On another day of high drama and controversy Mikel Landa rescued Team Sky's Giro d'Italia with a hard fought win at Piancavallo on stage 18. The Spaniard attacked his breakaway companions inside the final 10 kilometres with Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) and Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) rounding out the top three.

While the break decided the stage, the brief early morning truce called between race leader Tom Dumoulin and his primary rivals, Vincenzo Nibali and Nairo Quintana after the stage 17 polemics, was dissolved within the opening kilometres with the race leader caught behind an early split in controversial circumstances.

Although he was able to regain contact, Dumoulin cracked on the final climb and Quintana moved into the pink jersey with two stages remaining after putting a minute into the maglia rosa. Quintana now leads Dumoulin by 38 seconds, with Nibali a further five seconds in arrears.

The change in race leader, however, only told part of the story as Nibali and the impressive Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) also gained time. However, Dumoulin, who had looked imperious until now, managed his bad day well enough to remain the race favourite with one more individual time trial to come.

For Nibali, Quintana and now Pinot, there is still hope of winning the race, with stage 20 providing one last opportunity to explore whether Dumoulin's Giro foundations are about to crumble.

As for Quintana, his second spell in the maglia rosa in this year's race has come about through a measure of consistency and effective team tactics, rather than the out-and-out brilliance we have become accustomed to. Not for the first time in this year's race, he was left lacking after his team moved him into an excellent position and dispatched with Dumoulin. The Colombian appeared to struggle as Pinot, Nibali and Ilnur Zakarin all launched attacks on the final ascent. Quintana did manage to eke out a few extra seconds on a number of rivals before the line, but if he is to have a real chance of winning this year's Giro d'Italia, he must improve on stage 20.

How it unfolded

After Thursday's histrionics and the war of words that ended with Dumoulin telling the media that he hoped Nibali and Quintana lost their podium places, a truce was called with Nibali and Dumoulin ushered onto the pre-stage podium to air their differences and awkwardly make-up. The staged manner of Dumoulin's apology hinted, and Nibali's stifled acceptance more than hinted that the hostilities were far from over in this year's race and so it proved.

A sizeable group escaped early on, but on the long descent from the day's second climb a split in the main field occurred. Was this a repeat of a previous stage, when rivals had attacked Dumoulin just as he took a nature break. According to Sunweb - at the time – Dumoulin had indeed sat up and began to relieve himself just as Nibali and Quintana joined forces on the front, but at the finish the Dutchman was quick to point out that he had merely been caught on the wrong side of the racing, and that no foul play had taken place.

Regardless, the maglia rosa was plunged into crisis with the only saving grace the fact that his two countrymen in Bauke Mollema and Steven Kruijswijk had also been caught napping. With the gap spiralling towards two minutes their teams combined – along with Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), to limit their losses, and by the time they reached the lower slopes of the next climb, the Sella Chianzutan, Dumoulin was back with the leaders.

That acceleration spelled the end for the early break, which initially had 6:30 over the peloton – before a lull in pace and the formation of a second move took off.

The break was formed of two moves but eventually came together with Clément Chevrier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Pello Bilbao (Astana), Nicola Boem (Bardiani-CSF), Gregor Mühlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe), Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac), Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Tobias Ludvigsson (FDJ), Evgeny Shalunov (Gazprom-Rusvelo), José Herrada (Movistar), Dries Devenyns (Quick-Step Floors), Daniel Teklehaimanot (Dimension Data), Jurgen Van den Boreck (LottoNL-Jumbo), Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Ilia Koshevoy (Wilier-Selle Italia), Giovanni Visconti (Bahrain-Merida), Clément Chevrier (Ag2r La Mondiale), Nicola Boem, Lorenzo Rota (Bardiani-CSF), Rudy Molard (FDJ), José Herrada, José Joaquin Rojas (Movistar), Ruben Plaza (Orica-Scott), Eros Capecchi (Quick-Step Floors), Mikel Landa (Team Sky), Matteo Busato and Ilia Koshevoy (Wilier-Southeast) combining.

