Giro d'Italia: Chaves wins stage 14 in Corvara
Kruijswijk takes maglia rosa as Valverde, Amador lose time during queen stage
What had been hyped as a battle between Alejandro Valverde and Vincenzo Nibali for the maglia rosa took on a very different aspect in the final kilometres of the Giro d'Italia’s 'queen' stage into Corvara. Rather than these former Grand Tour winners, it was Estebán Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) who took the headlines.
Related Articles
The beaming Colombian Chaves won the stage, outsprinting the Dutchman and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin), who had been in the break of the day along with BMC's Darwin Atapuma, who was just behind them in fourth.
"I'm really happy. Winning the queen stage in the Giro is really special. This is not only for me, but for the team, who worked really well today. All the guys, the mechanics, soigneurs, people away from the race at the office. Orica-GreenEdge is a big family, thanks to Shayne Bannan, everyone," Chaves said.
"Everyone was riding at their limits. Kruisjwijk started his attack, then I tried to follow. It was a steep climb, and then when we saw Nibali was dropped we started to work together. There's a lot of this Giro left. This is great but we'll see what happens tomorrow."
With Nibali more than half a minute in arrears and race leader Andrey Amador almost four minutes down, Kruiswijk took the maglia rosa from the Costa Rican. He now leads Nibali by 41 seconds, with Chaves at 1:32 and Valverde, the day's big loser, fourth at 3:06.
“I knew I was with Esteban [Chaves], and for the sprint, I knew that he was very fast," Kruijswijk said. "I think I had in my mind to gain more time on my competitors for the GC and it worked out pretty good. I felt really good all day. I knew that this kind of stage would suit me pretty good, after the first mountain stage we had yesterday. Today, I could attack and really had some good power. I was lucky that I had Esteban with me and we could work together. I'm happy to get the pink jersey."
The stage of six mighty climbs came to the boil on the last of them, the second-category Valparola. It was here that Atapuma made his bid for the day's spoils by dropping breakaway companions Preidler and Kanstantsin Siutsou (Dimension Data). Meanwhile, a kilometre or so back down the mountain, the battle for the pink jersey began to rage.
Nibali made the first thrust, accelerating off the wheel of loyal lieutenant Michele Scarponi. Valverde was right on his wheel, but didn't respond. Kruiswijk and Chaves were next line and did react, very quickly bridging up to the Astana leader. Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Rigoberto Urán (Cannondale) and Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) also made the junction but only after a much longer effort.
No sooner had this trio joined Nibali, Kruiswijk and Chaves than the Colombian attacked. Nibali reeled him in, but couldn't respond when Kruiswijk immediately countered and Chaves breezed across to the Dutchman.
Atapuma crested the Valparola with a 35-second advantage on Preidler and Siutsou, who turned to see Kruiswijk and Chaves joining them as they reached the summit. Nibali was another 30 seconds behind. The group containing race leader Amador and his team leader Valverde didn't appear for another two minutes.
BMC’s Darwin Atapuma was in the break but finished fourth, caught in the final 2km
BMC's Atapuma zipped down from the Valparola and began the final five-kilometre climb to the finish at Corvara with his lead just 21 seconds on Kruiswijk, Chaves and Preidler as Siutsou slipped back. The Colombian held his advantage on the steep initial slopes, but in the short dip and gentler gradients that followed the three chasers closed in on him and got on terms with the Colombian just two kilometres short of the line.
Just before the left-hander into the finishing straight, Preidler went to the front of the group and it was the Austrian who opened up the sprint from 200 metres out. But, as they had shown in dropping the other favourites, Chaves and Kruiswijk are currently the race's strongest riders and they made that edge tell.
Chaves swept by on Preidler's left to claim the stage win, with Kruiswijk right on his wheel and destined for the pink jersey as the Austrian thumped his bars with frustration.
Watch Giro d'Italia Stage 14 Highlights Video
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, please click here.
How it unfolded
With six climbs on the menu and the mountains jersey among the prizes still very much up for grabs, the first hour of racing was frantic as riders tried to follow pre-stage instructions to infiltrate the break of the day. It finally formed 45 kilometres into the 210km stage, when the peloton split and 37 riders went clear.
Among its most notable members were the leader of the mountains competition Damiano Cunego, who had Nippo-Vini Fantini teammate Giacomo Berlato for company, Nibali's Astana teammate Andrey Zeits (Astana), Stefan Denifl (IAM Cycling), Lampre-Merida quartet Diego Ulissi, Valerio Conti, Sacha Modolo and Manuele Mori, Lotto-Soudal trio Tim Wellens, Pim Ligthart and Maxime Monfort, Movistar's Carlos Betancur and José Herrada, Orica's Rubén Plaza, Sky’s David López and Nicolas Roche (Sky), and Preidler, Atapuma and Siutsou.
The first climb on the menu was the Pordoi, where Berlato was most prominent, setting the pace for Cunego. Approaching the summit, Denifl attacked to take maximum points but found Cunego was more than a match for him.
Next up was the Passo Sella, where Sky's López made a very early bid for glory. The Spanish climber pushed on alone to take maximum points at the summit. By this point the Movistar-led bunch was 7-13 down.
López's solo escapade soon ended as several riders bridged up to him on the third climb, the Gardena pass. Here, Orica veteran Plaza, a stage winner at the Tour de France and Vuelta a España last year, went clear, cresting the summit with a lead of 48 seconds.
As Plaza flew up the Gardena, another veteran, Trek-Segafredo's Ryder Hesjedal called an end to his race. Struck down by stomach problems, the Canadian quit while holding a place in the top 15.
Damiano Cunego on the attack
Having pushed his lead out to almost two minutes at the front of the race, Plaza's effort came unstuck on the fearsome Passo Giau. Dimension Data's Siutsou led the pursuit of the Spaniard, with Atapuma, Preidler and Roche on his wheel. By the time Siutsou and Atapuma caught Plaza, they had distanced Preidler and Roche, and the agonized Plaza soon slipped off their wheels as well.
Back in the bunch, Astana took over pacemaking duties from Movistar, their acceleration having an almost immediate effect. They quickly cut the two leaders' advantage to five minutes from nine, their pace proving too much for best young rider Bob Jungels and, very surprisingly, Astana number two Jakob Fuglsang. After swinging on the back of the line for some time, race leader Amador fell back too, leaving just a dozen riders in the group of favourites.
Atapuma led Siutsou over the Giau, where their advantage on the group of favourites headed by Astana's Michele Scarponi was a little over four minutes. Amador reached the summit 50 seconds later with a trio of Nibali's Astana domestiques glued to his wheel.
On the long descent off the Giau, Preidler bridged back up to the two leaders, while maglia rosa Amador achieved the same feat and rejoined the other favourites just before they started up the Valparola, the final categorized climb of the day.
It was the scene for the most significant battle of the race so far and, ultimately, its greatest surprise as Kruiswijk and Chaves left the big favourites reeling.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|6:06:16
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:00
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:52
|15
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:12
|19
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:21
|20
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:03
|24
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|25
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:44
|26
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:11:00
|27
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:11:52
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:56
|35
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|37
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|39
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:21
|40
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|42
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:12
|43
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:20
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:52
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:21:36
|47
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|48
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:24:31
|52
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|53
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:38
|60
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:28:02
|61
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:28:44
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:20
|64
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|67
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|71
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|72
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|73
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|74
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|75
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|79
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|80
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|81
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|82
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|85
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|86
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|87
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|88
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|89
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|90
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|92
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|93
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|94
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|96
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|0:32:41
|97
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|98
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|99
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:35:40
|101
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|102
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:36:52
|103
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|104
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|105
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|107
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|108
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|109
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:58
|115
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:43:47
|116
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|117
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|118
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|119
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|120
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|121
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|123
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|124
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|126
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|129
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|131
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|132
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|134
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|135
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|136
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|137
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|138
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|140
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|143
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|145
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|146
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|147
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|148
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|150
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|151
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|152
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|153
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|154
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|155
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|156
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|157
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|158
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|159
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|160
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|163
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|165
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|166
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|167
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:44:03
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|DNF
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|4
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|6
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|8
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|5
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|10
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|12
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|3
|13
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|16
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|35
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|3
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|4
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|6
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|8
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|4
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|4
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|8
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|5
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|35
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|18
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|4
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|5
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|8
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|4
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|3
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|4
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|5
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|4
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|14
|pts
|2
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|3
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|6
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|9
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3
|13
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|16
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|pts
|2
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|45
|3
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|17
|4
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|10
|5
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|18:25:25
|2
|Team Sky
|0:09:10
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:12:07
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:18
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:11
|6
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:22:27
|7
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:36
|8
|Tinkoff Team
|0:24:34
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:55
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:28:26
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:30:56
|12
|Dimension Data
|0:37:12
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|0:42:57
|14
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:49:14
|15
|IAM Cycling
|0:50:35
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1:01:15
|17
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:11:23
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:45
|19
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:21:55
|20
|Lampre - Merida
|1:27:23
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:32:49
|22
|FDJ
|1:38:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|60:12:43
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|3
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:32
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:06
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:15
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:29
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:53
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:01
|9
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:05:38
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:00
|12
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:10
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:30
|14
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:03
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:29
|16
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:15:10
|17
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:33
|18
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:17:12
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:00
|20
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:44
|21
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:07
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:18
|23
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:25
|24
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:33:16
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:04
|26
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:34:16
|27
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:53
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:36:01
|29
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:45
|30
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:36:54
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:20
|32
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:47:21
|33
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:49:08
|34
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:53:49
|35
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:53:53
|36
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:55:51
|37
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:56:06
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:56:34
|39
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:59:18
|40
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:03:49
|41
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:04:00
|42
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:04:56
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|1:05:57
|44
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|1:07:08
|45
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|1:07:32
|46
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:07:55
|47
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:12:39
|48
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:13:39
|49
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:13:44
|50
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:14:47
|51
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:18:49
|52
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:24:52
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:26:15
|54
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:26:34
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:29:00
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:29:13
|57
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:32:48
|58
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:33:58
|59
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:34:32
|60
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:37:10
|61
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:38:41
|62
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:39:21
|63
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:41:09
|64
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:44:08
|65
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:44:28
|66
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:45:35
|67
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1:45:39
|68
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:48:17
|69
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:50:01
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:52:08
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:52:55
|72
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:53:56
|73
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:59:18
|74
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:59:39
|75
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|2:00:02
|76
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:00:05
|77
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:00:42
|78
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:01:02
|79
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2:01:12
|80
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:02:19
|81
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:02:44
|82
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:03:02
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:03:08
|84
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|2:05:54
|85
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:06:34
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:07:06
|87
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:07:34
|88
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2:08:17
|89
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:08:45
|90
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:11:47
|91
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:11:58
|92
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:12:07
|93
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:12:13
|94
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:12:54
|95
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:13:58
|96
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|2:14:10
|97
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2:15:12
|98
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:15:27
|99
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|100
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:16:33
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|102
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:16:36
|103
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:17:27
|104
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:17:52
|105
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:17:59
|106
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:18:36
|107
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:19:15
|108
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:19:28
|109
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|2:20:22
|110
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:21:42
|111
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|2:22:19
|112
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|2:24:17
|113
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:24:58
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:25:04
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:25:53
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:27:11
|117
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:28:09
|118
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:29:58
|119
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:30:33
|120
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:31:47
|121
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:31:48
|122
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2:34:25
|123
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|2:35:26
|124
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:35:35
|125
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:36:40
|126
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2:37:34
|127
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:38:09
|128
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:39:16
|129
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:39:50
|130
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:40:28
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|2:41:34
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:37
|133
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2:41:58
|134
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:43:42
|135
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:44:33
|136
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:44:47
|137
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:45:16
|138
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:48:08
|139
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|2:48:19
|140
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:48:56
|141
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2:49:30
|142
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:50:57
|143
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:51:14
|144
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:51:20
|145
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:51:49
|146
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:52:01
|147
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:52:44
|148
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:52:48
|149
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:52:59
|150
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:53:33
|151
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:55:52
|152
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:57:01
|153
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:01:06
|154
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|3:01:12
|155
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:01:56
|156
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3:01:58
|157
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|3:02:14
|158
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:02:48
|159
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|3:02:55
|160
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|3:03:37
|161
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|3:04:11
|162
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:05:26
|163
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:11:40
|164
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:19:28
|165
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:19:42
|166
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:20:33
|167
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|3:21:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|60:18:53
|2
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:11:02
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:06
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:47:39
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:47:43
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:49:56
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:59:47
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:07:29
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:20:24
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:23:03
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:26:38
|12
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:27:48
|13
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:11
|14
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:59
|15
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:45:58
|16
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:46
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:54:52
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:56:34
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:56:52
|20
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:05:37
|21
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:06:03
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:09:17
|23
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:10:23
|24
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:11:17
|25
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|2:12:26
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2:13:05
|27
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2:15:32
|28
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|2:23:48
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:25:37
|30
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:30:30
|31
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:33:06
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:38:37
|33
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:44:47
|34
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:45:39
|35
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:45:51
|36
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:46:38
|37
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:55:48
|38
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:56:45
|39
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:59:16
|40
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:05:30
|41
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:13:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|112
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|84
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|9
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|11
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|12
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|13
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|17
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|20
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|21
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|22
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|23
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|25
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|27
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|28
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|30
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|31
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|23
|32
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|33
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|34
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|35
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|37
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|38
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|17
|39
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|40
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|41
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|42
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|16
|43
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|46
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|15
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|48
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|49
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|50
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|51
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|52
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|12
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|54
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|56
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|57
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|58
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|59
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|60
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|62
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|63
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|64
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|65
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|66
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|67
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|68
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|69
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|70
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|71
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|72
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|73
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|74
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|75
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|76
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|77
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|78
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|79
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|80
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|81
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|82
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|83
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|84
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|2
|85
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|86
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|87
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|88
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|89
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|90
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|92
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|93
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|94
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|134
|pts
|2
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|72
|3
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|69
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|6
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|39
|7
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|36
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|10
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|11
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|21
|12
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|14
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|15
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|16
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|17
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|18
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|15
|19
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|20
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|21
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|12
|22
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|24
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|25
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|27
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|28
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|29
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|30
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|31
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|32
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|33
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|34
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|36
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|37
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|38
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|39
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|41
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|42
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|43
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|44
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|46
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|47
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|48
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|49
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|51
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|53
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|19
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|10
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|12
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|13
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|18
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|20
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|22
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|23
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|24
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|25
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|26
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|27
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|28
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|29
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|30
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|37
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|38
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|39
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|40
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|41
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|2
|42
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|43
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|44
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|45
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|48
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|49
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|50
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|3
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|21
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|20
|8
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|9
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|18
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|11
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|17
|12
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|13
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|18
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|12
|20
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|12
|21
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|22
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|23
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|25
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|26
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|28
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|29
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|30
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|8
|31
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|33
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|34
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|35
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|36
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|37
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|39
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|40
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|41
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|42
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|43
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|44
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|45
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|48
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|49
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|50
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|51
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|52
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|53
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|54
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|55
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|56
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|57
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|58
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|59
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|60
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|61
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|63
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|64
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|2
|65
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|66
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|67
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|68
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|69
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|70
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|71
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|72
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|73
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|74
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|75
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|76
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|406
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|355
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|333
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|225
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|188
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|186
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|10
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|12
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|167
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|154
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|145
|15
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|138
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|135
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|19
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|20
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|133
|21
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|127
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|23
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|117
|24
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|26
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|27
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|28
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|29
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|47
|30
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|45
|31
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|38
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|34
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|38
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|38
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|38
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|41
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|17
|42
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|16
|43
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|44
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|45
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|46
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|47
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|48
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|49
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|50
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|51
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|52
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|53
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|54
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|56
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|57
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|180:53:26
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:04:51
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:54
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:30
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:40:16
|6
|Team Sky
|0:42:15
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:47:42
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:56:10
|9
|Dimension Data
|1:19:17
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:23:18
|11
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:54:20
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|2:11:28
|13
|Lampre - Merida
|2:20:04
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|2:22:28
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:34:41
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|2:35:22
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|2:52:18
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|3:21:10
|19
|IAM Cycling
|3:51:39
|20
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|4:12:59
|21
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:32:51
|22
|FDJ
|7:24:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy