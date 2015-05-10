Image 1 of 109 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 109 Carlos Betancur (Ag2r-La Mondiale) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 109 Maglia rosa Simon Gerrans with Michael Matthews in the best young riders jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 109 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 109 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 109 Simon Gerrans protected his Orica-GreenEdge teammates (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 109 Michael Matthews takes the maglia rosa off his teammate (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 109 Cadel Evans is enjoying the Giro from the sidelines after finishing seventh last year and third in 2013 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 109 Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Team Sky bounced back from Saturday’s disappointing performance in the San Remo team time trial thanks to sprinter Elia Viviani, who showed both great speed and judgement to win the Giro d'Italia’s opening road stage into Genoa.

Viviani took the wheel of Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) coming up towards the line. He was therefore well placed as the Dutchman responded quickly when André Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) opened up the sprint with 200 metres remaining. When the German began to fade, Hofland went through on his right, only to see Viviani repeat the same manoeuvre in the final 25 metres to claim the stage, his first in a Grand Tour.

"This is incredible for me," said Viviani. "This year I’ve got a new team and new motivation. We’re here to win the Giro with Richie and I don’t have too many guys here for the final, but today the guys did perfect work for Richie and also for me. In the last 3km Salvatore Puccio and then Bernie Eisel did incredible work for me."

Viviani said he knew Hofland’s was a good wheel to follow after the Dutchman’s victory at the Tour de Yorkshire last week. “I knew he was in good form. Greipel made a really long start to the sprint, perhaps too long. But I knew the final bit was a little bit uphill so I waited for exactly the right moment to start my sprint. I’m really, really happy.”

Sky leader Porte was pleased too, especially after his team’s surprise loss of time in the TTT. “I had most of the team there supporting me, then with 3km to go they took Viviani up to the front, and it was fantastic [to see him win]. It was good for the team after yesterday,” said the Australian. “It was more than we could have expected. It wasn’t an easy stage, but it’s good to be racing and nice to end it with a win.”

Porte’s compatriot Michael Matthews had hoped he might be celebrating victory in Genoa, and the Orica man looked a little deflated despite his seventh place moving him into the overall lead ahead of teammate Simon Gerrans.

“It was quite a technical final. You had to be in a good position going into that final kilometre and we were maybe a little bit far back, so we made the decision to go early from the last corner, but maybe it was a little bit too early,” Matthews explained.

“It was fast all day, it was pretty nervous, everyone was fighting for position in the final. I think the heat may also have had an impact as no one is used to this type of weather, and taken all together it made for a pretty hard final.”

The 177km stage began in straightforward fashion, as five riders emerged after just 2km of racing to form the break of the day. Marco Frapporti (Androni Giocattoli), Lukasz Owsian (CCC Sprandi), Giacomo Berlato (Nippo-Vini Fantini), Eugert Zhupa (Southeast Pro Cycling) and Bert-Jan Lindeman (LottoNL-Jumbo) pushed their advantage out to more than nine minutes after 65km.

At that point Orica began to set the pace behind them to defend Gerrans’ maglia rosa and ensure Matthews was in contention for the sprint. The gap to the break dropped considerably on the day’s only climb with 50km remaining as Tinkoff-Saxo went to the front and set a very fast pace for team leader Alberto Contador, with Astana sitting in close behind them protecting Fabio Aru.

With 40km to the finish, the leading quintet were two and a half minutes clear as Trek and Giant took over pacemaking duties in the peloton. Soon after, the jitters in the peloton began to show as IAM Cycling’s Heinich Haussler, Matteo Pelucchi and Sylvain Chavanel all hit the deck, along with BMC’s Darwin Atapuma and Astana’s Tanel Kangert.

The crashes continued when the peloton reached the finishing circuit in Genoa with 20km remaining. Movistar’s Dayer Quintana and Haussler once again were among those who went down. Unfortunately for Etixx-Quick Step’s Pieter Serry, a broken collarbone ended his race before it had really begun.

The peloton’s nerves and the crashes encouraged Contador to put his team on the front once again, with Aru’s Astana again close behind. They quickly reeled in the break, pushing hard even as riders caught by the crashes tried to chase back across to this main group. Ag2r La Mondiale’s Domenico Pozzovivo was the big loser among the main contenders as a result of this, finishing more than a minute down.

The GC teams only eased off when they were inside the 3km mark, allowing the sprinters’ teams to take over. The work Sky’s Puccio and Eisel paid dividends here, allowing Viviani to move up behind Orica and Lampre as they led into the final kilometre. The Italian then swooped at precisely the moment it counted most.

Expert Analysis: Gianni Savio

I've got to say congratulations to Elia Viviani because a rising sprint finish like that didn't really suit a track rider sprinter like him. Winning here means he's on great form and so totally deserves his success. And importantly he won without a lead out train and that gives his win double value.

We saw quite a few crashes today and people immediately started to ask why they happened. I get the feeling that there's a lot of tension in the peloton, and in this ever more globalised sport of ours people are getting more desperate about getting results. So the risks the riders take are not carefully calculated and have become excessive. That obviously leads to crashes.

