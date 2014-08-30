Trending

Brand secures win at GP de Plouay-Bretagne

Rabo-Liv teammates Vos and Ferrand Prevot round out podium

Image 1 of 13

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) takes the win

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

The Rabo Liv Women Cycling on the podium

The Rabo Liv Women Cycling on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 13

Brand, Vos and Prevot on the podium at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

Brand, Vos and Prevot on the podium at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 13

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) won the World Cup before the race started

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) won the World Cup before the race started
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 13

Brand, Vos and Prevot on the podium at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

Brand, Vos and Prevot on the podium at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 13

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)

Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 13

The riders on the start line at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

The riders on the start line at the GP de Plouay-Bretagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 13

The sprint finish at the 2014 GP de Plouay-Bretagne

The sprint finish at the 2014 GP de Plouay-Bretagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 13

The Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team at the finish

The Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team at the finish
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 13

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 13

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) takes the win

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 13

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) wins the GP de Plouay-Bretagne

Lucinda Brand (Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team) wins the GP de Plouay-Bretagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 13

The Rabo Liv Women Cycling on the podium

The Rabo Liv Women Cycling on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

With Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) having tied up the Road World Cup victory at last week's Crescent Vårgårda, the last round of the series was all about a final attempt at glory, as the peloton faced the tough, hilly course.

The GP Plouay is always a dramatic finish to the World Cup series, with a course that changes regularly, but always includes short, punchy climbs and descents that are perfect for attacks. This year it was 121.5km, four laps of 27km with three climbs each, then a last loop missing out the northern part but keeping the two steepest climbs, including the Côte de Ty-Marrec 4km from the end.

All eyes were on Rabobank-Liv, as Marianne Vos had won here in 2012 and 2013, and been a major factor in her teammate Annemiek van Vleuten's win in 2011 – but the Dutch team blew these expectations out of the water. The question had been who they'd ride for, and they answered this with an all Rabo podium, Lucinda Brand winning solo ahead of Vos and Ferrand-Prévot, Van der Breggen coming fifth.

Brand had been especially active in this race, fighting with and against Tiffany Cromwell (Specialized-lululemon) forcing breaks and splits, so that by the last 35km there were just 20 riders in front. This was whittled down to an elite group of champions, with Rabo always over-represented, four in a group of ten, then, when Brand and Cromwell seemed like they’d been finally dropped in the last 7km, three in a group of seven – Vos, Van der Breggen and Ferrand-Prévot against Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS), Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products), Armitstead, Rossella Ratto (Estado de Mexico-Faren) and World Cup Queen of the Mountains Alena Amialiusik (Astana-BePink).

But Brand and Cromwell would not give up, and when the pair caught that front group one last time, Brand didn't pause to draw breath, but attacked again, this time getting clear, with her lead quickly getting up to 48 seconds.

This was the point the race was lost for the others, as fear of exhausting themselves to help the Rabo's attack later, or just plain exhaustion meant the chase wasn't coordinated. Although Brand suffered and lost time on the final climb, she made it to the finish solo for the biggest win of her career. This has been a spectacular 2014 for the 25-year-old Dutchwoman, supporting her team-mates throughout the year, and in return having team support to win her first stage race, the Energiewacht Tour in April, and now her first World Cup.

Armitstead, Longo Borghini and Johansson all attacked out of the chase to try to catch Brand, or slip away for the podium, but the group came to the finish together, Vos out-sprinting the opposition as only she can, with Ferrand-Prévot on her wheel – the perfect finish to the World Cup for the team that has consistently animated the races.
 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3:08:26
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:56
3Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Rossella Ratto (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
5Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
8Elizabeth Armitstead (Gbr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team
10Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
11Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:02:57
12Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Megan Guarnier (Usa) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
15Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Rsa) Hitec Products
16Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
17Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Evelyn Stevens (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Alé Cipollini
20Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
21Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Alé Cipollini0:04:57
22Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Alé Cipollini
24Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
25Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Esp) Lointek
26Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Esp) Bizkaia - Durango
27Lauren Hall (Usa) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Joanne Kiesanowski (Nzl) Tibco / To The Top
29Elena Valentini (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
30Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Alé Cipollini
31Tayler Wiles (Usa) Specialized - Lululemon
32Eugénie Duval (Fra) France
33Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
34Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
35Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
36Belen Lopez Morales (Esp) Lointek
37Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Belgium
38Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Belgium
39Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Esp) Alé Cipollini
40Melodie Lesueur (Fra) Lointek
41Janel Holcomb (Usa) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
43Lucie Pader (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
44Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
45Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
46Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
47Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
48Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
49Sara Olsson (Swe) Hitec Products
50Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
51Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Esp) Bizkaia - Durango
52Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
53Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
54Jade Wilcoxson (Usa) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
55Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Estado de Mexico Faren
56Andrea Dvorak (Usa) Tibco / To The Top
57Julie Bresset (Fra) France
58Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
59Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
60Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto Footon
61Sarah Roy (Aus) Vienne Futuroscope
62Anna Trevisi (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
63Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
64Elena Cecchini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren
65Doris Schweizer (Sui) Astana Bepink Womens Team
66Elena Berlato (Ita) Alé Cipollini
67Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Specialized - Lululemon
68Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Tibco / To The Top
69Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
70Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
71Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado de Mexico Faren0:05:01
72Fanny Leleu (Fra) France0:05:17
73Brianna Walle (Usa) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
75Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo0:05:27
76Kseniya Tuhai (Blr) Astana Bepink Womens Team0:12:08
77Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Belgium
78Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo
79Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Esp) Bizkaia - Durango
80Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
81Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
82Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Belgium
83Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lointek
84Patricia Schwager (Sui) Tibco / To The Top
85Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
86Marijn De Vries (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
DNFEyerusalem Kelil (Eth) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFAzzurra D'intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
DNFAmanda Miller (Usa) Tibco / To The Top
DNFLauren Stephens (Usa) Tibco / To The Top
DNFKatarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFAnnie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFOriane Chaumet (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFAizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Astana Bepink Womens Team
DNFElisabet Bru (Esp) Servetto Footon
DNFMarina Likhanova (Rus) Servetto Footon
DNFAna Teresa Casas Bonilla (Mex) Estado de Mexico Faren
DNFDorleta Eskamendi Gil (Esp) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFClemilda Fernandes Silva (Bra) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFYulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFMélanie Bravard (Fra)
DNFAnabelle Dreville (Fra)
DNFSéverine Eraud (Fra)
DNFSofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
DNFValerie Demey (Bel)
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Esp) Lointek
DNFEider Merino Kortazar (Esp) Lointek
DNFFloortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano

