Konwa and Solus-Miskowicz win in Poland

Gory Swietokarzyskie MTB Cup held on Saturday

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Marek Konwa (Pol)
2Borys Goral (Pol)
3Patryk Piasecki (Pol)
4Lubomir Vojta (Cze)
5Grzegorz Bem (Pol)
6Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
7Mariusz Kozak (Pol)
8Michal Capala (Pol)
9Michal Lopato (Pol)
10Bartosz Mikler (Pol)
11Mateusz Kacilowicz (Pol)
12Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
13Benjamin Demkowski (Pol)
14Lukasz Szymczuk (Pol)
15Bartosz Mikler (Pol)
16Dawid Nieslanczyk (Pol)
17Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
18Emil Gebski (Pol)
19Rafal Adamczyk (Pol)
20Bartosz Banach (Pol)
21Daniel Korajczyk (Pol)
22Tomasz Szala (Pol)
23Tomasz Sawicz (Pol)
24Tomasz Pohorecki (Pol)
25Bartosz Krzysko (Pol)
26Rafal Augustynowicz (Pol)
27Dominik Loboda (Pol)
28Michal Rudel (Pol)
29Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
30Damian Kowalczyk (Pol)
31Mateusz Pikos (Pol)
32Jakub Niespielak (Pol)
DSQLukasz Klimaszewski (Pol)
DSQGrzegorz Hajda (Pol)
DSQKrzysztof Lukasik (Pol)
DSQPrzemyslaw Pyrek (Pol)
DSQKamil Grenda (Pol)
DSQPatryk Kaczmarczyk (Pol)
DSQPawel Kowalkowski (Pol)
DSQMarcin Kowal (Pol)
DSQKamil Kuczaba (Pol)
DSQKornel Osicki (Pol)
DSQJakub Najs (Pol)
DSQAdam Wiecko (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
2Paula Gorycka (Pol)
3Stefania Staszel (Pol)
4Dagmara Drabik (Pol)
5Barbara Krzysko (Pol)
6Joanna Kur (Pol)

