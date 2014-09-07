Jonas Van Genechten of Lotto Belisol won the GP de Fourmies on Sunday, with Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) second and Elia Viviani (Cannondale) third. Van Genechten was leading out Andre Greipel, but got the win himself.

Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen), Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne – Seche Environement), Arman Kamyshev (Astana) and Romain Pillon (Roubaix – Lille Metropole) were the break group of the day. The latter two were eventually dropped and Campenaerts was caught as the last man with about 17km to go.

A group of 16 then formed, with a slight gap, which was replaced by a smaller group with 9 km left. Sebastian Chavanel (IAM) and Bart Huzarski (NetApp) were caught within the last kilometer.

Van Genechten was setting up the sprint for his captain Greipel, but the German was unable to come up to the front, and so the helper took his third win of the season.

