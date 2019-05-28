Image 1 of 46 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 46 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium after winning stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali and Hugh Carthy finish stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 46 Primoz Roglic had another tough day in the Alps during stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 46 Jan Hirt and Giulio Ciccone in the late breakaway during stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 46 'The Shark' fans roadside during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 46 Primoz Roglic lost more time to Nibali and Carapaz during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 46 Nathan Brown and Hugh Carthy ride in the Giro's pink jersey group during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 46 Stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia: fans remember Marco Pantani on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 46 Richard Carapaz rides through the fog on the Mortirolo climb during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 46 Richard Carapaz rides alongside Vincenzo Nibali during stage 16 at the giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 46 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) chases the pink jersey group during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 46 Giulio Ciccone on the Giro podium after winning stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 46 Giulio Ciccone on the stage 16 podium at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 46 Richard Carapaz and teammates chase Vincenzo Nibali during stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 46 Miguel Angel Lopez attacks during stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 46 Ilnur Zakarin rides through the fog on stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 46 Primoz Roglic lost more time to Carapaz and Nibali (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 46 Primoz Roglic chases to limit his losses on stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 46 Mikel Landa drives the pace in the pink jersey group (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 46 Richard Carapaz pulls on pink after stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali on the attack at the Giro d'Italia during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali attacks during stage 16 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 46 Richard Carapaz descends off the Mortirolo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 46 Primoz Roglic chases the pink jersey group during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 46 Nathan Brown at the EF Education First team car during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 46 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 46 Damiano Cunego and Alberto Contador at stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 46 Alberto Contador providing commentary during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 46 Joe Dombrowski in the breakaway during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 46 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 46 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 46 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 46 Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) was part of the big breakaway on stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 46 Giro d'Italia pink! (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 46 Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 46 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 46 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 46 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 44 of 46 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 45 of 46 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 46 of 46 Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

The snow-covered Passo Gavia may have been absent, but a mist-enshrouded Passo del Mortirolo proved enough to provoke significant developments at the Giro d’Italia on stage 16. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won the stage from the breakaway, picking off his last remaining companion Jan Hirt (Astana) in a two-up sprint, as Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) put more time into Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Roglic had looked so assured in the maglia rosa a week ago, but the cracks in his armour that had been exposed in Como on Sunday were pried open as Nibali went on the offensive on the Mortirolo.

The two-time Giro winner, who insisted on Monday’s rest day that he’d be content with nothing but victory, attacked before the halfway point of the 11.9km, 10.9 per cent climb. Roglic was initially able to follow race leader Carapaz but soon lost contact and found himself in damage-limitation mode. By the top, he was 1:30 behind his two main rivals and would only manage to claw back eight seconds on the descent and 15km run-in to Ponte di Legno, dropping to third overall.

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli), who had also been in the break, took third on the stage, while Nibali and Carapaz were in the next group to cross the line, alongside Mikel Landa (Movistar) – who committed to the Carapaz cause – and the EF Education First duo of Hugh Carthy and Joe Dombrowski. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) had been in that select group but lost contact in the closing kilometres and finished 22 seconds back.

Roglic, who’d settled into a chasing group with with Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), crossed the line 1:22 down on Nibali and Carapaz, his chances of overall victory suffering another big blow. Carapaz remains in the maglia rosa, extending his reign atop the general classification to 1:47. The man in second place, however, is now Nibali, with Roglic third at 2:09.

The damage was worse for Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos), who lost a further 41 seconds and ceded the white jersey to Lopez, and for Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), who lost more than three minutes to the top GC riders. As Majka falls to sixth overall, Landa moves up to fourth, 1:06 behind Roglic. Mollema is still fifth, while Lopez, who had something of a yo-yo stage, finally made up ground on GC and now finds himself seventh at 6:17. Yates and Sivakov remain eighth and ninth overall, respectively, while Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) drops three placed but remains in the top 10.

Breakaway success

The riders set out under cloud from Lovere, with the mountains ahead shrouded in mist. Despite the absence of the Gavia, the stage packed some 4,800 metres of elevation gain into 190km, with the climbs of Cevo and Aprica added either side of the half-way mark before the Mortirolo and the final haul to Ponte di Legno.

