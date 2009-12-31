Trending

Flückiger wins in Switzerland

Achermann victorious in women's race

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lukas Flückiger (Swi)0:59:14
2Laurent Colombatto (Fra)0:00:41
3Florian Vogel (Swi)0:01:46
4Andreas Moser (Swi)0:02:15
5Pirmin Lang (Swi)0:02:26
6Mathias Flückiger (Swi)0:02:36
7Martin Gujan (Swi)
8Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)0:03:23
9Fabio Ursi (Ita)0:03:39
10Matthias Rupp (Swi)0:04:04
11Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:04:33
12Moritz Milatz (Ger)0:04:38
13Lukas Winterberg (Swi)0:04:47
14Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)0:05:08
15René Lang (Swi)0:06:23
16Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
17Arnaud Grand (Swi)0:06:33
18Joël Frey (Swi)0:06:37
19Damien Mougel (Fra)0:07:04
20Peter Frei (Swi)0:07:15
21Sascha Schneider (Ger)
22Sven Dumusc (Swi)
23Jonas Baumann (Swi)
24Thomas Litscher (Swi)
25Rene Murpf (Swi)
26Davide Belletti (Ita)
27Josef Soukup (Cze)
28Michael Winterberg (Swi)
29Pierre Blanc (Swi)
30Sébastien Kern (Fra)
31Matthias Allenspach (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasmin Achermann (Swi)0:40:39
2Renata Bucher (Swi)0:00:49
3Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)0:01:48
4Alexandra Bähler (Swi)0:02:56
5Alexa Hüni (Ger)0:03:32
6Denise Breu (Swi)0:04:12
7Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)0:04:39
8Marina Giger (Swi)0:05:30
9Catherine Lohri (Swi)0:06:36
10Lise Müller (Swi)0:07:36
11Celine Ernst (Swi)0:08:38
12Céline Kluska (Fra)0:10:31
13Andrea Wilhelm (Swi)

