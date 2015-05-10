Giro d'Italia: Viviani wins sprint in Genoa
Maglia rosa passes to Matthews
Team Sky bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing performance in the San Remo team time trial thanks to sprinter Elia Viviani, who showed both great speed and judgement to win the Giro d'Italia’s opening road stage into Genoa.
Viviani took the wheel of Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) coming up towards the line. He was therefore well placed as the Dutchman responded quickly when André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) opened up the sprint with 200 metres remaining. When the German began to fade, Hofland went through on his right, only to see Viviani repeat the same manoeuvre in the final 25 metres to claim the stage, his first in a Grand Tour.
"This is incredible for me," said Viviani. "This year I’ve got a new team and new motivation. We’re here to win the Giro with Richie and I don’t have too many guys here for the final, but today the guys did perfect work for Richie and also for me. In the last 3km Salvatore Puccio and then Bernie Eisel did incredible work for me."
Viviani said he knew Hofland’s was a good wheel to follow after the Dutchman’s victory at the Tour de Yorkshire last week. “I knew he was in good form. Greipel made a really long start to the sprint, perhaps too long. But I knew the final bit was a little bit uphill so I waited for exactly the right moment to start my sprint. I’m really, really happy.”
Sky leader Porte was pleased too, especially after his team’s surprise loss of time in the TTT. “I had most of the team there supporting me, then with 3km to go they took Viviani up to the front, and it was fantastic [to see him win]. It was good for the team after yesterday,” said the Australian. “It was more than we could have expected. It wasn’t an easy stage, but it’s good to be racing and nice to end it with a win.”
Porte’s compatriot Michael Matthews had hoped he might be celebrating victory in Genoa, and the Orica man looked a little deflated despite his seventh place moving him into the overall lead ahead of teammate Simon Gerrans.
“It was quite a technical final. You had to be in a good position going into that final kilometre and we were maybe a little bit far back, so we made the decision to go early from the last corner, but maybe it was a little bit too early,” Matthews explained.
“It was fast all day, it was pretty nervous, everyone was fighting for position in the final. I think the heat may also have had an impact as no one is used to this type of weather, and taken all together it made for a pretty hard final.”
The 177km stage began in straightforward fashion, as five riders emerged after just 2km of racing to form the break of the day. Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Southeast Pro Cycling) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) pushed their advantage out to more than nine minutes after 65km.
At that point Orica began to set the pace behind them to defend Gerrans’ maglia rosa and ensure Matthews was in contention for the sprint. The gap to the break dropped considerably on the day’s only climb with 50km remaining as Tinkoff-Saxo went to the front and set a very fast pace for team leader Alberto Contador, with Astana sitting in close behind them protecting Fabio Aru.
With 40km to the finish, the leading quintet were two and a half minutes clear as Trek and Giant took over pacemaking duties in the peloton. Soon after, the jitters in the peloton began to show as IAM Cycling’s Heinich Haussler, Matteo Pelucchi and Sylvain Chavanel all hit the deck, along with BMC’s Darwin Atapuma and Astana’s Tanel Kangert.
The crashes continued when the peloton reached the finishing circuit in Genoa with 20km remaining. Movistar’s Dayer Quintana and Haussler once again were among those who went down. Unfortunately for Etixx-Quick Step’s Pieter Serry, a broken collarbone ended his race before it had really begun.
The peloton’s nerves and the crashes encouraged Contador to put his team on the front once again, with Aru’s Astana again close behind. They quickly reeled in the break, pushing hard even as riders caught by the crashes tried to chase back across to this main group. Ag2r La Mondiale’s Domenico Pozzovivo was the big loser among the main contenders as a result of this, finishing more than a minute down.
The GC teams only eased off when they were inside the 3km mark, allowing the sprinters’ teams to take over. The work Sky’s Puccio and Eisel paid dividends here, allowing Viviani to move up behind Orica and Lampre as they led into the final kilometre. The Italian then swooped at precisely the moment it counted most.
Expert Analysis: Gianni Savio
I've got to say congratulations to Elia Viviani because a rising sprint finish like that didn't really suit a track rider sprinter like him. Winning here means he's on great form and so totally deserves his success. And importantly he won without a lead out train and that gives his win double value.
We saw quite a few crashes today and people immediately started to ask why they happened. I get the feeling that there's a lot of tension in the peloton, and in this ever more globalised sport of ours people are getting more desperate about getting results. So the risks the riders take are not carefully calculated and have become excessive. That obviously leads to crashes.
There is a risk of more crashes in the next two stages on the twisting roads but let's hope it doesn't happen and that the riders have learnt their lesson today.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4:13:18
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|19
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|29
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|30
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|33
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|36
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|37
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|40
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|42
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|46
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|48
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|58
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|60
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|62
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|64
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|70
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|71
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|73
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|75
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|77
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|80
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|82
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:27
|85
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|86
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|88
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:33
|89
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:35
|90
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|91
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|92
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|93
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|94
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|96
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:46
|97
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:55
|98
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|99
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|100
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|102
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|106
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|107
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|109
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|111
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|113
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|115
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|117
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|119
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|120
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|121
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|122
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|124
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|125
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:21
|127
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|128
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:24
|131
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|132
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|133
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|134
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:01:50
|135
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:53
|136
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:59
|137
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:48
|138
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|140
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:15
|141
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|143
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|144
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|145
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|146
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|147
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|148
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|149
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|150
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|151
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|152
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:20
|153
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:45
|154
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|155
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|156
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:59
|157
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:33
|158
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|159
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|160
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|162
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|163
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:43
|164
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|165
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|166
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|168
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|169
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|170
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|171
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|172
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|173
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|174
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|175
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|176
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:16
|177
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|179
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|180
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|181
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:06:41
|182
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:42
|183
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|184
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|185
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:10:19
|186
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:36
|187
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:11:41
|188
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|189
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:39
|190
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|191
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:42
|192
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:14:03
|193
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|195
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:24:37
|DNF
|Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|12
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|14
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|19
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|21
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|22
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|4
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|5
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|3
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|5
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:39:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|8
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Team Katusha
|12
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|FDJ.fr
|14
|Trek Factory Racing
|15
|Movistar Team
|16
|Bardiani CSF
|17
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:21
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:02
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|21
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:44
|22
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|50
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|43
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|25
|4
|Androni Giocattoli
|24
|5
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|22
|6
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|9
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|10
|11
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|13
|Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:32:44
|2
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|6
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|21
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|23
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|25
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|27
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|28
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|35
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|36
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|38
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|41
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|42
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|43
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|44
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|45
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|46
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|48
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|52
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|54
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|55
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|56
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|57
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|58
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|59
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|60
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:48
|63
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|64
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:49
|65
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|66
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|67
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|68
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|69
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|70
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|71
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|75
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:57
|76
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|77
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|78
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:00
|79
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:03
|80
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|81
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:06
|82
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:12
|83
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|84
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|85
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:22
|86
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|87
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|88
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|89
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|90
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|91
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:34
|93
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:35
|96
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|97
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|98
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|100
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|102
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:47
|103
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:50
|104
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|105
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|106
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:54
|107
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|108
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|109
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:06
|110
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:08
|111
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|112
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|113
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|114
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:12
|116
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:02:13
|117
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|118
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:23
|119
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:32
|120
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:38
|121
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:46
|122
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:52
|123
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:57
|124
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:07
|125
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:20
|126
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:22
|127
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:26
|129
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:33
|130
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:03:40
|131
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:46
|132
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:49
|133
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:51
|134
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|135
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:52
|136
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:57
|137
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:04
|138
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|139
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:12
|140
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|141
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|142
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:14
|143
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:15
|144
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|145
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:27
|146
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:30
|147
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:36
|148
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:04:37
|149
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:40
|150
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:04:42
|151
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:43
|152
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:49
|153
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:50
|154
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:56
|155
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:59
|156
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|157
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:04
|158
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:09
|159
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:05:19
|160
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:31
|161
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|162
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:33
|164
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|165
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:40
|167
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:05:41
|168
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:46
|169
|Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|170
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:52
|171
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:53
|172
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:41
|173
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:43
|174
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|175
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:46
|176
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:00
|177
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:06
|178
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:09
|179
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:07:23
|180
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:51
|181
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:11
|182
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:37
|183
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|184
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:44
|185
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:57
|186
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:12:06
|187
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:39
|188
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:26
|189
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:27
|190
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:13:29
|191
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:13:42
|192
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:14:28
|193
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:14:37
|194
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:16:48
|195
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|53
|pts
|2
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|40
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|25
|5
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|20
|6
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|7
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|14
|10
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|11
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|12
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|14
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|5
|17
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|19
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|20
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|23
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|pts
|2
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|3
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:32:44
|2
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|6
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:29
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:30
|8
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|9
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|12
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:56
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|14
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:26
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|16
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:30
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|19
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:46
|20
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:01:52
|23
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:08
|24
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|25
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:38
|26
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:52
|27
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:07
|28
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:03:51
|29
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:52
|30
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:04:12
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:13
|32
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:15
|33
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:27
|34
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:49
|35
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:31
|36
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|37
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:40
|38
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:05:52
|39
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:41
|40
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:43
|41
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:46
|42
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:07:09
|43
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:02
|44
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:39
|45
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:13:26
|46
|Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:25:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:59:20
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:07
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:26
|8
|TEAM SKY
|0:00:27
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:29
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|13
|Bardiani CSF
|0:00:37
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:45
|15
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:00:52
|16
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:57
|18
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:24
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:51
|20
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|21
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:43
|22
|Lampre-Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|60
|pts
|2
|TEAM SKY
|57
|3
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|35
|6
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|7
|Androni Giocattoli
|24
|8
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|22
|9
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|18
|10
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|17
|12
|Movistar Team
|14
|13
|IAM Cycling
|12
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|16
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|17
|FDJ.fr
|8
|18
|Team Katusha
|7
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|2
