Vos prevails in Valladolid

Dutch woman resumes World Cup lead

Image 1 of 22

The podium - Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana), Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit), Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and best Spanish rider, Eneritz Iturriaga (Lointek)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 22

Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad) made an attack which lined out the peloton

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 22

Comeback rider, Fabiana Luperini (SC MCipollini Giordana) rode hard and attacked on the local circuit

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 22

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) leads the front group

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 22

A crash sent Vos and van Vleuten back into the second group on the road

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 22

Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana) on the local circuit, about 15km to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 22

In 2006, Nicole Cooke (SC MCipollini Giordana) won this race

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 22

With time to celebrate, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins the uphill sprint

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 22

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) wins ahead of Emma Johansson (Hitec Products) and Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana). Vos regained the World Cup lead.

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 22

Race winner, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) on the podium

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 22

The highest point of the course, Penaflor de Hornija

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 22

The bunch rolling along in the Spanish sun

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 22

At first sight, it looks like the start arch leads straight into a fountain

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 22

Early breakaway, Alna Burato (France) managed to build up a 50 seconds lead at its maximum

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 22

The bunch in Tordesillas

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 22

So close in so many World Cups this year, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 22

The bunch climbing under beautiful blue skies, just about to catch Burato

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 22

A word back to the team car - Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Highroad)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 19 of 22

Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) takes a bidon and chats to Directeur Sportif, Jeroene Blijlevens

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 20 of 22

World Cup leader, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) sits in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 21 of 22

A quick joke between Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) and Elke Gebhardt (Germany)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 22 of 22

Back in the World Cup jersey, Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Nederlands Bloeit's Marianne Vos claimed her 10th career World Cup victory with a stunning come from behind effort in the hilly finale of the Spanish GP Cuidad de Valladolid round. Vos topped Italian Rossella Callovi (SC MCipollini Giordana) and Emma Johansson (Hitek Products UCK) in the sprint from a small group.

Vos and her teammate and World Cup leader Annamiek Van Vleuten were involved in a crash with 10km to go, but were able to quickly regain contact with the peloton. Soon after they rejoined, Vos was able to follow an attack which resulted in an eight-woman breakaway that stayed clear to the finish.

"Unfortunately, Annamiek was not able to respond to the attack after the crash, but Marianne once again finished it off nicely, and if you win, you can't complain," team director Jeroen Blijlevens said to Telesport.nl.

The late-race move included Judith Arndt (HTC-Highroad), Garmin-Cervelo's Noemi Cantele and Lizzy Armistead, as well as Elena Belato (Top Girls Fasso Bortolo) and  Maaike Polspoel (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley). Linda Villumsen (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) and field sprint winner Charlotte Becker (HTC-Highroad) rounded out the top 10.

