Van Genechten wins GP de Fourmies
Van Asbroeck and Viviani round out podium
Jonas Van Genechten of Lotto Belisol won the GP de Fourmies on Sunday, with Tom Van Asbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen) second and Elia Viviani (Cannondale) third. Van Genechten was leading out Andre Greipel, but got the win himself.
Victor Campenaerts (Topsport Vlaanderen), Anthony Delaplace (Bretagne – Seche Environement), Arman Kamyshev (Astana) and Romain Pillon (Roubaix – Lille Metropole) were the break group of the day. The latter two were eventually dropped and Campenaerts was caught as the last man with about 17km to go.
A group of 16 then formed, with a slight gap, which was replaced by a smaller group with 9 km left. Sebastian Chavanel (IAM) and Bart Huzarski (NetApp) were caught within the last kilometer.
Van Genechten was setting up the sprint for his captain Greipel, but the German was unable to come up to the front, and so the helper took his third win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4:46:03
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|6
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|14
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|17
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|23
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|24
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|26
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|27
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|32
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|33
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|35
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|36
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|38
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|39
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Team Europcar
|41
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|43
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|44
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|46
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|47
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:07
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|49
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|50
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|51
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|52
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|53
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|57
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|58
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|60
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|63
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|66
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|67
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Luca Dodi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|69
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|70
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|71
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|73
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|74
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team Netapp - Endura
|75
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|77
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|79
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|81
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:19
|82
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|83
|David Menut (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|84
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|85
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|86
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:21
|87
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|88
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|90
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|91
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|94
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|96
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|99
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale
|100
|Grégoire Tarride (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|101
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|102
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|0:00:35
|103
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:37
|104
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Esp) Trek Factory Racing
|106
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:01:10
|107
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|108
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|110
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|111
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:32
|112
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:33
|113
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:03:11
|114
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:24
|115
|Edward Fabian Diaz Cardenas (Col) Colombia
|116
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|117
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|118
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:05:24
|120
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|122
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|123
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|124
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|125
|Erick Rowsell (Gbr) Team Netapp - Endura
|126
|Jean Marc Marino (Fra) Cannondale
|DNF
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|DNF
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Maxim Iglinsky (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|DNF
|Biel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne - Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|DNF
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli-Yellow Fluo
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNS
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
