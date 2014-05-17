Trending

Giro d'Italia: Diego Ulissi wins stage 8

Cadel Evans moves into race lead as Scarponi cracks

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) took victory on the first major mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia, as a small group of favourites swallowed up the lone leader within sight of the finish line. Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing) took second and Wilco Kelderman (Belkin) third.

"I really didn't expect the win," Ulissi said. "Of course, it was a difficult race today, too difficult, but I'm really, really happy."

Pierre Rolland (Europcar) held a slim advantage as he entered the final 500 metres of the stage, but the Frenchman's hopes were dashed by an attacking Daniel Moreno (Katusha). Kiserlovski then dug in, passing Moreno, and dragged Ulissi with him. Ulissi left it until about 50 metres to go before launching his bid for the line and taking his second stage victory of the race.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished in fourth place with Cadel Evans (BMC) right behind him. Evans moved in to the race lead, as former pink jersey Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) cracked on the first difficult mountain stage, as expected. Evans now has 57 seconds on Rigoberto Urán (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), with Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) at 1:10.

"You have hopes of what you can do in the Giro, it's been a difficult Giro," Evans said. "It was a hard stage an all the contenders were there."

Julian Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing) had led the race on the final climbs, and looked to have a good chance before cracking with less than 2 km to go. Rolland jumped from the field to finally join him, but he too couldn't hold up. Arredondo at least had the satisfaction of receiving the King of the Mountains jersey.

Pink jersey Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) was dropped on the day's first climb, but he had never expected to be up in the mix on this stage. The day's biggest loser in the GC race was Michele Scarponi (Astana), who fell back on the penultimate climb and saw his hopes of a top placing fade to nothing.

A Sunny Start

Happily for everyone, there was sunshine at the start of the day. Stage 8 was one of three stages dedicated to the memory of Marco Pantani, who died ten years ago. The day's first climb, the Cippo di Carpegna, was one of his training runs. There was only one DNS today, Cameron Meyer of Orica-GreenEdge, who is suffering from a viral infection.

Everyone wanted to be in the day's break group, and after many attempts, the group finally formed after about 30 kilometres. Arredondo (Trek Factory Racing), Marco Bandiera (Androni Giocattoli), Julien Bérard (AG2R-La Mondiale), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky), Mattia Cattaneo (Lampre-Merida), Mauro Finetto (Neri Sottoli), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani CSF), Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar), Carlos Quintero (Colombia) and Eduard Vorganov (Katusha) were the lucky ones who, after 40 km, built up a gap of 8:30. The indefatigable Adam Hansen (Lotto-Belisol) gave chase, but eventually fell back into the field.

BMC led much of the early part of the chase but gave way to Movistar, which was desperate to turn its Giro around. Other teams also took their turns and the gap slowly dropped.

Boasson Hagen took the maximum points at the intermediate sprint, in celebration not only of the Norwegian national holiday but also his 27th birthday. At around the same time, Francesco Chicchi fell over the barrier on the roadside and tumbled into the neighbouring field. He appeared shaken, but rode on.

The first two-thirds of the stage were across rolling terrain, before the first major challenge of this year's Giro made its appearance. The first category Cippo di Carpegna runs six kilometres up with an average gradient of 9.9%. The steepest part was 14%, with the final half of the climb averaging around 10%.

The lead group took a gap of just under six minutes with them as they started up the climb, with Orica-GreenEdge making its first appearance of the day at the head of the chasing field. The gap started coming down dramatically as the road went up.

Going Up

Pirazzi moved to the head of the break group and picked up the speed, soon dropping the weaker climbers. In fact, the group soon consisted of only Pirazzi, Arredondo and Quemeneur. Only some four minutes behind them, pink jersey Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) starting sliding away on the steep climb, barely hanging on to the tail end of the group before being definitely dropped, with a rueful grin.

Movistar and BMC pulled the field up the climb, riding for captains and potential Giro winners Nairo Quintana and Cadel Evans, who had moved into the virtual leader's jersey. The hard climb shredded the field, with AG2R taking over the lead work.

With 37.6km to go, Arredondo jumped. Pirazzi, who had done most of the lead work, struggled to chase, but Quemeneur was dropped. However, the Colombian was strong and pulled away, with the favourites' group not quite one and a half minutes down. Arredondo was first over the top, about 36 seconds ahead of Pirazzi. The rest of the former lead group dribble over the line, before a greatly reduced group came in 1:57 later.

They then face a difficult and technical descent, and once at the bottom, had to go up again. The category 2 Villagio del Lago had a maximum gradient of 11%, but it was only a bump on the way up to the finish line atop the Montecopiolo, with gradients of 11% and 13%.

Rolland attacked out of the group on the descent, quickly gaining some 20 seconds on the field. Steve Morabito (BMC) and Evans were the next to give it a try, moving up to the head of the bunch. Rolland caught up with teammate Quemeneur, getting some help and continuing to move on up towards the leader.

Arredondo took a lead of 1:10 over Rolland and 2:40 over the favourites' group as he started up the next climb. That group had grown larger on the descent. But by that point they no longer cared about the leader, who had come into the stage nearly 20 minutes down. The top favourites for the overall title were all together, with only Scarponi getting dropped and being forced to scramble back.

For all of Rolland's efforts, his gap to Arredondo stayed around 1:15 to 1:20. Further back – much further back – pink jersey Matthews was 15 minutes down with 12 km to go.

Arredondo soloed over the next climb, ensuring himself the KOM jersey at the end of the day, and took a one minute lead over Rolland as he started off on the final 10 km. The final climb was made more difficult by the constantly changing gradient, making it difficult for the riders to find their rhythm.

Arredondo made it within 2 km of the finish before cracking, and Rolland continued on alone, but with the field not 30 seconds back. BMC was driving hard, while the Frenchman was having a hard time of it. Arredondo was quickly swept up and they set out for Rolland. The Frenchman by then had nothing left, and was caught with only 350 meters to go. Daniel Moreno (Katusha) jumped, and was subsequently caught by Kiserlovksi, with Ulissi following. The Italian then moved up to take his second win of the 2014 Giro.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:47:47
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:14
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:17
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:00:20
11Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:22
12Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:24
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
14Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
16Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:28
17Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:33
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:35
20Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:22
22Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
23Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:01:47
24Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:17
25Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:59
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:03:07
27Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:03:10
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:03:12
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:18
30José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
31André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:03:47
32Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:50
33Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:06:06
34Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:06:12
37Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:06:31
38Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:07:09
39Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:12
40Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
41Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:14
42Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:20
44Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
46Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
47Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:07:30
48Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
49Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:44
50Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:08:28
51Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:45
53Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:08:53
54Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:09:09
55Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:21
56Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
57Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:30
58Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:39
59Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
62Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
64Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
65Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
66Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:42
67Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:43
68Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
69Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:15:08
70Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:15:16
71Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:16:14
72Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:16:37
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
74Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:16:52
75Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
76Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:16:59
77Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:20:09
78Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:21:52
79Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
81Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
82Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
83Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
84Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
85Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
86Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp
87Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
89Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
90Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
92Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol
93Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
94Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr
95Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
96Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
97Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
98Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:25:18
99Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:27:01
100Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
101Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
102Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
103Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
104Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
105Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
106Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
107Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
108Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
109Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
112Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
113Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
114Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:06
115Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
116Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:42
117Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:29:32
118Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
119Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
120Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
121Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
123Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
124Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
125Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
127Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
128David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
129Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
130Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
131Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
132Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:33:02
133Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:33:32
134Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:34:19
135Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
136Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
137Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
138Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
139Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
140Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
141Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
142Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
143Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
144Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
145Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
146Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
147Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
148Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
149Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
151Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
152Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
153Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
154Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
155Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
156Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
157Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
158Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
159Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge
160Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
161Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
162Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
163Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
165Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
166Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
167Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
168Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
169Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
170Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
171Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
172Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
173Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
174Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
175Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
176Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
177Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
178Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
179Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
180Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge
181Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
182Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
183Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:01
184Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:35:29
185Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:35:44

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida15pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky8
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team6
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo3
11Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
12Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp1
13Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1

Mountain 1 - Cippo di Carpegna - Km 143,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing32pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
4Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
7Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Villaggio del Lago - Km 169,3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing14pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
4Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Montecopiolo - Km 179
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida32pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
8Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
3Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
4Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
5Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
3Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing7
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
5Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
6Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky5
7Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
8Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
9Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
10Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4

Premio Energie
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4pts
2Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14:24:26
2BMC Racing Team0:01:25
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:46
4Astana Pro Team0:09:19
5Movistar Team0:09:31
6Lampre-Merida0:09:43
7Trek Factory Racing0:10:33
8Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:21
9Androni Giocattoli0:12:37
10Team Europcar0:15:10
11Colombia0:18:12
12Team Katusha0:18:37
13FDJ.fr0:24:10
14Garmin Sharp0:24:54
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:25:02
16Team Sky0:36:31
17Neri Sottoli0:38:43
18Lotto Belisol0:39:01
19Team Giant-Shimano0:40:30
20Bardiani-CSF0:54:19
21Cannondale0:55:52
22Orica GreenEdge1:02:26

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team27pts
2Lampre-Merida25
3Trek Factory Racing20
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team18
5Movistar Team17
6BMC Racing Team17
7Astana Pro Team16
8AG2R La Mondiale14
9Androni Giocattoli14
10Tinkoff-Saxo13
11Team Sky13
12Garmin Sharp11
13Cannondale8
14Team Europcar8
15FDJ.fr7
16Team Katusha3
17Colombia3
18Bardiani-CSF1
19Lotto Belisol
20Neri Sottoli
21Team Giant-Shimano
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team34:22:35
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:57
3Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:10
4Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
5Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
6Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:43
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:44
8Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:45
9Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:01:49
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:50
11Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:02:01
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:52
13Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:56
14Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:03
15Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:41
16Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:03:52
17Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:04:03
18Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:25
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:30
20Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:03
21Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:07
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
23Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:05:42
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:58
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:06:02
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:06:33
27José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:37
28Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:08:06
29Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:27
30Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:08:38
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:09:15
32Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:26
33Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:09:27
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:32
35Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:05
36Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:10:06
37Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:10:08
38Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida0:10:42
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:10:56
40Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:02
41Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:11:38
42Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing0:13:03
43Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:04
44André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:14:48
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:07
46Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:15:55
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:19:32
48Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:20:51
49Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:32
50Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:22:03
51Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:22:20
52Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:22:31
53Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:42
54Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:23:02
55Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia0:23:22
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:23:59
57Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:44
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:26:18
59Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:26:22
60Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:26:23
61Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:26:46
62Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:27:38
63Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:28:00
64Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:28:31
65Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:57
66Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:29:24
67Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:30:05
68Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:31:34
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:31:56
70Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:13
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:14
72Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:06
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:24
74Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:33:50
75Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:06
76Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:22
77Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:34:44
78Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia0:34:56
79Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky0:35:09
80Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:35:28
81Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia0:36:01
82Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida0:36:14
83Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:36:15
84Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:36:46
85Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli0:36:55
86Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia0:37:08
87Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:37:51
88Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:38:32
89Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:38:35
90Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar0:39:00
91Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:39:22
92Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol0:39:43
93Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:39:52
94Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:40:05
95Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:54
96Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:41:05
97Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:41:36
98Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:41:39
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:42:25
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:43:07
101Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:43:14
102Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:43:33
103Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:43:43
104Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing0:43:52
105Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:45:08
106Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:45:43
107Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:08
108Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:46:19
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:34
110Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:46:49
111Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:46:56
112Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:47:50
113Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:47:56
114Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:48:19
115Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:48:44
116Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:49:16
117Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:49:18
118Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:49:20
119Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:49:34
120Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:49:54
121Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
122Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:39
123Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:50:41
124Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:50:51
125Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:51:24
126Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:52:48
127Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:52:50
128Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:54:01
129Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:54:02
130Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:54:07
131Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:54:17
132Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:54:35
133Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:55:05
134Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:55:30
135Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:56:52
136Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:57:01
137Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:57:53
138Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:58:11
139Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:58:38
140Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:58:55
141Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:59:04
142David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:59:40
143Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano0:59:52
144Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:00:01
145Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:16
146Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
147Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:01:12
148Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:01:41
149Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team1:01:51
150Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:01:54
151Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:02:37
152Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:02:46
153Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:03:01
154Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:03:03
155Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing1:03:33
156Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:03:50
157Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:59
158Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:04:39
159Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:04:42
160Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:04:49
161Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:57
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:05:15
163Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar1:05:43
164Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:06:23
165Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:06:26
166Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:07:07
167Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp1:07:20
168Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky1:07:33
169Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:07:47
170Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:07:55
171Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
172Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:08:21
173Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:08:28
174Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr1:08:32
175Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1:10:12
176Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:12:48
177Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:13:09
178Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:17:06
179Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:20:04
180Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky1:23:27
181Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:25:11
182Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:27:33
183Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:27:39
184Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge1:29:38
185Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:31:11

