Image 1 of 111 Mikel Landa makes it two (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 111 Mikel Landa distances his companions (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 111 Mikel Landa won again (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 111 Alberto Contador and Steven Kruijswijk (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk heads the leading group (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal and Yuri Trofimov (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 111 Andrey Amador lost his podium place (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 111 Fabio Aru struggles on the Mortirolo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 111 Darmin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 111 Jurgen Van Den Broeck and Maxime Monfort ride together (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 111 Fabio Aru had a bad day in the saddle (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 111 Andrey Amador leads the chase (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 111 Mikel Landa attacks (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 111 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 111 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 111 Fabio Aru (Astana) chases with Yury Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 111 Aru gets a bike change (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 111 Aru had troubles of his own on the descent of the Mortirolo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 111 Fabio Aru about to be attacked by Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 111 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 111 Mikel Landa (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 111 Carlos Betancur (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 111 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 111 Mikel Landa (Astana) went it alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 111 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 111 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 111 Astana drive the pace as Contador is stopped with a puncture (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 111 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 111 Fabio Felline (Trek) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 111 Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa have a heated discussion (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 111 Alexandre Geniez in one of the many chasing groups (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 111 Alberto Contador and Fabio Aru ride together briefly (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 111 Alberto Contador leads Mikel Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 111 Astana doing the pace setting (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 111 The leaders try to distance Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 111 Fabio Aru (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 111 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 111 Alberto Contador and Mikel Landa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 111 Mikel Landa wins (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk attacks (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 111 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 111 Alberto Contador gets a gap (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 111 A lonely Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 111 There were plenty of crowds ont he climbs (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 111 And then there were three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 111 Mikel Landa celebrates his second victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk takes second ahead of Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal finished strong after a day in the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 111 Yuri Trofimov chases on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 111 Alberto Contador was dropped after a mechanical problem on the Aprica (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 111 Mikel Landa on the stage 16 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 111 The podium for stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 111 Alberto Contador on the stage 16 podium. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 111 Fabio Aru collected another jersey for best young rider. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Team LottoNL-Jumbo) in the blue points jersey. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 111 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 111 Mikel Landa climbed to his second consecutive stage win at the Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 111 Another tough day in the mountains for Fabio Aru. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 64 of 111 Aru finished 2:51 behind his teammate Landa. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 65 of 111 Alberto Contador had to chase alone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 66 of 111 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto-Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 67 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 68 of 111 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 69 of 111 Fabio Aru begins to lose ground (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 70 of 111 Mikel Landa leads his teammate Fabio Aru (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 71 of 111 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 72 of 111 Damiano Caruso (BMC) finished 8th during stage 16. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 73 of 111 Alberto Contador made his point on Tuesday. Image 74 of 111 Alberto Contador in pink after the Queen stage. Image 75 of 111 Mikel Landa on the podium for his second stage win. Image 76 of 111 Mikel Landa took his second consecutive stage win on Tuesday. Image 77 of 111 Andrey Amador (Team Movistar) crosses the finish line of the 16th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia Image 78 of 111 Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) and Andrey Amador (Team Movistar). Image 79 of 111 Another difficult day for Fabio Aru, Image 80 of 111 Steven Kruijswijk (Lotto NL- Jumbo) crosses the finish line of the 16th stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia Image 81 of 111 Alberto Contador kisses the maglia rosa on the stage 16 podium. Image 82 of 111 Fabio Aru came across the line alone (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 83 of 111 It was a stressful day for Alberto Contador (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 84 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal on the attack (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 85 of 111 Alberto Contador with his teammates but not for long (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 86 of 111 Nobody could catch Mikel Landa (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 87 of 111 A bad day out for Fabio Aru (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 88 of 111 Fabio Aru struggled to keep the pace (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 89 of 111 Mikel Landa (Astana) wins his second stage of the Giro d'Italia Tuesday in Aprica. Image 90 of 111 Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 91 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 92 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 93 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 94 of 111 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 95 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 96 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 97 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 98 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 99 of 111 Warm up before stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 100 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 101 of 111 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 102 of 111 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 103 of 111 Yury Trofimov (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 104 of 111 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 105 of 111 Franco Pellizotti (Androni) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 106 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 107 of 111 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 108 of 111 Sander Armee (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 109 of 111 Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 110 of 111 Stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 111 of 111 BMC warmed up on trainers before the Mortirolo stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mikel Landa (Astana) rode himself into second place overall on stage 16 to Aprica after an epic day of racing at the Giro d’Italia. With his team leader Fabio Aru already dropped, Landa attacked with four kilometres remaining to take his second stage victory of the race. Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) out-sprinted Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) to take second. Aru eventually crossed the line 2:49 back on his teammate.

Contador now leads Landa by 4:02, with Aru in third 4:52 behind.

“It was a really beautiful day for me, maybe even more than the last one,” said Landa.

“We saw that Contador had a problem and Katusha rode the group full gas and we collaborated with them. On the Mortirolo, Fabio didn’t feel very good and he told me to go with Alberto and Kruijswijk. In the last kilometres I saw that they were playing a little bit for winning the stage. I tried and I didn’t know I was so strong.”

The day had been labelled as a defining one for the general classification and it proved to be just that. At one stage it looked like Aru had Contador on the ropes when the maglia rosa suffered a puncture on the first descent of the Aprica. Katusha drove on with some assistance from Astana, and forced Contador to mount what later became a solo chase with the gap extending to nearly a minute at the foot of the Mortirolo.

After a monumental effort to bridge the gap, Contador finally made contact with a leading group that contained Landa, Aru and Kruijswijk.

Aru, who had already been struggling, capitulated almost immediately, with Contador attacking as soon as he caught the leaders. Landa hesitated briefly before he was given the go ahead to follow Contador and leave his Aru to make his own way home.

The battle for the stage honours had come down to just three men by the top of the Mortirolo, with Kruijswijk proving a match for the two Spaniards. The Dutchman and Contador worked perfectly together to keep Aru at bay - with Landa sitting on - but with less than five kilometres remaining of the final ascent to Aprica, they began playing cat and mouse. Kruijswijk was the first to make his move, with Landa counter-attacking as soon as the Dutchman was caught. The gap quickly jumped to over 30 seconds and neither Contador nor Kruijswijk could react.

How it happened

After taking it easy on the second rest day of the race, the Giro reared up on stage 16 as it took the peloton over the Mortirolo. Once again, the weather would be a factor with intermittent rain and cold conditions. With the road going up the Campo Carlo Magno immediately, many riders chose to warm up on the rollers before they took the start.

There were attacks from the word go, but It wasn’t until the descent that a serious break got free with Edoardo Zardini (Bardiani CSF), Franco Pellizotti (Androni Giocattoli), Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), Brent Bookwalter (BMC), David De La Cruz (Etixx-QuickStep), Ruben Fernandez (Movistar), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi), Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) and Przemyslaw Niemiec (Lampre-Merida).

Separate chases from Sander Armée (Lotto Soudal) and Simon Clarke (Orica-GreenEdge) saw the escape group grow. After 80 kilometres completed though, the breakaway only had two minutes to show for their efforts. As the riders approached Aprica for the first time the gap was coming down quickly and Hesjedal decided that he had enough. He quickly distanced his former break companions, building an advantage of up to two minutes.

Using every ounce of his mountain biking skills, Hesjedal charged down the Aprica descent. Considering what was to come, it was surprisingly this twisting descent that caused the first real excitement of the day. While the cameras were distracted by the crash of Astana’s Diego Rosa, race leader Contador found himself in trouble. The maglia rosa appeared to suffer a mechanical problem just as the peloton was breaking into small splinter groups.

Aru would have hardly believed his luck as Contador found himself almost a minute behind by the time he reached the valley, with only a single teammate to help the chase. The Kazakh team reached a brief accord with Katusha to work together and try to get rid of the race leader once and for all. Contador soon found himself having to chase by himself with a small helping hand from Movistar’s Igor Anton on the Mortirolo to bring him within 30 seconds of Aru.

Contador hopped from group to group, constantly closing in on Aru and his teammate Landa. Continuing his great comeback, Kruijswijk kept the pace of the Astana pair and even attacked but to no avail. With 40 kilometres to go, Contador emerged around one of the many turns that litter the Mortirolo and he could see Aru just metres ahead. A last little spurt brought Contador back to this three-man group, and the tables were about to turn.

After perhaps believing that he’d got his Giro challenge back on track, Aru was quickly going backwards. With a podium place up for grabs, Landa didn’t wait for his team leader and followed Contador and Kruijswijk up the road. Aru fleetingly had Yuri Trofimov (Katusha) for company but the Italian struck a lonely figure amongst the crowds of the Mortirolo. By the time he’d reached the top, he had been passed by Andrey Amador (Movistar) and the gap had ballooned to almost two minutes.

Not content with the damage he’d already done, Contador pushed on the descent eager to put the Giro out of reach of the Sardinian. Aru followed suit, taking back Amador as he scythed down the tree-lined road. Just to make the tricky descent a little more challenging, the riders had to contend with a drying – but not quite dry - road.

A mechanical problem saw all of Aru’s efforts on the descent go to naught. The bike change was quick enough but he would have to waste yet more energy, with one climb still to come. Aru wrestled with the bike as he chased on, and had a group containing Hesjedal, Amador and Trofimov in his sights before dropping back again.

On the second ascent of the Aprica, Contador, Kruijswijk and Landa pushed the gap out further, with Kruijswijk doing almost all of the work. Landa spent as little time on the front of the group as possible, hoping to allow his leader to minimise the damage. However, Aru could almost see his podium disappearing altogether as the second group on the road, which contained Amador, slipped further into the distance.

With less than five kilometres remaining, the leading group turned their focus to the stage victory. Kruijswijk jumped off the front with 4.3km to go, but was brought back almost immediately by Landa. The Astana rider didn’t stop there and instantly launched his own attack off the front. The result was emphatic as he quickly pulled out a gap on his two companions. Landa had plenty of time to celebrate becoming the first rider at this year’s Giro to win two stages, while Contador and Kruijswijk battled it out for the runner’s up spot.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5:02:51 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:00:38 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:03 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:10 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:16 9 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:03:19 10 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:18 13 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:13 16 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:31 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 19 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:38 25 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 26 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:01 28 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:22:08 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 30 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 31 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 32 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 33 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 34 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 35 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 36 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 38 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 39 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 44 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 46 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 47 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 48 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 49 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 51 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 52 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 54 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 55 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 56 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:23:10 57 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:39 58 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:25:09 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:50 60 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 62 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 64 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:28:22 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 66 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 67 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:31:37 68 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 71 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 72 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 73 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 77 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 78 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 81 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 83 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 84 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 85 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 86 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 87 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 88 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 89 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 90 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 91 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 94 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 95 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 96 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 97 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 98 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 100 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 101 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 102 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 103 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 104 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:07 108 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 109 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:33:36 111 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 112 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:35:55 114 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:54 115 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 116 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 117 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 120 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 121 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 122 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:16 124 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 125 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 126 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 127 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 128 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 131 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 132 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 133 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 135 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 137 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 138 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 139 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 140 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 141 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 142 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 143 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 144 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 145 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 146 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:38:19 147 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 148 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 149 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 150 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 151 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 152 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 153 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 154 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 155 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 156 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 157 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 158 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 159 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 160 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 161 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 163 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 164 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 165 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:39:50 167 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:40:19 168 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 169 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 170 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky DNF Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling DNF Gang Xu (Chn) Lampre-Merida DNF Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 4 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 6 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 7 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 6 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 12 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 13 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 14 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha

Mountain 1 - Campo Carlo Magno - km. 13 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 15 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountain 2- Passo del Tonale - km. 55 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 3 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 5 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Aprica - km. 102 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 pts 2 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 4 3 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 4 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Mountain 4 - Passo del Mortirolo - km. 140 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 18 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 4 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1

Mountain 5 - Aprica - km. 174 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 1 - Corteno Golgi - km. 94 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 pts 2 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 5 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Sprint 2 - Tirano - km. 118 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 3 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 4 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 pts 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 3 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 10 4 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 6 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 7 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 8 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 9 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 11 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 12 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 13 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2 14 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 15 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 16 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 17 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Premio energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 15:21:55 2 Movistar Team 0:05:30 3 BMC Racing Team 0:08:38 4 Lotto Soudal 0:21:22 5 Team Sky 0:22:36 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:34 8 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:31:32 9 Bardiani CSF 0:35:00 10 Team Katusha 0:39:11 11 FDJ.fr 0:39:55 12 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:41:25 13 Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:43 15 Androni Giocattoli 0:57:32 16 Southeast Pro Cycling 0:58:44 17 Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:12:00 18 Orica GreenEdge 19 IAM Cycling 1:12:11 20 Lampre-Merida 1:13:30 21 Trek Factory Racing 1:25:18 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 1:34:03

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 60 pts 2 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 35 3 Team Katusha 28 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 25 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 23 6 Movistar Team 16 7 BMC Racing Team 10 8 Bardiani CSF 9 9 Lotto Soudal 8 10 Team Sky 7 11 AG2R La Mondiale 6 12 FDJ.fr 5 13 Androni Giocattoli 5 14 Orica GreenEdge 1 15 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 16 Etixx - Quick-Step 17 Lampre-Merida 18 Southeast Pro Cycling 19 Trek Factory Racing 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 21 IAM Cycling 22 Team Giant-Alpecin

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 65:04:59 2 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:04:02 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:52 4 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:48 5 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:27 6 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:09:21 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:52 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 0:11:40 9 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:48 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:49 11 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:04 12 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:49 13 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:19:50 14 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:22:12 15 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:26:04 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Team Sky 0:26:30 17 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:26:58 18 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 0:27:20 19 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:33 20 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:37:22 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:47 22 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:38:00 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:46:09 24 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 0:46:43 25 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:48:09 26 Andre Cardoso (Por) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:01:00 27 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:01:56 28 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:06:11 29 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:20 30 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:18:51 31 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:19:28 32 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:23:07 33 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:25:02 34 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 1:28:31 35 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:29:37 36 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:30:45 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:31:36 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1:31:58 39 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 1:32:53 40 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 1:36:23 41 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:36:27 42 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:37:50 43 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:45:27 44 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:48:35 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:49:00 46 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1:49:03 47 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:51:08 48 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 1:52:36 49 Sylwester Szmyd (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1:52:44 50 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 1:53:15 51 Maxime Bouet (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 1:53:19 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:54:27 53 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:54:59 54 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:11:01 55 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:58:12 56 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:59:22 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:00:20 59 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:00:32 60 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:01:33 61 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 2:04:42 62 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:08:16 63 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2:10:16 64 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:12:24 65 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:13:13 66 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:17:46 67 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:18:08 68 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:21:06 69 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 2:21:41 70 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:22:27 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:22:50 72 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:25:37 73 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:26:18 74 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 2:26:29 75 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:26:38 76 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:27:08 77 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2:28:00 78 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:29:01 79 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:30:32 80 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:30:37 81 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:30:41 82 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:33:18 83 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:34:25 84 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:35:02 85 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2:35:16 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:38:11 87 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 2:39:49 88 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:40:07 89 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:41:38 91 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:46:38 92 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2:46:51 93 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:52:06 94 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:52:26 95 Elia Favilli (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2:52:57 96 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:54:14 97 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:56:11 98 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:57:07 99 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2:58:32 100 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:01:49 101 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:02:37 102 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 3:03:13 103 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:03:37 104 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 3:05:32 105 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:05:38 106 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:07:51 107 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 3:10:21 108 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:10:48 109 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3:10:55 110 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3:11:56 111 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:13:36 112 Janier Acevedo (Col) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:14:12 113 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 3:14:30 114 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:14:37 115 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:16:12 116 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 3:16:26 117 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:17:02 118 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:17:46 119 Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:17:56 120 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3:19:31 121 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 3:20:02 122 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:21:59 123 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:22:47 124 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3:23:32 125 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:23:43 126 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:23:45 127 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3:24:04 128 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 3:28:35 129 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 3:29:31 130 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 131 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:31:20 132 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:33:24 133 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:34:54 134 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 3:36:18 135 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3:37:18 136 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:38:49 137 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:39:53 138 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:40:12 139 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 3:41:33 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 3:41:46 141 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:41:52 142 Caleb Fairly (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:42:26 143 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 3:43:38 144 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:43:46 145 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 3:44:02 146 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:49:17 147 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:50:22 148 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 3:52:53 149 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:52:59 150 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 3:56:18 151 Rick Flens (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:56:27 152 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:56:31 153 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:56:40 154 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 3:58:50 155 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 4:01:51 156 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4:03:04 157 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 4:04:52 158 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:05:06 159 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:06:27 160 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:10:46 161 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:11:28 162 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:11:43 163 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4:12:46 164 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 4:13:33 165 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:13:55 166 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:16:58 167 Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Alpecin 4:19:36 168 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 4:22:23 169 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 4:31:33 170 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4:31:44

