Giro d'Italia: Chaves wins stage 14 in Corvara

Kruijswijk takes maglia rosa as Valverde, Amador lose time during queen stage

Image 1 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia
Image 2 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) stage 14 Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) stage 14 Giro d'Italia
Image 3 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia
Image 4 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 14

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 14
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the leader of the Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the leader of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits on the podium as the overall leader of the Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits on the podium as the overall leader of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) puts on the maglia rosa as the overall leader of the Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) puts on the maglia rosa as the overall leader of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) is all smiles on the podium

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) is all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 38

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) moves into the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) moves into the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 38

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage victory with a bottle of champagne

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage victory with a bottle of champagne
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 38

Solo breakaway rider Darwin Atapuma (BMC) hangs his head as he was caught with 1km to go

Solo breakaway rider Darwin Atapuma (BMC) hangs his head as he was caught with 1km to go
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 38

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 10th

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 10th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 38

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 38

Andrey Amador (Movistar) loses the maglia rosa on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia

Andrey Amador (Movistar) loses the maglia rosa on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 14 Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 14 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) up the final climb of stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) up the final climb of stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 19 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) placed fifth on stage 14

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) placed fifth on stage 14
Image 20 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the GC contenders up the final climb

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the GC contenders up the final climb
Image 21 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 38

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) places seventh on the day

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) places seventh on the day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 38

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) caught with less than 2km to go

Darwin Atapuma (BMC) caught with less than 2km to go
Image 26 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
Image 27 of 38

Andre Amador (Movistar) lost the pink jersey

Andre Amador (Movistar) lost the pink jersey
Image 28 of 38

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) all smiles on the podium after his stage 14 victory

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) all smiles on the podium after his stage 14 victory
Image 29 of 38

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vicenzo Nibali (Astana)
Image 30 of 38

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the stage 14 start line

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the stage 14 start line
Image 31 of 38

Astana and Vincenzo Nibali during stage 14

Astana and Vincenzo Nibali during stage 14
Image 32 of 38

The stage 14 queen stage at the Giro d'Italia

The stage 14 queen stage at the Giro d'Italia
Image 33 of 38

Andrey Amador (Movistar) followed by team Astana during stage 14

Andrey Amador (Movistar) followed by team Astana during stage 14
Image 34 of 38

Alejandro Valverde and maglia rosa Andrey Amador (Movistar) stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia

Alejandro Valverde and maglia rosa Andrey Amador (Movistar) stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 35 of 38

The Italian Dolomites stage 14 and the Giro d'Italia

The Italian Dolomites stage 14 and the Giro d'Italia
Image 36 of 38

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) waits for the start of stage 14

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) waits for the start of stage 14
Image 37 of 38

Andrey Amador (Movistar) overall leader at the Giro d'Italia, sits in the field

Andrey Amador (Movistar) overall leader at the Giro d'Italia, sits in the field
Image 38 of 38

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the maglia rosa stage 14

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the maglia rosa stage 14

What had been hyped as a battle between Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali for the maglia rosa took on a very different aspect in the final kilometres of the Giro d'Italia’s 'queen' stage into Corvara. Rather than these former Grand Tour winners, it was Estebán Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) who took the headlines.

The beaming Colombian Chaves won the stage, outsprinting the Dutchman and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), who had been in the break of the day along with BMC's Darwin Atapuma, who was just behind them in fourth.

"I'm really happy. Winning the queen stage in the Giro is really special. This is not only for me, but for the team, who worked really well today. All the guys, the mechanics, soigneurs, people away from the race at the office. Orica-GreenEdge is a big family, thanks to Shayne Bannan, everyone," Chaves said.

"Everyone was riding at their limits. Kruisjwijk started his attack, then I tried to follow. It was a steep climb, and then when we saw Nibali was dropped we started to work together. There's a lot of this Giro left. This is great but we'll see what happens tomorrow."

With Nibali more than half a minute in arrears and race leader Andrey Amador almost four minutes down, Kruiswijk took the maglia rosa from the Costa Rican. He now leads Nibali by 41 seconds, with Chaves at 1:32 and Valverde, the day's big loser, fourth at 3:06.

“I knew I was with Esteban [Chaves], and for the sprint, I knew that he was very fast," Kruijswijk said. "I think I had in my mind to gain more time on my competitors for the GC and it worked out pretty good. I felt really good all day. I knew that this kind of stage would suit me pretty good, after the first mountain stage we had yesterday. Today, I could attack and really had some good power. I was lucky that I had Esteban with me and we could work together. I'm happy to get the pink jersey."

The stage of six mighty climbs came to the boil on the last of them, the second-category Valparola. It was here that Atapuma made his bid for the day's spoils by dropping breakaway companions Preidler and Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data). Meanwhile, a kilometre or so back down the mountain, the battle for the pink jersey began to rage.

Nibali made the first thrust, accelerating off the wheel of loyal lieutenant Michele Scarponi. Valverde was right on his wheel, but didn't respond. Kruiswijk and Chaves were next line and did react, very quickly bridging up to the Astana leader. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) also made the junction but only after a much longer effort.

No sooner had this trio joined Nibali, Kruiswijk and Chaves than the Colombian attacked. Nibali reeled him in, but couldn't respond when Kruiswijk immediately countered and Chaves breezed across to the Dutchman.

Atapuma crested the Valparola with a 35-second advantage on Preidler and Siutsou, who turned to see Kruiswijk and Chaves joining them as they reached the summit. Nibali was another 30 seconds behind. The group containing race leader Amador and his team leader Valverde didn't appear for another two minutes.

BMC’s Darwin Atapuma was in the break but finished fourth, caught in the final 2km

BMC's Atapuma zipped down from the Valparola and began the final five-kilometre climb to the finish at Corvara with his lead just 21 seconds on Kruiswijk, Chaves and Preidler as Siutsou slipped back. The Colombian held his advantage on the steep initial slopes, but in the short dip and gentler gradients that followed the three chasers closed in on him and got on terms with the Colombian just two kilometres short of the line.

Just before the left-hander into the finishing straight, Preidler went to the front of the group and it was the Austrian who opened up the sprint from 200 metres out. But, as they had shown in dropping the other favourites, Chaves and Kruiswijk are currently the race's strongest riders and they made that edge tell.

Chaves swept by on Preidler's left to claim the stage win, with Kruiswijk right on his wheel and destined for the pink jersey as the Austrian thumped his bars with frustration.

How it unfolded

With six climbs on the menu and the mountains jersey among the prizes still very much up for grabs, the first hour of racing was frantic as riders tried to follow pre-stage instructions to infiltrate the break of the day. It finally formed 45 kilometres into the 210km stage, when the peloton split and 37 riders went clear.

Among its most notable members were the leader of the mountains competition Damiano Cunego, who had Nippo-Vini Fantini teammate Giacomo Berlato for company, Nibali's Astana teammate Andrey Zeits (Astana), Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling), Lampre-Merida quartet Diego Ulissi, Valerio Conti, Sacha Modolo and Manuele Mori, Lotto-Soudal trio Tim Wellens, Pim Ligthart and Maxime Monfort, Movistar's Carlos Betancur and José Herrada, Orica's Rubén Plaza, Sky’s David López and Nicolas Roche (Sky), and Preidler, Atapuma and Siutsou.

The first climb on the menu was the Pordoi, where Berlato was most prominent, setting the pace for Cunego. Approaching the summit, Denifl attacked to take maximum points but found Cunego was more than a match for him.

Next up was the Passo Sella, where Sky's López made a very early bid for glory. The Spanish climber pushed on alone to take maximum points at the summit. By this point the Movistar-led bunch was 7-13 down.

López's solo escapade soon ended as several riders bridged up to him on the third climb, the Gardena pass. Here, Orica veteran Plaza, a stage winner at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España last year, went clear, cresting the summit with a lead of 48 seconds.

As Plaza flew up the Gardena, another veteran, Trek-Segafredo's Ryder Hesjedal called an end to his race. Struck down by stomach problems, the Canadian quit while holding a place in the top 15.

Damiano Cunego on the attack

Having pushed his lead out to almost two minutes at the front of the race, Plaza's effort came unstuck on the fearsome Passo Giau. Dimension Data's Siutsou led the pursuit of the Spaniard, with Atapuma, Preidler and Roche on his wheel. By the time Siutsou and Atapuma caught Plaza, they had distanced Preidler and Roche, and the agonized Plaza soon slipped off their wheels as well.

Back in the bunch, Astana took over pacemaking duties from Movistar, their acceleration having an almost immediate effect. They quickly cut the two leaders' advantage to five minutes from nine, their pace proving too much for best young rider Bob Jungels and, very surprisingly, Astana number two Jakob Fuglsang. After swinging on the back of the line for some time, race leader Amador fell back too, leaving just a dozen riders in the group of favourites.

Atapuma led Siutsou over the Giau, where their advantage on the group of favourites headed by Astana's Michele Scarponi was a little over four minutes. Amador reached the summit 50 seconds later with a trio of Nibali's Astana domestiques glued to his wheel.

On the long descent off the Giau, Preidler bridged back up to the two leaders, while maglia rosa Amador achieved the same feat and rejoined the other favourites just before they started up the Valparola, the final categorized climb of the day.

It was the scene for the most significant battle of the race so far and, ultimately, its greatest surprise as Kruiswijk and Chaves left the big favourites reeling.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge6:06:16
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:37
6Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:29
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:50
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:00
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:52
15Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:12
19Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:21
20Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:03
24Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
25Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:44
26Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:11:00
27David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:11:52
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
32Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:56
35Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
37Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
39Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:14:21
40Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
42Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:17:12
43Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:20
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:52
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge0:21:36
47Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
48Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
49Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
51Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:24:31
52Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
54Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
55Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
56Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
59Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:38
60David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:28:02
61José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:28:44
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:31:20
64Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
65Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
71Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
72Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
73Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
74Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
75Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
76Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
77Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
78Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
79Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
80Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
81Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
82Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
85Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
86Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
87Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
88Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
89Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
90Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
92Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
93Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
94Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
96Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team0:32:41
97Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
98Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
99Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
100Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:35:40
101Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
102Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:36:52
103Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
104Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
107Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
109Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
111Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:58
115Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:43:47
116Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
117Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
118Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
119Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
120Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
121Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
123Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
124Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
125Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
126Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
127Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
129Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
131Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
132Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
134Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
135Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
136Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
137Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
138Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
139Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
140Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
143Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
144Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
145Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
146Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
147Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
148Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
149Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
150Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
151Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
152Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
153Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
154Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
155Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
156Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
157Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
158Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
159Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
160Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
161Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
163Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
164Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
165Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
166Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
167Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:44:03
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFPrzemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
DNFBert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFRyder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo12
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin9
4Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
6Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team7
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
8Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data5
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
10David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky4
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team3
13Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
15David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
16Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1

Mountaini 1 - Passo Pordoi, 94km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini35pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling18
3David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
4Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
6Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 2 - Passo Della Sella, 106km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky15pts
2Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
4Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data4
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 - Passo Gardena, 117km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge7pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky4
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 4 - Passo Campolongo, 132km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge15pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky8
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
5Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 5 - Passo Giau, 168km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team35pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data18
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin12
4David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step9
5Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky4
7Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
8Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1

Mountain 6 - Passo Valparola, 190km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin6
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge4
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Arabba, 85km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida10pts
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step6
3Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
5Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Corvara, 126km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
4Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team14pts
2David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
3Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin8
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data6
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
9David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step4
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling3
13Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
16Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge49pts
2Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team45
3Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data17
4David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky10
5Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin5

