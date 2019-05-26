Giro d'Italia: Cataldo wins stage 15 from breakaway
Nibali and Carapaz gain time in wild finale
Dario Cataldo (Astana) claimed victory from a two-man breakaway on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia, as Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) suffered a mechanical and a crash and lost 40 seconds to race leader Richard Carapaz (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida).
While Cataldo was picking off his day-long companion Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) in a two-up sprint in Como, Nibali and Carapaz were baring down in the home straight. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) and Hugh Carthy (EF Education First) were with them, taking third and fourth, respectively, on the stage, but there were gaps to the rest of the overall contenders.
Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana), Rafal Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Mikel Landa (Movistar) finished in a small group of five, 25 seconds down on Nibali and Carapaz, but the damage was worse for Roglic, who crossed the line with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) a further 15 seconds down.
The Slovenian endured a torrid time on a parcours inspired by Il Lombardia, and it was Nibali, right at home as a two-time winner of that autumn Monument – on the Como route no less – who piled on the pressure.
Roglic was stripped of support over the Madonna del Ghisallo and Colma di Sormano, and ran into trouble alongside the shores of Lake Como as a mechanical problem forced him onto teammate Antwan Tolhoek’s bike. On the final climb of the Civiglio, he was unable to respond when Nibali launched a stinging acceleration.
Having crested the climb on his ill-fitting bike with a deficit of 15 seconds, he ran into more trouble on the descent. While Nibali glided down, distancing Carapaz in the process, Roglic overcooked a right right-hand turn and crashed into a roadside barrier. He picked himself up and fought on to the finish but his favourite status, which looked so secure at the start of the week, was dealt another blow.
He remains second overall but now Carapaz leads the general classification by some 47 seconds. Nibali remains 1:47 down on Carapaz but is now just one minute behind Roglic. Majka and Landa remain fourth and fifth overall, now at 2:35 and 3:15, respectively. Mollema remains sixth, with Jan Polanc still seventh, while Yates gained a small chunk of time for a second day to leapfrog Pavel Sivakov (Ineos) into eighth. Lopez rounds out the top 10 at 5:55.
How it unfolded
Stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia saw the race leave the high mountains, but there was still potential for drama as the route drew on the parcours for Il Lombardia, featuring the Ghisallo, Sormano – albeit the ‘easier side’ - and Civiglio climbs that form most of the finale of the ‘Race of the Falling Leaves’ when it finishes in Como. The stage was long, at 232km, with some 160km of largely flat roads before the hilly terrain north of Milan. The parcours seemed apt for breakaway success but only Cataldo and Cattaneo went up the road.
They only did so with difficulty, after a frantic start run off at nearly 50km/h, but eventually the peloton sat up and they began to build a handsome advantage. Movistar controlled the peloton but were hardly chasing, and the gap grew and grew, reaching a maximum of 16 minutes with just over 100km remaining. At that point, it was now or never for the teams interested in a stage win, and Mitchelton-Scott duly came to the fore and lifted the pace considerably. They worked almost all the way to the foot of the Ghisallo with 67km to go, at which point the deficit had been reduced to eight minutes.
The peloton had split on the downhill run-in to the climb and Roglic was already a couple of teammates down. Movistar took back control on the lower section of the climb – 8.6km at 5.6 per cent – but towards the top Yates and his teammate Lucas Hamilton took the reins. Despite a brief flyer from Jan Bakelants (Sunweb), the climb passed without great action and the reduced peloton crested 6:52 in arrears of the two breakaway men.
A brief descent took them to the Colma di Sormano – 9.6km at 6.6 per cent – where Hamilton continued his charge, paving the way for an early onslaught from Yates. He kicked once and was swiftly followed by Landa and Carapaz before the rest of the favourites dragged themselves across as the bunch was decimated. When he kicked for a second time, he was away, but he never really gained any meaningful ground and was kept in sight by Hector Carretero (Movistar). Damiano Caruso (Bahrain-Merida) took over towards the top and Yates was caught in the final 500 metres as Lopez tried a brief acceleration. There were 27 riders in that GC group as they took on the descent with a lead of 4:10.
At that point, the breakaway duo were still fearful, but there was a reprieve when the group behind hit a flat 16km section and debated who should chase. Movistar hit the front but only set a steady tempo and the gap grew. That was until they received word that Roglic had suffered a mechanical and was swapping onto Tolhoek’s bike. The Slovenian, having suddenly lost 20 seconds, made his way back on without too much fuss but it would all have added to the mental stress, not to mention the physical disadvantage of riding the wrong bike.
