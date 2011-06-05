Vos prevails in Valladolid
Dutch woman resumes World Cup lead
Nederlands Bloeit's Marianne Vos claimed her 10th career World Cup victory with a stunning come from behind effort in the hilly finale of the Spanish GP Cuidad de Valladolid round. Vos topped Italian Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana) and Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) in the sprint from a small group.
Vos and her teammate and World Cup leader Annamiek Van Vleuten were involved in a crash with 10km to go, but were able to quickly regain contact with the peloton. Soon after they rejoined, Vos was able to follow an attack which resulted in an eight-woman breakaway that stayed clear to the finish.
"Unfortunately, Annamiek was not able to respond to the attack after the crash, but Marianne once again finished it off nicely, and if you win, you can't complain," team director Jeroen Blijlevens said to Telesport.nl.
The late-race move included Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad), Garmin-Cervelo's Noemi Cantele and Lizzy Armistead, as well as Elena Belato (Top Girls Fasso Bortolo) and Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley). Linda Villumsen (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and field sprint winner Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad) rounded out the top 10.
It was the third World Cup victory for Vos this season, following her success on home soil in the Ronde van Drenthe and her triumph in La Flèche Wallonne.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3:16:17
|2
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|4
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|5
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|7
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:00:07
|8
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|9
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|10
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|0:00:25
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|12
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|13
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|14
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|15
|Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
|16
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|17
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|18
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|19
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|20
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|21
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|22
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|23
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo
|0:00:32
|24
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss
|0:00:34
|25
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands
|0:00:43
|26
|Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:08
|27
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|28
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|29
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia
|0:01:09
|30
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|0:01:21
|31
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:01:29
|32
|Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek
|0:01:31
|33
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|0:02:12
|34
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|35
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|36
|Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
|37
|Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
|38
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
|39
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|40
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:17
|41
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|42
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:02:19
|43
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|0:02:21
|44
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|0:02:24
|45
|Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|46
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:27
|47
|Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:02:29
|48
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|49
|Magdalena De Saint (Fra) France
|50
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|51
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:02:49
|52
|Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:02:54
|53
|Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|54
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women
|0:03:12
|55
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|56
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France
|0:03:34
|57
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|0:03:59
|58
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
|59
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:04:04
|60
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|61
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|62
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|63
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
|64
|Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
|65
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:25
|66
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:06:10
|67
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|0:06:30
|68
|Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:06:48
|69
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands
|0:10:29
|70
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|71
|Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
|72
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|73
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
|74
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
|75
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|76
|Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Spain
|77
|Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
|78
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Portugal
|79
|Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|80
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
|81
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|82
|Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|83
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
|84
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|85
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
|86
|Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|87
|Isabel Caetano (Por) Portugal
|88
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|89
|Ludivine Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|90
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
|91
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
|92
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|93
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
|94
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
|95
|Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek
|96
|Sara Ortiz Mato (Spa) Spain
|97
|Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|98
|Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|99
|Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|100
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|101
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|102
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
|103
|Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
|104
|Inma Rafael (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
|105
|Alna Burato (Fra) France
|106
|Marida Del Rocío Loureda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin-Cervelo
|9:49:23
|2
|Aa Drink-Leontien.Nl
|9:49:57
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley
|9:50:52
|4
|Nederland Bloeit
|9:51:28
|5
|Sc Mcipollini Giambenini
|6
|Seleccion Holandesa
|9:52:11
|7
|Htc Highroad Women
|9:52:28
|8
|Top G. F. Bortolo
|9:53:27
|9
|Sc Michela Fanini Rox
|9:53:31
|10
|Bizkaia-Durango
|9:54:14
|11
|Lotto Honda Team
|9:56:10
|12
|France
|9:57:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|260
|pts
|2
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|196
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|187
|4
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|113
|5
|Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|113
|6
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|86
|7
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|85
|8
|Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|82
|9
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss
|66
|10
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|62
|11
|Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|56
|12
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|54
|13
|Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|51
|14
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|50
|15
|Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|47
|16
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
|46
|17
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
|45
|18
|Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
|42
|19
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech
|37
|20
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France
|36
|21
|Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|35
|22
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|34
|23
|Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana
|27
|24
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|24
|25
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
|24
|26
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|24
|27
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany
|21
|28
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
|18
|29
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|17
|30
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|16
|31
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|15
|32
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
|14
|33
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|12
|34
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|12
|35
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States Of America
|11
|36
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
|10
|37
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
|9
|38
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand
|9
|39
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|40
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|9
|41
|Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
|8
|42
|Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss
|8
|43
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|7
|44
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
|7
|45
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|46
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy
|6
|47
|Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion
|6
|48
|Aude Biannic (Fra) France
|6
|49
|Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|6
|50
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
|5
|51
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|5
|52
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|4
|53
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
|4
|54
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|3
|55
|Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|3
|56
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|3
|57
|Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
|3
|58
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|59
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|2
|60
|Coryn Rivera (USA) United States Of America
|2
|61
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia
|2
|62
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
|1
|63
|Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States Of America
|1
