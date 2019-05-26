Trending

Giro d'Italia: Cataldo wins stage 15 from breakaway

Nibali and Carapaz gain time in wild finale

Image 1 of 43

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the Giro ahead of Mattia Cattaneo

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the Giro ahead of Mattia Cattaneo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 43

Primoz Roglic suffered a mechanical and a crash during stage 15 at the Giro

Primoz Roglic suffered a mechanical and a crash during stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 43

Dario Cataldo celebrates his stage 15 win at the giro d'Italia

Dario Cataldo celebrates his stage 15 win at the giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali descends toward the finish of stage 15 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali descends toward the finish of stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali gained 40 seconds on rival Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali gained 40 seconds on rival Primoz Roglic during stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 43

Richard Carapaz in pink after stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Richard Carapaz in pink after stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 43

Dario Cataldo and Mattia Cattaneo in the break druing stage 15 at the Giro

Dario Cataldo and Mattia Cattaneo in the break druing stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali attacks on a descent near the end of stage 15 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali attacks on a descent near the end of stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 43

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the Giro ahead of Mattia Cattaneo

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the Giro ahead of Mattia Cattaneo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 43

Primoz Roglic suffered a mechanical and a crash during stage 15 at the Giro

Primoz Roglic suffered a mechanical and a crash during stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 43

Richard Carapaz descends toward the finish of stage 15 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz descends toward the finish of stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 43

Dario Cataldo and breakaway partner Mattia Cattaneo during stage 15 at the Giro

Dario Cataldo and breakaway partner Mattia Cattaneo during stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 43

Race leader Richard Carapaz finishes stage 15 at the Giro

Race leader Richard Carapaz finishes stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 43

The GC contenders finish stage 15 at the Giro

The GC contenders finish stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 43

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia ahead of Mattia Cattaneo

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia ahead of Mattia Cattaneo
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 43

Richard Carapaz and Vincenzo Nibali push past Hugh Carthy near the end of stage 15 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz and Vincenzo Nibali push past Hugh Carthy near the end of stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 43

Hugh Carthy attacks near the end of stage 15 at the Giro

Hugh Carthy attacks near the end of stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali and Richard Carapaz track down Hugh Carthy near the end of stage 15 at the Giro

Vincenzo Nibali and Richard Carapaz track down Hugh Carthy near the end of stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 43

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia

Dario Cataldo wins stage 15 at the 2019 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 43

Team Ineos' Eddie Dunbar

Team Ineos' Eddie Dunbar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 43

Mattia Cattaneo leads Dario Cataldo in the stage 15 breakaway at the Giro

Mattia Cattaneo leads Dario Cataldo in the stage 15 breakaway at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 43

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the bunch during stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali rides in the bunch during stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Richard Carapaz in pink at sign in for stage 15 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz in pink at sign in for stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 43

Richard Carapaz grabs a bite to eat during stage 15 at the Giro

Richard Carapaz grabs a bite to eat during stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 43

Conor Dunner in action during stage 15 at the Giro

Conor Dunner in action during stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 43

Nate Brown gets some supplies at the EF team car

Nate Brown gets some supplies at the EF team car
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 43

Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann

Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 43

Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema

Trek-Segafredo's Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 43

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels

Deceuninck-QuickStep's Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 43

Pavel Sivakov in the Giro's white jersey

Pavel Sivakov in the Giro's white jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 43

Katusha's Jenthe Biermans in the feed zone

Katusha's Jenthe Biermans in the feed zone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 43

A Movistar riders stocks up for stage 15 at the Giro

A Movistar riders stocks up for stage 15 at the Giro
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 43

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dario Cataldo (Astana) claimed victory from a two-man breakaway on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia, as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a mechanical and a crash and lost 40 seconds to race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).

While Cataldo was picking off his day-long companion Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) in a two-up sprint in Como, Nibali and Carapaz were baring down in the home straight. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) were with them, taking third and fourth, respectively, on the stage, but there were gaps to the rest of the overall contenders.

Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Mikel Landa (Movistar) finished in a small group of five, 25 seconds down on Nibali and Carapaz, but the damage was worse for Roglic, who crossed the line with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) a further 15 seconds down.

The Slovenian endured a torrid time on a parcours inspired by Il Lombardia, and it was Nibali, right at home as a two-time winner of that autumn Monument – on the Como route no less – who piled on the pressure.

Roglic was stripped of support over the Madonna del Ghisallo and Colma di Sormano, and ran into trouble alongside the shores of Lake Como as a mechanical problem forced him onto teammate Antwan Tolhoek’s bike. On the final climb of the Civiglio, he was unable to respond when Nibali launched a stinging acceleration.

Having crested the climb on his ill-fitting bike with a deficit of 15 seconds, he ran into more trouble on the descent. While Nibali glided down, distancing Carapaz in the process, Roglic overcooked a right right-hand turn and crashed into a roadside barrier. He picked himself up and fought on to the finish but his favourite status, which looked so secure at the start of the week, was dealt another blow.

He remains second overall but now Carapaz leads the general classification by some 47 seconds. Nibali remains 1:47 down on Carapaz but is now just one minute behind Roglic. Majka and Landa remain fourth and fifth overall, now at 2:35 and 3:15, respectively. Mollema remains sixth, with Jan Polanc still seventh, while Yates gained a small chunk of time for a second day to leapfrog Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) into eighth. Lopez rounds out the top 10 at 5:55.

How it unfolded

Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia saw the race leave the high mountains, but there was still potential for drama as the route drew on the parcours for Il Lombardia, featuring the Ghisallo, Sormano – albeit the ‘easier side’ - and Civiglio climbs that form most of the finale of the ‘Race of the Falling Leaves’ when it finishes in Como. The stage was long, at 232km, with some 160km of largely flat roads before the hilly terrain north of Milan. The parcours seemed apt for breakaway success but only Cataldo and Cattaneo went up the road.

They only did so with difficulty, after a frantic start run off at nearly 50km/h, but eventually the peloton sat up and they began to build a handsome advantage. Movistar controlled the peloton but were hardly chasing, and the gap grew and grew, reaching a maximum of 16 minutes with just over 100km remaining. At that point, it was now or never for the teams interested in a stage win, and Mitchelton-Scott duly came to the fore and lifted the pace considerably. They worked almost all the way to the foot of the Ghisallo with 67km to go, at which point the deficit had been reduced to eight minutes.

The peloton had split on the downhill run-in to the climb and Roglic was already a couple of teammates down. Movistar took back control on the lower section of the climb – 8.6km at 5.6 per cent – but towards the top Yates and his teammate Lucas Hamilton took the reins. Despite a brief flyer from Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), the climb passed without great action and the reduced peloton crested 6:52 in arrears of the two breakaway men.

A brief descent took them to the Colma di Sormano – 9.6km at 6.6 per cent – where Hamilton continued his charge, paving the way for an early onslaught from Yates. He kicked once and was swiftly followed by Landa and Carapaz before the rest of the favourites dragged themselves across as the bunch was decimated. When he kicked for a second time, he was away, but he never really gained any meaningful ground and was kept in sight by Hector Carretero (Movistar). Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) took over towards the top and Yates was caught in the final 500 metres as Lopez tried a brief acceleration. There were 27 riders in that GC group as they took on the descent with a lead of 4:10.

At that point, the breakaway duo were still fearful, but there was a reprieve when the group behind hit a flat 16km section and debated who should chase. Movistar hit the front but only set a steady tempo and the gap grew. That was until they received word that Roglic had suffered a mechanical and was swapping onto Tolhoek’s bike. The Slovenian, having suddenly lost 20 seconds, made his way back on without too much fuss but it would all have added to the mental stress, not to mention the physical disadvantage of riding the wrong bike.

Cataldo and Cattaneo took 3:30 onto Civiglio – 4.2km at 9.6 per cent – and stayed together all the way to the top, at which point they’d been cut to just 55 seconds. That’s because Nibali went on the attack early on the climb. Carthy and Yates had already clipped off from the Movistar-led bunch when Pozzovivo came to the front for a brief moment before Nibali took flight. Carapaz was straight on the case but Roglic found himself in difficulty, notably spinning a low gear on his teammate’s machine.

Landa initially chose to mark Roglic but soon sensed it was a sinking ship and tried to drop the Slovenian himself. Having reached Yates, Nibali accelerated again, Carapaz responding comfortably once more before later coming through to help extend the advantage. Nibali and Carapaz dropped Yates but reached Carthy towards the top of the climb, while Roglic steadied himself behind and caught Landa. Lopez looked subdued and climbed just behind Roglic, while Majka began to suffer and lost a little ground.

At the top, and at the start of the technical seven-kilometre descent, Nibali, Carapaz and Carthy trailed Cataldo and Cattaneo by 55 seconds, with Yates a few seconds back and then Roglic, Landa and Lopez in a group a further 15 seconds down. That wasn’t the end of the world for the Jumbo-Visma leader but he was soon in crisis mode when he misjudged a right-hand bend and had to pick himself up off the roadside barriers. Up ahead, Nibali was in full Nibali mode, using his descending skills to briefly distance Carapaz, Carthy, and Yates, who’d got back on.

The road flattened out in the final two kilometres and the breakaway’s fortunes hung in the balance. Nibali was at just 40 seconds, and any cat-and-mouse games would cost them dearly. Cattaneo chose to stop working but Cataldo did not panic and continued to set a solid tempo into the home straight. He led all the way to the final 200 metres and was the first to launch his sprint. It was soon clear that Cattaneo was unable to come past.

"It's something amazing - something I've been dreaming of all my life," said Cataldo, who won for the first time in five years and for the first time at the Giro. "I was not thinking to go in the break today because I had two difficult days. This morning I was just thinking 'I have to go to the finish line'. But at the beginning the legs were ok, I just tried one time to follow Cattaneo and the legs were going well. At that moment I said it would be difficult to go to the finish but step-by-step it went ok, I was eating the right way, drinking the right way, and at the end I was confident in myself."

Yates crossed the line for third place – and four bonus seconds – 11 seconds further back, followed by Carthy, Carapaz, and Nibali. Next in, at 36 seconds, was the group containing Lopez, Majka, Pozzovivo, Landa, and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Roglic came home with Mollema and Ion Izaguirre (Astana) at 51 seconds. 

The Giro now pauses for its second rest day, and if there was pessimism about the spectacle at the start of this week, there can only be excitement now about what's to come in the final week of this race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team5:48:15
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:11
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:36
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
10Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:51
13Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
14Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:54
16Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:01:04
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
18Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
19Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:01:06
20Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb0:01:27
21Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:01:28
22Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:02:07
23Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:41
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
26Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
27Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:02:56
28Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:04
29Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:04:14
30Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
31Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
32Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
33Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:08
34Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:04
36Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:26
37Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:11:20
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
40Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:12:41
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:13:19
43Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
44Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:22
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:15:56
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
48Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:11
49Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
51Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
53Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
54Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
57Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
58Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
59Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
60Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
61Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
62Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
63Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
65Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
66Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
67Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
68Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
69Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
70Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:21
71Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin0:22:50
73Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
74Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
76Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott0:28:54
77Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ0:29:04
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos0:29:31
79Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:29:38
80Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First0:31:45
81Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
83Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
84Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
85Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
86Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
87Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
88Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
89Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
90Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
91Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
92Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
93Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
94Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
96Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
97Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
98Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
99Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
100Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
101Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:02
103Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:33:19
104Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
105Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:34:39
106Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
107Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
108Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
109Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:46
110Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
111Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
112Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
113Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
114Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
115Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
118Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
119Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
120Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
121Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
122Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
123Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
124Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
125Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
126Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
127Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
128Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:37:04
129Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
130Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:37:08
131Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
132Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
133Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
134Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
135Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
136Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
137Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
138Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
139Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
140Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
141Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:38:19
142Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
143Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
144Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
145Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
146Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
147Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
148Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Finish Line Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team27pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott9
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First7
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team6
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ6
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ5
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
10Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe4
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
12Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe3
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
14Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
15Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1

KOM 1 - Maddona del Ghisallo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team18pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec8
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb6
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
5Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
6Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott1

KOM 2 - Colma di Sormano
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec18pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
5Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos2
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

KOM 3 - Civiglio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Busto Arsizio
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
5Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
6Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
7Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
8Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Cantu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec10pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
3Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3
4Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
5Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team22pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec20
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott4
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First3
5Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team2
8Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott2
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
11Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb1
13Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1
14Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team218pts
2Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec218

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team17:26:12
2Team Ineos0:03:24
3Bahrain-Merida0:07:24
4Movistar Team0:07:46
5Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:07:55
6Team Sunweb0:14:16
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:16:00
8UAE Team Emirates0:16:22
9EF Education First0:17:06
10Mitchelton-Scott0:25:22
11Team Jumbo-Visma0:26:59
12AG2R La Mondiale0:28:49
13Deceuninck-QuickStep0:30:22
14CCC Team0:33:44
15Trek-Segafredo0:33:50
16Dimension Data0:34:07
17Groupama-FDJ0:45:20
19Katusha-Alpecin0:54:12
20Bardiani CSF1:01:55
21Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane1:24:53
22Israel Cycling Academy1:28:20

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team64:24:00
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:47
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:47
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:02:35
5Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:15
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:03:38
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:24
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos0:05:48
10Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:05:55
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:06:57
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:08:46
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:14:27
14Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:14:38
15Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First0:14:52
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:23:28
17Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:23:52
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:04
19Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:25:15
20Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:25:37
21Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:26:45
22Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:26:53
23Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First0:27:25
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:30:23
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:34:38
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:37:21
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:39:43
28Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos0:40:09
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:42:52
30Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:47:04
31Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:47:30
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:49:14
33Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:50:00
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:50:21
35Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:50:28
36Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:51:47
37Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:56:07
38Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb0:59:30
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:59:39
40Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:40
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:59:56
42Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:00:20
43Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1:00:34
44Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb1:02:29
45Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:06:48
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:05
47Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:09:44
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:11:05
49Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:11:09
50Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:13:05
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:13:43
52Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:46
53Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:16:07
54Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:16:42
55Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data1:17:38
56Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:18:20
57Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:21:01
58Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1:21:55
59Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:23:06
60Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:23:14
61Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:25:56
62Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:27
63Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1:26:55
64Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:27:14
65Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:29
66Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy1:31:57
67Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:32:59
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:36:01
69Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:37:29
70Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1:41:26
71Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1:41:50
72Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1:44:20
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data1:46:17
74Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy1:47:09
75Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ1:49:17
76Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin1:49:50
77Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1:50:14
78Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:50:38
79Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:52:42
80Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:53:13
81Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott1:56:53
82Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos1:58:36
83Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:58:54
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data2:00:21
85Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:01:04
86Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:01:31
87Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team2:01:35
88Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:03:35
89Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos2:03:51
90Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe2:05:42
91Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First2:05:46
92Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:07:20
93Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin2:09:06
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:09:53
95Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos2:11:05
96Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:11:25
97Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:12:03
98Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:13:38
99Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2:17:34
100Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2:19:19
101Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2:19:29
102Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin2:20:47
103Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:21:00
104Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2:25:58
105Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:26:21
106Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:31:54
107Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo2:32:02
108Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First2:33:07
109Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:34:51
111Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:35:14
112Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2:36:50
113Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2:38:03
114Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2:38:42
115Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy2:39:40
116Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team2:40:32
117Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:40:51
118Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2:42:15
119Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott2:44:11
120Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:46:45
121Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2:46:47
122Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:47:51
123Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:48:08
124R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:53:08
125Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:55:01
126Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2:59:05
128Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy3:01:10
129Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:02:16
130Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team3:02:27
131Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data3:02:59
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3:03:21
133Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma3:04:13
134Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy3:05:09
135Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy3:09:57
136Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ3:16:58
137Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team3:17:29
138Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy3:20:28
139Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:23:59
140Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo3:25:45
141Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:26:54
142Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:27:21
144Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:38:30
145Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ3:38:33
146Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates3:43:15
147Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3:48:51
148Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane3:51:58

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ200pts
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe187
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team78
4Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy50
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma49
6Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane46
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec45
8JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team44
9Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott44
10R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe41
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida36
12Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec34
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec33
15Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team30
16Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates29
17Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
18Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team27
19Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe26
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe25
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates25
22Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
24Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data22
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo21
26Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane20
27Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb20
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale20
29Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep20
30Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ19
31Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First18
32Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team16
33Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe16
34Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First16
35Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin15
37Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos14
38Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
39Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep13
40Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
41Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec12
43Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
44Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
45Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott11
46Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
48Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep9
50Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ9
51Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ9
52Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
53Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
54Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy8
55Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo8
56Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin8
57Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos7
58Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
59Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
60Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane7
61Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
62Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos6
63Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First6
64Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
65Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
66Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott6
67Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec6
68Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy6
69Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
70Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb5
71Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy5
72Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
73Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos4
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team4
75Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team4
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
77Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
78Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
79Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma3
80Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
81Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
82Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2
83Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
84FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
85Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos2
86Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe2
87Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
88Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma2
89Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team1
90Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
91Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
92Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
94Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
95Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo1
96Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma-10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo171pts
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team66
3Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec43
4Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin42
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo40
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team39
7Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida35
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma30
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos30
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott28
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida26
14Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team24
15Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team18
16Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team18
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo16
18Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec15
19Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott14
21Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team12
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep12
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe10
24Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
25Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos9
26Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott8
27Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First8
28Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
29FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
30Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
31Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb6
32Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
33Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane5
34Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
35Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
36BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello4
37JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
38Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy4
39Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team3
40Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos2
41Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First2
42Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe2
44Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2
45Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
46Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First1
47Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1
49Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
50Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
51Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe1
52Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
53Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott1
54Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos35152:29:48
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:00:07
3Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:08:39
4Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First0:08:50
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:19:49
6Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos0:20:57
7Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data0:41:16
8Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:54:32
9Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb0:56:41
10Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos1:03:56
11Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data1:05:21
12Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:07:17
13Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1:10:19
14Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:17:18
15Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:17:26
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma1:20:08
17Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:23:41
18Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:47:25
19Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos1:52:48
20Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:53:06
21Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1:54:33
22Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:55:16
23Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2:05:37
24Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team2:11:46
25Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane2:13:41
26Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy2:20:10
28Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy2:33:52
29Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin2:36:27
30Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2:40:57
31Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep2:42:03
32Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:56:28
33Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data2:57:11
34Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:18:11
35Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale3:21:06
36Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ3:32:45
37Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates3:37:27

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane67pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec50
3Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec42
4Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF35
5JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team31
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ29
7Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane26
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec22
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team18
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb16
11Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
12Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe15
13Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates10
14Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
15Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane8
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo7
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
19Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe7
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep6
22Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
23Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First4
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
25Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott4
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
28Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
29Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
30Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
32Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
34Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy3
35Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
36Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
37Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
38Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
39Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
41Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
42Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep2
44Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
45Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
46R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe2
47Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
48Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
49Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
50Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott1
51Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos1
52Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
53Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
54Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
55Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ45pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane42
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe37
4Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
5Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec35
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo32
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team25
9Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team24
10Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF23
11JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team21
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma17
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida15
14Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott15
15Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane14
16Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida14
17Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates12
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin10
20Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe10
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb10
22Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team10
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
24Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
25Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott9
26Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
27Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep8
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ7
29Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First7
30BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello6
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates6
32Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team6
33Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos6
34Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
35Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy6
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6
37R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe6
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
40Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos5
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
42Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
43Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe5
44Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe4
45Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
46Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
47Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4
49Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott4
50Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec4
51Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
52Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
53Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy4
54Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ4
55Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team3
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ3
57Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
58Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep3
59Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team3
60Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy3
61Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
62Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ3
63Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First2
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
66Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
67Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy2
68Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec2
69Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First2
70Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida2
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ2
72Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy2
73Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2
74Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
75Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
76FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
77Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb1
78Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team1
79Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data1
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb1
81Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1
82Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec816pts
2Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane760
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF570
4Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec306
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo278
6Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane259
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team246
8FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale214
9Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team195
10Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First180
11Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo150
12Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF115
13Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec96
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott88
15Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec85
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane85
17JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team57
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe50
19BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello50
20Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale50
21Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos49
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida46
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos42
24Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team41
25Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team41
26Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe41
27Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates39
28Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First38
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep38
30Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team38
31Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos38
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo38
33Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott38
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe31
35Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates29
36Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin29
37Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team28
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec28
39Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale27
40Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First18
41Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin17
42Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF17
43Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy17
44Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
45Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates16
46Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo12
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
48Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep10
49Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy10
50Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane10
51Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First9
52Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
53Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team9

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team35281:29:48
2Astana Pro Team0:26:31
3Team Ineos0:30:16
4Bahrain-Merida0:30:56
5EF Education First0:36:57
6Mitchelton-Scott0:54:33
7Bora-Hansgrohe0:56:34
8Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec1:09:32
9Trek-Segafredo1:10:22
10AG2R La Mondiale1:16:38
11UAE Team Emirates1:19:31
12Team Jumbo-Visma1:26:25
13Deceuninck-QuickStep1:49:55
14Team Sunweb2:12:56
15Dimension Data2:27:35
16CCC Team2:34:01
17Katusha-Alpecin3:00:55
18Lotto Soudal3:19:39
19Bardiani CSF3:44:54
20Groupama-FDJ4:07:06
21Israel Cycling Academy4:34:18
22Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane6:48:09

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team
2Bahrain-Merida
3Bora-Hansgrohe
4Trek-Segafredo
5UAE Team Emirates
6Team Ineos
7Astana Pro Team
8Groupama-FDJ
9EF Education First
10CCC Team
11AG2R La Mondiale
12Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
13Dimension Data
14Team Sunweb
15Bardiani CSF
16Lotto Soudal
17Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
18Mitchelton-Scott5pts
19Katusha-Alpecin5
20Israel Cycling Academy15
21Team Jumbo-Visma80
22Deceuninck-QuickStep185

 

