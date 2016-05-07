Trending

Giro d'Italia stage 2 highlights - Video

Kittel dominates the sprint, threatens Dumoulin's race lead

Marcel Kittel gives a thumbs up during stage 2

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marcel Kittel (Etixx - Quick Step) made his victory on stage 2 of the 99th Giro d'Italia look effortless, rocketing to the line with two bike lengths on FDJ's Arnaud Demare on the 190km stage from Arnhem to Nijmegen. Thanks to his time bonus of 10 seconds, Kittel is now one second off the race lead of Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) in third behind Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo).

Kittel donned the red points jersey, while Omar Fraile gave Dimension Data its first stint on the podium in the Giro d'Italia by taking out the first mountains jersey.

Tobais Ludvigsson (Giant-Alpecin) remains in the white jersey of best young rider.

