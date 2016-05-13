Image 1 of 47 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) throws his arms up in the air after winning stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Greipel looks behind to check his winning margin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 The clouds make way for blue skies (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Movistar keep Alejandro Valverde out of harm's way (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 47 Stefan Kung did his best to hold off the peloton in the closing stages (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 47 Lotto Soudal and IAM Cycling were prominent in the final kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 47 Greipel punches the air (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 47 Greipel celebrates with his teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 47 Greipel is congratulated by a Team Sky rider (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 47 Another bottle of champagne for Tum Dumoulin to uncork (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 47 Marcel Kittel crosses the line after puncturing 5km out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 47 The race splits up during a chaotic opening hour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 47 The race splits up during a chaotic opening hour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 47 The three early breakaway riders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 47 Game over for Kittel after his puncture (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 47 Bob Jungels remains in the white jersey for best young rider (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 47 Tim Wellens takes the blue jersey as leader of the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 47 Andre Greipel is the new leader of the points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 47 Kung goes solo with a beautiful backdrop (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 47 The six breakaway men (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 47 Cunego and Wellens go for the top of the first climb of the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 47 Clouds gather above the Apennines (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 47 Giant-Alpecin worked well to protect Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 47 Lotto Soudal hit the podium as the day's best team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 47 The riders pass by a castle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 47 The sprint is opened up round the final bend (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 47 Pippo Pozzato punctured late on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 47 The sprint in full swing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 47 Clouds gather as the stage saw intermittent rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 47 Cunego on the attack in a futile bid for KOM points (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 47 Kung trying to hold off the pack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 47 Andre Greipel celebrates his second win of the 2016 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 33 of 47 The main six-man break plough on (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 34 of 47 Riders await the start of the race (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 35 of 47 The early three-man break make their way up the first climb (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 36 of 47 The race rolls out of Sulmona (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 37 of 47 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets a second victory at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 47 The peloton sprint for the finish line of stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 47 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 47 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 47 Pink jersey Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) given a pizza before the stage 7 start in Sulmona Image 42 of 47 Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) signs in for the start of stage 7 in Sulmona Image 43 of 47 The peloton rolls out of Sulmona for the start of stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia Image 44 of 47 The pack rides during the 7th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia Image 45 of 47 Switzerland's Stefan Kung rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia Image 46 of 47 Dutch pink jersey Tom Dumoulin (C) rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, between Sulmona and Foligno Image 47 of 47 The pack rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, between Sulmona and Foligno

Andre Greipel took his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia and gave Lotto Soudal a third consecutive victory with another well-timed sprint victory.

The German ‘Gorilla’ seemed to have lost his place at the front in the hectic twisting finish but flexed his muscles and used his speed to somehow emerge as Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) launched is sprint. Greipel followed Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) out of the traffic and then kicked to the line. Greipel has now won stages in the last 10 Grand Tours he has ridden. It was a masterful display of sprinting, especially because it was far more than just a surge to the finish.

Six Italian sprinters finished in the top ten but again missed out on victory. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) was second and Modolo was third and could only bow their heads in defeat yet again. Ewan managed to hang on for fourth but must have known he failed to finish off a fantastic opportunity to win.

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) had fought to survive over the climbs but was taken out of the sprint due to a puncture just five kilometres from the line.

Greipel took time to look for his Lotto Soudal teammates after the finish and celebrated with them. They played a key role in his victory both during the stage chasing the break and in the lead out. Greipel also took the red points jersey, while Tim Wellens took the blue climber’s jersey.

“It was a hard day, a really hard day,” Greipel explained. “There was a strong break upfront but my team did an amazing job again. They killed themselves to bring the race back together.”

“We knew it was going to be a tricky finish with the corners and the crosswinds. I had two guys going a bit too early, maybe, but I was over the moon with their performances. I was looking for a wheel to follow, I thought it was going to be too late but luckily I found a way through. I still had good power left so I was looking for a gap and Modolo stayed on his line so I found the gap and launched my sprint.”

“If we were playing football we'd say we've scored a hat trick with three consecutive stage wins. We were already happy with our Giro so far and now we have won three of the seven stages, so it has been amazing.”

Day off for Dumoulin

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished safely in the peloton and so kept he leader’s pink jersey. He was happy to keep the jersey for another day but was irritated by the tactics of the Nippo Vini Fantini team who rode to set up Damiano Cunego so he could fight for the points on the early climb of the day.





“On the climb they went really fast and there were a lot of attacks and the bunch split but I had Tobias Ludvigsson with me and eventually a good break went, and everything came back and it was fairly controlled. But it was a hard day again.”

Dumoulin leads Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) by 26 seconds, with big favourites Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at 41 seconds, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at 47 seconds and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) at 1:08. He faces a challenging weekend with a dirt road climb before the finish in Arezzo on Saturday and then the rolling 40km time trial in the Chianti vineyards on Sunday.

“I did Strade Bianche two times and I really liked it. I’m looking forward to it,” Dumoulin claimed.

“The time trial is a really important stage. It’s one of my key points of the Giro for me. But it suits me and I hope to win it. It’s difficult to tell how much time I can gain on my rivals but I like the course, it’s up and down, but it means it also suits other riders like Nibali too.”

“Of course I’m a little scared of third week, I didn’t go to altitude or train in the mountains for this Giro, I really surprised myself this week but I know the last week will be vey hard.”

Race Video Highlights

How it happened

The 211km stage to Foligno seemed destined to end in a sprint just as it did in 2014 when Nacer Bouhanni won. However the hills in the first third of the stage were always going to inspire some attacks and the wet roads added an extra factor. There are no longer easy days at the Giro d’Italia.

Damiano Cunego and his Nippo Vini Fantini teammates are fighting for the climber’s jersey and so tried to control the early attacks. However Patrick Grestch (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stefan Küng (BMC) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) managed to surge away on the Le Svolte Di Popoli climb. Thursday’s stage winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) then managed to beat Cunego to the sprint for fourth place and so snatched the lead in the climber’s jersey competition.

With the peloton split into three parts, alarm bells rang. Before the summit a group of 50 riders formed at the front but Kung was especially aggressive and soon jumped away again on the descent, as other riders worried more about keeping warm and dry. Kung was joined by Axel Domont (Ag2r), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Stefan Denifl (IAM), Ilya Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and Daniel Martinez (Wilier-Triestina-Southeast) and so the real break of the day went away.

The peloton was happy to let them go, with Giant-Alpecin doing some work but willing to pass on responsibility for the chase to the sprinters’ teams. However with other climbs later in the stage, Etixx called their rivals’ bluff and opted not to work. The Lotto Soudal and FDJ teams eventually took up the chase to ensure that the break did not gain more three minutes as the race passed through Rieti and then on to Terni, one of the most central points of Italy.

There have been relatively few crashes so far in the Giro d’Italia but the dangers of road racing returned in a flash when Javier Moreno (Movistar) was seen lying in the road. Fortunately the race medics reached him quickly and he moved his arm, indicating pain in his collarbone. He was put in a neck brace and stretcher and taken to hospital.

The break continued to fight on but Lotto Soudal continued their determined chase and the gap came down as the break suffered on the Valico della Somma climb. A spat over sprinting after sitting on between Martinez and Ciccone also damaged their chances. Eventually Kung took off alone and tried to time trial to the finish with 24km to go. He opened a 50 second gap but had little chance and was swept up with seven kliometres to go.