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 119 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 119 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 4 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 5 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 86 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 83 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 8 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 72 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 60 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 57 11 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 55 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 53 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 50 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 15 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 47 16 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 47 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 46 18 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 41 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 40 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 34 22 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 23 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 33 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 25 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 26 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 32 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 31 28 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 31 29 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 30 31 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 30 32 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 27 33 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 27 34 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 26 35 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 26 36 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 25 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 25 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 25 40 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 23 42 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 43 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 21 44 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 45 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 20 46 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 17 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 48 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 16 49 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 50 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 51 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 52 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 15 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 15 54 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 55 Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 14 56 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 57 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 58 Kévin Reza (Fra) FDJ.fr 13 59 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 13 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 12 61 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 12 62 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 63 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 11 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 65 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team 10 66 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 10 67 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 10 68 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 69 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 70 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 71 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 9 72 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 73 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 74 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 75 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 76 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 77 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 6 78 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 79 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 6 81 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 82 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 5 83 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) TrekRacing 5 84 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 87 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 88 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 89 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3 91 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 92 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 2 93 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2 94 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 95 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 96 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 97 Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 98 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 99 Marco Coledan (Ita) TrekRacing 2 100 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 101 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1 102 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 103 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) TrekRacing 1 105 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 1 106 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 107 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 108 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 92 pts 2 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 91 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 73 4 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 68 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 6 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 51 7 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 45 8 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 10 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 26 12 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 13 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 24 14 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 18 15 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 16 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 15 17 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 15 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 19 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 14 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 13 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 13 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 11 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 10 25 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 10 26 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 27 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 7 28 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 29 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 6 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 6 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 32 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 33 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 34 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 35 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 36 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3 37 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 38 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 39 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 40 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 2 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 42 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 43 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Movistar Team 2 45 David De La Cruz (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 46 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 47 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2 48 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 49 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 50 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1 51 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 1 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 53 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 55 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 1 57 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 58 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 59 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 36 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 3 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 29 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 24 5 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 23 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 7 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 20 8 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 19 9 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 16 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 16 12 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 14 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 15 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 16 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 12 17 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 18 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 10 19 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 10 20 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 21 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 23 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 24 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 9 25 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 9 26 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 9 28 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 31 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 32 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 33 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 34 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 8 35 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 8 36 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 6 37 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 6 38 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 6 39 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 40 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 5 42 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 5 43 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 45 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 4 46 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 3 48 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 3 49 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 50 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 51 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 52 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 53 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 54 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 55 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 56 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 57 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 58 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 59 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 60 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 61 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 1 63 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 64 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 65 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 66 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 68 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 69 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 7 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 4 11 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 4 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 15 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 16 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 2 17 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 2 19 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 2 20 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 21 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 2 22 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 2 23 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 2 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 27 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 28 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 29 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 pts 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 34 3 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 29 4 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 5 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team 24 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 21 7 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 21 8 Carlos Betancur (Col) AG2R La Mondiale 21 9 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 19 10 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 17 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 16 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 16 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 18 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 19 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 15 20 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 15 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 22 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 23 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 14 24 Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 14 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 26 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 12 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 28 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 11 29 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 10 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Androni Giocattoli 10 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 32 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 33 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 34 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 35 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 9 37 Matteo Busato (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 9 38 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 8 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 40 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 8 41 Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 8 42 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 8 43 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 7 44 Diego Rosa (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 45 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 7 46 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 47 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 48 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 7 49 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 50 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 51 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 7 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 53 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 54 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 55 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 56 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 6 57 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 58 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 5 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 60 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 61 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 62 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 4 63 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 4 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 65 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 67 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 68 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 3 69 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 70 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 3 71 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 72 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 73 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3 74 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 75 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 3 76 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 3 77 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 78 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 79 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1 80 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 81 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 82 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 83 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1 84 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 pts 2 Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 4 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 5 5 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team 5 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 5 7 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 4 10 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 4 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 13 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 2 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 2 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 2 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2 19 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 20 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 2 21 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 2 22 Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (Col) BMC Racing Team 1 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Southeast Pro Cycling 1 24 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) TrekRacing 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65:09:51 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:43:17 3 Fabio Felline (Ita) TrekRacing 1:27:06 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica GreenEdge 1:40:35 5 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 1:46:16 6 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:50:07 7 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:55:40 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:59:50 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:07:32 10 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team 2:12:54 11 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:13:16 12 Clement Chevrier (Fra) IAM Cycling 2:17:35 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 2:21:26 14 Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:21:46 15 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2:22:16 16 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:24:09 17 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) Lampre-Merida 2:35:15 18 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:41:46 20 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 2:47:34 21 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2:51:19 22 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 2:52:15 23 Dayer Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3:06:03 24 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3:08:44 25 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3:11:20 26 Petr Vakoc (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 3:12:10 27 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 3:12:54 28 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:17:55 29 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 3:18:40 30 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) TrekRacing 3:38:46 31 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:38:54 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3:45:30 33 Fabio Silvestre (Por) TrekRacing 3:51:26 34 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3:51:48 35 Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3:58:12 36 Calvin Watson (Aus) TrekRacing 4:00:00 37 Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:00:14 38 Eduard Michael Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 4:01:35 39 Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast Pro Cycling 4:08:41 40 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:12:06

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana Pro Team 194:52:42 2 Movistar Team 0:24:35 3 BMC Racing Team 0:33:48 4 Team Sky 0:42:02 5 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1:22:38 6 Tinkoff-Saxo 1:37:09 7 Lotto Soudal 2:03:45 8 Team Katusha 2:18:53 9 AG2R La Mondiale 2:51:56 10 FDJ.fr 3:02:04 11 Etixx - Quick-Step 3:16:28 12 Bardiani CSF 3:25:36 13 Team LottoNL-Jumbo 3:44:24 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3:50:35 15 IAM Cycling 3:56:03 16 Southeast Pro Cycling 4:09:47 17 Lampre-Merida 4:13:56 18 Orica GreenEdge 4:43:09 19 Androni Giocattoli 4:56:04 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 5:04:06 21 Trek Factory Racing 6:49:13 22 Team Giant-Alpecin 7:23:29