Giro d'Italia: Greipel wins stage 7
Dumoulin keeps race lead
Andre Greipel took his second stage victory at this year’s Giro d’Italia and gave Lotto Soudal a third consecutive victory with another well-timed sprint victory.
The German ‘Gorilla’ seemed to have lost his place at the front in the hectic twisting finish but flexed his muscles and used his speed to somehow emerge as Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) launched is sprint. Greipel followed Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida) out of the traffic and then kicked to the line. Greipel has now won stages in the last 10 Grand Tours he has ridden. It was a masterful display of sprinting, especially because it was far more than just a surge to the finish.
Six Italian sprinters finished in the top ten but again missed out on victory. Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek Segafredo) was second and Modolo was third and could only bow their heads in defeat yet again. Ewan managed to hang on for fourth but must have known he failed to finish off a fantastic opportunity to win.
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) had fought to survive over the climbs but was taken out of the sprint due to a puncture just five kilometres from the line.
Greipel took time to look for his Lotto Soudal teammates after the finish and celebrated with them. They played a key role in his victory both during the stage chasing the break and in the lead out. Greipel also took the red points jersey, while Tim Wellens took the blue climber’s jersey.
“It was a hard day, a really hard day,” Greipel explained. “There was a strong break upfront but my team did an amazing job again. They killed themselves to bring the race back together.”
“We knew it was going to be a tricky finish with the corners and the crosswinds. I had two guys going a bit too early, maybe, but I was over the moon with their performances. I was looking for a wheel to follow, I thought it was going to be too late but luckily I found a way through. I still had good power left so I was looking for a gap and Modolo stayed on his line so I found the gap and launched my sprint.”
“If we were playing football we'd say we've scored a hat trick with three consecutive stage wins. We were already happy with our Giro so far and now we have won three of the seven stages, so it has been amazing.”
Day off for Dumoulin
Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) finished safely in the peloton and so kept he leader’s pink jersey. He was happy to keep the jersey for another day but was irritated by the tactics of the Nippo Vini Fantini team who rode to set up Damiano Cunego so he could fight for the points on the early climb of the day.
“On the climb they went really fast and there were a lot of attacks and the bunch split but I had Tobias Ludvigsson with me and eventually a good break went, and everything came back and it was fairly controlled. But it was a hard day again.”
Dumoulin leads Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) by 26 seconds, with big favourites Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at 41 seconds, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at 47 seconds and Mikel Landa (Team Sky) at 1:08. He faces a challenging weekend with a dirt road climb before the finish in Arezzo on Saturday and then the rolling 40km time trial in the Chianti vineyards on Sunday.
“I did Strade Bianche two times and I really liked it. I’m looking forward to it,” Dumoulin claimed.
“The time trial is a really important stage. It’s one of my key points of the Giro for me. But it suits me and I hope to win it. It’s difficult to tell how much time I can gain on my rivals but I like the course, it’s up and down, but it means it also suits other riders like Nibali too.”
“Of course I’m a little scared of third week, I didn’t go to altitude or train in the mountains for this Giro, I really surprised myself this week but I know the last week will be vey hard.”
Race Video Highlights
How it happened
The 211km stage to Foligno seemed destined to end in a sprint just as it did in 2014 when Nacer Bouhanni won. However the hills in the first third of the stage were always going to inspire some attacks and the wet roads added an extra factor. There are no longer easy days at the Giro d’Italia.
Damiano Cunego and his Nippo Vini Fantini teammates are fighting for the climber’s jersey and so tried to control the early attacks. However Patrick Grestch (AG2R-La Mondiale), Stefan Küng (BMC) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff) managed to surge away on the Le Svolte Di Popoli climb. Thursday’s stage winner Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) then managed to beat Cunego to the sprint for fourth place and so snatched the lead in the climber’s jersey competition.
With the peloton split into three parts, alarm bells rang. Before the summit a group of 50 riders formed at the front but Kung was especially aggressive and soon jumped away again on the descent, as other riders worried more about keeping warm and dry. Kung was joined by Axel Domont (Ag2r), Giulio Ciccone (Bardiani-CSF), Stefan Denifl (IAM), Ilya Koshevoy (Lampre-Merida) and Daniel Martinez (Wilier-Triestina-Southeast) and so the real break of the day went away.
The peloton was happy to let them go, with Giant-Alpecin doing some work but willing to pass on responsibility for the chase to the sprinters’ teams. However with other climbs later in the stage, Etixx called their rivals’ bluff and opted not to work. The Lotto Soudal and FDJ teams eventually took up the chase to ensure that the break did not gain more three minutes as the race passed through Rieti and then on to Terni, one of the most central points of Italy.