Kittel was spotted changing bikes. He quickly got away but it would be impossible for him to get back on and to try to win the sprint. At that point Lotto Soudal took over to set-up the other German super sprinter. The Italians tried to swamp and surprise Greipel, with Caleb Ewan in a perfect position. However Greipel hit back, fought his way through the traffic and surged past Ewan to win stage number two for him and third for the Lotto Soudal team.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 5:01:08 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 11 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 12 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 16 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 17 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 19 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 26 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 31 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 34 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 37 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 39 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 40 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 42 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 43 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 44 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:09 46 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 52 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 55 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 56 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 58 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 60 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 61 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 62 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 63 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 64 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 65 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 66 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 67 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 68 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 69 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 70 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 72 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 73 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 76 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 79 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 80 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 82 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 84 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:17 85 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 86 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:20 87 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 0:00:21 88 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:33 89 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 90 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 92 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 93 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:00:52 94 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:14 95 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16 97 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:01:21 98 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 100 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 103 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 104 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 107 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 108 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 109 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 110 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 111 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:41 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:43 113 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 114 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:57 115 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 116 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 118 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 119 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 120 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 123 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 124 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 125 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 126 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 127 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 128 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:03 129 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 130 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 131 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:02:54 132 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 134 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 135 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 137 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 139 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 140 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 143 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 144 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 145 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 146 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 147 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 148 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 149 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 150 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 151 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 152 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 153 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 154 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 155 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 156 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 157 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 158 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 159 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 160 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 161 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 162 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:03:31 163 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:04:05 164 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:29 165 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 166 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 167 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 168 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 169 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 170 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 171 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 172 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 173 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:05:39 175 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 176 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 177 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 178 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 179 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 180 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 181 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 182 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 183 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 184 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 185 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 186 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:42 187 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:06:09 188 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:07:01 189 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 190 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo DNS Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling DNF Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 50 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 35 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 4 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 18 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 8 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 10 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 10 12 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 14 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 15 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 5 18 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 4 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 20 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 22 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 23 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1 24 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 1 - Le Svolte di Popoli, 20km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - Valico della Somma, 170km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - L'Aquila, 59km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 3 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1 6 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ

Intermediate sprint 2 - Spoleto, 181km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 3 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 3 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 5 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1 6 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 pts 2 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 7 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 9 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 10 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 11 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 12 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 pts 2 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 117 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 117 4 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 117 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 117 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 21 8 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 21

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 15:03:24 2 Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Team Sky 4 Tinkoff Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:09 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Trek-Segafredo 9 Bardiani CSF 10 Lampre - Merida 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 13 Dimension Data 14 Lotto Soudal 15 IAM Cycling 16 Movistar Team 0:00:18 17 AG2R La Mondiale 18 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:26 19 FDJ 0:00:30 20 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:01:25 21 BMC Racing Team 0:01:30 22 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:15

General classification after stage 7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 29:23:23 2 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:28 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:35 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:38 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:47 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:00:49 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:51 11 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:53 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:56 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:01:06 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:08 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:15 17 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:20 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 19 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:23 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:47 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:56 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:00 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:02:08 25 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:21 26 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:27 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:44 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:49 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:51 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:22 31 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:25 32 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:37 33 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:58 34 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:04:02 35 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:04:06 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:48 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:49 39 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:09 40 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:10 41 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:05:11 42 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:06:11 43 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:06:51 44 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:32 45 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:11 46 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:38 47 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:48 48 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:06 49 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:11:18 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:11:22 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:28 52 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:13:47 53 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:19 54 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:15:12 55 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:15:25 56 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:15:31 57 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:32 58 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:39 59 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:40 60 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:15:43 61 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:16:32 62 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:16:46 63 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:48 64 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:03 65 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:17:15 66 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:20 67 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:17:36 68 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:37 69 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:17:50 70 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:53 71 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:17 72 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:19:26 73 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:19:29 74 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:42 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:02 76 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:20:17 77 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:20:18 78 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:20:28 79 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:20:31 80 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:32 81 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:35 82 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:21:43 83 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:21:44 84 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:56 85 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:22:01 86 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:22:34 87 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:38 88 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:53 89 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:04 90 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:23:13 91 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:25 92 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:33 93 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:45 94 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:24:10 95 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:24:12 96 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:14 97 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:28 98 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:24:39 99 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:57 100 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:05 101 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:25:09 102 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:25:47 103 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:26:14 104 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:26:18 105 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 106 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:26:30 107 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:35 108 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:12 109 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:14 111 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:27:34 112 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 113 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:39 114 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:27:51 115 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:53 116 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:02 117 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:28:07 118 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:28:34 119 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:29:40 120 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:29:41 121 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:30:11 122 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:13 123 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:30:41 124 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:09 125 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:21 126 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:31:36 127 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:43 128 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:31:59 129 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:32:08 130 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:31 131 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:47 132 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:32:59 133 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:33:03 134 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:33:19 135 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:33:26 136 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 137 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:36 138 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:37 139 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:34:00 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:34:03 141 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:34:20 142 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:34:24 143 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:25 144 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:35 145 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:34:55 146 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:35:31 147 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:36:00 148 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:36:17 149 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:34 150 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:36:38 151 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:40 152 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:36:59 153 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:37:30 154 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:37 155 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 0:38:00 156 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:38:23 157 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:39 158 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:10 159 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:39:14 160 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:39:19 161 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:39:39 162 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:39:43 163 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:40:22 164 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:40:31 165 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:41:07 166 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:41:26 167 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:41:53 168 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:28 169 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:44:00 170 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:44:01 171 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:21 172 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:44:23 173 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:44:24 174 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:37 175 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:45:00 176 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:45:14 177 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:46:28 178 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:47:17 179 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:47:44 180 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:47:45 181 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:47:54 182 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:49:32 183 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:56 184 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:25 185 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:51:43 186 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:52:44 187 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:54:07 188 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:33 189 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:58:46 190 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:59

