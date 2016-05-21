Image 1 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia Image 2 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) stage 14 Giro d'Italia Image 3 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia Image 4 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) leads the Giro d'Italia after stage 14 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) is the leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) sits on the podium as the overall leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) puts on the maglia rosa as the overall leader of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) is all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 38 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) moves into the pink jersey at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) celebrates his stage victory with a bottle of champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 38 Solo breakaway rider Darwin Atapuma (BMC) hangs his head as he was caught with 1km to go (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) finished 10th (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 38 Andrey Amador (Movistar) loses the maglia rosa on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins stage 14 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) leads Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) up the final climb of stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia Image 19 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) placed fifth on stage 14 Image 20 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the GC contenders up the final climb Image 21 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) places seventh on the day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 38 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) caught with less than 2km to go Image 26 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) Image 27 of 38 Andre Amador (Movistar) lost the pink jersey Image 28 of 38 Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) all smiles on the podium after his stage 14 victory Image 29 of 38 Vicenzo Nibali (Astana) Image 30 of 38 Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the stage 14 start line Image 31 of 38 Astana and Vincenzo Nibali during stage 14 Image 32 of 38 The stage 14 queen stage at the Giro d'Italia Image 33 of 38 Andrey Amador (Movistar) followed by team Astana during stage 14 Image 34 of 38 Alejandro Valverde and maglia rosa Andrey Amador (Movistar) stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia Image 35 of 38 The Italian Dolomites stage 14 and the Giro d'Italia Image 36 of 38 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) waits for the start of stage 14 Image 37 of 38 Andrey Amador (Movistar) overall leader at the Giro d'Italia, sits in the field Image 38 of 38 Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the maglia rosa stage 14

What had been hyped as a battle between Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali for the maglia rosa took on a very different aspect in the final kilometres of the Giro d'Italia’s 'queen' stage into Corvara. Rather than these former Grand Tour winners, it was Estebán Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) who took the headlines.

The beaming Colombian Chaves won the stage, outsprinting the Dutchman and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), who had been in the break of the day along with BMC's Darwin Atapuma, who was just behind them in fourth.

"I'm really happy. Winning the queen stage in the Giro is really special. This is not only for me, but for the team, who worked really well today. All the guys, the mechanics, soigneurs, people away from the race at the office. Orica-GreenEdge is a big family, thanks to Shayne Bannan, everyone," Chaves said.

"Everyone was riding at their limits. Kruisjwijk started his attack, then I tried to follow. It was a steep climb, and then when we saw Nibali was dropped we started to work together. There's a lot of this Giro left. This is great but we'll see what happens tomorrow."

With Nibali more than half a minute in arrears and race leader Andrey Amador almost four minutes down, Kruiswijk took the maglia rosa from the Costa Rican. He now leads Nibali by 41 seconds, with Chaves at 1:32 and Valverde, the day's big loser, fourth at 3:06.

“I knew I was with Esteban [Chaves], and for the sprint, I knew that he was very fast," Kruijswijk said. "I think I had in my mind to gain more time on my competitors for the GC and it worked out pretty good. I felt really good all day. I knew that this kind of stage would suit me pretty good, after the first mountain stage we had yesterday. Today, I could attack and really had some good power. I was lucky that I had Esteban with me and we could work together. I'm happy to get the pink jersey."

The stage of six mighty climbs came to the boil on the last of them, the second-category Valparola. It was here that Atapuma made his bid for the day's spoils by dropping breakaway companions Preidler and Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data). Meanwhile, a kilometre or so back down the mountain, the battle for the pink jersey began to rage.





Nibali made the first thrust, accelerating off the wheel of loyal lieutenant Michele Scarponi. Valverde was right on his wheel, but didn't respond. Kruiswijk and Chaves were next line and did react, very quickly bridging up to the Astana leader. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) also made the junction but only after a much longer effort.

No sooner had this trio joined Nibali, Kruiswijk and Chaves than the Colombian attacked. Nibali reeled him in, but couldn't respond when Kruiswijk immediately countered and Chaves breezed across to the Dutchman.

Atapuma crested the Valparola with a 35-second advantage on Preidler and Siutsou, who turned to see Kruiswijk and Chaves joining them as they reached the summit. Nibali was another 30 seconds behind. The group containing race leader Amador and his team leader Valverde didn't appear for another two minutes.

BMC’s Darwin Atapuma was in the break but finished fourth, caught in the final 2km

BMC's Atapuma zipped down from the Valparola and began the final five-kilometre climb to the finish at Corvara with his lead just 21 seconds on Kruiswijk, Chaves and Preidler as Siutsou slipped back. The Colombian held his advantage on the steep initial slopes, but in the short dip and gentler gradients that followed the three chasers closed in on him and got on terms with the Colombian just two kilometres short of the line.

Just before the left-hander into the finishing straight, Preidler went to the front of the group and it was the Austrian who opened up the sprint from 200 metres out. But, as they had shown in dropping the other favourites, Chaves and Kruiswijk are currently the race's strongest riders and they made that edge tell.

Chaves swept by on Preidler's left to claim the stage win, with Kruiswijk right on his wheel and destined for the pink jersey as the Austrian thumped his bars with frustration.

How it unfolded

With six climbs on the menu and the mountains jersey among the prizes still very much up for grabs, the first hour of racing was frantic as riders tried to follow pre-stage instructions to infiltrate the break of the day. It finally formed 45 kilometres into the 210km stage, when the peloton split and 37 riders went clear.

Among its most notable members were the leader of the mountains competition Damiano Cunego, who had Nippo-Vini Fantini teammate Giacomo Berlato for company, Nibali's Astana teammate Andrey Zeits (Astana), Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling), Lampre-Merida quartet Diego Ulissi, Valerio Conti, Sacha Modolo and Manuele Mori, Lotto-Soudal trio Tim Wellens, Pim Ligthart and Maxime Monfort, Movistar's Carlos Betancur and José Herrada, Orica's Rubén Plaza, Sky’s David López and Nicolas Roche (Sky), and Preidler, Atapuma and Siutsou.

The first climb on the menu was the Pordoi, where Berlato was most prominent, setting the pace for Cunego. Approaching the summit, Denifl attacked to take maximum points but found Cunego was more than a match for him.

Next up was the Passo Sella, where Sky's López made a very early bid for glory. The Spanish climber pushed on alone to take maximum points at the summit. By this point the Movistar-led bunch was 7-13 down.

López's solo escapade soon ended as several riders bridged up to him on the third climb, the Gardena pass. Here, Orica veteran Plaza, a stage winner at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España last year, went clear, cresting the summit with a lead of 48 seconds.

As Plaza flew up the Gardena, another veteran, Trek-Segafredo's Ryder Hesjedal called an end to his race. Struck down by stomach problems, the Canadian quit while holding a place in the top 15.

Damiano Cunego on the attack

Having pushed his lead out to almost two minutes at the front of the race, Plaza's effort came unstuck on the fearsome Passo Giau. Dimension Data's Siutsou led the pursuit of the Spaniard, with Atapuma, Preidler and Roche on his wheel. By the time Siutsou and Atapuma caught Plaza, they had distanced Preidler and Roche, and the agonized Plaza soon slipped off their wheels as well.

Back in the bunch, Astana took over pacemaking duties from Movistar, their acceleration having an almost immediate effect. They quickly cut the two leaders' advantage to five minutes from nine, their pace proving too much for best young rider Bob Jungels and, very surprisingly, Astana number two Jakob Fuglsang. After swinging on the back of the line for some time, race leader Amador fell back too, leaving just a dozen riders in the group of favourites.

Atapuma led Siutsou over the Giau, where their advantage on the group of favourites headed by Astana's Michele Scarponi was a little over four minutes. Amador reached the summit 50 seconds later with a trio of Nibali's Astana domestiques glued to his wheel.

On the long descent off the Giau, Preidler bridged back up to the two leaders, while maglia rosa Amador achieved the same feat and rejoined the other favourites just before they started up the Valparola, the final categorized climb of the day.

It was the scene for the most significant battle of the race so far and, ultimately, its greatest surprise as Kruiswijk and Chaves left the big favourites reeling.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 6:06:16 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:37 6 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:29 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:50 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:00 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:52 15 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:12 19 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:21 20 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:03 24 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 25 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:44 26 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:11:00 27 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:11:52 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 32 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:56 35 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 37 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:21 40 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 42 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:17:12 43 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:20 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:52 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 0:21:36 47 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 48 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:24:31 52 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 54 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 56 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 59 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:38 60 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:28:02 61 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:28:44 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:31:20 64 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 65 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 71 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 72 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 73 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 74 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 75 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 76 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 77 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 79 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 80 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 81 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 82 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 85 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 86 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 87 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 88 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 89 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 90 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 93 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 94 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 96 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 0:32:41 97 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 98 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 99 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 100 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:35:40 101 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 102 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:36:52 103 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 104 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 107 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 109 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 111 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:58 115 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:43:47 116 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 117 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 118 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 119 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 120 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 121 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 122 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 123 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 124 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 125 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 126 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 127 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 129 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 131 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 132 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 134 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 135 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 136 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 137 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 138 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 139 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 140 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 143 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 144 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 145 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 146 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 147 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 148 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 149 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 150 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 151 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 152 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 153 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 154 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 155 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 156 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 157 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 158 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 159 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 160 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 161 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 163 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 165 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 166 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 167 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:44:03 DNF Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ DNF Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling DNF Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida DNF Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin DNF Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 12 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 4 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 6 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 8 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 5 9 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 10 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 4 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 3 13 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 16 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountaini 1 - Passo Pordoi, 94km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 35 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 3 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 4 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 6 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 2 - Passo Della Sella, 106km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 4 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 4 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 - Passo Gardena, 117km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 7 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 4 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 4 - Passo Campolongo, 132km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 15 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 8 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 5 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 6 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 5 - Passo Giau, 168km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 35 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 18 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 4 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 5 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 4 7 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 8 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1

Mountain 6 - Passo Valparola, 190km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 4 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - Arabba, 85km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 pts 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 3 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 5 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Corvara, 126km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 4 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 14 pts 2 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 3 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 6 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 9 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 3 13 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 16 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 49 pts 2 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 45 3 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 17 4 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 10 5 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 5

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 18:25:25 2 Team Sky 0:09:10 3 Movistar Team 0:12:07 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:18 5 AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:11 6 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:22:27 7 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:36 8 Tinkoff Team 0:24:34 9 Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:55 10 Team Katusha 0:28:26 11 BMC Racing Team 0:30:56 12 Dimension Data 0:37:12 13 Bardiani CSF 0:42:57 14 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:49:14 15 IAM Cycling 0:50:35 16 Lotto Soudal 1:01:15 17 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:11:23 18 Trek-Segafredo 1:11:45 19 Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:21:55 20 Lampre - Merida 1:27:23 21 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:32:49 22 FDJ 1:38:27

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 60:12:43 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 3 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:32 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:06 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:15 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:03:29 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:53 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:01 9 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:05:38 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:00 12 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:10 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:30 14 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:14:03 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:29 16 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:15:10 17 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:33 18 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:17:12 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:00 20 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:44 21 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:07 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:18 23 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:29:25 24 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:33:16 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:04 26 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:34:16 27 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:34:53 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:36:01 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:45 30 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:36:54 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:20 32 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:47:21 33 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:49:08 34 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:53:49 35 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:53:53 36 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:55:51 37 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:56:06 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:56:34 39 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:59:18 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:03:49 41 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:04:00 42 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:04:56 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 1:05:57 44 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 1:07:08 45 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 1:07:32 46 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:07:55 47 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:12:39 48 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:13:39 49 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:13:44 50 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:14:47 51 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:18:49 52 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:24:52 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:26:15 54 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:26:34 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:29:00 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:29:13 57 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:32:48 58 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:33:58 59 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:34:32 60 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:37:10 61 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:38:41 62 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:39:21 63 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:41:09 64 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:44:08 65 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:44:28 66 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:45:35 67 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1:45:39 68 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:48:17 69 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:50:01 70 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:52:08 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:52:55 72 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:53:56 73 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:59:18 74 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:59:39 75 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 2:00:02 76 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:00:05 77 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:00:42 78 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 2:01:02 79 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2:01:12 80 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 2:02:19 81 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:02:44 82 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:03:02 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:03:08 84 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 2:05:54 85 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:06:34 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:07:06 87 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2:07:34 88 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2:08:17 89 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:08:45 90 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:11:47 91 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:11:58 92 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:12:07 93 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:12:13 94 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:12:54 95 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:13:58 96 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 2:14:10 97 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2:15:12 98 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:15:27 99 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 100 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:16:33 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 102 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:16:36 103 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:17:27 104 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:17:52 105 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:17:59 106 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:18:36 107 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:19:15 108 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:19:28 109 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 2:20:22 110 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:21:42 111 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 2:22:19 112 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 2:24:17 113 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:24:58 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:25:04 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:25:53 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:27:11 117 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:28:09 118 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:29:58 119 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:30:33 120 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:31:47 121 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:31:48 122 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:34:25 123 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 2:35:26 124 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:35:35 125 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:36:40 126 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2:37:34 127 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:38:09 128 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:39:16 129 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:39:50 130 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:40:28 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 2:41:34 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:41:37 133 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2:41:58 134 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:43:42 135 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:44:33 136 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:44:47 137 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:45:16 138 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 2:48:08 139 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2:48:19 140 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 2:48:56 141 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2:49:30 142 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:50:57 143 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:51:14 144 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:51:20 145 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:51:49 146 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:52:01 147 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:52:44 148 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:52:48 149 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 2:52:59 150 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:53:33 151 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:55:52 152 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:57:01 153 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:01:06 154 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 3:01:12 155 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:01:56 156 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3:01:58 157 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 3:02:14 158 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:02:48 159 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 3:02:55 160 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 3:03:37 161 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 3:04:11 162 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:05:26 163 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:11:40 164 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:19:28 165 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 3:19:42 166 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:20:33 167 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 3:21:49

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 60:18:53 2 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:11:02 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:06 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:47:39 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:47:43 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:49:56 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:59:47 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 1:07:29 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:20:24 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:23:03 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:26:38 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:27:48 13 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:33:11 14 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:34:59 15 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:45:58 16 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:47:46 17 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:54:52 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:56:34 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:56:52 20 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:05:37 21 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:06:03 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:09:17 23 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:10:23 24 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:11:17 25 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 2:12:26 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2:13:05 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2:15:32 28 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 2:23:48 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:25:37 30 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2:30:30 31 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:33:06 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:38:37 33 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:44:47 34 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:45:39 35 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:45:51 36 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:46:38 37 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:55:48 38 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:56:45 39 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:59:16 40 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:05:30 41 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:13:18

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 138 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 112 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 84 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 9 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 11 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 12 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 13 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 43 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 17 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 18 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 35 20 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 21 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 30 22 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 23 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 24 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 27 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 28 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 30 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 31 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 23 32 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 33 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 34 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 35 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 37 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 38 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 17 39 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 40 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 41 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 42 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 16 43 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 46 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 15 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 48 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 49 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 50 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 51 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 52 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 12 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 54 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 56 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 57 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 58 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 59 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 60 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 62 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 8 63 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 64 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 65 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 66 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 67 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 68 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 69 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 70 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 71 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 72 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 73 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 74 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 75 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 76 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 77 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 78 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 79 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 80 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 81 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 82 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 83 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 84 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2 85 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 86 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 87 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 88 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 89 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 90 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 92 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 93 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 94 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 134 pts 2 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 72 3 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 69 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 61 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 50 6 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 39 7 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 36 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 10 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 23 11 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 21 12 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 14 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 15 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 16 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 17 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 18 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 15 19 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 15 20 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 21 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 12 22 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 24 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 25 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 27 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 28 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 29 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 30 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 31 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 6 32 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 33 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 34 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 36 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 37 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 38 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 39 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 41 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 42 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 43 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 44 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 46 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 47 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 48 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 49 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 51 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 52 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 53 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Intermediate sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 6 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 19 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 10 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 18 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 20 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 22 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 23 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 24 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 25 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 26 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 27 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 28 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 29 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 30 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 37 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 38 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 39 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 40 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 41 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 2 42 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 43 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 44 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 48 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 49 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 50 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 3 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 21 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 20 8 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 9 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 18 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 11 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 17 12 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 13 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 18 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 19 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 12 20 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 12 21 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 22 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 23 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 25 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 10 26 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 28 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 29 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 30 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 8 31 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 33 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 34 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 35 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 36 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 37 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 39 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 40 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 41 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 43 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 44 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 6 45 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 48 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 49 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 50 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 51 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 52 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 53 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 54 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 55 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 56 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 57 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 58 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 59 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 60 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 61 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 63 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 64 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 2 65 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 66 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 67 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 68 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 69 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 70 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 71 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 72 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 73 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 74 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 75 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 76 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 406 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 355 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 333 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 225 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 188 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 186 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 10 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 171 12 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 167 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 154 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 145 15 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 138 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 135 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 19 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 20 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 133 21 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 127 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 117 23 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 117 24 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 26 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 27 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 49 28 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 29 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 47 30 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 45 31 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 38 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 34 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 38 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 38 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 38 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 38 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 21 41 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 17 42 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 16 43 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 44 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 45 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 46 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 47 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 48 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 49 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 50 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 51 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 52 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 53 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 54 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 56 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 57 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5