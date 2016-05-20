Giro d'Italia: Nieve wins stage 13
Amador moves into the maglia rosa
This Giro d’Italia will always be remembered as a disappointing one for Team Sky after the exit of Mikel Landa, but fellow Spaniard Mikel Nieve provided consolation on stage 13 with a fine solo win in the Julian Alps.
The race’s first foray into the high mountains saw blows traded between the overall contenders, and Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), dropped on the final climb, was forced to hand his maglia rosa over to Movistar’s Andrey Amador.
Nieve, who won a stage at the Giro five years ago, made his way into the large breakaway on the opening first-category climb before making his stage-winning move on the penultimate ascent – the first-category Cima Porzus. A long solo ride ensued; down the descent, up the final second-category climb of Valle, back down the mountain and then through the flat run-in to Cividale del Fruili.
"After the abandon of Landa, it was very disappointing; the Giro team was of course a little low on morale," said Nieve. "We wanted to win stages and we are very happy to do it today.
"After getting in the break I felt good. I was good on the climbs but the descents were very complicated. Thankfully I managed to get down them on my own."
Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) was second, 43 seconds back, having also been part of the break, the Italian once again choosing to plough on rather than drop back for his teammates, who had pink in their sights.
As it was, his assistance wasn't needed as Amador – who had himself been dropped on the final climb before a frantic chase saw him regain contact just in time for the flat – came home in the GC group 50 seconds ahead of Jungels.
That was enough to put the Costa Rican in pink, 26 seconds ahead of the Luxembourg rider, who crossed the line with teeth gritted after a tough but fruitless chase. With four bonus seconds on the line for third place, the GC favourites sprinted for the line, and it was Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), who snagged them to jump above Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) into third overall at 41 seconds.
"The truth is I didn't ever imagine this. I didn't think it could happen. I'm really happy to have this jersey," Amador said. "They have always supported me in Costa Rica so this jersey is dedicated to all of them.
"I didn't have the legs I wanted to have today but Alejandro was very strong. I was just trying to get up the last climb steadily at my own rhythm and I am really happy I was able to make it back on."
The GC tussle
The final 40 kilometres of this stage were always going to be the crucial ones, with the first-category Cima Porzus (8.8km at 8.2 per cent) followed by the second-category Valle (6.2km at 7.8 per cent).
It wasn’t long into the first climb that Astana took it up, putting Jungels’ Etixx teammates, who had been on the front for much of the day, under pressure and beginning the whittling down process. As Astana went down to three men towards the top of the climb, with Michele Scarponi keeping the pace mercilessly high, Jungels found himself at the back of the now heavily reduced group of favourites, but still in there.
Onto the descent and Amador accelerated away, a move that was shadowed immediately by Nibali, and the two opened up a gap as they made their way down the narrow, twisty roads. That group caught most of the breakaway remnants, including early threat Ulissi (10th on GC), and the real shots were set to be fired on the Valle climb.
It was Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge), eighth overall, who was author of the first dig. The others were quick to react but road opened up in front of Jungels and his race lead was in real jeopardy for the first time.
Jungels was beginning to steadily pace himself back up when Alejandro Valverde injected some more pace, a move that preceded a stinging attack from Nibali. Primoz Roglic reeled it back in for teammate Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) as the attack saw a number of riders, including Rigberto Uran (Cannondale), Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha), Amador, and Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) briefly dropped.
As Jungels tried to get back on with Ryder Hesjedal (Trek-Segafredo) and Darwin Atapuma (BMC), Nibali put in another huge acceleration, but most were quick to respond, apart from Amador and Zakarin, with Jungels only losing more ground.
Onto the steep descent and Zakarin regained contact, while Amador did the same only in the nick of time – just before the start of the flat 7km run-in to the line. Jungels went hell for leather on the descent in a desperate bid to hold onto pink and he hit the flat with a deficit of nearly a minute. Hoping to use his rouleur capabilities – along with the resurgent teammate Gianluca Brambilla – to close the gap, he gave it everything, but was powerless to prevent pink from slipping away.
A chaotic start
It was a fast and furious start to the day as the opening 40-odd flat kilometres saw a drawn-out tussle between the peloton and breakaway hopefuls. Many tried their luck but it wasn’t until the first intermediate sprint point that anything stuck.