Dumoulin, who showed no signs of struggling yet, put his Sunweb team on the front but the tactic was one of containment, with his weary team setting a place that allowed those in front to create a gap of almost 11 minutes.

Summit finish

With just one more true summit finish to go, this was perhaps the last realistic shot of usurping Dumoulin and his race lead, and it was Nibali's Bahrain machine that duly moved to the front of the reduced peloton with 30km to go. Their intent was clear, and the quickly isolated Dumoulin.

Up ahead, Sanchez was the first to attack from the break, leading a hopeful Molard with him as they tackled the early slopes of the final climb with 17km remaining. This brought a reaction from Sky, a team who have had little to celebrate on the race so far. They posted Henao on the front in a bid to keep Sanchez in check, with the group reduced to less than six riders as the gradient began to bite.

With the Astana rider at 21 seconds and Henao spent, it was Rui Costa who took off in pursuit, quickly followed by Landa and a dogged Rolland.

Further down the climb, Movistar blew the maglia rosa group to pieces with Victor De La Parte and Winner Anacona doing most of the damage. For the first time since Blockhaus, Dumoulin was on the backfoot. At first it looked as though he would pace himself back into contention, but it quickly became apparent that he was begging to suffer. Simon Geschke came to his leader's aid as up front Franco Pellizotti drove on at the front of the Nibali/Quintana group. Twice, Dumoulin came back but the third acceleration, just before the toughest part of the climb, saw him lose contact for good. It was now a case of limiting his losses.

Towards the top of the climb, Landa had caught and passed both a tiring Sanchez and then Rui Costa. The UAE rider linked up with Rolland in the hope of pulling Landa back on the flatter section of the climb but there would be no such scenario, with the Team Sky climber only adding to his advantage in the closing kilometres.

In the GC group, time was running out for the true contenders to put Dumoulin to the sword, but while they were running out of road they were also running out of men. Fresh troops arrived in the form of Visconti and Rojas as Kruijswijk began to fall back.

It was now or never for Quintana or Nibali, but while the podium challengers relied on their teams and seemed unable to make a real difference Pinot attacked with 7.5km to go. It was the Frenchman's best move of the race so far as he cut through the remnants of the main break and closed the gap on Nibali in third. The Italian raised the pace with Quintana glued to his wheel, but it was Zakarin who took flight next with Pozzovivo on his wheel.

For the briefest of moments, Quintana was in trouble, unable to respond immediately before an acceleration from the Colombian closed the gaps and ended the doubts that he would lose time to Nibali.

