Giro d'Italia stage 9: Weening wins ahead of Malacarne
Pozzovivo gains time on Evans
Peter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) won the mountaintop finish of the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia, beating his breakaway companion Davide Malacarne (Europcar) in tactical two-man sprint. Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) took third place, 42 seconds down , having attacked the maglia rosa group to gain 26 seconds on race leader Cadel Evans (BMC).
Malacarne and Weening had broken out of an escape group on the final climb, and became the first to make it through to the finish in this year's Giro.
A 14-man group had formed about 50 kilometers into the day and had a lead of up to eight minutes. The BMC-led peloton seemed happy to let them go. Weening attacked with about 19km to go, with Malacarne chasing and catching him.
“The guys weren’t working perfect in the group,” Weening said of the breakaway. “It went slightly uphill and people were taking the wrong side of the round-about. I went on the other side and it was the right timing."
Weening was joined by the Europcar rider, and the pair worked together on the climb, but in the final 500m came to a near stand-still as they prepared for the sprint.
"I thought maybe we had to try to go before the climb. Malacarne came back and he was really strong. It was a steep part in the last climb, I made a fast speed but I couldn’t drop him. I waited until the last few hundred meters, I could gamble a bit in the last hundred meters."
Weening apologized to Malacarne after the stage, saying “Sorry, sorry.”
Cadel Evans easily held on to the leader's jersey, and although he lost time to Pozzovivo, he limited it to 26 seconds, and the Italian is still 1:20 back in fourth. Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) remains in second at 57 seconds, while young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) is third at 1:10 heading into the race's second rest day.
“The guys controlled things until the move went,” Evans said. “There was a bigger selection which was in our favour because we could control the group. Guys were putting everything on the line and gambling a little more.
“We have to be satisfied with our work so far. I’m very happy with our team and they put me in the position I’m in now. I’m very proud of my guys and we will rest well tomorrow.”
A Sunny Day
There was sunshine again at the start in Lugo, with only one rider missing. Francesco Chicchi had to abandon after his spectacular tumble over a guardrail in yesterday's stage.
The first 100km or so of the stage were relatively flat, an open invitation to an escape group. But Team Sky held the pace high and no one was able to establish an attack until some 50km into the day. A large group formed with Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale), Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocatolli), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocatolli), David Tanner (Belkin), Oscar Gatto (Cannondale), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Jonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar). Once the break formed, their lead soon skyrocketed up to 4:30 with 100km still to go.
That gap jumped to over eight minutes, and by the time the climbing started, it looked as if BMC was happy to let the group stay away until the end. None of the riders was a threat to Cadel Evans's leader's jersey, and after a strenuous first week of racing, perhaps the field was happy for a quiet day, or at least a quiet first part of the day.
BMC may have been happy with the situation, but not everyone was. The first climb of the day was the category 3 Sant'Antonio, and with the gap at about six and a half minutes, Garmin-Sharp moved into the lead to push up the pace. They put all seven riders up at the head of the field, but still the gap did not come down very quickly.
At the top of that climb, Monsalve sprinted to take the points, flying by Vorganov who had jumped from the group first.
Other teams were inspired by Garmin-Sharp, as first Movistar and then Lampre-Merida came up to the front, hoping to get their leaders Nairo Quintana and Diego Ulissi a stage win. BMC then moved back to take control of the situation.
With 45km to go, Malacarne jumped from the lead group, but was quickly brought back. Bandiera and Vorganov were the next to go and claimed the points at the intermediate sprint.
The Final Climbs
The chase still seemed to be not so terribly serious but the gap had come down to just over five minutes with 35km and two more climbs to go. The upcoming category 4 Rocchetta Sandri wouldn't be expected to have much effect, but the closing Sestola, with its gradient of up to 14%, had the potential to be a game-changer.
Perhaps BMC was worried about what might happen on that closing climb, as with some 30km to go they moved to the front and picked up the pace on the first descent. The gap was holding steadily at around 4:45. Meanwhile Belkin's Steven Kruijswijk, who had been riding with a fracture in his shoulder since the sixth stage, abandoned.
BMC's action helped to drop some riders from their group. Fabio Aru (Astana) fell back with a mechanical and needed most of his teammates to help bring him back up.
Garmin came back to help with the chase again and the gap dropped to 3:36 on the second climb. Tanner jumped from the lead group to take the points, and the favourites' group followed him only 3:19 later.
With just under 19km to go, Weening saw the danger coming up from behind and jumped from the group at a roundabout. The Dutchman riding for Orica-GreenEdge was one of the few climbers in the break and went for his chance. His action served to shatter the group. Malacarne caught Weening on the way up.
Malacarne and Weening worked well and efficiently on their way up, steadily pulling away from their former break companions.
A crash with about 10km to go saw Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre spend some time on the ground before fortunately getting back on his bike.
As soon as it looked as if there would be no successful chase, the gap started dropping again. Domenico Pozzovivo jumped with less than five kilometers to go, looking to move up from this tenth place overall, quickly picking up some 30 seconds on the favourites' group. He caught Enrico Barbin (Bardiani) who had chased the two leaders, and they had about 1:40 with just under two kilometers to go. Pozzovivo eventually dropped Barbin.
The two leaders started their cat-and-mouse game within the final kilometer, as if daring one another to start the sprint. Malacarne finally went with 250 metres to go, but the Dutchman moved around him and stayed ahead to claim the victory.
Pozzovivo crossed the line only 42 seconds later, with the Evans group coming in at 1:08.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4:25:51
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:08
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|9
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|11
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|18
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|21
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|22
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|26
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:25
|28
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:01:36
|29
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:41
|30
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|31
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|32
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:46
|36
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:52
|37
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:01
|38
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:05
|39
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:20
|40
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:02:35
|42
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:46
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|44
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:49
|45
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|46
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:24
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|48
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|49
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:27
|52
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:43
|53
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:05:05
|54
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|55
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|56
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:45
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|60
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|61
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:53
|64
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|65
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:07
|66
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|67
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|68
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|69
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|70
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|73
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:15
|74
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:10:02
|75
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|76
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|77
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|78
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|79
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|81
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|82
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|83
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:49
|84
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|86
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:12:37
|88
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:43
|89
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:54
|90
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:15:28
|91
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|92
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|94
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|95
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|96
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|97
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|98
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|100
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:53
|101
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:18:17
|102
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:35
|103
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|105
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|106
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|107
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|108
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:56
|109
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|111
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|115
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|117
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|121
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|122
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|123
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|124
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|126
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|127
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|128
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|130
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|131
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|132
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:21:17
|133
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:42
|134
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:22:02
|135
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:29
|138
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|139
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|141
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|142
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|143
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|144
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|145
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|146
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|147
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|148
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|149
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|150
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|151
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|153
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|154
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|155
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|156
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|157
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|158
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|159
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|160
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|161
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|162
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|163
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|164
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|165
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|166
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|167
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|168
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|169
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|170
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|171
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|172
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|173
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|174
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|175
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|176
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|177
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|178
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|179
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|180
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:23:10
|181
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|182
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|OTL
|Edwin Avila (Col) Colombia
|0:29:36
|DNF
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|25
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|20
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|18
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|6
|12
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|13
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|2
|17
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|19
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|4
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|14
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|pts
|2
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|3
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|4
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|5
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|19
|pts
|2
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|9
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|4
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|9
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|11
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|12
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|13
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Europcar
|13:20:22
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:09
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:35
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|0:02:20
|6
|Colombia
|0:02:30
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:03:22
|10
|Neri Sottoli
|0:05:05
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:12
|12
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:37
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|0:09:49
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:10:57
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:11:45
|16
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:06
|17
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:14:22
|18
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:44
|20
|Garmin Sharp
|0:18:14
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:22:46
|22
|Cannondale
|0:28:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|pts
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|25
|3
|Team Europcar
|25
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|22
|5
|Lampre-Merida
|17
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Team Sky
|15
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|14
|9
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|10
|Colombia
|12
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|9
|13
|Lotto Belisol
|9
|14
|Movistar Team
|8
|15
|Androni Giocattoli
|8
|16
|Garmin Sharp
|7
|17
|Cannondale
|1
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|19
|Bardiani-CSF
|20
|Team Katusha
|21
|FDJ.fr
|22
|Team Giant-Shimano
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|38:49:34
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:10
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|6
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|9
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:49
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:01
|12
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:56
|13
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|14
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:41
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|16
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:30
|18
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:04:36
|19
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|20
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:42
|21
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:46
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:35
|23
