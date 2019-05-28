Trending

Giro d'Italia: Ciccone wins stage 16

Carapaz and Nibali put time into Roglic over the Mortirolo

Image 1 of 46

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 46

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium after winning stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) on the podium after winning stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali and Hugh Carthy finish stage 16 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali and Hugh Carthy finish stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 46

Primoz Roglic had another tough day in the Alps during stage 16 at the Giro

Primoz Roglic had another tough day in the Alps during stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 46

Jan Hirt and Giulio Ciccone in the late breakaway during stage 16 at the Giro

Jan Hirt and Giulio Ciccone in the late breakaway during stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 16 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack during stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 46

'The Shark' fans roadside during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

'The Shark' fans roadside during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 46

Primoz Roglic lost more time to Nibali and Carapaz during stage 16

Primoz Roglic lost more time to Nibali and Carapaz during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 46

Nathan Brown and Hugh Carthy ride in the Giro's pink jersey group during stage 16

Nathan Brown and Hugh Carthy ride in the Giro's pink jersey group during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 46

Stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia: fans remember Marco Pantani on the Mortirolo

Stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia: fans remember Marco Pantani on the Mortirolo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 46

Richard Carapaz rides through the fog on the Mortirolo climb during stage 16

Richard Carapaz rides through the fog on the Mortirolo climb during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 46

Richard Carapaz rides alongside Vincenzo Nibali during stage 16 at the giro

Richard Carapaz rides alongside Vincenzo Nibali during stage 16 at the giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 46

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) chases the pink jersey group during stage 16

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) chases the pink jersey group during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 46

Giulio Ciccone on the Giro podium after winning stage 16

Giulio Ciccone on the Giro podium after winning stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 46

Giulio Ciccone on the stage 16 podium at the Giro

Giulio Ciccone on the stage 16 podium at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 46

Richard Carapaz and teammates chase Vincenzo Nibali during stage 16 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz and teammates chase Vincenzo Nibali during stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 46

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks during stage 16 at the Giro

Miguel Angel Lopez attacks during stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 46

Ilnur Zakarin rides through the fog on stage 16 at the Giro

Ilnur Zakarin rides through the fog on stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 46

Primoz Roglic lost more time to Carapaz and Nibali

Primoz Roglic lost more time to Carapaz and Nibali
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 46

Primoz Roglic chases to limit his losses on stage 16 at the Giro

Primoz Roglic chases to limit his losses on stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 46

Mikel Landa drives the pace in the pink jersey group

Mikel Landa drives the pace in the pink jersey group
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 46

Richard Carapaz pulls on pink after stage 16

Richard Carapaz pulls on pink after stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack at the Giro d'Italia during stage 16

Vincenzo Nibali on the attack at the Giro d'Italia during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali attacks during stage 16 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali attacks during stage 16 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 46

Richard Carapaz descends off the Mortirolo

Richard Carapaz descends off the Mortirolo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 46

Primoz Roglic chases the pink jersey group during stage 16

Primoz Roglic chases the pink jersey group during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 46

Nathan Brown at the EF Education First team car during stage 16

Nathan Brown at the EF Education First team car during stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 46

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 46

Damiano Cunego and Alberto Contador at stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Damiano Cunego and Alberto Contador at stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 46

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 46

Alberto Contador providing commentary during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador providing commentary during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 46

Joe Dombrowski in the breakaway during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Joe Dombrowski in the breakaway during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 46

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 46

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 46

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 46

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) was part of the big breakaway on stage 16

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) was part of the big breakaway on stage 16
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 46

Giro d'Italia pink!

Giro d'Italia pink!
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 46

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) in the overall leader's jersey during stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 46

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia routed over the Mortirolo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 46

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) ahead of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 46

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 44 of 46

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 45 of 46

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 46 of 46

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia

Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) wins stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The snow-covered Passo Gavia may have been absent, but a mist-enshrouded Passo del Mortirolo proved enough to provoke significant developments at the Giro d’Italia on stage 16. Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) won the stage from the breakaway, picking off his last remaining companion Jan Hirt (Astana) in a two-up sprint, as Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) put more time into Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma).

Roglic had looked so assured in the maglia rosa a week ago, but the cracks in his armour that had been exposed in Como on Sunday were pried open as Nibali went on the offensive on the Mortirolo.

The two-time Giro winner, who insisted on Monday’s rest day that he’d be content with nothing but victory, attacked before the halfway point of the 11.9km, 10.9 per cent climb. Roglic was initially able to follow race leader Carapaz but soon lost contact and found himself in damage-limitation mode. By the top, he was 1:30 behind his two main rivals and would only manage to claw back eight seconds on the descent and 15km run-in to Ponte di Legno, dropping to third overall.

Fausto Masnada (Androni-Giocattoli), who had also been in the break, took third on the stage, while Nibali and Carapaz were in the next group to cross the line, alongside Mikel Landa (Movistar) – who committed to the Carapaz cause – and the EF Education First duo of Hugh Carthy and Joe Dombrowski. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) had been in that select group but lost contact in the closing kilometres and finished 22 seconds back.

Roglic, who’d settled into a chasing group with with Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo), crossed the line 1:22 down on Nibali and Carapaz, his chances of overall victory suffering another big blow. Carapaz remains in the maglia rosa, extending his reign atop the general classification to 1:47. The man in second place, however, is now Nibali, with Roglic third at 2:09.

The damage was worse for Pavel Sivakov (Team Ineos), who lost a further 41 seconds and ceded the white jersey to Lopez, and for Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), who lost more than three minutes to the top GC riders. As Majka falls to sixth overall, Landa moves up to fourth, 1:06 behind Roglic. Mollema is still fifth, while Lopez, who had something of a yo-yo stage, finally made up ground on GC and now finds himself seventh at 6:17. Yates and Sivakov remain eighth and ninth overall, respectively, while Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) drops three placed but remains in the top 10.

Breakaway success

The riders set out under cloud from Lovere, with the mountains ahead shrouded in mist. Despite the absence of the Gavia, the stage packed some 4,800 metres of elevation gain into 190km, with the climbs of Cevo and Aprica added either side of the half-way mark before the Mortirolo and the final haul to Ponte di Legno.

The road went uphill almost from the off, and it was on the Passo de la Presolana – uncategorised but still a considerable ascent – that a breakaway group of 21 definitively went clear, containing the usual blend of stage-hunters and GC domestiques. In there were: Jan Hirt, Pello Bilbao and Davide Villella (Astana), Damiano Caruso and Antonio Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Mikel Nieve and Christopher Juul-Jensen (Mitchelton-Scott), Fausto Masnada and Mattia Cattaneo (Androni-Giocattoli), Francisco Ventoso (CCC Team), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Team), Joe Dombrowski and Nate Brown (EF Education First), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Francois Bidard (AG2R La Mondiale), Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates), Jai Hindley (Sunweb), Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Mikkel Honoré (Deceuninck-QuickStep).

Movistar controlled the pace in the peloton, choosing to keep the large group on a relatively short leash. The gap was three minutes at the top of the Presolana, and rose to 4:30 after the descent and stretch in the valley to the foot of the Cevo. It was all calm on the first categorised climb of the day and Movistar still had the break at 4:40 at the top, whereupon Ciccone hit out to crest first and extend his lead in the mountains classification. The break found another 30 seconds or so on the false flat roads that led to the Aprica climb, which passed in similar fashion. Movistar got the last out of their rouleur Jasha Sutterlin but crested in numbers, 5:30 after Ciccone had repeated his trick by collecting the maximum nine mountains points, despite a two-pronged effort from the Androni duo.

Ventoso attacked on the descent and the uncohesive group briefly split on the approach to the Mortirolo but in the end they took on the climb with a lead of 5:50. Brown went hard on the lower slopes to thin the break before moving aside. He seemed to be trying to set up Dombrowski but the American climber soon lost contact with the five remaining riders: Hirt, Nieve, Caruso, Ciccone, and Masnada. Hirt went on the offensive, riding constantly out of the saddle and dropping Masnada and Nieve in turn. Ciccone and Caruso would come back to join the Czech rider and they took on most of the climb as a trio. As the rain began to pelt down, Caruso, who’d be called upon later for Nibali, dropped away, leaving Ciccone to collect maximum points once again and begin the treacherous descent with Hirt for company.

The Italian looked the more assured descender but still had Hirt for company when the road flattened out with 15km to go. At that point, he looked over his shoulder and found the Czech rider planted on his wheel, unwilling to come through for a turn. Cue sustained remonstration from the Italian, who repeatedly swung his arm in the air in exasperation. His team car even came up to Hirt to try and force him to contribute.

With a lead of 4:15, victory was theirs for the taking but Ciccone was understandably unwilling to tow his companion to the line. After a brief attack, he went back for a longer conversation but still Hirt wouldn’t work, and Ciccone fiddled worriedly with his race radio. When Hirt’s teammate Lopez, who’d attacked over the top of the Mortirolo, was taken back by Carapaz and Nibali, Hirt finally hit the wind in the final three kilometres.

Ciccone was still left to shoulder the responsibility heading into the home straight, but he proved to be the strongest rider as he opened the two-up sprint and only gained ground by the time he hit the line. As he did so, he swung his arms as wildly as he had done earlier, thumping his chest to celebrate a second Giro win, after the one on his debut in 2016. With the blue jersey now firmly on his shoulders, it has been an outstanding Giro for the 24-year-old.

“I’ve been waiting for this second stage win for two years now. So I yelled with joy on the finishing line because it’s been a complicated day with lots of rain and cold,” he said. “Jan Hirt didn’t want to cooperate so it’s been a bit nervous between us but at the end I’m happy with everything.”

GC fireworks

After Astana had injected some pace on the approach, Movistar took up the reins again at the start of the Mortirolo, though Nibali clearly had his own agenda. Firstly he sent Valerio Agnoli to the front, and when Movistar – now down to Pedrero, Landa, and Carapaz – had returned to calm the pace once more, he called on Domenico Pozzovivo to lift it once more. The diminutive Italian had an immediate impact as Lopez briefly lost contact and Majka and Yates were more definitively dropped, along with Roglic’s final teammate Sep Kuss.

Nibali smelled blood and launched his attack on the steepest section of 18 per cent, still almost 7km from the summit. He quickly moved clear as the GC group shattered behind. Carapaz still had Pedrero and Landa for company but suddenly the only other riders with the pink jersey were Roglic, Lopez, and Mollema.

Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) set off and managed to join Nibali, who soon found reinforcement from his brother who dropped back from the break. Yet they were unable to get much further than 15 seconds up the road as Movistar managed the situation impressively. That pace-setting, however, did for Roglic, who lost contact along with Mollema just past the half-way mark. The double stage winner was in turn caught by a group containing Yates but it was panic stations since he found himself 30 seconds behind the maglia rosa and 45 behind Nibali.

Two thirds of the way up, as the rain started to pour down, Nibali – still with Carthy in tow – left his brother behind and began to find some time again. Pedrero had to leave it to Landa and the Spaniard stemmed the tide, bringing Carapaz back to Nibali with 3km to go. Lopez, who’d dangled behind the maglia rosa, launched a brief attack but they settled in as a quintet: Nibali, Carthy, Carapaz, Landa, Lopez. At that point, Roglic, still with Yates, was more than a minute back, but had support from Bouwman, who’d dropped back from the break.