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr166pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing150
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale139
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida121
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge90
7Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp53
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale52
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano52
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida48
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team48
12Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo46
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky35
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
15Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli33
16Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
17Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
18Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo30
19Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia29
20Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
21Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team26
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia23
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo22
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale22
25Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
26Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
27Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
28Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
29Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol20
30Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo19
31Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo18
32Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing18
33Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
34Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge16
35Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
36Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
37Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
38Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
39Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale14
42Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team13
43Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar13
44Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
45Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing12
46Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp12
48Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
49Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale11
50Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
51Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia10
52Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
53Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar9
54Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
55Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
56Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
57Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale7
58Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
59Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp6
60Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia6
61Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
62Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
63Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
64Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
65Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar5
66Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
67Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
68Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp4
69Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano3
70Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky3
71Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
72Daniele Colli (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
74Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
75Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
76Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
77Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
78Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1
79Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
80Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
81Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale1
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing47pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida35
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF26
4Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge14
7Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
8Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar14
9Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
11Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
12Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia9
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
14Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar9
15Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol9
16Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky7
17Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
18Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
19Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
20Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
23Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
24Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
25Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
27Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
28Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
29Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
30Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
31Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
32Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp2
33Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
34Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
35Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1
36Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
37José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
38Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
39Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
40Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo34:23:45
2Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:35
6Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:56
7Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:22
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:08:55
9Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:54
10Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:19:41
11Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida0:20:53
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:21:10
13Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:25:13
14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:26:28
15Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:50
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:28:55
17Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:30:46
18Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:03
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:56
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:32:40
21Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:32:56
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:37:22
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:37:25
24Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:38:42
25Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:39:55
26Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:40:29
27Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:42:23
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:47:09
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:47:34
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:48:08
31Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:48:10
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:51:40
33Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:52:57
34Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:57:45
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:06
36Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:00:02
37Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:00:31
38Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:01:27
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:01:36
40Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale1:01:53
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo1:02:49
42Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1:03:32
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr1:03:47
44Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia1:05:57
45Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:06:45
46Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing1:07:11
47Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp1:11:38
48Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale1:11:59
49Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:18:54
50Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:24:01
51Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr1:26:23
52Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:30:01

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo20pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale16
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky10
8Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
10Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
11Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
13Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
15Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
16Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
17Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
18Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
19Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
20Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2
21Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
22Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
23Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
24Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
25Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
26Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
28Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge4
5Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3
6Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
7Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
8Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
9Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
10Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
11Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr19pts
2Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale18
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing18
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida17
5Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge12
6Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
7Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team11
9Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing11
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida11
11Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo10
12Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
13Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
14Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia7
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky6
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
17Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
18Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
19Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
21Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team4
22Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
23Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
24Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
26Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
27Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
29Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
30Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
31Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
32Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar3
33Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
34Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
35Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
37Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar2
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
39Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
40Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
41Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale2
42Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
43Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
44Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
46Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
47Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
48Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr10pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida8
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
4Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
6Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica Greenedge2
9Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia2
10Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
12Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
14Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
16Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team102:23:29
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:41
3AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
4Lampre-Merida0:10:45
5Tinkoff-Saxo0:10:57
6Astana Pro Team0:11:02
7Movistar Team0:11:48
8Team Europcar0:18:49
9Trek Factory Racing0:22:36
10Colombia0:23:01
11Androni Giocattoli0:26:12
12Team Katusha0:34:48
13FDJ.fr0:35:20
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:38:39
15Garmin Sharp0:38:58
16Team Sky0:42:43
17Lotto Belisol0:44:47
18Neri Sottoli0:47:41
19Team Giant-Shimano0:50:12
20Orica GreenEdge1:03:35
21Bardiani-CSF1:04:27
22Cannondale1:11:41

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing143pts
2Lampre-Merida141
3Team Giant-Shimano128
4Orica GreenEdge116
5Neri Sottoli113
6FDJ.fr104
7Team Sky103
8Cannondale102
9AG2R La Mondiale99
10BMC Racing Team88
11Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team82
12Colombia79
13Androni Giocattoli78
14Belkin Pro Cycling Team75
15Lotto Belisol70
16Tinkoff-Saxo68
17Garmin Sharp68
18Bardiani-CSF51
19Astana Pro Team50
20Movistar Team43
21Team Europcar36
22Team Katusha24

 

