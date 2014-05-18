Image 1 of 109 Pieter Weening wins stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 109 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 109 Alberto Losado (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 109 Rigoberto Uran and Gianluca Brambilla post-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 109 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 109 The green Italian countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 109 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 109 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a big winner today (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 109 The overall contenders with Cadel Evans (BMC) in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 109 The overall contenders all together (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 109 Wilco Kelderman leads the GC men over the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 109 Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol) enjoys a laugh after the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 109 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after stage 9 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 109 Movistar riding for Quintana (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 109 Omega Pharma-Quick Step lead the team classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 109 Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) at the post-race press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoying his visit to the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) in pink for another day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys his second maglia rosa presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 109 No mistaking those ears, Sammy Sanchez (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 109 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the GC men (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) is easy to spot against the green (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 109 Kenny De Haes (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 109 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) remounts (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 109 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) pick themselves up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 109 Rafal Makja (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia bianco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 109 Michael Matthews knows he won't sleep too well tonight (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 109 Michael Matthews first day out of pink and a crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 109 Katusha with their rain guards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 109 Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) on his way to sign on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 109 Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) at the team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 109 Davide Malacarne and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) drops back to the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 109 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets a hand from the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 109 Pink handlebar tape for the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 109 Danilo Wyss (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 109 Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoying his day in pink (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 109 Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) talking to his DS (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 109 Julian Arredondo (Trek) in the blue mountains jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 109 Julian Arredondo (Trek) talking with the ds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 109 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) with the team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 109 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) missing some skin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 109 Pieter Weening celebrated his victory (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 47 of 109 Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Peter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) won the mountaintop finish of the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia, beating his breakaway companion Davide Malacarne (Europcar) in tactical two-man sprint. Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) took third place, 42 seconds down , having attacked the maglia rosa group to gain 26 seconds on race leader Cadel Evans (BMC).

Malacarne and Weening had broken out of an escape group on the final climb, and became the first to make it through to the finish in this year's Giro.

A 14-man group had formed about 50 kilometers into the day and had a lead of up to eight minutes. The BMC-led peloton seemed happy to let them go. Weening attacked with about 19km to go, with Malacarne chasing and catching him.

“The guys weren’t working perfect in the group,” Weening said of the breakaway. “It went slightly uphill and people were taking the wrong side of the round-about. I went on the other side and it was the right timing."

Weening was joined by the Europcar rider, and the pair worked together on the climb, but in the final 500m came to a near stand-still as they prepared for the sprint.

"I thought maybe we had to try to go before the climb. Malacarne came back and he was really strong. It was a steep part in the last climb, I made a fast speed but I couldn’t drop him. I waited until the last few hundred meters, I could gamble a bit in the last hundred meters."

Weening apologized to Malacarne after the stage, saying “Sorry, sorry.”

Cadel Evans easily held on to the leader's jersey, and although he lost time to Pozzovivo, he limited it to 26 seconds, and the Italian is still 1:20 back in fourth. Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) remains in second at 57 seconds, while young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) is third at 1:10 heading into the race's second rest day.

“The guys controlled things until the move went,” Evans said. “There was a bigger selection which was in our favour because we could control the group. Guys were putting everything on the line and gambling a little more.

“We have to be satisfied with our work so far. I’m very happy with our team and they put me in the position I’m in now. I’m very proud of my guys and we will rest well tomorrow.”

A Sunny Day

There was sunshine again at the start in Lugo, with only one rider missing. Francesco Chicchi had to abandon after his spectacular tumble over a guardrail in yesterday's stage.

The first 100km or so of the stage were relatively flat, an open invitation to an escape group. But Team Sky held the pace high and no one was able to establish an attack until some 50km into the day. A large group formed with Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale), Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocatolli), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocatolli), David Tanner (Belkin), Oscar Gatto (Cannondale), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Jonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar). Once the break formed, their lead soon skyrocketed up to 4:30 with 100km still to go.

That gap jumped to over eight minutes, and by the time the climbing started, it looked as if BMC was happy to let the group stay away until the end. None of the riders was a threat to Cadel Evans's leader's jersey, and after a strenuous first week of racing, perhaps the field was happy for a quiet day, or at least a quiet first part of the day.

BMC may have been happy with the situation, but not everyone was. The first climb of the day was the category 3 Sant'Antonio, and with the gap at about six and a half minutes, Garmin-Sharp moved into the lead to push up the pace. They put all seven riders up at the head of the field, but still the gap did not come down very quickly.

At the top of that climb, Monsalve sprinted to take the points, flying by Vorganov who had jumped from the group first.

Other teams were inspired by Garmin-Sharp, as first Movistar and then Lampre-Merida came up to the front, hoping to get their leaders Nairo Quintana and Diego Ulissi a stage win. BMC then moved back to take control of the situation.

With 45km to go, Malacarne jumped from the lead group, but was quickly brought back. Bandiera and Vorganov were the next to go and claimed the points at the intermediate sprint.

The Final Climbs

The chase still seemed to be not so terribly serious but the gap had come down to just over five minutes with 35km and two more climbs to go. The upcoming category 4 Rocchetta Sandri wouldn't be expected to have much effect, but the closing Sestola, with its gradient of up to 14%, had the potential to be a game-changer.

Perhaps BMC was worried about what might happen on that closing climb, as with some 30km to go they moved to the front and picked up the pace on the first descent. The gap was holding steadily at around 4:45. Meanwhile Belkin's Steven Kruijswijk, who had been riding with a fracture in his shoulder since the sixth stage, abandoned.

BMC's action helped to drop some riders from their group. Fabio Aru (Astana) fell back with a mechanical and needed most of his teammates to help bring him back up.

Garmin came back to help with the chase again and the gap dropped to 3:36 on the second climb. Tanner jumped from the lead group to take the points, and the favourites' group followed him only 3:19 later.

With just under 19km to go, Weening saw the danger coming up from behind and jumped from the group at a roundabout. The Dutchman riding for Orica-GreenEdge was one of the few climbers in the break and went for his chance. His action served to shatter the group. Malacarne caught Weening on the way up.

Malacarne and Weening worked well and efficiently on their way up, steadily pulling away from their former break companions.

A crash with about 10km to go saw Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre spend some time on the ground before fortunately getting back on his bike.

As soon as it looked as if there would be no successful chase, the gap started dropping again. Domenico Pozzovivo jumped with less than five kilometers to go, looking to move up from this tenth place overall, quickly picking up some 30 seconds on the favourites' group. He caught Enrico Barbin (Bardiani) who had chased the two leaders, and they had about 1:40 with just under two kilometers to go. Pozzovivo eventually dropped Barbin.

The two leaders started their cat-and-mouse game within the final kilometer, as if daring one another to start the sprint. Malacarne finally went with 250 metres to go, but the Dutchman moved around him and stayed ahead to claim the victory.

Pozzovivo crossed the line only 42 seconds later, with the Evans group coming in at 1:08.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4:25:51 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:08 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 9 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 11 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 18 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 21 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 22 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:25 28 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:01:36 29 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:41 30 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 31 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:46 36 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:52 37 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:01 38 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:05 39 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:20 40 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:02:35 42 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:46 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 44 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:49 45 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 46 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:24 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:53 48 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 49 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 50 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:04:27 52 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:43 53 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:05:05 54 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 55 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 56 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:45 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 58 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 59 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 61 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:53 64 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 65 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:07 66 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 67 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 68 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 69 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 70 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 71 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 72 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:15 74 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:10:02 75 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 76 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 77 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 79 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 80 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 81 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 82 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 83 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:11:49 84 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 86 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:12:37 88 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:43 89 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:54 90 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:15:28 91 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 92 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 96 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 97 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 98 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 99 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 100 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:53 101 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:18:17 102 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:19:35 103 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 105 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 106 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 107 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 108 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:56 109 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 110 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 111 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 114 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 115 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 116 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 117 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 118 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 120 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 121 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 122 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 123 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 124 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 126 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 127 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 128 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 130 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 131 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 132 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:21:17 133 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:21:42 134 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:22:02 135 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 137 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:29 138 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 139 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 140 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 141 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 142 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 143 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 144 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 145 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 146 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 147 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 148 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 149 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 150 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 151 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 152 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 153 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 154 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 155 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 156 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 157 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 158 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 159 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 160 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 161 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 162 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 163 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 164 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 165 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 166 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 167 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 168 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 169 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 170 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 171 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 172 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 173 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 174 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 175 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 176 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 177 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 178 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 179 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 180 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:23:10 181 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 182 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge OTL Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia 0:29:36 DNF Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNS Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 20 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 18 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 16 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 10 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 6 12 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 13 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 5 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 16 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 17 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 19 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 20 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountain 1 - Sant'Antonio - Km. 123,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 4 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 2 - Rocchetta Sandri - Km. 148,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Mountain 3 - Sestola - Km. 172 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 14 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 9 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 5 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 pts 2 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 3 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 4 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 5 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1

Most aggressive riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 19 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 19

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 9 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 4 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 5 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 9 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 10 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 11 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 12 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 13 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Europcar 13:20:22 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:09 3 Team Sky 0:00:35 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:28 5 Lampre-Merida 0:02:20 6 Colombia 0:02:30 7 BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Team Katusha 0:03:22 10 Neri Sottoli 0:05:05 11 Astana Pro Team 0:05:12 12 Androni Giocattoli 0:05:37 13 Lotto Belisol 0:09:49 14 FDJ.fr 0:10:57 15 Movistar Team 0:11:45 16 Trek Factory Racing 0:14:06 17 Bardiani-CSF 0:14:22 18 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:14:33 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:44 20 Garmin Sharp 0:18:14 21 Orica GreenEdge 0:22:46 22 Cannondale 0:28:25

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 26 pts 2 Orica GreenEdge 25 3 Team Europcar 25 4 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 5 Lampre-Merida 17 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Team Sky 15 8 BMC Racing Team 14 9 Tinkoff-Saxo 12 10 Colombia 12 11 Trek Factory Racing 10 12 Astana Pro Team 9 13 Lotto Belisol 9 14 Movistar Team 8 15 Androni Giocattoli 8 16 Garmin Sharp 7 17 Cannondale 1 18 Neri Sottoli 19 Bardiani-CSF 20 Team Katusha 21 FDJ.fr 22 Team Giant-Shimano

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 38:49:34 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:10 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:20 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 9 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:49 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:01 12 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:56 13 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:03 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:41 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:45 16 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:30 18 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:04:36 19 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 20 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:42 21 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:46 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:35 23 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:06:36 24 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:06:37 25 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:07:52 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:08:00 27 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:12 28 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:27 29 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:53 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:48 31 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:10:06 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:10:16 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:11:43 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:41 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:14:05 36 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:09 37 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:14:39 38 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:59 39 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:16:28 40 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:41 41 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:18:07 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:37 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:06 44 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:20 45 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:23:15 46 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:39 47 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:46 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:59 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:17 50 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:25:20 51 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:27:38 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:27 53 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:30:08 54 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:21 55 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:01 56 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:31:23 57 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:30 58 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:31:56 59 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:33:08 60 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:33:34 61 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:34:59 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:35:17 63 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:37:03 64 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:37:36 65 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:38:27 66 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:38:41 67 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:39:12 68 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:39:13 69 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:40:39 70 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:41:05 71 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:41:33 72 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:42:15 73 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:43:10 74 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:43:37 75 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:52 76 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:44:47 77 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:45:09 78 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:46:42 79 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:18 80 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:47:26 81 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:47:53 82 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:48:16 83 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:29 84 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:48:59 85 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:49:25 86 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:50:59 87 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:51:40 88 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:52:55 89 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:53:12 90 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:53:18 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:54:37 92 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:55:16 93 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:55:52 94 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:56:17 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:56:30 96 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:56:49 97 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:57:13 98 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:57:22 99 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:57:27 100 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:57:35 101 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:39 102 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:16 103 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:58:20 104 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:58:31 105 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:58:42 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:58:45 107 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:58:48 108 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 109 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:59:45 110 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:00:28 111 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:02:54 112 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:03:35 113 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:03:40 114 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:03:41 115 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:03:48 117 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 1:03:54 118 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:03:59 119 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 1:05:01 120 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:06:22 121 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:08:10 122 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 1:08:22 123 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1:09:04 124 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:06 125 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 1:09:17 126 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:09:42 127 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:10:05 128 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:10:39 129 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:11:12 130 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:11:15 131 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:12:38 132 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:13:27 133 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:13:49 134 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:05 135 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:14:23 136 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:18 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 1:16:20 138 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1:18:13 139 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:18:20 140 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 1:18:22 141 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:18:28 142 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1:18:52 143 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 1:19:40 144 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:19:59 145 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:21:37 146 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:21:39 148 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:22:33 149 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:22:49 150 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:23:13 151 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:23:15 152 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:23:47 153 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:24:07 154 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:24:24 155 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:24:27 156 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:24:54 157 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:25:03 158 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:26:03 159 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:18 160 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:27:04 161 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:27:08 162 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:27:35 163 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:27:43 164 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:27:44 165 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:27:47 166 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:28:28 167 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:28:41 168 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1:28:54 169 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:29:16 170 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:29:42 171 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:29:49 172 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:29:53 173 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1:31:33 174 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:34:30 175 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:38:27 176 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:41:25 177 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:44:48 178 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:47:13 179 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:48:54 180 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:49:00 181 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:50:59

