Image 1 of 4 Marianne Vos (Rabobank) is the first race leader (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 2 of 4 All the leaders on the podium after stage 1 (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 3 of 4 The women await the start of the Giro Rosa (Image credit: Giro Rosa) Image 4 of 4 Kirsten Wild (Dutch National Team) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Giro Rosa)

Stage 1 of the Giro Rosa was dominated by Dutch women. In Margherita di Savoia, Kirsten Wild (Dutch National Team) took the stage win in front of the World and Olympic Champion Marianne Vos (Rabo Women's Cycling Team). However, Vos took bonus seconds by winning both intermediate sprints en route and became the first maglia rosa of this year's race.

The women raced 118km starting in Giovinazzo. The race stayed mostly together with many targeting the final sprint.

"You can't understand how happy I am! I'm back from one month off racing because I injured my left collarbone, and I'm really satisfied with this good result," said Wild. "I couldn't ask more of myself."

Vos said, "I missed out by an inch, but I'm proud to don the maglia rosa again. We are only at the beginning of the race, I'm getting in shape, so I hope to maintain the jersey until the very end in Cremona." Vos won the past two editions of the Giro Rosa.

Following stage 1, Marta Tagliaferro (MCipollini Giordana), who was third on the day, is wearing the blue jersey of best Italian. "I chose the right wheel, but in the final chaos, I lost the right moment to start my sprint. I'll try to win a stage in the next days!" she said.

Julie Leth (Hitec Products) from Denmark is the best young rider. "I didn't expected to wear the white jersey. I've been a professional for only one month, so I expected to finish in the back, not to be on the podium of the biggest race in the world of women's cycling," said Leth.

Valentina Scandolara (MCipollini Giordana),who took the first green jersey of the race after winning the only QoM of stage 1, said, "With my team, I'll try to do my best in the Giro Rosa."

Stage 2 will happen on Monday in Campania. The second stage, a little more technical than today's route but still for sprinters, will take place in the provence of Salerno, in particular on the Pontecagnano Faiano circuit. The women will contest four laps for a total of 100km.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team 2:53:55 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 4 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 5 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top 8 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 9 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda 10 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 11 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink 12 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 14 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 15 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 16 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 17 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 18 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana 19 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 20 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-Lululemon 21 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 22 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda 23 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 24 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 25 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 26 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 27 Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 28 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 29 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 30 Yevgenia Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 31 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota 32 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 33 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS 34 Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink 35 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 36 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 37 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 38 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 39 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 40 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 41 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 42 Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA National Team 43 Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team 44 Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon 45 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 46 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 47 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco To The Top 48 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 49 Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 50 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 51 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 52 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 53 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 54 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda 55 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Tibco To The Top 56 Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 57 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 58 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle-Honda 59 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 60 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco To The Top 61 Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 62 Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 63 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 64 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 65 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 66 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 67 Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 68 Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 69 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team 70 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 71 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 72 Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon 73 Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink 74 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 75 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 76 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Kuota 77 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team 78 Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team 79 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota 80 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 81 Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 82 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Lululemon 83 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 84 Mara Abbott (USA) USA National Team 85 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) USA National Team 86 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 87 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana 88 Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team 89 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 90 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 91 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 92 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 93 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Lululemon 94 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 95 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 96 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 97 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 98 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bepink 99 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 100 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 101 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 102 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco To The Top 103 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 104 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 105 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team 106 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 107 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team 108 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink 109 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 110 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 111 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 112 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 113 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 114 Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren-Kuota 115 Veronique Fortin (Can) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 116 Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink 117 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 118 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota 119 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota 120 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Kuota 121 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 122 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 123 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 124 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 125 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink 126 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 127 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 0:01:26 128 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:31 129 Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 130 Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon 131 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon 132 Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Kuota 133 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top 134 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 135 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 136 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team 137 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 138 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 139 Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 140 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:42 141 Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:45 142 Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon 143 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:04:49 144 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle-Honda 0:06:07 145 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 146 Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team 0:06:20 147 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda 148 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda 149 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda 0:06:22 DNF Katie Colclough (GBr) Specialized-Lululemon DNF Gu Sung Eun (Kor) Orica-AIS

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team 15 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 12 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 10 4 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 8 5 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 6 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 5 7 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top 4 8 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 3 9 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda 2 10 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 1

KoM - Cat.3 Terlizzi # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana 5 pts 2 Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 3 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 3 4 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 2 5 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 1

