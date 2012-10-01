Trebon turns the tables with victory over Powers
Berden takes the final podium spot in Gloucester
Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) reminded a strong field on Sunday at the UCI C2 Gran Prix of Gloucester in Gloucester, Massachusetts that he is a force to be reckoned with. Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) settled for 2nd place on the day in front 3rd place finisher Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement).
While Sunday’s weather forecast had called for clear skies and only a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, torrential downpours began shortly after 8 o’clock in the morning and didn’t cease until late afternoon. The rain and 800 returning amateur races from the previous day’s events left the course a soupy, sloppy, muddy mess for the UCI Elite Men and Women.
It wasn’t less than half a lap into the Men’s race that a lead group of nine riders was established and distanced itself from the rest of the field. To the surprise of many, it was the CyclocrossWorld.com amateur rider Dylan McNicholas who led the charge up the stairs for the first time. In his wake were Trebon, Berden, Powers, Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles/Specialized), Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat - Auber 93), and Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).
"I was following Trebon on the backside of the course the first time through and when he bobbled I just held my line and the next thing I knew I was leading the race. I didn’t want to be there, necessarily, but I wasn’t going to not pedal up there."
Ben Berden repeatedly applied pressure to the initial group of nine but it was eventually the pair of Powers and Trebon who pulled away on the third lap of the six lap event. Driscoll, Johnson, and Berden were left behind. Further back, McDonald chased on his own while a fading McNicholas, Bazin, Field and Schouten tried to limit their losses another 10 seconds behind McDonald.
At the end of the 3rd lap, Trebon attacked Powers coming past the pits heading into a tricky section of off-camber turns that required the riders to dismount and run in certain sections. Coming out of this section, Trebon had a 5 second gap over a deflated Jeremy Powers.
By the end of the fourth lap, Trebon extended his lead to 30 seconds and Johnson and Berden made contact with Powers. Powers took the better part of the next lap to regain his composure and with one lap remaining he countered an attack from Ben Berden. While Berden was able to maintain contact with Powers, the acceleration detached Johnson from the trio.
Trebon crossed the line alone for the win 24 seconds ahead of Powers who was eventually able to rid himself of Berden in the race’s final 300 meters. Johnson finished the day in 4th place, 15 seconds behind Berden and McDonald rounded out the top five, another 20 seconds behind Johnson.
When asked how he was able to get away from Powers, Trebon said, "I think I was just more comfortable through the turns and the mud. This is the kind of cross racing I like to do, you know? I like the muddy, technical courses."
Powers admitted he still has some work to do on his racing in the mud, saying, "I’ve been working on my skills in the mud, but it’s still my weakness. I’ve shown that I’ve made some improvements last year and hopefully this year."
|1
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|1:04:06
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:00:24
|3
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:30
|4
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:45
|5
|Zach McDonald (USA) Rapha-Focus
|0:01:05
|6
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:21
|7
|Ian Field (GBr) Hargroves Cycles-Specialized
|0:02:07
|8
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 93
|0:02:18
|9
|Tristan Schouten (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:48
|10
|Yannick Eckmann (Ger) Cal Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:03:54
|11
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) cyclocrossworld.com
|0:04:03
|12
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Hammel CK
|0:04:18
|13
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:04:45
|14
|Brian Matter (USA) RACC p/b Geargrinder
|0:04:56
|15
|Mike Garrigan (Can) stagerace
|0:05:36
|16
|Bradley White (USA) Moms in Tow Cyclocross
|0:05:37
|17
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline
|0:05:41
|18
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:05:46
|19
|Christian Favata (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:05:51
|20
|Craig Richey (Can) SponsorConnected.com
|0:06:03
|21
|Evan McNeely (Can) Specialized Canada
|0:06:29
|22
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:06:34
|23
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:07:02
|24
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:07:24
|25
|Andrew L'Esperance (Can) Norco Factory Team
|0:07:32
|26
|Manny Goguen (USA) C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth
|27
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop/Mountain Khakis
|0:07:33
|28
|Marc-Andre Daigle (Can) Garneau-Quebecor
|0:07:40
|29
|Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona/Team S&M
|30
|Joël Desgreniers (Can) Ride with Rendall
|0:07:50
|31
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:08:00
|32
|Nicholas Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:08:05
|33
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) Richard Sachs - RGM Watches - Radix
|0:08:43
|34
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big-Mat Auber 93
|0:08:54
|35
|Derrick St John (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|0:09:10
|36
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|0:09:35
|37
|Michael Broderick (USA) Team Kenda-Seven-NoTubes
|0:10:18
|38
|Thomas Sampson (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:10:34
|39
|Patrick Chartrand (Can) Les Yables/Rocky Mountain
|0:11:03
|40
|Jesse Keough (USA) www.keoughcyclocross.com
|0:11:14
|41
|Maksym Shepitko (Ukr) Hudson Furniture Racing Team
|0:11:32
|-1lap
|Colin Reuter (USA) pedalpowertraining.com
|-1lap
|Mark McCormack (USA) Clif Bar/Pactimo
|-1lap
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Team H&R Block
|-1lap
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Team
|-1lap
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX Bikes/Quadfire Racing/Narragans
|-1lap
|Joshua Thornton (USA) St. Pete Bike and Fitness
|-1lap
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com
|-1lap
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Stevens Racing p/b the Cyclery
|-1lap
|Felix Wilberg (Can)
|-2laps
|Evan Huff (USA) BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage
|-2laps
|Benjamin Padilla (USA)
|-2laps
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-2laps
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|-2laps
|Ian Schon (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-2laps
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek-Bontrager
|-2laps
|Johannes Huseby (USA) Cannondale
|-2laps
|Eric Lundgren (USA) JBV Coaching
|-2laps
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|-2laps
|Thierry Laliberté (Can) Xprezo-Borsao
|-2laps
|Kristopher Dobie (USA) Cycle-Smart
|-2laps
|Pierre-Olivier Boily (Can) Siboire
|-2laps
|Evan Murphy (USA) NYC Velo
|-2laps
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Mad Alchemy/Verge Rider Cooperative
|-2laps
|Joshua Lehmann (USA) Boston Bicycle School
|-2laps
|Joshua Friedman (USA) The Devil's Gear Bike Shop
|-2laps
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|-3laps
|Kiernan Orange (Can) Ride with Rendall
|-3laps
|Timothy Durrin (USA) NYCross
|-3laps
|Andrew Lysaght (USA) B2C2 p/b Boloco
|-3laps
|Gordon Daniell (USA) CRCA/W+D Racing
|-3laps
|Kevin Wolfson (USA) Mad Alchemy-Verge Rider Cooperative
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) Rapha-Focus
|DNF
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Ride with Rendall
|DNF
|Geoffrey Bouchard (USA) NBX Bikes/Narragansett Beer p/b Apex
|DNF
|Jeffrey Elie (USA) Riverside Racing
|DNF
|Alex Cox (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Michael Garrett (USA) MIT-FXDD
|DNF
|Noah Tautfest (USA) Bicycle Express/Kona Bikes
|DNF
|Alex Grabau (USA) Spin Arts Cycling
