Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) was unstoppable on the queen stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile. The defending champion attacked at the bottom of the finishing climb up the Passo Fraele to the Lago di Cancano and won the stage almost three minutes ahead of the next group.

"I know this area very well and love to come here," said Van Vleuten after the stage. "The hotel where I stay is only ten kilometres from here. I know the roads here very well and knew I had to attack from the bottom to gain as much time as possible. But it was ten kilometres of epic suffering."

With this gap, Van Vleuten also takes the maglia rosa for the overall lead.

"I'm really proud to wear it. It's my dream to wear pink, and the Giro is a very big goal for me this year. It was a bit of a waiting game until now, and I am very happy that I could finally use my legs and attack."

How it happened

Stage 5 of the Giro Rosa was supposed to be the queen stage of the race with a summit finish on the Passo di Gavia, but landslides made the road unpassable and forced a re-routing. Instead, the stage finished at the dammed Lago di Cancano atop the Passo Torri di Fraele, a scenic climb with multiple switchbacks overlooking the Valdidentro.

Starting in Ponte in Valtellina, the route immediately went up the category-two climb of Corona. First attacks by Karol-Ann Canuel (Boels Dolmans), Pauliena Rooijakkers (CCC-Liv), Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv), and overnight leader Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) were quickly reeled in by the peloton led by Mitchelton-Scott.

Elena Pirrone (Valcar Cylance) got away and established a 40-second advantage as the peloton fractured on the climb. But the Italian was caught again, and Van Vleuten crested the top of the Corona climb at the head of a lead group of 26 riders.

Nikola Nosková (Bigla) attacked from this group as the race reached the bottom of the Valtellina valley and gradually established a gap of up to 2:20 minutes while riders came back to the group from behind, creating a peloton of about 50 riders.

Continuing up the valley towards Bormio, Rooijakkers and Leah Kirchmann (Team Sunweb) went after Nosková, and the Czech waited for the duo to bridge to her. Together, they held an advantage of over two minutes with 20km to go, but this was reduced to only 40 seconds at the start of the unclassified climb to Le Motte that led into the finishing climb.

Nosková could not keep up with Rooijakkers and Kirchmann on this climb, leaving two riders at the front who could briefly extend their lead again on a short downhill. But their escape was over when the Fraele climb started with 10km to go as Van Vleuten immediately attacked from the peloton, bridging the gap and leaving Kirchmann behind.

Van Vleuten powered up the numerous switchbacks of the 7.3-kilometre, 8.3 per cent climb, increasing her advantage ever further. At the five-kilometre mark, she was 2:20 minutes ahead of a chase group of 11 riders, and this increased further to 2:50 minutes at the top of the climb where a mostly flat 1.5-kilometre gravel section started.

Erica Magnaldi (WNT-Rotor) attacked with 3km to go, breaking up the chase group. However, things came back together on the final kilometres, and Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) won the group sprint for second place ahead of Niewiadoma. Van Vleuten had finished 2:57 minutes earlier.

Contrary to previous information, the finish was counted as a first category climb, meaning that Van Vleuten also took the lead in the points and mountain classifications. As she will be wearing the maglia rosa herself, the points jersey stays on the shoulders of Vos while Brand will wear the mountain jersey on stage 6 in Van Vleuten's stead. Juliette Labous (Team Sunweb) continues to wear the white U23 jersey, Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) remains the best Italian.

The Giro Rosa continues on Wednesday with a climbing individual time trial over 12.1km from Chiuro to Teglio.

More to follow ...