The increase in pace was too much for Dumoulin. He had bravely held his rivals at around 20 seconds but even though the road levelled out he was unable to respond when the favourites began their moves. Nibali drove for the line with 1.5km to go with a determined move to both hold off Pinot and increase his lead on Dumoulin, but it was Quintana who ended the day with pink, although that only told part of the story. With two days remaining, the top six are separated by just 1:30. This Giro is far from over.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 4:53:00 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:49 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:54 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:02:12 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:06 6 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:03:51 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 0:05:05 9 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 0:06:44 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:08:09 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:15 13 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:08:21 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:23 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 19 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:58 21 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 0:09:18 22 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:09:30 23 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 25 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 0:09:41 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:09:56 28 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:41 29 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 30 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:58 32 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:47 33 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:08 35 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 36 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 37 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:41 38 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:16 39 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:41 40 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:13:59 41 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 44 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 45 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:05 46 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 47 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:17:12 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:26 49 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 50 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 51 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 52 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 53 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:19:38 55 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:20:59 56 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 57 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 58 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:31 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 60 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 61 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:23 62 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 63 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 64 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 65 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 66 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 67 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 68 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 69 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 70 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 71 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 72 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 73 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 74 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 75 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 76 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 78 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 79 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 82 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:23:28 83 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:12 84 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 85 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:25:41 86 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 87 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:26:23 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:28:11 89 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 90 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 92 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 93 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 94 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 95 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 97 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 98 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 99 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 100 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 101 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 102 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 103 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 104 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 106 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 107 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 108 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 110 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 111 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 112 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 113 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 114 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 115 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 117 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 118 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 120 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 121 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 122 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 123 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 124 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 125 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 127 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 128 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 129 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 130 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 132 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 133 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 134 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 135 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 136 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 137 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 138 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 139 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 140 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 142 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 143 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 144 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 145 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 147 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 148 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 149 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 151 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 152 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 153 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 154 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 155 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 156 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 157 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 158 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:54 159 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 160 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 161 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 162 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 163 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 164 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:25 DNF Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 13 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 12 4 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 8 5 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 6 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 7 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 8 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 5 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 10 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 4 11 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 12 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1 13 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 15 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina -2 16 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott -5 17 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Passo Monte Croce Comelico/Kreuzbergpa, km. 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 3 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 2 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Sella Chianzutan, km. 104 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 2 6 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Piancavallo, km. 191 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 35 pts 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 18 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 12 4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 9 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 6 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 8 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Sappada, km. 47 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 6 3 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 4 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 5 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Maniago, km. 156 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 10 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 6 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 5 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 11 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 3 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 10 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 8 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 4 9 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 11 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1 13 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 14 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 14:59:02 2 Movistar Team 0:06:47 3 FDJ 0:07:18 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:58 5 Team Sky 0:11:15 6 Quick-Step Floors 0:13:47 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:14:28 8 Wilier Triestina 0:15:10 9 Bahrain-Merida 0:15:29 10 UAE Team Emirates 0:15:51 11 Bardiani CSF 0:17:10 12 Gazprom – Rusvelo 0:19:20 13 Cannondale-Drapac 0:19:33 14 Orica-Scott 0:21:00 15 Team Sunweb 0:29:53 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:30:11 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:58 18 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:33 19 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:39:55 20 Dimension Data 0:40:43 21 Lotto Soudal 0:43:40 22 BMC Racing Team 0:50:58

Super Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 66 pts 2 UAE Team Emirates 37 3 Cannondale-Drapac 31 4 Astana Pro Team 28 5 Quick-Step Floors 18 6 Wilier Triestina 15 7 Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 8 Bardiani CSF 10 9 FDJ 5 10 Dimension Data 5 11 AG2R La Mondiale 4 12 Katusha-Alpecin 3 13 Bora-Hansgrohe 3 14 Orica-Scott 1 15 Movistar Team 16 Trek-Segafredo 17 Bahrain-Merida 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Team Sunweb 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Lotto Soudal 22 BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 19 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 85:02:40 2 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:43 4 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:53 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:21 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:30 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:48 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 0:06:35 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:07:03 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:37 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:37 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:14:13 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:32 14 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:17:38 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:19:15 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:26:04 17 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:31:44 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:39 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:22 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:33:37 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:45:09 22 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:50:19 23 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 0:56:04 24 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:56:13 25 Stef Clement (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:13 26 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:57:39 27 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1:09:59 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1:10:46 29 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:20:17 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:21:19 31 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 1:23:26 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:02 33 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Katusha-Alpecin 1:26:14 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1:27:15 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:28:04 36 Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team 1:29:00 37 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 1:30:18 38 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:34:20 39 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:34:34 40 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 1:38:24 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:39:57 42 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1:40:41 43 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 1:47:08 44 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:53:49 45 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:55:26 46 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 1:57:06 47 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 1:57:16 48 François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:57:24 49 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1:57:57 50 Michal Schlegel (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:58:43 51 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina 1:58:45 52 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2:01:22 53 Jose Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:02:35 54 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 2:05:48 55 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 2:11:24 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 2:12:47 57 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2:13:40 58 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 2:15:32 59 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:16:10 60 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:18:38 61 Victor De La Parte (Spa) Movistar Team 2:19:20 62 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 2:19:47 63 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 2:20:52 64 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:22:47 65 Carlos Verona (Spa) Orica-Scott 2:24:29 66 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:26:32 67 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2:28:00 68 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:32:30 69 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 2:33:38 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:36:53 71 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2:37:54 72 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:41:39 73 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:42:45 74 Clement Chevrier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:48:11 75 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 2:48:52 76 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 2:49:18 77 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:49:35 78 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 2:49:47 79 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:50:04 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 2:52:36 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:52:58 82 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 2:54:11 83 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 2:55:26 84 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:01:06 85 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3:02:25 86 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Cannondale-Drapac 3:05:40 87 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3:06:56 88 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:08:04 89 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:08:11 90 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:09:36 91 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 3:10:29 92 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:12:34 93 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:13:56 94 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:14:07 95 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:17:03 96 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 3:17:41 97 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:18:11 98 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 3:18:32 99 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 3:24:00 100 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 3:28:24 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3:29:41 102 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 3:30:29 103 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 3:32:34 104 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:32:49 105 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3:34:16 106 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:35:27 107 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 3:35:49 108 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:35:56 109 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 3:36:38 110 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3:38:02 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:16 112 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:40:39 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:41:59 114 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:42:08 115 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 3:42:32 116 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 3:42:59 117 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:43:09 118 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:43:58 119 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3:44:13 120 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3:44:32 121 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:45:33 122 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:45:46 123 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:46:26 124 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:46:45 125 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 3:46:46 126 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 3:47:32 127 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 3:50:46 128 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:51:56 129 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:51:57 130 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 3:52:35 131 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3:53:06 132 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3:54:01 133 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 3:54:29 134 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3:56:44 135 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3:56:52 136 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:56:54 137 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:00:10 138 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 4:00:49 139 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4:01:01 140 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4:01:59 141 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 4:02:12 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 4:02:18 143 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 4:02:54 144 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4:04:08 145 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:04:59 146 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 4:08:18 147 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4:13:47 148 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:19:11 149 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4:19:23 150 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 4:23:10 151 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 4:24:06 152 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4:24:19 153 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:24:25 154 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4:25:48 155 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:26:07 156 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 4:27:07 157 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb 4:27:32 158 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 4:31:44 159 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:32:43 160 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4:34:43 161 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 4:41:19 162 Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:45:58 163 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4:50:07 164 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5:09:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 325 pts 2 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 192 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 117 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 100 5 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 98 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 76 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 76 8 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 70 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 70 10 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 11 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 67 12 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 63 13 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 56 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 56 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 52 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 52 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 52 18 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 50 19 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 48 20 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 47 21 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 22 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 23 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 41 24 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 40 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 26 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 38 27 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 37 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 34 29 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 33 30 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 31 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 32 32 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 30 33 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 27 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 25 36 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 24 37 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 24 38 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 22 39 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 22 40 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 22 41 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 20 42 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 43 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 16 44 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 16 45 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 46 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 15 48 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 49 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 15 50 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 12 51 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 12 52 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 53 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 54 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 11 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 11 56 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 11 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 59 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 10 61 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 62 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 9 63 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 64 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 8 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 66 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 8 67 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 68 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 69 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 70 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 6 71 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 72 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 73 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 74 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 75 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 6 76 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 77 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 6 79 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 6 80 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 5 81 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 5 82 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 4 83 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 84 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott 4 85 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 4 86 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 3 87 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 88 José Mendes (Por) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 89 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 90 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 91 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 2 92 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 93 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 94 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 95 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott 2 96 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 97 Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 2 98 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 99 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 100 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 101 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1 102 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 1 103 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1 104 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 106 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 107 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team -1 108 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team -1 109 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb -1 110 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal -4 111 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb -5 112 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina -5 113 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ -5 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida -5 115 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin -5 116 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott -5 117 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac -5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 224 pts 2 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 118 3 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 104 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 70 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 64 6 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 56 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 51 8 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 49 9 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 46 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 46 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 41 12 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 34 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 31 14 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 30 15 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 27 16 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 26 17 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 24 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 24 20 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 23 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 23 23 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 22 24 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 21 25 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 19 27 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 18 28 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 16 29 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 16 30 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 16 31 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 32 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 33 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 34 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 11 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 36 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 9 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 9 40 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 8 42 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 7 43 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 44 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina 6 45 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 6 46 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 47 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 48 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-Scott 4 49 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 4 50 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 51 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 52 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 3 53 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 3 54 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 55 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 2 56 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 2 58 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2 59 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 2 60 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 61 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 1 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 63 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 1 64 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 1 65 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 67 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 68 Alberto Losada (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 1 69 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 1 70 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 55 pts 2 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 54 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 39 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 32 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 28 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 8 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 20 10 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 11 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 18 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 18 13 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 14 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 17 15 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 16 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 16 17 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 18 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 13 19 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 13 20 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 21 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 12 22 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 23 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 24 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 12 25 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 12 26 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 11 27 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 11 28 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 10 29 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 30 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 31 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 9 32 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 9 33 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 34 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 9 35 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 36 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 7 37 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 38 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 39 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 40 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 6 41 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 6 42 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 43 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 44 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 45 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 46 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 47 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 4 48 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 49 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 50 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 51 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 52 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 54 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 55 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 56 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 57 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 58 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 59 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 60 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 61 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 3 62 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 63 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 64 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 65 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 2 66 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 67 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 2 68 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 2 69 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 70 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 71 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 72 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 1 73 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 74 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 60 pts 2 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 57 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Cannondale-Drapac 36 4 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) Dimension Data 34 5 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 34 6 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 33 7 Omar Fraile (Spa) Dimension Data 32 8 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 9 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 26 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 23 11 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 23 12 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 23 13 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina 22 14 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 22 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 20 16 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 20 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 19 18 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 19 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe 17 20 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 15 21 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 14 22 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 14 23 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 14 24 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 14 25 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 14 26 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 27 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 28 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 12 29 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 12 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 11 32 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 11 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 10 34 Dmitriy Kozontchuk (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 35 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 10 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 37 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 38 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 9 39 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 9 40 Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Wilier Triestina 9 41 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 8 42 Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 8 43 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 8 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 7 45 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Gazprom – Rusvelo 7 46 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors 7 47 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Wilier Triestina 7 48 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 49 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 50 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 51 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina 6 52 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 6 53 Jan Tratnik (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 6 54 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 55 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 56 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 5 57 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 58 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 5 59 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott 5 60 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 5 61 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 62 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 63 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 4 64 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 4 65 Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 66 Rudy Molard (Fra) FDJ 4 67 Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale-Drapac 4 68 Jose Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 4 69 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 4 70 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 4 71 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe 4 72 Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 4 73 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 74 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 75 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 76 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 77 Felix Großschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 78 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 3 79 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 80 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 3 81 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 82 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 83 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 84 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 85 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 86 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 87 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 88 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 2 89 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2 90 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2 91 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2 92 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1 93 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 1 94 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 95 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 96 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 1 97 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1 98 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 255:26:04 2 AG2R La Mondiale 1:03:27 3 Bahrain-Merida 1:05:55 4 Cannondale-Drapac 1:10:53 5 FDJ 1:25:01 6 UAE Team Emirates 1:49:09 7 Team Sky 2:02:50 8 Astana Pro Team 2:03:13 9 Trek-Segafredo 2:19:37 10 Team Sunweb 2:32:22 11 Quick-Step Floors 2:41:36 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:46:10 13 Katusha-Alpecin 2:49:37 14 Orica-Scott 2:53:09 15 BMC Racing Team 2:57:17 16 Dimension Data 3:29:17 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 3:34:54 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:48:54 19 Lotto Soudal 4:27:23 20 Wilier Triestina 6:25:23 21 Gazprom – Rusvelo 6:43:06 22 Bardiani CSF 9:41:10