Wild triumphs in opening sprint of Giro Rosa

Vos, Tagliaferro trail behind Dutch powerhouse

Image 1 of 4

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) is the first race leader

Marianne Vos (Rabobank) is the first race leader
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 2 of 4

All the leaders on the podium after stage 1

All the leaders on the podium after stage 1
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 3 of 4

The women await the start of the Giro Rosa

The women await the start of the Giro Rosa
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)
Image 4 of 4

Kirsten Wild (Dutch National Team) wins stage 1

Kirsten Wild (Dutch National Team) wins stage 1
(Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Stage 1 of the Giro Rosa was dominated by Dutch women. In Margherita di Savoia, Kirsten Wild (Dutch National Team) took the stage win in front of the World and Olympic Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women's Cycling Team). However, Vos took bonus seconds by winning both intermediate sprints en route and became the first maglia rosa of this year's race.

The women raced 118km starting in Giovinazzo. The race stayed mostly together with many targeting the final sprint.

"You can't understand how happy I am! I'm back from one month off racing because I injured my left collarbone, and I'm really satisfied with this good result," said Wild. "I couldn't ask more of myself."

Vos said, "I missed out by an inch, but I'm proud to don the maglia rosa again. We are only at the beginning of the race, I'm getting in shape, so I hope to maintain the jersey until the very end in Cremona." Vos won the past two editions of the Giro Rosa.

Following stage 1, Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana), who was third on the day, is wearing the blue jersey of best Italian. "I chose the right wheel, but in the final chaos, I lost the right moment to start my sprint. I'll try to win a stage in the next days!" she said.

Julie Leth (Hitec Products) from Denmark is the best young rider. "I didn't expected to wear the white jersey. I've been a professional for only one month, so I expected to finish in the back, not to be on the podium of the biggest race in the world of women's cycling," said Leth.

Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana),who took the first green jersey of the race after winning the only QoM of stage 1, said, "With my team, I'll try to do my best in the Giro Rosa."

Stage 2 will happen on Monday in Campania. The second stage, a little more technical than today's route but still for sprinters, will take place in the provence of Salerno, in particular on the Pontecagnano Faiano circuit. The women will contest four laps for a total of 100km.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team2:53:55
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
4Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
5Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
7Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
8Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
9Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
10Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
11Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
12Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
14Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
15Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
16Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
17Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
18Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
19Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
20Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-Lululemon
21Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
22Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
23Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
24Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
25Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
26Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
27Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
28Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
29Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
30Yevgenia Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
31Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota
32Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
33Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
34Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
35Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
36Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
37Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
38Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
39Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
40Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
41Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
42Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA National Team
43Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team
44Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
45Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
46Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
47Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
48Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
49Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
50Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
51Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
52Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
53Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
54Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
55Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Tibco To The Top
56Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
57Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
58Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
59Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
60Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco To The Top
61Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
62Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
63Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
64Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
65Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
66Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
67Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
68Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
69Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team
70Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
71Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
72Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
73Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
74Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
75Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
76Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Kuota
77Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team
78Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team
79Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
80Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
81Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
82Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Lululemon
83Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
84Mara Abbott (USA) USA National Team
85Kristin Mcgrath (USA) USA National Team
86Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
87Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
88Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team
89Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
90Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
91Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
92Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
93Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Lululemon
94Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
95Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
96Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
97Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
98Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bepink
99Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
100Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
101Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
102Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco To The Top
103Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
104Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
105Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team
106Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
107Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
108Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
109Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
110Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
111Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
112Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
113Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
114Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren-Kuota
115Veronique Fortin (Can) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
116Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink
117Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
118Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
119Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
120Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Kuota
121Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
122Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
123Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
124Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
125Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
126Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
127Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team0:01:26
128Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo0:01:31
129Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
130Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
131Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
132Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Kuota
133Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top
134Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
135Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
136Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team
137Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
138Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
139Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
140Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:42
141Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:45
142Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
143Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:04:49
144Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle-Honda0:06:07
145Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
146Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team0:06:20
147Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda
148Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda
149Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda0:06:22
DNFKatie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-Lululemon
DNFGu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team15pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team12
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana10
4Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas8
5Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo6
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team5
7Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top4
8Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team3
9Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda2
10Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest1

KoM - Cat.3 Terlizzi
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana5pts
2Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
3Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas3
4Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana2
5Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS1

General classification after Stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team2:53:43
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team0:00:02
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana0:00:08
4Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:10
5Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
6Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:00:11
7Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
8Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas0:00:12
9Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
11Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
12Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
13Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
14Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
15Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
16Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
18Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
19Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
20Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
21Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
22Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
23Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
24Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-Lululemon
25Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
26Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
27Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
28Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
29Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
30Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
31Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
32Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
33Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
34Yevgenia Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
35Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota
36Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
37Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
38Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
39Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
40Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
41Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
42Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
43Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
44Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
45Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
46Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA National Team
47Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team
48Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
49Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
50Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
51Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
52Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
53Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
54Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
55Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
56Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Tibco To The Top
57Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
58Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
59Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
60Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco To The Top
61Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
62Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
63Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
64Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
65Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
66Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
67Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
68Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
69Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team
70Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
71Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
72Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
73Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
74Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
75Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
76Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Kuota
77Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team
78Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team
79Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
80Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
81Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
82Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Lululemon
83Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
84Mara Abbott (USA) USA National Team
85Kristin Mcgrath (USA) USA National Team
86Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
87Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
88Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team
89Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
90Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
91Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
92Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
93Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Lululemon
94Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
95Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
96Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
97Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
98Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bepink
99Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
100Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
101Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
102Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco To The Top
103Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
104Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
105Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team
106Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
107Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
108Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
109Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
110Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
111Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
112Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
113Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
114Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren-Kuota
115Veronique Fortin (Can) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
116Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink
117Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
118Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
119Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
120Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Kuota
121Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
122Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
123Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
124Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
125Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
126Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
127Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team0:01:38
128Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo0:01:43
129Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
130Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
131Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
132Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Kuota
133Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top
134Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
135Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
136Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team
137Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
138Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
139Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
140Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango0:01:54
141Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:01:57
142Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
143Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS0:05:01
144Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle-Honda0:06:19
145Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
146Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team0:06:32
147Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda
148Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda
149Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda0:06:34

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK2:53:53
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda0:00:02
3Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
4Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
6Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
7Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
8Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
9Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
11Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
13Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
14Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
15Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
16Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team
17Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
18Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
19Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
20Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
21Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
22Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
23Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
24Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
25Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team
26Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
27Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
28Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team
29Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team
30Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
31Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
32Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
33Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
34Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
35Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
36Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
37Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
38Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team
39Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
40Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
41Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
42Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
43Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink
44Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
45Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
46Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:33
47Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
48Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
49Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top
50Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team
51Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
52Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon0:01:47
53Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team0:06:22
54Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda
56Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest0:00:02
57Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
58Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
59Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
60Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
61Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
62Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
63Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
64Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
65Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota
66Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
67Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
68Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
69Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
70Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
71Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
72Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
73Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
74Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
75Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
76Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
77Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
78Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
79Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
80Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
81Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
83Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
84Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
85Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
86Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
87Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
88Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox0:01:33
89Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
90Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
91Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
92Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
93Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon0:01:47
94Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda0:06:24