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team18:25:25
2Team Sky0:09:10
3Movistar Team0:12:07
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:18
5AG2R La Mondiale0:13:11
6Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:22:27
7Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:36
8Tinkoff Team0:24:34
9Orica-GreenEdge0:27:55
10Team Katusha0:28:26
11BMC Racing Team0:30:56
12Dimension Data0:37:12
13Bardiani CSF0:42:57
14Team Giant-Alpecin0:49:14
15IAM Cycling0:50:35
16Lotto Soudal1:01:15
17Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:11:23
18Trek-Segafredo1:11:45
19Gazprom-Rusvelo1:21:55
20Lampre - Merida1:27:23
21Nippo - Vini Fantini1:32:49
22FDJ1:38:27

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo60:12:43
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
3Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:32
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:06
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:15
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:03:29
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:53
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:01
9Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:05:38
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:00
12Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:10
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:30
14Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:14:03
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:29
16Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:15:10
17Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:33
18Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:17:12
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:00
20Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:44
21Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:07
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:18
23Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:29:25
24Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:33:16
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:04
26Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:34:16
27Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:34:53
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:36:01
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:45
30Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:36:54
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:20
32Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:47:21
33Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:49:08
34Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:53:49
35Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:53:53
36David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:55:51
37Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:56:06
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:56:34
39Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:59:18
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:03:49
41Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:04:00
42Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1:04:56
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data1:05:57
44Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team1:07:08
45Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha1:07:32
46Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:07:55
47Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1:12:39
48Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:13:39
49Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:13:44
50Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:14:47
51Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:18:49
52Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:24:52
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:26:15
54Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:26:34
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:29:00
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:29:13
57Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:32:48
58Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:33:58
59Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1:34:32
60Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:37:10
61Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:38:41
62Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:39:21
63Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:41:09
64Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:44:08
65Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:44:28
66Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:45:35
67Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1:45:39
68José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:48:17
69Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:50:01
70Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:52:08
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:52:55
72Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:53:56
73Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:59:18
74Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:59:39
75Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky2:00:02
76Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:00:05
77Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:00:42
78Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data2:01:02
79Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2:01:12
80Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale2:02:19
81Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:02:44
82Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:03:02
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2:03:08
84Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal2:05:54
85Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:06:34
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:07:06
87Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2:07:34
88David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2:08:17
89Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:08:45
90Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:11:47
91Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:11:58
92Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:12:07
93Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:12:13
94Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:12:54
95Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:13:58
96Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team2:14:10
97Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2:15:12
98Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:15:27
99Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
100Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:16:33
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
102Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling2:16:36
103Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:17:27
104Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:17:52
105Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team2:17:59
106Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:18:36
107Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:19:15
108Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:19:28
109Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky2:20:22
110Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:21:42
111Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team2:22:19
112Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling2:24:17
113Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:24:58
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:25:04
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:25:53
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:27:11
117Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha2:28:09
118Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:29:58
119Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:30:33
120Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:31:47
121Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:31:48
122Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:34:25
123Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling2:35:26
124Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step2:35:35
125Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:36:40
126Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2:37:34
127Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:38:09
128Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:39:16
129Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:39:50
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:40:28
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal2:41:34
132Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:41:37
133Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida2:41:58
134Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:43:42
135Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:44:33
136Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:44:47
137Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2:45:16
138Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge2:48:08
139Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ2:48:19
140Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge2:48:56
141Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2:49:30
142Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:50:57
143Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:51:14
144Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:51:20
145Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:51:49
146Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2:52:01
147Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:52:44
148Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:52:48
149Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data2:52:59
150Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:53:33
151Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2:55:52
152Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:57:01
153Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3:01:06
154Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ3:01:12
155Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:01:56
156Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3:01:58
157Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data3:02:14
158Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:02:48
159Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ3:02:55
160Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling3:03:37
161Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ3:04:11
162Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:05:26
163Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:11:40
164Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:19:28
165Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo3:19:42
166Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin3:20:33
167Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo3:21:49

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step60:18:53
2Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:11:02
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:06
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:47:39
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:47:43
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:49:56
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:59:47
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge1:07:29
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:20:24
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:23:03
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:26:38
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:27:48
13Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:33:11
14Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:34:59
15Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:45:58
16Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:47:46
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:54:52
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:56:34
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:56:52
20Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:05:37
21Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:06:03
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:09:17
23Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:10:23
24Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:11:17
25Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky2:12:26
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2:13:05
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2:15:32
28Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida2:23:48
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:25:37
30Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:30:30
31Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:33:06
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:38:37
33Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:44:47
34Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:45:39
35Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2:45:51
36Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:46:38
37Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:55:48
38Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:56:45
39Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:59:16
40Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:05:30
41Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:13:18

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo138pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida112
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida84
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo83
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team80
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step80
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step52
9Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha50
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF47
11Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
12Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
13Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo46
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team43
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
17Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha35
20Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team32
21Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge30
22Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
23Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin28
25Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team27
27Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
28Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast24
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
30Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
31Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling23
32Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
33Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
34Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
35Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast20
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
37Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
38Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team17
39Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
40Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
41Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
42Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team16
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15
46Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal15
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida15
48Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
49Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
50Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
51Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
52Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data12
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
54Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
56Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
57Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
58Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling11
59Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
60Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale9
62Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge8
63Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
64Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
65Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
66Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
67Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
68Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
69Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
70Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
71Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
72David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
73Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
74Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
75Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
76Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
77Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
78Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
79Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
80Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
81Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
82Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
83Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
84Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ2
85Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
86David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1
87Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
88Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
89Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
90Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
92Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
93Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
94Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini134pts
2Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling72
3Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team69
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team61
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky50
6David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky39
7Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data36
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
10Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge23
11Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin21
12Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
14Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
15Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
16Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
17Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
18David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step15
19Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15
20Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
21Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky12
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
24Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida9
25Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
27Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
28Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
29Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
30Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
31Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge6
32Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
33Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
34Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
36Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
37Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
38Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
39Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
41Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
42Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
43Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
44Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
46Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
47Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
48Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
49Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
51Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
52Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
53Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Intermediate sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo43pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step32
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal19
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida16
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
10Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin11
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
18Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
20Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
22Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
23Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
24Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
25Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
26David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
27Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
28Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
29Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
30Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
37David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step3
38Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
39Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
40Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
41Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team2
42Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
43Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
44Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
46Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
48Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
49Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
50Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo27pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
3Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step22
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida21
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
7Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini20
8Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19
9Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team18
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
11Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling17
12Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
13Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky13
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin13
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
18Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal12
20David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky12
21Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
22Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
23Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
25Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge10
26Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
28Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
29Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
30Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data8
31Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
33Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
34Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
35Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
36Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
37Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
39Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
40Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
41Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
43Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
44Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge6
45Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
48Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
49Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
50Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
51Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
52Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
53Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
54Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
55Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
56Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
57Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
58David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step4
59Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
60Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
61Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
63Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
64Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky2
65Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
66Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
67Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
68Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
69Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
70Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
71Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
72Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
73Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
74Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
75Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
76Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini406pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo355
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team333
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF225
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data188
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team186
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
10Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha171
12Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast167
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling154
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida145
15Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team138
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF135
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling135
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
19Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF134
20Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast133
21Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast127
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team117
23Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida117
24Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal69
26Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
27Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge49
28Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
29Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal47
30Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team45
31Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team45
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team38
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling38
34Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast38
35Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling38
36Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling38
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin35
38Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team21
41Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data17
42David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky16
43Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team13
44Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step13
45Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
46Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
47Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
48Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
49Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
50Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
51Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
52Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
53Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
54Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
56Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
57Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team180:53:26
2Movistar Team0:04:51
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:54
4AG2R La Mondiale0:20:30
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:40:16
6Team Sky0:42:15
7Tinkoff Team0:47:42
8Team Katusha0:56:10
9Dimension Data1:19:17
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:23:18
11Orica-GreenEdge1:54:20
12BMC Racing Team2:11:28
13Lampre - Merida2:20:04
14Trek-Segafredo2:22:28
15Team Giant-Alpecin2:34:41
16Bardiani CSF2:35:22
17Lotto Soudal2:52:18
18Gazprom-Rusvelo3:21:10
19IAM Cycling3:51:39
20Wilier Triestina-Southeast4:12:59
21Nippo - Vini Fantini4:32:51
22FDJ7:24:32