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 166 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 150 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 139 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 90 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 66 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 60 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 11 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 52 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 46 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 15 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 34 16 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 17 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 18 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 19 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 30 20 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 21 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 22 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 25 24 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 25 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 24 26 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 28 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 29 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 30 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 31 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 32 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 33 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 34 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 35 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 17 36 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 37 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 16 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 39 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 40 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 41 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 42 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 43 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 13 46 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 47 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 48 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 12 49 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 50 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 51 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 52 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 11 53 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 54 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 55 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 56 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 57 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 58 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 59 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 60 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 61 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 62 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 63 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 64 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 65 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 66 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 67 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 68 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 69 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 70 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 71 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 72 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 74 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 75 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 76 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 77 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 79 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 80 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 81 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 82 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 83 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 85 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 47 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 14 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 9 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 12 12 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 15 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 16 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 18 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 19 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 22 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 23 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 24 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 25 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 26 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 27 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 28 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 30 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 31 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 32 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 33 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 34 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 35 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 2 36 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 37 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 38 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 41 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 42 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 43 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 44 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 45 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 16 4 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 8 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 9 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 10 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 12 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 13 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 14 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 16 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 17 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 18 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 19 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 20 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 21 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 22 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 23 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 24 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 25 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 26 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 27 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 28 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 29 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 30 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 31 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 32 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 4 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 4 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 10 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 15 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 16 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 444 pts 2 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 3 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 340 4 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 5 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 6 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 7 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 207 8 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 204 9 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 194 10 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 12 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 14 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 15 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 16 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 153 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 117 18 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 117 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 106 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 106 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 25 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 19 26 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 19 27 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 28 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 29 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 31 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 7 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 7 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 35 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 6 36 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 37 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 pts 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 5 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 7 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 10 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 11 11 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 12 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 14 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 9 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 18 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 6 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 20 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 21 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 22 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 23 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 24 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 25 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 26 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 27 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 28 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 29 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 30 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 31 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 32 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 33 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 34 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 35 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 37 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 38 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 39 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 40 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 41 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 43 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 44 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 45 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 46 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 47 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 48 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 49 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 51 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 52 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1 53 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 54 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 55 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 56 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 38:50:44 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:33 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:33 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:59 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:31 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:10 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:22:05 11 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:26:28 12 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:17 13 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:31:58 14 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:33:49 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:37:31 16 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:38:02 17 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:39:29 18 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:39:55 19 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:40:23 20 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:37 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:46:16 22 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:49:49 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:50:30 24 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:51:45 25 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:54:42 26 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:03 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:57:10 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:57:32 29 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:01:44 30 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1:02:30 31 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:02:31 32 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1:08:55 33 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:09:29 34 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1:11:28 35 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:12:17 36 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:20:27 37 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:21:23 38 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:22:37 39 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:22:57 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:23:14 41 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:24:53 42 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:25:08 43 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:25:58 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:27:18 45 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:28:06 46 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:28:32 47 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:33:20 48 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:40:15 49 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:46:03 50 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:47:44 51 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:51:22

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 115:46:00 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 3 BMC Racing Team 0:01:11 4 Lampre-Merida 0:10:56 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:08 6 Astana Pro Team 0:14:05 7 Team Europcar 0:16:40 8 Movistar Team 0:21:24 9 Colombia 0:23:22 10 Androni Giocattoli 0:29:40 11 Trek Factory Racing 0:34:33 12 Team Katusha 0:36:01 13 Team Sky 0:41:09 14 FDJ.fr 0:44:08 15 Neri Sottoli 0:50:37 16 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:51:03 17 Lotto Belisol 0:52:27 18 Garmin Sharp 0:55:03 19 Team Giant-Shimano 1:03:47 20 Bardiani-CSF 1:16:40 21 Orica GreenEdge 1:24:12 22 Cannondale 1:37:57