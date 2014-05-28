Trending

Pirazzi wins from breakaway on Giro d'Italia stage to Vittorio Veneto

Quintana's maglia rosa only comes under fire with words

The ever attacking Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) finally secured the win his aggressive style had promised, emerging victorious from the breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia. The Italian attacked from the remnants of a huge group that went clear earlier in the stage and hung on to finish ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) to secure Bardiani’s third stage win of the race so far.

"I knew that between the first five it would be difficult to arrive together and I knew that I had no chance against them," Pirazzi said.

His attack in the final kilometer went unanswered, as Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Thomas De Gendt and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) put in some effort to chase to no avail. Pirazzi was well clear of the tight sprint between Wellens and McCarthy, with the larger remnants of the breakaway 28 seconds further behind.

On a day when the Giro d'Italia would have welcomed anything in the way of distraction after yesterday’s chaotic scenes on the Stelvio, Pirazzi delivered, taking centre stage as GC riders and their team managers drew battle lines in the sand over the neutralized debacle that had rumbled on from yesterday.

The success of the Italian team, now with a hat-trick of stage wins, will provide some balm for the controversy-fatigued public.
"Of course we're all young guys at Bardiani and we've done well so far. We're all good riders and I think that we can be proud of ourselves," Pirazzi said.

The debate and friction had boiled over with team managers from Tinkoff, Omega Pharma and Astana pressuring RCS Sport into action. The meetings between the parties in Sarnonico threatened to disrupt the stage start but the show went on, albeit with the peloton riding at a tranquil pace to begin with.

Eventually a break did go clear with over 20 riders slipping clear. This, with three stages in the mountains to come and a likely sprint on the final stage, would be a final opportunity for a number of teams to make amends for poor returns in this year’s race. And there were plenty will to play their hand with a stage profile that screamed breakaway.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani), Nicola Boem (Bardiani), Marco Canola (Bardiani), Jos Van Emden (Belkin), Daniel Oss (BMC), Oscar Gatto (Cannondale), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Jussi Viekkanen (FDJ), Daniano Cunego Lampre-Merida), Mattio Bono (Lampre-Merida), Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Igor Anton (Movistar), Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Davide Malacarne (Europcar), Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Philip Deignan (Sky), Evgeni Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) & Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), all made the move, with Garmin, Colombia, Orica GreenEdge and Neri Sottoli the only teams to miss out.

Behind them the rest of the peloton eased up, more concerned with wagging tongues and resting legs than racing, with the break establishing a lead of in excess of 12 minutes.

The time gap eventually peaked with around 60 kilometres to go before Movistar gently increased the pace but a winner was destined to come from the break as the race rolled towards Vittorio Veneto.

Tim Wellens, who has ridden well for Lotto during the race, was particularly frisky, picking up the intermediate sprint points and then going clear to claim available mountains points, too. The Belgian was briefly matched by Malacarne but it was De Gendt who laid down the most significant attack.

The former podium rider in this race has been on domestique duties for most of the race, but he was let off the leash and was clearly enjoying the freedom as Pauwels covered a number of counter attacks from behind.

At the foot of the final fourth category climb of the day De Gendt held a lead over a hesitant and stuttering chase but by the summit Pirazzi had moved to within touching distance.

Wellens, McCarthy and Montaguti soon made contact and the five riders established a lead of around 30 seconds by the time they sped through the final kilometres. Behind them the rest of the break split and reformed but any cohesion was lost, especially with two from the second group crashing on the rain-slick roads.

With just over a kilometre to go Pirazzi struck for home. Like so many times before he dangled off the front of the peloton, a carrot for them to chase but this time, for the first time in his Giro d’Italia, he hung on for the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4:38:11
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr0:00:28
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
8Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
9Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
10Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol
16Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
19Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
21Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr
22Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
23Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:33
25Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:10
26Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:58
27Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:36
28Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
30Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
31Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
34Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
35Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
37Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
39André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
40Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
41Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
42Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
43Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
44Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
46Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
47Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
48Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
49Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
50Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol
54Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
55Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano
56Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
57Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
60Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
64Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano
65Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
66Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale
67Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
68Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
69Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
70Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
72Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
73Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
75Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
76Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
77David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
78Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
80Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
81Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
82Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
84Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
85Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia
86Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol
87Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
88José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
89Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
90Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team
91Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
92Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
93Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
95Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
96Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
97Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
98Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
99Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
100Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp
101Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia
103Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
104Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
105Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
106Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
107Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
108Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida
109Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
110Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
112Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
115Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
116Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
117Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
118Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
119Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
120Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale
121Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
122Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
123Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
124Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
125Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
126Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
127Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale
128Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
129Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
130Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
131Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
132Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
133Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
134Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
135Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida
136Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
137Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
138Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
139Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
141Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida
142Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
143Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
145Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
146Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
147Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
148Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
149Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
150Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
151Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
152Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
153Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
154Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
155Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr
156Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr
157Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo
158Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing
159Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:16:05
160Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol60pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF53
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo41
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale41
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team40
6Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr22
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing22
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano20
9Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF18
10Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
11Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
12Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
13Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
14Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
15Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky7
16Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol6
17Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
18Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha3
19Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida2
20Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida1

