Giro d'Italia: Landa finally gets his win in Piancavallo

Dumoulin distanced on final climb, loses maglia rosa to Quintana

Image 1 of 35

Mikel Landa wins stage 19 at the Giro D'Italia

Mikel Landa wins stage 19 at the Giro D'Italia
Image 2 of 35

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gained time on the climb to Piancavallo

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) gained time on the climb to Piancavallo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 35

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) comes in just behind Quintana

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) comes in just behind Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) comes in 1:09 ahead of Tom Dumoulin

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) comes in 1:09 ahead of Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 35

Nairo Quintana, Ilnur Zakarin and Thibaut Pinot at the front

Nairo Quintana, Ilnur Zakarin and Thibaut Pinot at the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 35

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in the cars

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in the cars
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 35

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 35

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) back among the team cars after being isolated

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) back among the team cars after being isolated
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 35

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) tried to go solo

Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) tried to go solo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 35

The breakaway grew after the midway point on stage 19

The breakaway grew after the midway point on stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 35

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) drops Rui Costa and heads to victory

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) drops Rui Costa and heads to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 35

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on the attack

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) on the attack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 35

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 35

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)

Mikel Landa (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) back in the maglia rosa on stage 19

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) back in the maglia rosa on stage 19
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 35

Quintana shadows Nibali

Quintana shadows Nibali
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 35

Tom Dumoulin chases to the line, losing 1:21 on Pinot

Tom Dumoulin chases to the line, losing 1:21 on Pinot
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali's Bahrain-Merida team set a brisk pace

Vincenzo Nibali's Bahrain-Merida team set a brisk pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 35

Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 35

Mikel Landa wins stage 19 at the Giro D'Italia

Mikel Landa wins stage 19 at the Giro D'Italia
Image 22 of 35

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) slipped out of the maglia rosa on stage 19

Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) slipped out of the maglia rosa on stage 19
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 35

Nairo Quintana in pink after stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana in pink after stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 24 of 35

Nairo Quintana in pink after stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia

Nairo Quintana in pink after stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 25 of 35

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the front group

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the front group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 35

Jurgen van den Broeck (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Jurgen van den Broeck (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 35

Fernado Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the ciclamino jersey

Fernado Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) in the ciclamino jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 35

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 35

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 35

Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale)

Clement Chevrier (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 35

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 35

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) mid-pack

Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) mid-pack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 35

Mikel Landa (Sky) tucked in the chase group

Mikel Landa (Sky) tucked in the chase group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 35

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 35

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

On another day of high drama and controversy Mikel Landa rescued Team Sky's Giro d'Italia with a hard fought win at Piancavallo on stage 18. The Spaniard attacked his breakaway companions inside the final 10 kilometres with Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) rounding out the top three.

While the break decided the stage, the brief early morning truce called between race leader Tom Dumoulin and his primary rivals, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana after the stage 17 polemics, was dissolved within the opening kilometres with the race leader caught behind an early split in controversial circumstances.

Although he was able to regain contact, Dumoulin cracked on the final climb and Quintana moved into the pink jersey with two stages remaining after putting a minute into the maglia rosa. Quintana now leads Dumoulin by 38 seconds, with Nibali a further five seconds in arrears.

The change in race leader, however, only told part of the story as Nibali and the impressive Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) also gained time. However, Dumoulin, who had looked imperious until now, managed his bad day well enough to remain the race favourite with one more individual time trial to come.

For Nibali, Quintana and now Pinot, there is still hope of winning the race, with stage 20 providing one last opportunity to explore whether Dumoulin's Giro foundations are about to crumble.

As for Quintana, his second spell in the maglia rosa in this year's race has come about through a measure of consistency and effective team tactics, rather than the out-and-out brilliance we have become accustomed to. Not for the first time in this year's race, he was left lacking after his team moved him into an excellent position and dispatched with Dumoulin. The Colombian appeared to struggle as Pinot, Nibali and Ilnur Zakarin all launched attacks on the final ascent. Quintana did manage to eke out a few extra seconds on a number of rivals before the line, but if he is to have a real chance of winning this year's Giro d'Italia, he must improve on stage 20.

