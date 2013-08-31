Image 1 of 17 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) soloed to victory in the GP de Plouay, the final World Cup round of the season (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 17 Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) won her fifth World Cup race of the season, the GP de Plouay, and claimed the overall World Cup title (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 17 GP de Plouay podium (L-R): Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 17 Alena Amialiusik (BePink) finished fourth (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 17 Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) took third place (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 17 Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) was second and took second overall in the World Cup series (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 17 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) enjoyed her victory at the GP de Plouay (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 17 Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) was the only rider to get a significant lead before the decisive break on the final lap (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 17 National champions Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (BePink) check on their joint attack at the front - some dangerous riders remain (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 17 The peloton corners at Chapelle St Anne des Bois (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 17 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) climbs in the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 17 Climbing the 11 percent gradient of the Miinojen du Calvaire (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 17 The bunch uses the width of the road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 17 The peloton corners at Chapelle St Anne des Bois (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 17 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) was relaxed before the start (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 17 Rabo Women line up for the presentation with world champion, Olympic champion and World Cup winner Marianne Vos (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 17 2013 World Cup podium: Marianne Vos (Rabo Women), first, and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), second. Third placed Ellen van Dijk (Specialized - lululemon) did not compete in Plouay (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) wrapped up a dominating 2013 World Cup campaign with a solo victory in the eighth and final event of the series - France's GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The win would be Vos's fifth World Cup victory this season from seven starts and the 26-year-old Dutchwoman held enough of a lead heading into the final round that she didn't even have to start to earn the overall title.

Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finished second in Plouay, 12 seconds down on Vos, while Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) rounded out the day's podium at 17 seconds. Alena Amialiusik (BePink) placed fourth at 1:27 followed by Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope) in fifth at 1:35. The top five finishers on the day were all part of the race's decisive break which ultimately fractured on the final circuit.

Johansson's result secured second overall in the World Cup series while third place was earned by Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon), who did not compete in Plouay.

Vos's Rabobank Liv/Giant squad also earned the overall World Cup team title ahead of Orica-AIS and Specialized-lululemon.

The final World Cup round took place, as in previous years, in Plouay, with the competitors racing five laps of a 27km circuit which was a similar, but not identical, course compared to the one used in 2012. Despite several breakaway attempts in the first four laps nothing was able to stay away. Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) did manage to get an advantage on the peloton after three and a half laps and she led for the penultimate time up the climb at Minojenn du Calvaire but she served merely as a springboard for the group which caught her and counterattacked on Cote de Ty-Marrec with just over a lap, 32km, remaining.

The five who got away proved to be the day's final selection – Vos, Johansson, van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies), Amialiusik and Canuel. All eyes were on Vos and it was a matter of when, not if, she would make her move.

Her breakaway companions, however, attacked and tried to get the best of the World and Olympic champion. Indeed, Amialiusik tried to go solo, but the Dutchwoman was on superb form and all attempts were swept up by Vos and the group.

Approaching the finale Vos rode away from the others and raced up the finishing straight alone. Vos didn't let up her effort until she was almost at the line, then she took a long victory salute to complete her 2013 World Cup campaign.

Marianne Vos was generous in her analysis of the race, particularly of Johansson and van der Breggen.

"It always had to happen in the last lap," Vos said. "You can never be too confident with strong riders, you don't beat Emma Johansson that easily and you don't drop Anna van der Breggen on the climb, so it was quite tough, but I knew I had good legs."

Of her World Cup victories during the season, Vos was able to identify one as her favourite.

"The best victory was Flanders, because I've never won it before and I wanted that badly, but five times at Fleche Wallonne was also incredible. But to win Flanders for the first time, that was my big aim for the season."

