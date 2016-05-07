Giro d'Italia: Kittel wins stage 2
Etixx-QuckStep sprinter proves fastest in Nijmegen
Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) got the win he was aiming for at the Giro d'Italia, taking the expected bunch sprint at the end of stage two in Nijmegen. He took a commanding victory, dominating the rush to the finish line, with a sprint that appeared almost uncontested by runner-up Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).
Related Articles
Giro d'Italia stage 2: Finish line quotes
Dumoulin defines leading Giro d'Italia in Netherlands as a 'dream scenario'
Kittel describes Giro d'Italia stage win as 'one of the most beautiful'
Fraile earns first mountain jersey at Giro d'Italia
Modolo rues missed sprint victory in Nijmegen - Giro d'Italia Shorts
France's Jean-Christophe Peraud crashes out of Giro d'Italia
"I’m super happy," Kittel said at the finish line. "Yesterday in the time trial I showed that I was in good shape. This was a tricky finale today but a finale where I said I’d stay with my teammates. They did a good job to put me in a good place for the sprint and I did the rest. There was a great atmosphere today, it was a great day.
Dumoulin relied on his Giant-Alpecin teammates to bring him through the stage safely to the finish line. He remains in the overall lead with the same time as Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), but lost time to Kittel, who picked up a 10-second time bonus and moved into third place, only one second behind.
The race for the stage victory truly started at the beginning of the final circuit with 8.6km remaining, as the field passed under the finish line banner surrounded by crowds of screaming fans, beating pink flags against the finish line, roadside barriers. Cannondale took the right side of the road while LottoNL-Jumbo owned the left, and Movistar, Giant-Alpecin and then Team Sky took the centre lines side-by-side.
The speed was high but the sprinter's team played a waiting game. Then in the final 2km, Cannondale and FDJ found their way into the best positions on the front but noticeably missing were Kittel’s Etixx-QuickStep team.
However Kittel timed his move toward the front perfectly, edging to the fore with 1.5km to go, along with Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), and Elia Vivani (Team Sky) all on the wheels.
Etixx-QuickStep pushed forward with three men ahead of Kittel, leading the charge to the finish line, as FDJ pulled up beside them for Demare, Kittel on his wheel. Fabio Sabatini lead out early and then moved aside, forcing FDJ to take up the pace. Kittel launched his sprint off of Demare's wheel, caught him by surprise and pulled ahead, winning the stage by several metres and taking the 10-second bonus.
• Giro d'Italia stage 2 highlights – Video
• Giro d'Italia stage 2: Finish line quotes
Stage 2 Video Highlights
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.
How it unfolded
The atmosphere in Arnhem was certainly pink for the start of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia!
Clothing lines pinned with pink jerseys strung across the buildings above the starting line street with pink balloons and pink event paraphernalia on display in ever direction. Hoards of fans wearing pink t-shirts crowded the start line to catch a glimpse of their local hero Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) as he sported the maglia rosa for the start of stage 2.
The stage offered the field a very flat affair, as expected in Holland, but what was unexpected was the lack of wind. Teams had predicted high winds and feared small separations in the peloton brought on by echelons but there was barley a breeze to be felt. The only thing to breakup the morning ride was an early breakaway of three riders; Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo). They jumped away as soon as the flag was dropped and the peloton let them go.
Further up the road there were time bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 seconds at the two intermediate sprints (along with the allocated 10, 6 and 4 seconds at the finish). There was also a cat 3 climb at 155km that offered 3 points to the winner.
The three riders quickly pushed their lead out to three minutes and extended it to nearly 10 minutes with roughly 100km to go. Tjallingii picked up full points in both the first sprint in Malden and the second sprint in Berg en Dal. While back in the field, Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) picked up the remaining points as he targets a second red points jersey.
The riders looped back around to Berg en Dal for the first official climb of the three-week race, measuring 1.1km, and with gradients topping 11%. The trio lined up almost side-by-side across the road as they approached the top of the climb. They slowly ramped up the pace as Fraile jumped ahead to take the points and the first mountains jersey of the race.
The breakaway’s gap was down to 2:30 with 32km to the finish city, where the peloton faced two finish circuits in Nijmegen.
Etixx-QuickStep joined Giant-Alpecin at the front of the field to pick up the pace and ensure a bunch sprint for their man Marcel Kittel. Just before entering the circuits, however, a small crash took down riders from Orica-GreenEdge, Lotto Soudal and Cannondale. None were injured.
Tjallingii and Fraile shook hands to congratulate each other on a long day out front, and to signify the end of their efforts for the day. Berlato, however, made one last attack as the field approached on seven seconds. His efforts were fruitful in gaining another 50 seconds through the finish line and into the two, 8km circuits. He was targeting the most aggressive rider award after the others took jerseys and sprint points.
Team Sky, Astana made appearances right at the front of the race alongside Etixx-QuickStep and Giant-Alpecin, while teams Katusha, Cannondale and FDJ sat slightly further back. Gradually Movistar and LottoNl-Jumbo also moved to the fore, and as the pace quickened more and more.
Berlato’s gap drastically dropped to 20 seconds with 10km to go, and he sat up under the penultimate time passing under the flamme rouge with 9.6km to go. It was just in time for the sprinters to begin their rush to the line.
