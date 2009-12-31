Flückiger wins in Switzerland
Achermann victorious in women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lukas Flückiger (Swi)
|0:59:14
|2
|Laurent Colombatto (Fra)
|0:00:41
|3
|Florian Vogel (Swi)
|0:01:46
|4
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:02:15
|5
|Pirmin Lang (Swi)
|0:02:26
|6
|Mathias Flückiger (Swi)
|0:02:36
|7
|Martin Gujan (Swi)
|8
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi)
|0:03:23
|9
|Fabio Ursi (Ita)
|0:03:39
|10
|Matthias Rupp (Swi)
|0:04:04
|11
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|0:04:33
|12
|Moritz Milatz (Ger)
|0:04:38
|13
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi)
|0:04:47
|14
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel)
|0:05:08
|15
|René Lang (Swi)
|0:06:23
|16
|Bryan Falaschi (Ita)
|17
|Arnaud Grand (Swi)
|0:06:33
|18
|Joël Frey (Swi)
|0:06:37
|19
|Damien Mougel (Fra)
|0:07:04
|20
|Peter Frei (Swi)
|0:07:15
|21
|Sascha Schneider (Ger)
|22
|Sven Dumusc (Swi)
|23
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|24
|Thomas Litscher (Swi)
|25
|Rene Murpf (Swi)
|26
|Davide Belletti (Ita)
|27
|Josef Soukup (Cze)
|28
|Michael Winterberg (Swi)
|29
|Pierre Blanc (Swi)
|30
|Sébastien Kern (Fra)
|31
|Matthias Allenspach (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasmin Achermann (Swi)
|0:40:39
|2
|Renata Bucher (Swi)
|0:00:49
|3
|Jennifer Sagesser (Swi)
|0:01:48
|4
|Alexandra Bähler (Swi)
|0:02:56
|5
|Alexa Hüni (Ger)
|0:03:32
|6
|Denise Breu (Swi)
|0:04:12
|7
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Swi)
|0:04:39
|8
|Marina Giger (Swi)
|0:05:30
|9
|Catherine Lohri (Swi)
|0:06:36
|10
|Lise Müller (Swi)
|0:07:36
|11
|Celine Ernst (Swi)
|0:08:38
|12
|Céline Kluska (Fra)
|0:10:31
|13
|Andrea Wilhelm (Swi)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy