British champion Lizzie Armitstead sealed the overall World Cup victory with a well-fought win in the final round, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The Boels-Dolmans rider made a select group that fought out the dramatic finale, and emerged victorious over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv).

With Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle-Honda) choosing to skip the race to prepare for the world championships, the door was wide open for Armitstead, and the Boels-Dolmans team held it so she could waltz right through.

"I am very happy with this result," Armitstead said. "I was always on the front, but I have to thank the team they did a tremendous job."

Team manager Danny Stam agreed. "It could not have worked out any better. We aimed for the victory in this race with Lizzie, because she is riding very well at the moment. When we would succeed, we would see about the World Cup. It turned out that was the right tactic. The team was very strong today and Megan and Evelyn and the others in the team made it also a team performance today. But Lizzy was the one who could wrap it up."

Evelyn Stevens and US champion Megan Guarnier took turns attacking to whittle down the lead group and wear down their rivals. While moves shot off the front throughout the final 50km, the race reached its crux with 12km to go when Ferrand-Prevot pushed the pace, drawing out seven riders including Armitstead, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Bigla) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda).

There was a regrouping soon after, but then Guarnier put in a dig. While she didn't get very far, the world champion was forced to help chase, and when Guarnier was caught, her teammate Evelyn Stevens countered.

Stevens drew out first Claudia Lichtenberg (Liv-Plantur) and then Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal), the trio opening up a gap of nearly 30 seconds on the chasers.

The punishing final climb brought the breakaway to an end, thanks to an attack by Armitstead, who passed the trio and left them behind after her group had neared the leaders. Armitstead was then caught by four riders including Pasio, Johansson, Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini, but before the sprint a larger group bridged up from behind.

Armitstead had just enough time to catch her breath and relaunch her sprint, holding off Johansson to take the victory and the overall World Cup from Van der Breggen, with the absent D'Hoore in third.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma earne the best young rider's prize, while her team was the top of the teams classification.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3:09:26 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 3 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 6 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 8 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 10 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:00:38 11 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:00:39 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:41 13 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 14 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 15 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - AIS 16 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS 17 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 18 Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini 19 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 20 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 21 Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 0:02:59 22 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 23 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS 24 Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink Laclassica 25 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 26 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 27 Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 28 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 29 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 30 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 31 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team 32 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 33 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 34 Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 35 Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica 36 Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 37 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 38 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 39 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 40 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 41 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 42 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon 43 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 44 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 45 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 46 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:03:06 47 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:05:53 48 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 49 Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 50 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 51 An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Russia 52 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team 53 Cherise Stander (RSA) Russia 54 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team 55 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto Footon 56 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS 57 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 58 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 59 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon 60 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 61 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team 62 Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon 63 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB 64 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 65 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 66 Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano 67 Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 68 Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon 69 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 70 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 71 Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 72 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB 73 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 74 Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini 75 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda 76 Fanny Leleu (Fra) France 0:06:17 77 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 78 Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB 79 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 80 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 81 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica 82 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - SVB 0:07:24 83 Marion Sicot (Fra) France 0:09:34 84 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:38 85 Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 86 Heidi Dalton (RSA) Russia 87 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 88 Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 89 Jessica Parra (Col) Aromitalia Vaiano 90 Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 91 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 92 Anabelle Dreville (Fra) France 93 Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team 94 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 95 Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France 96 Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon 97 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 98 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 99 Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team 100 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica 101 Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Ale Cipollini OTL Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS OTL Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team OTL Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox OTL Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur DNF Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox DNF Carla Oberholzer (RSA) Russia DNF Charlene Roux (RSA) Russia DNF Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica DNF Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica DNF Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda

World Cup final standings