The road went uphill almost from the off, and it was on the Passo de la Presolana – uncategorised but still a considerable ascent – that a breakaway group of 21 definitively went clear, containing the usual blend of stage-hunters and GC domestiques. In there were: Jan Hirt, Pello Bilbao and Davide Villella (Astana), Damiano Caruso and Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Mikel Nieve and Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Fausto Masnada and Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Giocattoli), Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team), Joe Dombrowski and Nate Brown (EF Education First), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Jai Hindley (Sunweb), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Movistar controlled the pace in the peloton, choosing to keep the large group on a relatively short leash. The gap was three minutes at the top of the Presolana, and rose to 4:30 after the descent and stretch in the valley to the foot of the Cevo. It was all calm on the first categorised climb of the day and Movistar still had the break at 4:40 at the top, whereupon Ciccone hit out to crest first and extend his lead in the mountains classification. The break found another 30 seconds or so on the false flat roads that led to the Aprica climb, which passed in similar fashion. Movistar got the last out of their rouleur Jasha Sutterlin but crested in numbers, 5:30 after Ciccone had repeated his trick by collecting the maximum nine mountains points, despite a two-pronged effort from the Androni duo.

Ventoso attacked on the descent and the uncohesive group briefly split on the approach to the Mortirolo but in the end they took on the climb with a lead of 5:50. Brown went hard on the lower slopes to thin the break before moving aside. He seemed to be trying to set up Dombrowski but the American climber soon lost contact with the five remaining riders: Hirt, Nieve, Caruso, Ciccone, and Masnada. Hirt went on the offensive, riding constantly out of the saddle and dropping Masnada and Nieve in turn. Ciccone and Caruso would come back to join the Czech rider and they took on most of the climb as a trio. As the rain began to pelt down, Caruso, who’d be called upon later for Nibali, dropped away, leaving Ciccone to collect maximum points once again and begin the treacherous descent with Hirt for company.

The Italian looked the more assured descender but still had Hirt for company when the road flattened out with 15km to go. At that point, he looked over his shoulder and found the Czech rider planted on his wheel, unwilling to come through for a turn. Cue sustained remonstration from the Italian, who repeatedly swung his arm in the air in exasperation. His team car even came up to Hirt to try and force him to contribute.

With a lead of 4:15, victory was theirs for the taking but Ciccone was understandably unwilling to tow his companion to the line. After a brief attack, he went back for a longer conversation but still Hirt wouldn’t work, and Ciccone fiddled worriedly with his race radio. When Hirt’s teammate Lopez, who’d attacked over the top of the Mortirolo, was taken back by Carapaz and Nibali, Hirt finally hit the wind in the final three kilometres.

Ciccone was still left to shoulder the responsibility heading into the home straight, but he proved to be the strongest rider as he opened the two-up sprint and only gained ground by the time he hit the line. As he did so, he swung his arms as wildly as he had done earlier, thumping his chest to celebrate a second Giro win, after the one on his debut in 2016. With the blue jersey now firmly on his shoulders, it has been an outstanding Giro for the 24-year-old.

“I’ve been waiting for this second stage win for two years now. So I yelled with joy on the finishing line because it’s been a complicated day with lots of rain and cold,” he said. “Jan Hirt didn’t want to cooperate so it’s been a bit nervous between us but at the end I’m happy with everything.”

GC fireworks

After Astana had injected some pace on the approach, Movistar took up the reins again at the start of the Mortirolo, though Nibali clearly had his own agenda. Firstly he sent Valerio Agnoli to the front, and when Movistar – now down to Pedrero, Landa, and Carapaz – had returned to calm the pace once more, he called on Domenico Pozzovivo to lift it once more. The diminutive Italian had an immediate impact as Lopez briefly lost contact and Majka and Yates were more definitively dropped, along with Roglic’s final teammate Sep Kuss.

Nibali smelled blood and launched his attack on the steepest section of 18 per cent, still almost 7km from the summit. He quickly moved clear as the GC group shattered behind. Carapaz still had Pedrero and Landa for company but suddenly the only other riders with the pink jersey were Roglic, Lopez, and Mollema.

