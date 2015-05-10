Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 race video highlights

Image 1 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) starts stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Gerrans, Matthews on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Elia Viviani (Team Sky) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Team Sky's Elia Viviani won the opening road stage of the Giro d'Italia, coming through in the final 50 metres to beat LottoNL-Jumbo's Moreno Hofland by half a wheel, with Lotto-Soudal's André Greipel third. It was Viviani's first win in a Grand Tour.

Michael Matthews took the race leader's maglia rosa from his Orica-GreenEdge teammate Simon Gerrans.