Vos solos to victory at GP de Plouay
Dutchwoman's fifth World Cup win this season wraps up overall title
Marianne Vos (Rabobank Liv/Giant) wrapped up a dominating 2013 World Cup campaign with a solo victory in the eighth and final event of the series - France's GP de Plouay-Bretagne. The win would be Vos's fifth World Cup victory this season from seven starts and the 26-year-old Dutchwoman held enough of a lead heading into the final round that she didn't even have to start to earn the overall title.
Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) finished second in Plouay, 12 seconds down on Vos, while Anna van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies Cycling Team) rounded out the day's podium at 17 seconds. Alena Amialiusik (BePink) placed fourth at 1:27 followed by Karol-Ann Canuel (Vienne Futuroscope) in fifth at 1:35. The top five finishers on the day were all part of the race's decisive break which ultimately fractured on the final circuit.
Johansson's result secured second overall in the World Cup series while third place was earned by Ellen van Dijk (Specialized-lululemon), who did not compete in Plouay.
Vos's Rabobank Liv/Giant squad also earned the overall World Cup team title ahead of Orica-AIS and Specialized-lululemon.
The final World Cup round took place, as in previous years, in Plouay, with the competitors racing five laps of a 27km circuit which was a similar, but not identical, course compared to the one used in 2012. Despite several breakaway attempts in the first four laps nothing was able to stay away. Jasmin Glaesser (TIBCO) did manage to get an advantage on the peloton after three and a half laps and she led for the penultimate time up the climb at Minojenn du Calvaire but she served merely as a springboard for the group which caught her and counterattacked on Cote de Ty-Marrec with just over a lap, 32km, remaining.
The five who got away proved to be the day's final selection – Vos, Johansson, van der Breggen (Sengers Ladies), Amialiusik and Canuel. All eyes were on Vos and it was a matter of when, not if, she would make her move.
Her breakaway companions, however, attacked and tried to get the best of the World and Olympic champion. Indeed, Amialiusik tried to go solo, but the Dutchwoman was on superb form and all attempts were swept up by Vos and the group.
Approaching the finale Vos rode away from the others and raced up the finishing straight alone. Vos didn't let up her effort until she was almost at the line, then she took a long victory salute to complete her 2013 World Cup campaign.
Marianne Vos was generous in her analysis of the race, particularly of Johansson and van der Breggen.
"It always had to happen in the last lap," Vos said. "You can never be too confident with strong riders, you don't beat Emma Johansson that easily and you don't drop Anna van der Breggen on the climb, so it was quite tough, but I knew I had good legs."
Of her World Cup victories during the season, Vos was able to identify one as her favourite.
"The best victory was Flanders, because I've never won it before and I wanted that badly, but five times at Fleche Wallonne was also incredible. But to win Flanders for the first time, that was my big aim for the season."
