Giro Rosa: Van der Breggen wins stage 9

Van Vleuten virtually seals overall win in summit finale

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) wins the stage

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
World champion Anna van der Breggan and race leader Annemiek van Vleuten off the front

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Mitchelton-Scott control the pace

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) leads the chase

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
The peloton on stage 9 of the Giro

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Hannah Barnes (Canyon-Sram) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Malgorzta Jasinska (Movistar) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Stage 9 of the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Attacks on stage 9 of the Giro Rosa

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
World champion Anna van der Breggan and race leader Annemiek van Vleuten off the front

(Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile on Saturday – a hard mountain-top finish at Malga Montasio. Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) had attacked to drop the road race world champion on the steepest part of the climb, but Van der Breggen came back to Van Vleuten in the final kilometre and passed the maglia rosa to win the stage.

"We came here to win the Giro," said Van der Breggen after the finish. "Pretty early, it became clear that that wouldn't work, as Annemiek was really strong this week. But I've felt better and better as the race has gone on, so the only thing you can do is to try. I tried to win a stage, and am really happy that it worked."

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) and Van Vleuten's Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt finished the stage 1:38 minutes behind the winner, putting Spratt in third place overall. With only one stage to go and a gap of 3:50 minutes to Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten now looks the certain winner of the 2019 Giro Rosa.

How it happened

The 125.5-kilometre stage started with a flat circuit around the starting town of Gemona del Friuli before heading into the Carnic Alps for the mountaintop finish at Malga Montasio on an altitude of 1546 metres. The road started to gently go upwards with 20 km to go, the final 11 km then climbed at an average of eight percent including a 20-percent stretch on the last four kilometres.

The break of the day went away after 20 km. Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Nicole Steigenga (BePink), Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana), Kelly Van den Steen (Lotto Soudal), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar), Kseniia Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), and Rachel Neylan (Team Virtu Cycling) had an advantage of 2:12 minutes 50 km into the race, but this had come down to 1:27 minutes with 25 km to go.

CCC-Liv took up the chase, and the breakaway was reeled in 14 km from the finish. On the lower slopes, Team Sunweb controlled what was left of the peloton, then Van Vleuten increased the pace with 10 km to go which fractured the group.

Soon, only four riders were left in front, Van Vleuten being accompanied by Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt, Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Moolman-Pasio. Van der Breggen had missed initially missed the move but bridged to the front with the help of her teammate Katie Hall who dropped back after that.

Inside 8 km to go, Brand and Moolman-Pasio lost contact, and Spratt also had to let go seven kilometres from the line, leaving only Van Vleuten and Van der Breggen at the front of the race.

With the gaps to the rest of the race increasing, Van Vleuten attacked just before the steepest part of the climb and dropped Van der Breggen. Although Van Vleuten quickly opened a 15-second advantage on Van der Breggen, the world champion rode a steady tempo in low gears and controlled the gap while Van Vleuten looked at her limit grinding a high gear on the steep gradients.

The distance was still ten seconds with 1.5 km to go, but Van der Breggen could accelerate again on the final kilometre, passing a spent Van Vleuten with 400 metres from the line to win the stage. Further behind, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) held off Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) to defend the blue jersey for the best Italian. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) also held on to the white jersey for the best U23 rider.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:26:27
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:17
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:01:38
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
5Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:57
6Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:51
7Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
8Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:02:53
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:55
10Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:03:10
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
12Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
13Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:29
14Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
16Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
17Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
18Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:55
19Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
20Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:16
21Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:04:17
23Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:04:53
24Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:55
25Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:05:29
26Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:05:41
27Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
28Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
29Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:57
30Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:59
31Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:14
32Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:29
33Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:06:37
34Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:07:15
35Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:07:16
36Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:07:40
37Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:07:53
38Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
39Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:35
40Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:08:51
41Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:09:17
42Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:21
43Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:28
44Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:09:35
45Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:09:37
46Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
47Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
48Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
49Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
50Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
51Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
52Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
53Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
54Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:09:42
55Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
56Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
57Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:17
58Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
59Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
60Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:10:35
61Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:19
62Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:23
63Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:11:38
64Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:11:47
65Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:12:22
66Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
67Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:28
68Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:12:56
69Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:13:30
70Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:13:42
71Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:13:46
72Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:15:02
73Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:15:54
74Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:15:55
75Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
76Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
77Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:16:55
78Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:17:03
79Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
80Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
81Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
82Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
83Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:17:42
84Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
85Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:18:52
86Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
87Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
88Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:19:15
89Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
90Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:19:25
91Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:19:32
92Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:21:43
93Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
94Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
95Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
96Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:21:47
97Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:22:10
98Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:22:24
99Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
100Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
101Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:23:03
102Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
103Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
104Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
105Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
106Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
107Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
108Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
109Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
110Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
111Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
112Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
113Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
114Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:24:26
115Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
116Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:24:27
117Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:24:53
118Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:25:06
119Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:25:21
120Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:27:04
121Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:29:32
122Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:35:31