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 29:23:58 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:25 3 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:52 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:23 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:04:35 6 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:04:36 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:53 8 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:13:12 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:37 10 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:57 11 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:15:04 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:57 13 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:13 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:18:54 15 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:19:43 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:21:26 17 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:18 18 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:22:38 19 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:50 20 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:10 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:24:22 22 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:30 23 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:25:43 24 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:25:55 25 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:00 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:39 27 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:26:59 28 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:27:04 29 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:27:32 30 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:34 31 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:31:24 32 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:31:33 33 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:32:51 34 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:01 35 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:49 36 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:34:56 37 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:36:03 38 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:37:02 39 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:39:47 40 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:41:18 41 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:42:53 42 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:43:26 43 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:43:48 44 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:44:39 45 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:48:57 46 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:21 47 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:51:08 48 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:53:32

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 119 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 91 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 78 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 66 7 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 56 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 50 10 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 44 11 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 13 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 14 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 18 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 28 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 26 20 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 22 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 24 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 22 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 26 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 21 27 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 28 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 30 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 31 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 32 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 33 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 17 34 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 35 Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 16 36 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 38 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 39 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 14 40 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 41 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 44 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 45 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 46 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 47 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 11 49 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 50 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 51 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 52 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 9 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 54 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 55 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 57 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 58 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 59 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 60 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 61 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 62 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 63 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 64 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 65 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 66 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 67 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 68 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 70 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 71 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3 72 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 73 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 74 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 75 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 76 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2 77 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 2 78 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 79 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 80 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 81 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 82 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 83 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1 84 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 3 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 4 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 5 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 8 6 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 7 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 8 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 11 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 12 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 14 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 16 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 17 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 18 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 19 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 20 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 21 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 22 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 23 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 25 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 27 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 5 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 6 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 7 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 8 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 9 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 10 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 10 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 12 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 14 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 15 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 16 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 17 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 18 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 22 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 24 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 25 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 28 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 29 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 30 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 31 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 32 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 33 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 15 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 13 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 13 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 14 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 15 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 17 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 20 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 22 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 6 24 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 25 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 26 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 5 27 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 29 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 30 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 31 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 34 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 35 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 36 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 37 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 38 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 4 39 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 40 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 43 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 44 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 47 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 48 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 49 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 50 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 52 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 53 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 54 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 57 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 58 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 368 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 348 3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 188 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 5 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 186 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 179 8 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 9 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 138 11 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 138 12 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 13 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 129 15 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 127 16 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 127 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 18 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 117 19 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 117 20 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 21 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 22 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 23 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 47 25 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 21 26 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 21 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 10 30 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 31 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 34 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 35 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 36 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 38 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 39 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5