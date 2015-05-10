Trending

Giro d'Italia: Viviani wins sprint in Genoa

Maglia rosa passes to Matthews

Team Sky bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing performance in the San Remo team time trial thanks to sprinter Elia Viviani, who showed both great speed and judgement to win the Giro d'Italia’s opening road stage into Genoa.

Viviani took the wheel of Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) coming up towards the line. He was therefore well placed as the Dutchman responded quickly when André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) opened up the sprint with 200 metres remaining. When the German began to fade, Hofland went through on his right, only to see Viviani repeat the same manoeuvre in the final 25 metres to claim the stage, his first in a Grand Tour.

"This is incredible for me," said Viviani. "This year I’ve got a new team and new motivation. We’re here to win the Giro with Richie and I don’t have too many guys here for the final, but today the guys did perfect work for Richie and also for me. In the last 3km Salvatore Puccio and then Bernie Eisel did incredible work for me."

Viviani said he knew Hofland’s was a good wheel to follow after the Dutchman’s victory at the Tour de Yorkshire last week. “I knew he was in good form. Greipel made a really long start to the sprint, perhaps too long. But I knew the final bit was a little bit uphill so I waited for exactly the right moment to start my sprint. I’m really, really happy.”

Sky leader Porte was pleased too, especially after his team’s surprise loss of time in the TTT. “I had most of the team there supporting me, then with 3km to go they took Viviani up to the front, and it was fantastic [to see him win]. It was good for the team after yesterday,” said the Australian. “It was more than we could have expected. It wasn’t an easy stage, but it’s good to be racing and nice to end it with a win.”

Porte’s compatriot Michael Matthews had hoped he might be celebrating victory in Genoa, and the Orica man looked a little deflated despite his seventh place moving him into the overall lead ahead of teammate Simon Gerrans.

“It was quite a technical final. You had to be in a good position going into that final kilometre and we were maybe a little bit far back, so we made the decision to go early from the last corner, but maybe it was a little bit too early,” Matthews explained.

“It was fast all day, it was pretty nervous, everyone was fighting for position in the final. I think the heat may also have had an impact as no one is used to this type of weather, and taken all together it made for a pretty hard final.”

The 177km stage began in straightforward fashion, as five riders emerged after just 2km of racing to form the break of the day. Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Southeast Pro Cycling) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) pushed their advantage out to more than nine minutes after 65km.

At that point Orica began to set the pace behind them to defend Gerrans’ maglia rosa and ensure Matthews was in contention for the sprint. The gap to the break dropped considerably on the day’s only climb with 50km remaining as Tinkoff-Saxo went to the front and set a very fast pace for team leader Alberto Contador, with Astana sitting in close behind them protecting Fabio Aru.

With 40km to the finish, the leading quintet were two and a half minutes clear as Trek and Giant took over pacemaking duties in the peloton. Soon after, the jitters in the peloton began to show as IAM Cycling’s Heinich Haussler, Matteo Pelucchi and Sylvain Chavanel all hit the deck, along with BMC’s Darwin Atapuma and Astana’s Tanel Kangert.

The crashes continued when the peloton reached the finishing circuit in Genoa with 20km remaining. Movistar’s Dayer Quintana and Haussler once again were among those who went down. Unfortunately for Etixx-Quick Step’s Pieter Serry, a broken collarbone ended his race before it had really begun.

The peloton’s nerves and the crashes encouraged Contador to put his team on the front once again, with Aru’s Astana again close behind. They quickly reeled in the break, pushing hard even as riders caught by the crashes tried to chase back across to this main group. Ag2r La Mondiale’s Domenico Pozzovivo was the big loser among the main contenders as a result of this, finishing more than a minute down.

The GC teams only eased off when they were inside the 3km mark, allowing the sprinters’ teams to take over. The work Sky’s Puccio and Eisel paid dividends here, allowing Viviani to move up behind Orica and Lampre as they led into the final kilometre. The Italian then swooped at precisely the moment it counted most.

Expert Analysis: Gianni Savio

I've got to say congratulations to Elia Viviani because a rising sprint finish like that didn't really suit a track rider sprinter like him. Winning here means he's on great form and so totally deserves his success. And importantly he won without a lead out train and that gives his win double value.

We saw quite a few crashes today and people immediately started to ask why they happened. I get the feeling that there's a lot of tension in the peloton, and in this ever more globalised sport of ours people are getting more desperate about getting results. So the risks the riders take are not carefully calculated and have become excessive. That obviously leads to crashes.

There is a risk of more crashes in the next two stages on the twisting roads but let's hope it doesn't happen and that the riders have learnt their lesson today.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4:13:18
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
9Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
16Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
19Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
20Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
21Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
22Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
29Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
30Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
32Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
33Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
34Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
35Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
36Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
37Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
40Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
42Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
43Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
44Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
45Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
46Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
47Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
48Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
49Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
50Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
51Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
57Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
59Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
60Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
62Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
64Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
65Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
66Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
70Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
71Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
74Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
75Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
77Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
78Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
80Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
82Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
84Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:27
85Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
86Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
87Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:31
88Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:33
89Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:00:35
90Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
91Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
92Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:39
94Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
96Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:46
97Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:55
98Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:58
99Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
100Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
101Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
102Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
103Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
104Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
105Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
106Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
107Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
108Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
109Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
111Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
112Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
113Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
115Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
117Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
118Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
119Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
121Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
122Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
123Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
124Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
125Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
126Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:01:21
127Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
128Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
129Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:24
131Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
132Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
133Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:01:42
134Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:01:50
135Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:53
136Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:59
137Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:48
138Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
140David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:15
141Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
143Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
144Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
145Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
146Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
147Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
148Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
149Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
150Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
151Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
152Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:20
153Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:45
154Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
156Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:59
157Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:33
158Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
159Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
160Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
161Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
162Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
163Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:43
164Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
165Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
166Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
167Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
168Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
169Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
170Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
171Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
172Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
173Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
174Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
175Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
176Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:16
177Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
178Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
179Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
180Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha
181Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:06:41
182Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:07:42
183Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
184Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
185Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:10:19
186Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:36
187Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:11:41
188Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
189Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:39
190Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
191Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:12:42
192Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:14:03
193Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
195Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:24:37
DNFRamon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky53pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo35
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin18
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing17
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling14
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
12Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
14Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
16Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
19Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
21Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1
22Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
23Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Sprint 1 - Savona - km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling6
3Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
5Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
8Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 2 - Varazze - km. 112
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
3Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling3
4Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
5Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Mountain 1 - Pratozanino (Cat. 4) km. 124
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:39:54
2Astana Pro Team
3Team Sky
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5Team LottoNL-Jumbo
6Southeast Pro Cycling
7BMC Racing Team
8CCC Sprandi Polkowice
9Lotto Soudal
10Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Team Katusha
12Etixx - Quick-Step
13FDJ.fr
14Trek Factory Racing
15Movistar Team
16Bardiani CSF
17Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Androni Giocattoli0:00:21
19Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:02
20AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
21Lampre-Merida0:01:44
22IAM Cycling0:02:18

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky50pts
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo43
3Lotto Soudal25
4Androni Giocattoli24
5Southeast Pro Cycling22
6Team Giant-Alpecin18
7Trek Factory Racing12
8Orica GreenEdge10
9Nippo - Vini Fantini10
10Astana Pro Team10
11CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
12Tinkoff-Saxo3
13Team Katusha1

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:32:44
2Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
5Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
6Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
7Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
15Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
16Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:17
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
21Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:21
23Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
24Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
25Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
27Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
28Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
29Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
35Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
36Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
37Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:27
38Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
41Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
42Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
43Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
44Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
45Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
46Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
47Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
48Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
49Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
51Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
52Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
54Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
55Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
56Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
57Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
58Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
59Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
60Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:48
63Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
64Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:49
65Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
66Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:52
67Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
68Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
69Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
70Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
71Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
72Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
74Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
75Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:57
76Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
77Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
78Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:00
79Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:03
80Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
81Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:06
82Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:12
83Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
84Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:16
85Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:22
86Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
87Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
88Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:01:27
89Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
90Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:30
91Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
92Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:34
93Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
94Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
95Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:01:35
96Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:36
97Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
98Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
100Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
102Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:47
103Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:50
104Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
105Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:52
106Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:54
107Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
108Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
109Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:06
110Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:08
111Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
112Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
113Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
114Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
115Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:12
116Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:02:13
117Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
118Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:23
119Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:02:32
120Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:38
121Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:46
122Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:52
123Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:02:57
124Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:07
125Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:03:20
126Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:22
127Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:26
129Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:33
130Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:03:40
131Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:46
132Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:49
133Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:51
134Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
135Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:52
136Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:03:57
137Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:04
138Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:08
139Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:12
140Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
141Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
142Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:14
143Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:15
144Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:25
145Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:27
146Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida0:04:30
147Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:36
148Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling0:04:37
149Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:40
150David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:04:42
151Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:43
152Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:49
153Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:50
154Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:04:56
155Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:59
156Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
157Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:04
158Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:09
159Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:05:19
160Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:31
161Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
162Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
163Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:33
164Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:36
165Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
166Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:40
167Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:05:41
168Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli0:05:46
169Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
170Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:52
171Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:53
172Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:41
173Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:43
174Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
175Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:46
176Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:00
177Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:06
178Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:07:09
179Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:07:23
180Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:51
181Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:08:11
182Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:37
183Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
184Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:44
185Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:57
186Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:12:06
187Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:39
188Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:13:26
189Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:13:27
190Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:13:29
191Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:13:42
192Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:14:28
193Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:14:37
194Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:16:48
195Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky53pts
2Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo35
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal25
5Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling20
6Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
7Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin18
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing17
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling14
10Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge10
11Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
12Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
14Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
16Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice5
17Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
19Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
20Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing2
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
22Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha1
23Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3pts
2Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
3Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:32:44
2Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:26
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:00:27
6Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:29
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:30
8Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:37
9Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
12Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing0:00:56
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:16
14Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:26
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
16Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:30
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
18Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
19Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:46
20Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:01:52
23Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:02:08
24Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
25Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:38
26Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:02:52
27Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:07
28Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:03:51
29Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:52
30Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:12
31Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:04:13
32Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:15
33Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing0:04:27
34Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:49
35Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:31
36Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:36
37Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:40
38Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:05:52
39Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:41
40Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:43
41Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:46
42Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling0:07:09
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:02
44Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:39
45Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:13:26
46Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:25:49

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky4pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:59:20
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:07
3Astana Pro Team0:00:13
4Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
5Movistar Team0:00:21
6BMC Racing Team0:00:25
7FDJ.fr0:00:26
8TEAM SKY0:00:27
9Team Katusha
10Lotto Soudal0:00:29
11Trek Factory Racing
12Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:36
13Bardiani CSF0:00:37
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:45
15Southeast Pro Cycling0:00:52
16Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
17Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:57
18Androni Giocattoli0:01:24
19Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:51
20AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
21IAM Cycling0:02:43
22Lampre-Merida

Teams points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge60pts
2TEAM SKY57
3Team LottoNL-Jumbo46
4Tinkoff-Saxo38
5Astana Pro Team35
6Lotto Soudal29
7Androni Giocattoli24
8Southeast Pro Cycling22
9Etixx - Quick-Step18
10Team Giant-Alpecin18
11Trek Factory Racing17
12Movistar Team14
13IAM Cycling12
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
15BMC Racing Team10
16Nippo - Vini Fantini10
17FDJ.fr8
18Team Katusha7
19Bardiani CSF2

 

Latest on Cyclingnews