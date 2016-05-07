Trending

Giro d'Italia: Kittel wins stage 2

Etixx-QuckStep sprinter proves fastest in Nijmegen

Image 1 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 2 of 121

Caleb Ewan and Orica-GreenEdge teammate Esteban Chaves on stage

Caleb Ewan and Orica-GreenEdge teammate Esteban Chaves on stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 121

A wave from Lo Squalo, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

A wave from Lo Squalo, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 121

Former Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)

Former Australian champion Heinrich Haussler (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 121

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 121

Caleb Ewan having signed on

Caleb Ewan having signed on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 121

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)

Carlos Betancur (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 121

JC Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale)

JC Peraud (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 121

Filippo Pozzato on an old steel Wilier bike rides to sign on

Filippo Pozzato on an old steel Wilier bike rides to sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 121

Gianfranco Zilioli rides to sign on

Gianfranco Zilioli rides to sign on
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 121

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 121

Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge)

Amets Txurruka (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 121

Australian national champion Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)

Australian national champion Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 121

Muril Fisher leading the FDJ sprint train

Muril Fisher leading the FDJ sprint train
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 121

A pair of blue socks stands out against the white as IAM Cycling are presented to the crowd

A pair of blue socks stands out against the white as IAM Cycling are presented to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 121

Daniel Oss with Giro mascot Lupo Wolfie

Daniel Oss with Giro mascot Lupo Wolfie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 121

The Giro mascot Lupo Wolfie

The Giro mascot Lupo Wolfie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 121

Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo) leading the break on home roads

Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo) leading the break on home roads
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 121

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) in his custom shoes

Adam Hansen (Lotto Soudal) in his custom shoes
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 121

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 121

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 121

Former professional and Eurosport commentator Juan Antonio Flecha

Former professional and Eurosport commentator Juan Antonio Flecha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 121

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 121

Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data) was in the all-day breakaway

Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data) was in the all-day breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 121

Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data) gets most aggressive in stage 2

Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data) gets most aggressive in stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the points jersey

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the points jersey

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) in the points jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) held onto the race lead

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) held onto the race lead
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the top step on the podium in stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) takes the top step on the podium in stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 34 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep)
Image 35 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 36 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the maglia rosa

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the maglia rosa
Image 37 of 121

The stage 2 breakaway

The stage 2 breakaway
Image 38 of 121

The start of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

The start of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 39 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia
Image 40 of 121

BMC

BMC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 121

Giant-Alpecin spent most of the day on the front

Giant-Alpecin spent most of the day on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 121

BMC signing on in Arnhem

BMC signing on in Arnhem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 121

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin in the white young rider's jersey

Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin in the white young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 121

Giant-Alpecin lined up during stage 2 for leader Dumoulin

Giant-Alpecin lined up during stage 2 for leader Dumoulin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 121

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) enjoying his day in pink

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) enjoying his day in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 121

Giro d'Italia trophy

Giro d'Italia trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 121

Sign-in stage area

Sign-in stage area
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 121

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 121

Katusha

Katusha
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 121

Tree-lined roads during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Tree-lined roads during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 121

The roads were flat for stage 2

The roads were flat for stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 121

BMC in the peloton

BMC in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 121

Giro d'Italia stage 2

Giro d'Italia stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 121

The race was very flat today

The race was very flat today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 121

Peloton pass scenic landscape and buildings

Peloton pass scenic landscape and buildings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 121

Peloton racing through Netherlands

Peloton racing through Netherlands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 121

Lotto Soudal team riding during Giro d'Italia

Lotto Soudal team riding during Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 121

Marcel Kittel gives a thumbs up during stage 2

Marcel Kittel gives a thumbs up during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 121

One of the contenders Domenico Pozzivivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

One of the contenders Domenico Pozzivivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 121

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)

