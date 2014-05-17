Giro d'Italia: Diego Ulissi wins stage 8
Cadel Evans moves into race lead as Scarponi cracks
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) took victory on the first major mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, as a small group of favourites swallowed up the lone leader within sight of the finish line. Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing) took second and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) third.
"I really didn't expect the win," Ulissi said. "Of course, it was a difficult race today, too difficult, but I'm really, really happy."
Pierre Rolland (Europcar) held a slim advantage as he entered the final 500 metres of the stage, but the Frenchman's hopes were dashed by an attacking Daniel Moreno (Katusha). Kiserlovski then dug in, passing Moreno, and dragged Ulissi with him. Ulissi left it until about 50 metres to go before launching his bid for the line and taking his second stage victory of the race.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished in fourth place with Cadel Evans (BMC) right behind him. Evans moved in to the race lead, as former pink jersey Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked on the first difficult mountain stage, as expected. Evans now has 57 seconds on Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) at 1:10.
"You have hopes of what you can do in the Giro, it's been a difficult Giro," Evans said. "It was a hard stage an all the contenders were there."
Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) had led the race on the final climbs, and looked to have a good chance before cracking with less than 2 km to go. Rolland jumped from the field to finally join him, but he too couldn't hold up. Arredondo at least had the satisfaction of receiving the King of the Mountains jersey.
Pink jersey Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was dropped on the day's first climb, but he had never expected to be up in the mix on this stage. The day's biggest loser in the GC race was Michele Scarponi (Astana), who fell back on the penultimate climb and saw his hopes of a top placing fade to nothing.
A Sunny Start
Happily for everyone, there was sunshine at the start of the day. Stage 8 was one of three stages dedicated to the memory of Marco Pantani, who died ten years ago. The day's first climb, the Cippo di Carpegna, was one of his training runs. There was only one DNS today, Cameron Meyer of Orica-GreenEdge, who is suffering from a viral infection.
Everyone wanted to be in the day's break group, and after many attempts, the group finally formed after about 30 kilometres. Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Carlos Quintero (Colombia) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) were the lucky ones who, after 40 km, built up a gap of 8:30. The indefatigable Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) gave chase, but eventually fell back into the field.
BMC led much of the early part of the chase but gave way to Movistar, which was desperate to turn its Giro around. Other teams also took their turns and the gap slowly dropped.
Boasson Hagen took the maximum points at the intermediate sprint, in celebration not only of the Norwegian national holiday but also his 27th birthday. At around the same time, Francesco Chicchi fell over the barrier on the roadside and tumbled into the neighbouring field. He appeared shaken, but rode on.
The first two-thirds of the stage were across rolling terrain, before the first major challenge of this year's Giro made its appearance. The first category Cippo di Carpegna runs six kilometres up with an average gradient of 9.9%. The steepest part was 14%, with the final half of the climb averaging around 10%.
The lead group took a gap of just under six minutes with them as they started up the climb, with Orica-GreenEdge making its first appearance of the day at the head of the chasing field. The gap started coming down dramatically as the road went up.
Going Up
Pirazzi moved to the head of the break group and picked up the speed, soon dropping the weaker climbers. In fact, the group soon consisted of only Pirazzi, Arredondo and Quemeneur. Only some four minutes behind them, pink jersey Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) starting sliding away on the steep climb, barely hanging on to the tail end of the group before being definitely dropped, with a rueful grin.
Movistar and BMC pulled the field up the climb, riding for captains and potential Giro winners Nairo Quintana and Cadel Evans, who had moved into the virtual leader's jersey. The hard climb shredded the field, with AG2R taking over the lead work.
With 37.6km to go, Arredondo jumped. Pirazzi, who had done most of the lead work, struggled to chase, but Quemeneur was dropped. However, the Colombian was strong and pulled away, with the favourites' group not quite one and a half minutes down. Arredondo was first over the top, about 36 seconds ahead of Pirazzi. The rest of the former lead group dribble over the line, before a greatly reduced group came in 1:57 later.
They then face a difficult and technical descent, and once at the bottom, had to go up again. The category 2 Villagio del Lago had a maximum gradient of 11%, but it was only a bump on the way up to the finish line atop the Montecopiolo, with gradients of 11% and 13%.
Rolland attacked out of the group on the descent, quickly gaining some 20 seconds on the field. Steve Morabito (BMC) and Evans were the next to give it a try, moving up to the head of the bunch. Rolland caught up with teammate Quemeneur, getting some help and continuing to move on up towards the leader.
Arredondo took a lead of 1:10 over Rolland and 2:40 over the favourites' group as he started up the next climb. That group had grown larger on the descent. But by that point they no longer cared about the leader, who had come into the stage nearly 20 minutes down. The top favourites for the overall title were all together, with only Scarponi getting dropped and being forced to scramble back.
For all of Rolland's efforts, his gap to Arredondo stayed around 1:15 to 1:20. Further back – much further back – pink jersey Matthews was 15 minutes down with 12 km to go.
Arredondo soloed over the next climb, ensuring himself the KOM jersey at the end of the day, and took a one minute lead over Rolland as he started off on the final 10 km. The final climb was made more difficult by the constantly changing gradient, making it difficult for the riders to find their rhythm.
Arredondo made it within 2 km of the finish before cracking, and Rolland continued on alone, but with the field not 30 seconds back. BMC was driving hard, while the Frenchman was having a hard time of it. Arredondo was quickly swept up and they set out for Rolland. The Frenchman by then had nothing left, and was caught with only 350 meters to go. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) jumped, and was subsequently caught by Kiserlovksi, with Ulissi following. The Italian then moved up to take his second win of the 2014 Giro.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4:47:47
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:14
|9
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:20
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|12
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:24
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|14
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|16
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|17
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:33
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|20
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:22
|22
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|23
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|24
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|25
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:59
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:03:07
|27
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:10
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:03:12
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:18
|30
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:47
|32
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:50
|33
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:06:06
|34
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:06:12
|37
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:06:31
|38
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:07:09
|39
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:12
|40
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|41
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:14
|42
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|44
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|46
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|47
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:30
|48
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|49
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:44
|50
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:28
|51
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:45
|53
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:08:53
|54
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:09
|55
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:21
|56
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|57
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:30
|58
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:39
|59
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|62
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|64
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|65
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|66
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:42
|67
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:43
|68
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:08
|70
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:15:16
|71
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:16:14
|72
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:16:37
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|74
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:52
|75
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|76
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:59
|77
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:20:09
|78
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:21:52
|79
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|81
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|82
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|84
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|85
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|86
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|87
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|89
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|90
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|92
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|93
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|94
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|95
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|96
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|97
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|98
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:25:18
|99
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:27:01
|100
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|101
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|104
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|105
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|107
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|108
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|109
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|112
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|113
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:06
|115
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|116
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:42
|117
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:29:32
|118
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|119
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|120
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|121
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|123
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|125
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|127
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|128
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|130
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|131
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|132
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:33:02
|133
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:33:32
|134
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:34:19
|135
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|136
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|137
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|138
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|139
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|140
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|141
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|142
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|143
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|145
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|146
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|148
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|149
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|153
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|154
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|155
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|156
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|157
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|158
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|159
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|160
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|161
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|162
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|163
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|165
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|166
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|167
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|168
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|169
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|170
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|171
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|172
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|173
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|174
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|175
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|176
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|177
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|178
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|179
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|180
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|181
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|182
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|183
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:01
|184
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:35:29
|185
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:35:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|8
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|7
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|6
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|12
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|1
|13
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|32
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|4
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|7
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|4
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|32
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|7
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|8
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|pts
|2
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|3
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|4
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|5
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|3
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|6
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|9
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|10
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|pts
|2
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14:24:26
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:46
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:19
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:09:31
|6
|Lampre-Merida
|0:09:43
|7
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:33
|8
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:21
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:12:37
|10
|Team Europcar
|0:15:10
|11
|Colombia
|0:18:12
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:18:37
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:24:10
|14
|Garmin Sharp
|0:24:54
|15
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:02
|16
|Team Sky
|0:36:31
|17
|Neri Sottoli
|0:38:43
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|0:39:01
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:30
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:54:19
|21
|Cannondale
|0:55:52
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:02:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|25
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|20
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|5
|Movistar Team
|17
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|17
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|9
|Androni Giocattoli
|14
|10
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|11
|Team Sky
|13
|12
|Garmin Sharp
|11
|13
|Cannondale
|8
|14
|Team Europcar
|8
|15
|FDJ.fr
|7
|16
|Team Katusha
|3
|17
|Colombia
|3
|18
|Bardiani-CSF
|1
|19
|Lotto Belisol
|20
|Neri Sottoli
|21
|Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Orica GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|34:22:35
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|3
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:10
|4
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|5
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|6
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:43
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|8
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|9
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:49
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:50
|11
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:02:01
