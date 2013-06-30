Wild triumphs in opening sprint of Giro Rosa
Vos, Tagliaferro trail behind Dutch powerhouse
Stage 1 of the Giro Rosa was dominated by Dutch women. In Margherita di Savoia, Kirsten Wild (Dutch National Team) took the stage win in front of the World and Olympic Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women's Cycling Team). However, Vos took bonus seconds by winning both intermediate sprints en route and became the first maglia rosa of this year's race.
The women raced 118km starting in Giovinazzo. The race stayed mostly together with many targeting the final sprint.
"You can't understand how happy I am! I'm back from one month off racing because I injured my left collarbone, and I'm really satisfied with this good result," said Wild. "I couldn't ask more of myself."
Vos said, "I missed out by an inch, but I'm proud to don the maglia rosa again. We are only at the beginning of the race, I'm getting in shape, so I hope to maintain the jersey until the very end in Cremona." Vos won the past two editions of the Giro Rosa.
Following stage 1, Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana), who was third on the day, is wearing the blue jersey of best Italian. "I chose the right wheel, but in the final chaos, I lost the right moment to start my sprint. I'll try to win a stage in the next days!" she said.
Julie Leth (Hitec Products) from Denmark is the best young rider. "I didn't expected to wear the white jersey. I've been a professional for only one month, so I expected to finish in the back, not to be on the podium of the biggest race in the world of women's cycling," said Leth.
Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana),who took the first green jersey of the race after winning the only QoM of stage 1, said, "With my team, I'll try to do my best in the Giro Rosa."
Stage 2 will happen on Monday in Campania. The second stage, a little more technical than today's route but still for sprinters, will take place in the provence of Salerno, in particular on the Pontecagnano Faiano circuit. The women will contest four laps for a total of 100km.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team
|2:53:55
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|4
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|5
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
|8
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|10
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|11
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|12
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|14
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|15
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|16
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|17
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|18
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
|19
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|20
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-Lululemon
|21
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|22
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|23
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|24
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|25
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|26
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|27
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|28
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|29
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|30
|Yevgenia Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|31
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|32
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|33
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|34
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
|35
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|36
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|37
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|38
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|39
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|40
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|41
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|42
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA National Team
|43
|Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team
|44
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|45
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|46
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|47
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
|48
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|49
|Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|50
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|51
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|52
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|53
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|54
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
|55
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Tibco To The Top
|56
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|57
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|58
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
|59
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|60
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco To The Top
|61
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|62
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|63
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|64
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|65
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|67
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|68
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|69
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team
|70
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|71
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|72
|Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
|73
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|74
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|75
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Kuota
|77
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team
|78
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team
|79
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|80
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|81
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|82
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Lululemon
|83
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|84
|Mara Abbott (USA) USA National Team
|85
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) USA National Team
|86
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|87
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|88
|Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team
|89
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|90
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|91
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|92
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|93
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Lululemon
|94
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|95
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|96
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|97
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|98
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bepink
|99
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|100
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|101
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|102
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco To The Top
|103
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|104
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|105
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team
|106
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|107
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
|108
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
|109
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|110
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|111
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|112
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|113
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|114
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren-Kuota
|115
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|116
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink
|117
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|118
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|119
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|120
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Kuota
|121
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|122
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|123
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|124
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|125
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
|126
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|127
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:26
|128
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:31
|129
|Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|130
|Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|131
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|132
|Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Kuota
|133
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top
|134
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|135
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|136
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team
|137
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|138
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|139
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|140
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:42
|141
|Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:45
|142
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|143
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:04:49
|144
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle-Honda
|0:06:07
|145
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|146
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team
|0:06:20
|147
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda
|148
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda
|149
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
|0:06:22
|DNF
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-Lululemon
|DNF
|Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|10
|4
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|8
|5
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|6
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
|4
|8
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|3
|9
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|2
|10
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
|5
|pts
|2
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|3
|4
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|2
|5
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|2:53:43
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|0:00:08
|4
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|6
|Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:11
|7
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo
|8
|Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|0:00:12
|9
|Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|11
|Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
|12
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|13
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|14
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|15
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink
|16
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|19
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|20
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|21
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|22
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
|23
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|24
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-Lululemon
|25
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|26
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|27
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|28
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|29
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|30
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|31
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|32
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|33
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|34
|Yevgenia Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|35
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|36
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|37
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS
|38
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
|39
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|40
|Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|41
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|42
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|43
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|44
|Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|45
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango
|46
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA National Team
|47
|Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team
|48
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|49
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS
|50
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco To The Top
|51
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo
|52
|Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|53
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|54
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|55
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
|56
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Tibco To The Top
|57
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|58
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
|59
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|60
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco To The Top
|61
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|62
|Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|63
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|64
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|65
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS
|67
|Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|68
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|69
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team
|70
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana
|71
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|72
|Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
|73
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|74
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana
|75
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|76
|Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Kuota
|77
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team
|78
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team
|79
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|80
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|81
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|82
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Lululemon
|83
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|84
|Mara Abbott (USA) USA National Team
|85
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) USA National Team
|86
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|87
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana
|88
|Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team
|89
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|90
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|91
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|92
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango
|93
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Lululemon
|94
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|95
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|96
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|97
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|98
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bepink
|99
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|100
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|101
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|102
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco To The Top
|103
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|104
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|105
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team
|106
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|107
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team
|108
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
|109
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|110
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|111
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|112
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|113
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|114
|Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren-Kuota
|115
|Veronique Fortin (Can) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|116
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink
|117
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|118
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|119
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|120
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Kuota
|121
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|122
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|123
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|124
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|125
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
|126
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|127
|Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:38
|128
|Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:43
|129
|Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|130
|Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|131
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|132
|Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Kuota
|133
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top
|134
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|135
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|136
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team
|137
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|138
|Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|139
|Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|140
|Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|0:01:54
|141
|Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:01:57
|142
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|143
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|0:05:01
|144
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle-Honda
|0:06:19
|145
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|146
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team
|0:06:32
|147
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda
|148
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda
|149
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
|0:06:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|2:53:53
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda
|0:00:02
|3
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|4
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|6
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|8
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
|9
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|11
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|13
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|14
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|15
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
|16
|Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team
|17
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|18
|Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|19
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|20
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest
|21
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda
|22
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|23
|Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|24
|Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest
|25
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team
|26
|Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
|27
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|28
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team
|29
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team
|30
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|31
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|32
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|33
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|34
|Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|35
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|36
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team
|37
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|38
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team
|39
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango
|40
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
|41
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|42
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|43
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink
|44
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|45
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:33
|47
|Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|48
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|49
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top
|50
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team
|51
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|52
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:01:47
|53
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team
|0:06:22
|54
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda
|56
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|0:00:02
|57
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|58
|Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon
|59
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana
|60
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon
|61
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|62
|Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|63
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas
|64
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|65
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|66
|Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink
|67
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|68
|Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|69
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|70
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|71
|Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|72
|Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon
|73
|Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink
|74
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|75
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|76
|Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|77
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|78
|Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink
|79
|Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|80
|Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|81
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|83
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|84
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota
|85
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest
|86
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana
|87
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink
|88
|Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|0:01:33
|89
|Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon
|90
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|91
|Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon
|92
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|93
|Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|0:01:47
|94
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda
|0:06:24
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy