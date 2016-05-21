Giro d'Italia stage 14 highlights - Video
Watch as the peloton race the queen stage of the Italian Grand Tour
A dramatic day at the Giro d’Italia saw Orica Estebán Chaves (Orica GreenEdge) win the Queen stage, outsprinting Steven Kruiswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) and Georg Preidler (Giant-Alpecin) in Corvara with BMC Racing’s Darwin Atapuma just behind them in fourth.