There have been relatively few crashes so far in the Giro d’Italia but the dangers of road racing returned in a flash when Javier Moreno (Movistar) was seen lying in the road. Fortunately the race medics reached him quickly and he moved his arm, indicating pain in his collarbone. He was put in a neck brace and stretcher and taken to hospital.
The break continued to fight on but Lotto Soudal continued their determined chase and the gap came down as the break suffered on the Valico della Somma climb. A spat over sprinting after sitting on between Martinez and Ciccone also damaged their chances. Eventually Kung took off alone and tried to time trial to the finish with 24km to go. He opened a 50 second gap but had little chance and was swept up with seven kliometres to go.
Kittel was spotted changing bikes. He quickly got away but it would be impossible for him to get back on and to try to win the sprint. At that point Lotto Soudal took over to set-up the other German super sprinter. The Italians tried to swamp and surprise Greipel, with Caleb Ewan in a perfect position. However Greipel hit back, fought his way through the traffic and surged past Ewan to win stage number two for him and third for the Lotto Soudal team.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|5:01:08
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|11
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|12
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|16
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|17
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|26
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|31
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|39
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|40
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|42
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|44
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:09
|46
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|52
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|55
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|56
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|58
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|60
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|61
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|63
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|64
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|65
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|66
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|69
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|70
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|76
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|79
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|80
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|82
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|84
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|85
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|86
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:20
|87
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|0:00:21
|88
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:33
|89
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|90
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|92
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|93
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:00:52
|94
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:14
|95
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|97
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:01:21
|98
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|100
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|104
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|107
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|108
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|109
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|110
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|112
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:43
|113
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|114
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:57
|115
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|116
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|118
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|120
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|123
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|124
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|125
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|127
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|128
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|129
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|130
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|131
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:02:54
|132
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|134
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|135
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|143
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|144
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|145
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|146
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|148
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|149
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|150
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|151
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|152
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|153
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|155
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|156
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|157
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|158
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|160
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|161
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|162
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:03:31
|163
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:04:05
|164
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:29
|165
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|166
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|167
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|168
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|169
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|170
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|171
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|172
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|173
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:05:39
|175
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|176
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|177
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|178
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|179
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|180
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|181
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|182
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|183
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|184
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|185
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|186
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:42
|187
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:06:09
|188
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:07:01
|189
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|190
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|50
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|35
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|4
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|18
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|8
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|10
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|12
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|14
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|15
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|5
|18
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|20
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|22
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1
|24
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|3
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1
|6
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|3
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|3
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|5
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|6
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|7
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|8
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|9
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|10
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|11
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|12
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|117
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|117
|4
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|117
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|8
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|15:03:24
|2
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:09
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|15
|IAM Cycling
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:26
|19
|FDJ
|0:00:30
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:01:25
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:30
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|29:23:23
|2
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:28
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:35
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:47
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:00:49
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|11
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:53
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:56
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|17
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:20
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|19
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:23
|20
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:47
|22
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:56
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:00
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:08
|25
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:21
|26
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:27
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:44
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:49
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:51
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:22
|31
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|32
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:37
|33
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:58
|34
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:02
|35
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:04:06
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:48
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:49
|39
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:09
|40
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:10
|41
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:05:11
|42
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|43
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:51
|44
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:32
|45
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:11
|46
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:38
|47
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:48
|48
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:06
|49
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:11:18
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:22
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:28
|52
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:47
|53
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:19
|54
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:12
|55
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:15:25
|56
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:15:31
|57
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:32
|58
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:39
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:40
|60
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:15:43
|61
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:32
|62
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:16:46
|63
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:48
|64
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:03
|65
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:17:15
|66
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:20
|67
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:36
|68
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:37
|69
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:17:50
|70
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:53
|71
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:17
|72
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:19:26
|73
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:29
|74
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:42
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:02
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:20:17
|77
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:20:18
|78
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:20:28
|79
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:31
|80
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:32
|81
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:35
|82
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:21:43
|83
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:21:44
|84
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:56
|85
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:01
|86
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:22:34
|87
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:38
|88
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:53
|89
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:04
|90
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:23:13
|91
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:25
|92
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:33
|93
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:45
|94
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:24:10
|95
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:12
|96
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:14
|97
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:28
|98
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:24:39
|99
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:57
|100
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:05
|101
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:25:09
|102
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:25:47
|103
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:26:14
|104
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:26:18
|105
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|106
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:30
|107
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:35
|108
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:12
|109
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:14
|111
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:27:34
|112
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|113
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:39
|114
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:27:51
|115
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:27:53
|116
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:02
|117
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:28:07
|118
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:28:34
|119
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:40
|120
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:29:41
|121
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:30:11
|122
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:13
|123
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:30:41
|124
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:09
|125
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:21
|126
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:31:36
|127
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:43
|128
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:31:59
|129
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:32:08
|130
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:32:31
|131
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:47
|132
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:32:59
|133
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:33:03
|134
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:19
|135
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:33:26
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:36
|138
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:37
|139
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:34:00
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:34:03
|141
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:34:20
|142
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:34:24
|143
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:25
|144
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:35
|145
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:34:55
|146
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:31
|147
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:00
|148
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:36:17
|149
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:34
|150
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:38
|151
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:40
|152
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:36:59
|153
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:30
|154
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:37
|155
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|0:38:00
|156
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:38:23
|157
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:39
|158
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:10
|159
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:39:14
|160
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:39:19
|161
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:39:39
|162
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:39:43
|163
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:22
|164
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:40:31
|165
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:41:07
|166
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:41:26
|167
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:41:53
|168
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:28
|169
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:44:00
|170
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:44:01
|171
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:21
|172
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:44:23
|173
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:44:24
|174
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:37
|175
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:45:00
|176
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:45:14
|177
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:46:28
|178
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:47:17
|179
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:47:44
|180
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:47:45
|181
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:47:54
|182
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:49:32
|183
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:56
|184
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:25
|185
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:51:43
|186
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:52:44
|187
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:54:07
|188
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:33
|189
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:58:46
|190
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|29:23:58
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:25
|3
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:52
|4
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:03:23
|5
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:35
|6
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:04:36
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:53
|8
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:13:12
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:37
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:57
|11
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:15:04
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:57
|13
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:13
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:54
|15
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:19:43
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:26
|17
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:18
|18
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:22:38
|19
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:50
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:10
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:24:22
|22
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:30
|23
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:25:43
|24
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:55
|25
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:00
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:39
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:26:59
|28
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:04
|29
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:27:32
|30
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:34
|31
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:31:24
|32
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:31:33
|33
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:32:51
|34
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:01
|35
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:49
|36
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:56
|37
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:03
|38
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:37:02
|39
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:39:47
|40
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:41:18
|41
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:42:53
|42
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:43:26
|43
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:43:48
|44
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:39
|45
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:48:57
|46
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:21
|47
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:51:08
|48
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:53:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|119
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|91
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|78
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|66
|7
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|56
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|50
|10
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|11
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|14
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|18
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|20
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|22
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|24
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|26
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|21
|27
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|28
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|29
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|30
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|31
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|33
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|17
|34
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|35
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|36
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|38
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|39
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|14
|40
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|41
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|42
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|44
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|45
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|46
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|47
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|11
|49
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|50
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|51
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|52
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|9
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|54
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|55
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|57
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|58
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|59
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|60
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|61
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|62
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|63
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|64
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|65
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|66
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|67
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|68
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|70
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|71
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3
|72
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|73
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|74
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|75
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|76
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2
|77
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|78
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|79
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|80
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|81
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|82
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|83
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|84
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|3
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|4
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|7
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|8
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|10
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|11
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|12
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|14
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|16
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|17
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|18
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|19
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|21
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|22
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|23
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|25
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|27
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|5
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|6
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|7
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|8
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|9
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|10
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|12
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|14
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|15
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|16
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|18
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|22
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|24
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|25
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|28
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|29
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|30
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|31
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|32
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|33
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|15
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|13
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|14
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|15
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|17
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|19
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|22
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|6
|24
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|25
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|26
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|5
|27
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|29
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|30
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|31
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|34
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|35
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|36
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|37
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|38
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|4
|39
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|40
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|43
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|44
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|47
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|48
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|49
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|50
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|52
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|53
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|54
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|57
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|58
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|368
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|348
|3
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|188
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|5
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|186
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|179
|8
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|9
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|138
|11
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|138
|12
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|13
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|129
|15
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|127
|16
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|127
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|18
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|117
|19
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|117
|20
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|22
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|47
|25
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|26
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|10
|30
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|31
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|34
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|35
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|36
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|38
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|39
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|88:12:17
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:23
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:36
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:04:43
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:51
|9
|Tinkoff Team
|0:04:57
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:58
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:16
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|0:08:45
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:12
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:15
|15
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:58
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:08
|17
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:31:53
|18
|BMC Racing Team
|0:32:16
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:41
|20
|IAM Cycling
|0:43:52
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:54:58
|22
|FDJ
|1:03:37
