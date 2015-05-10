Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 race video highlights
Team Sky's Viviani claims stage, Matthews into pink
Team Sky's Elia Viviani won the opening road stage of the Giro d'Italia, coming through in the final 50 metres to beat LottoNL-Jumbo's Moreno Hofland by half a wheel, with Lotto-Soudal's André Greipel third. It was Viviani's first win in a Grand Tour.
Michael Matthews took the race leader's maglia rosa from his Orica-GreenEdge teammate Simon Gerrans.
