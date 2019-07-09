Trending

Giro Rosa: Annemiek van Vleuten wins queen stage on Passo Fraele

Defending champion takes maglia rosa

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was unstoppable on the queen stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile. The defending champion attacked at the bottom of the finishing climb up the Passo Fraele to the Lago di Cancano and won the stage almost three minutes ahead of the next group.

"I know this area very well and love to come here," said Van Vleuten after the stage. "The hotel where I stay is only ten kilometres from here. I know the roads here very well and knew I had to attack from the bottom to gain as much time as possible. But it was ten kilometres of epic suffering."

With this gap, Van Vleuten also takes the maglia rosa for the overall lead.

"I'm really proud to wear it. It's my dream to wear pink, and the Giro is a very big goal for me this year. It was a bit of a waiting game until now, and I am very happy that I could finally use my legs and attack."

How it happened

Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa was supposed to be the queen stage of the race with a summit finish on the Passo di Gavia, but landslides made the road unpassable and forced a re-routing. Instead, the stage finished at the dammed Lago di Cancano atop the Passo Torri di Fraele, a scenic climb with multiple switchbacks overlooking the Valdidentro.

Starting in Ponte in Valtellina, the route immediately went up the category-two climb of Corona. First attacks by Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), and overnight leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) were quickly reeled in by the peloton led by Mitchelton-Scott.

Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) got away and established a 40-second advantage as the peloton fractured on the climb. But the Italian was caught again, and Van Vleuten crested the top of the Corona climb at the head of a lead group of 26 riders.

Nikola Nosková (Bigla) attacked from this group as the race reached the bottom of the Valtellina valley and gradually established a gap of up to 2:20 minutes while riders came back to the group from behind, creating a peloton of about 50 riders.

Continuing up the valley towards Bormio, Rooijakkers and Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) went after Nosková, and the Czech waited for the duo to bridge to her. Together, they held an advantage of over two minutes with 20km to go, but this was reduced to only 40 seconds at the start of the unclassified climb to Le Motte that led into the finishing climb.

Nosková could not keep up with Rooijakkers and Kirchmann on this climb, leaving two riders at the front who could briefly extend their lead again on a short downhill. But their escape was over when the Fraele climb started with 10km to go as Van Vleuten immediately attacked from the peloton, bridging the gap and leaving Kirchmann behind.

Van Vleuten powered up the numerous switchbacks of the 7.3-kilometre, 8.3 per cent climb, increasing her advantage ever further. At the five-kilometre mark, she was 2:20 minutes ahead of a chase group of 11 riders, and this increased further to 2:50 minutes at the top of the climb where a mostly flat 1.5-kilometre gravel section started.

Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) attacked with 3km to go, breaking up the chase group. However, things came back together on the final kilometres, and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) won the group sprint for second place ahead of Niewiadoma. Van Vleuten had finished 2:57 minutes earlier.

Contrary to previous information, the finish was counted as a first category climb, meaning that Van Vleuten also took the lead in the points and mountain classifications. As she will be wearing the maglia rosa herself, the points jersey stays on the shoulders of Vos while Brand will wear the mountain jersey on stage 6 in Van Vleuten's stead. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) continues to wear the white U23 jersey, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) remains the best Italian.

The Giro Rosa continues on Wednesday with a climbing individual time trial over 12.1km from Chiuro to Teglio.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women3:09:47
2Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:57
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
5Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
7Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
8Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
10Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:25
11Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
12Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
13Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
14Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:04:18
15Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:04:44
16Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:48
17Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:04:51
18Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:05:57
19Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:06:03
20Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:06:05
21Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:06:07
22Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:10
23Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:06:59
24Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv
25Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
26Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
27Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:10
28Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:08:07
29Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
30Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
31Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:08:14
32Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:09:20
33Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:51
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana0:10:19
35Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
37Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv
38Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:11:00
39Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:11:01
40Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:12:37
41Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:12:59
42Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:13:34
43Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:13:36
44Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:13:58
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:13:59
46Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
47Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:14:13
48Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
49Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
50Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
51Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:15:06
52Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:16:40
53Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:17:35
54Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
55Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
56Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
57Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
58Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
59Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look
60Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
61Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
62Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:17:53
63Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:18:18
64Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
65Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling
66Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
67Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:18:26
68Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
69Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:18:42
70Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
71Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
72Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:19:15
73Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:20:13
74Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:20:15
75Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:21:09
76Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:21:14
77Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:21:20
78Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women
79Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:22:41
80Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini
81Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:24:04
82Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:25:10
83Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini
84Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
85Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
86Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
87Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
88Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
89Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
90Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
91Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
92Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
93Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
94Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
95Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
96Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
97Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
98Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
99Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
100Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
101Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
102Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
103Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
104Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
105Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
106Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
107Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
108Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
109Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
110Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA
111Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
112Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
113Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
114Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
115Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
116Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:25:19
117Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
118Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:25:20
119Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
120Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look0:26:20
121Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:26:40
122Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
123Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:28:18
124Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:28:22
125Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:31:57
126Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:32:49
127Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
128Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:32:50
129Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:32:52
130Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
131Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
132Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:33:55
133Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:34:00
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFPernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women3:13:12
2Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:02:32
3Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:04:42
4Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:05:55
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:07:36
6Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:12
7Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:10:33
8Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:10:48
9Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
10Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:14:10
11Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
12Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:15:01
13Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:15:17
14Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look
15Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:17:44
16Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:21:45
17Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
18Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look
19Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
20Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
21Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
22Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
23Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
24Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
25Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
26Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:21:54
27Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:21:55
28Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:24:57
29Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:28:32
30Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:29:25
31Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:29:27
32Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
33Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:30:30
34Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:30:35

