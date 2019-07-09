Giro Rosa: Annemiek van Vleuten wins queen stage on Passo Fraele
Defending champion takes maglia rosa
Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was unstoppable on the queen stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile. The defending champion attacked at the bottom of the finishing climb up the Passo Fraele to the Lago di Cancano and won the stage almost three minutes ahead of the next group.
Related Articles
"I know this area very well and love to come here," said Van Vleuten after the stage. "The hotel where I stay is only ten kilometres from here. I know the roads here very well and knew I had to attack from the bottom to gain as much time as possible. But it was ten kilometres of epic suffering."
With this gap, Van Vleuten also takes the maglia rosa for the overall lead.
"I'm really proud to wear it. It's my dream to wear pink, and the Giro is a very big goal for me this year. It was a bit of a waiting game until now, and I am very happy that I could finally use my legs and attack."
How it happened
Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa was supposed to be the queen stage of the race with a summit finish on the Passo di Gavia, but landslides made the road unpassable and forced a re-routing. Instead, the stage finished at the dammed Lago di Cancano atop the Passo Torri di Fraele, a scenic climb with multiple switchbacks overlooking the Valdidentro.
Starting in Ponte in Valtellina, the route immediately went up the category-two climb of Corona. First attacks by Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), and overnight leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) were quickly reeled in by the peloton led by Mitchelton-Scott.
Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) got away and established a 40-second advantage as the peloton fractured on the climb. But the Italian was caught again, and Van Vleuten crested the top of the Corona climb at the head of a lead group of 26 riders.
Nikola Nosková (Bigla) attacked from this group as the race reached the bottom of the Valtellina valley and gradually established a gap of up to 2:20 minutes while riders came back to the group from behind, creating a peloton of about 50 riders.
Continuing up the valley towards Bormio, Rooijakkers and Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) went after Nosková, and the Czech waited for the duo to bridge to her. Together, they held an advantage of over two minutes with 20km to go, but this was reduced to only 40 seconds at the start of the unclassified climb to Le Motte that led into the finishing climb.
Nosková could not keep up with Rooijakkers and Kirchmann on this climb, leaving two riders at the front who could briefly extend their lead again on a short downhill. But their escape was over when the Fraele climb started with 10km to go as Van Vleuten immediately attacked from the peloton, bridging the gap and leaving Kirchmann behind.
Van Vleuten powered up the numerous switchbacks of the 7.3-kilometre, 8.3 per cent climb, increasing her advantage ever further. At the five-kilometre mark, she was 2:20 minutes ahead of a chase group of 11 riders, and this increased further to 2:50 minutes at the top of the climb where a mostly flat 1.5-kilometre gravel section started.
Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) attacked with 3km to go, breaking up the chase group. However, things came back together on the final kilometres, and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) won the group sprint for second place ahead of Niewiadoma. Van Vleuten had finished 2:57 minutes earlier.
Contrary to previous information, the finish was counted as a first category climb, meaning that Van Vleuten also took the lead in the points and mountain classifications. As she will be wearing the maglia rosa herself, the points jersey stays on the shoulders of Vos while Brand will wear the mountain jersey on stage 6 in Van Vleuten's stead. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) continues to wear the white U23 jersey, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) remains the best Italian.
The Giro Rosa continues on Wednesday with a climbing individual time trial over 12.1km from Chiuro to Teglio.
More to follow ...
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|3:09:47
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:57
|3
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|8
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|10
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:25
|11
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|12
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|13
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|14
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:04:18
|15
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:04:44
|16
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|17
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:51
|18
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:05:57
|19
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:06:03
|20
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:06:05
|21
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:06:07
|22
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:10
|23
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:06:59
|24
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|25
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:10
|28
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08:07
|29
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|30
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|31
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:08:14
|32
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:09:20
|33
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:51
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:10:19
|35
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|37
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|38
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:11:00
|39
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:01
|40
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:12:37
|41
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:12:59
|42
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:13:34
|43
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:13:36
|44
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:13:58
|45
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:13:59
|46
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|47
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:14:13
|48
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|49
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|50
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:15:06
|52
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:16:40
|53
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:17:35
|54
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|55
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|56
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|57
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|58
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|59
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|60
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|61
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|62
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:17:53
|63
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:18:18
|64
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|65
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|66
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|67
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:18:26
|68
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|69
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:18:42
|70
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|71
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|72
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:19:15
|73
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:20:13
|74
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:20:15
|75
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:21:09
|76
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|77
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:21:20
|78
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|79
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:22:41
|80
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|81
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:24:04
|82
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:25:10
|83
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|84
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|85
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|86
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|87
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|88
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|89
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|90
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|91
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|92
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|93
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|94
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|95
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|96
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|97
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|98
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|99
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|100
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|101
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|102
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|103
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|104
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|105
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|106
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|107
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|108
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|109
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|110
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|111
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|112
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|113
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|114
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|115
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|116
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:25:19
|117
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|118
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:25:20
|119
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|120
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:26:20
|121
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:26:40
|122
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|123
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:28:18
|124
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:28:22
|125
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:31:57
|126
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:32:49
|127
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|128
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:32:50
|129
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:32:52
|130
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|131
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|132
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:33:55
|133
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:34:00
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|3:13:12
|2
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:02:32
|3
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:04:42
|4
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:05:55
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:36
|6
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:12
|7
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:10:33
|8
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:10:48
|9
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:14:10
|11
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|12
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:15:01
|13
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:15:17
|14
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|15
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:17:44
|16
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:21:45
|17
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|18
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|19
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|20
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|22
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|23
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|24
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|25
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|26
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:21:54
|27
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:21:55
|28
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:24:57
|29
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:28:32
|30
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:29:25
|31
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:29:27
|32
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|33
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:30:30
|34
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:30:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3:12:44
|2
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|5
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:03:10
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:04:02
|7
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:06:23
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:40
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:11:16
|10
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|11
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:12:09
|12
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:14:38
|13
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:15:29
|14
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|15
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:16:18
|16
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:18:12
|17
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:22:13
|18
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|19
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|20
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|21
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|22
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|23
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|24
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|25
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|26
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|27
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|28
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:22:22
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:29:52
|30
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:29:53
|31
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:29:55
|32
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|33
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|34
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:30:58
|35
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:31:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|11:17:44
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|0:02:16
|3
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|0:03:05
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:03:12
|5
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:03:24
|6
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:03:27
|7
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:03:59
|8
|Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:04:04
|9
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:04:10
|10
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:26
|11
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|12
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:04:38
|13
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:56
|14
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:05:50
|15
|Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:06:16
|16
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:17
|17
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:23
|18
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06:43
|19
|Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:06:47
|20
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:02
|21
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:07:39
|22
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:07:48
|23
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:52
|24
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:08:46
|25
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:08:53
|26
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:09:00
|27
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:09:47
|28
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:09:52
|29
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|30
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:03
|31
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:11:40
|32
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:11:53
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|0:12:54
|34
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
|35
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:14:21
|36
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:15:06
|37
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:07
|38
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:16:16
|39
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:17:06
|40
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:01
|41
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:18:30
|42
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:19:07
|43
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:19:25
|44
|Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:19:55
|45
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:20:10
|46
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:20:40
|47
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:20:49
|48
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|0:21:57
|49
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:22:35
|50
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:23:06
|51
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:24:54
|52
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:25:52
|53
|Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:26:09
|54
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:26:12
|55
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:26:58
|56
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:27:19
|57
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:27:33
|58
|Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:29:35
|59
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:30:03
|60
|Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:30:11
|61
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:30:50
|62
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:31:52
|63
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:32:36
|64
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:32:37
|65
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:32:40
|66
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:32:56
|67
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:34:07
|68
|Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:34:12
|69
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:34:17
|70
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|0:34:20
|71
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:34:49
|72
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:34:57
|73
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:35:00
|74
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:05
|75
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:35:59
|76
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:36:59
|77
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:37:30
|78
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:38:28
|79
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:38:29
|80
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:38:57
|81
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:39:26
|82
|Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
|0:39:55
|83
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:39:57
|84
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:40:20
|85
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:40:44
|86
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:41:29
|87
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:41:36
|88
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:42:11
|89
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:42:44
|90
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:43:17
|91
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
|0:43:35
|92
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:43:48
|93
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:43:59
|94
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:44:12
|95
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:44:16
|96
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:44:23
|97
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:44:27
|98
|Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|0:44:28
|99
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:45:04
|100
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:45:13
|101
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:46:20
|102
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:46:35
|103
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:47:00
|104
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:47:04
|105
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:47:07
|106
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:47:55
|107
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:48:19
|108
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:48:54
|109
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:49:15
|110
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:49:42
|111
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:49:51
|112
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:51:17
|113
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:51:37
|114
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:52:24
|115
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:53:02
|116
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:53:27
|117
|Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:53:59
|118
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:54:07
|119
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:57:02
|120
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:58:00
|121
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:58:25
|122
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|1:00:19
|123
|Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:02:13
|124
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|1:03:32
|125
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|1:03:33
|126
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:04:01
|127
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:13:54
|128
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:14:17
|129
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:22:13
|130
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|1:24:23
|131
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:27:14
|132
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:27:45
|133
|Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:30:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|11:22:10
|2
|Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women
|0:04:34
|3
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:07:14
|4
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:27
|5
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:41
|6
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:12:40
|7
|Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:35
|8
|Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:16:14
|9
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:18:09
|10
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:22:53
|11
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:23:07
|12
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:28:10
|13
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:28:11
|14
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:30:31
|15
|Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:30:34
|16
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:32:33
|17
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:35:00
|18
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:03
|19
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
|0:38:51
|20
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:39:57
|21
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:40:01
|22
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:42:09
|23
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:47:11
|24
|Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:47:58
|25
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:49:01
|26
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:49:41
|27
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:52:36
|28
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:53:59
|29
|Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:59:07
|30
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|0:59:35
|31
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:09:28
|32
|Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
|1:09:51
|33
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:22:48
|34
|Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
|1:23:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|11:21:43
|2
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:57
|4
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:03:49
|5
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:04:54
|6
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:05:53
|7
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:07:41
|8
|Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:13:07
|9
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:14:31
|10
|Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:21:53
|11
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:23:20
|12
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:23:34
|13
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:28:37
|14
|Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:28:38
|15
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
|0:30:50
|16
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:30:58
|17
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
|0:32:00
|18
|Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:33:00
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:34:58
|20
|Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:35:27
|21
|Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:37:30
|22
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:37:37
|23
|Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:38:12
|24
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:40:24
|25
|Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
|0:40:28
|26
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:41:05
|27
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
|0:44:55
|28
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|0:47:38
|29
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:49:03
|30
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:50:08
|31
|Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|0:54:26
|32
|Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:00:02
|33
|Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:09:55
|34
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:18:14
|35
|Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
|1:23:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy