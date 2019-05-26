Image 1 of 43 Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the Giro ahead of Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 43 Primoz Roglic suffered a mechanical and a crash during stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Dario Cataldo celebrates his stage 15 win at the giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali descends toward the finish of stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali gained 40 seconds on rival Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Richard Carapaz in pink after stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 43 Dario Cataldo and Mattia Cattaneo in the break druing stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali attacks on a descent near the end of stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 43 Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the Giro ahead of Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 43 Primoz Roglic suffered a mechanical and a crash during stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 43 Richard Carapaz descends toward the finish of stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 43 Dario Cataldo and breakaway partner Mattia Cattaneo during stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 43 Race leader Richard Carapaz finishes stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 43 The GC contenders finish stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 43 Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia ahead of Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Richard Carapaz and Vincenzo Nibali push past Hugh Carthy near the end of stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Hugh Carthy attacks near the end of stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali and Richard Carapaz track down Hugh Carthy near the end of stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 Team Ineos' Eddie Dunbar (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Mattia Cattaneo leads Dario Cataldo in the stage 15 breakaway at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 43 Vincenzo Nibali rides in the bunch during stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Richard Carapaz in pink at sign in for stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 43 Richard Carapaz grabs a bite to eat during stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 43 Conor Dunner in action during stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 43 Nate Brown gets some supplies at the EF team car (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 43 Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 Pavel Sivakov in the Giro's white jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 43 Katusha's Jenthe Biermans in the feed zone (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 43 A Movistar riders stocks up for stage 15 at the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 43 Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dario Cataldo (Astana) claimed victory from a two-man breakaway on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia, as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a mechanical and a crash and lost 40 seconds to race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

While Cataldo was picking off his day-long companion Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) in a two-up sprint in Como, Nibali and Carapaz were baring down in the home straight. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) were with them, taking third and fourth, respectively, on the stage, but there were gaps to the rest of the overall contenders.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Mikel Landa (Movistar) finished in a small group of five, 25 seconds down on Nibali and Carapaz, but the damage was worse for Roglic, who crossed the line with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) a further 15 seconds down.

The Slovenian endured a torrid time on a parcours inspired by Il Lombardia, and it was Nibali, right at home as a two-time winner of that autumn Monument – on the Como route no less – who piled on the pressure.

Roglic was stripped of support over the Madonna del Ghisallo and Colma di Sormano, and ran into trouble alongside the shores of Lake Como as a mechanical problem forced him onto teammate Antwan Tolhoek’s bike. On the final climb of the Civiglio, he was unable to respond when Nibali launched a stinging acceleration.

Having crested the climb on his ill-fitting bike with a deficit of 15 seconds, he ran into more trouble on the descent. While Nibali glided down, distancing Carapaz in the process, Roglic overcooked a right right-hand turn and crashed into a roadside barrier. He picked himself up and fought on to the finish but his favourite status, which looked so secure at the start of the week, was dealt another blow.

He remains second overall but now Carapaz leads the general classification by some 47 seconds. Nibali remains 1:47 down on Carapaz but is now just one minute behind Roglic. Majka and Landa remain fourth and fifth overall, now at 2:35 and 3:15, respectively. Mollema remains sixth, with Jan Polanc still seventh, while Yates gained a small chunk of time for a second day to leapfrog Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) into eighth. Lopez rounds out the top 10 at 5:55.

How it unfolded

Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia saw the race leave the high mountains, but there was still potential for drama as the route drew on the parcours for Il Lombardia, featuring the Ghisallo, Sormano – albeit the ‘easier side’ - and Civiglio climbs that form most of the finale of the ‘Race of the Falling Leaves’ when it finishes in Como. The stage was long, at 232km, with some 160km of largely flat roads before the hilly terrain north of Milan. The parcours seemed apt for breakaway success but only Cataldo and Cattaneo went up the road.

They only did so with difficulty, after a frantic start run off at nearly 50km/h, but eventually the peloton sat up and they began to build a handsome advantage. Movistar controlled the peloton but were hardly chasing, and the gap grew and grew, reaching a maximum of 16 minutes with just over 100km remaining. At that point, it was now or never for the teams interested in a stage win, and Mitchelton-Scott duly came to the fore and lifted the pace considerably. They worked almost all the way to the foot of the Ghisallo with 67km to go, at which point the deficit had been reduced to eight minutes.

The peloton had split on the downhill run-in to the climb and Roglic was already a couple of teammates down. Movistar took back control on the lower section of the climb – 8.6km at 5.6 per cent – but towards the top Yates and his teammate Lucas Hamilton took the reins. Despite a brief flyer from Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), the climb passed without great action and the reduced peloton crested 6:52 in arrears of the two breakaway men.

A brief descent took them to the Colma di Sormano – 9.6km at 6.6 per cent – where Hamilton continued his charge, paving the way for an early onslaught from Yates. He kicked once and was swiftly followed by Landa and Carapaz before the rest of the favourites dragged themselves across as the bunch was decimated. When he kicked for a second time, he was away, but he never really gained any meaningful ground and was kept in sight by Hector Carretero (Movistar). Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) took over towards the top and Yates was caught in the final 500 metres as Lopez tried a brief acceleration. There were 27 riders in that GC group as they took on the descent with a lead of 4:10.

At that point, the breakaway duo were still fearful, but there was a reprieve when the group behind hit a flat 16km section and debated who should chase. Movistar hit the front but only set a steady tempo and the gap grew. That was until they received word that Roglic had suffered a mechanical and was swapping onto Tolhoek’s bike. The Slovenian, having suddenly lost 20 seconds, made his way back on without too much fuss but it would all have added to the mental stress, not to mention the physical disadvantage of riding the wrong bike.

Cataldo and Cattaneo took 3:30 onto Civiglio – 4.2km at 9.6 per cent – and stayed together all the way to the top, at which point they’d been cut to just 55 seconds. That’s because Nibali went on the attack early on the climb. Carthy and Yates had already clipped off from the Movistar-led bunch when Pozzovivo came to the front for a brief moment before Nibali took flight. Carapaz was straight on the case but Roglic found himself in difficulty, notably spinning a low gear on his teammate’s machine.

Landa initially chose to mark Roglic but soon sensed it was a sinking ship and tried to drop the Slovenian himself. Having reached Yates, Nibali accelerated again, Carapaz responding comfortably once more before later coming through to help extend the advantage. Nibali and Carapaz dropped Yates but reached Carthy towards the top of the climb, while Roglic steadied himself behind and caught Landa. Lopez looked subdued and climbed just behind Roglic, while Majka began to suffer and lost a little ground.

At the top, and at the start of the technical seven-kilometre descent, Nibali, Carapaz and Carthy trailed Cataldo and Cattaneo by 55 seconds, with Yates a few seconds back and then Roglic, Landa and Lopez in a group a further 15 seconds down. That wasn’t the end of the world for the Jumbo-Visma leader but he was soon in crisis mode when he misjudged a right-hand bend and had to pick himself up off the roadside barriers. Up ahead, Nibali was in full Nibali mode, using his descending skills to briefly distance Carapaz, Carthy, and Yates, who’d got back on.

The road flattened out in the final two kilometres and the breakaway’s fortunes hung in the balance. Nibali was at just 40 seconds, and any cat-and-mouse games would cost them dearly. Cattaneo chose to stop working but Cataldo did not panic and continued to set a solid tempo into the home straight. He led all the way to the final 200 metres and was the first to launch his sprint. It was soon clear that Cattaneo was unable to come past.

"It's something amazing - something I've been dreaming of all my life," said Cataldo, who won for the first time in five years and for the first time at the Giro. "I was not thinking to go in the break today because I had two difficult days. This morning I was just thinking 'I have to go to the finish line'. But at the beginning the legs were ok, I just tried one time to follow Cattaneo and the legs were going well. At that moment I said it would be difficult to go to the finish but step-by-step it went ok, I was eating the right way, drinking the right way, and at the end I was confident in myself."

Yates crossed the line for third place – and four bonus seconds – 11 seconds further back, followed by Carthy, Carapaz, and Nibali. Next in, at 36 seconds, was the group containing Lopez, Majka, Pozzovivo, Landa, and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Roglic came home with Mollema and Ion Izaguirre (Astana) at 51 seconds.

The Giro now pauses for its second rest day, and if there was pessimism about the spectacle at the start of this week, there can only be excitement now about what's to come in the final week of this race.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5:48:15 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:11 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:51 13 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:54 16 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:01:04 17 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 19 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:01:06 20 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:01:27 21 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:28 22 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:02:07 23 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:41 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 26 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 27 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:56 28 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:04 29 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:14 30 Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 31 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 32 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 33 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:08 34 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:04 36 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:26 37 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:11:20 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 40 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:41 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:13:19 43 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 44 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:22 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:15:56 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 48 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:11 49 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 51 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 53 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 54 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 57 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 58 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 59 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 62 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 64 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 65 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 66 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 67 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 68 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 69 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 70 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:21 71 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 0:22:50 73 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 74 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 76 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 0:28:54 77 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:29:04 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 0:29:31 79 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:29:38 80 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 0:31:45 81 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 82 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 83 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 84 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 85 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 86 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 87 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 88 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 89 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 90 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 91 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 92 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 93 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 94 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 96 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 97 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 98 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 99 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 100 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 101 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:02 103 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:19 104 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 105 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:39 106 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 107 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 108 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 109 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:46 110 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 111 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 112 Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 113 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 114 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 115 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 118 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 119 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 120 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 121 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 122 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 123 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 124 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 125 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 126 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 128 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:04 129 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 130 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:37:08 131 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 132 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 133 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 134 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 135 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 136 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 137 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 138 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 139 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 140 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 141 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 0:38:19 142 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 143 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 144 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 146 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 147 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 148 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ DNF Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Finish Line Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 9 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 7 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 6 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 5 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 12 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 14 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 15 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1

KOM 1 - Maddona del Ghisallo # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 6 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 6 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 1

KOM 2 - Colma di Sormano # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 18 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 5 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 2 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

KOM 3 - Civiglio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Busto Arsizio # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 5 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 6 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Cantu # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 10 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 3 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 4 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 5 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 20 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 4 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 3 5 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 2 8 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 2 9 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 11 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 1 13 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1 14 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 218 pts 2 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 218

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 17:26:12 2 Team Ineos 0:03:24 3 Bahrain-Merida 0:07:24 4 Movistar Team 0:07:46 5 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:07:55 6 Team Sunweb 0:14:16 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:00 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:16:22 9 EF Education First 0:17:06 10 Mitchelton-Scott 0:25:22 11 Team Jumbo-Visma 0:26:59 12 AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:49 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:22 14 CCC Team 0:33:44 15 Trek-Segafredo 0:33:50 16 Dimension Data 0:34:07 17 Groupama-FDJ 0:45:20 19 Katusha-Alpecin 0:54:12 20 Bardiani CSF 1:01:55 21 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 1:24:53 22 Israel Cycling Academy 1:28:20

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 64:24:00 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:47 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:47 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:35 5 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:15 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:38 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:24 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 0:05:48 10 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:05:55 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:06:57 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:46 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:27 14 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:14:38 15 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 0:14:52 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:23:28 17 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:23:52 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:04 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:15 20 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:25:37 21 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:26:45 22 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:26:53 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 0:27:25 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:30:23 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:38 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:37:21 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:39:43 28 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 0:40:09 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:42:52 30 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:47:04 31 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:47:30 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:49:14 33 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:50:00 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:50:21 35 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:50:28 36 Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:51:47 37 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:56:07 38 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:59:30 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:59:39 40 Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:40 41 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:59:56 42 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:00:20 43 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1:00:34 44 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:02:29 45 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:06:48 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:05 47 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:09:44 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:05 49 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:11:09 50 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:13:05 51 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:13:43 52 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:46 53 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:16:07 54 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:16:42 55 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data 1:17:38 56 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:18:20 57 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:21:01 58 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1:21:55 59 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:23:06 60 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:23:14 61 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:25:56 62 Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:27 63 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:26:55 64 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:14 65 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:29 66 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 1:31:57 67 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:59 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:36:01 69 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:37:29 70 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1:41:26 71 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1:41:50 72 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:44:20 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data 1:46:17 74 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 1:47:09 75 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:49:17 76 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin 1:49:50 77 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1:50:14 78 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:50:38 79 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:52:42 80 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:53:13 81 Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott 1:56:53 82 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 1:58:36 83 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:54 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 2:00:21 85 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:01:04 86 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:01:31 87 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team 2:01:35 88 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:03:35 89 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos 2:03:51 90 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:05:42 91 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 2:05:46 92 Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:07:20 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 2:09:06 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:09:53 95 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 2:11:05 96 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:11:25 97 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:12:03 98 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:13:38 99 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:17:34 100 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2:19:19 101 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2:19:29 102 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 2:20:47 103 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:21:00 104 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2:25:58 105 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:26:21 106 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:31:54 107 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 2:32:02 108 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First 2:33:07 109 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:34:51 111 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:35:14 112 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2:36:50 113 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2:38:03 114 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2:38:42 115 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 2:39:40 116 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 2:40:32 117 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:40:51 118 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:42:15 119 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 2:44:11 120 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:46:45 121 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2:46:47 122 Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:47:51 123 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:48:08 124 R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:53:08 125 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:55:01 126 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2:59:05 128 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 3:01:10 129 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:02:16 130 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team 3:02:27 131 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 3:02:59 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3:03:21 133 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 3:04:13 134 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy 3:05:09 135 Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy 3:09:57 136 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 3:16:58 137 Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team 3:17:29 138 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 3:20:28 139 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:23:59 140 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 3:25:45 141 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:26:54 142 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:27:21 144 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:38:30 145 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 3:38:33 146 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:43:15 147 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:48:51 148 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 3:51:58

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 200 pts 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 187 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 78 4 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 50 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 6 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 46 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 45 8 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 44 9 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 44 10 R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 36 12 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 13 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 34 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 33 15 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 30 16 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 29 17 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 18 Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team 27 19 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 26 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 25 22 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 24 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 22 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 21 26 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 20 27 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 20 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20 29 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 20 30 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 19 31 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 18 32 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 16 33 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 34 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 16 35 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 15 37 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 14 38 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 39 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 40 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 41 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 12 43 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 44 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 45 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 11 46 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 48 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 9 50 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 9 51 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 9 52 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 53 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 54 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 8 55 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 56 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 8 57 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos 7 58 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 59 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 60 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 7 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 62 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 6 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 6 64 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 65 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 66 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 6 67 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 6 68 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 6 69 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 70 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 5 71 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 5 72 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 73 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 4 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 4 75 Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team 4 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 77 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 78 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 79 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 80 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 81 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 82 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2 83 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 84 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 85 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 2 86 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 87 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 88 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 89 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 1 90 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 91 Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 92 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 94 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 95 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 1 96 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma -10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 171 pts 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 66 3 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 43 4 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 42 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 40 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 7 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 35 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 30 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 30 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 28 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 26 14 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 24 15 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 16 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 18 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 18 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 19 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14 21 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 12 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 12 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 24 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 25 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 9 26 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 8 27 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 8 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 29 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 30 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 31 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 6 32 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 33 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 5 34 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 35 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 36 BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello 4 37 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 38 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 4 39 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 3 40 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 2 41 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 2 42 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 44 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2 45 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 46 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 1 47 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1 49 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 50 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 51 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 52 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 53 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 1 54 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos 35152:29:48 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:07 3 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:39 4 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 0:08:50 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:49 6 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 0:20:57 7 Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data 0:41:16 8 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:54:32 9 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:56:41 10 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 1:03:56 11 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 1:05:21 12 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:07:17 13 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1:10:19 14 Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:17:18 15 Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:17:26 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:20:08 17 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:23:41 18 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:47:25 19 Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos 1:52:48 20 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:53:06 21 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1:54:33 22 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:55:16 23 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2:05:37 24 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 2:11:46 25 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 2:13:41 26 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 2:20:10 28 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy 2:33:52 29 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 2:36:27 30 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:40:57 31 Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:42:03 32 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:56:28 33 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 2:57:11 34 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:18:11 35 Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 3:21:06 36 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 3:32:45 37 Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 3:37:27

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 67 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 50 3 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 42 4 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 5 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 31 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 7 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 26 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 22 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 16 11 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 12 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 15 13 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 10 14 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 15 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 8 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 19 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 6 22 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 4 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 25 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 4 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 28 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 29 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 30 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 32 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 34 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 3 35 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 36 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 37 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 38 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 39 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 41 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 42 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 43 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2 44 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 45 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 46 R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 47 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 48 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 49 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 50 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 1 51 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 1 52 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 53 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 54 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 55 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 45 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 42 3 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 4 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 5 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 35 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 32 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 25 9 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 10 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 11 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 21 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 15 14 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 15 15 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 14 16 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 14 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 10 20 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 10 22 Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team 10 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 24 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 25 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 9 26 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 27 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 8 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 7 29 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 7 30 BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello 6 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 32 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 6 33 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 6 34 Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 35 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 6 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6 37 R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 40 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 5 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 42 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 43 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 44 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 45 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 46 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 47 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 49 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 4 50 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 51 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 52 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 53 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 4 54 Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ 4 55 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 3 57 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 58 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 59 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 3 60 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 3 61 Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 62 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 3 63 Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First 2 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 66 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 67 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy 2 68 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 69 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 2 70 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 2 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 2 72 Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy 2 73 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2 74 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 75 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 76 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 77 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 1 78 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 1 79 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 1 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 1 81 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1 82 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 816 pts 2 Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 760 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 570 4 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 306 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 278 6 Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 259 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 246 8 FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 214 9 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team 195 10 Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First 180 11 Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 150 12 Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF 115 13 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 96 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 88 15 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 85 17 JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 57 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 50 19 BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello 50 20 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 50 21 Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos 49 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos 42 24 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 41 25 Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team 41 26 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 41 27 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 39 28 Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First 38 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 38 30 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 38 31 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos 38 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 38 33 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott 38 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 31 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 29 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 29 37 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 28 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 28 39 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 40 Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First 18 41 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 17 42 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 43 Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy 17 44 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 45 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 46 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 12 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 48 Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 10 49 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy 10 50 Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 10 51 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First 9 52 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 53 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 9

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 35281:29:48 2 Astana Pro Team 0:26:31 3 Team Ineos 0:30:16 4 Bahrain-Merida 0:30:56 5 EF Education First 0:36:57 6 Mitchelton-Scott 0:54:33 7 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:56:34 8 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1:09:32 9 Trek-Segafredo 1:10:22 10 AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:38 11 UAE Team Emirates 1:19:31 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 1:26:25 13 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:55 14 Team Sunweb 2:12:56 15 Dimension Data 2:27:35 16 CCC Team 2:34:01 17 Katusha-Alpecin 3:00:55 18 Lotto Soudal 3:19:39 19 Bardiani CSF 3:44:54 20 Groupama-FDJ 4:07:06 21 Israel Cycling Academy 4:34:18 22 Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane 6:48:09