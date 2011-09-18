Trending

Von Hoff storms home in Camden to take out hard fought classic

Perfect day for Genesys, as Haas gets yet another overall win

Image 1 of 21

A sweet moment: Von Hoff crosses the line to take out the Goulburn Sydney Classic.

A sweet moment: Von Hoff crosses the line to take out the Goulburn Sydney Classic.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 2 of 21

The sprint is on, with Von Hoff and Phelan going head to head for the win.

The sprint is on, with Von Hoff and Phelan going head to head for the win.
(Image credit: Alex Hinds)
Image 3 of 21

The bunch gets strung out early on as the racing near Paddy's River stayed above 50km/h.

The bunch gets strung out early on as the racing near Paddy's River stayed above 50km/h.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 4 of 21

The bunch heading out through Berrima.

The bunch heading out through Berrima.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 5 of 21

The breakaway sprints for the prime at Bargo; Nathan Haas wins ahead of Alistair Loutit (Bikebug.com) and Brian McLeod (Budget Forklifts)

The breakaway sprints for the prime at Bargo; Nathan Haas wins ahead of Alistair Loutit (Bikebug.com) and Brian McLeod (Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 6 of 21

Von Hoff celebrates the win in front of Drapac's Adam Phelan.

Von Hoff celebrates the win in front of Drapac's Adam Phelan.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 7 of 21

Von Hoff, 23, has a big future ahead of him.

Von Hoff, 23, has a big future ahead of him.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 8 of 21

Steele Von Hoff happy with his win.

Steele Von Hoff happy with his win.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 9 of 21

Haas also won the sprint jersey.

Haas also won the sprint jersey.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 10 of 21

The breakaway established themselves very early on and would stay away until the first climb up Razorback.

The breakaway established themselves very early on and would stay away until the first climb up Razorback.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 11 of 21

The bunch fans out as no team took control early.

The bunch fans out as no team took control early.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 12 of 21

Only two major teams missed the break, with Suzuki-Trek and Jayco-2XU forced to chase.

Only two major teams missed the break, with Suzuki-Trek and Jayco-2XU forced to chase.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 13 of 21

The final podium, Steele Von Hoff (3rd, and Goulburn Classic winner), Nathan Haas (1st), and Adam Phelan (3rd).

The final podium, Steele Von Hoff (3rd, and Goulburn Classic winner), Nathan Haas (1st), and Adam Phelan (3rd).
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 14 of 21

Team winner's Genesys were the dominant performers all weekend.

Team winner's Genesys were the dominant performers all weekend.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 15 of 21

The race heads out of the neutral zone in Goulburn.

The race heads out of the neutral zone in Goulburn.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 16 of 21

On the early parts of the Hume Highway.

On the early parts of the Hume Highway.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 17 of 21

The peloton had the benefit of a tailwind on the way out of Goulburn.

The peloton had the benefit of a tailwind on the way out of Goulburn.
(Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)
Image 18 of 21

Tim Cameron (Suzuki-Trek) leads Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) up the first climb up Razorback.

Tim Cameron (Suzuki-Trek) leads Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys) up the first climb up Razorback.
(Image credit: Rhys O'Shea)
Image 19 of 21

The riders prepare for the start in Goulburn.

The riders prepare for the start in Goulburn.
(Image credit: Alex Hinds)
Image 20 of 21

Genesys won the team's classification after a tactical masterclass over the two days of racing.

Genesys won the team's classification after a tactical masterclass over the two days of racing.
(Image credit: Alex Hinds)
Image 21 of 21

The breakaway built an advantage of over 2 minutes, but never looked like it would stay away.

The breakaway built an advantage of over 2 minutes, but never looked like it would stay away.
(Image credit: Alex Hinds)

Steele Von Hoff (Genesys) has taken out his maiden Goulburn Sydney Classic, with a thrilling sprint victory over Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Chris Jory (BikeBug.com). Von Hoff, one of the poster boys of the National Road Series jumped past Phelan in the final 100 metres after struggling to stay with the leaders over the final climb up Razorback to claim a hard fought win.

Despite it being win number 16 in the NRS this year for Von Hoff, the 23-year-old said that today’s rated among his best for the season.

"Yeah it was perfect," said Von Hoff. "Pat Shaw dragged me over old Razorback, after I’d been dropped, and he worked so hard to get me back, and then there were three of us up the road in a group of 13 so it was an ideal situation to be in.

"We then had Nathan and Pat covering all the moves, Haas lead for the final 2km on the front, and then Pat took me right to the finish and I just stepped out and got it. I’m really happy with the result."

Genesys took a double victory with the team also taking out the overall honours for the two day tour with NRS leader Nathan Haas.

Phil Grenfell (BikeBug.com) who was second home from the second group, behind Scott Law (V Australia) questioned the tactics of V Australia, who also missed the break but refused to chase until it was too late.

"They said they had Johnnie Walker up there, but I don’t think he’s quite as good as Steele," said Grenfell. "So [Law and I] had ‘discussions’ and they ended up riding, but by then it was only 5km to go. [Kersten]’s team was done - so it was us and them."

BikeBug.com did get some consolation though. Chris Jory took out third on the day, and Sam Rutherford won the KOM competition. For Rutherford, just returning from a cold he’d had at the Tour of the Murray River, the prize was a welcome bonus for a long day of racing. Team manager of BikeBug.com Trent Wilson said he was pleased with the way the race panned out.

"We had a great race strategy planned, and it came off to a tee," said Wilson. "It would’ve been nice to have someone else in the break at the end to help Jory, but with third on the day and the KOM, you’ve got to be happy with that."

How it unfolded

At just before eight, 155 riders set off from Clifford St, Goulburn for the classic 171.4 km road race to Camden, the second day of the expanded Goulburn to Sydney Classic.

Barely out of the first corner, the race had its first casualty, with local favourite Tirian McManus (NSWIS) crashing hard, and was forced to abandon. More misfortune came just a few kilometres later, this time with an in-form Ben Kersten (Jayco-2XU) puncturing just as the day’s escape was going away.

Though it took a little while to finally form, the escape included Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers), Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts), Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling Team), Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com), Julian Hamill (Forza Capital), Taylor Shelden (V Australia) and Alistair Loutit (Bikebug.com). They quickly built up their advantage over the chasing pack, gaining more than two minutes before there was any major reaction from the main field.

Second overall, Haas, created some tension within the break by sitting on and protecting the lead of teammate Anthony Giacoppo, however the escape continued to work reasonably well together approaching the first KOM on Bendooley Hill.

Rutherford grabbed the points there over Haas, with Loutit third.

With a tailwind aiding them, the first 100 kilometres of racing were done at an average speed flirting near 50 km/h and as the race turned off the highway on to the ‘dead’ roads of Remembrance Drive, the pace finally slowed, with fatigue and the hot conditions beginning to take their toll on the riders.

After the day’s first intermediate sprint in Bargo won by Nathan Haas, the breaks advantage began to fall. 7 kilometres later at the second intermediate sprint it was just over a minute and after passing through the rural town of Picton, the peloton was within sight of the escape.

Razorback

Razorback Hill, crested twice by the field, once from the ‘new’ gentler side, and once from the harder ‘old’ side, was always going to sort the men from the boys and it did not disappoint. Jayco-2XU, who had missed the early break, finally made it gruppo compatto at the top of the first time up Razorback.

The descent saw Drapac and Genesys set a blistering pace as they tried to force a selection, and as the group reached the start of ‘old Razorback’ a split started to form halfway down the main field.

Josh Atkins (Suzuki-Trek), Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts) and Nathan Haas then launched an attack and the trio were joined by a dozen others to form the decisive group that would fight it out for the finish.

Isolated behind in the second bunch were sprinters Phil Grenfell (BikeBug.com) and Scott Law (V Australia) and the two along with their remaining teammates chased desperately to rejoin the leaders.

Their chase however was in vain, and after a long hot day in the saddle, Steele Von Hoff, who had managed to just hang on over the second climb up Razorback took the final sprint ahead of Adam Phelan (Drapac) and Chris Jory (BikeBug.com).

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)3:45:32
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling Team)
3Chris Jory (Bikebug.com)
4Joshua Atkins (Suzuki/Trek)
5Jason Spencer (Budget Forklifts)
6Johnnie Walker (V Australia)
7Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
8Peter Herzig (Budget Forklifts)
9Dale Parker (Jayco-2XU)
10Jay Bourke
11Cal Britten
12Patrick Shaw (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
13Ben Dyball
14Scott Law (V Australia)0:00:11
15Phillip Grenfell (Bikebug.com)
16Anthony Giacoppo (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
17Campbell Flakemore (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
18Jackson-Leigh Rathbone (Parramatta Race Team)
19René Kolbach (John West)
20Darcy Rosenlund (Budget Forklifts)
21Alex Wong (Forza Capital)
22Michael Cupitt (Budget Forklifts)
23Aaron Donnelly
24Blake Hose (John West)
25Brodie Talbot
26Benjamin Fox (NSWIS)
27Brian Mcleod (Budget Forklifts)
28Jordan Davies (NSWIS)
29James Mcdulling (Forza Capital)
30Troy Herfoss
31Andrew Arundel0:00:18
32Jacob Kauffmann
33Chris Winn (V Australia)
34Joseph Lewis (Bikebug.com)0:00:20
35Kane Walker (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
36Benjamin Harvey (Parramatta Race Team)
37Cameron Peterson (V Australia)0:00:32
38Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisers)0:00:56
39Caleb Jones0:01:06
40Andrew Crawley (Bikebug.com)0:01:25
41Luke Davison (Budget Forklifts)0:01:55
42Edward White (Forza Capital)
43Michael Curran
44Michael Troy (NSWIS)0:01:57
45Luke Dale0:02:02
46Nash Kent (Forza Capital)0:02:08
47Alex Carver
48Brendan J Cole0:02:46
49Shaun Lewis
50Craig Hutton
51Matthew Werrell (Team TDU)
52Justin Vanstone (Team TDU)
53Trent Derecourt (John West)
54Amir Rusli (Drapac Professional Cycling Team)
55Steven Robb
56Scott Harrison
57Alex Gardner
58Ivan Michelin-Beard (Suzuki/Trek)
59Kornelis Sietsma
60Scott Butler
61Jake Magee (Bikebug.com)
62Mitchell Codner (NSWIS)0:02:51
63Steven Del Gallo (John West)
64Timothy Cameron (Suzuki/Trek)
65Kevin Hawes0:02:53
66Brock Roberts0:03:34
67Justin Morris
68Paul Archer0:03:36
69Michael Sargeant (Team TDU)0:04:55
70Ryan Macanally (Budget Forklifts)
71Alexander Malone
72Stuart Mulhern (Team TDU)
73Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)
74Steven Pilson (John West)
75Nicholas D'ambrosio (Forza Capital)
76Alex Wohler (Team TDU)
77Nicholas Dougall (Jayco-2XU)
78Stuart Shaw (Drapac Professional Cycling Team)
79Taylor Shelden (V Australia)
80Antony Dimitrovski (Forza Capital)
81Jeremy Ross
82Chris Boogert (Forza Capital)
83David Gillies
84Matthew Rizzuto
85Trenton Day (Jayco-2XU)
86Lewis Garland
87Etienne Blumstein-Jones
88Reece Robinson (NSWIS)
89Hayden Kegg (Parramatta Race Team)
90Nicholas Brain0:07:29
91Stephen Tree0:08:30
92Richard Vial0:09:04
93James Quinton0:09:08
94Alistair Loutit (Bikebug.com)0:09:23
95Rhys Pollock (Drapac Professional Cycling Team)
96Nicholas Woods (Team TDU)
97Fernando Duran
98Miha Remec0:09:51
99Harrison Morgan0:10:15
100Josh Taylor (Bikebug.com)0:10:54
101Mark Jamieson (Jayco-2XU)0:15:51
102Nicholas Walker (V Australia)
103William Lind (Suzuki/Trek)
104Kris Johnston0:15:54
105Ben Kersten (Jayco-2XU)0:15:55
106Benjamin Hill (Jayco-2XU)
107Mitchell Flynn (Suzuki/Trek)

Overall
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)
2Adam Phelan (Drapac Professional Cycling Team)
3Steele Von Hoff (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

Sprints Winner
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisers)

KOM winner
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Rutherford (Bikebug.com)

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Genesys Wealth Advisers

 