Full Results 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 3:26:18 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 0:00:12 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:17 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 0:01:27 5 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:01:35 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 0:03:56 7 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 8 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 10 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 11 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 12 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant 13 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 14 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 16 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 17 Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek 18 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 19 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 20 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon 21 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 22 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO 23 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 24 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 26 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 27 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 28 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:04:28 29 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:04:34 30 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO 31 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 32 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) BePink 33 Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek 34 Elise Delzenne (Fra) France 35 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO 36 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 37 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 38 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 39 Mélanie Bravard (Fra) France 40 Aude Biannic (Fra) France 41 Edwige Pitel (Fra) France 42 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:08:58 43 Natalia Boyarskaya (Rus) Russia 0:09:25 44 Anna Potokina (Rus) Russia 0:10:21 45 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:10:29 46 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 47 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO 48 Georgia Williams (NZl) BePink 49 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 50 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 51 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 52 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 53 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 54 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope HD Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS 0:18:08 HD Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK HD Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) MCipollini Giordana HD Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies HD Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies HD Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team HD Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team HD Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team HD Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team HD Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo HD Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team HD Julia Soek (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team HD Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon HD Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon HD Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon HD Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata HD Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango HD Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango HD Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango HD Roxane Fournier (Fra) France HD Julia Martisova (Rus) Russia HD Anna Zavershinskaya (Rus) Russia HD Emma Crum (NZl) Lointek HD Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek HD Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek HD Fanny Riberot (Fra) Lointek DNF Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS DNF Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK DNF Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK DNF Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies DNF Amanda Miller (USA) Team TIBCO DNF Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-lululemon DNF Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon DNF Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team DNF Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope DNF Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo DNF Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team DNF Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) BePink DNF Doris Schweizer (Swi) BePink DNF Isabella Ferrari (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata DNF Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata DNF Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango DNF Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) France DNF Svetlana Stolbova (Rus) Russia

Final World Cup Standings - Individuals 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 429 pts 2 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica-AIS 302 3 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-lululemon 224 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 158 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 156 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 101 7 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 80 8 Tetyana Riabchenko (Ukr) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 75 9 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 69 10 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-lululemon 60 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 60 12 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 59 13 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 58 14 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 58 15 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 55 16 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) BePink 55 17 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 50 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 44 19 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized-lululemon 44 20 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 43 21 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 40 22 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 38 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team TIBCO 38 24 Christine Majerus (Lux) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 37 25 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 36 26 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 35 27 Shelley Olds (USA) Team TIBCO 35 28 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle Honda 33 29 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 32 30 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 30 31 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 27 32 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 27 33 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 34 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 27 35 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 25 35 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 25 37 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 24 38 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda 24 39 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 24 40 Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 23 41 Noemi Cantele (Ita) BePink 22 42 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-lululemon 22 43 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 21 44 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team 20 45 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 20 46 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana 18 47 Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 48 Amber Neben (USA) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 18 49 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle Honda 16 50 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 16 51 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 16 52 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabobank Liv/Giant 16 53 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 15 53 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 15 53 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 15 56 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 15 57 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 15 58 Taryn Heather (Aus) 14 58 Emily Roper (Aus) 14 58 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) 14 58 Amy Cure (Aus) 14 62 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 14 63 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 13 64 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 12 64 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 12 66 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabobank Liv/Giant 12 67 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team TIBCO 11 67 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team TIBCO 11 69 Julia Martisova (Rus) Chirio Forno D'Asolo 11 70 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 70 Esra Tromp (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 10 72 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion-Kallisto 10 73 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 9 73 Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 9 73 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 9 76 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda 9 77 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank Liv/Giant 8 78 Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 8 78 Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 8 78 Sjöblom Linnea (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 8 78 Mirella Ehrin (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 8 78 Madelene Olsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 8 78 Martina Thomasson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green 8 84 Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Team Futurumshop 8 85 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 8 86 Thrude Karlsen (Nor) 7 86 Tina Andreassen (Nor) 7 86 Hildegunn Hovdenak (Nor) 7 86 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) 7 86 Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor) 7 91 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 7 92 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 7 93 Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Rabobank Liv/Giant 7 94 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 6 94 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon 6 94 Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon 6 94 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 6 98 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini-Rox 6 99 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 6 100 Alexia Muffat (Fra) Lointek 4 101 Roxane Fournier (Fra) 4 102 Annelies Dom (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 4 103 Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 104 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope 3 105 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Cyclelive Plus-Zannata 2 106 Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland Team 2 107 Lucie Pader (Fra) Bourgogne-Pro Dialog 2 108 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 1 109 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Team Futurumshop 1