Lopez soon attacked again and Carthy was briefly dropped but otherwise those five rode the final kilometres of the Mortirolo together, Landa leading the way and committing to the Carapaz cause. The group grew to seven when Amador and Bilbao dropped back from the break. Lopez and Bilbao took off just before the summit to take on the descent with the safety of a small buffer, while the others grabbed rain capes. As they came across the top of the Mortirolo, that maglia rosa group was 3:55 behind the break and 1:30 ahead of Roglic, Yates and Mollema, with Majka, Sivakov and others further down the mountain.

Everyone got down the treacherous descent – twisty and covered in surface water – in one piece. The maglia rosa group seemingly took minimal risks, since Lopez and Bilbao found 30 seconds, while Roglic managed to reduce his arrears to 45 seconds.

Run-in

At the end of the descent, Caruso dropped back from the break and set about doing the lion’s share of the pulling of the maglia rosa group on the false flat run-in. While Amador was dropped, Landa came through for a turn, sensing a need to keep the advancing Roglic at bay. They soon caught Lopez, just after Bilbao had peeled off, and when Brown and Cattaneo were caught from the break, there were eight in the maglia rosa group, 3:20 behind the leading duo with 8km to go.

The cooperation was much better than has been seen in GC groups so far at this Giro, even if Carthy and Dombrowski sat in. Carapaz even started pulling with 7km to go, and the gap to Roglic moved back out to one minute and then, after another kilometre, 1:15. A saving grace for the Slovenian came in the form of Yates’ teammate Nieve, who’d been in the break and turned his focus to dragging that quartet – Mollema being the final member – along.

Lopez was dropped on a sharper rise just outside the flamme rouge and paid dearly, but otherwise the pink jersey group pressed on all the way to the line. Nibali had successfully driven the knife into Roglic, but Carapaz again proved unshakeable and moved one significant step closer to Verona.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5:36:24
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:01:20
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:41
5Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
7Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
8Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:49
10Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:02:03
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:03
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
15Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:03:44
17Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:04:02
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:46
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
23Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:05:35
25Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
26Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
28Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
29Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
30Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:06:16
31Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:06:29
32Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
33François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:09
34Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:08:48
35Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:09:45
36Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:10:04
37Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:10:45
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
40Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
41Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
42Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
43Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:11:25
44Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:12:01
45Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:13:48
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:26
48Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
50Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
51Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
52Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
53Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:18:07
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
55Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
57Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
58José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
59Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
62Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
63Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
64Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
65Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
66Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
67Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
69Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
70Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:13
71Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
72Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:22:24
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
74Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:07
75Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:23:48
76Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:24:00
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:25:22
78Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
79Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
82Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
83Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
84Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
85Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
86Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
87Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
88Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:13
90Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
91Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
92Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
93Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
94Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
95Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
96Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
97Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
98Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:28:35
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
100Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:28:39
101Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:28:42
102Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:29:13
103Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
104Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
108Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
109Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos0:29:24
110Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
111Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:50
112Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:30:54
113Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team0:31:02
114Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:31:13
115Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:32:47
116Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
117Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
119Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
120Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
121Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
122Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
123Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
124Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
125Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
126Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:47
127Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:39:09
128Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
129Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
130Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team0:40:16
131Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
132Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
133Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:41:50
134Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
135Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
136Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
137Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
138Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
139Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
140Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
142Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
143Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
144Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
145Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:43:41
DNSBrent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFTony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFNicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane

Stage points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec21pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo15
3Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team12
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec9
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida7
6Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First6
7Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team5
9Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
12Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First3
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
15Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1

Mountain 1 - Cevo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Mountain 2 - Aprica
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo9pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
4Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team1

Mountain 3 - Passo del Mortirolo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40pts
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team18
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott9
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
6Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First4
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
8Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 1 - Edolo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb3
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
5Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
7Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
8Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott

Sprint 2 - Mazzo di Valtellina
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First6
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb3
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec14
3Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team8
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
5Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
6Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First4
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
9Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First2
10Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team1
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1
14Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38pts
2Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team38
3Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team24
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida9

