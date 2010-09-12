Law leads after short time trial
Grenda bookended by Laws
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jackson Law (Fly V Australia)
|0:04:42.8
|2
|Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:01.5
|3
|Scott Law (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:02.1
|4
|Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche)
|0:00:03.1
|5
|Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:04.4
|6
|Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche)
|0:00:06.4
|7
|Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:06.7
|8
|Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:07.5
|9
|Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:07.6
|10
|Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC)
|0:00:08.7
|11
|Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche)
|0:00:09.1
|12
|Aaron Donnelly (JAYCO SKINS)
|0:00:09.5
|13
|Alexander Malone (Team Bike Bug)
|0:00:09.5
|14
|Adam Phelan (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:10.2
|15
|Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:11.0
|16
|David Pell (Drapac Porsche)
|0:00:11.2
|17
|Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:11.8
|18
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:12.7
|19
|Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC)
|0:00:12.9
|20
|Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)
|0:00:13.5
|21
|Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|0:00:13.6
|22
|Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:13.6
|23
|Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:13.8
|24
|John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:15.3
|25
|Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:15.5
|26
|Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:15.5
|27
|Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:16.3
|28
|Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:16.7
|29
|Alastair Loutit (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:17.4
|30
|Brock Roberts (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:18.0
|31
|Richard Lang (JAYCO SKINS)
|0:00:18.0
|32
|Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:18.2
|33
|Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug)
|0:00:19.2
|34
|Andrew Arundel (Canberra CC)
|0:00:19.3
|35
|Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:20.0
|36
|Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:20.1
|37
|Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:20.1
|38
|Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC)
|0:00:20.6
|39
|Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug)
|0:00:21.8
|40
|Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)
|0:00:21.9
|41
|Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC)
|0:00:22.3
|42
|Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:22.5
|43
|Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:22.8
|44
|René Kolbach (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|0:00:23.2
|45
|Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|0:00:23.4
|46
|Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:24.0
|47
|Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|0:00:24.3
|48
|Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:24.3
|49
|Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:24.5
|50
|Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|0:00:25.4
|51
|Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|0:00:25.5
|52
|Brendan J Cole (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:00:25.8
|53
|Chris Pryor (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:26.5
|54
|James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:26.5
|55
|Mathew Augutis (Kooragang Open CC)
|0:00:26.7
|56
|Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:26.9
|57
|Caleb Jones (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:27.1
|58
|Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:27.5
|59
|Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)
|0:00:27.5
|60
|Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|0:00:28.5
|61
|Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:28.7
|62
|David Treacy (Team Bike Bug)
|0:00:28.9
|63
|Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:29.0
|64
|Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug)
|0:00:29.1
|65
|Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:29.8
|66
|Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:00:30.0
|67
|Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:30.8
|68
|Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug)
|0:00:31.7
|69
|Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)
|0:00:32.1
|70
|Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|0:00:33.5
|71
|Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain - My Team 2)
|0:00:34.8
|72
|Alex Carver (JAYCO SKINS)
|0:00:34.9
|73
|Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)
|0:00:37.2
|74
|Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug)
|0:00:37.3
|75
|Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)
|0:00:38.3
|76
|James Mowatt (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:38.7
|77
|David Hanson (Uni CC)
|0:00:44.7
|78
|James Mcdulling (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|0:00:49.2
|79
|Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|0:02:14.6
|DNS
|Patrick Lane (JAYCO SKINS)
|DNS
|Rhys Gillett (Fly V Australia)
|DNS
|Dale Scarfe (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
|DNS
|John Ebeling (Hunter District CC)
|DNS
|Brett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Brickell (Sutherland Shire CC)
|0:04:52.2
|2
|Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:04.6
|3
|Ethan Kimmince (Drapac Porsche)
|0:00:04.7
|4
|Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)
|0:00:08.6
|5
|Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)
|0:00:08.7
|6
|Nicholas D'ambrosio (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|0:00:12.2
|7
|Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:00:12.5
|8
|Alex Wong (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|0:00:13.2
|9
|James Quinton (Vikings CC ACT)
|0:00:14.2
|10
|Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)
|0:00:14.8
|11
|William Lind (Canberra CC)
|0:00:14.9
|12
|Julian Hamill (Eastern Suburbs CC)
|0:00:15.0
|13
|Bradley Robson (Plan B Racing Team)
|0:00:17.1
|14
|Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:00:18.9
|15
|Elliot Stevens (Central Coast CC)
|0:00:19.2
|16
|Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:19.6
|17
|David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:19.9
|18
|Damian Mason (Nowra Velo Club)
|0:00:20.6
|19
|Richard Allen (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:00:20.8
|20
|Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)
|0:00:22.2
|21
|Craig Paull (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:23.3
|22
|Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC)
|0:00:23.5
|23
|Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC)
|0:00:23.9
|24
|Joel Finucane (Canberra CC)
|0:00:24.3
|25
|Gerard Donaldson (Lidcombe Auburn CC)
|0:00:25.6
|26
|Jules Galli (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:00:26.3
|27
|Geoffrey Wilson (Peloton Sports)
|0:00:28.6
|28
|Jamie Van Netten (Kooragang Open CC)
|0:00:28.8
|29
|Chris Perini (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:28.9
|30
|Peter Mclean (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|0:00:29.1
|31
|Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:31.0
|32
|Timothy Morris (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:31.3
|33
|Michael Krebs (Southern Highlands CC)
|0:00:31.7
|34
|Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:33.2
|35
|Joshua Slattery (St Kilda CC)
|0:00:33.8
|36
|Felix Pirie (Canberra CC)
|0:00:34.2
|37
|Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:34.3
|38
|Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:00:35.0
|39
|Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:00:35.3
|40
|Timothy Cameron (Vikings CC ACT)
|0:00:35.9
|41
|Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC)
|0:00:36.5
|42
|Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC)
|0:00:38.0
|43
|Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)
|0:00:38.0
|44
|Matthew Brown (Central Coast CC)
|0:00:38.3
|45
|Todd Greenland (Parramatta Racing Team)
|0:00:38.7
|46
|Heath Wade (Canberra CC)
|0:00:39.0
|47
|Harrison Morgan (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:40.4
|48
|Geoff Goh (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:41.1
|49
|Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:41.9
|50
|Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Vikings CC ACT)
|0:00:42.9
|51
|Jeremy Gilchrist (Goulburn CC)
|0:00:43.9
|52
|Scott Hamilton (Illawarra CC)
|0:00:45.5
|53
|Roger Bird (Northern Sydney CC)
|0:00:46.2
|54
|Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)
|0:00:46.7
|55
|Marek Jankowski (Kooragang Open CC)
|0:00:53.0
|56
|Mark Robertson (Randwick Botany CC)
|0:00:59.0
|57
|David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)
|0:01:07.8
|DNS
|Daniel O'keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
|DNS
|Ryan O'neill (Manly Warringah CC)
|DNS
|Clinton Amble (Hamilton Pine River W)
|DNS
|Edward White (Sydney Uni Velo Club)
|DNS
|Chris Jahnz (Coffs Harbour CC)
|DNS
|James Swadling (Bicisport)
|DNS
|Michael Bulters (Canberra CC)
