Giro d'Italia stage 9: Weening wins ahead of Malacarne

Pozzovivo gains time on Evans

Image 1 of 109

Pieter Weening wins stage 9

Pieter Weening wins stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 109

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 109

Alberto Losado (Katusha)

Alberto Losado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 109

Rigoberto Uran and Gianluca Brambilla post-stage

Rigoberto Uran and Gianluca Brambilla post-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 109

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 109

The green Italian countryside

The green Italian countryside
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 109

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) after the stage

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 109

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a big winner today

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r-La Mondiale) was a big winner today
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 109

The overall contenders with Cadel Evans (BMC) in pink

The overall contenders with Cadel Evans (BMC) in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 109

The overall contenders all together

The overall contenders all together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 109

Wilco Kelderman leads the GC men over the line

Wilco Kelderman leads the GC men over the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 109

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol) enjoys a laugh after the stage

Maxime Monfort (Lotto-Belisol) enjoys a laugh after the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 109

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after stage 9

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) after stage 9
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 109

Movistar riding for Quintana

Movistar riding for Quintana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 109

Omega Pharma-Quick Step lead the team classification

Omega Pharma-Quick Step lead the team classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 109

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) at the post-race press conference

Cadel Evans (BMC) at the post-race press conference
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoying his visit to the podium

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoying his visit to the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) in pink for another day

Cadel Evans (BMC) in pink for another day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys his second maglia rosa presentation

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoys his second maglia rosa presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 109

No mistaking those ears, Sammy Sanchez (BMC)

No mistaking those ears, Sammy Sanchez (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 109

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the GC men

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) leads the GC men
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC)

Cadel Evans (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) is easy to spot against the green

Cadel Evans (BMC) is easy to spot against the green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 109

Kenny De Haes (Lotto-Belisol)

Kenny De Haes (Lotto-Belisol)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 109

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) remounts

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) remounts
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 109

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) pick themselves up

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) pick themselves up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 109

Rafal Makja (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia bianco

Rafal Makja (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the maglia bianco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 109

Michael Matthews knows he won't sleep too well tonight

Michael Matthews knows he won't sleep too well tonight
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 109

Michael Matthews first day out of pink and a crash

Michael Matthews first day out of pink and a crash
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 109

Katusha with their rain guards

Katusha with their rain guards
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 109

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) on his way to sign on

Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) on his way to sign on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 109

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) at the team bus

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar) at the team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 109

Davide Malacarne and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Davide Malacarne and Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) drops back to the team car

Cadel Evans (BMC) drops back to the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 109

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets a hand from the team car

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) gets a hand from the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 109

Pink handlebar tape for the maglia rosa

Pink handlebar tape for the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates

Cadel Evans (BMC) protected by his teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 109

Danilo Wyss (BMC)

Danilo Wyss (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoying his day in pink

Cadel Evans (BMC) enjoying his day in pink
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 109

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) talking to his DS

Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) talking to his DS
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 109

Julian Arredondo (Trek) in the blue mountains jersey

Julian Arredondo (Trek) in the blue mountains jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 109

Julian Arredondo (Trek) talking with the ds

Julian Arredondo (Trek) talking with the ds
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 109

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) with the team car

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) with the team car
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 109

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) missing some skin

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) missing some skin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 109

Pieter Weening celebrated his victory

Pieter Weening celebrated his victory
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 109

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) leads the GC contenders home

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida) leads the GC contenders home
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 109

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 109

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) leads the race for another day

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) leads the race for another day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) leads the race into the second rest day

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) leads the race into the second rest day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 109

Giro d'Italia race leader Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Giro d'Italia race leader Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) shows his delight after winning stage 9

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) shows his delight after winning stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) wins the second Giro stage of his career

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) wins the second Giro stage of his career
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 109

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida)

Matteo Bono (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 109

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 109

Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida)

Jan Polanc (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 109

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 109

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff - Saxo) gets a changes of clothes at the finish

Michael Rogers (Tinkoff - Saxo) gets a changes of clothes at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 109

Samuel Sanchez and Steve Morabito (BMC)

Samuel Sanchez and Steve Morabito (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 109

Rigoberto Uran sits second overall after 9 stages in the Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Uran sits second overall after 9 stages in the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 109

Rigoberto Uran and Gianluca Brambilla

Rigoberto Uran and Gianluca Brambilla
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 109

Davide Cassani and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Davide Cassani and Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 109

Pieter Weening and David Malacarne

Pieter Weening and David Malacarne
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 109

Pieter Weening

Pieter Weening
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 109

Pieter Weening on the podium

Pieter Weening on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 109

Pieter Weening takes the applause

Pieter Weening takes the applause
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 109

Cadel Evans on the podium

Cadel Evans on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 109

Rigoberto Uran leads the chasers across the line

Rigoberto Uran leads the chasers across the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the escape

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the escape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 109

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)

Davide Malacarne (Europcar)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 109

Cadel Evans sits safely in the peloton

Cadel Evans sits safely in the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 109

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the break

Leonardo Duque (Colombia) in the break
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)

Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE)

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) comes over the line and takes the win

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) comes over the line and takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) takes the win

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) takes the win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 109

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the attack

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 109

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 109

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF)

Enrico Barbin (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 109

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) gained time on his rivals

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) gained time on his rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 85 of 109

Cadel Evan (BMC Racing) in pink

Cadel Evan (BMC Racing) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 86 of 109

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) leads the break

Pieter Weening (Orica - GreenEDGE) leads the break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 87 of 109

Pieter Weening beats Davide Malacarne on stage 9

Pieter Weening beats Davide Malacarne on stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 109

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 89 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) at the start of stage 9

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) at the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 90 of 109

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 91 of 109

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 92 of 109

Rafal Majka (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Rafal Majka
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 93 of 109

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)

Elia Viviani (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 94 of 109

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)

Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 95 of 109

Lotto Belisol at the start of stage 9

Lotto Belisol at the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 96 of 109

The Tinkoff Saxo team at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

The Tinkoff Saxo team at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 97 of 109

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)

Maarten Tjallingii (Belkin)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 98 of 109

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 99 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) rides to the start line

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing) rides to the start line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 100 of 109

Borut Bozic (Astana)

Borut Bozic (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 101 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 102 of 109

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 103 of 109

Francesco Manuel Bongiono (Bardiani - CSF)

Francesco Manuel Bongiono (Bardiani - CSF)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 104 of 109

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

Luca Paolini (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 105 of 109

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol)

Maxime Monfort (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 106 of 109

Fabio Aru (Astana)

Fabio Aru (Astana)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 107 of 109

Simon Geschke (Giant - Shimano)

Simon Geschke (Giant - Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 108 of 109

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 109 of 109

Maglia rosa Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)

Maglia rosa Cadel Evans (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) won the mountaintop finish of the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia, beating his breakaway companion Davide Malacarne (Europcar) in tactical two-man sprint. Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) took third place, 42 seconds down , having attacked the maglia rosa group to gain 26 seconds on race leader Cadel Evans (BMC).

Video: Weening takes Orica-GreenEdge’s third stage in Giro d'Italia

Rigoberto Urán well placed ahead of second Giro d'Italia rest day

Malacarne and Weening had broken out of an escape group on the final climb, and became the first to make it through to the finish in this year's Giro.

A 14-man group had formed about 50 kilometers into the day and had a lead of up to eight minutes. The BMC-led peloton seemed happy to let them go. Weening attacked with about 19km to go, with Malacarne chasing and catching him.

“The guys weren’t working perfect in the group,” Weening said of the breakaway. “It went slightly uphill and people were taking the wrong side of the round-about. I went on the other side and it was the right timing."

Weening was joined by the Europcar rider, and the pair worked together on the climb, but in the final 500m came to a near stand-still as they prepared for the sprint.

"I thought maybe we had to try to go before the climb. Malacarne came back and he was really strong. It was a steep part in the last climb, I made a fast speed but I couldn’t drop him. I waited until the last few hundred meters, I could gamble a bit in the last hundred meters."

Weening apologized to Malacarne after the stage, saying “Sorry, sorry.”

Cadel Evans easily held on to the leader's jersey, and although he lost time to Pozzovivo, he limited it to 26 seconds, and the Italian is still 1:20 back in fourth. Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) remains in second at 57 seconds, while young rider Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) is third at 1:10 heading into the race's second rest day.

“The guys controlled things until the move went,” Evans said. “There was a bigger selection which was in our favour because we could control the group. Guys were putting everything on the line and gambling a little more.

“We have to be satisfied with our work so far. I’m very happy with our team and they put me in the position I’m in now. I’m very proud of my guys and we will rest well tomorrow.”

A Sunny Day

There was sunshine again at the start in Lugo, with only one rider missing. Francesco Chicchi had to abandon after his spectacular tumble over a guardrail in yesterday's stage.

The first 100km or so of the stage were relatively flat, an open invitation to an escape group. But Team Sky held the pace high and no one was able to establish an attack until some 50km into the day. A large group formed with Julien Berard (AG2R La Mondiale), Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF), Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocatolli), Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocatolli), David Tanner (Belkin), Oscar Gatto (Cannondale), Leonardo Duque (Colombia), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Jonathan Monsalve (Neri Sottoli), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto-Belisol), Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar). Once the break formed, their lead soon skyrocketed up to 4:30 with 100km still to go.

That gap jumped to over eight minutes, and by the time the climbing started, it looked as if BMC was happy to let the group stay away until the end. None of the riders was a threat to Cadel Evans's leader's jersey, and after a strenuous first week of racing, perhaps the field was happy for a quiet day, or at least a quiet first part of the day.

BMC may have been happy with the situation, but not everyone was. The first climb of the day was the category 3 Sant'Antonio, and with the gap at about six and a half minutes, Garmin-Sharp moved into the lead to push up the pace. They put all seven riders up at the head of the field, but still the gap did not come down very quickly.

At the top of that climb, Monsalve sprinted to take the points, flying by Vorganov who had jumped from the group first.

Other teams were inspired by Garmin-Sharp, as first Movistar and then Lampre-Merida came up to the front, hoping to get their leaders Nairo Quintana and Diego Ulissi a stage win. BMC then moved back to take control of the situation.

With 45km to go, Malacarne jumped from the lead group, but was quickly brought back. Bandiera and Vorganov were the next to go and claimed the points at the intermediate sprint.

The Final Climbs

The chase still seemed to be not so terribly serious but the gap had come down to just over five minutes with 35km and two more climbs to go. The upcoming category 4 Rocchetta Sandri wouldn't be expected to have much effect, but the closing Sestola, with its gradient of up to 14%, had the potential to be a game-changer.

Perhaps BMC was worried about what might happen on that closing climb, as with some 30km to go they moved to the front and picked up the pace on the first descent. The gap was holding steadily at around 4:45. Meanwhile Belkin's Steven Kruijswijk, who had been riding with a fracture in his shoulder since the sixth stage, abandoned.

BMC's action helped to drop some riders from their group. Fabio Aru (Astana) fell back with a mechanical and needed most of his teammates to help bring him back up.

Garmin came back to help with the chase again and the gap dropped to 3:36 on the second climb. Tanner jumped from the lead group to take the points, and the favourites' group followed him only 3:19 later.

With just under 19km to go, Weening saw the danger coming up from behind and jumped from the group at a roundabout. The Dutchman riding for Orica-GreenEdge was one of the few climbers in the break and went for his chance. His action served to shatter the group. Malacarne caught Weening on the way up.

Malacarne and Weening worked well and efficiently on their way up, steadily pulling away from their former break companions.

A crash with about 10km to go saw Movistar's Gorka Izaguirre spend some time on the ground before fortunately getting back on his bike.

As soon as it looked as if there would be no successful chase, the gap started dropping again. Domenico Pozzovivo jumped with less than five kilometers to go, looking to move up from this tenth place overall, quickly picking up some 30 seconds on the favourites' group. He caught Enrico Barbin (Bardiani) who had chased the two leaders, and they had about 1:40 with just under two kilometers to go. Pozzovivo eventually dropped Barbin.

The two leaders started their cat-and-mouse game within the final kilometer, as if daring one another to start the sprint. Malacarne finally went with 250 metres to go, but the Dutchman moved around him and stayed ahead to claim the victory.

Pozzovivo crossed the line only 42 seconds later, with the Evans group coming in at 1:08.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge4:25:51
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:08
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
9Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
10Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
11Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
12Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
15Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
18Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
21Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
22Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
23Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
26Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:25
28Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:01:36
29Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:41
30Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
31Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
32Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
35Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:46
36Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:52
37Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:01
38Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:05
39Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:20
40Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:02:35
42Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:46
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
44Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:49
45Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
46José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:24
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:53
48Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
49Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
50Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
51André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:04:27
52Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:43
53Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:05:05
54Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
55Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
56Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:45
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
58Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
60Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
61Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:53
64Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
65Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:07
66Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
67Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
68Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
69Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
70Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
71Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:15
74Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:10:02
75Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
76Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
77Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
79Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
80Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
81Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
82Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
83Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:11:49
84Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
86Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:12:37
88David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:43
89Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:54
90Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:15:28
91Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
92Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
96Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
97Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
98Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
99Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
100Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:53
101Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:18:17
102Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:35
103Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
105Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
106Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
107Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
108Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:56
109Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
111Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
114Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
115Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
116Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
117Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
118Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
120Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
121Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
122Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
123Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
124Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
126Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
127Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
128Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
130Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
131Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
132Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:21:17
133Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:21:42
134Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:22:02
135Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
136Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:29
138Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
139Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
140Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
141Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
142Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
143Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
144Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
145Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
146Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
147Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
148Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
149Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
150Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
151Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
153Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
154Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
155Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
156Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
157Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
158Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
159Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
160Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
161Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
162Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
163Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
164Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
165Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
166Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
167Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
168Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
169Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
170Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
171Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
172Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
173Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
174Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
175Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
176Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
177Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
178Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
179Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
180Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:23:10
181Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
182Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
OTLEdwin Avila (Col) Colombia0:29:36
DNFSteven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNSFrancesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale20
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida18
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky10
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo8
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia6
12Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
13Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing5
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
16Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
17Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
18Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
19Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountain 1 - Sant'Antonio - Km. 123,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha4
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
4Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 2 - Rocchetta Sandri - Km. 148,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha2
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1

Mountain 3 - Sestola - Km. 172
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge14pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar9
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge4pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10pts
2Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
3Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
4Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
5Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1

Most aggressive riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge19pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar19

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge9
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
4Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
9Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
10Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
11Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
12Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
13David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Europcar13:20:22
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:09
3Team Sky0:00:35
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:28
5Lampre-Merida0:02:20
6Colombia0:02:30
7BMC Racing Team0:03:20
8Tinkoff-Saxo
9Team Katusha0:03:22
10Neri Sottoli0:05:05
11Astana Pro Team0:05:12
12Androni Giocattoli0:05:37
13Lotto Belisol0:09:49
14FDJ.fr0:10:57
15Movistar Team0:11:45
16Trek Factory Racing0:14:06
17Bardiani-CSF0:14:22
18Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:14:33
19Team Giant-Shimano0:15:44
20Garmin Sharp0:18:14
21Orica GreenEdge0:22:46
22Cannondale0:28:25

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale26pts
2Orica GreenEdge25
3Team Europcar25
4Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
5Lampre-Merida17
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
7Team Sky15
8BMC Racing Team14
9Tinkoff-Saxo12
10Colombia12
11Trek Factory Racing10
12Astana Pro Team9
13Lotto Belisol9
14Movistar Team8
15Androni Giocattoli8
16Garmin Sharp7
17Cannondale1
18Neri Sottoli
19Bardiani-CSF
20Team Katusha
21FDJ.fr
22Team Giant-Shimano

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team38:49:34
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:10
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:43
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
9Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:01:49
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:01
12Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:56
13Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:03
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:41
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:45
16Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:30
18Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:04:36
19Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
20Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:42
21Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:46
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:35
23Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:06:36
24Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:06:37
25Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:07:52
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:08:00
27Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:12
28Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:27
29José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:53
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:48
31Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:10:06
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:10:16
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:43
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:41
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:14:05
36Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:09
37Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:14:39
38Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:59
39Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:16:28
40Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:41
41André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:18:07
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:37
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:06
44Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:20
45Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:23:15
46Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:39
47Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:46
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:23:59
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:17
50Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:25:20
51Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:27:38
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:29:27
53Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:30:08
54Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:21
55Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:01
56Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:31:23
57Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:31:30
58Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:31:56
59Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:33:08
60Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:34
61Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:34:59
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:35:17
63Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:37:03
64Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:37:36
65Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:38:27
66Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:38:41
67Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:39:12
68Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:39:13
69Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:40:39
70Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:41:05
71Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:41:33
72Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:42:15
73Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:43:10
74Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:43:37
75Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:43:52
76Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:44:47
77Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:45:09
78Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:46:42
79Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:18
80Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:47:26
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:47:53
82Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:48:16
83Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:48:29
84Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:48:59
85Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:49:25
86Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:50:59
87Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:51:40
88Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:52:55
89Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:53:12
90Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:53:18
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:54:37
92Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:55:16
93Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:55:52
94Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:56:17
95Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:56:30
96Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:56:49
97Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:57:13
98Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:57:22
99Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:57:27
100Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:57:35
101Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:57:39
102Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:58:16
103Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:58:20
104Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:58:31
105Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:58:42
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:58:45
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:58:48
108Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
109Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:59:45
110Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:00:28
111Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:02:54
112Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:03:35
113Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:03:40
114Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:03:41
115Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
116Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:03:48
117Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp1:03:54
118Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team1:03:59
119Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp1:05:01
120Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:06:22
121Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:08:10
122Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team1:08:22
123Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1:09:04
124Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:06
125Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar1:09:17
126Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1:09:42
127Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:10:05
128Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:10:39
129Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:11:12
130David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:11:15
131Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:12:38
132Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:13:27
133Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:13:49
134Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:14:05
135Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:14:23
136Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:15:18
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha1:16:20
138Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1:18:13
139Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:18:20
140Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team1:18:22
141Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:28
142Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1:18:52
143Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano1:19:40
144Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:19:59
145Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:21:37
146Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:21:39
148Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:22:33
149Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:22:49
150Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:23:13
151Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:23:15
152Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:23:47
153Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:24:07
154Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:24:24
155Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:24:27
156Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:24:54
157Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:25:03
158Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:26:03
159Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:18
160Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:27:04
161Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:27:08
162Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:27:35
163Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:27:43
164Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:27:44
165Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:27:47
166Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:28:28
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1:28:41
168Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1:28:54
169Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:29:16
170Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:29:42
171Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:29:49
172Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:29:53
173Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1:31:33
174Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:34:30
175Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:38:27
176Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:41:25
177Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:44:48
178Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:47:13
179Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:48:54
180Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:49:00
181Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge1:50:59

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr166pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing150
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale139
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida121
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge90
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida66
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team60
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp53
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
11Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano52
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team46
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team42
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
15Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale34
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
17Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
18Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
19Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo30
20Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
21Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo27
22Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge25
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
25Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia24
26Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo22
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
28Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
29Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
30Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
32Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo18
34Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing18
35Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing17
36Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
37Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team16
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
39Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
40Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
41Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
42Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
43Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
44Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky13
46Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
47Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
48Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia12
49Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
50Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
51Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
52Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale11
53Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
54Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
55Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
56Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
57Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
58Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp8
59Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
60Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
61Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
62Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
63Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
64Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
65Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
66Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
67Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
68Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
69Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
70Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
71Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
72Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
74Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
75Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
76Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
77Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
78Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
79Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
80Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
81Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
82Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
83Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
85Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing47pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge14
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge14
9Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
11Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar12
12Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
15Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
16Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
18Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
19Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
22Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
23Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
25Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
26Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
27Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
28David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
29Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
30Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
31Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
32Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
33Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
34Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
35Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp2
36Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
37Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
38Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
39Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
41José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
42Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
43Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
44Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
45Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale16
4Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
9Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
10Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
12Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
13Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
14Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
16Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
17Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
18Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
19Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
20Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
21Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
22Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
23Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
24Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
25Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
26Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
27Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
28Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
29Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
30Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
31Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
32Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge4
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
10Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
13Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
15Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
16Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo444pts
2Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
3Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli340
4Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
5Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
6Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
7Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia207
8Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar204
9Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia194
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
12Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol178
14Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
15Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
16Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing153
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF117
18Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar117
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo106
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky106
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar19
26Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge19
27Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
28Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
29Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
31Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol7
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge7
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
35Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo6
36Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
37Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida20pts
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr19
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing18
5Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
7Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
10Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing11
11Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
12Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
14Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge9
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
18Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky6
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
21Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
22Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
23Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
24Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
25Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
26Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
28Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
29Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
30Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
31Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
32Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
33Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
34Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
35Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
37Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
38Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
39Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
40Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
41Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
43Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
45Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
46Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
47Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
48Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
49Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
51Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
52Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1
53Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
54David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
55Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
56Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo38:50:44
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:33
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:59
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:31
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:10
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:22:05
11Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:26:28
12Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:17
13Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:31:58
14Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:33:49
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:37:31
16Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:38:02
17Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:39:29
18Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:39:55
19Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:40:23
20Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:37
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:46:16
22Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:49:49
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:30
24Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:51:45
25Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:54:42
26Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:56:03
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:57:10
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:57:32
29Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:01:44
30Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1:02:30
31Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:02:31
32Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1:08:55
33Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:09:29
34Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1:11:28
35Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:12:17
36Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:20:27
37Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:21:23
38Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:22:37
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:22:57
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:23:14
41Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:24:53
42Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:25:08
43Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:25:58
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:27:18
45Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:28:06
46Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:28:32
47Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:33:20
48Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:40:15
49Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:46:03
50Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:47:44
51Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:51:22

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team115:46:00
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
3BMC Racing Team0:01:11
4Lampre-Merida0:10:56
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:08
6Astana Pro Team0:14:05
7Team Europcar0:16:40
8Movistar Team0:21:24
9Colombia0:23:22
10Androni Giocattoli0:29:40
11Trek Factory Racing0:34:33
12Team Katusha0:36:01
13Team Sky0:41:09
14FDJ.fr0:44:08
15Neri Sottoli0:50:37
16Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:51:03
17Lotto Belisol0:52:27
18Garmin Sharp0:55:03
19Team Giant-Shimano1:03:47
20Bardiani-CSF1:16:40
21Orica GreenEdge1:24:12
22Cannondale1:37:57

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Merida158pts
2Trek Factory Racing153
3Orica GreenEdge141
4Team Giant-Shimano128
5AG2R La Mondiale125
6Team Sky118
7Neri Sottoli113
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team104
9FDJ.fr104
10Cannondale103
11BMC Racing Team102
12Colombia91
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team90
14Androni Giocattoli86
15Tinkoff-Saxo80
16Lotto Belisol79
17Garmin Sharp75
18Team Europcar61
19Astana Pro Team59
20Movistar Team51
21Bardiani-CSF51
22Team Katusha24