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida16:56:26
2Astana Pro Team0:00:24
3EF Education First0:01:43
4Movistar Team0:02:24
5Mitchelton-Scott0:02:36
6Team Ineos0:07:45
7Team Jumbo-Visma0:13:03
8Trek-Segafredo0:13:15
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:14:16
10UAE Team Emirates0:17:44
11Bora-Hansgrohe0:19:44
12Team Sunweb0:24:59
13CCC Team0:33:54
14Deceuninck-QuickStep0:34:26
15AG2R La Mondiale0:35:47
16Groupama-FDJ0:38:30
17Dimension Data0:44:02
18Katusha-Alpecin0:46:42
19Lotto Soudal0:47:07
20Bardiani CSF1:12:43
21Israel Cycling Academy1:23:40
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:42:05

General classification after stage 16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team70:02:05
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:47
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:09
4Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
5Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:05:00
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:40
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:06:17
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:46
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:07:51
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:08:06
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:02
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:11:51
13Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:14:38
14Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:14:52
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:18:21
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:23:46
17Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:24:50
18Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:26:25
19Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:27:46
20Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:31:19
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:32:26
22Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:35:49
23Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:37:22
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:37:43
25Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:43:00
26Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:37
27Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:44:57
28Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:45:43
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:51:04
30Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:55:03
31Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:10
32Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:56:08
33Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:58:54
34Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:59:04
35Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:02:23
36Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:02:28
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:05:40
38François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:06:08
39Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:10:52
40Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:12:49
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:14:59
42Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb1:15:56
43Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:16:05
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:16:22
45Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1:17:00
46Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:18:27
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:21:30
48José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:23:14
49Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:27:35
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:28
51Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:30:05
52Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:30:46
53Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:32:12
54Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:34:05
55Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:35:00
56Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:39:32
57Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:41:14
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data1:41:19
59Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale1:42:53
60Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:43:40
61Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:45:14
62Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:45:33
63Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1:45:36
64Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:46:27
65Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:49:25
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:52:10
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:52:27
68Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1:57:11
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:58:21
70Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:01:10
71Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2:03:03
72Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data2:07:00
73Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:09:08
74Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2:09:52
75Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2:10:10
76Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin2:11:57
77Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy2:12:41
78Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First2:15:28
79Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:17:08
80Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:17:16
81Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2:18:01
82Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:20:45
83Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos2:24:08
84Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:24:45
85Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:25:53
86Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:25:55
87Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:27:16
88Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos2:27:32
89Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:27:51
90Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:29:23
91Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:31:01
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:33:34
93Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:34:38
94Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos2:38:48
95Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:40:32
96Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2:41:15
97Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:52:06
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:52:12
99Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:53:53
100Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:55:55
101Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:56:36
102Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First2:58:39
103Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2:59:28
104Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:59:34
105Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin3:00:56
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec3:01:49
107Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:02:46
108Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:03:00
109Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:04:14
110Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3:05:37
111Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First3:06:03
112Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3:06:07
113Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy3:08:53
114Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:09:09
115Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:09:47
116Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team3:10:04
117Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:10:28
118Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:15:40
119Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:16:59
120Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:22:44
121Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data3:23:42
122Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:24:13
123Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:30:36
124Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team3:30:48
125Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:31:45
126Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3:36:15
127Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3:39:14
128Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:39:44
129Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy3:39:45
130Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team3:41:02
131Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy3:41:03
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3:43:30
133Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team3:46:50
134Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:52:26
135Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:55:05
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:57:07
137Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy4:00:37
138Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:04:02
139Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo4:05:54
140Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:05:56
141Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:09:54
142Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates4:14:21
143Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4:18:42
144Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo4:30:51
145Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane4:32:07

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ200pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe187
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team83
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec66
5Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy50
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma49
7Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane46
8José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team44
9Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec44
10Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott44
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida43
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe41
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec33
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team30
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates29
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates28
18Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
19Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
20Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
22Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
23Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo23
25Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First22
26Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data22
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
28Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane20
29Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb20
30Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team20
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
32Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ19
33Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First18
34Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott17
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe16
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
37Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos14
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
39Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
40Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
41Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
42Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team12
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
44Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe12
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
46Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
47Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott11
48Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
49Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
50Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
51Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
52Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ9
53Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ9
54Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
55Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy8
56Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
57Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
58Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
59Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
60Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
61Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
62Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos6
63Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
64Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
66Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb6
67Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
68Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
69Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
70Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First5
71Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb5
72Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
73Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5
74Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos4
75Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
76Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team4
77Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team4
78Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
79Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
80Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
81Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma3
82Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
83Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
84François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
85Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos2
86Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
87Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
89Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
90Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2
91Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
92Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1
93Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
94Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
95Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
96Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
97Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1
98Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma-6

