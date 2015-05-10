Trending

Giro d'Italia: Stage 2 race video highlights

Team Sky's Viviani claims stage, Matthews into pink

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) at the start of stage 2

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) at the start of stage 2
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Elia Viviani (Team Sky) starts stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia

Elia Viviani (Team Sky) starts stage 2 at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Gerrans, Matthews on the start line

Gerrans, Matthews on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Elia Viviani (Team Sky)

Elia Viviani (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Team Sky's Elia Viviani won the opening road stage of the Giro d'Italia, coming through in the final 50 metres to beat LottoNL-Jumbo's Moreno Hofland by half a wheel, with Lotto-Soudal's André Greipel third. It was Viviani's first win in a Grand Tour.

Michael Matthews took the race leader's maglia rosa from his Orica-GreenEdge teammate Simon Gerrans.