Image 1 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) is no stranger to winning at Gloucester (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) cleaning up for his podium visit (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 3 of 40 Adam Myerson (Team SmartStop/ Mountain Khakis) late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 4 of 40 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) having a fantastic race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 5 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) fighting Berden for third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 6 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) was unable to drop Trebon today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 7 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) cresting some stairs ahead of Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 8 of 40 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) was having one of his strongest races this year (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 9 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) found himself chasing most of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 10 of 40 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) chasing Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 11 of 40 A rider seeks to re-hydrate at the beer garden (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 12 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) with a 30-second lead late in the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 13 of 40 Tim Johnson (Cannondale) greeted by his hometown fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 14 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) had to work hard to secure second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 15 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) beat the rain, mud, and the large men’'s field (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 16 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) is no stranger to winning at Gloucester and gets his first big win of this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 17 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) hits the beach for one last time (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 18 of 40 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) leading Johnson with one lap to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 19 of 40 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) kept losing ground to Trebon (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 20 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) had flawless runs through the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 21 of 40 A rider going sideways in the sand (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 22 of 40 Barry Wicks (Kona) running the stairs up from the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 23 of 40 Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) runs the stairs at the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 24 of 40 Nicholas Bazin (Team Auber 93) riding the beach in 6th position (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 25 of 40 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) rides across the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 26 of 40 Elite men fight for position on the muddy run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 27 of 40 Elite men approach the run-up next to the sea wall (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 28 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) leads on lap one while Jeremy Powers finds himself playing catch-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 29 of 40 Second row men get ready to race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 30 of 40 Robert Marion (American Classic) running the sandy steps from the beach (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 31 of 40 A racer climbs the sandy stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 32 of 40 The course designer put in some new twists and turns today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 33 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) takes the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 34 of 40 Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale) riding solidly in fifth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 35 of 40 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) with one and a half laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 36 of 40 Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) briefly led the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 37 of 40 Ben Berden (Raleigh Clement) trying to distance himself from Tim Johnson (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 38 of 40 Ryan Trebon (Cannondale) battles Powers with three laps to go (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 39 of 40 Racers on the long run-up after the beach stairs (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 40 of 40 Zach McDonald (Rapha Focus) celebrating another U-23 victory (Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Ryan Trebon (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld) reminded a strong field on Sunday at the UCI C2 Gran Prix of Gloucester in Gloucester, Massachusetts that he is a force to be reckoned with. Jeremy Powers (Rapha-Focus) settled for 2nd place on the day in front 3rd place finisher Ben Berden (Raleigh/Clement).

While Sunday’s weather forecast had called for clear skies and only a slight chance of rain in the afternoon, torrential downpours began shortly after 8 o’clock in the morning and didn’t cease until late afternoon. The rain and 800 returning amateur races from the previous day’s events left the course a soupy, sloppy, muddy mess for the UCI Elite Men and Women.

It wasn’t less than half a lap into the Men’s race that a lead group of nine riders was established and distanced itself from the rest of the field. To the surprise of many, it was the CyclocrossWorld.com amateur rider Dylan McNicholas who led the charge up the stairs for the first time. In his wake were Trebon, Berden, Powers, Tim Johnson (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Zach McDonald (Rapha-Focus), Ian Field (Hargrove Cycles/Specialized), Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale p/b CyclocrossWorld), Nicolas Bazin (Big Mat - Auber 93), and Tristan Schouten (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies).

"I was following Trebon on the backside of the course the first time through and when he bobbled I just held my line and the next thing I knew I was leading the race. I didn’t want to be there, necessarily, but I wasn’t going to not pedal up there."

Ben Berden repeatedly applied pressure to the initial group of nine but it was eventually the pair of Powers and Trebon who pulled away on the third lap of the six lap event. Driscoll, Johnson, and Berden were left behind. Further back, McDonald chased on his own while a fading McNicholas, Bazin, Field and Schouten tried to limit their losses another 10 seconds behind McDonald.

At the end of the 3rd lap, Trebon attacked Powers coming past the pits heading into a tricky section of off-camber turns that required the riders to dismount and run in certain sections. Coming out of this section, Trebon had a 5 second gap over a deflated Jeremy Powers.

By the end of the fourth lap, Trebon extended his lead to 30 seconds and Johnson and Berden made contact with Powers. Powers took the better part of the next lap to regain his composure and with one lap remaining he countered an attack from Ben Berden. While Berden was able to maintain contact with Powers, the acceleration detached Johnson from the trio.

Trebon crossed the line alone for the win 24 seconds ahead of Powers who was eventually able to rid himself of Berden in the race’s final 300 meters. Johnson finished the day in 4th place, 15 seconds behind Berden and McDonald rounded out the top five, another 20 seconds behind Johnson.

When asked how he was able to get away from Powers, Trebon said, "I think I was just more comfortable through the turns and the mud. This is the kind of cross racing I like to do, you know? I like the muddy, technical courses."

Powers admitted he still has some work to do on his racing in the mud, saying, "I’ve been working on my skills in the mud, but it’s still my weakness. I’ve shown that I’ve made some improvements last year and hopefully this year."