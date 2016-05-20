Trending

Giro d'Italia: Nieve wins stage 13

Amador moves into the maglia rosa

Image 1 of 47

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 47

Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data)

Kristian Sbaragli (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 47

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) getting sideways

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) getting sideways
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 47

Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale)

Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 47

Cristian Rodriguez (Wilier Triestina-Southeast)

Cristian Rodriguez (Wilier Triestina-Southeast)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 47

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 47

Maglia rosa Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step)

Maglia rosa Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 47

Giacomo Nizzolo wearing the red points classification jersery

Giacomo Nizzolo wearing the red points classification jersery
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 47

The peloton leaves the majestic city of Palmanova

The peloton leaves the majestic city of Palmanova
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 47

Tim Wellens hasn't stopped attacking all race

Tim Wellens hasn't stopped attacking all race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes a corner

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) takes a corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 47

Gianluca Brambilla sticks out his tongue while tacking a tight corner

Gianluca Brambilla sticks out his tongue while tacking a tight corner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 47

Bob Jungels lost pink but keeps white

Bob Jungels lost pink but keeps white
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 47

Bob Jungels on the start line with Giro boss Mauro Vegni before stage 13

Bob Jungels on the start line with Giro boss Mauro Vegni before stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 47

Davide Formolo in the best young rider jersery

Davide Formolo in the best young rider jersery
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 47

The Tifosi watch the stage in a bar

The Tifosi watch the stage in a bar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 47

Team Sky's Ian Boswell with a profile of today's stage

Team Sky's Ian Boswell with a profile of today's stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 47

Andrey Amador with his maglia rosa and Wolfie

Andrey Amador with his maglia rosa and Wolfie
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 47

Alessandro Marchi (BMC) thanks the fans

Alessandro Marchi (BMC) thanks the fans
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali checks who is the front group after picking up the bonus seconds on the line

Vincenzo Nibali checks who is the front group after picking up the bonus seconds on the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 47

Some interesting looking fans cheers on Mikel Nieve

Some interesting looking fans cheers on Mikel Nieve
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 47

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) on the podium after winning stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
Image 23 of 47

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in pink

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in pink
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 24 of 47

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia

Andrey Amador (Movistar) in the maglia rosa at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 25 of 47

Andrey Amador (Movistar) happy with his pink jersey at the Gird d'Italia

Andrey Amador (Movistar) happy with his pink jersey at the Gird d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 26 of 47

Mike Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13

Mike Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 27 of 47

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the podium after stage 13

Andrey Amador (Movistar) on the podium after stage 13
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 28 of 47

Bob Jungels (etixx-QuickStep) loses the maglia rosa to Andre Amador at the Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels (etixx-QuickStep) loses the maglia rosa to Andre Amador at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 29 of 47

Andrey Amador (Movistar) during stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia

Andrey Amador (Movistar) during stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 30 of 47

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) wins stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 31 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali gets bonus seconds and moves into third overall at the Giro d'Italia

Vincenzo Nibali gets bonus seconds and moves into third overall at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 32 of 47

The on-going battle between GC contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

The on-going battle between GC contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 33 of 47

Andrey Amador (Movistar) takes the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia stage 13

Andrey Amador (Movistar) takes the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia stage 13
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 34 of 47

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) desperately tries to catch back up to the next group on the climb

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) desperately tries to catch back up to the next group on the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks on the climb, Alajandro Valverde (Movistar) chases

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) attacks on the climb, Alajandro Valverde (Movistar) chases
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 47

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) loses the pink jersey on stage 13

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) loses the pink jersey on stage 13
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 47

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) loses the pink jersey on stage 13 to Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) loses the pink jersey on stage 13 to Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 47

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets the four-second time bonus ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) gets the four-second time bonus ahead of Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 47

The chase group of overall contenders sprint to the finish line for time bonuses

The chase group of overall contenders sprint to the finish line for time bonuses
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 47

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) takes the solo win at stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) takes the solo win at stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 47

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) on his way to winning stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) on his way to winning stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 47

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) stage 13 Giro d'Italia

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) stage 13 Giro d'Italia
Image 43 of 47

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) during stage 13 start at the Giro d'Italia

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) during stage 13 start at the Giro d'Italia
Image 44 of 47