How it unfolded

After Thursday's histrionics and the war of words that ended with Dumoulin telling the media that he hoped Nibali and Quintana lost their podium places, a truce was called with Nibali and Dumoulin ushered onto the pre-stage podium to air their differences and awkwardly make-up. The staged manner of Dumoulin's apology hinted, and Nibali's stifled acceptance more than hinted that the hostilities were far from over in this year's race and so it proved.

A sizeable group escaped early on, but on the long descent from the day's second climb a split in the main field occurred. Was this a repeat of a previous stage, when rivals had attacked Dumoulin just as he took a nature break. According to Sunweb - at the time – Dumoulin had indeed sat up and began to relieve himself just as Nibali and Quintana joined forces on the front, but at the finish the Dutchman was quick to point out that he had merely been caught on the wrong side of the racing, and that no foul play had taken place.

Regardless, the maglia rosa was plunged into crisis with the only saving grace the fact that his two countrymen in Bauke Mollema and Steven Kruijswijk had also been caught napping. With the gap spiralling towards two minutes their teams combined – along with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), to limit their losses, and by the time they reached the lower slopes of the next climb, the Sella Chianzutan, Dumoulin was back with the leaders.

That acceleration spelled the end for the early break, which initially had 6:30 over the peloton – before a lull in pace and the formation of a second move took off.

The break was formed of two moves but eventually came together with Clément Chevrier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), José Herrada (Movistar), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Jurgen Van den Boreck (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Ilia Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Clément Chevrier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Nicola Boem, Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Rudy Molard (FDJ), José Herrada, José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott), Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors), Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Matteo Busato and Ilia Koshevoy (Wilier-Southeast) combining.

Dumoulin, who showed no signs of struggling yet, put his Sunweb team on the front but the tactic was one of containment, with his weary team setting a place that allowed those in front to create a gap of almost 11 minutes.

Summit finish

With just one more true summit finish to go, this was perhaps the last realistic shot of usurping Dumoulin and his race lead, and it was Nibali's Bahrain machine that duly moved to the front of the reduced peloton with 30km to go. Their intent was clear, and the quickly isolated Dumoulin.

Up ahead, Sanchez was the first to attack from the break, leading a hopeful Molard with him as they tackled the early slopes of the final climb with 17km remaining. This brought a reaction from Sky, a team who have had little to celebrate on the race so far. They posted Henao on the front in a bid to keep Sanchez in check, with the group reduced to less than six riders as the gradient began to bite.

With the Astana rider at 21 seconds and Henao spent, it was Rui Costa who took off in pursuit, quickly followed by Landa and a dogged Rolland.

Further down the climb, Movistar blew the maglia rosa group to pieces with Victor De La Parte and Winner Anacona doing most of the damage. For the first time since Blockhaus, Dumoulin was on the backfoot. At first it looked as though he would pace himself back into contention, but it quickly became apparent that he was begging to suffer. Simon Geschke came to his leader's aid as up front Franco Pellizotti drove on at the front of the Nibali/Quintana group. Twice, Dumoulin came back but the third acceleration, just before the toughest part of the climb, saw him lose contact for good. It was now a case of limiting his losses.

Towards the top of the climb, Landa had caught and passed both a tiring Sanchez and then Rui Costa. The UAE rider linked up with Rolland in the hope of pulling Landa back on the flatter section of the climb but there would be no such scenario, with the Team Sky climber only adding to his advantage in the closing kilometres.

In the GC group, time was running out for the true contenders to put Dumoulin to the sword, but while they were running out of road they were also running out of men. Fresh troops arrived in the form of Visconti and Rojas as Kruijswijk began to fall back.

It was now or never for Quintana or Nibali, but while the podium challengers relied on their teams and seemed unable to make a real difference Pinot attacked with 7.5km to go. It was the Frenchman's best move of the race so far as he cut through the remnants of the main break and closed the gap on Nibali in third. The Italian raised the pace with Quintana glued to his wheel, but it was Zakarin who took flight next with Pozzovivo on his wheel.

For the briefest of moments, Quintana was in trouble, unable to respond immediately before an acceleration from the Colombian closed the gaps and ended the doubts that he would lose time to Nibali.

