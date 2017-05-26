Giro d'Italia: Stage 19 highlights - Video

Nairo Quintana, Ilnur Zakarin and Thibaut Pinot at the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia was one of the last chances for the GC contenders to unseat Tom Dumoulin (LottoNL-Jumbo), and although Nairo Quintana (Movistar) managed to gain enough time to take the maglia rosa - will it be enough in Milan?

Mikel Landa (Team Sky) finally climbed onto the stage winner's podium after three near misses in the race, after making the day's breakaway. The GC battle heated up on the climb to Piancavallo, where Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) was the big winner of the day, chipping more time out of the top three - he finished 12 seconds ahead of Quintana, 14 ahead of Vincenzo Nibali, and 1:21 over Dumoulin, but will need every second when it comes to the 29.3km final time trial.

Quintana and Nibali each put time into Dumoulin, with the Movistar rider taking the race lead by 38 seconds on Dumoulin, and Nibali five further seconds in arrears. With one more mountain stage to come, and the Dutchman showing weakness, the penultimate stage is sure to produce some fireworks.