Giro d'Italia stage 13 - A man horseback riding alongside the peloton

Giro d'Italia stage 13 - A man horseback riding alongside the peloton
Image 45 of 47

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 13 Giro d'Italia

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the start of stage 13 Giro d'Italia
Image 46 of 47

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) rolls to the stage 13 start line at the Giro d'Italia

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) rolls to the stage 13 start line at the Giro d'Italia
Image 47 of 47

Overall leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 13 start line - Giro d'Italia

Overall leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) on the stage 13 start line - Giro d'Italia

This Giro d’Italia will always be remembered as a disappointing one for Team Sky after the exit of Mikel Landa, but fellow Spaniard Mikel Nieve provided consolation on stage 13 with a fine solo win in the Julian Alps.

The race’s first foray into the high mountains saw blows traded between the overall contenders, and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), dropped on the final climb, was forced to hand his maglia rosa over to Movistar’s Andrey Amador.

Nieve, who won a stage at the Giro five years ago, made his way into the large breakaway on the opening first-category climb before making his stage-winning move on the penultimate ascent – the first-category Cima Porzus. A long solo ride ensued; down the descent, up the final second-category climb of Valle, back down the mountain and then through the flat run-in to Cividale del Fruili.

"After the abandon of Landa, it was very disappointing; the Giro team was of course a little low on morale," said Nieve. "We wanted to win stages and we are very happy to do it today.

"After getting in the break I felt good. I was good on the climbs but the descents were very complicated. Thankfully I managed to get down them on my own."

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) was second, 43 seconds back, having also been part of the break, the Italian once again choosing to plough on rather than drop back for his teammates, who had pink in their sights.

As it was, his assistance wasn't needed as Amador – who had himself been dropped on the final climb before a frantic chase saw him regain contact just in time for the flat – came home in the GC group 50 seconds ahead of Jungels.

That was enough to put the Costa Rican in pink, 26 seconds ahead of the Luxembourg rider, who crossed the line with teeth gritted after a tough but fruitless chase. With four bonus seconds on the line for third place, the GC favourites sprinted for the line, and it was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who snagged them to  jump above Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) into third overall at 41 seconds.

"The truth is I didn't ever imagine this. I didn't think it could happen. I'm really happy to have this jersey," Amador said. "They have always supported me in Costa Rica so this jersey is dedicated to all of them.

"I didn't have the legs I wanted to have today but Alejandro was very strong. I was just trying to get up the last climb steadily at my own rhythm and I am really happy I was able to make it back on."

Watch Giro d'Italia stage 13 video highlights

The GC tussle

The final 40 kilometres of this stage were always going to be the crucial ones, with the first-category Cima Porzus (8.8km at 8.2 per cent) followed by the second-category Valle (6.2km at 7.8 per cent).

It wasn’t long into the first climb that Astana took it up, putting Jungels’ Etixx teammates, who had been on the front for much of the day, under pressure and beginning the whittling down process. As Astana went down to three men towards the top of the climb, with Michele Scarponi keeping the pace mercilessly high, Jungels found himself at the back of the now heavily reduced group of favourites, but still in there.

Onto the descent and Amador accelerated away, a move that was shadowed immediately by Nibali, and the two opened up a gap as they made their way down the narrow, twisty roads. That group caught most of the breakaway remnants, including early threat Ulissi (10th on GC), and the real shots were set to be fired on the Valle climb.

It was Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), eighth overall, who was author of the first dig. The others were quick to react but road opened up in front of Jungels and his race lead was in real jeopardy for the first time.

Jungels was beginning to steadily pace himself back up when Alejandro Valverde injected some more pace, a move that preceded a stinging attack from Nibali. Primoz Roglic reeled it back in for teammate Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) as the attack saw a number of riders, including Rigberto Uran (Cannondale), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Amador, and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) briefly dropped.

As Jungels tried to get back on with Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Nibali put in another huge acceleration, but most were quick to respond, apart from Amador and Zakarin, with Jungels only losing more ground.

Onto the steep descent and Zakarin regained contact, while Amador did the same only in the nick of time – just before the start of the flat 7km run-in to the line. Jungels went hell for leather on the descent in a desperate bid to hold onto pink and he hit the flat with a deficit of nearly a minute. Hoping to use his rouleur capabilities – along with the resurgent teammate Gianluca Brambilla – to close the gap, he gave it everything, but was powerless to prevent pink from slipping away.

