Image 1 of 22 The podium - Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and best Spanish rider, Eneritz Iturriaga (Lointek) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 22 Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad) made an attack which lined out the peloton (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 22 Comeback rider, Fabiana Luperini (SC MCipollini Giordana) rode hard and attacked on the local circuit (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 22 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads the front group (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 22 A crash sent Vos and van Vleuten back into the second group on the road (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 22 Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana) on the local circuit, about 15km to go (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 22 In 2006, Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana) won this race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 22 With time to celebrate, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the uphill sprint (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 22 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana). Vos regained the World Cup lead. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 22 Race winner, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 22 The highest point of the course, Penaflor de Hornija (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 22 The bunch rolling along in the Spanish sun (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 22 At first sight, it looks like the start arch leads straight into a fountain (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 22 Early breakaway, Alna Burato (France) managed to build up a 50 seconds lead at its maximum (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 22 The bunch in Tordesillas (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 22 So close in so many World Cups this year, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 22 The bunch climbing under beautiful blue skies, just about to catch Burato (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 22 A word back to the team car - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 22 Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) takes a bidon and chats to Directeur Sportif, Jeroene Blijlevens (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 22 World Cup leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sits in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 22 A quick joke between Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Elke Gebhardt (Germany) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 22 Back in the World Cup jersey, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Nederlands Bloeit's Marianne Vos claimed her 10th career World Cup victory with a stunning come from behind effort in the hilly finale of the Spanish GP Cuidad de Valladolid round. Vos topped Italian Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana) and Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) in the sprint from a small group.

Vos and her teammate and World Cup leader Annamiek Van Vleuten were involved in a crash with 10km to go, but were able to quickly regain contact with the peloton. Soon after they rejoined, Vos was able to follow an attack which resulted in an eight-woman breakaway that stayed clear to the finish.

"Unfortunately, Annamiek was not able to respond to the attack after the crash, but Marianne once again finished it off nicely, and if you win, you can't complain," team director Jeroen Blijlevens said to Telesport.nl.

The late-race move included Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad), Garmin-Cervelo's Noemi Cantele and Lizzy Armistead, as well as Elena Belato (Top Girls Fasso Bortolo) and Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley). Linda Villumsen (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and field sprint winner Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad) rounded out the top 10.

It was the third World Cup victory for Vos this season, following her success on home soil in the Ronde van Drenthe and her triumph in La Flèche Wallonne.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3:16:17 2 Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 4 Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 5 Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 7 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:00:07 8 Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 9 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:00:16 10 Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 0:00:25 11 Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 12 Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany 13 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 14 Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 15 Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands 16 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 17 Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss 18 Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 19 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 20 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana 21 Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 22 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 23 Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo 0:00:32 24 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss 0:00:34 25 Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands 0:00:43 26 Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:01:08 27 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 28 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 29 Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia 0:01:09 30 Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 0:01:21 31 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:01:29 32 Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek 0:01:31 33 Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 0:02:12 34 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands 35 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 36 Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France 37 Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana 38 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo 39 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 40 Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 0:02:17 41 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK 42 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope 0:02:19 43 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 0:02:21 44 Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana 0:02:24 45 Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 46 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:27 47 Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:02:29 48 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 49 Magdalena De Saint (Fra) France 50 Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team 51 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:02:49 52 Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:02:54 53 Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 54 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women 0:03:12 55 Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women 56 Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France 0:03:34 57 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 0:03:59 58 Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands 59 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:04:04 60 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 61 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara 62 Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo 63 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit 64 Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women 65 Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands 0:05:25 66 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 0:06:10 67 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 0:06:30 68 Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:06:48 69 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands 0:10:29 70 Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit 71 Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek 72 Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia 73 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany 74 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women 75 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 76 Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Spain 77 Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK 78 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Portugal 79 Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team 80 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek 81 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team 82 Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 83 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia 84 Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team 85 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss 86 Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team 87 Isabel Caetano (Por) Portugal 88 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 89 Ludivine Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa 90 Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss 91 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK 92 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa 93 Amélie Rivat (Fra) France 94 Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek 95 Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek 96 Sara Ortiz Mato (Spa) Spain 97 Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa 98 Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green 99 Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa 100 Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany 101 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 102 Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo 103 Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope 104 Inma Rafael (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa 105 Alna Burato (Fra) France 106 Marida Del Rocío Loureda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin-Cervelo 9:49:23 2 Aa Drink-Leontien.Nl 9:49:57 3 Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley 9:50:52 4 Nederland Bloeit 9:51:28 5 Sc Mcipollini Giambenini 6 Seleccion Holandesa 9:52:11 7 Htc Highroad Women 9:52:28 8 Top G. F. Bortolo 9:53:27 9 Sc Michela Fanini Rox 9:53:31 10 Bizkaia-Durango 9:54:14 11 Lotto Honda Team 9:56:10 12 France 9:57:06