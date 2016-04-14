McLay sprints to victory in GP de Denain
Briton snakes through to top Boudat, De Haes
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|4:29:23
|2
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|3
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|5
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Chris Opie (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|9
|Bryan Alaphilippe (Fra) Armee de Terre
|10
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|12
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|14
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Eryk Laton (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|17
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Armee de Terre
|18
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Barry Markus (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22
|Grzegorz Stepniak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|23
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|24
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|25
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|26
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|28
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|29
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|David Menut (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|31
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|34
|Yanto Barker (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|35
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:04
|36
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Peter Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|39
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|40
|Stéphane Poulhiès (Fra) Armee de Terre
|41
|André Looij (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:08
|42
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:09
|43
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|45
|Matteo Draperi (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|46
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|48
|Matthias Krizek (Aut) Team Roth
|49
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|51
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|53
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Julien Duval (Fra) Armee de Terre
|56
|Alo Jakin (Est) HP-BTP Auber 93
|57
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|58
|Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|59
|Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Armee de Terre
|60
|Giacomo Tomio (Ita) Team Roth
|61
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|62
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:15
|64
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|66
|Igor Boev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|67
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|68
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Guillaume Thévenot (Fra) Direct Energie
|70
|Sergey Nikolaev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:26
|71
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|72
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra) Armee de Terre
|73
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|74
|Félix Pouilly (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|0:00:29
|75
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|77
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:00:32
|78
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|79
|Jordan Levasseur (Fra) Armee de Terre
|80
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|81
|Maxime Renault (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|82
|Lucas Manuel Gaday (Arg) Team Roth
|83
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Michal Podlaski (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|89
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|90
|Martin Mortensen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|91
|Sebastian Lander (Den) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|92
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|94
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|95
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|96
|Florent Pereira (Fra) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|97
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|98
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|99
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|100
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:54
|101
|Roland Thalmann (Swi) Team Roth
|102
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|103
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|104
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|105
|Marc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:01:02
|107
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|108
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Team Roth
|109
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|110
|Benoît Sinner (Fra) Armee de Terre
|111
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Group Protect
|112
|Benoît Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|113
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Gert Joeaar (Est) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Kamil Malecki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|116
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|117
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|118
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|120
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|121
|Roman Kustadinchev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|122
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|123
|Romain Guillemois (Fra) Direct Energie
|124
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|125
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Roubaix Metropole Europeenne De Lille
|126
|Ruben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|127
|Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|128
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|130
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Direct Energie
|131
|Julien Guay (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|132
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|133
|Hayden Mccormick (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:01:19
|134
|Nicola Toffali (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:31
|135
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|136
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:34
|137
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:36
|138
|Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:47
|139
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:52
|140
|Nico Brüngger (Swi) Team Roth
|0:02:06
|141
|Jens Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|142
|Maxime Cam (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|0:02:12
|143
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:41
|144
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:33
|145
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:34
|146
|Samuel Williams (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
|0:06:05
|DNF
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Luca Sterbini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Fredrik Strand Galta (Nor) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Martin Laas (Est) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|DNF
|Aydar Zakarin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|DNF
|Gilbert Ducournau (Ven) Southeast - Venezuela
|DNF
|César Bihel (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
|DNF
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) HP-BTP Auber 93