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo229pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team66
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec53
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida48
5Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec45
6Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin42
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team39
9Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott37
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma30
11Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos30
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team18
16Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team18
17Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team18
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team16
20Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
21Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
22Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
25Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos9
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
27Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
29Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
30François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
32Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First6
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb6
34Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
35Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
37Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
38Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
39José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
40Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy4
41Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team3
42Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos2
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
45Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
46Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
49Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
50Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
51Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
52Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1
53Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1
55Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team70:08:22
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:01:34
3Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:21
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:12:04
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:29
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:29:32
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:49:51
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:56:06
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:04:35
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:06:32
11Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:12:10
12Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:21:18
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:28:43
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:33:15
15Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:34:57
16Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:38:57
17Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:39:16
18Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:14:28
19Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos2:17:51
20Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:18:28
21Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:19:36
22Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:19:38
23Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:21:34
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2:34:58
25Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:49:38
26Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2:59:46
27Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2:59:50
28Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy3:02:36
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin3:03:30
30Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data3:17:25
31Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3:17:56
32Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:33:27
33Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:46:09
34Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:48:48
35Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates4:08:04
36Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4:12:25

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane67pts
2Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec62
3Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF35
5José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team31
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ29
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
8Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane26
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb16
11Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
16Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe9
17Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
18Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
20Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
24Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
25Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First6
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
27Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
29Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
30Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
31Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
32Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
34Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
36Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy3
37Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
38Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
39Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
40Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
42Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
44Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
45Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
46Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
47Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
49Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
50Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1
52Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
54Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
55Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
56Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec49pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo46
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ45
4Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane42
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe37
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team26
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team24
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
11José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida18
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma17
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida17
15Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
16Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
20Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb10
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team10
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott10
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
25Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
26Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First9
27Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team8
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
29Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
30Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb7
31Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
32Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
33Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
34Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
35Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos6
36Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
37Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
38Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy6
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
40Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
43Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos5
44Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
46Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
47Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
48Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
50Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
51Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First4
52Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
53Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
54Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
55Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4
56Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
57Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
59Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
60Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
61Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
62Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
63Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
64Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
65Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First2
66Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
68Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
69Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
70Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
71Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
72Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
73Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
74Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
75Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
77Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
78François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
79Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
80Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
81Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
82Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1
83Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1
84Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec816pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane760
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF570
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo316
5Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec306
6Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane259
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team246
8François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale214
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team195
10Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First180
11Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo150
12Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF115
13Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec96
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott88
15Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec85
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane85
17José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team57
18Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida55
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe50
20Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team50
21Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos49
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos42
23Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team41
24Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team41
25Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe41
26Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates39
27Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First38
28Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team38
29Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team38
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep38
31Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos38
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott38
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe31
35Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates29
36Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin29
37Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team28
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
40Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team24
41Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First18
42Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin17
43Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
44Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy17
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
46Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
48Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
50Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy10
51Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First9
52Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
53Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team9

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team210:28:38
2Astana Pro Team0:24:31
3Bahrain-Merida0:28:32
4Team Ineos0:35:37
5EF Education First0:36:16
6Mitchelton-Scott0:54:45
7Bora-Hansgrohe1:13:54
8Trek-Segafredo1:21:13
9Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:21:24
10UAE Team Emirates1:34:51
11Team Jumbo-Visma1:37:04
12AG2R La Mondiale1:50:01
13Deceuninck-QuickStep2:21:57
14Team Sunweb2:35:31
15CCC Team3:05:31
16Dimension Data3:09:13
17Katusha-Alpecin3:45:13
18Lotto Soudal4:04:22
19Groupama-FDJ4:43:12
20Bardiani CSF4:55:13
21Israel Cycling Academy5:55:34
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8:27:50

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain-Merida
2Trek-Segafredo
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Team Ineos
5UAE Team Emirates
6EF Education First
7Groupama-FDJ
8CCC Team
9AG2R La Mondiale
10Dimension Data
11Team Sunweb
12Lotto Soudal
13Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
14Movistar Team5pts
15Astana Pro Team5
16Mitchelton-Scott5
17Katusha-Alpecin5
18Bardiani CSF10
19Israel Cycling Academy15
20Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
21Team Jumbo-Visma100
22Deceuninck-QuickStep185