Italian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini3:12:44
2Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
5Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:03:10
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:04:02
7Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:06:23
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:40
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:11:16
10Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango
11Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:12:09
12Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:14:38
13Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:15:29
14Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria
15Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:16:18
16Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:18:12
17Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:22:13
18Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
19Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
20Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
21Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink
22Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling
23Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
24Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
25Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
26Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano
27Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
28Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:22:22
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:29:52
30Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:29:53
31Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:29:55
32Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
33Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini
34Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:30:58
35Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:31:03

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women11:17:44
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM0:02:16
3Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv0:03:05
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:03:12
5Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:03:24
6Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:03:27
7Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:03:59
8Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:04:04
9Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:04:10
10Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:04:26
11Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:04:31
12Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:04:38
13Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:56
14Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:05:50
15Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:06:16
16Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:17
17Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:23
18Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:06:43
19Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv0:06:47
20Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:07:02
21Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:07:39
22Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:07:48
23Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:07:52
24Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:08:46
25Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:08:53
26Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:09:00
27Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:09:47
28Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:09:52
29Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:58
30Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:03
31Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:11:40
32Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:11:53
33Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women0:12:54
34Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana
35Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:14:21
36Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:15:06
37Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:15:07
38Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:16:16
39Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:17:06
40Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:18:01
41Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:18:30
42Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:19:07
43Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:19:25
44Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:19:55
45Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling0:20:10
46Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:20:40
47Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:20:49
48Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women0:21:57
49Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:22:35
50Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv0:23:06
51Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:24:54
52Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:25:52
53Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:26:09
54Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:26:12
55Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling0:26:58
56Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:27:19
57Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:27:33
58Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:29:35
59Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:30:03
60Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:30:11
61Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:30:50
62Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women0:31:52
63Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:32:36
64Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:32:37
65Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:32:40
66Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv0:32:56
67Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:34:07
68Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango0:34:12
69Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:34:17
70Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv0:34:20
71Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:34:49
72Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:34:57
73Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:35:00
74Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:35:05
75Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:35:59
76Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:36:59
77Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:37:30
78Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:38:28
79Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:38:29
80Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:38:57
81Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:39:26
82Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini0:39:55
83Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:39:57
84Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:40:20
85Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:40:44
86Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:41:29
87Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:41:36
88Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:42:11
89Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:42:44
90Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:43:17
91Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini0:43:35
92Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:43:48
93Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:43:59
94Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:44:12
95Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:44:16
96Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:44:23
97Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:44:27
98Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA0:44:28
99Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:45:04
100Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:45:13
101Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:46:20
102Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:46:35
103Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:47:00
104Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:47:04
105Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look0:47:07
106Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women0:47:55
107Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women0:48:19
108Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:48:54
109Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:49:15
110Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:49:42
111Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:49:51
112Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:51:17
113Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:51:37
114Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:52:24
115Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:53:02
116Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:53:27
117Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:53:59
118Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:54:07
119Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:57:02
120Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:58:00
121Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:58:25
122Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg1:00:19
123Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look1:02:13
124Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies1:03:32
125Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo1:03:33
126Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:04:01
127Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:13:54
128Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look1:14:17
129Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:22:13
130Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women1:24:23
131Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:27:14
132Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:27:45
133Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look1:30:41

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women11:22:10
2Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women0:04:34
3Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:07:14
4Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:27
5Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:10:41
6Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:12:40
7Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:13:35
8Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv0:16:14
9Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:18:09
10Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:22:53
11Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:23:07
12Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:28:10
13Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:28:11
14Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:30:31
15Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:30:34
16Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:32:33
17Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:35:00
18Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:03
19Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look0:38:51
20Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:39:57
21Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:40:01
22Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:42:09
23Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:47:11
24Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:47:58
25Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:49:01
26Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:49:41
27Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:52:36
28Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:53:59
29Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:59:07
30Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini0:59:35
31Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:09:28
32Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look1:09:51
33Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:22:48
34Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA1:23:19

Italian riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women11:21:43
2Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:00:11
3Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:57
4Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:03:49
5Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:04:54
6Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:05:53
7Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:07:41
8Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:13:07
9Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:14:31
10Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:21:53
11Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:23:20
12Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:23:34
13Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:28:37
14Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:28:38
15Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling0:30:50
16Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:30:58
17Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria0:32:00
18Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango0:33:00
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana0:34:58
20Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:35:27
21Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:37:30
22Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:37:37
23Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:38:12
24Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:40:24
25Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano0:40:28
26Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:41:05
27Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink0:44:55
28Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink0:47:38
29Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:49:03
30Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:50:08
31Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo0:54:26
32Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:00:02
33Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:09:55
34Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:18:14
35Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini1:23:15