A chaotic start

It was a fast and furious start to the day as the opening 40-odd flat kilometres saw a drawn-out tussle between the peloton and breakaway hopefuls. Many tried their luck but it wasn’t until the first intermediate sprint point that anything stuck.

Several sprinters found themselves in a group that swelled to 30 going onto the Montemaggiore, and Etixx-QuickStep found themselves on the back foot. As more riders tried their luck and things became chaotic, they had to really up the pace, with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) – 10th on GC at 2:47 at the start of the day – the principal concern.

Stefan Denifl (IAM) punched clear at the head of the race, going solo and cresting the climb with nearly a minute’s advantage. The Austrian enjoyed a lengthy spell out front, taking risks on the descent and consolidating his advantage on the second climb of the day – the second-category Crai. However, for some reason, he pulled up at the side of the road on the next downhill and was swallowed back into the break.

Visconti took the remaining KOM points at the first climb from blue jersey Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) but the situation was reversed on the second. It was Lampre, with some help from Cannondale, driving things to pile the pressure on Etixx and they hit the flat 30km section before the final two climbs with a lead of around three minutes.

Nieve’s move

With the break two minutes ahead of the pink jersey group going onto the Cima Porzus, Nieve soon made his move. He was followed for a short while by Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) until the young American was unable to hold the pace. That was the cue for the breakaway to be blown to smithereens and many were dropped for good, while Nieve ploughed on solo with assuredness.

He crested first climb with a gap of half a minute over Dombrowski and Visconti, who had jumped across, and held that all the way down the mountain, as Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) caught the chasing duo.

He held firm, too, on the flat, and while Visconti looked disgruntled, Nieve could celebrate the third Grand Tour stage win of his career.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky4:31:49
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:43
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:17
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
6Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
9Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
14Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
15Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
16Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
17Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:07
18Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:17
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:02:33
25Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
26Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:02:46
27Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:14
28Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
29Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:05:00
32Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:07:40
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
36Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:09
37Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
38Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
39Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
41Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:12:54
42Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:06
43Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:13:27
44Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:13:29
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:13:46
46Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
47Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
48Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
49Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
51José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
52Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:36
53Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
54Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
55Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
57Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
58Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
59Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:42
60Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
63Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
64Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
65Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
67Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
68Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
70Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
71Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
72Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
73Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
74David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
75Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
77Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
79Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
81Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
83Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:25:21
84Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
85Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
86Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
87Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
88Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
91Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
92Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
93Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
94David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
95Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:27:06
96Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:32:43
97Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
98Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
99Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
100Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
101Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
102Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
103Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
104Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
105Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
108Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
109Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
110Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
111Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
112Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
113Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
115Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
116Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
117Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
118Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
119Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
120Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
121Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
122Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
123Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
124Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
125Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
126Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
127Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
128Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
129Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
130Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
131Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
133Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
134Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
135Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
136Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
138Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
139Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
140Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
141Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
142Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
143Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
144Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
145Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
146Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
148Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
149Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
150Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
151Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
152Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
153Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
154Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
155Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
157Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
158Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
159Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
160Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
161Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
162Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
164Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
165Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
166Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
167Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
168Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
170Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
171Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:35:12
172Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
173Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
174Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNSAndré Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNSJurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFPatrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMarc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo8
5Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ8
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
8Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling5
9Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
11Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
15Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1
16Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Mountain 1 - Montemaggiore, 57km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling35pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini18
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team12
4Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
6Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida4
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 - Crai, 80km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling15pts
2Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team6
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida2
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Mountain 3 - Cima Porzus, 138km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team18
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling12
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini9
5Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
8Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1

Mountain 4 - Valle, 155km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
3Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling4
5Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling2
6Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Intermediate sprint 1 - San Pietro al Natisone, 41km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal6
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
5Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Intermediate sprint 2 - Attimis, 129km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
3Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
5Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky13pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team13
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
4Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ5
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
9Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal4
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida3
12Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
13Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
14Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
19Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1

Breakaway
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling37pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
4Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
5Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida7
6Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
8Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team13:38:44
2Astana Pro Team0:01:24
3AG2R La Mondiale
4Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Team Sky0:08:59
6Dimension Data0:18:15
7Tinkoff Team0:19:26
8Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:49
9Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:24:42
10Team Katusha0:25:32
11Lampre - Merida0:29:42
12Gazprom-Rusvelo0:33:28
13BMC Racing Team0:34:04
14Trek-Segafredo0:34:25
15Orica-GreenEdge0:38:18
16Nippo - Vini Fantini0:41:35
17Wilier Triestina-Southeast0:53:36
18Lotto Soudal0:55:22
19Team Giant-Alpecin1:01:17
20IAM Cycling1:03:26
21Bardiani CSF1:07:09
22FDJ1:27:30

General classification after stage 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team54:05:50
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:26
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:43
5Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
6Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:37
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:01
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:19
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:48
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:03:15
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:21
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:37
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:55
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo0:04:48
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:18
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:05:38
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:15
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:46
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:41
20Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:54
21Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data0:13:17
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:18
23Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:13:57
24Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team0:14:34
25Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:04
26Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:00
27Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:18:10
28Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:06
29Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:38
30Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:55
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:48
32Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:19
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky0:29:28
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:33:17
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:05
36Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:55
37Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:41:02
38Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:42:50
39Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha0:43:38
40Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:44:06
41Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:44:46
42Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:51
43Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:44:58
44David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:45:29
45Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:48:03
46Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha0:48:45
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:49:40
48Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:50:33
49Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:40
50Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:51
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:58:17
52Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:01:03
53Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling1:01:25
54Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team1:02:29
55Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:05:16
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:05:19
57Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:08:26
58Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:10:04
59Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team1:11:08
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:13:45
61Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:27
62Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:16:08
63Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:17:42
64Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:19:18
65Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:19:27
66José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team1:20:52
67Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:21:25
68Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling1:22:13
69Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:23:13
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:24:27
71Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step1:24:48
72Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:25:35
73Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:27:04
74Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:27:33
75Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:28:01
76Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1:28:48
77Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:28:50
78Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:28:56
79Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:28:57
80Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky1:29:19
81Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:30:19
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1:30:29
83Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:30:51
84Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1:31:36
85Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:32:01
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:32:19
87Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin1:32:25
88Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data1:32:31
89Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:33:07
90Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge1:33:19
91Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:33:23
92Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling1:33:26
93Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:34:42
94Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal1:35:11
95Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:35:32
96Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:35:51
97Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:36:05
98Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida1:36:15
99Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:36:18
100Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:37:43
101Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team1:39:09
102Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:39:12
103Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:40:08
104Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:40:50
105David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky1:40:54
106Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:41:30
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:42:43
108Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team1:43:27
109Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team1:44:29
110Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:46:44
111Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:46:48
112Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team1:47:16
113Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:47:23
114Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:47:53
115Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:48:37
116Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:48:38
117Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team1:49:38
118Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:49:39
119Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:50:01
120Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:51:33
121Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:53:30
122Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling1:53:34
123Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:54:15
124Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:54:24
125Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:54:59
126Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:56:06
127Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:56:28
128Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:56:40
129Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:56:56
130Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha1:57:26
131Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal1:58:24
132Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:58:27
133Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:58:48
134Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling1:59:11
135Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1:59:20
136Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:00:32
137Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:01:23
138Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:01:37
139Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha2:02:06
140Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ2:03:42
141Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2:05:34
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge2:05:46
143Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:07:47
144Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:08:04
145Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:08:10
146Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:08:39
147Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2:08:51
148Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:09:38
149Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2:09:45
150Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data2:09:49
151Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:10:23
152Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge2:11:53
153Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ2:12:04
154Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha2:12:42
155Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ2:13:15
156Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge2:13:51
157Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:16:23
158Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ2:18:02
159Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:18:46
160Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:18:48
161Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data2:19:04
162Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:19:38
163Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:19:45
164Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling2:20:27
165Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:22:16
166Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin2:24:42
167Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin2:24:51
168Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ2:27:56
169Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:28:30
170Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:36:18
171Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:36:32
172Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin2:37:23
173Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo2:38:39
174Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2:43:44

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step54:06:16
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:49
3Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:13:31
4Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:40
5Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:44:20
6Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:44:25
7Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data0:44:32
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:52:14
9Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:55:25
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin1:04:53
11Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:09:38
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:15:01
13Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida1:20:59
14Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:22:47
15Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:26:38
16Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:28:24
17Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:29:53
18Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1:31:35
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:31:53
20Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:32:57
21Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:35:06
22Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida1:35:39
23Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1:38:46
24Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:39:42
25Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo1:41:04
26Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:46:18
27Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida1:46:22
28Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky1:47:27
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:48:11
30Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team1:49:12
31Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team1:53:04
32Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:55:40
33Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1:56:30
34Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2:01:11
35Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ2:05:08
36Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:07:21
37Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo2:08:13
38Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step2:08:25
39Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:09:12
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge2:18:22
41Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ2:19:19
42Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:21:50
43Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:28:04
44Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:35:52

