Giro d'Italia stage 14 highlights - Video

Watch as the peloton race the queen stage of the Italian Grand Tour

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) wins queen stage at Giro d'Italia

A dramatic day at the Giro d’Italia saw Orica Estebán Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) win the Queen stage, outsprinting Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) in Corvara with BMC Racing’s Darwin Atapuma just behind them in fourth.

 