There is a risk of more crashes in the next two stages on the twisting roads but let's hope it doesn't happen and that the riders have learnt their lesson today.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4:13:18 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 19 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 21 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 22 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 29 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 30 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 33 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 34 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 35 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 36 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 37 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 40 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 42 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 44 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 45 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 46 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 47 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 48 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 50 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 54 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 60 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 61 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 62 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 64 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 65 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 70 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 71 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 73 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 74 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 75 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 77 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 78 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 80 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 82 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 84 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:27 85 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 86 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 87 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:31 88 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:33 89 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 0:00:35 90 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 91 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 92 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:39 94 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 95 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 96 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:46 97 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:55 98 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:58 99 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 100 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 101 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 102 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 103 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 104 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 105 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 106 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 107 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 109 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 111 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 113 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 115 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 117 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 119 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 120 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 121 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 122 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 123 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 124 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 125 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 126 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:21 127 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 128 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 129 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:24 131 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 132 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 133 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:42 134 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:01:50 135 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:53 136 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:59 137 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:48 138 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 140 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:15 141 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 143 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 144 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 145 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 146 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 147 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 148 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 149 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 150 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 151 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 152 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:20 153 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:45 154 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 156 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:59 157 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:33 158 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 159 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 160 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 161 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 162 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 163 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:43 164 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 165 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 166 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 168 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 169 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 170 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 171 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 172 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 173 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 174 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 175 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 176 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:16 177 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 179 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 180 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 181 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:06:41 182 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:07:42 183 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 184 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 185 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:10:19 186 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:36 187 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:11:41 188 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 189 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:39 190 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 191 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:42 192 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:14:03 193 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 195 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:24:37 DNF Ramon Carretero (Pan) Southeast Pro Cycling

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 53 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 17 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 14 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 11 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 12 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 14 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 19 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 20 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 21 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 22 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Sprint 1 - Savona - km. 102 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 3 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 5 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 8 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 2 - Varazze - km. 112 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 3 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 4 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 5 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team

Mountain 1 - Pratozanino (Cat. 4) km. 124 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:39:54 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Team Sky 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 Southeast Pro Cycling 7 BMC Racing Team 8 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 9 Lotto Soudal 10 Nippo - Vini Fantini 11 Team Katusha 12 Etixx - Quick-Step 13 FDJ.fr 14 Trek Factory Racing 15 Movistar Team 16 Bardiani CSF 17 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Androni Giocattoli 0:00:21 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:02 20 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 21 Lampre-Merida 0:01:44 22 IAM Cycling 0:02:18

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 50 pts 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 43 3 Lotto Soudal 25 4 Androni Giocattoli 24 5 Southeast Pro Cycling 22 6 Team Giant-Alpecin 18 7 Trek Factory Racing 12 8 Orica GreenEdge 10 9 Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 10 Astana Pro Team 10 11 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 3 13 Team Katusha 1

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:32:44 2 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 5 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 6 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:17 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 21 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 23 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 25 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 27 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 28 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 29 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 35 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 36 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:27 38 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 41 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 42 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 43 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 44 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 45 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 46 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 48 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 49 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 51 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 52 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 54 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 55 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 56 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 57 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 58 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:45 59 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 60 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:48 63 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:49 65 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 66 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:52 67 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 68 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 69 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 70 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 71 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 72 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 74 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 75 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:57 76 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 77 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 78 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:00 79 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:03 80 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 81 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:06 82 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:12 83 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:15 84 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:16 85 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:22 86 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 87 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 88 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:01:27 89 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 90 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:30 91 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:34 93 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 94 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 95 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:01:35 96 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:36 97 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 98 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 100 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 102 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:47 103 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:50 104 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal 105 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 106 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:54 107 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 108 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 109 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:06 110 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:08 111 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 112 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 113 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 114 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 115 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:12 116 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:02:13 117 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 118 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:23 119 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:02:32 120 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:38 121 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:46 122 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:52 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:02:57 124 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:07 125 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:20 126 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:22 127 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:26 129 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:33 130 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:03:40 131 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:46 132 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:49 133 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:51 134 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 135 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:52 136 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:57 137 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:04 138 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:08 139 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:12 140 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 141 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 142 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:14 143 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:15 144 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25 145 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:27 146 Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida 0:04:30 147 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:36 148 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:04:37 149 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:40 150 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:04:42 151 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:43 152 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:49 153 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:50 154 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:04:56 155 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:59 156 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 157 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:04 158 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:09 159 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:05:19 160 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:31 161 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 162 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:33 164 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:36 165 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 166 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:40 167 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:05:41 168 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:46 169 Thomas Danielson (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 170 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:52 171 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:53 172 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:41 173 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:43 174 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 175 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:46 176 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:00 177 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:06 178 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:07:09 179 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:07:23 180 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:51 181 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:08:11 182 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:37 183 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 184 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:44 185 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:57 186 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:12:06 187 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:39 188 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:13:26 189 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:27 190 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:13:29 191 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:13:42 192 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:14:28 193 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:14:37 194 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:16:48 195 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 53 pts 2 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 25 5 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 20 6 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 7 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 17 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 14 10 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 11 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 12 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 14 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 16 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 5 17 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 19 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 20 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 2 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 23 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 pts 2 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 3 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:32:44 2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:26 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:00:27 6 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:29 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:30 8 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 9 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 12 Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:56 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:16 14 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:26 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 16 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:30 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 19 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:46 20 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:01:52 23 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:02:08 24 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 25 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:38 26 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:52 27 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:07 28 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:03:51 29 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:52 30 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:04:12 31 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:13 32 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:15 33 Calvin Watson (Aus) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:27 34 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:04:49 35 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:31 36 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:36 37 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:40 38 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:05:52 39 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:41 40 Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:43 41 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:46 42 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 0:07:09 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:02 44 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:39 45 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:13:26 46 Manabu Ishibashi (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:25:49

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:59:20 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:07 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 4 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 5 Movistar Team 0:00:21 6 BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 7 FDJ.fr 0:00:26 8 TEAM SKY 0:00:27 9 Team Katusha 10 Lotto Soudal 0:00:29 11 Trek Factory Racing 12 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:36 13 Bardiani CSF 0:00:37 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:45 15 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:00:52 16 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:57 18 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:24 19 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:51 20 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 21 IAM Cycling 0:02:43 22 Lampre-Merida