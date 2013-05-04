Konwa and Solus-Miskowicz win in Poland
Gory Swietokarzyskie MTB Cup held on Saturday
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|2
|Borys Goral (Pol)
|3
|Patryk Piasecki (Pol)
|4
|Lubomir Vojta (Cze)
|5
|Grzegorz Bem (Pol)
|6
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|7
|Mariusz Kozak (Pol)
|8
|Michal Capala (Pol)
|9
|Michal Lopato (Pol)
|10
|Bartosz Mikler (Pol)
|11
|Mateusz Kacilowicz (Pol)
|12
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|13
|Benjamin Demkowski (Pol)
|14
|Lukasz Szymczuk (Pol)
|15
|Bartosz Mikler (Pol)
|16
|Dawid Nieslanczyk (Pol)
|17
|Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
|18
|Emil Gebski (Pol)
|19
|Rafal Adamczyk (Pol)
|20
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|21
|Daniel Korajczyk (Pol)
|22
|Tomasz Szala (Pol)
|23
|Tomasz Sawicz (Pol)
|24
|Tomasz Pohorecki (Pol)
|25
|Bartosz Krzysko (Pol)
|26
|Rafal Augustynowicz (Pol)
|27
|Dominik Loboda (Pol)
|28
|Michal Rudel (Pol)
|29
|Maciej Jeziorski (Pol)
|30
|Damian Kowalczyk (Pol)
|31
|Mateusz Pikos (Pol)
|32
|Jakub Niespielak (Pol)
|DSQ
|Lukasz Klimaszewski (Pol)
|DSQ
|Grzegorz Hajda (Pol)
|DSQ
|Krzysztof Lukasik (Pol)
|DSQ
|Przemyslaw Pyrek (Pol)
|DSQ
|Kamil Grenda (Pol)
|DSQ
|Patryk Kaczmarczyk (Pol)
|DSQ
|Pawel Kowalkowski (Pol)
|DSQ
|Marcin Kowal (Pol)
|DSQ
|Kamil Kuczaba (Pol)
|DSQ
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|DSQ
|Jakub Najs (Pol)
|DSQ
|Adam Wiecko (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowicz (Pol)
|2
|Paula Gorycka (Pol)
|3
|Stefania Staszel (Pol)
|4
|Dagmara Drabik (Pol)
|5
|Barbara Krzysko (Pol)
|6
|Joanna Kur (Pol)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy