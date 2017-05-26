Giro d'Italia: Landa finally gets his win in Piancavallo
Dumoulin distanced on final climb, loses maglia rosa to Quintana
On another day of high drama and controversy Mikel Landa rescued Team Sky's Giro d'Italia with a hard fought win at Piancavallo on stage 18. The Spaniard attacked his breakaway companions inside the final 10 kilometres with Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) rounding out the top three.
While the break decided the stage, the brief early morning truce called between race leader Tom Dumoulin and his primary rivals, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana after the stage 17 polemics, was dissolved within the opening kilometres with the race leader caught behind an early split in controversial circumstances.
Although he was able to regain contact, Dumoulin cracked on the final climb and Quintana moved into the pink jersey with two stages remaining after putting a minute into the maglia rosa. Quintana now leads Dumoulin by 38 seconds, with Nibali a further five seconds in arrears.
The change in race leader, however, only told part of the story as Nibali and the impressive Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) also gained time. However, Dumoulin, who had looked imperious until now, managed his bad day well enough to remain the race favourite with one more individual time trial to come.
For Nibali, Quintana and now Pinot, there is still hope of winning the race, with stage 20 providing one last opportunity to explore whether Dumoulin's Giro foundations are about to crumble.
As for Quintana, his second spell in the maglia rosa in this year's race has come about through a measure of consistency and effective team tactics, rather than the out-and-out brilliance we have become accustomed to. Not for the first time in this year's race, he was left lacking after his team moved him into an excellent position and dispatched with Dumoulin. The Colombian appeared to struggle as Pinot, Nibali and Ilnur Zakarin all launched attacks on the final ascent. Quintana did manage to eke out a few extra seconds on a number of rivals before the line, but if he is to have a real chance of winning this year's Giro d'Italia, he must improve on stage 20.
How it unfolded
After Thursday's histrionics and the war of words that ended with Dumoulin telling the media that he hoped Nibali and Quintana lost their podium places, a truce was called with Nibali and Dumoulin ushered onto the pre-stage podium to air their differences and awkwardly make-up. The staged manner of Dumoulin's apology hinted, and Nibali's stifled acceptance more than hinted that the hostilities were far from over in this year's race and so it proved.
A sizeable group escaped early on, but on the long descent from the day's second climb a split in the main field occurred. Was this a repeat of a previous stage, when rivals had attacked Dumoulin just as he took a nature break. According to Sunweb - at the time – Dumoulin had indeed sat up and began to relieve himself just as Nibali and Quintana joined forces on the front, but at the finish the Dutchman was quick to point out that he had merely been caught on the wrong side of the racing, and that no foul play had taken place.
Regardless, the maglia rosa was plunged into crisis with the only saving grace the fact that his two countrymen in Bauke Mollema and Steven Kruijswijk had also been caught napping. With the gap spiralling towards two minutes their teams combined – along with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), to limit their losses, and by the time they reached the lower slopes of the next climb, the Sella Chianzutan, Dumoulin was back with the leaders.
That acceleration spelled the end for the early break, which initially had 6:30 over the peloton – before a lull in pace and the formation of a second move took off.
The break was formed of two moves but eventually came together with Clément Chevrier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), José Herrada (Movistar), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Jurgen Van den Boreck (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Ilia Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Clément Chevrier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Nicola Boem, Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Rudy Molard (FDJ), José Herrada, José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott), Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors), Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Matteo Busato and Ilia Koshevoy (Wilier-Southeast) combining.
Dumoulin, who showed no signs of struggling yet, put his Sunweb team on the front but the tactic was one of containment, with his weary team setting a place that allowed those in front to create a gap of almost 11 minutes.
Summit finish
With just one more true summit finish to go, this was perhaps the last realistic shot of usurping Dumoulin and his race lead, and it was Nibali's Bahrain machine that duly moved to the front of the reduced peloton with 30km to go. Their intent was clear, and the quickly isolated Dumoulin.
Up ahead, Sanchez was the first to attack from the break, leading a hopeful Molard with him as they tackled the early slopes of the final climb with 17km remaining. This brought a reaction from Sky, a team who have had little to celebrate on the race so far. They posted Henao on the front in a bid to keep Sanchez in check, with the group reduced to less than six riders as the gradient began to bite.
With the Astana rider at 21 seconds and Henao spent, it was Rui Costa who took off in pursuit, quickly followed by Landa and a dogged Rolland.
Further down the climb, Movistar blew the maglia rosa group to pieces with Victor De La Parte and Winner Anacona doing most of the damage. For the first time since Blockhaus, Dumoulin was on the backfoot. At first it looked as though he would pace himself back into contention, but it quickly became apparent that he was begging to suffer. Simon Geschke came to his leader's aid as up front Franco Pellizotti drove on at the front of the Nibali/Quintana group. Twice, Dumoulin came back but the third acceleration, just before the toughest part of the climb, saw him lose contact for good. It was now a case of limiting his losses.
Towards the top of the climb, Landa had caught and passed both a tiring Sanchez and then Rui Costa. The UAE rider linked up with Rolland in the hope of pulling Landa back on the flatter section of the climb but there would be no such scenario, with the Team Sky climber only adding to his advantage in the closing kilometres.
In the GC group, time was running out for the true contenders to put Dumoulin to the sword, but while they were running out of road they were also running out of men. Fresh troops arrived in the form of Visconti and Rojas as Kruijswijk began to fall back.
It was now or never for Quintana or Nibali, but while the podium challengers relied on their teams and seemed unable to make a real difference Pinot attacked with 7.5km to go. It was the Frenchman's best move of the race so far as he cut through the remnants of the main break and closed the gap on Nibali in third. The Italian raised the pace with Quintana glued to his wheel, but it was Zakarin who took flight next with Pozzovivo on his wheel.
For the briefest of moments, Quintana was in trouble, unable to respond immediately before an acceleration from the Colombian closed the gaps and ended the doubts that he would lose time to Nibali.
The increase in pace was too much for Dumoulin. He had bravely held his rivals at around 20 seconds but even though the road levelled out he was unable to respond when the favourites began their moves. Nibali drove for the line with 1.5km to go with a determined move to both hold off Pinot and increase his lead on Dumoulin, but it was Quintana who ended the day with pink, although that only told part of the story. With two days remaining, the top six are separated by just 1:30. This Giro is far from over.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|4:53:00
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:49
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:54
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:12
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:06
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:03:51
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|0:05:05
|9
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|0:06:44
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:09
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:15
|13
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:08:21
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:23
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:58
|21
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|0:09:18
|22
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:09:30
|23
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|25
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:41
|27
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:09:56
|28
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:41
|29
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:58
|32
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:47
|33
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:08
|35
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|37
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:41
|38
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:16
|39
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:41
|40
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:13:59
|41
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:05
|46
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|47
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:17:12
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:26
|49
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|50
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|53
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:19:38
|55
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:20:59
|56
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|58
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:31
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|61
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:23
|62
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|63
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|64
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|65
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|66
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|67
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|68
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|70
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|72
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|73
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|75
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|76
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|77
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|79
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|82
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:23:28
|83
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:12
|84
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|85
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:25:41
|86
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|87
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:26:23
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:28:11
|89
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|92
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|93
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|94
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|95
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|97
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|99
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|100
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|101
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|102
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|103
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|104
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|106
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|107
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|108
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|110
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|111
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|113
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|115
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|117
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|118
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|120
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|121
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|122
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|123
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|124
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|125
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|126
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|127
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|128
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|129
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|130
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|132
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|133
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|134
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|136
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|137
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|138
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|139
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|140
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|141
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|142
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|143
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|145
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|147
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|148
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|152
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|153
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|154
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|155
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|156
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|157
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|158
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:54
|159
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|161
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|163
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|164
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:25
|DNF
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|13
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|4
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|5
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|6
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|7
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|8
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|5
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|10
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|4
|11
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|12
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|13
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|15
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|-2
|16
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|-5
|17
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|3
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|2
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|pts
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|4
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|9
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|6
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|8
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|6
|3
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|5
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|3
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|8
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|4
|9
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|11
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|13
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|14
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|14:59:02
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:06:47
|3
|FDJ
|0:07:18
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:58
|5
|Team Sky
|0:11:15
|6
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:47
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:28
|8
|Wilier Triestina
|0:15:10
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:15:29
|10
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:51
|11
|Bardiani CSF
|0:17:10
|12
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|0:19:20
|13
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:19:33
|14
|Orica-Scott
|0:21:00
|15
|Team Sunweb
|0:29:53
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:30:11
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:58
|18
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:33
|19
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:39:55
|20
|Dimension Data
|0:40:43
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|0:43:40
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:50:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|66
|pts
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|37
|3
|Cannondale-Drapac
|31
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|28
|5
|Quick-Step Floors
|18
|6
|Wilier Triestina
|15
|7
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|9
|FDJ
|5
|10
|Dimension Data
|5
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|12
|Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|13
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|14
|Orica-Scott
|1
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Team Sunweb
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|85:02:40
|2
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:43
|4
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:53
|5
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:30
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:48
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|0:06:35
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:07:03
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:37
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:37
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:13
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:32
|14
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:17:38
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:15
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:26:04
|17
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:31:44
|18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:39
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:22
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:33:37
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:45:09
|22
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:50:19
|23
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:56:04
|24
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:56:13
|25
|Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:13
|26
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:57:39
|27
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1:09:59
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:10:46
|29
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:20:17
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:21:19
|31
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|1:23:26
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:02
|33
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:26:14
|34
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1:27:15
|35
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:28:04
|36
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1:29:00
|37
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:30:18
|38
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:34:20
|39
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:34:34
|40
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|1:38:24
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:39:57
|42
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1:40:41
|43
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:47:08
|44
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:53:49
|45
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:55:26
|46
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|1:57:06
|47
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:57:16
|48
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:57:24
|49
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1:57:57
|50
|Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:58:43
|51
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|1:58:45
|52
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:01:22
|53
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:02:35
|54
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:48
|55
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:11:24
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|2:12:47
|57
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2:13:40
|58
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2:15:32
|59
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:16:10
|60
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:18:38
|61
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:19:20
|62
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|2:19:47
|63
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|2:20:52
|64
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:22:47
|65
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
|2:24:29
|66
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:26:32
|67
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2:28:00
|68
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:32:30
|69
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|2:33:38
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:36:53
|71
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:37:54
|72
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2:41:39
|73
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:42:45
|74
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:48:11
|75
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|2:48:52
|76
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|2:49:18
|77
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:49:35
|78
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|2:49:47
|79
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:50:04
|80
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|2:52:36
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:52:58
|82
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|2:54:11
|83
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|2:55:26
|84
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:01:06
|85
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:02:25
|86
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:05:40
|87
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3:06:56
|88
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:08:04
|89
|Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:08:11
|90
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:09:36
|91
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|3:10:29
|92
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:12:34
|93
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:13:56
|94
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:14:07
|95
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:17:03
|96
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|3:17:41
|97
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:18:11
|98
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|3:18:32
|99
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|3:24:00
|100
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|3:28:24
|101
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3:29:41
|102
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|3:30:29
|103
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|3:32:34
|104
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:32:49
|105
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3:34:16
|106
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:35:27
|107
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|3:35:49
|108
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:35:56
|109
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|3:36:38
|110
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3:38:02
|111
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:16
|112
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:40:39
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:41:59
|114
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:42:08
|115
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|3:42:32
|116
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:42:59
|117
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:43:09
|118
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:43:58
|119
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3:44:13
|120
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3:44:32
|121
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:45:33
|122
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:45:46
|123
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:46:26
|124
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:46:45
|125
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|3:46:46
|126
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|3:47:32
|127
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|3:50:46
|128
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:51:56
|129
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:51:57
|130
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|3:52:35
|131
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3:53:06
|132
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3:54:01
|133
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|3:54:29
|134
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3:56:44
|135
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3:56:52
|136
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:56:54
|137
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:00:10
|138
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|4:00:49
|139
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4:01:01
|140
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4:01:59
|141
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|4:02:12
|142
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|4:02:18
|143
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|4:02:54
|144
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:04:08
|145
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:04:59
|146
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|4:08:18
|147
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4:13:47
|148
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:19:11
|149
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4:19:23
|150
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:23:10
|151
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|4:24:06
|152
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4:24:19
|153
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:24:25
|154
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4:25:48
|155
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:26:07
|156
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|4:27:07
|157
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4:27:32
|158
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|4:31:44
|159
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:32:43
|160
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4:34:43
|161
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4:41:19
|162
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:45:58
|163
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4:50:07
|164
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5:09:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|325
|pts
|2
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|192
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|117
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|100
|5
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|98
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|76
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|76
|8
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|70
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|10
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|68
|11
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|67
|12
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|63
|13
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|56
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|56
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|52
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|52
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|52
|18
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|48
|20
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|47
|21
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|22
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|23
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|41
|24
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|40
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|26
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|38
|27
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|37
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|29
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|30
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|31
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|32
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|30
|33
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|27
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|36
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|24
|37
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|24
|38
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|39
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|22
|40
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|22
|41
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|20
|42
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|43
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|16
|44
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|16
|45
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|46
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|48
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|49
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|15
|50
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|51
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|52
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|53
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|54
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|11
|55
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|11
|56
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|11
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|59
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|61
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|62
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|63
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|64
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|65
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|66
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|8
|67
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|68
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|69
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|70
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|71
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|72
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|73
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|74
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|75
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|6
|76
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|77
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|6
|79
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|6
|80
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|81
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|5
|82
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|84
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
|4
|85
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|4
|86
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|87
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|88
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|89
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|90
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|91
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|2
|92
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|93
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|94
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|95
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
|2
|96
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|97
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|2
|98
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|99
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|100
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|101
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1
|102
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|1
|103
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1
|104
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1
|105
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|106
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|107
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|-1
|108
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|-1
|109
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|-1
|110
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|-4
|111
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|-5
|112
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|-5
|113
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|-5
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|-5
|115
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|-5
|116
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|-5
|117
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|-5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|224
|pts
|2
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|118
|3
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|104
|4
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|70
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|6
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|56
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|51
|8
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|49
|9
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|46
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|41
|12
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|34
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|14
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|30
|15
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|16
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|26
|17
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|24
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|24
|20
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|23
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|23
|23
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|22
|24
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|21
|25
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|27
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|18
|28
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|29
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|30
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|16
|31
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|32
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|33
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|34
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|11
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|36
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|9
|40
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|42
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|7
|43
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|44
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|6
|45
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|6
|46
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|47
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|48
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott
|4
|49
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|4
|50
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|51
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|52
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|3
|53
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|55
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|56
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|58
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2
|59
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|2
|60
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|61
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|63
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|1
|64
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|1
|65
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|67
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|68
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|69
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|1
|70
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|pts
|2
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|54
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|39
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|32
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|28
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|8
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|20
|10
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|11
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|18
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|18
|13
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|14
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|17
|15
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|16
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|16
|17
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|18
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|13
|19
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|13
|20
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|21
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|23
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|24
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|12
|25
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|12
|26
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|11
|27
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|11
|28
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|29
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|30
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|31
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|9
|32
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|9
|33
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|34
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|9
|35
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|36
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|37
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|38
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|39
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|40
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|6
|41
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6
|42
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|43
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|44
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|45
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|46
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|47
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|4
|48
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|49
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|50
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|51
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|52
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|54
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|55
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|56
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|57
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|58
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|59
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|60
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|61
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|3
|62
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|63
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|64
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|65
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|66
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|67
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|2
|68
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|69
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|70
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|71
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|72
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|1
|73
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|74
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|60
|pts
|2
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac
|36
|4
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
|34
|5
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|34
|6
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|33
|7
|Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
|32
|8
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|9
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|26
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|23
|11
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|12
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|13
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
|22
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|22
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|16
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|18
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|19
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|17
|20
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|15
|21
|Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
|14
|22
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|23
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|24
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|25
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|14
|26
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|27
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|28
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|29
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|31
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|11
|32
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|11
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|34
|Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|35
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|10
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|37
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|38
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|9
|39
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|9
|40
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|9
|41
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|8
|42
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|8
|43
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|44
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|7
|45
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
|7
|46
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|47
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina
|7
|48
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|49
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|50
|Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|51
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|6
|52
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|6
|53
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|6
|54
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|55
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|56
|Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|57
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|58
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|59
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
|5
|60
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|62
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|63
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|64
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|65
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|66
|Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ
|4
|67
|Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
|4
|68
|Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|69
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|4
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|4
|71
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|4
|72
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|73
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|74
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|75
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|76
|Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|77
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|78
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|79
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|80
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|3
|81
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|82
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|83
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|84
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|85
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|86
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|87
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|88
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|89
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|2
|90
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2
|91
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2
|92
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|93
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|94
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|95
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|96
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|97
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|98
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|255:26:04
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|1:03:27
|3
|Bahrain-Merida
|1:05:55
|4
|Cannondale-Drapac
|1:10:53
|5
|FDJ
|1:25:01
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:49:09
|7
|Team Sky
|2:02:50
|8
|Astana Pro Team
|2:03:13
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:19:37
|10
|Team Sunweb
|2:32:22
|11
|Quick-Step Floors
|2:41:36
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:46:10
|13
|Katusha-Alpecin
|2:49:37
|14
|Orica-Scott
|2:53:09
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|2:57:17
|16
|Dimension Data
|3:29:17
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:34:54
|18
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:48:54
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|4:27:23
|20
|Wilier Triestina
|6:25:23
|21
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|6:43:06
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|9:41:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|490
|pts
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|354
|3
|Team Sky
|305
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|292
|5
|Dimension Data
|286
|6
|Movistar Team
|277
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|266
|8
|Team Sunweb
|235
|9
|Bahrain-Merida
|211
|10
|Orica-Scott
|193
|11
|Cannondale-Drapac
|171
|12
|FDJ
|169
|13
|Wilier Triestina
|166
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|163
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|148
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|145
|17
|Gazprom – Rusvelo
|142
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|127
|19
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|78
|22
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|75