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo138pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ119
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida104
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida84
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo83
6Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team80
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step76
8Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team57
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo54
10Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step52
11Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha50
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF47
13Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
14Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha46
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF46
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team43
17Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step40
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data40
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal39
20Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo34
21Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team32
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha31
23Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo30
24Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling29
25Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo27
26Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo24
27Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast24
28Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
29Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team24
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling23
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF21
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team21
33Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling21
34Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step20
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
36Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast20
37Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin19
38Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team19
39Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
40Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling17
41Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo17
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge16
45Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky15
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge15
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida15
48Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal14
49Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team14
50Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data14
51Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team14
52Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast14
53Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ14
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
55Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team12
56Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida12
57Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team12
58Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
59Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
60Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data10
61Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
62Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team9
63Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida8
64Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
65Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky8
66Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast8
67Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling8
68Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data7
69Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin7
71Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin7
72Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
73Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
74Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
75Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo5
76Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
77Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
78Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha4
79Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
80Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ4
81Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
82Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
83Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
84Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo3
85Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge3
86Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
87David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky2
88Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ2
89Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
90Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team1
91Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1
92Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
93Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
94Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge1
95Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
96Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ1
97Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ1
98Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini91pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team61
3Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling54
4Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky50
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
6Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
7Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
9Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step16
10Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
11Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling16
12Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
13Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team15
14Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
15Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team9
17Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
18Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida8
19Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team8
20Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal7
21Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha6
23Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team6
24Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team6
25Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo6
26Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
27Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
28Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
29Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
30Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
32Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team4
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
34Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast3
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin3
36Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
37Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge2
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
39Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida2
41Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2
42Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
43Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida1
44Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling1
46Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
47Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
48Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling1

Intermedaite sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo43pts
2Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team40
3Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step26
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini24
5Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha20
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ20
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF18
8Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal16
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF15
10Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF13
12Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo12
13Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF12
14Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
15Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida11
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo11
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin10
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
19Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step10
20Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling9
22Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
23Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
24Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling8
25Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
26Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
27Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
28Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team6
29Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
30Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
31Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
32Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast5
33Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
34Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
35Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
36Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
37Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
39Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
41Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data2
42Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling2
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
44Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
46Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data1
47Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
48Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo27pts
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ25
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo24
4Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF22
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team20
6Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini19
7Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step18
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team17
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida16
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal14
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF14
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling14
14Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida14
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky13
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step12
17Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha12
18Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo11
19Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team11
20Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
21Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling11
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team10
23Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal9
24Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast9
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step8
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
27Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo8
28Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
29Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
30Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo7
31Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo7
32Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team7
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team7
34Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team7
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF7
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
37Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast7
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling7
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida6
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge6
41Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
42Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida6
43Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast6
44Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin5
45Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step5
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
47Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha5
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
49Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
50Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data5
51Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data5
52Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida5
53Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team5
54Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha5
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4
56Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team4
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team4
58Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
59Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo3
60Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin3
61Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team2
62Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data2
63Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
65Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data2
66Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
67Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast2
68Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team2
69Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
70Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team1
71Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha1
72Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
73Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast1

Breakaway classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini406pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo355
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team333
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF225
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data188
6Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo186
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge186
8Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team186
9Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team175
10Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast174
11Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha171
12Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast167
13Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling154
14Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida145
15Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team138
16Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF135
17Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling135
18Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale134
19Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF134
20Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast133
21Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast127
22Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling127
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team117
24Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida117
25Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida116
26Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini112
27Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal69
28Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo55
29Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo48
30Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal47
31Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team45
32Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team38
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling38
34Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast38
35Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling38
36Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling38
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky35
38Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin30
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step25
40Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team21
41Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team13
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step13
43Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team13
44Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast12
45Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida11
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF11
47Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale11
48Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
49Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo10
50Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
51Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida6
52Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha6
53Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step6
54David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky6
55Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
56Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step5

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team162:20:45
2Astana Pro Team0:07:16
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:52
4AG2R La Mondiale0:14:35
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:24:56
6Tinkoff Team0:30:24
7Team Katusha0:35:00
8Team Sky0:40:21
9Dimension Data0:49:21
10Lampre - Merida0:59:57
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo1:08:07
12Trek-Segafredo1:17:59
13Orica-GreenEdge1:33:41
14BMC Racing Team1:47:48
15Team Giant-Alpecin1:52:43
16Lotto Soudal1:58:19
17Bardiani CSF1:59:41
18Gazprom-Rusvelo2:06:31
19Nippo - Vini Fantini3:07:18
20IAM Cycling3:08:20
21Wilier Triestina-Southeast3:08:52
22FDJ5:53:21