Axel Domont (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) smiling in the field during stage 2

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) smiling in the field during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stops for a bike fix

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) stops for a bike fix
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 121

The jersey holders line up for stage 2

The jersey holders line up for stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 121

Fans wearing pink t-shirts

Fans wearing pink t-shirts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 121

The three-man breakaway; Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo)

The three-man breakaway; Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the field

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 121

Best young rider Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin

Best young rider Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 121

Tom Dumoulin was ushered along by his teammates all day

Tom Dumoulin was ushered along by his teammates all day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 121

Katusha siting in the field during stage 2

Katusha siting in the field during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 121

Trek-Segafredo

Trek-Segafredo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 121

Stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 121

The peloton at the Giro d'Italia

The peloton at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 121

Fans line the roads of stage 2

Fans line the roads of stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 121

The peloton passes one of many windmills

The peloton passes one of many windmills
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 121

Tom Dumoulin at the start of the Giro d'Italia stage 2

Tom Dumoulin at the start of the Giro d'Italia stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 121

Giant-Alpecin pass a few fans on the bike path

Giant-Alpecin pass a few fans on the bike path
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 121

The windmills were pretty quite during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

The windmills were pretty quite during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his win at stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) celebrates his win at stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 121

Pink jerseys line the streets

Pink jerseys line the streets
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 121

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 121

Pink balloons!

Pink balloons!
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 121

Giant-Alpecin sign in

Giant-Alpecin sign in
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 121

The start line in Arnhem

The start line in Arnhem
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 121

Tom Dumoulin on stage

Tom Dumoulin on stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 121

The field all together for the final circuits

The field all together for the final circuits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 121

The bridge that signified the final circuits

The bridge that signified the final circuits
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 121

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 121

The start of stage 2 in Arnhem - Giro d'Italia

The start of stage 2 in Arnhem - Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 97 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) rolls to the start line for stage 2

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) rolls to the start line for stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 98 of 121

High 5s all around at the Giro d'Italia

High 5s all around at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 99 of 121

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of stage 2

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 100 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) sits in the bunch at the start of stage 2

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) sits in the bunch at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 101 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 102 of 121

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) awaits the start of stage 2

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) awaits the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 103 of 121

Pink, pink, pink!

Pink, pink, pink!
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 104 of 121

An early breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

An early breakaway during stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 105 of 121

Tom Dumoulin signs in for the start of stage 2

Tom Dumoulin signs in for the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 106 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the pink jersey at the start of stage 2 in Arnhem

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in the pink jersey at the start of stage 2 in Arnhem
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 107 of 121

Stage 2 start in Arnhem - Giro d'Italia

Stage 2 start in Arnhem - Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 108 of 121

Lots of people out to watch stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Lots of people out to watch stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 109 of 121

Little Giro d'Italia fans from Arnhem

Little Giro d'Italia fans from Arnhem
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 110 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 111 of 121

Pink jerseys strung across the road ways at the start of the Giro d'Italia stage 2 in Arnhem

Pink jerseys strung across the road ways at the start of the Giro d'Italia stage 2 in Arnhem
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 112 of 121

The sparkling Giro d'Italia trophy on display in Arnhem

The sparkling Giro d'Italia trophy on display in Arnhem
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 113 of 121

And they are off!

And they are off!
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 114 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) happy in his pink jersey at the start of stage 2

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) happy in his pink jersey at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 115 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) passes lots of fans and pink shirts in Arnhem

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) passes lots of fans and pink shirts in Arnhem
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 116 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with his race bike

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) with his race bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 117 of 121

There were huge crowds at the start in Arnhem

There were huge crowds at the start in Arnhem
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 118 of 121

The start was coloured pink

The start was coloured pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 119 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) struggled to get through the crwdws

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) struggled to get through the crwdws
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 120 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) on the podium
(Image credit: Twitter / Radsport)
Image 121 of 121

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in pink during stage 2

Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in pink during stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Marcel Kittel (Etixx-QuickStep) got the win he was aiming for at the Giro d'Italia, taking the expected bunch sprint at the end of stage two in Nijmegen. He took a commanding victory, dominating the rush to the finish line, with a sprint that appeared almost uncontested by runner-up Arnaud Demare (FDJ) and Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

Related Articles

Giro d'Italia stage 2: Finish line quotes

Dumoulin defines leading Giro d'Italia in Netherlands as a 'dream scenario'

Kittel describes Giro d'Italia stage win as 'one of the most beautiful'

Fraile earns first mountain jersey at Giro d'Italia

Modolo rues missed sprint victory in Nijmegen - Giro d'Italia Shorts

France's Jean-Christophe Peraud crashes out of Giro d'Italia

"I’m super happy," Kittel said at the finish line. "Yesterday in the time trial I showed that I was in good shape. This was a tricky finale today but a finale where I said I’d stay with my teammates. They did a good job to put me in a good place for the sprint and I did the rest. There was a great atmosphere today, it was a great day.

Dumoulin relied on his Giant-Alpecin teammates to bring him through the stage safely to the finish line. He remains in the overall lead with the same time as Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo), but lost time to Kittel, who picked up a 10-second time bonus and moved into third place, only one second behind.

The race for the stage victory truly started at the beginning of the final circuit with 8.6km remaining, as the field passed under the finish line banner surrounded by crowds of screaming fans, beating pink flags against the finish line, roadside barriers. Cannondale took the right side of the road while LottoNL-Jumbo owned the left, and Movistar, Giant-Alpecin and then Team Sky took the centre lines side-by-side.

The speed was high but the sprinter's team played a waiting game. Then in the final 2km, Cannondale and FDJ found their way into the best positions on the front but noticeably missing were Kittel’s Etixx-QuickStep team.

However Kittel timed his move toward the front perfectly, edging to the fore with 1.5km to go, along with Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal), and Elia Vivani (Team Sky) all on the wheels.

Etixx-QuickStep pushed forward with three men ahead of Kittel, leading the charge to the finish line, as FDJ pulled up beside them for Demare, Kittel on his wheel. Fabio Sabatini lead out early and then moved aside, forcing FDJ to take up the pace. Kittel launched his sprint off of Demare's wheel, caught him by surprise and pulled ahead, winning the stage by several metres and taking the 10-second bonus.

More on this story:
Giro d'Italia stage 2 highlights – Video
Giro d'Italia stage 2: Finish line quotes
 

Stage 2 Video Highlights

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

How it unfolded

The atmosphere in Arnhem was certainly pink for the start of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia!

Clothing lines pinned with pink jerseys strung across the buildings above the starting line street with pink balloons and pink event paraphernalia on display in ever direction. Hoards of fans wearing pink t-shirts crowded the start line to catch a glimpse of their local hero Tom Dumoulin (Giant Alpecin) as he sported the maglia rosa for the start of stage 2.

The stage offered the field a very flat affair, as expected in Holland, but what was unexpected was the lack of wind. Teams had predicted high winds and feared small separations in the peloton brought on by echelons but there was barley a breeze to be felt. The only thing to breakup the morning ride was an early breakaway of three riders; Omar Fraile Matarranza (Dimension Data), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini) and Maarten Tjallingii (LottoNl-Jumbo). They jumped away as soon as the flag was dropped and the peloton let them go.

Further up the road there were time bonuses of 3, 2 and 1 seconds at the two intermediate sprints (along with the allocated 10, 6 and 4 seconds at the finish). There was also a cat 3 climb at 155km that offered 3 points to the winner.

The three riders quickly pushed their lead out to three minutes and extended it to nearly 10 minutes with roughly 100km to go. Tjallingii picked up full points in both the first sprint in Malden and the second sprint in Berg en Dal. While back in the field, Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) picked up the remaining points as he targets a second red points jersey.

The riders looped back around to Berg en Dal for the first official climb of the three-week race, measuring 1.1km, and with gradients topping 11%. The trio lined up almost side-by-side across the road as they approached the top of the climb. They slowly ramped up the pace as Fraile jumped ahead to take the points and the first mountains jersey of the race.

The breakaway’s gap was down to 2:30 with 32km to the finish city, where the peloton faced two finish circuits in Nijmegen.

Etixx-QuickStep joined Giant-Alpecin at the front of the field to pick up the pace and ensure a bunch sprint for their man Marcel Kittel. Just before entering the circuits, however, a small crash took down riders from Orica-GreenEdge, Lotto Soudal and Cannondale. None were injured.

Tjallingii and Fraile shook hands to congratulate each other on a long day out front, and to signify the end of their efforts for the day. Berlato, however, made one last attack as the field approached on seven seconds. His efforts were fruitful in gaining another 50 seconds through the finish line and into the two, 8km circuits. He was targeting the most aggressive rider award after the others took jerseys and sprint points. 

Team Sky, Astana made appearances right at the front of the race alongside Etixx-QuickStep and Giant-Alpecin, while teams Katusha, Cannondale and FDJ sat slightly further back. Gradually Movistar and LottoNl-Jumbo also moved to the fore, and as the pace quickened more and more.

Berlato’s gap drastically dropped to 20 seconds with 10km to go, and he sat up under the penultimate time passing under the flamme rouge with 9.6km to go. It was just in time for the sprinters to begin their rush to the line.

We can expect a similar story on Sunday for the second flat road race stage between Nijmegen and Arnhem. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step4:38:31
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
4Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
5Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
7Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
11Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
14Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
15André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
16Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
17Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
20Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
24Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
30Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
32Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
35Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
36Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
39Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
40Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
44Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
46Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
47Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
50Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
51Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
52Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
54Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela
55Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
56Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
57Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
58Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
59Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
60Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
61Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
63Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
64Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
65Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
66Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
67Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
68Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
70Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
72Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
73Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
74Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
76Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
77Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
78Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
79Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
80Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
81Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
82Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
83Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
84Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
85Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
87Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
90Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
91Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
92Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
93Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
94Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
95Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
96Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
97Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
98Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
99Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
100Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
101Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
102Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
103Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
104Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data
106Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
107Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
108Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
109Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
110Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
111Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
112Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
113Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
114Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
115Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
116Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
117Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
118Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
119Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
120Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
121Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
122Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
123Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
124Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
125Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
126Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
127Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
128Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
129Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
130Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
131Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
132Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
133Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
134Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
135Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
139Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
140Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
141Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
142Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
143Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
144Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
145Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
146Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
147Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
149José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
150Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
151Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
152Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
154Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
156Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
157Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
158Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
159Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
160Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
161Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
162Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
163Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
164Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
165Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
166Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
167Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
168Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
169Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
170David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
171Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
172Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
173Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
174Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
175Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
176Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:31
177Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:43
178Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:45
179Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:02
180Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:08
181Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:13
182Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data
183Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
184Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
185Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
186Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
187Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
188Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
189Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
190Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
191Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:01:38
192Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
193Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:48
194Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:51
195Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
196Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
197Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
198Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela

Sprint 1 - Malden, 135km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data6
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Sprint 2 - Berg en Dal, 155.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
3Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data3
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1

Mountain 1 - Berg en Dal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data3pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step50pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ35
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida29
5Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
6Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data20
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo18
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha12
11Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
12Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data10
13Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky10
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team7
15Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
18Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
19Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha2
20André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
21Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data8
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step6
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
9Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
10Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha13:55:33
2BMC Racing
3Bardiani CSF
4Team Giant - Alpecin
5Etixx - Quick-Step
6FDJ
7Astana Pro Team
8Team Sky
9Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
10Movistar Team
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Lampre - Merida
13Gazprom - Rusvelo
14IAM Cycling
15Team Dimension Data
16Orica GreenEdge
17Tinkoff
18Lotto Soudal
19Wilier Triestina - Southeast
20Trek - Segafredo
21AG2R La Mondiale
22Nippo - Vini Fantini

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:49:34
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:06
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:08
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:12
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:13
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:14
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:16
10Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
11Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:17
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
14Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:18
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:19
16Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
17Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
18Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
19Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
20Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
21Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
22Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:24
23Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:25
24Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:26
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:27
27Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
29Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:29
31Nicholas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:00:30
32Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
33Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
35Javier Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:31
36Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:32
38Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
39Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
40Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:00:33
41Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
42Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
44Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
47Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
48Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
51Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:36
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
53Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
55Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:00:37
56Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
57Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha
58Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:38
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
60Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
61Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
62Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
63Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:40
64Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
65Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
66Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
67Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
70Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
71David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
72Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
73Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:43
75Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
77Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
78Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
79Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
80Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:45
81Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
82Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
83Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
85Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:46
86Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
88Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
89Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
90Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
91Lawrence Warbasse (USA) IAM Cycling
92Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
93Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:48
94Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
95Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
96Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
97Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
98Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
99Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
100Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
101Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:51
103Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
105Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
106Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
107Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
108Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
109Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
110Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:54
111Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:00:55
112Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo0:00:56
113Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
114José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
115Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
117Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
118Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:58
119Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
120Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:59
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:01
122Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
123Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
124Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
125Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:04
126Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
127Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
128Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
129Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:05
130Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
131Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:06
133Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
134Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
135Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
136Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:07
137Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
138Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
139Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
140Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
141Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:09
142Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
143Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:11
144Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
145Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
146Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:01:12
148Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
149Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:14
150Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
151Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
152Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:15
153Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
154Emden Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:16
155Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:17
156Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:18
157Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
158Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
159Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:20
160Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:21
161Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:22
162Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:24
163Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:25
164Andre Fernando S.M. Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:26
165Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:27
166Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
167Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
168Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team0:01:29
169Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:30
170Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:31
171Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
172Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
173Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:32
174Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:33
175Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:01:34
176Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:36
177Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:41
178Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:01:47
179Benoit Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ0:01:48
180Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
181Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
182Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:54
183Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:55
184Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:59
185Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:03
186Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:02:05
187Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:12
188Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data0:02:14
189Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:15
190Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:19
191Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:22
192Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:26
193Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:31
194Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:02:34
195Jacobus Venter (RSA) Dimension Data0:02:37
196Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data0:03:00
197Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:12
198Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step56pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo40
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ35
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida29
5Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
6Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data20
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo18
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo18
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team16
10Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15
11Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
13Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha12
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky10
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data10
16Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin5
20Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step4
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3
23Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo3
24Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
25Alexey Tcatevitch (Rus) Team Katusha2
26Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
28André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
29Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data3pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin4:49:42
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:05
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:11
4Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:12
5Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:17
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
8Stefan Kung (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
9Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:26
11Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:00:32
12Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:33
13Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:34
15Julen Amerzqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:37
16Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:39
17Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Daniel Martinez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:41
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:42
21Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
22Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
23Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:45
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
25Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ0:00:46
26Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:50
27Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:51
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:53
29Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:56
31Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
32Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:00:58
33Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:01
34Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:03
36Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida0:01:04
37Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:01:10
38Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:12
39Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:13
40Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:16
41Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:22
42Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:23
43Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:28
44Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:01:40
45Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:01:46
46Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:51
47Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:07
48Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:23
49Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:02:26

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo20pts
2Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini9
3Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data9
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
3Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Dimension Data8
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin6
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
13Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
14Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Alpecin14:29:06
2Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo0:00:15
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:20
4IAM Cycling0:00:36
5Movistar Team0:00:37
6Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
7Astana Pro Team0:00:44
8Trek - Segafredo0:00:45
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:47
10BMC Racing Team0:00:58
11Lotto Soudal0:01:09
12FDJ0:01:12
13Tinkoff
14Team Sky0:01:18
15Team Katusha0:01:20
16Gazprom - Rusvelo0:01:39
17AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
18Lampre - Merida0:01:48
19Team Dimension Data0:01:55
20Wilier Triestina - Southeast
21Bardiani CSF0:02:03
22Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:44

 

Latest on Cyclingnews