Several sprinters found themselves in a group that swelled to 30 going onto the Montemaggiore, and Etixx-QuickStep found themselves on the back foot. As more riders tried their luck and things became chaotic, they had to really up the pace, with Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) – 10th on GC at 2:47 at the start of the day – the principal concern.
Stefan Denifl (IAM) punched clear at the head of the race, going solo and cresting the climb with nearly a minute’s advantage. The Austrian enjoyed a lengthy spell out front, taking risks on the descent and consolidating his advantage on the second climb of the day – the second-category Crai. However, for some reason, he pulled up at the side of the road on the next downhill and was swallowed back into the break.
Visconti took the remaining KOM points at the first climb from blue jersey Damiano Cunego (Nippo Vini Fantini) but the situation was reversed on the second. It was Lampre, with some help from Cannondale, driving things to pile the pressure on Etixx and they hit the flat 30km section before the final two climbs with a lead of around three minutes.
Nieve’s move
With the break two minutes ahead of the pink jersey group going onto the Cima Porzus, Nieve soon made his move. He was followed for a short while by Joe Dombrowski (Cannondale) until the young American was unable to hold the pace. That was the cue for the breakaway to be blown to smithereens and many were dropped for good, while Nieve ploughed on solo with assuredness.
He crested first climb with a gap of half a minute over Dombrowski and Visconti, who had jumped across, and held that all the way down the mountain, as Matteo Montaguti (Ag2r-La Mondiale) caught the chasing duo.
He held firm, too, on the flat, and while Visconti looked disgruntled, Nieve could celebrate the third Grand Tour stage win of his career.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|4:31:49
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|16
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:07
|18
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:17
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:33
|25
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:02:46
|27
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:14
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:05:00
|32
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|33
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:07:40
|35
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|36
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:09
|37
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|38
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|41
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:12:54
|42
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|43
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:27
|44
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:13:29
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:13:46
|46
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|47
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|48
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|51
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:36
|53
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|54
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|57
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|58
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|59
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:42
|60
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|63
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|64
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|65
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|68
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|70
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|71
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|72
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|73
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|74
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|75
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|76
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|77
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|79
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|83
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:25:21
|84
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|85
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|86
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|88
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|91
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|92
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|93
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|94
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|95
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:06
|96
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:32:43
|97
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|98
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|99
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|100
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|102
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|103
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|104
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|106
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|109
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|112
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|114
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|116
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|117
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|119
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|120
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|121
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|122
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|123
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|125
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|126
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|127
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|130
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|131
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|133
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|135
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|136
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|138
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|139
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|141
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|142
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|143
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|144
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|145
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|146
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|148
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|149
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|150
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|151
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|152
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|153
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|154
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|158
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|160
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|161
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|164
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|165
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|166
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|167
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|168
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|170
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:35:12
|172
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|173
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|174
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNS
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|5
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|8
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|9
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|11
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1
|16
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|35
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|18
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|4
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|2
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|5
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|6
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|8
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|6
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|6
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|5
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|3
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|13
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|4
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|9
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|12
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|13
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|14
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|19
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|37
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|4
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|5
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|7
|6
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|8
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|13:38:44
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:24
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Team Sky
|0:08:59
|6
|Dimension Data
|0:18:15
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:19:26
|8
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:49
|9
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:24:42
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:25:32
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|0:29:42
|12
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:33:28
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|0:34:04
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:25
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:38:18
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:41:35
|17
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|0:53:36
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:55:22
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:01:17
|20
|IAM Cycling
|1:03:26
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|1:07:09
|22
|FDJ
|1:27:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|54:05:50
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:26
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:37
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:01
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:19
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:15
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:21
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:37
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:03:55
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:48
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:18
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:05:38
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:15
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:46
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:41
|20
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:54
|21
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Dimension Data
|0:13:17
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:18
|23
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:57
|24
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:34
|25
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|0:17:04
|26
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:00
|27
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:10
|28
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:06
|29
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:38
|30
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:55
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:48
|32
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:19
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|0:29:28
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:33:17
|35
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:05
|36
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:55
|37
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:41:02
|38
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:42:50
|39
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Team Katusha
|0:43:38
|40
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:44:06
|41
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:44:46
|42
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:51
|43
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:44:58
|44
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:45:29
|45
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:48:03
|46
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:48:45
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:49:40
|48
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:50:33
|49
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:40
|50
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:51
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:58:17
|52
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:03
|53
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1:01:25
|54
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|1:02:29
|55
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:05:16
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:05:19
