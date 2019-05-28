Giro d'Italia stage 16 highlights - Video

Richard Carapaz rides through the fog on the Mortirolo climb during stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although snow forced the removal of the Passo Gavia from the Giro d'Italia's queen stage on Tuesday, the climb up the Passo Mortirolo provided plenty of drama for the general classification during stage 16. Two riders emerged from the major breakaway of the day to fight for the stage win, while behind them the fight for the general classification once again ignited fireworks.

Trek-Segafredo's Giulio Ciccone took the stage win in a two-up sprint from Astana's Jan Hirt, while Fausto Masnada (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) completed the podium alone 1:20 later.

It was the general classification battle that lit up the stage, however, as pre-race favourite Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) struggled on the big climb and lost more time to race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), who once again went on the attack.

Nibali couldn't shake Carapaz, however, and the surprise race leader still has 1:47 over the two-time Giro champion. Roglic is now third at 2:09.