It was the third World Cup victory for Vos this season, following her success on home soil in the Ronde van Drenthe and her triumph in La Flèche Wallonne.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3:16:17
2Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
4Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
5Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
7Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:00:07
8Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
9Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:00:16
10Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women0:00:25
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
12Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany
13Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
14Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
15Martine Bras (Ned) Netherlands
16Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
17Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss
18Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
19Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
20Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana
21Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
22Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
23Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Garmin - Cervelo0:00:32
24Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Gauss0:00:34
25Amy Pieters (Ned) Netherlands0:00:43
26Nina Ovcharenko (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:08
27Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
28Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
29Shara Gillow (Aus) Australia0:01:09
30Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team0:01:21
31Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:01:29
32Eneritz Iturriagaechevarria Mazaga (Spa) Lointek0:01:31
33Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team0:02:12
34Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands
35Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
36Elodie Hegoburu (Fra) France
37Jennifer Hohl (Swi) SC MCipollini Giordana
38Iris Slappendel (Ned) Garmin - Cervelo
39Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
40Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:17
41Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK
42Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope0:02:19
43Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany0:02:21
44Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana0:02:24
45Oksana Kashchishina (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
46Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:27
47Ana Garcia Antequera (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:02:29
48Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
49Magdalena De Saint (Fra) France
50Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
51Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:02:49
52Karin Aune (Swe) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:02:54
53Madeleine Olsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
54Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Highroad Women0:03:12
55Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
56Mélodie Lesueur (Fra) France0:03:34
57Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team0:03:59
58Petra Dijkman (Ned) Netherlands
59Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:04:04
60Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
61Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara
62Lucy Martin (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo
63Patricia Schwager (Swi) Nederland Bloeit
64Katie Colclough (GBr) HTC Highroad Women
65Regina Bruins (Ned) Netherlands0:05:25
66Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:06:10
67Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team0:06:30
68Cristina Alcalde Huertanos (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:06:48
69Winanda Spoor (Ned) Netherlands0:10:29
70Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit
71Belen Lopez (Spa) Lointek
72Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia
73Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Germany
74Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Highroad Women
75Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
76Anna Ramirez Bauxel (Spa) Spain
77Cecilie S. Johansen (Nor) Hitec Products - UCK
78Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Portugal
79Laure Werner (Bel) Lotto Honda Team
80Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek
81Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Lotto Honda Team
82Jennie Stenerhag (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
83Amanda Spratt (Aus) Australia
84Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team
85Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Gauss
86Marissa Van Der Merwe (RSA) Lotto Honda Team
87Isabel Caetano (Por) Portugal
88Simona Frapporti (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
89Ludivine Loze (Fra) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
90Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Gauss
91Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products - UCK
92Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
93Amélie Rivat (Fra) France
94Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) Lointek
95Leticia Gil Parra (Spa) Lointek
96Sara Ortiz Mato (Spa) Spain
97Leire Olaberria Dorronsoro (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
98Malin Rydlund (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
99Debora Galvez Lopez (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
100Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany
101Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
102Trine Schmidt (Den) Garmin - Cervelo
103Gabriela Slamova (Cze) Vienne Futuroscope
104Inma Rafael (Spa) Debabarrena - Gipuzkoa
105Alna Burato (Fra) France
106Marida Del Rocío Loureda (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin-Cervelo9:49:23
2Aa Drink-Leontien.Nl9:49:57
3Topsport Vlaanderen 2012-Ridley9:50:52
4Nederland Bloeit9:51:28
5Sc Mcipollini Giambenini
6Seleccion Holandesa9:52:11
7Htc Highroad Women9:52:28
8Top G. F. Bortolo9:53:27
9Sc Michela Fanini Rox9:53:31
10Bizkaia-Durango9:54:14
11Lotto Honda Team9:56:10
12France9:57:06

World Cup rankings after 6 rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit260pts
2Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit196
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK187
4Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women113
5Judith Arndt (Ger) HTC Highroad Women113
6Emma Pooley (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo86
7Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo85
8Martine Bras (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team82
9Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Gauss66
10Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo62
11Grace Verbeke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team56
12Kirsten Wild (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team54
13Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana51
14Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo50
15Monia Baccaille (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana47
16Charlotte Becker (Ger) HTC Highroad Women46
17Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Honda Team45
18Noemi Cantele (Ita) Garmin - Cervelo42
19Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Solaristech37
20Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) France36
21Shelley Olds (USA) Diadora - Pasta Zara35
22Chantal Blaak (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team34
23Nicole Cooke (GBr) SC MCipollini Giordana27
24Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top24
25Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Honda Team24
26Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) Diadora - Pasta Zara24
27Romy Kasper (Ger) Germany21
28Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen 2012 - Ridley Team18
29Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana17
30Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green16
31Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team15
32Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Gauss14
33Lucinda Brand (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team12
34Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion12
35Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States Of America11
36Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - UCK10
37Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Germany9
38Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) Thailand9
39Sarah Düster (Ger) Nederland Bloeit9
40Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango9
41Sarah-Lena Hofmann (Ger) Germany8
42Julia Martisova (Rus) Gauss8
43Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo7
44Andrea Bosman (Ned) Netherlands7
45Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
46Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Italy6
47Martina Zwick (Ger) Abus Nutrixxion6
48Aude Biannic (Fra) France6
49Carmen Mcnellis Small (USA) TIBCO - To The Top6
50Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Honda Team5
51Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope5
52Marta Bastianelli (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana4
53Sharon Laws (GBr) Garmin - Cervelo4
54Trixi Worrack (Ger) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team3
55Wan Yiu Jamie Wong (HKg) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling3
56Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope3
57Belinda Goss (Aus) Australia3
58Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit3
59Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team2
60Coryn Rivera (USA) United States Of America2
61Ruth Corset (Aus) Australia2
62Fabiana Luperini (Ita) SC MCipollini Giordana1
63Jacquelyn Crowell (USA) United States Of America1

 

