Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) took victory on the first major mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, as a small group of favourites swallowed up the lone leader within sight of the finish line. Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing) took second and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) third.

"I really didn't expect the win," Ulissi said. "Of course, it was a difficult race today, too difficult, but I'm really, really happy."

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) held a slim advantage as he entered the final 500 metres of the stage, but the Frenchman's hopes were dashed by an attacking Daniel Moreno (Katusha). Kiserlovski then dug in, passing Moreno, and dragged Ulissi with him. Ulissi left it until about 50 metres to go before launching his bid for the line and taking his second stage victory of the race.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished in fourth place with Cadel Evans (BMC) right behind him. Evans moved in to the race lead, as former pink jersey Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked on the first difficult mountain stage, as expected. Evans now has 57 seconds on Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) at 1:10.

"You have hopes of what you can do in the Giro, it's been a difficult Giro," Evans said. "It was a hard stage an all the contenders were there."

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) had led the race on the final climbs, and looked to have a good chance before cracking with less than 2 km to go. Rolland jumped from the field to finally join him, but he too couldn't hold up. Arredondo at least had the satisfaction of receiving the King of the Mountains jersey.

Pink jersey Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was dropped on the day's first climb, but he had never expected to be up in the mix on this stage. The day's biggest loser in the GC race was Michele Scarponi (Astana), who fell back on the penultimate climb and saw his hopes of a top placing fade to nothing.

A Sunny Start

Happily for everyone, there was sunshine at the start of the day. Stage 8 was one of three stages dedicated to the memory of Marco Pantani, who died ten years ago. The day's first climb, the Cippo di Carpegna, was one of his training runs. There was only one DNS today, Cameron Meyer of Orica-GreenEdge, who is suffering from a viral infection.

Everyone wanted to be in the day's break group, and after many attempts, the group finally formed after about 30 kilometres. Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Carlos Quintero (Colombia) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) were the lucky ones who, after 40 km, built up a gap of 8:30. The indefatigable Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) gave chase, but eventually fell back into the field.

BMC led much of the early part of the chase but gave way to Movistar, which was desperate to turn its Giro around. Other teams also took their turns and the gap slowly dropped.

Boasson Hagen took the maximum points at the intermediate sprint, in celebration not only of the Norwegian national holiday but also his 27th birthday. At around the same time, Francesco Chicchi fell over the barrier on the roadside and tumbled into the neighbouring field. He appeared shaken, but rode on.

The first two-thirds of the stage were across rolling terrain, before the first major challenge of this year's Giro made its appearance. The first category Cippo di Carpegna runs six kilometres up with an average gradient of 9.9%. The steepest part was 14%, with the final half of the climb averaging around 10%.

The lead group took a gap of just under six minutes with them as they started up the climb, with Orica-GreenEdge making its first appearance of the day at the head of the chasing field. The gap started coming down dramatically as the road went up.

Going Up

Pirazzi moved to the head of the break group and picked up the speed, soon dropping the weaker climbers. In fact, the group soon consisted of only Pirazzi, Arredondo and Quemeneur. Only some four minutes behind them, pink jersey Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) starting sliding away on the steep climb, barely hanging on to the tail end of the group before being definitely dropped, with a rueful grin.

Movistar and BMC pulled the field up the climb, riding for captains and potential Giro winners Nairo Quintana and Cadel Evans, who had moved into the virtual leader's jersey. The hard climb shredded the field, with AG2R taking over the lead work.

With 37.6km to go, Arredondo jumped. Pirazzi, who had done most of the lead work, struggled to chase, but Quemeneur was dropped. However, the Colombian was strong and pulled away, with the favourites' group not quite one and a half minutes down. Arredondo was first over the top, about 36 seconds ahead of Pirazzi. The rest of the former lead group dribble over the line, before a greatly reduced group came in 1:57 later.

They then face a difficult and technical descent, and once at the bottom, had to go up again. The category 2 Villagio del Lago had a maximum gradient of 11%, but it was only a bump on the way up to the finish line atop the Montecopiolo, with gradients of 11% and 13%.