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) set off and managed to join Nibali, who soon found reinforcement from his brother who dropped back from the break. Yet they were unable to get much further than 15 seconds up the road as Movistar managed the situation impressively. That pace-setting, however, did for Roglic, who lost contact along with Mollema just past the half-way mark. The double stage winner was in turn caught by a group containing Yates but it was panic stations since he found himself 30 seconds behind the maglia rosa and 45 behind Nibali.

Two thirds of the way up, as the rain started to pour down, Nibali – still with Carthy in tow – left his brother behind and began to find some time again. Pedrero had to leave it to Landa and the Spaniard stemmed the tide, bringing Carapaz back to Nibali with 3km to go. Lopez, who’d dangled behind the maglia rosa, launched a brief attack but they settled in as a quintet: Nibali, Carthy, Carapaz, Landa, Lopez. At that point, Roglic, still with Yates, was more than a minute back, but had support from Bouwman, who’d dropped back from the break.

Lopez soon attacked again and Carthy was briefly dropped but otherwise those five rode the final kilometres of the Mortirolo together, Landa leading the way and committing to the Carapaz cause. The group grew to seven when Amador and Bilbao dropped back from the break. Lopez and Bilbao took off just before the summit to take on the descent with the safety of a small buffer, while the others grabbed rain capes. As they came across the top of the Mortirolo, that maglia rosa group was 3:55 behind the break and 1:30 ahead of Roglic, Yates and Mollema, with Majka, Sivakov and others further down the mountain.

Everyone got down the treacherous descent – twisty and covered in surface water – in one piece. The maglia rosa group seemingly took minimal risks, since Lopez and Bilbao found 30 seconds, while Roglic managed to reduce his arrears to 45 seconds.

Run-in

At the end of the descent, Caruso dropped back from the break and set about doing the lion’s share of the pulling of the maglia rosa group on the false flat run-in. While Amador was dropped, Landa came through for a turn, sensing a need to keep the advancing Roglic at bay. They soon caught Lopez, just after Bilbao had peeled off, and when Brown and Cattaneo were caught from the break, there were eight in the maglia rosa group, 3:20 behind the leading duo with 8km to go.

The cooperation was much better than has been seen in GC groups so far at this Giro, even if Carthy and Dombrowski sat in. Carapaz even started pulling with 7km to go, and the gap to Roglic moved back out to one minute and then, after another kilometre, 1:15. A saving grace for the Slovenian came in the form of Yates’ teammate Nieve, who’d been in the break and turned his focus to dragging that quartet – Mollema being the final member – along.

Lopez was dropped on a sharper rise just outside the flamme rouge and paid dearly, but otherwise the pink jersey group pressed on all the way to the line. Nibali had successfully driven the knife into Roglic, but Carapaz again proved unshakeable and moved one significant step closer to Verona.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5:36:24 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:20 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:41 5 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 7 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:49 10 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:03 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:03:44 17 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:04:02 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:46 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 23 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:05:35 25 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 26 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 29 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 30 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:06:16 31 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:06:29 32 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 33 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:09 34 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:08:48 35 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:45 36 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:10:04 37 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:10:45 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 40 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 42 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 43 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:11:25 44 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:12:01 45 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:48 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:26 48 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 50 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 51 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 52 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 53 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:18:07 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 55 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 57 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 58 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 63 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 64 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 65 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 66 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 67 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 69 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 70 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:13 71 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 72 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:22:24 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 74 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:07 75 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:23:48 76 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:24:00 77 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:22 78 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 79 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 82 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 84 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 85 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 86 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 87 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 89 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:13 90 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 91 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 92 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 93 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 94 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 95 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 96 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 97 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 98 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:28:35 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 100 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:28:39 101 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:42 102 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:13 103 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 104 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 107 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 108 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 109 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 0:29:24 110 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 111 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:50 112 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 0:30:54 113 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 0:31:02 114 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:31:13 115 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:32:47 116 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 117 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 119 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 120 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 121 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 122 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 123 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 124 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 125 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 126 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:47 127 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:39:09 128 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 129 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 130 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:16 131 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 132 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 133 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 0:41:50 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 135 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 136 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 137 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 138 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 139 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 140 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 142 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 143 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 144 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 145 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:41 DNS Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane

Stage points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 21 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 15 3 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 9 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 6 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 6 7 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 5 9 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 12 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 3 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 15 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Mountain 1 - Cevo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Mountain 2 - Aprica # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 9 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 4 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1

Mountain 3 - Passo del Mortirolo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 pts 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 18 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 9 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 6 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 4 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 8 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 1 - Edolo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 4 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 5 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 8 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 2 - Mazzo di Valtellina # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 6 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 14 3 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 5 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 6 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 4 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 9 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 2 10 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 11 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 1 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1 14 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 pts 2 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 38 3 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 24 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 9

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain-Merida 16:56:26 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 3 EF Education First 0:01:43 4 Movistar Team 0:02:24 5 Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:36 6 Team Ineos 0:07:45 7 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:13:03 8 Trek-Segafredo 0:13:15 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:14:16 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:17:44 11 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:44 12 Team Sunweb 0:24:59 13 CCC Team 0:33:54 14 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:26 15 AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:47 16 Groupama-FDJ 0:38:30 17 Dimension Data 0:44:02 18 Katusha-Alpecin 0:46:42 19 Lotto Soudal 0:47:07 20 Bardiani CSF 1:12:43 21 Israel Cycling Academy 1:23:40 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:42:05

General classification after stage 16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 70:02:05 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:47 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:09 4 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 5 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:00 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:40 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:06:17 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:46 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:07:51 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:06 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:02 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:51 13 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:14:38 14 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:14:52 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:18:21 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:46 17 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:24:50 18 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:25 19 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:27:46 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:31:19 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:32:26 22 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:35:49 23 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:37:22 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:43 25 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:43:00 26 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:37 27 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:44:57 28 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:45:43 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:04 30 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:55:03 31 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:10 32 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:56:08 33 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:58:54 34 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:59:04 35 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:02:23 36 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:28 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:05:40 38 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:06:08 39 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:10:52 40 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:12:49 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:59 42 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:15:56 43 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:16:05 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:16:22 45 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1:17:00 46 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:18:27 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:21:30 48 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:14 49 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:27:35 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:28 51 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:30:05 52 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:30:46 53 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:32:12 54 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:34:05 55 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:35:00 56 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:39:32 57 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:41:14 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 1:41:19 59 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 1:42:53 60 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:40 61 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:45:14 62 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:45:33 63 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1:45:36 64 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:46:27 65 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:49:25 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:52:10 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:52:27 68 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1:57:11 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:58:21 70 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:01:10 71 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2:03:03 72 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 2:07:00 73 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:09:08 74 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:09:52 75 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:10:10 76 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 2:11:57 77 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 2:12:41 78 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 2:15:28 79 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:17:08 80 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:17:16 81 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:18:01 82 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:20:45 83 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 2:24:08 84 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:24:45 85 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:25:53 86 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:25:55 87 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:27:16 88 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:27:32 89 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:27:51 90 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:29:23 91 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:31:01 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:33:34 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:34:38 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 2:38:48 95 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:40:32 96 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:41:15 97 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:52:06 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:52:12 99 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:53:53 100 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:55:55 101 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:56:36 102 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 2:58:39 103 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2:59:28 104 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:59:34 105 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 3:00:56 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3:01:49 107 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:02:46 108 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:03:00 109 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:04:14 110 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3:05:37 111 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 3:06:03 112 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3:06:07 113 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 3:08:53 114 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:09:09 115 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:09:47 116 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 3:10:04 117 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:10:28 118 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:15:40 119 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:16:59 120 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:22:44 121 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 3:23:42 122 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:24:13 123 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:30:36 124 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 3:30:48 125 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:31:45 126 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3:36:15 127 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3:39:14 128 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:39:44 129 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3:39:45 130 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 3:41:02 131 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 3:41:03 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3:43:30 133 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 3:46:50 134 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:52:26 135 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:55:05 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:57:07 137 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 4:00:37 138 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:04:02 139 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 4:05:54 140 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:05:56 141 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:09:54 142 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:14:21 143 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:18:42 144 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 4:30:51 145 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 4:32:07

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 200 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 187 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 83 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 66 5 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 50 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 7 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 46 8 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 9 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 44 10 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 43 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 13 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 28 18 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 19 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 20 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 22 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 23 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 23 25 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 22 26 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 28 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 29 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 20 30 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 20 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 32 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 19 33 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 18 34 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 17 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 37 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 14 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 39 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 40 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 41 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 42 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 12 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 44 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 46 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 47 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 48 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 49 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 50 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 51 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 52 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 9 53 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 9 54 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 55 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 8 56 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 57 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 58 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 59 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 60 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 62 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 6 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 64 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 66 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 67 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 68 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 69 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 70 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 5 71 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 5 72 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 73 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 74 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 4 75 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 76 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 4 77 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4 78 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 79 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 80 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 81 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 82 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 83 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 84 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 85 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 2 86 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 87 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 89 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 90 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2 91 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 92 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1 93 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 94 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 95 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 96 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 97 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1 98 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma -6

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 229 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 66 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 53 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 48 5 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 6 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 9 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 37 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 11 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 30 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 15 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 16 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 18 17 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 16 20 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 21 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 22 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 25 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 9 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 27 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 30 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 32 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 6 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 6 34 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 35 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 37 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 38 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 39 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 40 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 4 41 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 3 42 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 2 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 45 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 49 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 50 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 51 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 52 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 53 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 55 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 70:08:22 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:01:34 3 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:21 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:12:04 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:29 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:29:32 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:49:51 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:56:06 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:04:35 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:06:32 11 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:12:10 12 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:21:18 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:28:43 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:33:15 15 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:34:57 16 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:38:57 17 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:39:16 18 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:14:28 19 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 2:17:51 20 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:18:28 21 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:19:36 22 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:19:38 23 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:21:34 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:34:58 25 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:49:38 26 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2:59:46 27 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2:59:50 28 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 3:02:36 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 3:03:30 30 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 3:17:25 31 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:17:56 32 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:33:27 33 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:46:09 34 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:48:48 35 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 4:08:04 36 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4:12:25

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 67 pts 2 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 62 3 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 5 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 8 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 26 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 16 11 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 16 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 17 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 18 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 20 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 24 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 25 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 6 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 27 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 29 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 30 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 31 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 32 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 34 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 36 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 3 37 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 38 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 39 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 40 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 42 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 44 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 45 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 46 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 47 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 48 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 49 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 50 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1 52 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 54 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 55 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 56 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 49 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 46 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 4 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 42 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 26 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 11 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 17 15 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 16 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 20 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 10 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 25 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 26 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 9 27 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 8 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 29 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 30 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 31 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 32 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 33 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 34 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 35 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 6 36 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 37 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 38 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 6 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 40 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 43 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 5 44 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 46 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 47 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 48 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 50 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 51 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 4 52 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 53 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 54 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 55 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4 56 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 57 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 59 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 60 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 61 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 62 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 63 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 64 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 65 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 2 66 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 68 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 69 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 70 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 71 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 72 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 73 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 74 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 75 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 77 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 78 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 79 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 80 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 81 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 82 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 83 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1 84 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 816 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 760 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 570 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 316 5 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 306 6 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 259 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 246 8 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 214 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 195 10 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 180 11 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 150 12 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 88 15 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 17 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 18 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 55 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 20 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 50 21 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 49 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 42 23 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 24 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 25 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 26 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 27 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 28 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 38 29 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 38 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 31 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 38 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 38 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 29 37 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 39 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 40 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 24 41 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 18 42 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 43 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 44 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 17 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 48 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 50 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 10 51 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 9 52 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 53 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 9

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 210:28:38 2 Astana Pro Team 0:24:31 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:28:32 4 Team Ineos 0:35:37 5 EF Education First 0:36:16 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:54:45 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 1:13:54 8 Trek-Segafredo 1:21:13 9 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:21:24 10 UAE Team Emirates 1:34:51 11 Team Jumbo-Visma 1:37:04 12 AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:01 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:21:57 14 Team Sunweb 2:35:31 15 CCC Team 3:05:31 16 Dimension Data 3:09:13 17 Katusha-Alpecin 3:45:13 18 Lotto Soudal 4:04:22 19 Groupama-FDJ 4:43:12 20 Bardiani CSF 4:55:13 21 Israel Cycling Academy 5:55:34 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8:27:50