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|13
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:56
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|15
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:41
|16
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:52
|17
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:04:03
|18
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:25
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:30
|20
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:03
|21
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:07
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|23
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:05:42
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:58
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:06:02
|26
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
|0:06:33
|27
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:37
|28
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:08:06
|29
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:27
|30
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:08:38
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:09:15
|32
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:26
|33
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:09:27
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:32
|35
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:05
|36
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|0:10:06
|37
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:10:08
|38
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:42
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:10:56
|40
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:02
|41
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:38
|42
|Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:03
|43
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:04
|44
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:48
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:07
|46
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:15:55
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:19:32
|48
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:20:51
|49
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:32
|50
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:22:03
|51
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:20
|52
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:31
|53
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:42
|54
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:23:02
|55
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|0:23:22
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:23:59
|57
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:44
|58
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:18
|59
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:26:22
|60
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:26:23
|61
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:46
|62
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:27:38
|63
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|64
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:28:31
|65
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:57
|66
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:29:24
|67
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:05
|68
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:34
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:31:56
|70
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:13
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:14
|72
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:33:06
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:24
|74
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:33:50
|75
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:06
|76
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:22
|77
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:34:44
|78
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|0:34:56
|79
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|0:35:09
|80
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:35:28
|81
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|0:36:01
|82
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|0:36:14
|83
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:36:15
|84
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:36:46
|85
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|0:36:55
|86
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:37:08
|87
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:37:51
|88
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:38:32
|89
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:38:35
|90
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:39:00
|91
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:39:22
|92
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
|0:39:43
|93
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:39:52
|94
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:40:05
|95
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:54
|96
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:41:05
|97
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:41:36
|98
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:41:39
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:42:25
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:07
|101
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:43:14
|102
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:43:33
|103
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:43:43
|104
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|0:43:52
|105
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:45:08
|106
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
|0:45:43
|107
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:08
|108
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:46:19
|109
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:34
|110
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:46:49
|111
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:46:56
|112
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:47:50
|113
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:47:56
|114
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:19
|115
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:48:44
|116
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:49:16
|117
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:49:18
|118
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:49:20
|119
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:49:34
|120
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:49:54
|121
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|122
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:39
|123
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:50:41
|124
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:50:51
|125
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:24
|126
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:52:48
|127
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:52:50
|128
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:54:01
|129
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:54:02
|130
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:54:07
|131
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:17
|132
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:54:35
|133
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:55:05
|134
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:55:30
|135
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:56:52
|136
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:57:01
|137
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:57:53
|138
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:58:11
|139
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:58:38
|140
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:58:55
|141
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:59:04
|142
|David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:59:40
|143
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:59:52
|144
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:00:01
|145
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:16
|146
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|147
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:01:12
|148
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:01:41
|149
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|1:01:51
|150
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:01:54
|151
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:02:37
|152
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:02:46
|153
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:03:01
|154
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:03:03
|155
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|1:03:33
|156
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:03:50
|157
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:03:59
|158
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:04:39
|159
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:04:42
|160
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:49
|161
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:04:57
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:05:15
|163
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|1:05:43
|164
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:06:23
|165
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:06:26
|166
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:07:07
|167
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|1:07:20
|168
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|1:07:33
|169
|Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:07:47
|170
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:07:55
|171
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|172
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:08:21
|173
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:08:28
|174
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:08:32
|175
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:12
|176
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:12:48
|177
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:13:09
|178
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:17:06
|179
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:20:04
|180
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|1:23:27
|181
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:25:11
|182
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:27:33
|183
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:27:39
|184
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|1:29:38
|185
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:31:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|166
|pts
|2
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|150
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|139
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|121
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|90
|7
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|53
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|52
|10
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|48
|12
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|46
|13
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|35
|14
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|34
|15
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|33
|16
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|17
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|18
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|30
|19
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|29
|20
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|28
|21
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|26
|22
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|23
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|22
|24
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|25
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|22
|26
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|20
|27
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|28
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|29
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|20
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|19
|31
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|18
|32
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|33
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|17
|34
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|16
|35
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|36
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|37
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|38
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|39
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|42
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|13
|43
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|44
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|13
|45
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|46
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|12
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|12
|48
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|49
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|11
|50
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|51
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|10
|52
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|53
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|9
|54
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|55
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|56
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|7
|57
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|58
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|59
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|6
|60
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|6
|61
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|6
|62
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|63
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|64
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|65
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|5
|66
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|67
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|68
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|4
|69
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|70
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|3
|71
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|72
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|74
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
|2
|75
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|76
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|2
|77
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|78
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|79
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|1
|80
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|81
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|35
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|4
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|7
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|14
|8
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|9
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|11
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|10
|12
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|9
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|9
|14
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|9
|15
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|9
|16
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|7
|17
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|18
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|19
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|23
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|4
|24
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|25
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|26
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|27
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|28
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|29
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|30
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|2
|31
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|2
|32
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|2
|33
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|34
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|35
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|37
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|38
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|39
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1
|40
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|34:23:45
|2
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|3
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:33
|4
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:56
|7
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:22
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:08:55
|9
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:54
|10
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:41
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|0:20:53
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:21:10
|13
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:25:13
|14
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:26:28
|15
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:50
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:28:55
|17
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:30:46
|18
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:03
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:56
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:32:40
|21
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:32:56
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:37:22
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:37:25
|24
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:38:42
|25
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|0:39:55
|26
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:40:29
|27
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:42:23
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:47:09
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:47:34
|30
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:48:08
|31
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:48:10
|32
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:51:40
|33
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:52:57
|34
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:57:45
|35
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:06
|36
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:00:02
|37
|Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:00:31
|38
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:01:27
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:01:36
|40
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|1:01:53
|41
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1:02:49
|42
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1:03:32
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:03:47
|44
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|1:05:57
|45
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1:06:45
|46
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|1:07:11
|47
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|1:11:38
|48
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
|1:11:59
|49
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:18:54
|50
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:24:01
|51
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1:26:23
|52
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:30:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|20
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|16
|3
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|5
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|10
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|10
|8
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|9
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|10
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|6
|11
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|12
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|4
|13
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|3
|14
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|3
|15
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|16
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|3
|17
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|3
|18
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|19
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|2
|20
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|21
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|22
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|23
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|24
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|25
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|26
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|27
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|28
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|5
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|6
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|7
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|8
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|2
|9
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|10
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|11
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|12
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|1
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|19
|pts
|2
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
|18
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|5
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|6
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|11
|9
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|11
|11
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|10
|12
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|8
|13
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|14
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
|7
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
|6
|16
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|17
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|6
|18
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|5
|19
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|5
|20
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|21
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|22
|Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|24
|Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
|4
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|26
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|27
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
|4
|29
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
|4
|30
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|4
|31
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|3
|32
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|3
|33
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
|3
|34
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|3
|35
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|36
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|37
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|2
|39
|Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|2
|40
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|41
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
|2
|42
|Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
|2
|43
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|2
|44
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|46
|Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
|1
|47
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|48
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|pts
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|8
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|4
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|4
|5
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|4
|6
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|4
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|2
|9
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|2
|10
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|12
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
|1
|14
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
|1
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1
|16
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|102:23:29
|2
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|4
|Lampre-Merida
|0:10:45
|5
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:10:57
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:11:02
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:11:48
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:18:49
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:36
|10
|Colombia
|0:23:01
|11
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:26:12
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:34:48
|13
|FDJ.fr
|0:35:20
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:39
|15
|Garmin Sharp
|0:38:58
|16
|Team Sky
|0:42:43
|17
|Lotto Belisol
|0:44:47
|18
|Neri Sottoli
|0:47:41
|19
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:50:12
|20
|Orica GreenEdge
|1:03:35
|21
|Bardiani-CSF
|1:04:27
|22
|Cannondale
|1:11:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|143
|pts
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|141
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|128
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|116
|5
|Neri Sottoli
|113
|6
|FDJ.fr
|104
|7
|Team Sky
|103
|8
|Cannondale
|102
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|88
|11
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|82
|12
|Colombia
|79
|13
|Androni Giocattoli
|78
|14
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|75
|15
|Lotto Belisol
|70
|16
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|68
|17
|Garmin Sharp
|68
|18
|Bardiani-CSF
|51
|19
|Astana Pro Team
|50
|20
|Movistar Team
|43
|21
|Team Europcar
|36
|22
|Team Katusha
|24