The increase in pace was too much for Dumoulin. He had bravely held his rivals at around 20 seconds but even though the road levelled out he was unable to respond when the favourites began their moves. Nibali drove for the line with 1.5km to go with a determined move to both hold off Pinot and increase his lead on Dumoulin, but it was Quintana who ended the day with pink, although that only told part of the story. With two days remaining, the top six are separated by just 1:30. This Giro is far from over.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky4:53:00
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:49
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:54
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:02:12
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:06
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:03:51
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina0:05:05
9Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina0:06:44
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:08:09
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:15
13Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:08:21
15Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:08:23
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
19Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:58
21Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott0:09:18
22Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:09:30
23Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
25Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
26Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ0:09:41
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:09:56
28Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:10:41
29Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
30Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:58
32Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:11:47
33Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:08
35Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
36Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
37Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:41
38François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:16
39Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:13:41
40Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:13:59
41Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
45Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:05
46Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
47Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:17:12
48Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:19:26
49Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb
50Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
51Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
52Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
53Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:19:38
55Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:20:59
56Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin
57Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
58Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:31
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
60Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
61Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:23
62Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
63Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
64Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
65Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott
66Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data
67Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina
68Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
69Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
70Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
71Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team
72Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data
73Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
74Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
75Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
76Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
77Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
78Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
79Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
82Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:23:28
83Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:12
84Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
85Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:25:41
86Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
87Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo0:26:23
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:28:11
89Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
90Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
92Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina
93José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe
94Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
95Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
97Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
98Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
99Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
100Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
101Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina
102Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
103Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
104Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data
106Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
107Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
108Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
110Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
111Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
112Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
113Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
115Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
117Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
118Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
119Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
120Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
121Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
122Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
123Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac
124Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
125Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
126Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
127Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
128Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
129Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
130Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
132Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
133Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
134Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
135Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
136Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
137Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
138Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
139Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
140Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
142Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
143Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
144Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo
145Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac
147Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
148Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
149Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
150Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
151Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
152José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
153Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
154Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
155Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
156Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
157Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
158Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo0:29:54
159Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
160Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
161Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
162Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
163Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
164Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:25
DNFBram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky15pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac13
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates12
4Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors8
5Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
6Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
7Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
8Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo5
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
10Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data4
11Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
12Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1
13Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
15Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-2
16Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott-5
17Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Passo Monte Croce Comelico/Kreuzbergpa, km. 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
3Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data2
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Sella Chianzutan, km. 104
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky15pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team8
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac2
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Piancavallo, km. 191
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky35pts
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates18
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac12
4Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team9
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
6Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
8Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Sappada, km. 47
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data6
3Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
5Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Maniago, km. 156
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors10pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac6
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky2
5Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates11pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
3Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky10
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky7
5Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
6Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
8Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data4
9Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
11Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
12Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1
13Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
14Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team14:59:02
2Movistar Team0:06:47
3FDJ0:07:18
4AG2R La Mondiale0:10:58
5Team Sky0:11:15
6Quick-Step Floors0:13:47
7Trek-Segafredo0:14:28
8Wilier Triestina0:15:10
9Bahrain-Merida0:15:29
10UAE Team Emirates0:15:51
11Bardiani CSF0:17:10
12Gazprom – Rusvelo0:19:20
13Cannondale-Drapac0:19:33
14Orica-Scott0:21:00
15Team Sunweb0:29:53
16Katusha-Alpecin0:30:11
17Bora-Hansgrohe0:30:58
18Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:33
19CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:39:55
20Dimension Data0:40:43
21Lotto Soudal0:43:40
22BMC Racing Team0:50:58