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women22:09:39
2Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:50
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:07:00
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:08:05
5Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:08:09
6Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:08:10
7Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:08:25
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:08:30
9Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:09:26
10Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:09:31
11Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:09:51
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:10:48
13Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:20
14Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:43
15Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:11:48
16Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:12:48
17Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:12:59
18Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:15:55
19Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:16:06
20Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:17:04
21Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:17:31
22Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:17:34
23Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:17:36
24Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:18:01
25Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:19:20
26Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:20:16
27Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:22:07
28Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:22:33
29Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:22:34
30Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:23:05
31Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:24:25
32Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:26:03
33Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:26:29
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:26:57
35Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:30:11
36Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:32:39
37Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:34:28
38Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:36:45
39Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:39:23
40Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:39:37
41Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:40:12
42Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:41:20
43Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:42:22
44Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:42:29
45Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:43:36
46Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:44:28
47Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:44:59
48Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:49:17
49Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:50:03
50Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:50:12
51Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:51:18
52Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:51:51
53Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:53:19
54Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:56:00
55Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:57:03
56Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:57:23
57Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:58:07
58Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:58:09
59Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:58:22
60Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:59:11
61Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling1:00:39
62Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:01:43
63Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:01:55
64Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling1:03:31
65Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:04:50
66Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:05:01
67Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini1:05:16
68Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1:05:34
69Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango1:06:27
70Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1:07:20
71Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women1:08:36
72Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:09:15
73Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:09:38
74Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini1:09:46
75Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini1:10:07
76Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1:10:46
77Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:14:31
78Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look1:15:02
79Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:15:27
80Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope1:15:46
81Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini1:15:54
82Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling1:16:05
83Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana1:18:53
84Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango1:19:59
85Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana1:21:29
86Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:21:57
87Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:22:01
88Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:23:29
89Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look1:27:50
90Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM1:29:00
91Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:34:04
92Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women1:34:42
93Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:35:25
94Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:37:42
95Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:38:14
96Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:38:19
97Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:38:38
98Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:41:10
99Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women1:41:11
100Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling1:42:33
101Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:43:24
102Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:43:25
103Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:43:58
104Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women1:44:16
105Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women1:44:52
106Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:44:57
107Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women1:46:02
108Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:46:51
109Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:51:32
110Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:54:42
111Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:54:44
112Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg2:00:37
113Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women2:02:00
114Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango2:03:05
115Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:08:52
116Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies2:11:40
117Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA2:12:21
118Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2:14:31
119Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:23:02
120Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:27:04
121Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look2:50:07
122Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini3:03:36

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women22:19:30
2Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:07:43
3Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:10:25
4Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:12:42
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:16:12
6Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:20:20
7Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:22:48
8Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:26:54
9Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:35:08
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:41:27
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:47:12
12Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:51:52
13Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:55:10
14Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look1:05:11
15Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:05:36
16Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango1:10:08
17Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana1:11:38
18Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:12:06
19Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:12:10
20Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:33:34
21Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:34:07
22Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink1:35:06
23Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:41:41
24Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:44:53
25Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango1:53:14
26Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:59:01
27Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA2:02:30
28Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:13:11
29Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:53:45

Italian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women22:18:09
2Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:56
3Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:01:01
4Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:07:25
5Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:10:50
6Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:14:03
7Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:14:35
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:24:09
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:31:07
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:42:48
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:48:33
12Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:53:25
13Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:56:20
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:56:31
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:58:50
16Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:06:57
17Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana1:10:23
18Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango1:11:29
19Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:13:27
20Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria1:13:31
21Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:26:55
22Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink1:29:44
23Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:35:28
24Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling1:38:21
25Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano1:43:02
26Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink1:46:14
27Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo2:00:22
28Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling2:06:01
29Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:14:32
30Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:18:34
31Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini2:55:06

