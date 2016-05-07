Image 1 of 121 Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) Image 2 of 121 Caleb Ewan and Orica-GreenEdge teammate Esteban Chaves on stage (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 121 A wave from Lo Squalo, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 121 Former Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 121 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 121 Caleb Ewan having signed on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 121 Carlos Betancur (Movistar) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 121 JC Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 121 Filippo Pozzato on an old steel Wilier bike rides to sign on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 121 Gianfranco Zilioli rides to sign on (Image credit: Fotoreporter Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) got the win he was aiming for at the Giro d'Italia, taking the expected bunch sprint at the end of stage two in Nijmegen. He took a commanding victory, dominating the rush to the finish line, with a sprint that appeared almost uncontested by runner-up Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

"I’m super happy," Kittel said at the finish line. "Yesterday in the time trial I showed that I was in good shape. This was a tricky finale today but a finale where I said I’d stay with my teammates. They did a good job to put me in a good place for the sprint and I did the rest. There was a great atmosphere today, it was a great day.

Dumoulin relied on his Giant-Alpecin teammates to bring him through the stage safely to the finish line. He remains in the overall lead with the same time as Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), but lost time to Kittel, who picked up a 10-second time bonus and moved into third place, only one second behind.

The race for the stage victory truly started at the beginning of the final circuit with 8.6km remaining, as the field passed under the finish line banner surrounded by crowds of screaming fans, beating pink flags against the finish line, roadside barriers. Cannondale took the right side of the road while LottoNL-Jumbo owned the left, and Movistar, Giant-Alpecin and then Team Sky took the centre lines side-by-side.

The speed was high but the sprinter's team played a waiting game. Then in the final 2km, Cannondale and FDJ found their way into the best positions on the front but noticeably missing were Kittel’s Etixx-QuickStep team.

However Kittel timed his move toward the front perfectly, edging to the fore with 1.5km to go, along with Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), and Elia Vivani (Team Sky) all on the wheels.

Etixx-QuickStep pushed forward with three men ahead of Kittel, leading the charge to the finish line, as FDJ pulled up beside them for Demare, Kittel on his wheel. Fabio Sabatini lead out early and then moved aside, forcing FDJ to take up the pace. Kittel launched his sprint off of Demare's wheel, caught him by surprise and pulled ahead, winning the stage by several metres and taking the 10-second bonus.

Stage 2 Video Highlights

How it unfolded

The atmosphere in Arnhem was certainly pink for the start of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia!

Clothing lines pinned with pink jerseys strung across the buildings above the starting line street with pink balloons and pink event paraphernalia on display in ever direction. Hoards of fans wearing pink t-shirts crowded the start line to catch a glimpse of their local hero Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) as he sported the maglia rosa for the start of stage 2.

The stage offered the field a very flat affair, as expected in Holland, but what was unexpected was the lack of wind. Teams had predicted high winds and feared small separations in the peloton brought on by echelons but there was barley a breeze to be felt. The only thing to breakup the morning ride was an early breakaway of three riders; Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo). They jumped away as soon as the flag was dropped and the peloton let them go.

Further up the road there were time bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 seconds at the two intermediate sprints (along with the allocated 10, 6 and 4 seconds at the finish). There was also a cat 3 climb at 155km that offered 3 points to the winner.

The three riders quickly pushed their lead out to three minutes and extended it to nearly 10 minutes with roughly 100km to go. Tjallingii picked up full points in both the first sprint in Malden and the second sprint in Berg en Dal. While back in the field, Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) picked up the remaining points as he targets a second red points jersey.

The riders looped back around to Berg en Dal for the first official climb of the three-week race, measuring 1.1km, and with gradients topping 11%. The trio lined up almost side-by-side across the road as they approached the top of the climb. They slowly ramped up the pace as Fraile jumped ahead to take the points and the first mountains jersey of the race.

The breakaway’s gap was down to 2:30 with 32km to the finish city, where the peloton faced two finish circuits in Nijmegen.

Etixx-QuickStep joined Giant-Alpecin at the front of the field to pick up the pace and ensure a bunch sprint for their man Marcel Kittel. Just before entering the circuits, however, a small crash took down riders from Orica-GreenEdge, Lotto Soudal and Cannondale. None were injured.

Tjallingii and Fraile shook hands to congratulate each other on a long day out front, and to signify the end of their efforts for the day. Berlato, however, made one last attack as the field approached on seven seconds. His efforts were fruitful in gaining another 50 seconds through the finish line and into the two, 8km circuits. He was targeting the most aggressive rider award after the others took jerseys and sprint points.

Team Sky, Astana made appearances right at the front of the race alongside Etixx-QuickStep and Giant-Alpecin, while teams Katusha, Cannondale and FDJ sat slightly further back. Gradually Movistar and LottoNl-Jumbo also moved to the fore, and as the pace quickened more and more.

Berlato’s gap drastically dropped to 20 seconds with 10km to go, and he sat up under the penultimate time passing under the flamme rouge with 9.6km to go. It was just in time for the sprinters to begin their rush to the line.

We can expect a similar story on Sunday for the second flat road race stage between Nijmegen and Arnhem.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:38:31 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 14 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 16 Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 20 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 24 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 30 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 32 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 35 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 36 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 39 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 44 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 47 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 48 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 50 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 51 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 52 Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 55 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 56 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 57 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 58 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 59 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 60 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 61 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 64 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 65 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 66 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 67 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 68 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 70 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 72 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 73 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 74 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 77 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 78 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 79 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 80 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 81 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 82 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 83 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 84 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 85 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 87 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 90 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 91 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 94 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 95 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 96 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 97 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 98 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 99 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 100 Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 101 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 103 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 104 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 106 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 107 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 108 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 109 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 110 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 111 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 112 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 113 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 115 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 116 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 117 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 118 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 120 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 121 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 122 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 123 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 124 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 125 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 126 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 127 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 128 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 129 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 130 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 131 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 132 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 133 Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 134 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 135 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 139 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 140 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 141 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 142 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 143 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 144 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 145 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 147 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 149 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 150 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 151 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 152 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 154 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 156 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 157 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 158 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 159 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 160 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 161 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 162 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 163 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 164 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 165 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 166 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 167 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 168 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 170 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 171 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 172 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 173 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 174 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 175 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 176 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 177 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:43 178 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:45 179 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:02 180 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:08 181 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:13 182 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 183 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 184 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 185 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 186 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 187 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 188 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 189 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 190 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:17 191 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:01:38 192 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 193 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:48 194 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:51 195 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 196 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 197 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 198 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela

Sprint 1 - Malden, 135km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 6 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Sprint 2 - Berg en Dal, 155.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 3 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 3 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1

Mountain 1 - Berg en Dal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 35 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 29 5 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 6 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 20 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 11 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 12 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 13 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 10 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 7 15 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 18 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 19 Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 2 20 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 21 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 8 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 9 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 10 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Katusha 13:55:33 2 BMC Racing 3 Bardiani CSF 4 Team Giant - Alpecin 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 6 FDJ 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Team Sky 9 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 10 Movistar Team 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Lampre - Merida 13 Gazprom - Rusvelo 14 IAM Cycling 15 Team Dimension Data 16 Orica GreenEdge 17 Tinkoff 18 Lotto Soudal 19 Wilier Triestina - Southeast 20 Trek - Segafredo 21 AG2R La Mondiale 22 Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:49:34 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:01 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:06 5 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:08 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:12 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:13 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:00:14 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:16 10 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 11 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:17 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 14 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:18 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:19 16 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:20 18 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:21 20 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 21 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 22 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:24 23 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:25 24 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:26 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:27 27 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 29 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:29 31 Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:30 32 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 33 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 35 Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:31 36 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:32 38 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 39 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 40 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 41 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 44 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 47 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 48 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 51 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:36 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 53 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 55 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:37 56 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 57 Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:38 59 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 60 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 62 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 63 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:40 64 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 65 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 66 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 67 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 70 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 71 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 72 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 73 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:43 75 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 77 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 78 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:44 79 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 80 Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:45 81 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 82 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 83 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 85 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:00:46 86 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 88 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 89 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 90 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 91 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling 92 Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 93 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:48 94 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 95 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 96 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 97 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 98 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 99 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 100 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:51 103 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 106 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 107 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 108 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 109 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 110 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:54 111 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:00:55 112 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:56 113 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 114 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 115 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 117 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 118 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:58 119 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 120 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:59 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:01 122 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 123 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 124 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 125 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:04 126 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 127 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 128 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 129 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:05 130 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 131 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:06 133 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 135 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 136 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:07 137 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 138 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 139 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 140 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 141 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:09 142 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 143 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:01:11 144 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 145 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 146 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 147 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:01:12 148 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 149 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:14 150 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 151 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 152 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:15 153 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 154 Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:16 155 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:17 156 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:18 157 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 158 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 159 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:20 160 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:21 161 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:22 162 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:24 163 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:25 164 Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:26 165 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:27 166 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 167 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 168 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 0:01:29 169 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:30 170 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:31 171 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 172 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 173 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:32 174 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:33 175 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:01:34 176 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:36 177 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 178 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:01:47 179 Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 0:01:48 180 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 181 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 182 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:54 183 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:01:55 184 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:59 185 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:03 186 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 187 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:12 188 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 0:02:14 189 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:15 190 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:02:19 191 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:22 192 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:26 193 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:31 194 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:02:34 195 Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 0:02:37 196 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 0:03:00 197 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:12 198 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:03:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 56 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 35 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 29 5 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 6 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 20 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 18 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 10 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 11 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 13 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 14 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 10 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 10 16 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 20 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 23 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 3 24 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 25 Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha 2 26 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 28 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 29 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 3 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:49:42 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:05 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:11 4 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:12 5 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:17 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 8 Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 9 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:23 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:00:26 11 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:32 12 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:33 13 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 15 Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:37 16 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:00:39 17 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:41 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:42 21 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 22 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 23 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:45 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 25 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 0:00:46 26 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:50 27 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:51 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 0:00:53 29 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:56 31 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 32 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:00:58 33 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:01 34 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:03 36 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 0:01:04 37 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:01:10 38 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:12 39 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:13 40 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:16 41 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:22 42 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:23 43 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:28 44 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela 0:01:40 45 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:01:46 46 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:51 47 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:07 48 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:23 49 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 0:02:26

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 pts 2 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 3 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 9 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 3 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data 8 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 13 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 14 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1 16 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1