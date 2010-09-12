Trending

Law leads after short time trial

Grenda bookended by Laws

Results

Division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Law (Fly V Australia)0:04:42.8
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:01.5
3Scott Law (Fly V Australia)0:00:02.1
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche)0:00:03.1
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:04.4
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche)0:00:06.4
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:06.7
8Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:07.5
9Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:07.6
10Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC)0:00:08.7
11Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche)0:00:09.1
12Aaron Donnelly (JAYCO SKINS)0:00:09.5
13Alexander Malone (Team Bike Bug)0:00:09.5
14Adam Phelan (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:10.2
15Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:11.0
16David Pell (Drapac Porsche)0:00:11.2
17Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:00:11.8
18Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)0:00:12.7
19Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC)0:00:12.9
20Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:13.5
21Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:13.6
22Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:00:13.6
23Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:13.8
24John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:15.3
25Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:15.5
26Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:15.5
27Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:16.3
28Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:16.7
29Alastair Loutit (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:17.4
30Brock Roberts (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:18.0
31Richard Lang (JAYCO SKINS)0:00:18.0
32Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:18.2
33Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug)0:00:19.2
34Andrew Arundel (Canberra CC)0:00:19.3
35Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:20.0
36Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:20.1
37Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:20.1
38Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC)0:00:20.6
39Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug)0:00:21.8
40Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)0:00:21.9
41Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC)0:00:22.3
42Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:22.5
43Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:22.8
44René Kolbach (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:00:23.2
45Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:23.4
46Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:24.0
47Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:24.3
48Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:24.3
49Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:24.5
50Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:25.4
51Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:00:25.5
52Brendan J Cole (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:25.8
53Chris Pryor (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:26.5
54James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:26.5
55Mathew Augutis (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:26.7
56Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:26.9
57Caleb Jones (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:27.1
58Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:27.5
59Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:27.5
60Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:28.5
61Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:28.7
62David Treacy (Team Bike Bug)0:00:28.9
63Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:29.0
64Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug)0:00:29.1
65Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:29.8
66Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:30.0
67Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:30.8
68Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug)0:00:31.7
69Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:32.1
70Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:33.5
71Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:34.8
72Alex Carver (JAYCO SKINS)0:00:34.9
73Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:37.2
74Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug)0:00:37.3
75Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:38.3
76James Mowatt (Fly V Australia)0:00:38.7
77David Hanson (Uni CC)0:00:44.7
78James Mcdulling (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:49.2
79Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:14.6
DNSPatrick Lane (JAYCO SKINS)
DNSRhys Gillett (Fly V Australia)
DNSDale Scarfe (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)
DNSJohn Ebeling (Hunter District CC)
DNSBrett Tivers (Plan B Racing Team)

Division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Brickell (Sutherland Shire CC)0:04:52.2
2Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:04.6
3Ethan Kimmince (Drapac Porsche)0:00:04.7
4Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)0:00:08.6
5Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)0:00:08.7
6Nicholas D'ambrosio (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:12.2
7Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:12.5
8Alex Wong (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:13.2
9James Quinton (Vikings CC ACT)0:00:14.2
10Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)0:00:14.8
11William Lind (Canberra CC)0:00:14.9
12Julian Hamill (Eastern Suburbs CC)0:00:15.0
13Bradley Robson (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:17.1
14Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:18.9
15Elliot Stevens (Central Coast CC)0:00:19.2
16Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:19.6
17David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC)0:00:19.9
18Damian Mason (Nowra Velo Club)0:00:20.6
19Richard Allen (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:20.8
20Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)0:00:22.2
21Craig Paull (Illawarra CC)0:00:23.3
22Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC)0:00:23.5
23Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC)0:00:23.9
24Joel Finucane (Canberra CC)0:00:24.3
25Gerard Donaldson (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:25.6
26Jules Galli (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:26.3
27Geoffrey Wilson (Peloton Sports)0:00:28.6
28Jamie Van Netten (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:28.8
29Chris Perini (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:28.9
30Peter Mclean (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:00:29.1
31Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:31.0
32Timothy Morris (Illawarra CC)0:00:31.3
33Michael Krebs (Southern Highlands CC)0:00:31.7
34Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC)0:00:33.2
35Joshua Slattery (St Kilda CC)0:00:33.8
36Felix Pirie (Canberra CC)0:00:34.2
37Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC)0:00:34.3
38Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:35.0
39Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:35.3
40Timothy Cameron (Vikings CC ACT)0:00:35.9
41Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC)0:00:36.5
42Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC)0:00:38.0
43Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)0:00:38.0
44Matthew Brown (Central Coast CC)0:00:38.3
45Todd Greenland (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:38.7
46Heath Wade (Canberra CC)0:00:39.0
47Harrison Morgan (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:40.4
48Geoff Goh (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:41.1
49Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC)0:00:41.9
50Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Vikings CC ACT)0:00:42.9
51Jeremy Gilchrist (Goulburn CC)0:00:43.9
52Scott Hamilton (Illawarra CC)0:00:45.5
53Roger Bird (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:46.2
54Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)0:00:46.7
55Marek Jankowski (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:53.0
56Mark Robertson (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:59.0
57David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:01:07.8
DNSDaniel O'keefe (Parramatta Racing Team)
DNSRyan O'neill (Manly Warringah CC)
DNSClinton Amble (Hamilton Pine River W)
DNSEdward White (Sydney Uni Velo Club)
DNSChris Jahnz (Coffs Harbour CC)
DNSJames Swadling (Bicisport)
DNSMichael Bulters (Canberra CC)

Division 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jackson Law (Fly V Australia)0:04:42.8
2Ben Grenda (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:01.5
3Scott Law (Fly V Australia)0:00:02.1
4Rhys Pollock (Drapac Porsche)0:00:03.1
5Nathan Earle (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:04.4
6Stuart Shaw (Drapac Porsche)0:00:06.4
7Cameron Peterson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:06.7
8Anthony Giacoppo (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:07.5
9Nathan Haas (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:07.6
10Lachlan Morton (Port Macquarie CC)0:00:08.7
11Peter Mcdonald (Drapac Porsche)0:00:09.1
12Aaron Donnelly (JAYCO SKINS)0:00:09.5
13Alexander Malone (Team Bike Bug)0:00:09.5
14Adam Phelan (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:10.2
15Dylan Newell (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:11.0
16David Pell (Drapac Porsche)0:00:11.2
17Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:00:11.8
18Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)0:00:12.7
19Joel Strachan (Hawthorn Citizens YC)0:00:12.9
20Joshua Taylor (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:13.5
21Brodie Talbot (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:13.6
22Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia)0:00:13.6
23Mitchell Pearson (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:13.8
24John Cornish (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:15.3
25Brendan Brooks (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:15.5
26Joshua Prete (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:15.5
27Blair Windsor (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:16.3
28Andrew Roe (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:16.7
29Alastair Loutit (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:17.4
30Brock Roberts (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:18.0
31Richard Lang (JAYCO SKINS)0:00:18.0
32Chris Jory (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:18.2
33Philip Grenfell (Team Bike Bug)0:00:19.2
34Andrew Arundel (Canberra CC)0:00:19.3
35Geoff Straub (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:20.0
36Thomas Robinson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:20.1
37Chris Beeck (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:20.1
38Benjamin Harvey (Bankstown Sports CC)0:00:20.6
39Craig Hutton (Team Bike Bug)0:00:21.8
40Daniel Alcock (Coffs Harbour CC)0:00:21.9
41Kevin Hawes (Port Macquarie CC)0:00:22.3
42Elliott Wells (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:22.5
43Matthew Werrell (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:22.8
44René Kolbach (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:00:23.2
45Andy Mcnab (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:23.4
46Reuben Donati (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:24.0
47Charles Howlett (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:24.3
48Patrick Shaw (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:24.3
49Peter Herzig (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:24.5
50Chris Steffanoni (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:25.4
51Luis Trueba (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:00:25.5
52Brendan J Cole (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:25.8
53Chris Pryor (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:26.5
54James Hepburn (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:26.5
55Mathew Augutis (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:26.7
56Michael Fitzgerald (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:26.9
57Caleb Jones (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:27.1
58Luke Cridland (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:27.5
59Ben Dyball (Virgin Blue RBS Morgans)0:00:27.5
60Mark Isaacs (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:28.5
61Matthew Marshall (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:28.7
62David Treacy (Team Bike Bug)0:00:28.9
63Darcy Rosenlund (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:29.0
64Angus Gale (Team Bike Bug)0:00:29.1
65Rob Doyle (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:29.8
66Scott Cronly-Dillon (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:00:30.0
67Stephen Tree (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:30.8
68Sam Rutherford (Team Bike Bug)0:00:31.7
69Ben Grieve-Johnson (Genesys Wealth Advisors)0:00:32.1
70Jay Bourke (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:33.5
71Alexander Smyth (Search2Retain - My Team 2)0:00:34.8
72Alex Carver (JAYCO SKINS)0:00:34.9
73Matthew Wood (Team Budget Forklifts)0:00:37.2
74Antony Dimitrovski (Team Bike Bug)0:00:37.3
75Ben Cutajar (Shortis.com.au Cycling Team)0:00:38.3
76James Mowatt (Fly V Australia)0:00:38.7
77David Hanson (Uni CC)0:00:44.7
78James Mcdulling (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:49.2
79Andrew Crawley (Mcdonagh Blake-Witness)0:02:14.6

Division 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Brickell (Sutherland Shire CC)0:04:52.2
2Christopher Williams (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:04.6
3Ethan Kimmince (Drapac Porsche)0:00:04.7
4Jared Mills (Sutherland Shire CC)0:00:08.6
5Jared Triggs (Southern Cross CC)0:00:08.7
6Nicholas D'ambrosio (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:12.2
7Jake Magee (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:12.5
8Alex Wong (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:13.2
9James Quinton (Vikings CC ACT)0:00:14.2
10Jack Beckinsale (Southern Cross CC)0:00:14.8
11William Lind (Canberra CC)0:00:14.9
12Julian Hamill (Eastern Suburbs CC)0:00:15.0
13Bradley Robson (Plan B Racing Team)0:00:17.1
14Matthew Lucas (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:18.9
15Elliot Stevens (Central Coast CC)0:00:19.2
16Owen Cooke (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:19.6
17David Mainwaring (Illawarra CC)0:00:19.9
18Damian Mason (Nowra Velo Club)0:00:20.6
19Richard Allen (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:20.8
20Reece Edwards (Coffs Harbour CC)0:00:22.2
21Craig Paull (Illawarra CC)0:00:23.3
22Robby Dalitz (Penrith CC)0:00:23.5
23Erin Rogers (Coffs Harbour CC)0:00:23.9
24Joel Finucane (Canberra CC)0:00:24.3
25Gerard Donaldson (Lidcombe Auburn CC)0:00:25.6
26Jules Galli (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:26.3
27Geoffrey Wilson (Peloton Sports)0:00:28.6
28Jamie Van Netten (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:28.8
29Chris Perini (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:28.9
30Peter Mclean (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:00:29.1
31Barry Kenyon (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:31.0
32Timothy Morris (Illawarra CC)0:00:31.3
33Michael Krebs (Southern Highlands CC)0:00:31.7
34Wade Carberry (Illawarra CC)0:00:33.2
35Joshua Slattery (St Kilda CC)0:00:33.8
36Felix Pirie (Canberra CC)0:00:34.2
37Ryan Robert Bailie (Illawarra CC)0:00:34.3
38Simon Hammond (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:35.0
39Anthony Green (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:35.3
40Timothy Cameron (Vikings CC ACT)0:00:35.9
41Patrick Hayburn (Lifecycle CC)0:00:36.5
42Lewis Garland (Hunter District CC)0:00:38.0
43Graham Rutter (Sutherland Shire CC)0:00:38.0
44Matthew Brown (Central Coast CC)0:00:38.3
45Todd Greenland (Parramatta Racing Team)0:00:38.7
46Heath Wade (Canberra CC)0:00:39.0
47Harrison Morgan (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:40.4
48Geoff Goh (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:41.1
49Scott Harrison (Illawarra CC)0:00:41.9
50Etienne Blumstein-Jones (Vikings CC ACT)0:00:42.9
51Jeremy Gilchrist (Goulburn CC)0:00:43.9
52Scott Hamilton (Illawarra CC)0:00:45.5
53Roger Bird (Northern Sydney CC)0:00:46.2
54Christopher Ludlam (Sutherland Shire CC)0:00:46.7
55Marek Jankowski (Kooragang Open CC)0:00:53.0
56Mark Robertson (Randwick Botany CC)0:00:59.0
57David Hampton (Macarthur Collegians CC)0:01:07.8

Latest on Cyclingnews