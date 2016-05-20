Giro d'Italia stage 13 highlights - Video

Andrey Amador (Movistar) takes the overall lead at the Giro d'Italia stage 13 (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Mikel Nieve (Team Sky) took a solo victory in stage 13 at the Giro d'Italia, making up for the loss of his teammate and GC leader Mikel Landa who abandoned the Grand Tour earlier this week because of illness. The Spaniard broke away with two climbs to go and soloed to the finish line in Cividale del Friuli, his first stage win at the Giro in five years.

Overnight leader Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) fell off pace on the day's sharp climbs and lost the maglia rosa to Andrey Amador (Movistar). The Costa Rican now leads the race by 26 seconds over Jungels, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) picked up a four-second time bonus at the finish line to move up into third place. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) is now in fourth.