Super Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky66pts
2UAE Team Emirates37
3Cannondale-Drapac31
4Astana Pro Team28
5Quick-Step Floors18
6Wilier Triestina15
7Gazprom – Rusvelo12
8Bardiani CSF10
9FDJ5
10Dimension Data5
11AG2R La Mondiale4
12Katusha-Alpecin3
13Bora-Hansgrohe3
14Orica-Scott1
15Movistar Team
16Trek-Segafredo
17Bahrain-Merida
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Team Sunweb
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Lotto Soudal
22BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 19
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team85:02:40
2Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:38
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:43
4Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:53
5Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:30
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:02:48
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott0:06:35
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:07:03
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:37
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:37
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:14:13
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:32
14Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:17:38
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:19:15
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:26:04
17Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:31:44
18Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:32:39
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:22
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:33:37
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:45:09
22Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:50:19
23Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac0:56:04
24Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:56:13
25Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:13
26Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:57:39
27Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1:09:59
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1:10:46
29Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:20:17
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:21:19
31Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott1:23:26
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:02
33Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin1:26:14
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1:27:15
35Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:28:04
36Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team1:29:00
37Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data1:30:18
38Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:34:20
39Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1:34:34
40Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ1:38:24
41Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo1:39:57
42Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1:40:41
43Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac1:47:08
44Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:53:49
45Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:55:26
46Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors1:57:06
47Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data1:57:16
48François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:57:24
49Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1:57:57
50Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:58:43
51Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina1:58:45
52Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2:01:22
53Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:02:35
54Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal2:05:48
55Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data2:11:24
56Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ2:12:47
57Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo2:13:40
58Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb2:15:32
59Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:16:10
60José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe2:18:38
61Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team2:19:20
62Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky2:19:47
63José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin2:20:52
64Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:22:47
65Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott2:24:29
66Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:26:32
67Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2:28:00
68Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:32:30
69Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb2:33:38
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:36:53
71Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2:37:54
72Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:41:39
73Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:42:45
74Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:48:11
75Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina2:48:52
76Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ2:49:18
77Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:49:35
78Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida2:49:47
79Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:50:04
80Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb2:52:36
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:52:58
82Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ2:54:11
83Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data2:55:26
84Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:01:06
85Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac3:02:25
86Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac3:05:40
87Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team3:06:56
88Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:08:04
89Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:08:11
90Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:09:36
91Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team3:10:29
92Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:12:34
93Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:13:56
94Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:14:07
95Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:17:03
96Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal3:17:41
97Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:18:11
98Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo3:18:32
99Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data3:24:00
100Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina3:28:24
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3:29:41
102Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida3:30:29
103Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ3:32:34
104Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:32:49
105Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3:34:16
106Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:35:27
107Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ3:35:49
108Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:35:56
109Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data3:36:38
110Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3:38:02
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3:39:16
112Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe3:40:39
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:41:59
114Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:42:08
115Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb3:42:32
116Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin3:42:59
117Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:43:09
118Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:43:58
119Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3:44:13
120Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina3:44:32
121Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:45:33
122Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:45:46
123Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:46:26
124Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:46:45
125Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors3:46:46
126Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott3:47:32
127Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott3:50:46
128Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe3:51:56
129Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:51:57
130Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors3:52:35
131Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3:53:06
132Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3:54:01
133Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo3:54:29
134Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3:56:44
135Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates3:56:52
136Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:56:54
137Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:00:10
138Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina4:00:49
139Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal4:01:01
140Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4:01:59
141Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky4:02:12
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott4:02:18
143Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac4:02:54
144Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4:04:08
145Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:04:59
146Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott4:08:18
147Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4:13:47
148Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:19:11
149Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4:19:23
150Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin4:23:10
151Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors4:24:06
152Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates4:24:19
153Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:24:25
154Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4:25:48
155Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:26:07
156Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors4:27:07
157Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb4:27:32
158Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina4:31:44
159Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:32:43
160Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4:34:43
161Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe4:41:19
162Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:45:58
163Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4:50:07
164Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina5:09:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors325pts
2Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo192
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe117
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data100
5Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe98
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo76
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data76
8Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina70
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates70
10Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team68
11Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb67
12Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky63
13Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team56
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors56
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida52
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ52
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF52
18Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors50
19Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates48
20Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac47
21Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
22Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice42
23Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo41
24Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo40
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
26Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team38
27Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott37
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team34
29Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates33
30Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
31Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates32
32Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data30
33Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida27
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale25
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo25
36Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin24
37Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina24
38Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac22
39Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo22
40Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina22
41Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors20
42Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
43Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors16
44Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data16
45Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
46Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice16
47Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates15
48Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team15
49Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo15
50Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors12
51Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida12
52Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
53Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
54Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data11
55Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates11
56Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe11
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
59Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors10
61Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
62Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky9
63Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe9
64Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky8
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
66Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team8
67Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
68Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
69Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
70Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac6
71Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
72Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
73Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
74Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
75Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky6
76Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
77Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky6
79Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky6
80Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data5
81Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina5
82Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac4
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
84Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott4
85Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data4
86Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team3
87Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
88José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe3
89Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
90Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
91Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ2
92Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
93Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
94Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
95Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott2
96Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
97Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors2
98Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
99Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
100Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
101Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1
102Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team1
103Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1
104Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
106Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
107Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team-1
108Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team-1
109Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb-1
110Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal-4
111Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb-5
112Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-5
113Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ-5
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida-5
115Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin-5
116Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott-5
117Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac-5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky224pts
2Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team118
3Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data104
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac70
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team64
6Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data56
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb51
8Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky49
9Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates46
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin46
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ41
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data34
13Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates31
14Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice30
15Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors27
16Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data26
17Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo26
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida24
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team24
20Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo23
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo23
23Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data22
24Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky21
25Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale19
27Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky18
28Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team16
29Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac16
30Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac16
31Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
32Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
33Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
34Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo11
35Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
36Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe9
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo9
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
39Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ9
40Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe8
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida8
42Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice7
43Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
44Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina6
45Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina6
46Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
47Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
48Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott4
49Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo4
50Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
51Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
52Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina3
53Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors3
54Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
55Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team2
56Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo2
58Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2
59Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo2
60Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
61Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team1
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
63Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo1
64Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina1
65Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
67Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
68Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin1
69Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina1
70Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data55pts
2Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo54
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina39
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors32
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo28
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice20
8Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo20
10Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates19
11Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky18
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data18
13Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
14Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data17
15Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
16Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo16
17Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
18Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky13
19Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data13
20Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe13
21Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky12
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors12
23Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data12
24Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo12
25Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina12
26Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors11
27Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac11
28Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors10
29Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates10
30Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
31Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates9
32Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data9
33Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
34Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina9
35Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
36Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team7
37Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
38Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
39Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
40Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb6
41Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo6
42Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe6
43Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
44Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
45Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
46Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
47Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina4
48Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
49Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
50Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
51Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
52Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
54Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
55Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
56Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
57Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe3
58Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
59Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
60Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
61Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors3
62Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
63Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
64Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates2
65Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team2
66Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
67Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky2
68Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ2
69Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
70Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
72Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors1
73Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
74Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky60pts
2Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors57
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac36
4Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data34
5Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo34
6Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo33
7Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data32
8Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
9Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team26
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb23
11Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ23
12Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates23
13Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina22
14Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates22
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin20
16Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe20
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates19
18Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF19
19Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe17
20Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data15
21Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data14
22Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky14
23Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates14
24Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data14
25Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo14
26Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
27Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
28Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team12
29Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida12
31Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida11
32Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data11
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors10
34Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
35Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo10
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale10
37Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team9
38Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky9
39Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo9
40Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina9
41Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors8
42Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo8
43Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates8
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky7
45Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo7
46Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors7
47Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina7
48Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
49Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
50Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
51Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina6
52Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ6
53Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice6
54Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe6
55Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors5
56Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates5
57Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
58Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors5
59Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott5
60Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team5
61Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
62Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
63Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo4
64Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors4
65Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe4
66Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ4
67Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac4
68Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team4
69Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal4
70Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb4
71Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe4
72Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo4
73Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
74Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
75Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
76Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates3
77Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
78Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky3
79Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
80Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team3
81Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
83Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
84Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
85Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
86Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb2
87Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
88Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac2
89Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2
90Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2
91Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2
92Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1
93Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac1
94Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
95Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
96Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida1
97Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1
98Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team255:26:04
2AG2R La Mondiale1:03:27
3Bahrain-Merida1:05:55
4Cannondale-Drapac1:10:53
5FDJ1:25:01
6UAE Team Emirates1:49:09
7Team Sky2:02:50
8Astana Pro Team2:03:13
9Trek-Segafredo2:19:37
10Team Sunweb2:32:22
11Quick-Step Floors2:41:36
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:46:10
13Katusha-Alpecin2:49:37
14Orica-Scott2:53:09
15BMC Racing Team2:57:17
16Dimension Data3:29:17
17Bora-Hansgrohe3:34:54
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:48:54
19Lotto Soudal4:27:23
20Wilier Triestina6:25:23
21Gazprom – Rusvelo6:43:06
22Bardiani CSF9:41:10

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors490pts
2UAE Team Emirates354
3Team Sky305
4Bora-Hansgrohe292
5Dimension Data286
6Movistar Team277
7Trek-Segafredo266
8Team Sunweb235
9Bahrain-Merida211
10Orica-Scott193
11Cannondale-Drapac171
12FDJ169
13Wilier Triestina166
14Lotto Soudal163
15Astana Pro Team148
16Katusha-Alpecin145
17Gazprom – Rusvelo142
18BMC Racing Team127
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo96
20AG2R La Mondiale92
21Bardiani CSF78
22CCC Sprandi Polkowice75

