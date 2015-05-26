Giro d'Italia: Landa wins second stage in Aprica
Contador cracks Aru on the Mortirolo
Mikel Landa (Astana) rode himself into second place overall on stage 16 to Aprica after an epic day of racing at the Giro d’Italia. With his team leader Fabio Aru already dropped, Landa attacked with four kilometres remaining to take his second stage victory of the race. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) out-sprinted Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take second. Aru eventually crossed the line 2:49 back on his teammate.
Related Articles
Contador now leads Landa by 4:02, with Aru in third 4:52 behind.
“It was a really beautiful day for me, maybe even more than the last one,” said Landa.
“We saw that Contador had a problem and Katusha rode the group full gas and we collaborated with them. On the Mortirolo, Fabio didn’t feel very good and he told me to go with Alberto and Kruijswijk. In the last kilometres I saw that they were playing a little bit for winning the stage. I tried and I didn’t know I was so strong.”
The day had been labelled as a defining one for the general classification and it proved to be just that. At one stage it looked like Aru had Contador on the ropes when the maglia rosa suffered a puncture on the first descent of the Aprica. Katusha drove on with some assistance from Astana, and forced Contador to mount what later became a solo chase with the gap extending to nearly a minute at the foot of the Mortirolo.
After a monumental effort to bridge the gap, Contador finally made contact with a leading group that contained Landa, Aru and Kruijswijk.
Aru, who had already been struggling, capitulated almost immediately, with Contador attacking as soon as he caught the leaders. Landa hesitated briefly before he was given the go ahead to follow Contador and leave his Aru to make his own way home.
The battle for the stage honours had come down to just three men by the top of the Mortirolo, with Kruijswijk proving a match for the two Spaniards. The Dutchman and Contador worked perfectly together to keep Aru at bay - with Landa sitting on - but with less than five kilometres remaining of the final ascent to Aprica, they began playing cat and mouse. Kruijswijk was the first to make his move, with Landa counter-attacking as soon as the Dutchman was caught. The gap quickly jumped to over 30 seconds and neither Contador nor Kruijswijk could react.
How it happened
After taking it easy on the second rest day of the race, the Giro reared up on stage 16 as it took the peloton over the Mortirolo. Once again, the weather would be a factor with intermittent rain and cold conditions. With the road going up the Campo Carlo Magno immediately, many riders chose to warm up on the rollers before they took the start.
There were attacks from the word go, but It wasn’t until the descent that a serious break got free with Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF), Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida).
Separate chases from Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) saw the escape group grow. After 80 kilometres completed though, the breakaway only had two minutes to show for their efforts. As the riders approached Aprica for the first time the gap was coming down quickly and Hesjedal decided that he had enough. He quickly distanced his former break companions, building an advantage of up to two minutes.
Using every ounce of his mountain biking skills, Hesjedal charged down the Aprica descent. Considering what was to come, it was surprisingly this twisting descent that caused the first real excitement of the day. While the cameras were distracted by the crash of Astana’s Diego Rosa, race leader Contador found himself in trouble. The maglia rosa appeared to suffer a mechanical problem just as the peloton was breaking into small splinter groups.
Aru would have hardly believed his luck as Contador found himself almost a minute behind by the time he reached the valley, with only a single teammate to help the chase. The Kazakh team reached a brief accord with Katusha to work together and try to get rid of the race leader once and for all. Contador soon found himself having to chase by himself with a small helping hand from Movistar’s Igor Anton on the Mortirolo to bring him within 30 seconds of Aru.
Contador hopped from group to group, constantly closing in on Aru and his teammate Landa. Continuing his great comeback, Kruijswijk kept the pace of the Astana pair and even attacked but to no avail. With 40 kilometres to go, Contador emerged around one of the many turns that litter the Mortirolo and he could see Aru just metres ahead. A last little spurt brought Contador back to this three-man group, and the tables were about to turn.
After perhaps believing that he’d got his Giro challenge back on track, Aru was quickly going backwards. With a podium place up for grabs, Landa didn’t wait for his team leader and followed Contador and Kruijswijk up the road. Aru fleetingly had Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) for company but the Italian struck a lonely figure amongst the crowds of the Mortirolo. By the time he’d reached the top, he had been passed by Andrey Amador (Movistar) and the gap had ballooned to almost two minutes.
Not content with the damage he’d already done, Contador pushed on the descent eager to put the Giro out of reach of the Sardinian. Aru followed suit, taking back Amador as he scythed down the tree-lined road. Just to make the tricky descent a little more challenging, the riders had to contend with a drying – but not quite dry - road.
A mechanical problem saw all of Aru’s efforts on the descent go to naught. The bike change was quick enough but he would have to waste yet more energy, with one climb still to come. Aru wrestled with the bike as he chased on, and had a group containing Hesjedal, Amador and Trofimov in his sights before dropping back again.
On the second ascent of the Aprica, Contador, Kruijswijk and Landa pushed the gap out further, with Kruijswijk doing almost all of the work. Landa spent as little time on the front of the group as possible, hoping to allow his leader to minimise the damage. However, Aru could almost see his podium disappearing altogether as the second group on the road, which contained Amador, slipped further into the distance.
With less than five kilometres remaining, the leading group turned their focus to the stage victory. Kruijswijk jumped off the front with 4.3km to go, but was brought back almost immediately by Landa. The Astana rider didn’t stop there and instantly launched his own attack off the front. The result was emphatic as he quickly pulled out a gap on his two companions. Landa had plenty of time to celebrate becoming the first rider at this year’s Giro to win two stages, while Contador and Kruijswijk battled it out for the runner’s up spot.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5:02:51
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:10
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:16
|9
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:03:19
|10
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:18
|13
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:13
|16
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:31
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|19
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:38
|25
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|27
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:01
|28
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:22:08
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|30
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|31
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|32
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|33
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|34
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|35
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|38
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|44
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|46
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|47
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|49
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|51
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|52
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|54
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|55
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|56
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:23:10
|57
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:39
|58
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:25:09
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:50
|60
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|62
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|64
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:28:22
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|66
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|67
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:37
|68
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|72
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|77
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|78
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|81
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|82
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|84
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|85
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|86
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|87
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|88
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|90
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|91
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|92
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|94
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|95
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|96
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|98
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|101
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|102
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|104
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|105
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:07
|108
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|109
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:33:36
|111
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|112
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:35:55
|114
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:54
|115
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|116
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|117
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|121
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|122
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:16
|124
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|126
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|127
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|128
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|129
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|131
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|133
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|135
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|136
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|137
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|138
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|139
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|140
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|141
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|142
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|143
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|144
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|145
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|146
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:38:19
|147
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|149
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|150
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|151
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|152
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|153
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|154
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|155
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|156
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|157
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|158
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|159
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|160
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|161
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|163
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|164
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|165
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:39:50
|167
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:40:19
|168
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|169
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|170
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|DNF
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
|DNF
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|4
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|6
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|7
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|13
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|3
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|4
|3
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|4
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|18
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|8
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|pts
|2
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|4
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|pts
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|3
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|10
|4
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|6
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|7
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|9
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|12
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2
|14
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|15
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|16
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|17
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|15:21:55
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:05:30
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:08:38
|4
|Lotto Soudal
|0:21:22
|5
|Team Sky
|0:22:36
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:34
|8
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:31:32
|9
|Bardiani CSF
|0:35:00
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:39:11
|11
|FDJ.fr
|0:39:55
|12
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:41:25
|13
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:43
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:57:32
|16
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|0:58:44
|17
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:12:00
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|19
|IAM Cycling
|1:12:11
|20
|Lampre-Merida
|1:13:30
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|1:25:18
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|1:34:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|60
|pts
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|35
|3
|Team Katusha
|28
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Movistar Team
|16
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|8
|Bardiani CSF
|9
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|10
|Team Sky
|7
|11
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|12
|FDJ.fr
|5
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|5
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|1
|15
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|16
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|18
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|19
|Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|21
|IAM Cycling
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65:04:59
|2
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:02
|3
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:52
|4
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:48
|5
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:27
|6
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:09:21
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:52
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:11:40
|9
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:48
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:49
|11
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:04
|12
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:49
|13
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:50
|14
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:22:12
|15
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:04
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
|0:26:30
|17
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:58
|18
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:20
|19
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:33
|20
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:37:22
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:47
|22
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:00
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:09
|24
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:46:43
|25
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:09
|26
|Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:01:00
|27
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:01:56
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:06:11
|29
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:20
|30
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:18:51
|31
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1:19:28
|32
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:23:07
|33
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:02
|34
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:28:31
|35
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:37
|36
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:30:45
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1:31:36
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:31:58
|39
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|1:32:53
|40
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|1:36:23
|41
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:36:27
|42
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:37:50
|43
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:45:27
|44
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:48:35
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:49:00
|46
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1:49:03
|47
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:51:08
|48
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|1:52:36
|49
|Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1:52:44
|50
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:53:15
|51
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1:53:19
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:54:27
|53
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:54:59
|54
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:11:01
|55
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:58:12
|56
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:59:22
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:00:20
|59
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2:00:32
|60
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:01:33
|61
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|2:04:42
|62
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:08:16
|63
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2:10:16
|64
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:12:24
|65
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:13:13
|66
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:17:46
|67
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:18:08
|68
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:21:06
|69
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|2:21:41
|70
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:22:27
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:22:50
|72
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:25:37
|73
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:26:18
|74
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|2:26:29
|75
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:26:38
|76
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:27:08
|77
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2:28:00
|78
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:29:01
|79
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:30:32
|80
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2:30:37
|81
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:30:41
|82
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:33:18
|83
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2:34:25
|84
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:35:02
|85
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:35:16
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2:38:11
|87
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|2:39:49
|88
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:40:07
|89
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|90
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:41:38
|91
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:46:38
|92
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2:46:51
|93
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:52:06
|94
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:52:26
|95
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2:52:57
|96
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:54:14
|97
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:56:11
|98
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:57:07
|99
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:58:32
|100
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:01:49
|101
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:02:37
|102
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|3:03:13
|103
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:03:37
|104
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|3:05:32
|105
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:05:38
|106
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:07:51
|107
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3:10:21
|108
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:10:48
|109
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3:10:55
|110
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3:11:56
|111
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:13:36
|112
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:14:12
|113
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:14:30
|114
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:14:37
|115
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:16:12
|116
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|3:16:26
|117
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:17:02
|118
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:17:46
|119
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:17:56
|120
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:19:31
|121
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|3:20:02
|122
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:21:59
|123
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:22:47
|124
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:23:32
|125
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3:23:43
|126
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:23:45
|127
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3:24:04
|128
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|3:28:35
|129
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|3:29:31
|130
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|131
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:31:20
|132
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:33:24
|133
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|3:34:54
|134
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|3:36:18
|135
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3:37:18
|136
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:38:49
|137
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3:39:53
|138
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:40:12
|139
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3:41:33
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:41:46
|141
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:41:52
|142
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:42:26
|143
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:43:38
|144
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:43:46
|145
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|3:44:02
|146
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:49:17
|147
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:50:22
|148
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3:52:53
|149
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:52:59
|150
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|3:56:18
|151
|Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:56:27
|152
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3:56:31
|153
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:56:40
|154
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|3:58:50
|155
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|4:01:51
|156
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4:03:04
|157
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|4:04:52
|158
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:05:06
|159
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:06:27
|160
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:10:46
|161
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:11:28
|162
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:11:43
|163
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4:12:46
|164
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4:13:33
|165
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:13:55
|166
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:16:58
|167
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4:19:36
|168
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|4:22:23
|169
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|4:31:33
|170
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4:31:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|119
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|119
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|4
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|5
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|86
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|83
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|8
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|72
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|60
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|11
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|55
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|53
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|50
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|49
|15
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|47
|16
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|47
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|18
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|20
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|40
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|34
|22
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|23
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|25
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|26
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|32
|27
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|28
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|31
|29
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|30
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|31
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|30
|32
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|33
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|34
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|26
|35
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|26
|36
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|25
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|40
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|23
|42
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|43
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|21
|44
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|45
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|20
|46
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|47
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|48
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|16
|49
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|50
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|51
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|52
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|15
|53
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|54
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|55
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|14
|56
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|57
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|58
|Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
|13
|59
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|13
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|12
|61
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|12
|62
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|63
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|65
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|66
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|67
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|68
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|69
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|70
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|71
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|9
|72
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|73
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|74
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|76
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|77
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|6
|78
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|79
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|6
|81
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|82
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|83
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
|5
|84
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|87
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|88
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|89
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|3
|91
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|92
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2
|93
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|95
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|96
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|97
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|98
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|99
|Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|100
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|101
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|102
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|103
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
|1
|105
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|106
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|107
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|108
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|92
|pts
|2
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|73
|4
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|68
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|53
|6
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|51
|7
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|45
|8
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|10
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|12
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|13
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|24
|14
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|18
|15
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|16
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|15
|17
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|19
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|13
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|13
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|11
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|10
|25
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|26
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|27
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|7
|28
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|29
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|6
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|32
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|33
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|34
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|35
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|36
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3
|37
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|38
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|39
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|2
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|42
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|43
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|45
|David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|46
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|47
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|48
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|49
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|50
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1
|51
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|53
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|55
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|56
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|1
|57
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|58
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|59
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|3
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|29
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|5
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|23
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20
|7
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|8
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|19
|9
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|16
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|16
|12
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|13
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|14
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|15
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|16
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|12
|17
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|18
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|10
|19
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|10
|20
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|21
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|23
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|24
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|9
|25
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|9
|26
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|28
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|8
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|31
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|32
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|33
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|34
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|35
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|8
|36
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|6
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|38
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|39
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|40
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|41
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|42
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|43
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|45
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4
|46
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|3
|48
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|49
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|50
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|51
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|52
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|53
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|54
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|55
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|56
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|57
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|58
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|59
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|60
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|61
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|64
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|65
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|66
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|67
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|68
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|69
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|5
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|5
|7
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|11
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|4
|13
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|4
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|15
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|16
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|19
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2
|20
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|21
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|2
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|28
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|29
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|pts
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|34
|3
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|29
|4
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|5
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|24
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|21
|7
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|21
|8
|Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|9
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|19
|10
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|17
|13
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|16
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|16
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|18
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|19
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|15
|20
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|15
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|22
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|23
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|24
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|14
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|26
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|12
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|28
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|29
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|30
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|31
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|32
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|33
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|34
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|35
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|37
|Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|9
|38
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|8
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|40
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|41
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|8
|42
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|43
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|7
|44
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|45
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|7
|46
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|47
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|48
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|49
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|50
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|51
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|7
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|53
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|54
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|55
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|56
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|6
|57
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|58
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|5
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|60
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|61
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|62
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|4
|63
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|4
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|65
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|67
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|68
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|69
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|70
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|71
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|72
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|73
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|74
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|75
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|3
|76
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3
|77
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|78
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|79
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|1
|80
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|81
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|82
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|83
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|84
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|4
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|5
|5
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|5
|7
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|10
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|4
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|13
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|2
|16
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2
|19
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|20
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|21
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|2
|22
|Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
|1
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
|1
|24
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|25
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65:09:51
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:17
|3
|Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
|1:27:06
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
|1:40:35
|5
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|1:46:16
|6
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:50:07
|7
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:55:40
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|1:59:50
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
|2:07:32
|10
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:12:54
|11
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:13:16
|12
|Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling
|2:17:35
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|2:21:26
|14
|Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:21:46
|15
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2:22:16
|16
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:24:09
|17
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
|2:35:15
|18
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:41:46
|20
|Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:47:34
|21
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2:51:19
|22
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|2:52:15
|23
|Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3:06:03
|24
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3:08:44
|25
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3:11:20
|26
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:12:10
|27
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:12:54
|28
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:17:55
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:18:40
|30
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
|3:38:46
|31
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:38:54
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3:45:30
|33
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
|3:51:26
|34
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3:51:48
|35
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3:58:12
|36
|Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
|4:00:00
|37
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:00:14
|38
|Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|4:01:35
|39
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
|4:08:41
|40
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:12:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|194:52:42
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:24:35
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:33:48
|4
|Team Sky
|0:42:02
|5
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1:22:38
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:37:09
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|2:03:45
|8
|Team Katusha
|2:18:53
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|2:51:56
|10
|FDJ.fr
|3:02:04
|11
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|3:16:28
|12
|Bardiani CSF
|3:25:36
|13
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|3:44:24
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3:50:35
|15
|IAM Cycling
|3:56:03
|16
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|4:09:47
|17
|Lampre-Merida
|4:13:56
|18
|Orica GreenEdge
|4:43:09
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|4:56:04
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5:04:06
|21
|Trek Factory Racing
|6:49:13
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|7:23:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana Pro Team
|478
|pts
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|242
|3
|Movistar Team
|235
|4
|Team Sky
|228
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|226
|6
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|205
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|204
|8
|Team Katusha
|201
|9
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|196
|10
|Bardiani CSF
|179
|11
|Southeast Pro Cycling
|168
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|156
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|154
|14
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|150
|15
|IAM Cycling
|131
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|122
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|18
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|99
|19
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|58
|21
|FDJ.fr
|51
|22
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|33
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of drop bar bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy