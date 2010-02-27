Image 1 of 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) on the Insubria podium (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 2 of 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) sprints to a win. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 15 That'll teach you to beat me to the finish line! (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 4 of 15 The pruned, bare, grapevines indicate the thawing cold of the region around Faenza. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 5 of 15 Andr (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 6 of 15 Whilst there wasn't snow, it was still cold for the peloton. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 7 of 15 No sunflowers here yet... (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 8 of 15 Stanislav Kozubek (PSK Whirlpool - Author) (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 9 of 15 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez comes into the finish ahead of Riccardo Ricc (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 10 of 15 Riccardo Ricc (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 11 of 15 Fortunato Baliani (l) and Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez on the podium. (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 12 of 15 Riccardo Ricc (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 13 of 15 Leopold K (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 14 of 15 Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis) adds another win to his 2010 tally (Image credit: Patrik Pátek) Image 15 of 15 Race winner Samuel Dumoulin (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne) on the podium (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Frenchman Samuel Dumoulin took victory at the 181km Grand Prix Insubria on Saturday. He won after outsprinting the 10 other riders in the same leading group. Spaniard Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Caisse d'Epargne) and Irishman Nicolas Roche (AG2R - La Mondiale) finished second and third.

The group had formed with 15 riders, but was whittled down to 11 after an attack on the last climb, with a little over two kilometers to go until the finish.

World Champion Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) was among the attackers. He finished fifth after fourth-place rider Leonardo Bertagnolli (Androni Giocattoli Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni).

Five riders formed the main break of the day, including Stephane Auge (Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne), John-Lee Augustyn (Sky Professional Cycling Team), Stefano Borchi (De Rosa - Stac Plastic), Schnyder (Price Custom) and Alberto Di Lorenzo (Zheroquadro Radenska). They were off the front from kilometre 27 to 162, with a maximum advantage of 5:45 at the 65km point. Di Lorenzo took all the intermediate contests along the way.

The race came alive during the final two laps of the finishing circuit. On the first ascent of the Formarco, Eros Capecchi (Footon Servetto) and Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R La Mondiale) went to the front, but Nocentini crashed on the subsequent descent and had to be taken to the hospital. Examination revealed that he broke his tibia and fibula. He will be out of competition for an indefinite period while he recuperates.

Evans and Leonardo Bertagnolli (Diquigiovanni Androni) were active on the last lap of the circuit as was Nicolas Roche (AG2R La Mondiale). In the end 11 of 15 riders were left to contest the final sprint, won by Dumolin.





