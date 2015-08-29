Trending

Armitstead wins GP de Plouay World Cup

British champion out-sprints rivals in World Cup final

Image 1 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in the World Cup overall

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) in the World Cup overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) wins the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 21

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 21

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 21

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 21

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 21

Best young rider Katarzyna Nieuwiadoma (Rabo-Liv) and Emma Johansson (Orica) at the start

Best young rider Katarzyna Nieuwiadoma (Rabo-Liv) and Emma Johansson (Orica) at the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 21

Rabo-Liv was best team in the World Cup

Rabo-Liv was best team in the World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 21

Action in the GP de Plouay

Action in the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 21

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 21

Best young rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma

Best young rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 21

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo-Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 21

Mara Abbott (Wiggle-Honda)

Mara Abbott (Wiggle-Honda)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 21

Securing the braid before the race

Securing the braid before the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 21

Emma Johansson, Lizzie Armitstead and Pauline Ferrand Prevot - three champions.

Emma Johansson, Lizzie Armitstead and Pauline Ferrand Prevot - three champions.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) on the final World Cup podium

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) on the final World Cup podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) thanks teammate Megan Guarnier

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) thanks teammate Megan Guarnier
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) celebrates winning the World Cup

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) celebrates winning the World Cup
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 21

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 21

The GP de Plouay

The GP de Plouay
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British champion Lizzie Armitstead sealed the overall World Cup victory with a well-fought win in the final round, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The Boels-Dolmans rider made a select group that fought out the dramatic finale, and emerged victorious over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv).

With Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle-Honda) choosing to skip the race to prepare for the world championships, the door was wide open for Armitstead, and the Boels-Dolmans team held it so she could waltz right through.

"I am very happy with this result," Armitstead said. "I was always on the front, but I have to thank the team they did a tremendous job."

Team manager Danny Stam agreed. "It could not have worked out any better. We aimed for the victory in this race with Lizzie, because she is riding very well at the moment. When we would succeed, we would see about the World Cup. It turned out that was the right tactic. The team was very strong today and Megan and Evelyn and the others in the team made it also a team performance today. But Lizzy was the one who could wrap it up."

Evelyn Stevens and US champion Megan Guarnier took turns attacking to whittle down the lead group and wear down their rivals. While moves shot off the front throughout the final 50km, the race reached its crux with 12km to go when Ferrand-Prevot pushed the pace, drawing out seven riders including Armitstead, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Bigla) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda).

There was a regrouping soon after, but then Guarnier put in a dig. While she didn't get very far, the world champion was forced to help chase, and when Guarnier was caught, her teammate Evelyn Stevens countered.

Stevens drew out first Claudia Lichtenberg (Liv-Plantur) and then Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal), the trio opening up a gap of nearly 30 seconds on the chasers.

The punishing final climb brought the breakaway to an end, thanks to an attack by Armitstead, who passed the trio and left them behind after her group had neared the leaders. Armitstead was then caught by four riders including Pasio, Johansson, Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini, but before the sprint a larger group bridged up from behind.

Armitstead had just enough time to catch her breath and relaunch her sprint, holding off Johansson to take the victory and the overall World Cup from Van der Breggen, with the absent D'Hoore in third.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma earne the best young rider's prize, while her team was the top of the teams classification.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:09:26
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
6Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
10Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano0:00:38
11Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:00:39
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:41
13Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - AIS
16Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
17Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
18Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
19Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
20Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
21Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi0:02:59
22Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
23Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
24Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink Laclassica
25Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
26Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
27Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
28Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
29Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
30Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
31Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
32Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
33Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
34Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
35Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
36Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
38Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
39Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
40Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
41Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
42Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
43Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
44Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
45Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
46Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:06
47Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:05:53
48Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
49Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
50Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
51An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Russia
52Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
53Cherise Stander (RSA) Russia
54Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
55Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto Footon
56Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS
57Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
58Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
59Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
60Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
61Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
62Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
63Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
64Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
65Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
66Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano
67Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
68Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
69Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
70Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
71Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
72Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
73Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
74Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
75Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda
76Fanny Leleu (Fra) France0:06:17
77Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
78Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
79Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
80Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
81Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica
82Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - SVB0:07:24
83Marion Sicot (Fra) France0:09:34
84Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:38
85Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
86Heidi Dalton (RSA) Russia
87Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
88Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
89Jessica Parra (Col) Aromitalia Vaiano
90Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
91Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
92Anabelle Dreville (Fra) France
93Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
94Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
95Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France
96Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
97Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
98Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
99Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team
100Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
101Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
OTLKatrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
OTLIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
OTLEyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
OTLKyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFMichela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFFederica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFCarla Oberholzer (RSA) Russia
DNFCharlene Roux (RSA) Russia
DNFUrska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFJelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFLija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFValentina Bastianelli (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFAna Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
DNFTereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica
DNFAnna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda

World Cup final standings

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team484pts
2Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team435
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda391
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda350
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team315
6Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team260
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM255
8Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda232
9Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team230
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team226
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies222
12Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais211
13Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini170
14Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur165
15Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team160
16Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM145
17Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team145
18Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team130
19Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products120
20Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team120
21Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM118
22Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM117
23Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products97
24Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek Team85
25Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team76
26Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team75
27Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur75
28Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team68
29Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana68
30Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata64
31Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM60
32Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team60
33Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda60
34Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team55
35Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini55
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM52
37Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team52
38Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon50
39Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8648
40Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais43
41Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team42
42Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano40
43Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies40
44Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8640
45Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini39
46Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team37
47Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team35
48Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies35
49Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini35
50Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano25
51Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products25
52Anna Trevisi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi25
53Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies25
54Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)25
55Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB24
56Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB24
57Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team24
58Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air24
59Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais23
60Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais23
61Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda22
62Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon22
63Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur21
64Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team20
64Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team20
66Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies20
67Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O20
68Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur20
69Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini18
70Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
71Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
72Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais17
73Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda16
74Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi16
75Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling16
76Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur15
76Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur15
78Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana14
78Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana14
78Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana14
81Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.8614
82Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais14
83Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies14
84Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products12
84Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products12
84Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products12
87Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Ais12
88Hyunji Kim (Kor)12
89Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi12
90Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini12
91Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica11
91Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica11
91Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica11
91Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica11
91Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica11
96Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
96Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
96Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
96Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team10
100Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team10
101Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini9
101Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
101Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini9
104Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - SVB8
104Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB8
106Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.868
107Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana8
108Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team8
109Hyeong-Yeong Kang (Kor)8
110Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air8
111Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus)8
112Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata7
112Marissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata7
112Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata7
112Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata7
116Heini Salovaara (Fin)6
116Rosa Törmänen (Fin)6
116Veera Väkevä (Fin)6
116Maija Syrjä (Fin)6
116Antonia Grondahl (Fin)6
121Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies6
122Iris Sachet (Fra)4
123Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
124Mary Zider (USA)2
125Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)2
126Anabelle Dreville (Fra)2

 