Cataldo and Cattaneo took 3:30 onto Civiglio – 4.2km at 9.6 per cent – and stayed together all the way to the top, at which point they’d been cut to just 55 seconds. That’s because Nibali went on the attack early on the climb. Carthy and Yates had already clipped off from the Movistar-led bunch when Pozzovivo came to the front for a brief moment before Nibali took flight. Carapaz was straight on the case but Roglic found himself in difficulty, notably spinning a low gear on his teammate’s machine.
Landa initially chose to mark Roglic but soon sensed it was a sinking ship and tried to drop the Slovenian himself. Having reached Yates, Nibali accelerated again, Carapaz responding comfortably once more before later coming through to help extend the advantage. Nibali and Carapaz dropped Yates but reached Carthy towards the top of the climb, while Roglic steadied himself behind and caught Landa. Lopez looked subdued and climbed just behind Roglic, while Majka began to suffer and lost a little ground.
At the top, and at the start of the technical seven-kilometre descent, Nibali, Carapaz and Carthy trailed Cataldo and Cattaneo by 55 seconds, with Yates a few seconds back and then Roglic, Landa and Lopez in a group a further 15 seconds down. That wasn’t the end of the world for the Jumbo-Visma leader but he was soon in crisis mode when he misjudged a right-hand bend and had to pick himself up off the roadside barriers. Up ahead, Nibali was in full Nibali mode, using his descending skills to briefly distance Carapaz, Carthy, and Yates, who’d got back on.
The road flattened out in the final two kilometres and the breakaway’s fortunes hung in the balance. Nibali was at just 40 seconds, and any cat-and-mouse games would cost them dearly. Cattaneo chose to stop working but Cataldo did not panic and continued to set a solid tempo into the home straight. He led all the way to the final 200 metres and was the first to launch his sprint. It was soon clear that Cattaneo was unable to come past.
"It's something amazing - something I've been dreaming of all my life," said Cataldo, who won for the first time in five years and for the first time at the Giro. "I was not thinking to go in the break today because I had two difficult days. This morning I was just thinking 'I have to go to the finish line'. But at the beginning the legs were ok, I just tried one time to follow Cattaneo and the legs were going well. At that moment I said it would be difficult to go to the finish but step-by-step it went ok, I was eating the right way, drinking the right way, and at the end I was confident in myself."
Yates crossed the line for third place – and four bonus seconds – 11 seconds further back, followed by Carthy, Carapaz, and Nibali. Next in, at 36 seconds, was the group containing Lopez, Majka, Pozzovivo, Landa, and Davide Formolo (Bora-Hansgrohe), while Roglic came home with Mollema and Ion Izaguirre (Astana) at 51 seconds.
The Giro now pauses for its second rest day, and if there was pessimism about the spectacle at the start of this week, there can only be excitement now about what's to come in the final week of this race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5:48:15
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:11
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:51
|13
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:54
|16
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:01:04
|17
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:01:06
|20
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:01:27
|21
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:28
|22
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:02:07
|23
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:41
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|26
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|27
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:02:56
|28
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:04
|29
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:14
|30
|Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|33
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:08
|34
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:04
|36
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:26
|37
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:11:20
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|40
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:41
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:13:19
|43
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:22
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:15:56
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|48
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:11
|49
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|51
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|52
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|53
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|54
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|58
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|59
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|60
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|62
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|65
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|66
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|67
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|68
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|70
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:21
|71
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:22:50
|73
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|74
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|76
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:28:54
|77
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:29:04
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:29:31
|79
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:29:38
|80
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|0:31:45
|81
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|83
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|84
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|85
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|86
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|87
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|88
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|89
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|91
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|92
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|93
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|96
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|97
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|98
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|99
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|100
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|101
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:02
|103
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:19
|104
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|105
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:39
|106
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|107
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|108
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|109
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:46
|110
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Mikkel Frolich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|113
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|115
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|118
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|119
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|120
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|121
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|122
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|123
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|124
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|125
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|126
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|128
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:04
|129
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|130
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:37:08
|131
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|132
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|133
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|134
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|135
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|136
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|137
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|138
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|139
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|140
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|141
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:38:19
|142
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|143
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|144
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|145
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|146
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|147
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|148
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|12
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|14
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|15
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|6
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|6
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|18
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|5
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|2
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|pts
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|5
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|6
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|10
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|3
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|4
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|5
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|pts
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|20
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|3
|5
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|2
|8
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|9
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|11
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1
|13
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|14
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|218
|pts
|2
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|218
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|17:26:12
|2
|Team Ineos
|0:03:24
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:24
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:07:46
|5
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:07:55
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:14:16
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:00
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:22
|9
|EF Education First
|0:17:06
|10
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:25:22
|11
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:26:59
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:49
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:22
|14
|CCC Team
|0:33:44
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:50
|16
|Dimension Data
|0:34:07
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:45:20
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:54:12
|20
|Bardiani CSF
|1:01:55
|21
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|1:24:53
|22
|Israel Cycling Academy
|1:28:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|64:24:00
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:47
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:47
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:35
|5
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:38
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:24
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|0:05:48
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:55
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:06:57
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:46
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:27
|14
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:14:38
|15
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|0:14:52
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:23:28
|17
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:23:52
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:04
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:15
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:25:37
|21
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:26:45
|22
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:26:53
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|0:27:25
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:23
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:38
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:37:21
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:43
|28
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|0:40:09
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:42:52
|30
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:47:04
|31
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:30
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:49:14
|33
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:00
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:50:21
|35
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:50:28
|36
|Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:47
|37
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:56:07
|38
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:59:30
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:59:39
|40
|Francois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:40
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:59:56
|42
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:20
|43
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:00:34
|44
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:02:29
|45
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:06:48
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:05
|47
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|1:09:44
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:05
|49
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:11:09
|50
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:13:05
|51
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:13:43
|52
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:46
|53
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:16:07
|54
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:16:42
|55
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:17:38
|56
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:18:20
|57
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:01
|58
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|1:21:55
|59
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:23:06
|60
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:23:14
|61
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:56
|62
|Larry Warbasse (USA) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:27
|63
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:26:55
|64
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:27:14
|65
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:29
|66
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:31:57
|67
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:59
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:36:01
|69
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:37:29
|70
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1:41:26
|71
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:41:50
|72
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:44:20
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Dimension Data
|1:46:17
|74
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|1:47:09
|75
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:49:17
|76
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:49:50
|77
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:50:14
|78
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:50:38
|79
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:52:42
|80
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:53:13
|81
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:56:53
|82
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|1:58:36
|83
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:54
|84
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:00:21
|85
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:01:04
|86
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:01:31
|87
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) CCC Team
|2:01:35
|88
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:03:35
|89
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Ineos
|2:03:51
|90
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:05:42
|91
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|2:05:46
|92
|Andrea Garosio (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:07:20
|93
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:09:06
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:09:53
|95
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|2:11:05
|96
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:11:25
|97
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:12:03
|98
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:13:38
|99
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:17:34
|100
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2:19:19
|101
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2:19:29
|102
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:20:47
|103
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:21:00
|104
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:25:58
|105
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:26:21
|106
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:31:54
|107
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|2:32:02
|108
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education First
|2:33:07
|109
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:34:51
|111
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:35:14
|112
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2:36:50
|113
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2:38:03
|114
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:38:42
|115
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:39:40
|116
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|2:40:32
|117
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:40:51
|118
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:42:15
|119
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:44:11
|120
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:46:45
|121
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:46:47
|122
|Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:47:51
|123
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:48:08
|124
|R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:53:08
|125
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:55:01
|126
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2:59:05
|128
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:01:10
|129
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:02:16
|130
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:02:27
|131
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|3:02:59
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3:03:21
|133
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3:04:13
|134
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:05:09
|135
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:09:57
|136
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|3:16:58
|137
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|3:17:29
|138
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|3:20:28
|139
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:23:59
|140
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|3:25:45
|141
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:26:54
|142
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3:27:21
|144
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3:38:30
|145
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|3:38:33
|146
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:43:15
|147
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:48:51
|148
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|3:51:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|200
|pts
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|187
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|78
|4
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|50
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|6
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|46
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|45
|8
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|9
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|44
|10
|R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|36
|12
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|13
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|34
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|33
|15
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|30
|16
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|17
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|18
|Pello Bilboa (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|27
|19
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|26
|20
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|25
|22
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|24
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|22
|25
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|26
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|20
|27
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|20
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|29
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|20
|30
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|19
|31
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|18
|32
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|33
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|34
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|16
|35
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|36
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|37
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|14
|38
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|39
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|40
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|41
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|12
|43
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|44
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|45
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|11
|46
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|48
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|9
|50
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|51
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|52
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|53
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|54
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|55
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|56
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
|57
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|7
|58
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|59
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|60
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|7
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|62
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|6
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|6
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|65
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|66
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|67
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|6
|68
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|69
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|5
|71
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|5
|72
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|73
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|4
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|4
|75
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|4
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|77
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|78
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|79
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|80
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|81
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|82
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|83
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|84
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|85
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|2
|86
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|87
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|88
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|89
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|1
|90
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|91
|Manuel Senni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|92
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|94
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|95
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|96
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|-10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|171
|pts
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|66
|3
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|43
|4
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|42
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|7
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|35
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|30
|10
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|30
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|28
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|26
|14
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|15
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|16
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|18
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14
|21
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|12
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|12
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|24
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|25
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|9
|26
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|27
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|8
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|29
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|31
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|6
|32
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|33
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|5
|34
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|35
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|36
|BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello
|4
|37
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|38
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|39
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|3
|40
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|2
|41
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|2
|42
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|44
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2
|45
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|46
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|1
|47
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|49
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|50
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|51
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|52
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|53
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|54
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos
|35152:29:48
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:39
|4
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|0:08:50
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:49
|6
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|0:20:57
|7
|Ben O'Connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:41:16
|8
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:54:32
|9
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:56:41
|10
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|1:03:56
|11
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:05:21
|12
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:07:17
|13
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1:10:19
|14
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:17:18
|15
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17:26
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20:08
|17
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:23:41
|18
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:47:25
|19
|Jonnathan Narvaez (Ecu) Team Ineos
|1:52:48
|20
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:53:06
|21
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:54:33
|22
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:55:16
|23
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2:05:37
|24
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:11:46
|25
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|2:13:41
|26
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:20:10
|28
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|2:33:52
|29
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:36:27
|30
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:40:57
|31
|Mikkel Fr¯lich HonorÈ (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:42:03
|32
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:56:28
|33
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|2:57:11
|34
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:18:11
|35
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:21:06
|36
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|3:32:45
|37
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|3:37:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|67
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|50
|3
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|42
|4
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|5
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|7
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|26
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|22
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|18
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|16
|11
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|12
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15
|13
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|14
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|15
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|8
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|19
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|6
|22
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|23
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|4
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|25
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|27
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|28
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|29
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|30
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|32
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|34
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|35
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|36
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|37
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|38
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|39
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|41
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|42
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|43
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2
|44
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|45
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|46
|R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|47
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|48
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|49
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|50
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|51
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|1
|52
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|53
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|54
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|55
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|42
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|4
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|5
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|35
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|25
|9
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|10
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|11
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|15
|14
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|15
|15
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|14
|16
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|14
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|20
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|10
|22
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|24
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|25
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|26
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|27
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|28
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|7
|29
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|7
|30
|BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello
|6
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|32
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|33
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|6
|34
|Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|35
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|6
|36
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6
|37
|R¸diger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|40
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|5
|41
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|42
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|43
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|44
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|45
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|46
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|47
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|49
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|50
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|51
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|52
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|53
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|4
|54
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|55
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|57
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|59
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|60
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|3
|61
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|62
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|63
|Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First
|2
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|66
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|67
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|68
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|69
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|2
|70
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|71
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|72
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Israel Cycling Academy
|2
|73
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|74
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|75
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|76
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|77
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|1
|78
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|1
|79
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|1
|80
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|1
|81
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|82
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|816
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|760
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|570
|4
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|306
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|278
|6
|Sho Hatsuyama (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|259
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|246
|8
|FranÁois Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|214
|9
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|195
|10
|Sean Bennett (USA) EF Education First
|180
|11
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|150
|12
|Luca Covili (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|115
|13
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|96
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|88
|15
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|85
|17
|JosÈ Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|50
|19
|BILBAO L. DE ARMENTIA Pello
|50
|20
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|21
|Edward Dunbar (Irl) Team Ineos
|49
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|23
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Ineos
|42
|24
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|41
|25
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|26
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|41
|27
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|39
|28
|Hugh John Carthy (GBr) EF Education First
|38
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|38
|30
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|38
|31
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Ineos
|38
|32
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|33
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|38
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|31
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|29
|37
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|28
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|28
|39
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|18
|41
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|42
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|43
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|17
|44
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|45
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|46
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|47
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|48
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|10
|49
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|10
|50
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|51
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First
|9
|52
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|53
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|35281:29:48
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:26:31
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:30:16
|4
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:30:56
|5
|EF Education First
|0:36:57
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:54:33
|7
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:56:34
|8
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1:09:32
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:22
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:38
|11
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:31
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:26:25
|13
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:49:55
|14
|Team Sunweb
|2:12:56
|15
|Dimension Data
|2:27:35
|16
|CCC Team
|2:34:01
|17
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3:00:55
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|3:19:39
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|3:44:54
|20
|Groupama-FDJ
|4:07:06
|21
|Israel Cycling Academy
|4:34:18
|22
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|6:48:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|2
|Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|6
|Team Ineos
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|9
|EF Education First
|10
|CCC Team
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Team Sunweb
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|17
|Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|18
|Mitchelton-Scott
|5
|pts
|19
|Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|20
|Israel Cycling Academy
|15
|21
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|80
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|185
