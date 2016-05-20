Image 1 of 47 Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 47 Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 47 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) getting sideways (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 47 Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 47 Cristian Rodriguez (Wilier Triestina-Southeast) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 47 Maglia rosa Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 47 Giacomo Nizzolo wearing the red points classification jersery (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 47 The peloton leaves the majestic city of Palmanova (Image credit: Tim de This Giro d’Italia will always be remembered as a disappointing one for Team Sky after the exit of Mikel Landa, but fellow Spaniard Mikel Nieve provided consolation on stage 13 with a fine solo win in the Julian Alps.

The race’s first foray into the high mountains saw blows traded between the overall contenders, and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), dropped on the final climb, was forced to hand his maglia rosa over to Movistar’s Andrey Amador.

Nieve, who won a stage at the Giro five years ago, made his way into the large breakaway on the opening first-category climb before making his stage-winning move on the penultimate ascent – the first-category Cima Porzus. A long solo ride ensued; down the descent, up the final second-category climb of Valle, back down the mountain and then through the flat run-in to Cividale del Fruili.

"After the abandon of Landa, it was very disappointing; the Giro team was of course a little low on morale," said Nieve. "We wanted to win stages and we are very happy to do it today.

"After getting in the break I felt good. I was good on the climbs but the descents were very complicated. Thankfully I managed to get down them on my own."

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) was second, 43 seconds back, having also been part of the break, the Italian once again choosing to plough on rather than drop back for his teammates, who had pink in their sights.

As it was, his assistance wasn't needed as Amador – who had himself been dropped on the final climb before a frantic chase saw him regain contact just in time for the flat – came home in the GC group 50 seconds ahead of Jungels.

That was enough to put the Costa Rican in pink, 26 seconds ahead of the Luxembourg rider, who crossed the line with teeth gritted after a tough but fruitless chase. With four bonus seconds on the line for third place, the GC favourites sprinted for the line, and it was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who snagged them to jump above Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) into third overall at 41 seconds.

"The truth is I didn't ever imagine this. I didn't think it could happen. I'm really happy to have this jersey," Amador said. "They have always supported me in Costa Rica so this jersey is dedicated to all of them.

"I didn't have the legs I wanted to have today but Alejandro was very strong. I was just trying to get up the last climb steadily at my own rhythm and I am really happy I was able to make it back on."

The GC tussle

The final 40 kilometres of this stage were always going to be the crucial ones, with the first-category Cima Porzus (8.8km at 8.2 per cent) followed by the second-category Valle (6.2km at 7.8 per cent).

It wasn’t long into the first climb that Astana took it up, putting Jungels’ Etixx teammates, who had been on the front for much of the day, under pressure and beginning the whittling down process. As Astana went down to three men towards the top of the climb, with Michele Scarponi keeping the pace mercilessly high, Jungels found himself at the back of the now heavily reduced group of favourites, but still in there.

Onto the descent and Amador accelerated away, a move that was shadowed immediately by Nibali, and the two opened up a gap as they made their way down the narrow, twisty roads. That group caught most of the breakaway remnants, including early threat Ulissi (10th on GC), and the real shots were set to be fired on the Valle climb.

It was Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), eighth overall, who was author of the first dig. The others were quick to react but road opened up in front of Jungels and his race lead was in real jeopardy for the first time.

Jungels was beginning to steadily pace himself back up when Alejandro Valverde injected some more pace, a move that preceded a stinging attack from Nibali. Primoz Roglic reeled it back in for teammate Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) as the attack saw a number of riders, including Rigberto Uran (Cannondale), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Amador, and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) briefly dropped.

As Jungels tried to get back on with Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Nibali put in another huge acceleration, but most were quick to respond, apart from Amador and Zakarin, with Jungels only losing more ground.

Onto the steep descent and Zakarin regained contact, while Amador did the same only in the nick of time – just before the start of the flat 7km run-in to the line. Jungels went hell for leather on the descent in a desperate bid to hold onto pink and he hit the flat with a deficit of nearly a minute. Hoping to use his rouleur capabilities – along with the resurgent teammate Gianluca Brambilla – to close the gap, he gave it everything, but was powerless to prevent pink from slipping away.

A chaotic start

It was a fast and furious start to the day as the opening 40-odd flat kilometres saw a drawn-out tussle between the peloton and breakaway hopefuls. Many tried their luck but it wasn’t until the first intermediate sprint point that anything stuck.

Several sprinters found themselves in a group that swelled to 30 going onto the Montemaggiore, and Etixx-QuickStep found themselves on the back foot. As more riders tried their luck and things became chaotic, they had to really up the pace, with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) – 10th on GC at 2:47 at the start of the day – the principal concern.

Stefan Denifl (IAM) punched clear at the head of the race, going solo and cresting the climb with nearly a minute’s advantage. The Austrian enjoyed a lengthy spell out front, taking risks on the descent and consolidating his advantage on the second climb of the day – the second-category Crai. However, for some reason, he pulled up at the side of the road on the next downhill and was swallowed back into the break.

Visconti took the remaining KOM points at the first climb from blue jersey Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) but the situation was reversed on the second. It was Lampre, with some help from Cannondale, driving things to pile the pressure on Etixx and they hit the flat 30km section before the final two climbs with a lead of around three minutes.

Nieve’s move

With the break two minutes ahead of the pink jersey group going onto the Cima Porzus, Nieve soon made his move. He was followed for a short while by Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) until the young American was unable to hold the pace. That was the cue for the breakaway to be blown to smithereens and many were dropped for good, while Nieve ploughed on solo with assuredness.

He crested first climb with a gap of half a minute over Dombrowski and Visconti, who had jumped across, and held that all the way down the mountain, as Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) caught the chasing duo.





He held firm, too, on the flat, and while Visconti looked disgruntled, Nieve could celebrate the third Grand Tour stage win of his career.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 4:31:49 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:43 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 16 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:07 18 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:17 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:33 25 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 26 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:02:46 27 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:14 28 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 29 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:05:00 32 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 33 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:07:40 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 36 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:09 37 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 38 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 39 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 41 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:12:54 42 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 43 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:27 44 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:13:29 45 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:13:46 46 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 47 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 48 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 51 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:36 53 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 54 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 57 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 58 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 59 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:42 60 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 61 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 63 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 64 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 65 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 68 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 70 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 71 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 72 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 73 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 74 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 75 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 77 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 79 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 81 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 83 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:25:21 84 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 85 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 86 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 87 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 88 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 91 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 92 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 93 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 94 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 95 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:27:06 96 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:32:43 97 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 98 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 99 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 100 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 102 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 103 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 104 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 105 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 108 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 109 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 110 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 111 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 112 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 113 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 115 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 116 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 117 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 118 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 119 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 120 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 121 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 122 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 123 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 124 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 125 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 126 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 127 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 130 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 131 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 133 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 135 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 136 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 138 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 139 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 140 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 141 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 142 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 143 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 144 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 145 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 146 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 147 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 148 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 149 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 150 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 151 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 152 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 153 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 154 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 155 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 157 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 158 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 159 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 160 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 161 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 162 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 164 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 165 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 166 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 167 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 168 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 170 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:35:12 172 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 173 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 174 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF DNS André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNS Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale DNF Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ DNF Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 8 5 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 8 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 9 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 11 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 15 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1 16 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Mountain 1 - Montemaggiore, 57km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 35 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 18 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 12 4 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 6 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 4 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - Crai, 80km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 pts 2 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 6 4 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 2 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Mountain 3 - Cima Porzus, 138km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 18 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 5 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 8 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1

Mountain 4 - Valle, 155km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 3 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 5 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Intermediate sprint 1 - San Pietro al Natisone, 41km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 6 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 5 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Attimis, 129km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 3 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 5 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 13 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 4 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 9 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 3 12 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 13 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 14 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 17 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 19 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1

Breakaway # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 37 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 4 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 5 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 7 6 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 8 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 13:38:44 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:24 3 AG2R La Mondiale 4 Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Team Sky 0:08:59 6 Dimension Data 0:18:15 7 Tinkoff Team 0:19:26 8 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:49 9 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:24:42 10 Team Katusha 0:25:32 11 Lampre - Merida 0:29:42 12 Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:33:28 13 BMC Racing Team 0:34:04 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:34:25 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:38:18 16 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:41:35 17 Wilier Triestina-Southeast 0:53:36 18 Lotto Soudal 0:55:22 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:01:17 20 IAM Cycling 1:03:26 21 Bardiani CSF 1:07:09 22 FDJ 1:27:30

General classification after stage 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 54:05:50 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:26 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:43 5 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:37 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:01 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:19 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:48 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:15 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:21 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:37 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:03:55 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:48 15 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:18 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:05:38 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:15 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:46 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:41 20 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:54 21 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data 0:13:17 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:18 23 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:13:57 24 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:14:34 25 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 0:17:04 26 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:00 27 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:18:10 28 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:06 29 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:23:38 30 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:55 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:48 32 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:19 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 0:29:28 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:33:17 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:05 36 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:55 37 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:41:02 38 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:42:50 39 Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha 0:43:38 40 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:44:06 41 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:44:46 42 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:51 43 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:44:58 44 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:45:29 45 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:48:03 46 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:48:45 47 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:49:40 48 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:50:33 49 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:40 50 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:51 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:58:17 52 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:03 53 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 1:01:25 54 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 1:02:29 55 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:05:16 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:05:19 57 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:08:26 58 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:10:04 59 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team 1:11:08 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:13:45 61 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:27 62 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:16:08 63 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:17:42 64 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:19:18 65 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:19:27 66 José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 1:20:52 67 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:21:25 68 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 1:22:13 69 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:23:13 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:24:27 71 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:24:48 72 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:25:35 73 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:27:04 74 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:27:33 75 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:28:01 76 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1:28:48 77 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:28:50 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:28:56 79 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:28:57 80 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 1:29:19 81 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:30:19 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1:30:29 83 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:30:51 84 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1:31:36 85 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:32:01 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:19 87 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:32:25 88 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 1:32:31 89 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:33:07 90 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 1:33:19 91 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:33:23 92 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:33:26 93 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:34:42 94 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:35:11 95 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:35:32 96 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:35:51 97 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:36:05 98 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 1:36:15 99 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:36:18 100 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:37:43 101 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 1:39:09 102 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:39:12 103 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:40:08 104 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:40:50 105 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 1:40:54 106 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:41:30 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:42:43 108 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 1:43:27 109 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1:44:29 110 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:46:44 111 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:46:48 112 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:47:16 113 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:47:23 114 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:47:53 115 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:48:37 116 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:48:38 117 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 1:49:38 118 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:49:39 119 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:50:01 120 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:51:33 121 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:53:30 122 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 1:53:34 123 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1:54:15 124 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:54:24 125 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:54:59 126 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:56:06 127 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:56:28 128 Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:56:40 129 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:56:56 130 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:57:26 131 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 1:58:24 132 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:58:27 133 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:58:48 134 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 1:59:11 135 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:59:20 136 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:00:32 137 Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:01:23 138 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:01:37 139 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:02:06 140 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ 2:03:42 141 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2:05:34 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 2:05:46 143 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:07:47 144 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:08:04 145 Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:08:10 146 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:08:39 147 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:08:51 148 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:09:38 149 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2:09:45 150 Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data 2:09:49 151 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:10:23 152 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 2:11:53 153 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2:12:04 154 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:12:42 155 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 2:13:15 156 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 2:13:51 157 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:16:23 158 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 2:18:02 159 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:18:46 160 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:18:48 161 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 2:19:04 162 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:19:38 163 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:19:45 164 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 2:20:27 165 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:22:16 166 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:24:42 167 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:24:51 168 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 2:27:56 169 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:28:30 170 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:36:18 171 Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:36:32 172 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:37:23 173 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 2:38:39 174 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2:43:44

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 54:06:16 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:49 3 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:13:31 4 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:40 5 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:44:20 6 Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:44:25 7 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 0:44:32 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:52:14 9 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:55:25 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:04:53 11 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:09:38 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:15:01 13 Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1:20:59 14 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:22:47 15 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:26:38 16 Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:28:24 17 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:29:53 18 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1:31:35 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:31:53 20 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:57 21 Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:35:06 22 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 1:35:39 23 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1:38:46 24 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:39:42 25 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 1:41:04 26 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:46:18 27 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 1:46:22 28 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 1:47:27 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:48:11 30 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 1:49:12 31 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 1:53:04 32 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:55:40 33 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1:56:30 34 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2:01:11 35 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 2:05:08 36 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:07:21 37 Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 2:08:13 38 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step 2:08:25 39 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:09:12 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 2:18:22 41 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 2:19:19 42 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:21:50 43 Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:28:04 44 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:35:52

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 138 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 119 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 104 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 84 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 83 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 80 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 76 8 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 57 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 10 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 52 11 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 47 13 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 14 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 46 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 46 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 43 17 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 40 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 40 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 20 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 34 21 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 31 23 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 24 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 29 25 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 27 26 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 24 27 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 24 28 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 24 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 23 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 33 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 21 34 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 36 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 20 37 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 38 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 39 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 40 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 17 41 Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 17 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 16 45 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 15 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 15 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 15 48 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 14 49 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 14 50 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 14 51 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 14 52 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 14 53 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ 14 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 55 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 12 56 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 12 57 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 58 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 59 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 60 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 10 61 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 62 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 9 63 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 8 64 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 65 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky 8 66 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 8 67 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 8 68 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 7 69 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 71 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 72 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 73 Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 74 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 75 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 5 76 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 77 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 78 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 79 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 80 Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ 4 81 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 82 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 83 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 84 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3 85 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 86 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 87 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 2 88 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ 2 89 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 90 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 1 91 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1 92 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 93 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 94 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 1 95 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 96 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ 1 97 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 1 98 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 91 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 61 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 54 4 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 50 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 6 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 7 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 9 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 16 10 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 11 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 12 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 13 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 15 14 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 15 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 9 17 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 18 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 8 19 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 8 20 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 21 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 23 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 6 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 6 25 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 6 26 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 27 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 28 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 29 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 30 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 5 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 32 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 34 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 3 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 36 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 37 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 2 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 39 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 2 41 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 2 42 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 43 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1 44 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 1 46 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 47 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 48 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 1

Intermedaite sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 43 pts 2 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 3 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 26 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 24 5 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 20 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 20 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 8 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 16 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 15 10 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 12 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 12 13 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 12 14 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 15 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 11 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 19 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 20 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 9 22 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 23 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 24 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 8 25 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 26 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 27 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 28 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 29 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 30 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 31 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 32 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 5 33 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 34 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 35 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 37 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 41 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 2 42 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 2 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 44 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 1 47 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 48 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 27 pts 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 25 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 24 4 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 6 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 19 7 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 18 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 17 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 14 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 14 14 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 14 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 13 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 17 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 12 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 19 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 11 20 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 21 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 11 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 10 23 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 9 24 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 9 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 27 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 8 28 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 29 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 30 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 7 31 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 7 32 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 7 34 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team 7 35 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 7 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 37 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 7 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 7 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 6 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 6 41 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 42 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 6 43 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 6 44 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 45 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 46 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 47 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 5 48 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 49 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 50 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 5 51 Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data 5 52 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 5 53 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 54 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 5 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4 56 Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team 4 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 4 58 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 59 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 3 60 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 61 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team 2 62 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 2 63 Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 65 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 2 66 Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 67 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 2 68 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 2 69 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 70 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 71 Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha 1 72 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 73 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 1

Breakaway classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 406 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 355 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 333 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 225 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 188 6 Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 186 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge 186 8 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team 186 9 Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 175 10 Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 174 11 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 171 12 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 167 13 Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling 154 14 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida 145 15 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 138 16 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 17 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling 135 18 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 19 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 20 Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 133 21 Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 127 22 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 127 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 117 24 Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida 117 25 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 116 26 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 112 27 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 69 28 Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 55 29 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 48 30 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 47 31 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 45 32 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 38 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 38 34 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 38 35 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 38 36 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 38 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 35 38 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 30 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 25 40 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team 21 41 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 43 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 44 Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast 12 45 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 11 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 11 47 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 48 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 49 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo 10 50 Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 51 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 6 52 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 53 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 54 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 6 55 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 56 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 5