Kruijswijk keen to take advantage of form at Giro d’Italia
Consolation prizes for Dutchman after leading over Mortirolo
History will recall Alberto Contador’s comeback on the Mortirolo and Mikel Landa’s solo victory in Aprica, but Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) had to content himself with consolation prizes at the end of stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia.
Kruijswijk was honoured twice on the podium, receiving the blue jersey of king of the mountains and the “Montagna Pantani” award for being the first man to the top of the Mortirolo, but the stage win his efforts perhaps deserved escaped him.
The Dutchman forged clear with Contador and Landa seven kilometres from the top of the Mortirolo, and he performed most of the pace-making duties on the way up the climb. Contador provided more lasting help on the descent and the final haul to Aprica, while Landa, citing the forlorn chase of Astana teammate Fabio Aru – sat in the wheels, only to solo clear with a little over four kilometres remaining.