Rolland attacked out of the group on the descent, quickly gaining some 20 seconds on the field. Steve Morabito (BMC) and Evans were the next to give it a try, moving up to the head of the bunch. Rolland caught up with teammate Quemeneur, getting some help and continuing to move on up towards the leader.

Arredondo took a lead of 1:10 over Rolland and 2:40 over the favourites' group as he started up the next climb. That group had grown larger on the descent. But by that point they no longer cared about the leader, who had come into the stage nearly 20 minutes down. The top favourites for the overall title were all together, with only Scarponi getting dropped and being forced to scramble back.

For all of Rolland's efforts, his gap to Arredondo stayed around 1:15 to 1:20. Further back – much further back – pink jersey Matthews was 15 minutes down with 12 km to go.

Arredondo soloed over the next climb, ensuring himself the KOM jersey at the end of the day, and took a one minute lead over Rolland as he started off on the final 10 km. The final climb was made more difficult by the constantly changing gradient, making it difficult for the riders to find their rhythm.

Arredondo made it within 2 km of the finish before cracking, and Rolland continued on alone, but with the field not 30 seconds back. BMC was driving hard, while the Frenchman was having a hard time of it. Arredondo was quickly swept up and they set out for Rolland. The Frenchman by then had nothing left, and was caught with only 350 meters to go. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) jumped, and was subsequently caught by Kiserlovksi, with Ulissi following. The Italian then moved up to take his second win of the 2014 Giro.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4:47:47 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:14 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:17 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:00:20 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:22 12 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:24 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 14 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 15 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 16 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:28 17 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:33 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:35 20 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:22 22 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 23 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:01:47 24 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:17 25 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:59 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:03:07 27 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:10 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:03:12 29 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:18 30 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 31 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:03:47 32 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:50 33 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:06:06 34 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:06:12 37 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:06:31 38 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:07:09 39 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:12 40 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 41 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:14 42 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:20 44 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 46 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 47 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:07:30 48 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 49 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:44 50 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:28 51 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:45 53 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:08:53 54 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:09:09 55 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:21 56 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 57 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:30 58 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:39 59 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 61 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 62 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 63 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 64 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 65 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 66 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:42 67 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:43 68 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:15:08 70 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:15:16 71 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:16:14 72 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:16:37 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 74 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:16:52 75 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 76 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:59 77 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:20:09 78 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:21:52 79 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 81 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 82 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 83 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 84 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 85 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 86 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 87 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 89 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 90 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 92 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 93 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 94 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 95 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 97 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 98 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:25:18 99 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:27:01 100 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 101 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 102 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 103 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 104 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 105 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 106 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 107 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 108 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 109 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 111 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 112 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 113 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 114 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:06 115 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 116 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:42 117 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:29:32 118 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 119 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 120 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 121 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 123 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 124 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 125 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 126 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 127 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 128 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 129 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 130 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 131 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 132 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:33:02 133 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:33:32 134 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:34:19 135 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 136 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 137 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 138 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 139 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 140 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 141 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 142 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 143 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 144 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 145 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 146 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 147 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 148 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 149 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 151 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 152 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 153 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 154 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 155 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 156 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 157 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 158 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 159 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 160 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 161 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 162 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 163 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 165 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 166 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 167 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 168 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 169 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 170 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 171 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 172 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 173 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 174 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 175 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 176 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 177 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 178 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 179 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 180 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 181 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 182 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 183 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:01 184 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:35:29 185 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:35:44

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 8 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 6 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 12 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 1 13 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1

Mountain 1 - Cippo di Carpegna - Km 143,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 32 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 4 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 7 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Villaggio del Lago - Km 169,3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 14 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 4 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Montecopiolo - Km 179 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 32 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 8 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 3 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 4 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 5 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 3 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 6 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 5 7 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 8 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 9 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 10 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4

Premio Energie # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 pts 2 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14:24:26 2 BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:46 4 Astana Pro Team 0:09:19 5 Movistar Team 0:09:31 6 Lampre-Merida 0:09:43 7 Trek Factory Racing 0:10:33 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:21 9 Androni Giocattoli 0:12:37 10 Team Europcar 0:15:10 11 Colombia 0:18:12 12 Team Katusha 0:18:37 13 FDJ.fr 0:24:10 14 Garmin Sharp 0:24:54 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:02 16 Team Sky 0:36:31 17 Neri Sottoli 0:38:43 18 Lotto Belisol 0:39:01 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:40:30 20 Bardiani-CSF 0:54:19 21 Cannondale 0:55:52 22 Orica GreenEdge 1:02:26

