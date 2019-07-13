Giro Rosa: Van der Breggen wins stage 9
Van Vleuten virtually seals overall win in summit finale
Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile on Saturday – a hard mountain-top finish at Malga Montasio. Race leader Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) had attacked to drop the road race world champion on the steepest part of the climb, but Van der Breggen came back to Van Vleuten in the final kilometre and passed the maglia rosa to win the stage.
"We came here to win the Giro," said Van der Breggen after the finish. "Pretty early, it became clear that that wouldn't work, as Annemiek was really strong this week. But I've felt better and better as the race has gone on, so the only thing you can do is to try. I tried to win a stage, and am really happy that it worked."
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC-Liv) and Van Vleuten's Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt finished the stage 1:38 minutes behind the winner, putting Spratt in third place overall. With only one stage to go and a gap of 3:50 minutes to Van der Breggen, Van Vleuten now looks the certain winner of the 2019 Giro Rosa.
How it happened
The 125.5-kilometre stage started with a flat circuit around the starting town of Gemona del Friuli before heading into the Carnic Alps for the mountaintop finish at Malga Montasio on an altitude of 1546 metres. The road started to gently go upwards with 20 km to go, the final 11 km then climbed at an average of eight percent including a 20-percent stretch on the last four kilometres.
The break of the day went away after 20 km. Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Nicole Steigenga (BePink), Maaike Boogaard (BTC City Ljubljana), Kelly Van den Steen (Lotto Soudal), Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar), Kseniia Dobrynina (Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA), and Rachel Neylan (Team Virtu Cycling) had an advantage of 2:12 minutes 50 km into the race, but this had come down to 1:27 minutes with 25 km to go.
CCC-Liv took up the chase, and the breakaway was reeled in 14 km from the finish. On the lower slopes, Team Sunweb controlled what was left of the peloton, then Van Vleuten increased the pace with 10 km to go which fractured the group.
Soon, only four riders were left in front, Van Vleuten being accompanied by Mitchelton-Scott teammate Amanda Spratt, Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb), and Moolman-Pasio. Van der Breggen had missed initially missed the move but bridged to the front with the help of her teammate Katie Hall who dropped back after that.
Inside 8 km to go, Brand and Moolman-Pasio lost contact, and Spratt also had to let go seven kilometres from the line, leaving only Van Vleuten and Van der Breggen at the front of the race.
With the gaps to the rest of the race increasing, Van Vleuten attacked just before the steepest part of the climb and dropped Van der Breggen. Although Van Vleuten quickly opened a 15-second advantage on Van der Breggen, the world champion rode a steady tempo in low gears and controlled the gap while Van Vleuten looked at her limit grinding a high gear on the steep gradients.
The distance was still ten seconds with 1.5 km to go, but Van der Breggen could accelerate again on the final kilometre, passing a spent Van Vleuten with 400 metres from the line to win the stage. Further behind, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) held off Soraya Paladin (Alé Cipollini) and Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) to defend the blue jersey for the best Italian. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) also held on to the white jersey for the best U23 rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:26:27
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:17
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:01:38
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:57
|6
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:51
|7
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|8
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:55
|10
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:10
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|12
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|13
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:29
|14
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|16
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|17
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|18
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:55
|19
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|20
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:16
|21
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:17
|23
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:04:53
|24
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:55
|25
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:05:29
|26
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:05:41
|27
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|28
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:57
|30
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:59
|31
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:14
|32
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:29
|33
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:37
|34
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:07:15
|35
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:07:16
|36
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:07:40
|37
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:07:53
|38
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|39
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:35
|40
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:08:51
|41
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:09:17
|42
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:21
|43
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:28
|44
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:35
|45
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:09:37
|46
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|47
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|48
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|49
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|50
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|51
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|53
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|54
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:09:42
|55
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|56
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|57
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:10:17
|58
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|59
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|60
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:10:35
|61
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:19
|62
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:23
|63
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:11:38
|64
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:11:47
|65
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:12:22
|66
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|67
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:28
|68
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:12:56
|69
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:13:30
|70
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:13:42
|71
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:13:46
|72
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:15:02
|73
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:15:54
|74
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:15:55
|75
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|76
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|77
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:16:55
|78
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:17:03
|79
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|80
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|81
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|82
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|83
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:17:42
|84
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|85
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:18:52
|86
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|87
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|88
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:19:15
|89
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|90
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:19:25
|91
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:19:32
|92
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:21:43
|93
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|94
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|95
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|96
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:21:47
|97
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:22:10
|98
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:22:24
|99
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|100
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|101
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:23:03
|102
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|103
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|104
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|105
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|106
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|107
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|108
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|110
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|111
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|112
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|113
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|114
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:24:26
|115
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|116
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:24:27
|117
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:24:53
|118
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:25:06
|119
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:25:21
|120
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:27:04
|121
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:29:32
|122
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:35:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|22:09:39
|2
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:50
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:07:00
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:08:05
|5
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:08:09
|6
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:10
|7
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:08:25
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08:30
|9
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:09:26
|10
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:09:31
|11
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:09:51
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:10:48
|13
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:20
|14
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:43
|15
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:11:48
|16
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:12:48
|17
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:12:59
|18
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:15:55
|19
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:16:06
|20
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:17:04
|21
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:17:31
|22
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:17:34
|23
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:36
|24
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:18:01
|25
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:19:20
|26
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:20:16
|27
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:07
|28
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:22:33
|29
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:22:34
|30
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:23:05
|31
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:24:25
|32
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:03
|33
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:26:29
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:26:57
|35
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:11
|36
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:32:39
|37
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:34:28
|38
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:36:45
|39
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:39:23
|40
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:39:37
|41
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:40:12
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:41:20
|43
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:42:22
|44
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:42:29
|45
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:43:36
|46
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:44:28
|47
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:44:59
|48
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:49:17
|49
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:50:03
|50
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:50:12
|51
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:51:18
|52
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:51:51
|53
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:53:19
|54
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:56:00
|55
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:57:03
|56
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:57:23
|57
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:58:07
|58
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:58:09
|59
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:58:22
|60
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:59:11
|61
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:00:39
|62
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:01:43
|63
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:01:55
|64
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:03:31
|65
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:04:50
|66
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:05:01
|67
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|1:05:16
|68
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1:05:34
|69
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:06:27
|70
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1:07:20
|71
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|1:08:36
|72
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:09:15
|73
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:09:38
|74
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|1:09:46
|75
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|1:10:07
|76
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1:10:46
|77
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:14:31
|78
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:15:02
|79
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:15:27
|80
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|1:15:46
|81
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|1:15:54
|82
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|1:16:05
|83
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:18:53
|84
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:19:59
|85
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:21:29
|86
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:21:57
|87
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:22:01
|88
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:23:29
|89
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:27:50
|90
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|1:29:00
|91
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:34:04
|92
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|1:34:42
|93
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:35:25
|94
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:37:42
|95
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:38:14
|96
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:38:19
|97
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:38:38
|98
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:41:10
|99
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:41:11
|100
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|1:42:33
|101
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:43:24
|102
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:43:25
|103
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:43:58
|104
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:44:16
|105
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|1:44:52
|106
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:44:57
|107
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|1:46:02
|108
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:46:51
|109
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:51:32
|110
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:54:42
|111
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:54:44
|112
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:00:37
|113
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|2:02:00
|114
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|2:03:05
|115
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:08:52
|116
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|2:11:40
|117
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|2:12:21
|118
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2:14:31
|119
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:23:02
|120
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:27:04
|121
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|2:50:07
|122
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|3:03:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|22:19:30
|2
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:43
|3
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:10:25
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:12:42
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:12
|6
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:20
|7
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:22:48
|8
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:26:54
|9
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:35:08
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:41:27
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:47:12
|12
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:51:52
|13
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:55:10
|14
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:05:11
|15
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:05:36
|16
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:10:08
|17
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:11:38
|18
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:12:06
|19
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:12:10
|20
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:33:34
|21
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:34:07
|22
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|1:35:06
|23
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:41:41
|24
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:44:53
|25
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:53:14
|26
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:59:01
|27
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|2:02:30
|28
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:13:11
|29
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:53:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|22:18:09
|2
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:56
|3
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:01:01
|4
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:07:25
|5
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:10:50
|6
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:14:03
|7
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:14:35
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:24:09
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:31:07
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:42:48
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:48:33
|12
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:53:25
|13
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:56:20
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:56:31
|15
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:58:50
|16
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:06:57
|17
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|1:10:23
|18
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|1:11:29
|19
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:13:27
|20
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|1:13:31
|21
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:26:55
|22
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|1:29:44
|23
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:35:28
|24
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|1:38:21
|25
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|1:43:02
|26
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|1:46:14
|27
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|2:00:22
|28
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|2:06:01
|29
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:14:32
|30
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:18:34
|31
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|2:55:06
