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) went to the front, but Nocentini crashed on the subsequent descent and had to be taken to the hospital. Examination revealed that he broke his tibia and fibula. He will be out of competition for an indefinite period while he recuperates.

Evans and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Diquigiovanni Androni) were active on the last lap of the circuit as was Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale). In the end 11 of 15 riders were left to contest the final sprint, won by Dumolin.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne4:20:24
2Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
3Nicolas Roche (Irl) AG2R - La Mondiale
4Leonardo Bertagnolli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
6Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
7Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
8Andrea Noe (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
9Tadej Valjavec (Slo) AG2R - La Mondiale
10Julien El Fares (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d'Epargne
12Francesco Ginanni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni0:00:26
13Francisco Josè Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro - NGC
14Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
15Marco Cattaneo (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
16Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
17jan Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
19David Lelay (Fra) AG2R - La Mondiale
20Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - BMC
21Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
23Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
24Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas - Doimo
25Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
26Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas . Doimo
28Roberto Ferrari (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:43
29Aleksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Liquigas - Doimo
30Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
31Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
32Matej Gnezda (Slo) Adria Mobil
33Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro - NGC
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
35David Loosli (Swi) Lampre-Farnese Vini
36Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Leopold Konig (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
38Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
39Thomas Frei (Swi) BMC Racing Team
40simone Ponzi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
41Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
42Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
43Marko Kump (Slo) Adria Mobil0:01:39
44Matic Strgar (Slo) Vorarlberg - Corratec
45Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
47Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
48Santo Anza (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
49Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
50Brian Vandborg (Den) Liquigas - Doimo
51Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:13
52Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R - La Mondiale
53David Tratnik (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
54Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
55Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
57Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:46
58Gullaume Bourgeois (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
59Marino Palandri (Ita) Adria Mobil
60Paolo Bailetti (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
61Kristjan Fajt (Slo) Adria Mobil
62Claudio Corioni (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
63Mitja Mahoric (Slo) Adria Mobil
64David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
65Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
66Andi Bajc (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
67Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
68Fabrizio Lucciola (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
69Arnaud Coyot (Fra) Caisse d'Epargne
70Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:00
71Michele Gaia (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
72Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
73Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
74Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) ISD - Neri0:05:02
75Alessandro Colò (Ita) ISD - Neri
76G. Luca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
77Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Itera - Katusha
78Iban Mayoz (Spa) Footon - Servetto
79Noe Gianetti (Swi) Footon - Servetto
80Elias Schmaeh (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
81Michael Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
82Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
83Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
84Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - BMC
85Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R - La Mondiale
86Evgeny Popov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
87Fabien Wolf (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
88Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Alexander Porsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
90Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
91Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
92Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
93Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
94Frantisek Kloucek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
95Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
96Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
97Martin Hebik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
98Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
99Tomas Buchacek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
100Dominik Hrinkow (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
101Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
102Klemen Stimulak (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
103Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Zheroquadro Radenska
104Salvatore Mancuso (Ita) ISD - Neri
105Blaz Jarc (Slo) Adria Mobil
106Tomaz Nose (Slo) Adria Mobil
107Uros Murn (Slo) Adria Mobil
108Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
109Jeffry Louder (USA) BMC Racing Team
110Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
111Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas . Doimo
112Francesco Tomei (Ita) ISD - Neri0:06:34
113Omar Sottocornola (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska0:06:48
114Maxim Belkov (Rus) ISD - Neri
115Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
116Marc Reyness (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:07:17
117Lukas Rohner (Swi) Atlas Personal - BMC
118Alberto Di Lorenzo (Ita) Zheroquadro Radenska
119Bostjan Rezman (Slo) Zheroquadro Radenska
120Jakub Danacik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
121Martin Hacecky (Cze) Atlas Personal - BMC
122Daniel Henggeler (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
123Bernhard Oberholzer (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
124Josè Luis Arrieta Lujambo (Spa) AG2R - La Mondiale
125Stephane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
126Andreas Rutishauser (Swi) Price - Custom Bikes
127Alexander Gufler (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
128Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas - Doimo
130Rubens Bertogliati (Swi) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
131Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
DNSGiorgio Brambilla (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFCameron Jones Wurf (Aus) Androni Giocattoli . Serramenti Pvc Diquigiovanni
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFMauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFAdriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFRinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R - La Mondiale
DNFEros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
DNFErmanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
DNFMarco Corti (Ita) Footon - Servetto
DNFDavid Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
DNFDavid Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon - Servetto
DNFChistopher Froome (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFJohn-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Sky Professional Cycling Team
DNFAlberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFRaffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFAntonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFFabio Terrenzio (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFAlessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro - NGC
DNFFabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
DNFStefano Borchi (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic

 

