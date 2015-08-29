Armitstead wins GP de Plouay World Cup
British champion out-sprints rivals in World Cup final
British champion Lizzie Armitstead sealed the overall World Cup victory with a well-fought win in the final round, the GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The Boels-Dolmans rider made a select group that fought out the dramatic finale, and emerged victorious over Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) and world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv).
With Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle-Honda) choosing to skip the race to prepare for the world championships, the door was wide open for Armitstead, and the Boels-Dolmans team held it so she could waltz right through.
"I am very happy with this result," Armitstead said. "I was always on the front, but I have to thank the team they did a tremendous job."
Team manager Danny Stam agreed. "It could not have worked out any better. We aimed for the victory in this race with Lizzie, because she is riding very well at the moment. When we would succeed, we would see about the World Cup. It turned out that was the right tactic. The team was very strong today and Megan and Evelyn and the others in the team made it also a team performance today. But Lizzy was the one who could wrap it up."
Evelyn Stevens and US champion Megan Guarnier took turns attacking to whittle down the lead group and wear down their rivals. While moves shot off the front throughout the final 50km, the race reached its crux with 12km to go when Ferrand-Prevot pushed the pace, drawing out seven riders including Armitstead, Anna van der Breggen (Rabo-Liv), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Bigla) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda).
There was a regrouping soon after, but then Guarnier put in a dig. While she didn't get very far, the world champion was forced to help chase, and when Guarnier was caught, her teammate Evelyn Stevens countered.
Stevens drew out first Claudia Lichtenberg (Liv-Plantur) and then Elena Cecchini (Lotto Soudal), the trio opening up a gap of nearly 30 seconds on the chasers.
The punishing final climb brought the breakaway to an end, thanks to an attack by Armitstead, who passed the trio and left them behind after her group had neared the leaders. Armitstead was then caught by four riders including Pasio, Johansson, Van der Breggen and Longo Borghini, but before the sprint a larger group bridged up from behind.
Armitstead had just enough time to catch her breath and relaunch her sprint, holding off Johansson to take the victory and the overall World Cup from Van der Breggen, with the absent D'Hoore in third.
Katarzyna Niewiadoma earne the best young rider's prize, while her team was the top of the teams classification.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:09:26
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|3
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|10
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:00:38
|11
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:00:39
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|13
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - AIS
|16
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
|17
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|18
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|21
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:02:59
|22
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - AIS
|24
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Bepink Laclassica
|25
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|26
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|27
|Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|28
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|30
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
|31
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
|32
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|34
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|35
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|36
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|38
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|39
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|40
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|41
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|42
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
|43
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|44
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|45
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|46
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|47
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:05:53
|48
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|49
|Laura Camila Lozano Ramirez (Col) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|50
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|51
|An-Li Kachelhoffer (RSA) Russia
|52
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
|53
|Cherise Stander (RSA) Russia
|54
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|55
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto Footon
|56
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - AIS
|57
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|58
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|60
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|61
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|62
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
|63
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|64
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|65
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|66
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol) Aromitalia Vaiano
|67
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|68
|Jessie Walker (GBr) Servetto Footon
|69
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|70
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|71
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|72
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Team Tibco - SVB
|73
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|74
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|75
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle Honda
|76
|Fanny Leleu (Fra) France
|0:06:17
|77
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|78
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|79
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|80
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink Laclassica
|82
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|0:07:24
|83
|Marion Sicot (Fra) France
|0:09:34
|84
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|85
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|86
|Heidi Dalton (RSA) Russia
|87
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|88
|Anja Rugelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|89
|Jessica Parra (Col) Aromitalia Vaiano
|90
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|91
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|92
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) France
|93
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
|94
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|95
|Emilie Rochedy (Fra) France
|96
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
|97
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|98
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Eider Merino Kortazar (Spa) Lointek Team
|100
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|101
|Beatrice Rossato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|OTL
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - AIS
|OTL
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|OTL
|Eyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|OTL
|Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Michela Balducci (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Federica Nicolai (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|DNF
|Carla Oberholzer (RSA) Russia
|DNF
|Charlene Roux (RSA) Russia
|DNF
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Anna Christian (GBr) Wiggle Honda
World Cup final standings
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|484
|pts
|2
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|435
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|391
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|350
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|315
|6
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|260
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|255
|8
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|232
|9
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|230
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|226
|11
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|222
|12
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|211
|13
|Shelley Olds (USA) Ale Cipollini
|170
|14
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|165
|15
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|160
|16
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|145
|17
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|145
|18
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|130
|19
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|120
|20
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|120
|21
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|118
|22
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|117
|23
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|97
|24
|Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek Team
|85
|25
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|76
|26
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|27
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|75
|28
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|29
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|68
|30
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|64
|31
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|60
|32
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|33
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|60
|34
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|55
|35
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|55
|36
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|52
|37
|Carmen Small (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|52
|38
|Jolanda Neff (Swi) Servetto Footon
|50
|39
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|48
|40
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica - Ais
|43
|41
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|42
|42
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|40
|43
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|44
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|40
|45
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|39
|46
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|37
|47
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|35
|48
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|49
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|35
|50
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia Vaiano
|25
|51
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|25
|52
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|25
|53
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|25
|54
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha)
|25
|55
|Emily Collins (NZl) Team Tibco - SVB
|24
|56
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|24
|57
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|24
|58
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|24
|59
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
|23
|60
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|23
|61
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|22
|62
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
|22
|63
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|21
|64
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|64
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|20
|66
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|20
|67
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|20
|68
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|20
|69
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|18
|70
|Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|71
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|72
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - Ais
|17
|73
|Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|16
|74
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|16
|75
|Yue Bai (Chn) China Chongming-Liv-Champion System Pro Cycling
|16
|76
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|15
|76
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|15
|78
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|78
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|78
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|14
|81
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|14
|82
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
|14
|83
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14
|84
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|12
|84
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|12
|84
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|12
|87
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Ais
|12
|88
|Hyunji Kim (Kor)
|12
|89
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|12
|90
|Flavia Oliveira (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|12
|91
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica
|11
|91
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|11
|91
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Bepink Laclassica
|11
|91
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|11
|91
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|11
|96
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|96
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|96
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|96
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|10
|100
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|10
|101
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|9
|101
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|101
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|104
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - SVB
|8
|104
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Team Tibco - SVB
|8
|106
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|8
|107
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|8
|108
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|8
|109
|Hyeong-Yeong Kang (Kor)
|8
|110
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|8
|111
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus)
|8
|112
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|7
|112
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|7
|112
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|7
|112
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|7
|116
|Heini Salovaara (Fin)
|6
|116
|Rosa Törmänen (Fin)
|6
|116
|Veera Väkevä (Fin)
|6
|116
|Maija Syrjä (Fin)
|6
|116
|Antonia Grondahl (Fin)
|6
|121
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|122
|Iris Sachet (Fra)
|4
|123
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|124
|Mary Zider (USA)
|2
|125
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra)
|2
|126
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra)
|2