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 pts 2 Lampre-Merida 25 3 Trek Factory Racing 20 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 5 Movistar Team 17 6 BMC Racing Team 17 7 Astana Pro Team 16 8 AG2R La Mondiale 14 9 Androni Giocattoli 14 10 Tinkoff-Saxo 13 11 Team Sky 13 12 Garmin Sharp 11 13 Cannondale 8 14 Team Europcar 8 15 FDJ.fr 7 16 Team Katusha 3 17 Colombia 3 18 Bardiani-CSF 1 19 Lotto Belisol 20 Neri Sottoli 21 Team Giant-Shimano 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 34:22:35 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:57 3 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:10 4 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 5 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 6 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:43 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:44 8 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:45 9 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:49 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:50 11 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:02:01 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:52 13 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:56 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:03 15 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:41 16 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:03:52 17 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:04:03 18 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:25 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:30 20 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:03 21 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:07 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 23 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:05:42 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:58 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:06:02 26 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:06:33 27 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:37 28 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:08:06 29 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:27 30 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:08:38 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:09:15 32 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:26 33 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:09:27 34 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:32 35 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:05 36 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:10:06 37 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:10:08 38 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 0:10:42 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:10:56 40 Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:02 41 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:11:38 42 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:03 43 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:13:04 44 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 0:14:48 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:07 46 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:15:55 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:19:32 48 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:20:51 49 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:21:32 50 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:22:03 51 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:22:20 52 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:31 53 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:42 54 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:23:02 55 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 0:23:22 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:23:59 57 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:44 58 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:26:18 59 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:26:22 60 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:26:23 61 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:26:46 62 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:27:38 63 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:28:00 64 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:28:31 65 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:57 66 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:29:24 67 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:30:05 68 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:31:34 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:31:56 70 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:13 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:14 72 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:06 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:33:24 74 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:33:50 75 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:06 76 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:22 77 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:34:44 78 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 0:34:56 79 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 0:35:09 80 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:35:28 81 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 0:36:01 82 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 0:36:14 83 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:36:15 84 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:36:46 85 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 0:36:55 86 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 0:37:08 87 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:37:51 88 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:38:32 89 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:38:35 90 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 0:39:00 91 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:39:22 92 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 0:39:43 93 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:39:52 94 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:40:05 95 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:54 96 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:41:05 97 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:41:36 98 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:41:39 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:42:25 100 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:43:07 101 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:43:14 102 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:43:33 103 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:43:43 104 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 0:43:52 105 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:45:08 106 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:45:43 107 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:08 108 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:46:19 109 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:34 110 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:46:49 111 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:46:56 112 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:47:50 113 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:47:56 114 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:48:19 115 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:48:44 116 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:49:16 117 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:49:18 118 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:49:20 119 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 0:49:34 120 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:49:54 121 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 122 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:39 123 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:50:41 124 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:50:51 125 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:51:24 126 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:52:48 127 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:52:50 128 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:54:01 129 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:54:02 130 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:54:07 131 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:54:17 132 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:54:35 133 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:55:05 134 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:55:30 135 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 0:56:52 136 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:57:01 137 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:57:53 138 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:58:11 139 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:58:38 140 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:58:55 141 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:59:04 142 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:59:40 143 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 0:59:52 144 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:00:01 145 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:00:16 146 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 147 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:01:12 148 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:01:41 149 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 1:01:51 150 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:01:54 151 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:02:37 152 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:02:46 153 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:03:01 154 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:03:03 155 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 1:03:33 156 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:03:50 157 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:59 158 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:04:39 159 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:04:42 160 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:49 161 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:57 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:05:15 163 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 1:05:43 164 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:06:23 165 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:06:26 166 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:07:07 167 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 1:07:20 168 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 1:07:33 169 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:07:47 170 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:07:55 171 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 172 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:08:21 173 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:08:28 174 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:08:32 175 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1:10:12 176 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:12:48 177 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:13:09 178 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:17:06 179 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:20:04 180 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 1:23:27 181 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:25:11 182 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:27:33 183 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:27:39 184 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 1:29:38 185 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:31:11

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 166 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 150 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 139 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 121 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 90 7 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 53 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 52 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 52 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 48 12 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 46 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 35 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 15 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 33 16 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 17 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 18 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 30 19 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 29 20 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 21 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 26 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 23 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 22 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 25 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 26 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 27 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 28 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 29 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 20 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 19 31 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 18 32 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 18 33 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 34 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 16 35 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 36 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 37 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 38 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 39 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 40 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 14 42 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 13 43 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 13 44 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 45 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 12 46 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 12 48 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 49 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 11 50 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 51 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 10 52 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 53 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 9 54 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 55 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 56 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 57 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 7 58 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 59 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 6 60 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 6 61 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 62 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 63 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 64 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 65 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 5 66 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 67 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 68 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 4 69 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 3 70 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 3 71 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 72 Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 74 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 75 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 76 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 77 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 78 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 79 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 80 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 81 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 1 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 47 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 35 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 4 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 7 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 8 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 14 9 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 11 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 12 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 9 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 14 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 9 15 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 9 16 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 7 17 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 18 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 19 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 20 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 21 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 23 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 24 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 25 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 27 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 28 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 29 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 30 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 31 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 32 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp 2 33 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 34 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 35 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 37 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 38 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 39 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 40 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 34:23:45 2 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:33 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:35 6 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:56 7 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:22 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:08:55 9 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:54 10 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:41 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 0:20:53 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:21:10 13 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:25:13 14 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:26:28 15 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:50 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:28:55 17 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:30:46 18 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:31:03 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:31:56 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:32:40 21 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:32:56 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:37:22 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:37:25 24 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:38:42 25 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:39:55 26 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:40:29 27 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:42:23 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:47:09 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:47:34 30 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:48:08 31 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:48:10 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:51:40 33 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:52:57 34 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 0:57:45 35 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:59:06 36 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:00:02 37 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:00:31 38 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:01:27 39 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:01:36 40 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 1:01:53 41 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:02:49 42 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1:03:32 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:03:47 44 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 1:05:57 45 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:06:45 46 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 1:07:11 47 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 1:11:38 48 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 1:11:59 49 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:18:54 50 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:24:01 51 Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:26:23 52 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:30:01

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 20 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 16 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 10 8 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 10 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 11 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 13 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 15 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 16 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 17 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 18 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 19 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 20 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2 21 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 22 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 23 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 24 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 25 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 26 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 27 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 28 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 4 5 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3 6 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 7 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 8 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 9 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 10 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 11 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 19 pts 2 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 18 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 18 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 17 5 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 6 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 7 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 11 9 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 11 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 11 11 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 10 12 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 13 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 14 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 7 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky 6 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 17 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 18 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 19 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 21 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 4 22 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 24 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 26 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 27 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 29 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 30 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 31 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 32 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 3 33 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 34 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 35 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 37 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 2 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 39 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 40 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 41 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 2 42 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 43 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 44 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 46 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 47 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 48 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 8 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 4 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 6 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 7 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge 2 9 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 2 10 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 12 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 14 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 16 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 102:23:29 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:41 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 4 Lampre-Merida 0:10:45 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:10:57 6 Astana Pro Team 0:11:02 7 Movistar Team 0:11:48 8 Team Europcar 0:18:49 9 Trek Factory Racing 0:22:36 10 Colombia 0:23:01 11 Androni Giocattoli 0:26:12 12 Team Katusha 0:34:48 13 FDJ.fr 0:35:20 14 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:38:39 15 Garmin Sharp 0:38:58 16 Team Sky 0:42:43 17 Lotto Belisol 0:44:47 18 Neri Sottoli 0:47:41 19 Team Giant-Shimano 0:50:12 20 Orica GreenEdge 1:03:35 21 Bardiani-CSF 1:04:27 22 Cannondale 1:11:41