Giro d'Italia: Greipel wins stage 7

Dumoulin keeps race lead

Image 1 of 47

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) throws his arms up in the air after winning stage 7

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) throws his arms up in the air after winning stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Greipel looks behind to check his winning margin

Greipel looks behind to check his winning margin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

The clouds make way for blue skies

The clouds make way for blue skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Movistar keep Alejandro Valverde out of harm's way

Movistar keep Alejandro Valverde out of harm's way
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 47

Stefan Kung did his best to hold off the peloton in the closing stages

Stefan Kung did his best to hold off the peloton in the closing stages
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 47

Lotto Soudal and IAM Cycling were prominent in the final kilometres

Lotto Soudal and IAM Cycling were prominent in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 47

Greipel punches the air

Greipel punches the air
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 47

Greipel celebrates with his teammates

Greipel celebrates with his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 47

Greipel is congratulated by a Team Sky rider

Greipel is congratulated by a Team Sky rider
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 47

Another bottle of champagne for Tum Dumoulin to uncork

Another bottle of champagne for Tum Dumoulin to uncork
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 47

Marcel Kittel crosses the line after puncturing 5km out

Marcel Kittel crosses the line after puncturing 5km out
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 47

The race splits up during a chaotic opening hour

The race splits up during a chaotic opening hour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

The race splits up during a chaotic opening hour

The race splits up during a chaotic opening hour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

The three early breakaway riders

The three early breakaway riders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Game over for Kittel after his puncture

Game over for Kittel after his puncture
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

Bob Jungels remains in the white jersey for best young rider

Bob Jungels remains in the white jersey for best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Tim Wellens takes the blue jersey as leader of the mountains classification

Tim Wellens takes the blue jersey as leader of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Andre Greipel is the new leader of the points classification

Andre Greipel is the new leader of the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Kung goes solo with a beautiful backdrop

Kung goes solo with a beautiful backdrop
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

The six breakaway men

The six breakaway men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Cunego and Wellens go for the top of the first climb of the day

Cunego and Wellens go for the top of the first climb of the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Clouds gather above the Apennines

Clouds gather above the Apennines
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 47

Giant-Alpecin worked well to protect Tom Dumoulin

Giant-Alpecin worked well to protect Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 47

Lotto Soudal hit the podium as the day's best team

Lotto Soudal hit the podium as the day's best team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 47

The riders pass by a castle

The riders pass by a castle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 47

The sprint is opened up round the final bend

The sprint is opened up round the final bend
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 47

Pippo Pozzato punctured late on

Pippo Pozzato punctured late on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 47

The sprint in full swing

The sprint in full swing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 47

Clouds gather as the stage saw intermittent rain

Clouds gather as the stage saw intermittent rain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 47

Cunego on the attack in a futile bid for KOM points

Cunego on the attack in a futile bid for KOM points
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 47

Kung trying to hold off the pack

Kung trying to hold off the pack
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 47

Andre Greipel celebrates his second win of the 2016 Giro d'Italia

Andre Greipel celebrates his second win of the 2016 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 47

The main six-man break plough on

The main six-man break plough on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 47

Riders await the start of the race

Riders await the start of the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 35 of 47

The early three-man break make their way up the first climb

The early three-man break make their way up the first climb
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 36 of 47

The race rolls out of Sulmona

The race rolls out of Sulmona
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 37 of 47

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets a second victory at the Giro d'Italia

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) gets a second victory at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

The peloton sprint for the finish line of stage 7

The peloton sprint for the finish line of stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Pink jersey Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) given a pizza before the stage 7 start in Sulmona

Pink jersey Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) given a pizza before the stage 7 start in Sulmona
Image 42 of 47

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) signs in for the start of stage 7 in Sulmona

Race leader Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) signs in for the start of stage 7 in Sulmona
Image 43 of 47

The peloton rolls out of Sulmona for the start of stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton rolls out of Sulmona for the start of stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 44 of 47

The pack rides during the 7th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia

The pack rides during the 7th stage of 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 45 of 47

Switzerland's Stefan Kung rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia

Switzerland's Stefan Kung rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia
Image 46 of 47

Dutch pink jersey Tom Dumoulin (C) rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, between Sulmona and Foligno

Dutch pink jersey Tom Dumoulin (C) rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, between Sulmona and Foligno
Image 47 of 47

The pack rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, between Sulmona and Foligno

The pack rides during the 7th stage of the 99th Giro d'Italia, Tour of Italy, between Sulmona and Foligno

Andre Greipel took his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia and gave Lotto Soudal a third consecutive victory with another well-timed sprint victory.

The German ‘Gorilla’ seemed to have lost his place at the front in the hectic twisting finish but flexed his muscles and used his speed to somehow emerge  as Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) launched is sprint. Greipel followed Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) out of the traffic and then kicked to the line. Greipel has now won stages in the last 10 Grand Tours he has ridden. It was a masterful display of sprinting, especially because it was far more than just a surge to the finish.

Six Italian sprinters finished in the top ten but again missed out on victory. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) was second and Modolo was third and could only bow their heads in defeat yet again. Ewan managed to hang on for fourth but must have known he failed to finish off a fantastic opportunity to win.

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) had fought to survive over the climbs but was taken out of the sprint due to a puncture just five kilometres from the line.

Greipel took time to look for his Lotto Soudal teammates after the finish and celebrated with them. They played a key role in his victory both during the stage chasing the break and in the lead out. Greipel also took the red points jersey, while Tim Wellens took the blue climber’s jersey.

“It was a hard day, a really hard day,” Greipel explained. “There was a strong break upfront but my team did an amazing job again. They killed themselves to bring the race back together.”

“We knew it was going to be a tricky finish with the corners and the crosswinds. I had two guys going a bit too early, maybe, but I was over the moon with their performances. I was looking for a wheel to follow, I thought it was going to be too late but luckily I found a way through. I still had good power left so I was looking for a gap and Modolo stayed on his line so I found the gap and launched my sprint.”

“If we were playing football we'd say we've scored a hat trick with three consecutive stage wins. We were already happy with our Giro so far and now we have won three of the seven stages, so it has been amazing.”

Day off for Dumoulin

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished safely in the peloton and so kept he leader’s pink jersey. He was happy to keep the jersey for another day but was irritated by the tactics of the Nippo Vini Fantini team who rode to set up Damiano Cunego so he could fight for the points on the early climb of the day.

“On the climb they went really fast and there were a lot of attacks and the bunch split but I had Tobias Ludvigsson with me and eventually a good break went, and everything came back and it was fairly controlled. But it was a hard day again.”

Dumoulin leads Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) by 26 seconds, with big favourites Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at 41 seconds, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at 47 seconds and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) at 1:08. He faces a challenging weekend with a dirt road climb before the finish in Arezzo on Saturday and then the rolling 40km time trial in the Chianti vineyards on Sunday.

“I did Strade Bianche two times and I really liked it. I’m looking forward to it,” Dumoulin claimed.

“The time trial is a really important stage. It’s one of my key points of the Giro for me. But it suits me and I hope to win it. It’s difficult to tell how much time I can gain on my rivals but I like the course, it’s up and down, but it means it also suits other riders like Nibali too.”

“Of course I’m a little scared of third week, I didn’t go to altitude or train in the mountains for this Giro, I really surprised myself this week but I know the last week will be vey hard.”

Race Video Highlights

How it happened

The 211km stage to Foligno seemed destined to end in a sprint just as it did in 2014 when Nacer Bouhanni won. However the hills in the first third of the stage were always going to inspire some attacks and the wet roads added an extra factor. There are no longer easy days at the Giro d’Italia.

Damiano Cunego and his Nippo Vini Fantini teammates are fighting for the climber’s jersey and so tried to control the early attacks. However Patrick Grestch (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stefan Küng (BMC) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) managed to surge away on the Le Svolte Di Popoli climb. Thursday’s stage winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) then managed to beat Cunego to the sprint for fourth place and so snatched the lead in the climber’s jersey competition.

With the peloton split into three parts, alarm bells rang. Before the summit a group of 50 riders formed at the front but Kung was especially aggressive and soon jumped away again on the descent, as other riders worried more about keeping warm and dry. Kung was joined by Axel Domont (Ag2r), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Stefan Denifl (IAM), Ilya Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and Daniel Martinez (Wilier-Triestina-Southeast) and so the real break of the day went away.

The peloton was happy to let them go, with Giant-Alpecin doing some work but willing to pass on responsibility for the chase to the sprinters’ teams. However with other climbs later in the stage, Etixx called their rivals’ bluff and opted not to work. The Lotto Soudal and FDJ teams eventually took up the chase to ensure that the break did not gain more three minutes as the race passed through Rieti and then on to Terni, one of the most central points of Italy.

There have been relatively few crashes so far in the Giro d’Italia but the dangers of road racing returned in a flash when Javier Moreno (Movistar) was seen lying in the road. Fortunately the race medics reached him quickly and he moved his arm, indicating pain in his collarbone. He was put in a neck brace and stretcher and taken to hospital.

The break continued to fight on but Lotto Soudal continued their determined chase and the gap came down as the break suffered on the Valico della Somma climb. A spat over sprinting after sitting on between Martinez and Ciccone also damaged their chances. Eventually Kung took off alone and tried to time trial to the finish with 24km to go. He opened a 50 second gap but had little chance and was swept up with seven kliometres to go.

Kittel was spotted changing bikes. He quickly got away but it would be impossible for him to get back on and to try to win the sprint. At that point Lotto Soudal took over to set-up the other German super sprinter. The Italians tried to swamp and surprise Greipel, with Caleb Ewan in a perfect position. However Greipel hit back, fought his way through the traffic and surged past Ewan to win stage number two for him and third for the Lotto Soudal team.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal5:01:08
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
8Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
11Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
12Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
16Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
17Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
18Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
19Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
26Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
31Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
34Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
36Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
37Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
39Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
40Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
42Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
44Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:09
46Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
52Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
55Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
56Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
58Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
59Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
60Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
61Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
62Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
63Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
64Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
65Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
66Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
67Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
68David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
69Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
70Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
72Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
73Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
76Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
79Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
80Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
82Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
84Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:17
85Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
86Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:20
87Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ0:00:21
88Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:33
89Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
90Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
92Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
93Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:00:52
94Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:14
95Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:16
97Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:01:21
98Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
100Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
103Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
104Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
105Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
106Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
107Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
108Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
109Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
110Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
111Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:41
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:43
113Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
114Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:57
115Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
116Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
117Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
118Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
119Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
120Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
123Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
124David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
125Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
126Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
127Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
128Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03
129Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
130Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
131Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:02:54
132Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
133Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
134Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
135Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
136Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
137Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
139Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
143Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
144Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
145Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
146Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
148Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
149Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
150Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
151Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
152Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
153Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
154Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
155Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
156Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
157Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
158Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
159Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
160Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
161Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
162Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:03:31
163Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:04:05
164Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:29
165Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
166Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
167Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
168Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
169Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
170Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
171Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
172Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
173Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
174Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:05:39
175José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
176Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
177Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
178Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
179Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
180Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
181Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
182Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
183Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
184Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
185Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
186Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:42
187Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:06:09
188Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:07:01
189Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
190Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNSLawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
DNFJavier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal50pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo35
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
4Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team28
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida25
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge18
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling18
8Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
10Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha10
12Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha8
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
14Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
15Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data5
18Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast4
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ3
20Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
22Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
23Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1
24Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 1 - Le Svolte di Popoli, 20km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 - Valico della Somma, 170km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Intermediate sprint 1 - L'Aquila, 59km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
3Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1
6Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
8Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ

Intermediate sprint 2 - Spoleto, 181km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
3Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida3
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
5Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1
6Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11pts
2Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal6
4Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
7Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
9Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
10Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
11Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
12Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team175pts
2Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast117
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling117
4Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale117
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida117
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF117
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale21
8Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team21

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha15:03:24
2Team Giant-Alpecin
3Team Sky
4Tinkoff Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Orica-GreenEdge0:00:09
7Etixx - Quick-Step
8Trek-Segafredo
9Bardiani CSF
10Lampre - Merida
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo
13Dimension Data
14Lotto Soudal
15IAM Cycling
16Movistar Team0:00:18
17AG2R La Mondiale
18Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:26
19FDJ0:00:30
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:01:25
21BMC Racing Team0:01:30
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:15

General classification after stage 7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin29:23:23
2Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:28
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:35
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:38
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:41
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:47
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:00:49
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:51
11Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:53
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:56
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
14Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:01:06
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky0:01:08
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:01:15
17Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:20
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
19Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:23
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:01:47
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:56
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:00
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:08
25David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:21
26Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:27
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:44
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:49
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:51
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:22
31Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:25
32Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:37
33Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:58
34Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:04:02
35Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:04:06
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:48
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:49
39Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:09
40Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:10
41Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:05:11
42Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:06:11
43Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:06:51
44Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:32
45Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:11
46Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:38
47Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:48
48Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:06
49Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:11:18
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:11:22
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:28
52Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:13:47
53Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:19
54Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:15:12
55Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:15:25
56Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:15:31
57Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:32
58Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:39
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:40
60Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:15:43
61Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:16:32
62David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:16:46
63Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:48
64Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:03
65Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team0:17:15
66Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:20
67Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:17:36
68Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:17:37
69Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:17:50
70Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:53
71Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:17
72Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:19:26
73Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:19:29
74Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:42
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:20:02
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:20:17
77Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:20:18
78Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:20:28
79André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:20:31
80Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:32
81Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:35
82Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:21:43
83Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:21:44
84Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:56
85Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:22:01
86Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:22:34
87Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:38
88Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:53
89Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:23:04
90Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:23:13
91Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:25
92Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:33
93Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:45
94Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:24:10
95Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:24:12
96Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:24:14
97Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:28
98Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:24:39
99Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:57
100Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:05
101Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:25:09
102Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:25:47
103Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:26:14
104Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:26:18
105Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
106Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:26:30
107Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:35
108Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:12
109Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:14
111Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:27:34
112Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
113Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:39
114Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:27:51
115Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:53
116Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:02
117Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:28:07
118Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:28:34
119Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:29:40
120Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:29:41
121Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:30:11
122Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:30:13
123Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:30:41
124Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:09
125Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:21
126José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:31:36
127Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:31:43
128Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:31:59
129Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:32:08
130Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:31
131Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:47
132Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:32:59
133Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:33:03
134Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team0:33:19
135Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:33:26
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:36
138Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:37
139Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:34:00
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:34:03
141Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:34:20
142Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:34:24
143Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:25
144Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:35
145Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:34:55
146Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:35:31
147Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ0:36:00
148Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:36:17
149Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:36:34
150Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:36:38
151Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:36:40
152Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:36:59
153Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:37:30
154Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:37
155Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ0:38:00
156Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:38:23
157Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:39
158Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:39:10
159Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:39:14
160Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:39:19
161Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:39:39
162Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:39:43
163Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:22
164Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:40:31
165Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:41:07
166Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:41:26
167Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:41:53
168Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:28
169Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:44:00
170Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:44:01
171Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:21
172Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:44:23
173Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:44:24
174Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:37
175Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:45:00
176Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:45:14
177Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:46:28
178Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:47:17
179Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:47:44
180Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:47:45
181Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:47:54
182Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:49:32
183Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:56
184Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:25
185Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:51:43
186Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:52:44
187Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:54:07
188Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:58:33
189Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:58:46
190Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:59

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step29:23:58
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:25
3Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:52
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:23
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:04:35
6Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:04:36
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:53
8Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:13:12
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:37
10Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:57
11Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:15:04
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:57
13Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:13
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:18:54
15Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:19:43
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:21:26
17Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:18
18Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:22:38
19Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:50
20Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:10
21Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:24:22
22Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:30
23Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:25:43
24Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:25:55
25Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:00
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:39
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:26:59
28Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:27:04
29Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:27:32
30Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:34
31Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:31:24
32Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:31:33
33Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:32:51
34Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:01
35Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:49
36Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:34:56
37Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:36:03
38Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:37:02
39Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:39:47
40Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:41:18
41Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:42:53
42Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:43:26
43Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:43:48
44Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:44:39
45Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:48:57
46Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:21
47Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:51:08
48Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:53:32

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal119pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step106
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ91
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo80
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo78
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky66
7Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin58
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida56
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida50
10Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini44
11Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
13Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
14Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge39
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha36
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal33
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
18Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team28
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha26
20Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF26
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
22Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step22
24Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team22
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step21
26Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast21
27Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
28Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF20
30Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team18
31Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling18
33Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team17
34Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16
35Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha16
36Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step14
38Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo14
39Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida14
40Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
41Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
42Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
44Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
45Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
46Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
47Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge11
49Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
50Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
51Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
52Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling9
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
54Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
55Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data7
57Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
58Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
59Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
60Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
61Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
62Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
63Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
64Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
65Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
66Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
67Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
68Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
70Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
71Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3
72Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
73Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
74David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
75Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
76Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2
77Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo2
78Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
79Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
80Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
81Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
82Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
83Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1
84Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal21pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
3Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
4Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
5Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team8
6Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
7Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
8Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
11Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
12Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
14Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
16Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
17Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
18Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
19Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin2
20Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
21Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
22Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
23Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
25Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
27Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini21
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
5Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
6Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
7Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
8Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
9Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
10Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal10
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
12Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
14Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
15Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
16Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
18Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ4
22Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
24Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
25Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
28Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
29Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
30Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
31Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
32Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
33Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo21pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal15
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step14
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin14
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ14
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo13
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
10Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
13Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
14Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
15Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
17Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
22Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling6
24Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
25Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
26Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal5
27Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
29Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
30Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
31Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
32Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
34Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
35Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
36Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
37Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
38Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida4
39Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step3
40Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
42Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
43Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
44Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2
47Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
48Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
49Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
50Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
52Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
53Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
54Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
57Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
58Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini368pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo348
3Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data188
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
5Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team186
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team179
8Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
9Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida138
11Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team138
12Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF138
13Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast129
15Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast127
16Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling127
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF117
18Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida117
19Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling117
20Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
21Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal69
22Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal47
25Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team21
26Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale21
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida10
30Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
31Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
34Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
35Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
36David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
38Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
39Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team88:12:17
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:23
3Team Sky
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:36
5Team Katusha0:02:36
6Movistar Team0:02:43
7Dimension Data0:04:43
8Bardiani CSF0:04:51
9Tinkoff Team0:04:57
10AG2R La Mondiale0:05:58
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:16
12Lampre - Merida0:08:45
13Orica-GreenEdge0:09:12
14Trek-Segafredo0:12:15
15Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:58
16Lotto Soudal0:21:08
17Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:31:53
18BMC Racing Team0:32:16
19Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:41
20IAM Cycling0:43:52
21Nippo - Vini Fantini0:54:58
22FDJ1:03:37

 