|57
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:08:26
|58
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:10:04
|59
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|1:11:08
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:13:45
|61
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:27
|62
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:16:08
|63
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:17:42
|64
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:19:18
|65
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:19:27
|66
|José Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:20:52
|67
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:21:25
|68
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1:22:13
|69
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:23:13
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:24:27
|71
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:24:48
|72
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:25:35
|73
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:27:04
|74
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:27:33
|75
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:28:01
|76
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:48
|77
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:50
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:28:56
|79
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:28:57
|80
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|1:29:19
|81
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:30:19
|82
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1:30:29
|83
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:30:51
|84
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:31:36
|85
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:32:01
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:19
|87
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:32:25
|88
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:32:31
|89
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:33:07
|90
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|1:33:19
|91
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:33:23
|92
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:33:26
|93
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:34:42
|94
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:11
|95
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:35:32
|96
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:35:51
|97
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:05
|98
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|1:36:15
|99
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:36:18
|100
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:37:43
|101
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|1:39:09
|102
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:39:12
|103
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:40:08
|104
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:40:50
|105
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|1:40:54
|106
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:41:30
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:42:43
|108
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|1:43:27
|109
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1:44:29
|110
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:46:44
|111
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:46:48
|112
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:47:16
|113
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:47:23
|114
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:47:53
|115
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:48:37
|116
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:48:38
|117
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|1:49:38
|118
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1:49:39
|119
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:50:01
|120
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:51:33
|121
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:53:30
|122
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|1:53:34
|123
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:54:15
|124
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:54:24
|125
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:54:59
|126
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:56:06
|127
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:56:28
|128
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:56:40
|129
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:56:56
|130
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:57:26
|131
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|1:58:24
|132
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:58:27
|133
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:58:48
|134
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|1:59:11
|135
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:59:20
|136
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:00:32
|137
|Grega Bole (Slo) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:01:23
|138
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:01:37
|139
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:02:06
|140
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|2:03:42
|141
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2:05:34
|142
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:05:46
|143
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:07:47
|144
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:08:04
|145
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:08:10
|146
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:08:39
|147
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:08:51
|148
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:38
|149
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2:09:45
|150
|Songezo Jim (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:09:49
|151
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:10:23
|152
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:11:53
|153
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|2:12:04
|154
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:12:42
|155
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|2:13:15
|156
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:13:51
|157
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:16:23
|158
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|2:18:02
|159
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:18:46
|160
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:18:48
|161
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|2:19:04
|162
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:19:38
|163
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:19:45
|164
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|2:20:27
|165
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:22:16
|166
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:24:42
|167
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:24:51
|168
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|2:27:56
|169
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:28:30
|170
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:36:18
|171
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:36:32
|172
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:37:23
|173
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|2:38:39
|174
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2:43:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|54:06:16
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:49
|3
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:13:31
|4
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:22:40
|5
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:44:20
|6
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:44:25
|7
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:44:32
|8
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:52:14
|9
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:55:25
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:04:53
|11
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:09:38
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:15:01
|13
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1:20:59
|14
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:22:47
|15
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:26:38
|16
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:28:24
|17
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:29:53
|18
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1:31:35
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:31:53
|20
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:57
|21
|Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:35:06
|22
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|1:35:39
|23
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:38:46
|24
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:39:42
|25
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|1:41:04
|26
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:46:18
|27
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|1:46:22
|28
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|1:47:27
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:48:11
|30
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|1:49:12
|31
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|1:53:04
|32
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:55:40
|33
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1:56:30
|34
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2:01:11
|35
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|2:05:08
|36
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:07:21
|37
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:08:13
|38
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2:08:25
|39
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:09:12
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|2:18:22
|41
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|2:19:19
|42
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:21:50
|43
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:28:04
|44
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:35:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|119
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|104
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|84
|5
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|80
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|76
|8
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|57
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|10
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|11
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|47
|13
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|14
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|46
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|17
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|40
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|40
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|20
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|34
|21
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|23
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|24
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|29
|25
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|27
|26
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|24
|27
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|24
|28
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|24
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|23
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|21
|33
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|21
|34
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|35
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|36
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|20
|37
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|39
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|40
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|17
|41
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|17
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|45
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|15
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|15
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|15
|48
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|14
|49
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|14
|50
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|14
|51
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|14
|52
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|14
|53
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|14
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|55
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|12
|56
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|12
|57
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|58
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|59
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|60
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|61
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|62
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|9
|63
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|8
|64
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|65
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team Sky
|8
|66
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|8
|67
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|8
|68
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|7
|69
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|71
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|72
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|73
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|74
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|75
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|5
|76
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|77
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|78
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|79
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|80
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|4
|81
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|82
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|83
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|84
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|86
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|87
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|2
|88
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|2
|89
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|90
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|1
|91
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|92
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|93
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|94
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|1
|95
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|96
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ
|1
|97
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|1
|98
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|91
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|61
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|54
|4
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|50
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|6
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|7
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|8
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|9
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|16
|10
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|11
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|12
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|13
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|14
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|15
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|17
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|18
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|8
|19
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|8
|20
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|21
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|23
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|6
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|25
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|6
|26
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|27
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|28
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|29
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|30
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|32
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|34
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|36
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|37
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|39
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|2
|41
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2
|42
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|43
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|44
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|1
|46
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|48
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|43
|pts
|2
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|3
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|26
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|24
|5
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|20
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|20
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|8
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|16
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|15
|10
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|12
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|12
|13
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|12
|14
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|15
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|11
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|19
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|20
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|22
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|23
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|24
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|8
|25
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|26
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|27
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|28
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|29
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|30
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|31
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|32
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|5
|33
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|34
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|35
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|37
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|39
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|2
|42
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|2
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|44
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|1
|47
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|48
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|27
|pts
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|25
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|24
|4
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|6
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|19
|7
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|10
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|12
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|14
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|14
|14
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|14
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|13
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|17
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|12
|18
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|19
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|11
|20
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|21
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|11
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|10
|23
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|9
|24
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|9
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|27
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|8
|28
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|29
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|30
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|31
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|7
|32
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|7
|34
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|7
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|7
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|37
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|38
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|7
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|6
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|41
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|42
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|43
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|6
|44
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|45
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|46
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|47
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|48
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|50
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|51
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|5
|52
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|5
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|54
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|55
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|56
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
|4
|57
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|4
|58
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|59
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|60
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|61
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|2
|62
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|2
|63
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|65
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|2
|66
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|67
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|2
|68
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|2
|69
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|70
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|71
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|72
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|73
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|406
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|355
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|333
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|225
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|188
|6
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|186
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Orica-GreenEdge
|186
|8
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|186
|9
|Stefan Kueng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|175
|10
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|174
|11
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|171
|12
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|167
|13
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) IAM Cycling
|154
|14
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|145
|15
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|138
|16
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|17
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling
|135
|18
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|19
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|20
|Liam Bertazzo (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|133
|21
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|127
|22
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|127
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|117
|24
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Lampre - Merida
|117
|25
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|116
|26
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|112
|27
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|69
|28
|Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|55
|29
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|30
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|47
|31
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|45
|32
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|38
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|38
|34
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|38
|35
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|36
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|38
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|38
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|30
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|25
|40
|Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team
|21
|41
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|43
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|44
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|12
|45
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|11
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|11
|47
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|48
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|49
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
|10
|50
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|51
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|6
|52
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|53
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|54
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|6
|55
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|56
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|162:20:45
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:07:16
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:52
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:35
|5
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:24:56
|6
|Tinkoff Team
|0:30:24
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:35:00
|8
|Team Sky
|0:40:21
|9
|Dimension Data
|0:49:21
|10
|Lampre - Merida
|0:59:57
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1:08:07
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|1:17:59
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|1:33:41
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|1:47:48
|15
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:52:43
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|1:58:19
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|1:59:41
|18
|Gazprom-Rusvelo
|2:06:31
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:07:18
|20
|IAM Cycling
|3:08:20
|21
|Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|3:08:52
|22
|FDJ
|5:53:21
