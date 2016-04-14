Trending

McLay sprints to victory in GP de Denain

Briton snakes through to top Boudat, De Haes

Image 1 of 21

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 21

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 21

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela) cruising around before the race

Filippo Pozzato (Southeast-Venezuela) cruising around before the race
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 21

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 21

Tony Hurel (Direct Energie)

Tony Hurel (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 21

Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro Cycling)

Martin Mortensen (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 21

Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani - CSF)

Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 21

Kenny Dehaes (Wanty)

Kenny Dehaes (Wanty)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 21

The sprint for the line with McLay hitting the front at the right time

The sprint for the line with McLay hitting the front at the right time
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 21

The GP de Denain

The GP de Denain
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 21

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 21

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 21

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept) with Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept) with Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) and Kenny Dehaes (Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 21

Baptiste Planckaert with the sprint prize

Baptiste Planckaert with the sprint prize
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 21

Gert Joeaar (Cofidis)

Gert Joeaar (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 21

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) in the breakaway

Alexandre Geniez (FDJ) in the breakaway
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 21

Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie)

Perrig Quemeneur (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 21

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 21

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 21

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)

Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 21

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept) wins the GP de Denain

Daniel McLay (Fortuneo Vital Concept) wins the GP de Denain
(Image credit: Sirotti)
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept4:29:23
2Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
3Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
4Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
5Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
6Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
8Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
9Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
10Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
12Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
13Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
14Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
17Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
18Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
21Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
22Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
23Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
24Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
25Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
26Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
28Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
29Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
31Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
33Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
34Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
35Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:04
36Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
39Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
40Stéphane Poulhiès (Fra) Armee de Terre
41André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:08
42Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:09
43Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
45Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
46Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
47Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
48Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
49Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
51Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
52Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
53Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
55Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
56Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
57Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
58Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
59Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
60Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
61Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
62Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:15
64Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
65Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
66Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
67Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
68Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
69Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
70Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:26
71Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
72Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
73Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
74Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille0:00:29
75Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
76Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
77Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:00:32
78Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
79Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
80Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
81Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
82Lucas Manuel Gaday (Arg) Team Roth
83Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
87Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
88Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
89Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
90Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
91Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:45
92Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
93Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
94Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
95Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
96Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
97Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
98Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
99Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
100Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:54
101Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
102Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
103Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
104Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
105Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
106Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:01:02
107Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
108Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
109Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
110Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
111Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
112Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
113Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
114Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
116Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
117Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
118Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
120Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
121Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
122Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
123Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
124Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
125Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
126Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
127Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
128Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
129Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
130Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
131Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
132Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
133Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:19
134Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth0:01:31
135Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
136Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:34
137Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:36
138Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:47
139Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:52
140Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth0:02:06
141Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
142Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:02:12
143Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:41
144Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:33
145Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:34
146Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:06:05
DNFRayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFLuca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFMikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFFredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFMartin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
DNFAydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
DNFGilbert Ducournau (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
DNFCésar Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
DNFFlavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93