General classification after Stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 2:53:43 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Holland National Team 0:00:02 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 0:00:08 4 Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products UCK 6 Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 0:00:11 7 Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) RusVelo 8 Edita Janeliunaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 0:00:12 9 Oksana Kozonchuk (Rus) RusVelo 10 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 11 Shelley Olds (USA) Team Tibco To The Top 12 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 13 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Wiggle-Honda 14 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 15 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Bepink 16 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK 18 Ashleigh Moolman (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies 19 Marina Lari (Ita) Servetto Footon 20 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 21 Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 22 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) MCipollini-Giordana 23 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Servetto Footon 24 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Specialized-Lululemon 25 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 26 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle-Honda 27 Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 28 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Hitec Products UCK 29 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 30 Chiara Vannucci (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 31 Giada Borgato (Ita) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 32 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 33 Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 34 Yevgenia Vysotska (Ukr) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 35 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Faren-Kuota 36 Joanne Hogan (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 37 Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica-AIS 38 Ilaria Sanguinetti (Ita) Bepink 39 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 40 Jutatip Maneephan (Tha) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 41 Megan Guarnier (USA) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 42 Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 43 Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 44 Carmen Small (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 45 Ruth Corset (Aus) Bizkaia-Durango 46 Lauren Tamayo (USA) USA National Team 47 Anouska Kostner (Ned) Holland National Team 48 Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon 49 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica-AIS 50 Lauren Stephens (USA) Team Tibco To The Top 51 Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) RusVelo 52 Biannic Aude (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 53 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 54 Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Fondriest 55 Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle-Honda 56 Claudia Häusler (Ger) Team Tibco To The Top 57 Elena Valentini (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 58 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Wiggle-Honda 59 Ingrid Drexel (Mex) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 60 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Team Tibco To The Top 61 Serika Guluma Ortiz (Col) Vaiano Fondriest 62 Lorena Maria Vargas Villamil (Col) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 63 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies 64 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 65 Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo 66 Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica-AIS 67 Mireia Epelde Bikendi (Spa) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 68 Sharon Laws (GBr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 69 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Holland National Team 70 Sari Saarelainen (Fin) MCipollini Giordana 71 Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 72 Corinna Defile' (Ita) Servetto Footon 73 Alice Algisi (Ita) Bepink 74 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) MCipollini Giordana 75 Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo 76 Christel Ferrier Bruneau (Fra) Faren-Kuota 77 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Holland National Team 78 Amy Pieters (Ned) Holland National Team 79 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Faren-Kuota 80 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 81 Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 82 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized-Lululemon 83 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 84 Mara Abbott (USA) USA National Team 85 Kristin Mcgrath (USA) USA National Team 86 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 87 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) MCipollini Giordana 88 Brianna Walle (USA) USA National Team 89 Sara Grifi (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 90 Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 91 Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 92 Polona Batagelj (Slo) Bizkaia-Durango 93 Loren Rowney (Aus) Specialized-Lululemon 94 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 95 Liisi Rist (Est) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 96 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 97 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 98 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Bepink 99 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 100 Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 101 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 102 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Team Tibco To The Top 103 Alessia Martini (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 104 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Woman Cycling Team 105 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Holland National Team 106 Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 107 Andrea Dvorak (USA) USA National Team 108 Dalia Muccioli (Ita) Bepink 109 Lara Vieceli (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 110 Tayler Wiles (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 111 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies 112 Francesca Stefani (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 113 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 114 Giuseppina Grassi (Mex) Faren-Kuota 115 Veronique Fortin (Can) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 116 Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink 117 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 118 Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Faren-Kuota 119 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Faren-Kuota 120 Patricia Schwager (Swi) Faren-Kuota 121 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 122 Edwige Pitel (Fra) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 123 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Vaiano Fondriest 124 Valentina Carretta (Ita) MCipollini Giordana 125 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Bepink 126 Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 127 Janel Holcomb (USA) USA National Team 0:01:38 128 Evgenia Romanyuta (Rus) RusVelo 0:01:43 129 Azzurra D'Intino (Ita) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox 130 Giorgia Nanni (Ita) Servetto Footon 131 Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Servetto Footon 132 Jutta Nieminen (Fin) Faren-Kuota 133 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Team Tibco To The Top 134 Martina Ruzickova (Cze) Pasta Zara-Cogeas 135 Emma Marcelli (Ita) Servetto Footon 136 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Holland National Team 137 Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo 138 Emma Trott (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 139 Martine Bras (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 140 Mayalen Noriega (Spa) Bizkaia-Durango 0:01:54 141 Ella Michal (Isr) Lotto Belisol Ladies 0:01:57 142 Jasmine Dotti (Ita) Servetto Footon 143 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 0:05:01 144 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle-Honda 0:06:19 145 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies 146 Willeke Knol (Ned) Holland National Team 0:06:32 147 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle-Honda 148 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (GER Wiggle-Honda 149 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-Honda 0:06:34