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 3:09:47 2 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:57 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 4 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 5 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 8 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 10 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:25 11 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 12 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 13 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 14 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:04:18 15 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:04:44 16 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:48 17 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:04:51 18 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:05:57 19 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:06:03 20 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:06:05 21 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:06:07 22 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:10 23 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:06:59 24 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 25 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 26 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 27 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:10 28 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:08:07 29 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 30 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 31 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:08:14 32 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:09:20 33 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:09:51 34 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 0:10:19 35 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 37 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 38 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:11:00 39 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:11:01 40 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:12:37 41 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:12:59 42 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:13:34 43 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:13:36 44 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:13:58 45 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:13:59 46 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 47 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:14:13 48 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 49 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 50 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 51 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:15:06 52 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:16:40 53 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:17:35 54 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 55 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 56 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 57 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 58 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 59 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 60 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 61 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 62 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:17:53 63 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:18:18 64 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 65 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 66 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 67 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:18:26 68 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 69 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:18:42 70 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 71 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 72 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:19:15 73 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:20:13 74 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:20:15 75 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:21:09 76 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:21:14 77 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:21:20 78 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 79 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:22:41 80 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 81 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:24:04 82 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:25:10 83 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 84 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 85 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 86 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 87 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 88 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 89 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 90 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 91 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 92 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 93 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 94 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 95 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 96 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 97 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 98 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 99 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 100 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 101 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 102 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 103 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 104 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 105 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 106 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 107 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 108 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 109 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 110 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 111 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 112 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 113 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 114 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 115 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 116 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:25:19 117 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 118 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:25:20 119 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 120 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:26:20 121 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:26:40 122 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 123 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:28:18 124 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:28:22 125 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:31:57 126 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:32:49 127 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 128 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:32:50 129 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:32:52 130 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 131 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 132 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:33:55 133 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:34:00 DNF Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women DNF Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb Women

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 3:13:12 2 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:02:32 3 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:04:42 4 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:05:55 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:07:36 6 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:12 7 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:10:33 8 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:10:48 9 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 10 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:14:10 11 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 12 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:15:01 13 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:15:17 14 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 15 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:17:44 16 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:21:45 17 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 18 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 19 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 20 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 21 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 22 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 23 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 24 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 25 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 26 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:21:54 27 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:21:55 28 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:24:57 29 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:28:32 30 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:29:25 31 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:29:27 32 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 33 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:30:30 34 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:30:35

Italian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3:12:44 2 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 5 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:03:10 6 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:04:02 7 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:06:23 8 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:40 9 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:11:16 10 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 11 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:12:09 12 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:14:38 13 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:15:29 14 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 15 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:16:18 16 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:18:12 17 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:22:13 18 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 19 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 20 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 21 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 22 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 23 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 24 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 25 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 26 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 27 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 28 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:22:22 29 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:29:52 30 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:29:53 31 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:29:55 32 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 33 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 34 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:30:58 35 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:31:03

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 11:17:44 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:02:16 3 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv 0:03:05 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:03:12 5 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:03:24 6 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:03:27 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:03:59 8 Katharine Hall (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:04:04 9 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:04:10 10 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:26 11 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:04:31 12 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:04:38 13 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:56 14 Demi Vollering (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:05:50 15 Eider Merino Cortazar (Spa) Movistar Team Women 0:06:16 16 Omer Shapira (Isr) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:17 17 Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:06:23 18 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:06:43 19 Marianne Vos (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:06:47 20 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:02 21 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:07:39 22 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink 0:07:48 23 Elise Chabbey (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:07:52 24 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:08:46 25 Elena Franchi (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:08:53 26 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:09:00 27 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:09:47 28 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:09:52 29 Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:58 30 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:03 31 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:11:40 32 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:11:53 33 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 0:12:54 34 Hanna Nilsson (Swe) BTC City Ljubljana 35 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:14:21 36 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:15:06 37 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:15:07 38 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:16:16 39 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:17:06 40 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:18:01 41 Asja Paladin (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:18:30 42 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:19:07 43 Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:19:25 44 Cristina Martinez Bonafe (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:19:55 45 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Team Virtu Cycling 0:20:10 46 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:20:40 47 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:20:49 48 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women 0:21:57 49 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:22:35 50 Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:23:06 51 Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:24:54 52 Carmela Cipriani (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:25:52 53 Yevgeniya Vysotska (Ukr) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:26:09 54 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:26:12 55 Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling 0:26:58 56 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:27:19 57 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:27:33 58 Anna Potokina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:29:35 59 Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:30:03 60 Birgitte Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:30:11 61 Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:30:50 62 Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:31:52 63 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:32:36 64 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:32:37 65 Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:32:40 66 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:32:56 67 Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 0:34:07 68 Natalie Grinczer (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango 0:34:12 69 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:34:17 70 Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) CCC-Liv 0:34:20 71 Lara Vieceli (Ita) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:34:49 72 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:34:57 73 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:35:00 74 Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:35:05 75 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:35:59 76 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:36:59 77 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:37:30 78 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:38:28 79 Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:38:29 80 Rossella Ratto (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana 0:38:57 81 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:39:26 82 Ahreum Na (Kor) Ale Cipollini 0:39:55 83 Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:39:57 84 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:40:20 85 Charlotte Becker (Ger) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:40:44 86 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:41:29 87 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:41:36 88 Michela Balducci (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:42:11 89 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:42:44 90 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:43:17 91 Jelena Eric (Srb) Ale Cipollini 0:43:35 92 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:43:48 93 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:43:59 94 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:44:12 95 Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:44:16 96 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:44:23 97 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:44:27 98 Kseniia Dobrynina (Rus) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 0:44:28 99 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:45:04 100 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:45:13 101 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:46:20 102 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:46:35 103 Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:47:00 104 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:47:04 105 Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:47:07 106 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:47:55 107 Anna Plichta (Pol) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:48:19 108 Simona Frapporti (Ita) BePink 0:48:54 109 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:49:15 110 Kirsten Wild (Ned) WNT-Rotor Pro Cycling 0:49:42 111 Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:49:51 112 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:51:17 113 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:51:37 114 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:52:24 115 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:53:02 116 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:53:27 117 Ana Maria Covrig (Rom) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:53:59 118 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:54:07 119 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:57:02 120 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:58:00 121 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:58:25 122 Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 1:00:19 123 Anastasiia Pliaskina (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:02:13 124 Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 1:03:32 125 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 1:03:33 126 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:04:01 127 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:13:54 128 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:14:17 129 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:22:13 130 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women 1:24:23 131 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:27:14 132 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:27:45 133 Olga Deyko (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:30:41

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 11:22:10 2 Paula Andrea Patiño Bedoya (Col) Movistar Team Women 0:04:34 3 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:07:14 4 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:27 5 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:10:41 6 Elena Pirrone (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:12:40 7 Nikola Noskova (Cze) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:13:35 8 Marta Lach (Pol) CCC-Liv 0:16:14 9 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:18:09 10 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:22:53 11 Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:23:07 12 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:28:10 13 Alice Gasparini (Ita) Eurotarget-Bianchi-Vittoria 0:28:11 14 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:30:31 15 Enara Lopez Gallastegi (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:30:34 16 Nicole D'Agostin (Ita) Bizkaia-Durango 0:32:33 17 Sofia Beggin (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:35:00 18 Greta Marturano (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:37:03 19 Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look 0:38:51 20 Laura Tomasi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:39:57 21 Nicole Nesti (Ita) Aromitalia-Basso Bikes-Vaiano 0:40:01 22 Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana 0:42:09 23 Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink 0:47:11 24 Sandra Alonso Dominguez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:47:58 25 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:49:01 26 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling 0:49:41 27 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:52:36 28 Elisa Dalla Valle (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:53:59 29 Maja Perinovic (Cro) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 0:59:07 30 Leonora Geppi (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 0:59:35 31 Lisa De Ranieri (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:09:28 32 Marina Uvarova (Rus) Cogeas Mettler Look 1:09:51 33 Basei Marzia Salton (Ita) Conceria Zabri-Fanini 1:22:48 34 Markéta Hájková (Cze) Servetto-Piumate-Beltrami TSA 1:23:19