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:06:36
|24
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:37
|25
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:07:52
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:08:00
|27
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:12
|28
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:27
|29
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:53
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:48
|31
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:10:06
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:16
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:43
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:41
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:14:05
|36
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:09
|37
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:14:39
|38
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:59
|39
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:16:28
|40
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:41
|41
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:18:07
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:37
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:06
|44
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:20
|45
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:23:15
|46
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:39
|47
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:23:46
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:59
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:17
|50
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:25:20
|51
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:38
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:27
|53
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:30:08
|54
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:30:21
|55
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:01
|56
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:23
|57
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:30
|58
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:31:56
|59
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:33:08
|60
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:34
|61
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:59
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:35:17
|63
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:37:03
|64
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:37:36
|65
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:38:27
|66
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:38:41
|67
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:39:12
|68
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:39:13
|69
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:40:39
|70
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:41:05
|71
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:41:33
|72
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:42:15
|73
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:43:10
|74
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:43:37
|75
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:52
|76
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:44:47
|77
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:45:09
|78
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:46:42
|79
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:18
|80
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:47:26
|81
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:47:53
|82
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:48:16
|83
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:29
|84
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:48:59
|85
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:49:25
|86
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:50:59
|87
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:51:40
|88
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:52:55
|89
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:53:12
|90
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:18
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:54:37
|92
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:55:16
|93
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:55:52
|94
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:56:17
|95
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:56:30
|96
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:56:49
|97
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:57:13
|98
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:57:22
|99
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:57:27
|100
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:35
|101
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:39
|102
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:58:16
|103
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:58:20
|104
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:58:31
|105
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:58:42
|106
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:58:45
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:58:48
|108
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|109
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:59:45
|110
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:00:28
|111
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:02:54
|112
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:03:35
|113
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:40
|114
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:03:41
|115
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:48
|117
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|1:03:54
|118
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:03:59
|119
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|1:05:01
|120
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:06:22
|121
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:08:10
|122
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|1:08:22
|123
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1:09:04
|124
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:09:06
|125
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|1:09:17
|126
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:09:42
|127
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:10:05
|128
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:10:39
|129
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:11:12
|130
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:11:15
|131
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:12:38
|132
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:13:27
|133
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:13:49
|134
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:14:05
|135
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:14:23
|136
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:18
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:16:20
|138
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|1:18:13
|139
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:18:20
|140
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:22
|141
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:28
|142
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1:18:52
|143
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:19:40
|144
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:19:59
|145
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:21:37
|146
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:21:39
|148
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:22:33
|149
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:22:49
|150
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:23:13
|151
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:23:15
|152
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:23:47
|153
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:07
|154
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:24:24
|155
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:24:27
|156
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:24:54
|157
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:25:03
|158
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:26:03
|159
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:18
|160
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:27:04
|161
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:27:08
|162
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:27:35
|163
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:27:43
|164
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:27:44
|165
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:27:47
|166
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:28:28
|167
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:28:41
|168
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1:28:54
|169
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:29:16
|170
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:29:42
|171
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:29:49
|172
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:29:53
|173
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:31:33
|174
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:34:30
|175
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:38:27
|176
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:41:25
|177
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:44:48
|178
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:47:13
|179
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:48:54
|180
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:49:00
|181
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:50:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|150
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|139
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|90
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|66
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|60
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|11
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|46
|13
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|42
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|15
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|17
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|18
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|19
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|30
|20
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|21
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|22
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|26
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|25
|24
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|25
|25
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|24
|26
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|28
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|29
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|30
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|32
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|33
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|34
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|35
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|36
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|37
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|16
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|39
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|40
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|41
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|42
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|43
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|45
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|13
|46
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|47
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|48
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|12
|49
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|50
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|51
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|52
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|53
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|54
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|55
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|56
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|57
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|58
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|8
|59
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|60
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|61
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|62
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|63
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|64
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|65
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|66
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|67
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|68
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|69
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|70
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|71
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|72
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|75
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|76
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|77
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|79
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|80
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|81
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|82
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|83
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|85
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|7
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|14
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|9
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|12
|12
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|11
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|16
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|18
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|19
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|22
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|23
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|24
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|25
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|26
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|27
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|28
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|30
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|31
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|32
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|33
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|34
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|35
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|2
|36
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|37
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|38
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|42
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|43
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|44
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|45
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|pts
|2
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|4
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|9
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|10
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|12
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|13
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|14
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|3
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|16
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|17
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|18
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|19
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|20
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|21
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|23
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|25
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|26
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|27
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|28
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|29
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|30
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|31
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|32
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|4
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|2
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|10
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|15
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|16
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|444
|pts
|2
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|391
|3
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|340
|4
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|236
|5
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|236
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|208
|7
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|207
|8
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|204
|9
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|194
|10
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|194
|11
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|194
|12
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|178
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|14
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|178
|15
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|177
|16
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|153
|17
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|117
|18
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|117
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|106
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|106
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|106
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|106
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|106
|25
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|19
|26
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|19
|27
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|8
|28
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|29
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|7
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|31
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|7
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|7
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|6
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|6
|35
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|6
|36
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|37
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|20
|pts
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|4
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|5
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|7
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|10
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|11
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|12
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|10
|14
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|9
|15
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|18
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|21
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|22
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|23
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|24
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|25
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|26
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|28
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|29
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|30
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|31
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|32
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|33
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|34
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|35
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|36
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|37
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|38
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|39
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|40
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|41
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|43
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|44
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|45
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|46
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|47
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|48
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|49
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|51
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|52
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|53
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|54
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|55
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|56
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38:50:44
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:33
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:33
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:59
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:31
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:10
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:05
|11
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:28
|12
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:28:17
|13
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:31:58
|14
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:49
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:37:31
|16
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:38:02
|17
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:39:29
|18
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:39:55
|19
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:40:23
|20
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:37
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:46:16
|22
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:49
|23
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:50:30
|24
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:51:45
|25
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:54:42
|26
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:03
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:57:10
|28
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:57:32
|29
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:01:44
|30
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:30
|31
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:02:31
|32
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|1:08:55
|33
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:09:29
|34
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:11:28
|35
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:12:17
|36
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:20:27
|37
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:21:23
|38
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:22:37
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:22:57
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:23:14
|41
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:24:53
|42
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:25:08
|43
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:25:58
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:27:18
|45
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:28:06
|46
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:28:32
|47
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:33:20
|48
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:40:15
|49
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:46:03
|50
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:47:44
|51
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:51:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|115:46:00
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:11
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:56
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:08
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:05
|7
|Team Europcar
|0:16:40
|8
|Movistar Team
|0:21:24
|9
|Colombia
|0:23:22
|10
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:40
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:33
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:36:01
|13
|Team Sky
|0:41:09
|14
|FDJ.fr
|0:44:08
|15
|Neri Sottoli
|0:50:37
|16
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:51:03
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:52:27
|18
|Garmin Sharp
|0:55:03
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:03:47
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|1:16:40
|21
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:24:12
|22
|Cannondale
|1:37:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Merida
|158
|pts
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|153
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|141
|4
|Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|125
|6
|Team Sky
|118
|7
|Neri Sottoli
|113
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|104
|9
|FDJ.fr
|104
|10
|Cannondale
|103
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|102
|12
|Colombia
|91
|13
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|14
|Androni Giocattoli
|86
|15
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|80
|16
|Lotto Belisol
|79
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|75
|18
|Team Europcar
|61
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|59
|20
|Movistar Team
|51
|21
|Bardiani-CSF
|51
|22
|Team Katusha
|24