We can expect a similar story on Sunday for the second flat road race stage between Nijmegen and Arnhem.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:38:31
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|14
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|16
|Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|24
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|30
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|32
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|35
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|36
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|39
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|44
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|47
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|50
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|51
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|52
|Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|55
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|56
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|57
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|59
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|60
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|61
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|65
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|66
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|67
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|70
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|72
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|73
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|74
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|78
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|79
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|80
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|82
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|83
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|85
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|87
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|90
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|91
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|95
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|96
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|97
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|99
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|101
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|102
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|103
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|104
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|106
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|107
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|108
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|109
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|110
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|111
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|112
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|113
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|115
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|116
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|117
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|118
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|120
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|121
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|122
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|123
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|124
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|125
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|126
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|127
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|128
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|130
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|131
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|132
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|133
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|134
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|135
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|139
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|141
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|142
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|143
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|144
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|146
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|147
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|149
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|150
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|151
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|152
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|154
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|156
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|157
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|158
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|160
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|161
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|162
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|164
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|165
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|166
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|167
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|168
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|170
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|171
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|172
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|173
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|174
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|175
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|176
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|177
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|178
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:45
|179
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:02
|180
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:08
|181
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:13
|182
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|183
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|184
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|185
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|186
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|187
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|188
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|189
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|190
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|191
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:38
|192
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|193
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:48
|194
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:51
|195
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|196
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|197
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|198
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|6
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|35
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|29
|5
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|6
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|11
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|12
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|13
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|15
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|18
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|19
|Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|21
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|8
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|9
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|10
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|13:55:33
|2
|BMC Racing
|3
|Bardiani CSF
|4
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|FDJ
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|8
|Team Sky
|9
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|10
|Movistar Team
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|13
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|14
|IAM Cycling
|15
|Team Dimension Data
|16
|Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Tinkoff
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|19
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|20
|Trek - Segafredo
|21
|AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:49:34
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:08
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:13
|8
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:14
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:16
|10
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|11
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:17
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|14
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:18
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:19
|16
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|18
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:21
|20
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|22
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|23
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:25
|24
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:26
|25
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|26
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:27
|27
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:29
|31
|Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|32
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|33
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|35
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:31
|36
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:32
|38
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|39
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|40
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|41
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|44
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|48
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|51
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|52
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|55
|Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|56
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|57
|Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:38
|59
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|60
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|62
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|63
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|64
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|65
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|66
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|67
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|70
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|71
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|72
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:43
|75
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|77
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|78
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|79
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|80
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:45
|81
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|83
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|85
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:00:46
|86
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|88
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:47
|89
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|90
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
|92
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|93
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:48
|94
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|95
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|96
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|97
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|98
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|99
|Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|100
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|102
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:51
|103
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|106
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|107
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|108
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|109
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|110
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:54
|111
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:00:55
|112
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:56
|113
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|114
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|115
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|116
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|117
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|119
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:59
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|122
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|123
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|124
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|125
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:04
|126
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|127
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|128
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|129
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:05
|130
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|131
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:06
|133
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|135
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:07
|137
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|138
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|139
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|140
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|141
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:09
|142
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|143
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:11
|144
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|145
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|146
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:12
|148
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|149
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:14
|150
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|151
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|152
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:15
|153
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|154
|Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:16
|155
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:17
|156
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|157
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|158
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|159
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:20
|160
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:21
|161
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:22
|162
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:24
|163
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:25
|164
|Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|165
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:27
|166
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|167
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|168
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:29
|169
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:30
|170
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:31
|171
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|172
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|173
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:32
|174
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:33
|175
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:34
|176
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:36
|177
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|178
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:01:47
|179
|Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:48
|180
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|181
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|182
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|183
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:55
|184
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:59
|185
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:03
|186
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|187
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:12
|188
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:02:14
|189
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:15
|190
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:02:19
|191
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|192
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:26
|193
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:31
|194
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:34
|195
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:02:37
|196
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:03:00
|197
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:12
|198
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:03:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|56
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|35
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|29
|5
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|6
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|20
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|18
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|10
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|11
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|13
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|10
|16
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|20
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|23
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|24
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|25
|Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|26
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|28
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|29
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|3
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:49:42
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:05
|3
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:11
|4
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:12
|5
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:17
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|8
|Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:23
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:26
|11
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:32
|12
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:33
|13
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|15
|Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:37
|16
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:39
|17
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|18
|Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:41
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|21
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|22
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|23
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:45
|24
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:46
|26
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|27
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:51
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:53
|29
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:56
|31
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|32
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:00:58
|33
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:01
|34
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:03
|36
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:04
|37
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:01:10
|38
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:12
|39
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:13
|40
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:16
|41
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:22
|42
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:23
|43
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:28
|44
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:01:40
|45
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:01:46
|46
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:51
|47
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:07
|48
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:23
|49
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|9
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|3
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
|8
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|9
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|13
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|14
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|14:29:06
|2
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|0:00:15
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:20
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:36
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:44
|8
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:00:45
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|12
|FDJ
|0:01:12
|13
|Tinkoff
|14
|Team Sky
|0:01:18
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:01:20
|16
|Gazprom - Rusvelo
|0:01:39
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|18
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:48
|19
|Team Dimension Data
|0:01:55
|20
|Wilier Triestina - Southeast
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|22
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:44
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy