Giro d'Italia: Landa wins second stage in Aprica

Contador cracks Aru on the Mortirolo

Image 1 of 111

Mikel Landa makes it two

Mikel Landa makes it two
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 111

Mikel Landa distances his companions

Mikel Landa distances his companions
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 111

Mikel Landa won again

Mikel Landa won again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 111

Alberto Contador and Steven Kruijswijk

Alberto Contador and Steven Kruijswijk
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk heads the leading group

Steven Kruijswijk heads the leading group
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal and Yuri Trofimov

Ryder Hesjedal and Yuri Trofimov
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 111

Andrey Amador lost his podium place

Andrey Amador lost his podium place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 111

Fabio Aru struggles on the Mortirolo

Fabio Aru struggles on the Mortirolo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 111

Darmin Atapuma (BMC)

Darmin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 111

Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Maxime Monfort ride together

Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Maxime Monfort ride together
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 111

Fabio Aru had a bad day in the saddle

Fabio Aru had a bad day in the saddle
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 111

Andrey Amador leads the chase

Andrey Amador leads the chase
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 111

Mikel Landa attacks

Mikel Landa attacks
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 111

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 111

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 111

Fabio Aru (Astana) chases with Yury Trofimov (Katusha)

Fabio Aru (Astana) chases with Yury Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 111

Aru gets a bike change

Aru gets a bike change
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 111

Aru had troubles of his own on the descent of the Mortirolo

Aru had troubles of his own on the descent of the Mortirolo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 111

Fabio Aru about to be attacked by Contador

Fabio Aru about to be attacked by Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 111

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 111

Mikel Landa (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 111

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)

Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 111

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 111

Mikel Landa (Astana) went it alone

Mikel Landa (Astana) went it alone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 111

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 111

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 111

Astana drive the pace as Contador is stopped with a puncture

Astana drive the pace as Contador is stopped with a puncture
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 111

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 111

Fabio Felline (Trek) leads the breakaway

Fabio Felline (Trek) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 111

Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa have a heated discussion

Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa have a heated discussion
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 111

Alexandre Geniez in one of the many chasing groups

Alexandre Geniez in one of the many chasing groups
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 111

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru ride together briefly

Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru ride together briefly
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 111

Alberto Contador leads Mikel Landa

Alberto Contador leads Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 111

Astana doing the pace setting

Astana doing the pace setting
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 111

The leaders try to distance Contador

The leaders try to distance Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 111

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 111

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 111

Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa

Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 111

Mikel Landa wins

Mikel Landa wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk attacks

Steven Kruijswijk attacks
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 111

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 111

Alberto Contador gets a gap

Alberto Contador gets a gap
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 111

A lonely Alberto Contador

A lonely Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 111

There were plenty of crowds ont he climbs

There were plenty of crowds ont he climbs
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 111

And then there were three

And then there were three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 111

Mikel Landa celebrates his second victory

Mikel Landa celebrates his second victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk takes second ahead of Alberto Contador

Steven Kruijswijk takes second ahead of Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal finished strong after a day in the break

Ryder Hesjedal finished strong after a day in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 111

Yuri Trofimov chases on

Yuri Trofimov chases on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 111

Alberto Contador was dropped after a mechanical problem on the Aprica

Alberto Contador was dropped after a mechanical problem on the Aprica
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 111

Mikel Landa on the stage 16 podium.

Mikel Landa on the stage 16 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 111

The podium for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

The podium for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 111

Alberto Contador on the stage 16 podium.

Alberto Contador on the stage 16 podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 111

Fabio Aru collected another jersey for best young rider.

Fabio Aru collected another jersey for best young rider.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey.

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey.

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey.

Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 111

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 111

Mikel Landa climbed to his second consecutive stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

Mikel Landa climbed to his second consecutive stage win at the Giro d'Italia.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 111

Another tough day in the mountains for Fabio Aru.

Another tough day in the mountains for Fabio Aru.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 111

Aru finished 2:51 behind his teammate Landa.

Aru finished 2:51 behind his teammate Landa.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 111

Alberto Contador had to chase alone

Alberto Contador had to chase alone
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 111

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)

Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 111

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 111

Fabio Aru begins to lose ground

Fabio Aru begins to lose ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 111

Mikel Landa leads his teammate Fabio Aru

Mikel Landa leads his teammate Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 111

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 111

Damiano Caruso (BMC) finished 8th during stage 16.

Damiano Caruso (BMC) finished 8th during stage 16.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 111

Alberto Contador made his point on Tuesday.

Alberto Contador made his point on Tuesday.
Image 74 of 111

Alberto Contador in pink after the Queen stage.

Alberto Contador in pink after the Queen stage.
Image 75 of 111

Mikel Landa on the podium for his second stage win.

Mikel Landa on the podium for his second stage win.
Image 76 of 111

Mikel Landa took his second consecutive stage win on Tuesday.

Mikel Landa took his second consecutive stage win on Tuesday.
Image 77 of 111

Andrey Amador (Team Movistar) crosses the finish line of the 16th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia

Andrey Amador (Team Movistar) crosses the finish line of the 16th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia
Image 78 of 111

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) and Andrey Amador (Team Movistar).

Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) and Andrey Amador (Team Movistar).
Image 79 of 111

Another difficult day for Fabio Aru,

Another difficult day for Fabio Aru,
Image 80 of 111

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL- Jumbo) crosses the finish line of the 16th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia

Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL- Jumbo) crosses the finish line of the 16th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia
Image 81 of 111

Alberto Contador kisses the maglia rosa on the stage 16 podium.

Alberto Contador kisses the maglia rosa on the stage 16 podium.
Image 82 of 111

Fabio Aru came across the line alone

Fabio Aru came across the line alone
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 83 of 111

It was a stressful day for Alberto Contador

It was a stressful day for Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 84 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal on the attack

Ryder Hesjedal on the attack
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 85 of 111

Alberto Contador with his teammates but not for long

Alberto Contador with his teammates but not for long
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 86 of 111

Nobody could catch Mikel Landa

Nobody could catch Mikel Landa
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 87 of 111

A bad day out for Fabio Aru

A bad day out for Fabio Aru
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 88 of 111

Fabio Aru struggled to keep the pace

Fabio Aru struggled to keep the pace
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 89 of 111

Mikel Landa (Astana) wins his second stage of the Giro d'Italia Tuesday in Aprica.

Mikel Landa (Astana) wins his second stage of the Giro d'Italia Tuesday in Aprica.
Image 90 of 111

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi)

Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 111

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 111

Warm up before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Warm up before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 111

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)

Brent Bookwalter (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 111

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 111

Yury Trofimov (Katusha)

Yury Trofimov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 111

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)

Darwin Atapuma (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 111

Franco Pellizotti (Androni)

Franco Pellizotti (Androni)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 111

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 111

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal)

Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 111

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge)

Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 111

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia

Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 111

BMC warmed up on trainers before the Mortirolo stage

BMC warmed up on trainers before the Mortirolo stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa (Astana) rode himself into second place overall on stage 16 to Aprica after an epic day of racing at the Giro d’Italia. With his team leader Fabio Aru already dropped, Landa attacked with four kilometres remaining to take his second stage victory of the race. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) out-sprinted Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take second. Aru eventually crossed the line 2:49 back on his teammate.

Contador now leads Landa by 4:02, with Aru in third 4:52 behind.

“It was a really beautiful day for me, maybe even more than the last one,” said Landa.

“We saw that Contador had a problem and Katusha rode the group full gas and we collaborated with them. On the Mortirolo, Fabio didn’t feel very good and he told me to go with Alberto and Kruijswijk. In the last kilometres I saw that they were playing a little bit for winning the stage. I tried and I didn’t know I was so strong.”

The day had been labelled as a defining one for the general classification and it proved to be just that. At one stage it looked like Aru had Contador on the ropes when the maglia rosa suffered a puncture on the first descent of the Aprica. Katusha drove on with some assistance from Astana, and forced Contador to mount what later became a solo chase with the gap extending to nearly a minute at the foot of the Mortirolo.

After a monumental effort to bridge the gap, Contador finally made contact with a leading group that contained Landa, Aru and Kruijswijk.

Aru, who had already been struggling, capitulated almost immediately, with Contador attacking as soon as he caught the leaders. Landa hesitated briefly before he was given the go ahead to follow Contador and leave his Aru to make his own way home.

The battle for the stage honours had come down to just three men by the top of the Mortirolo, with Kruijswijk proving a match for the two Spaniards. The Dutchman and Contador worked perfectly together to keep Aru at bay - with Landa sitting on - but with less than five kilometres remaining of the final ascent to Aprica, they began playing cat and mouse. Kruijswijk was the first to make his move, with Landa counter-attacking as soon as the Dutchman was caught. The gap quickly jumped to over 30 seconds and neither Contador nor Kruijswijk could react.

How it happened

After taking it easy on the second rest day of the race, the Giro reared up on stage 16 as it took the peloton over the Mortirolo. Once again, the weather would be a factor with intermittent rain and cold conditions. With the road going up the Campo Carlo Magno immediately, many riders chose to warm up on the rollers before they took the start.

There were attacks from the word go, but It wasn’t until the descent that a serious break got free with Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF), Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida).

Separate chases from Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) saw the escape group grow. After 80 kilometres completed though, the breakaway only had two minutes to show for their efforts. As the riders approached Aprica for the first time the gap was coming down quickly and Hesjedal decided that he had enough. He quickly distanced his former break companions, building an advantage of up to two minutes.

Using every ounce of his mountain biking skills, Hesjedal charged down the Aprica descent. Considering what was to come, it was surprisingly this twisting descent that caused the first real excitement of the day. While the cameras were distracted by the crash of Astana’s Diego Rosa, race leader Contador found himself in trouble. The maglia rosa appeared to suffer a mechanical problem just as the peloton was breaking into small splinter groups.

Aru would have hardly believed his luck as Contador found himself almost a minute behind by the time he reached the valley, with only a single teammate to help the chase. The Kazakh team reached a brief accord with Katusha to work together and try to get rid of the race leader once and for all. Contador soon found himself having to chase by himself with a small helping hand from Movistar’s Igor Anton on the Mortirolo to bring him within 30 seconds of Aru.

Contador hopped from group to group, constantly closing in on Aru and his teammate Landa. Continuing his great comeback, Kruijswijk kept the pace of the Astana pair and even attacked but to no avail. With 40 kilometres to go, Contador emerged around one of the many turns that litter the Mortirolo and he could see Aru just metres ahead. A last little spurt brought Contador back to this three-man group, and the tables were about to turn.

After perhaps believing that he’d got his Giro challenge back on track, Aru was quickly going backwards. With a podium place up for grabs, Landa didn’t wait for his team leader and followed Contador and Kruijswijk up the road. Aru fleetingly had Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) for company but the Italian struck a lonely figure amongst the crowds of the Mortirolo. By the time he’d reached the top, he had been passed by Andrey Amador (Movistar) and the gap had ballooned to almost two minutes.

Not content with the damage he’d already done, Contador pushed on the descent eager to put the Giro out of reach of the Sardinian. Aru followed suit, taking back Amador as he scythed down the tree-lined road. Just to make the tricky descent a little more challenging, the riders had to contend with a drying – but not quite dry - road.

A mechanical problem saw all of Aru’s efforts on the descent go to naught. The bike change was quick enough but he would have to waste yet more energy, with one climb still to come. Aru wrestled with the bike as he chased on, and had a group containing Hesjedal, Amador and Trofimov in his sights before dropping back again.

On the second ascent of the Aprica, Contador, Kruijswijk and Landa pushed the gap out further, with Kruijswijk doing almost all of the work. Landa spent as little time on the front of the group as possible, hoping to allow his leader to minimise the damage. However, Aru could almost see his podium disappearing altogether as the second group on the road, which contained Amador, slipped further into the distance.

With less than five kilometres remaining, the leading group turned their focus to the stage victory. Kruijswijk jumped off the front with 4.3km to go, but was brought back almost immediately by Landa. The Astana rider didn’t stop there and instantly launched his own attack off the front. The result was emphatic as he quickly pulled out a gap on his two companions. Landa had plenty of time to celebrate becoming the first rider at this year’s Giro to win two stages, while Contador and Kruijswijk battled it out for the runner’s up spot.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team5:02:51
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:38
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:03
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:10
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:51
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:16
9Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:03:19
10Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
11Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:18
13Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:13
16Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:31
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky
19Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
24Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:38
25Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
27Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:01
28Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:22:08
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
30Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
31Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
32Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling
33Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
34Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge
35Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
36Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
38Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
39Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
41Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
43Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing
44Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
46Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
47Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
48Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
49David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
51Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
52Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
54Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr
55Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
56Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:23:10
57Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:39
58Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling0:25:09
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:50
60Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
62Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr
64Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:22
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
66Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
67Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:31:37
68Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
71Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida
72Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
73Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
75Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
77Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
78Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
80Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
81Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
83Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli
84Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
85Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
86Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
87Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
88Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
89Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
90Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
91Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
93Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
94Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
95Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr
96Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
97Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
98Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
99Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
100Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
101Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
102Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
103Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
104Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:07
108Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
109Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
110Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:33:36
111Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
112Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
113Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:35:55
114Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:37:54
115Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
116Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
117Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
118Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
120Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
121Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:38:16
124Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
125Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
126Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
127Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling
128Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
129Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
131Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
132Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing
133Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
134Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
135Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
136Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
137Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
138Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
139Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
140Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing
141Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
142Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
143Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
144Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing
145Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
146Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:38:19
147Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
148Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
149Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
150Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
151Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
152Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing
153Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
154Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha
155Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing
156Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
157Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing
158Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
159Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling
160Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
161Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
163Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
164Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr
165Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:39:50
167Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:40:19
168Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
169Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing
170Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
DNFSébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFGang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
4Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo9
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
6Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha7
7Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team6
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
12Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
13Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale
14Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha

Mountain 1 - Campo Carlo Magno - km. 13
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale15pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
3Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2
6Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountain 2- Passo del Tonale - km. 55
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
3Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Aprica - km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team7pts
2Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida4
3David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
4Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Mountain 4 - Passo del Mortirolo - km. 140
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo35pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo18
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha9
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team4
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1

Mountain 5 - Aprica - km. 174
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Sprint 1 - Corteno Golgi - km. 94
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10pts
2Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Sprint 2 - Tirano - km. 118
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha6
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3
4Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11pts
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
3Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo10
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo7
6Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha6
7Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
8Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
9Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
11Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3
12Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
13Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2
14Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
15Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
16Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
17Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Premio energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team4pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team15:21:55
2Movistar Team0:05:30
3BMC Racing Team0:08:38
4Lotto Soudal0:21:22
5Team Sky0:22:36
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:34
8Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:31:32
9Bardiani CSF0:35:00
10Team Katusha0:39:11
11FDJ.fr0:39:55
12CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:41:25
13Etixx - Quick-Step
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:43
15Androni Giocattoli0:57:32
16Southeast Pro Cycling0:58:44
17Nippo - Vini Fantini1:12:00
18Orica GreenEdge
19IAM Cycling1:12:11
20Lampre-Merida1:13:30
21Trek Factory Racing1:25:18
22Team Giant-Alpecin1:34:03

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team60pts
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo35
3Team Katusha28
4Tinkoff-Saxo25
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team23
6Movistar Team16
7BMC Racing Team10
8Bardiani CSF9
9Lotto Soudal8
10Team Sky7
11AG2R La Mondiale6
12FDJ.fr5
13Androni Giocattoli5
14Orica GreenEdge1
15CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Etixx - Quick-Step
17Lampre-Merida
18Southeast Pro Cycling
19Trek Factory Racing
20Nippo - Vini Fantini
21IAM Cycling
22Team Giant-Alpecin

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo65:04:59
2Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:04:02
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:52
4Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:48
5Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:27
6Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:09:21
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:52
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:11:40
9Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:48
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:12:49
11Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:04
12Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:15:49
13Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:50
14Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:22:12
15Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:26:04
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky0:26:30
17Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:26:58
18Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team0:27:20
19Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:33
20Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:37:22
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:47
22Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:38:00
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:46:09
24Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:46:43
25Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:48:09
26Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:01:00
27Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:01:56
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:06:11
29Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:20
30Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1:18:51
31Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:19:28
32Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:23:07
33Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:25:02
34Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team1:28:31
35Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:29:37
36Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:30:45
37Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:31:36
38Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1:31:58
39Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo1:32:53
40Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky1:36:23
41Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:36:27
42Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:37:50
43Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:45:27
44Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:48:35
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step1:49:00
46Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1:49:03
47Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:51:08
48Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling1:52:36
49Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1:52:44
50Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha1:53:15
51Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step1:53:19
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:54:27
53Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:54:59
54Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr2:11:01
55Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:58:12
56Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo1:59:22
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
58Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:00:20
59Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:00:32
60Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:01:33
61Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida2:04:42
62Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:08:16
63Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2:10:16
64Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2:12:24
65Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:13:13
66Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:17:46
67Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:18:08
68Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:21:06
69Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team2:21:41
70Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling2:22:27
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:22:50
72Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:25:37
73Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2:26:18
74Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky2:26:29
75Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:26:38
76Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:27:08
77Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal2:28:00
78Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:29:01
79Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:30:32
80Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:30:37
81Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:30:41
82Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:33:18
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:34:25
84Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:35:02
85Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2:35:16
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo2:38:11
87Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal2:39:49
88Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:40:07
89Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:41:38
91Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:46:38
92Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2:46:51
93Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr2:52:06
94Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:52:26
95Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2:52:57
96Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:54:14
97Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:56:11
98Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:57:07
99Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2:58:32
100Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr3:01:49
101Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:02:37
102Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha3:03:13
103Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3:03:37
104Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge3:05:32
105Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo3:05:38
106Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step3:07:51
107Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal3:10:21
108Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo3:10:48
109Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3:10:55
110Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3:11:56
111Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:13:36
112Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:14:12
113Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha3:14:30
114Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:14:37
115Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:16:12
116Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing3:16:26
117Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:17:02
118Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:17:46
119Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr3:17:56
120Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3:19:31
121Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling3:20:02
122Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:21:59
123Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:22:47
124Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3:23:32
125Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr3:23:43
126Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:23:45
127Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3:24:04
128Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky3:28:35
129Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida3:29:31
130Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
131Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo3:31:20
132Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:33:24
133Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:34:54
134Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge3:36:18
135Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3:37:18
136Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:38:49
137Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:39:53
138Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3:40:12
139Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo3:41:33
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing3:41:46
141Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3:41:52
142Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin3:42:26
143Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing3:43:38
144Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:43:46
145Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli3:44:02
146Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:49:17
147Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:50:22
148Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling3:52:53
149Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step3:52:59
150Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing3:56:18
151Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:56:27
152Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:56:31
153Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:56:40
154Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing3:58:50
155Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr4:01:51
156Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:03:04
157Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing4:04:52
158Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:05:06
159Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:06:27
160Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:10:46
161Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin4:11:28
162Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:11:43
163Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4:12:46
164Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling4:13:33
165Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4:13:55
166Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:16:58
167Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin4:19:36
168Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling4:22:23
169Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing4:31:33
170Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4:31:44

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky119pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing119
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF109
4Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida91
5Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo86
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team83
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida75
8Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli72
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli60
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo57
11Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini55
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team53
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo50
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team49
15Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling47
16Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini47
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli46
18Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team41
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin41
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team40
21Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida34
22Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team34
23Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale33
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin33
25Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF32
26Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team32
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team31
28Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team31
29Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF31
30Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team30
31Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling30
32Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice27
33Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha27
34Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo26
35Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge26
36Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha25
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF25
38Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing25
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale25
40Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team24
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling23
42Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha22
43Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling21
44Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
45Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo20
46Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha17
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team16
48Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling16
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
50Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
51Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling16
52Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky15
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team15
54Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
55Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice14
56Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
57Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr13
58Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr13
59Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida13
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team12
61Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice12
62Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal11
63Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team11
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
65Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team10
66Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini10
67Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice10
68Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
69Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
70Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step9
71Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team9
72Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
73Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky8
74Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF8
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
76Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
77Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky6
78Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
79Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling6
81Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling6
82Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha5
83Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing5
84Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
86Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr4
87Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo3
88Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
89Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3
91Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
92Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr2
93Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2
95Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
96Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
97Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
98Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
99Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing2
100Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
101Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1
102Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo1
103Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing1
105Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha1
106Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
107Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
108Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo92pts
2Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team91
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team73
4Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale68
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin53
6Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team51
7Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo45
8Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team28
10Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha28
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team26
12Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF24
13Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team24
14Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky18
15Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha15
16Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida15
17Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team15
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
19Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team14
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team13
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida13
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha11
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling10
25Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team10
26Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
27Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team7
28Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
29Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida6
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge6
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
32Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
33Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
34Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
35Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
36Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3
37Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
38Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
39Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
40Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky2
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
42Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
43Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
44Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team2
45David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step2
46Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
47Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2
48Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
49Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
50Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team1
51Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team1
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
53Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
55Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr1
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal1
57Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
58Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
59Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli36pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
3Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF29
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team24
5Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini23
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team20
7Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli20
8Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team19
9Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF16
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing16
11Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team16
12Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice15
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale13
14Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge13
15Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
16Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo12
17Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo12
18Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team10
19Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky10
20Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
21Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
23Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
24Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida9
25Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo9
26Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky9
28Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling9
29Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
31Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
32Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team8
33Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
34Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale8
35Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini8
36Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo6
37Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha6
38Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini6
39Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
40Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling5
42Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team5
43Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
45Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling4
46Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team3
48Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale3
49Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling3
50Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
51Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
52Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3
53Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
54Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3
55Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
56Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
57Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
58Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha2
59Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
60Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
61Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team1
63Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
64Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
65Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha1
66Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
68Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
69Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team10pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo5
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
7Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
10Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team4
11Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha4
12Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
13Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky4
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
15Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha2
16Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale2
17Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
18Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing2
19Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling2
20Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
21Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team2
22Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling2
23Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing2
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
26Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
27Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
28Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
29Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo35pts
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo34
3Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team29
4Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF27
5Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team24
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team21
7Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing21
8Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale21
9Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli19
10Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin18
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky17
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team17
14Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida16
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
16Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
18Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
19Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini15
20Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team15
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
22Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha14
23Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge14
24Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini14
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
26Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling12
27Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team11
28Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice11
29Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha10
30Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli10
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
32Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
33Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF9
34Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team9
35Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale9
37Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling9
38Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky8
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
40Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale8
41Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo8
42Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team8
43Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky7
44Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
45Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo7
46Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling7
47Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
48Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team7
49Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
50Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha7
51Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling7
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF6
53Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
54Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
55Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
56Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling6
57Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
58Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team5
59Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
60Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
61Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
62Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team4
63Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo4
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha4
65Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr4
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
67Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
68Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge3
69Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
70Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team3
71Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
72Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
73Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3
74Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
75Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling3
76Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha3
77Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin3
78Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin2
79Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1
80Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling1
81Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
82Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
83Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1
84Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team8pts
2Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha8
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
4Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing5
5Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team5
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo5
7Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha4
10Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice4
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
13Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo2
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team2
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step2
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge2
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2
19Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
20Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky2
21Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida2
22Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team1
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling1
24Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team65:09:51
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:43:17
3Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing1:27:06
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge1:40:35
5Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky1:46:16
6Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:50:07
7Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:55:40
8Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:59:50
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr2:07:32
10Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team2:12:54
11Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:13:16
12Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling2:17:35
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team2:21:26
14Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:21:46
15Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2:22:16
16Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:24:09
17Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida2:35:15
18Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin2:41:46
20Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini2:47:34
21Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2:51:19
22Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo2:52:15
23Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3:06:03
24Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF3:08:44
25Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge3:11:20
26Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step3:12:10
27Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha3:12:54
28Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:17:55
29Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale3:18:40
30Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing3:38:46
31Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:38:54
32Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team3:45:30
33Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing3:51:26
34Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin3:51:48
35Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal3:58:12
36Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing4:00:00
37Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:00:14
38Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini4:01:35
39Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling4:08:41
40Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:12:06

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team194:52:42
2Movistar Team0:24:35
3BMC Racing Team0:33:48
4Team Sky0:42:02
5Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1:22:38
6Tinkoff-Saxo1:37:09
7Lotto Soudal2:03:45
8Team Katusha2:18:53
9AG2R La Mondiale2:51:56
10FDJ.fr3:02:04
11Etixx - Quick-Step3:16:28
12Bardiani CSF3:25:36
13Team LottoNL-Jumbo3:44:24
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice3:50:35
15IAM Cycling3:56:03
16Southeast Pro Cycling4:09:47
17Lampre-Merida4:13:56
18Orica GreenEdge4:43:09
19Androni Giocattoli4:56:04
20Nippo - Vini Fantini5:04:06
21Trek Factory Racing6:49:13
22Team Giant-Alpecin7:23:29

Team Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana Pro Team478pts
2Lampre-Merida242
3Movistar Team235
4Team Sky228
5BMC Racing Team226
6Tinkoff-Saxo205
7Orica GreenEdge204
8Team Katusha201
9Team LottoNL-Jumbo196
10Bardiani CSF179
11Southeast Pro Cycling168
12Trek Factory Racing156
13Androni Giocattoli154
14Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team150
15IAM Cycling131
16Lotto Soudal122
17AG2R La Mondiale118
18Nippo - Vini Fantini99
19Team Giant-Alpecin98
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice58
21FDJ.fr51
22Etixx - Quick-Step33

