Van Genechten wins GP de Fourmies

Van Asbroeck and Viviani round out podium

Jonas Van Genechten of Lotto Belisol won the GP de Fourmies on Sunday, with Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) second and Elia Viviani (Cannondale) third. Van Genechten was leading out Andre Greipel, but got the win himself.

Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen), Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne – Seche Environement), Arman Kamyshev (Astana) and Romain Pillon (Roubaix – Lille Metropole) were the break group of the day. The latter two were eventually dropped and Campenaerts was caught as the last man with about 17km to go.

A group of 16 then formed, with a slight gap, which was replaced by a smaller group with 9 km left. Sebastian Chavanel (IAM) and Bart Huzarski (NetApp) were caught within the last kilometer.

Van Genechten was setting up the sprint for his captain Greipel, but the German was unable to come up to the front, and so the helper took his third win of the season.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol4:46:03
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
6Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
7Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
8Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
14Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
15Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
17Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
18Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
19Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
20Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
23Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
24Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
26Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
27Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
32Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
33David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
35Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
36Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
38Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
39Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
40Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
41Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
43Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
44Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
46Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
47Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:07
48Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
50Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
51Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
52Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
53Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
56Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
57Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
58Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
59Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
60Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
61Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
63Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
65Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
66Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
67Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
69Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
70Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
71Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
72Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
73Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
74Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
76Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
77Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
78Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
79Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
81Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:19
82Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
83David Menut (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
84Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
85Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
86Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:21
87Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
88Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
90Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
91Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
93Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
94Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
96Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
97Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
99Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
100Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
101Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
102Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo0:00:35
103André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:37
104Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
105Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
106Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:01:10
107Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
108Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
110Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
111Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing0:01:32
112Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:33
113Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura0:03:11
114Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:03:24
115Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
116Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
117Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
118Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
119Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:05:24
120Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
121Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
122Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
123Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
124Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
125Erick Rowsell (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
126Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
DNFJussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFAlexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFDavide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFMattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
DNFDmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFMaxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFDaniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
DNFBiel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFDanilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
DNFFranco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
DNFJuan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
DNFMiguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
DNFFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRomain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNSTim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

