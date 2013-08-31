Trending

Vos solos to victory at GP de Plouay

Dutchwoman's fifth World Cup win this season wraps up overall title

Image 1 of 17

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) soloed to victory in the GP de Plouay, the final World Cup round of the season

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) soloed to victory in the GP de Plouay, the final World Cup round of the season
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 17

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) won her fifth World Cup race of the season, the GP de Plouay, and claimed the overall World Cup title

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) won her fifth World Cup race of the season, the GP de Plouay, and claimed the overall World Cup title
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 17

GP de Plouay podium (L-R): Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)

GP de Plouay podium (L-R): Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 17

Alena Amialiusik (BePink) finished fourth

Alena Amialiusik (BePink) finished fourth
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 17

Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) took third place

Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) took third place
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 17

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) was second and took second overall in the World Cup series

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) was second and took second overall in the World Cup series
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 17

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) enjoyed her victory at the GP de Plouay

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) enjoyed her victory at the GP de Plouay
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 17

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) was the only rider to get a significant lead before the decisive break on the final lap

Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) was the only rider to get a significant lead before the decisive break on the final lap
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 17

National champions Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (BePink) check on their joint attack at the front - some dangerous riders remain

National champions Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (BePink) check on their joint attack at the front - some dangerous riders remain
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 17

The peloton corners at Chapelle St Anne des Bois

The peloton corners at Chapelle St Anne des Bois
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 17

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) climbs in the peloton

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) climbs in the peloton
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 17

Climbing the 11 percent gradient of the Miinojen du Calvaire

Climbing the 11 percent gradient of the Miinojen du Calvaire
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 17

The bunch uses the width of the road

The bunch uses the width of the road
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 17

The peloton corners at Chapelle St Anne des Bois

The peloton corners at Chapelle St Anne des Bois
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 17

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) was relaxed before the start

Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) was relaxed before the start
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 17

Rabo Women line up for the presentation with world champion, Olympic champion and World Cup winner Marianne Vos

Rabo Women line up for the presentation with world champion, Olympic champion and World Cup winner Marianne Vos
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 17

2013 World Cup podium: Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), first, and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), second. Third placed Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) did not compete in Plouay

2013 World Cup podium: Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), first, and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), second. Third placed Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) did not compete in Plouay
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) wrapped up a dominating 2013 World Cup campaign with a solo victory in the eighth and final event of the series - France's GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The win would be Vos's fifth World Cup victory this season from seven starts and the 26-year-old Dutchwoman held enough of a lead heading into the final round that she didn't even have to start to earn the overall title.

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finished second in Plouay, 12 seconds down on Vos, while Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) rounded out the day's podium at 17 seconds. Alena Amialiusik (BePink) placed fourth at 1:27 followed by Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope) in fifth at 1:35. The top five finishers on the day were all part of the race's decisive break which ultimately fractured on the final circuit.

Johansson's result secured second overall in the World Cup series while third place was earned by Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon), who did not compete in Plouay.

Vos's Rabobank Liv/Giant squad also earned the overall World Cup team title ahead of Orica-AIS and Specialized-lululemon.

The final World Cup round took place, as in previous years, in Plouay, with the competitors racing five laps of a 27km circuit which was a similar, but not identical, course compared to the one used in 2012. Despite several breakaway attempts in the first four laps nothing was able to stay away. Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) did manage to get an advantage on the peloton after three and a half laps and she led for the penultimate time up the climb at Minojenn du Calvaire but she served merely as a springboard for the group which caught her and counterattacked on Cote de Ty-Marrec with just over a lap, 32km, remaining.

The five who got away proved to be the day's final selection – Vos, Johansson, van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies), Amialiusik and Canuel. All eyes were on Vos and it was a matter of when, not if, she would make her move.

Her breakaway companions, however, attacked and tried to get the best of the World and Olympic champion. Indeed, Amialiusik tried to go solo, but the Dutchwoman was on superb form and all attempts were swept up by Vos and the group.

Approaching the finale Vos rode away from the others and raced up the finishing straight alone. Vos didn't let up her effort until she was almost at the line, then she took a long victory salute to complete her 2013 World Cup campaign.

Marianne Vos was generous in her analysis of the race, particularly of Johansson and van der Breggen.

"It always had to happen in the last lap," Vos said. "You can never be too confident with strong riders, you don't beat Emma Johansson that easily and you don't drop Anna van der Breggen on the climb, so it was quite tough, but I knew I had good legs."

Of her World Cup victories during the season, Vos was able to identify one as her favourite.

"The best victory was Flanders, because I've never won it before and I wanted that badly, but five times at Fleche Wallonne was also incredible. But to win Flanders for the first time, that was my big aim for the season."

Full Results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant3:26:18
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS0:00:12
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team0:00:17
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink0:01:27
5Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:01:35
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant0:03:56
7Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink
8Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
10Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
11Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
12Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
14Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
16Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant
17Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek
18Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
19Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
20Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon
21Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
22Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO
23Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
25Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
26Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
27Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
28Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:04:28
29Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:04:34
30Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO
31Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
32Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink
33Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek
34Elise Delzenne (Fra) France
35Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO
36Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon
37Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
38Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
39Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France
40Aude Biannic (Fra) France
41Edwige Pitel (Fra) France
42Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:08:58
43Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia0:09:25
44Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia0:10:21
45Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:10:29
46Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
47Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO
48Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink
49Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
50Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
51Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
52Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
53Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
54Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
HDGu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS0:18:08
HDMiriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
HDAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
HDKaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
HDSharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
HDAdrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
HDEmma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
HDMarieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
HDGiuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
HDAlexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
HDVera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
HDJulia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
HDMarina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
HDVeronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
HDEmma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
HDAnnelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
HDAnna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
HDDorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
HDLeire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
HDRoxane Fournier (Fra) France
HDJulia Martisova (Rus) Russia
HDAnna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Russia
HDEmma Crum (NZl) Lointek
HDSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek
HDLucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
HDFanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFMelissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
DNFElisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
DNFChloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
DNFMarion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
DNFAmanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO
DNFTayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon
DNFCarmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team
DNFSandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFAmélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFJenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
DNFAizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) BePink
DNFDoris Schweizer (Swi) BePink
DNFIsabella Ferrari (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
DNFMonique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) France
DNFSvetlana Stolbova (Rus) Russia

Final World Cup Standings - Individuals
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant429pts
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS302
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon224
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team158
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK156
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant101
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano80
8Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo75
9Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda69
10Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon60
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant60
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK59
13Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano58
14Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team58
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS55
16Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink55
17Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS50
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon44
19Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon44
20Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS43
21Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team40
22Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies38
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO38
24Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team37
25Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK36
26Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo35
27Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO35
28Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda33
29Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant32
30Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant30
31Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope27
32Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team27
33Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27
34Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies27
35Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS25
35Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS25
37Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team24
38Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda24
39Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana24
40Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda23
41Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink22
42Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon22
43Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team21
44Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team20
45Janneke Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano20
46Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana18
47Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
48Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas18
49Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda16
50Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK16
51Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope16
52Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant16
53Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo15
53Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo15
53Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo15
56Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team15
57Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team15
58Taryn Heather (Aus)14
58Emily Roper (Aus)14
58Grace Sulzberger (Aus)14
58Amy Cure (Aus)14
62Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team14
63Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team13
64Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK12
64Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK12
66Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant12
67Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO11
67Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO11
69Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo11
70Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano10
70Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano10
72Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto10
73Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
73Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
73Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team9
76Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda9
77Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant8
78Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
78Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
78Sjöblom Linnea (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
78Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
78Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
78Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green8
84Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop8
85Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo8
86Thrude Karlsen (Nor)7
86Tina Andreassen (Nor)7
86Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor)7
86Ingrid Lorvik (Nor)7
86Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)7
91Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies7
92Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink7
93Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant7
94Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon6
94Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon6
94Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon6
94Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon6
98Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox6
99Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas6
100Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek4
101Roxane Fournier (Fra)4
102Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata4
103Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
104Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
105Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata2
106Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team2
107Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog2
108Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies1
109Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop1

Final World Cup Standings - Teams
1Rabobank Liv/Giant695pts
2Orica - AIS500
3Specialized - lululemon394
4Hitec Products UCK291
5Sengers Ladies Cycling Team239
6Team Argos - Shimano176
7Wiggle Honda166
8Boels Dolmans Cycling Team159
9Faren Kuota112
10Team TIBCO95
11RusVelo88
12Chirio Forno D'asolo86
13Bepink84
14Lotto Belisol Ladies73
15Australia56
16MCipollini Giordana42
17France36
18Cramo Go:Green32
19Vienne Futuroscope30
20Norway28
21Servetto Footon24
21Pasta Zara - Cogeas24
23Gsd Gestion - Kallisto10
24Cyclelive Plus - Zannata6
25Lointek4
26Team Futurumshop.nl1