Mountain 1 - Fastro-Scale di Primolano - km. 107,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 2 - Santo Stefano - km. 162,5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol3pts
2Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - Muro di Ca' del Poggio - km. 188
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1

Intermediate sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol10pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
4Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
5Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
6Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
7Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
8Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
9Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
10Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Premio Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team42pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF21
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol15
4Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo15
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
6Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
7Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol12pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
5Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
6Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
7Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1

Premio Energy
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4pts
2Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
3Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani-CSF13:55:29
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:15:08
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Lotto Belisol
5FDJ.fr0:15:36
6Lampre-Merida0:15:41
7Team Katusha0:24:06
8AG2R La Mondiale0:30:16
9BMC Racing Team0:30:44
10Trek Factory Racing
11Astana Pro Team
12Team Sky
13Team Europcar
14Team Giant-Shimano
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Cannondale
17Androni Giocattoli
18Movistar Team0:32:26
19Garmin Sharp0:45:52
20Neri Sottoli
21Colombia
22Orica GreenEdge

Team points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bardiani-CSF47pts
2Lotto Belisol34
3Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team31
4AG2R La Mondiale21
5Tinkoff-Saxo19
6FDJ.fr15
7Team Giant-Shimano14
8Trek Factory Racing13
9Androni Giocattoli10
10BMC Racing Team9
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
12Team Sky5
13Astana Pro Team4
14Team Katusha3
15Lampre-Merida2
16Cannondale1
17Team Europcar
18Movistar Team
19Garmin Sharp
20Colombia
21Neri Sottoli
22Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 17
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team73:05:31
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:41
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
4Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:26
5Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
6Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:49
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:04:16
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:08:02
11Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:20
12Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:40
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:22:28
14Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:22:35
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo0:24:14
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:37
17Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:28:30
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:33:47
19Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:35:00
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:04
21André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
22Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:40:29
23Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:44:55
24Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:48:09
25Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team0:48:58
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:50:10
27Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia0:50:35
28Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia0:56:23
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:19
30Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:58:21
31Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:01:28
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky1:03:44
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo1:03:49
34Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr1:04:31
35Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:07:56
36Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1:09:36
37Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:09:38
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:10:05
39Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha1:13:57
40Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:14:19
41Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:19:36
42Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1:20:36
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida1:21:17
44Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team1:21:43
45Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1:24:15
46Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:25:07
47Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:29:10
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge1:33:35
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:34:55
50Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo1:36:06
51Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing1:38:24
52Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:40:22
53Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol1:41:40
54Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:41:48
55Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha1:45:00
56Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar1:45:51
57Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1:47:21
58Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:50:28
59Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:55:58
60Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:58:10
61Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:59:18
62Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team1:59:59
63Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:05
64Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:28
65Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia2:02:43
66Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2:03:47
67Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2:04:17
68Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2:04:22
69Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2:04:27
70Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:05:59
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:06:08
72Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:06:37
73Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:07:16
74Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:07:46
75Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia2:08:01
76Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:08:14
77Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:10:32
78Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:11:21
79Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar2:11:38
80Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:11:53
81Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2:12:05
82Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team2:12:38
83Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2:12:40
84Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2:14:16
85Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:14:44
86Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team2:14:52
87Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:16:34
88Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:17:00
89Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2:22:35
90Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing2:23:37
91Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano2:25:46
92Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:26:23
93Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia2:28:13
94Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:30:02
95Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:31:07
96Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:33:01
97Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:34:02
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:34:19
99Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale2:35:00
100Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:35:01
101Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr2:35:15
102Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:38:30
103Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:39:34
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale2:39:58
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2:41:06
106Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale2:47:12
107Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli2:47:15
108Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:48:03
109Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2:48:39
110Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha2:48:55
111Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2:49:46
112Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:49:51
113Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2:51:02
114Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia2:52:11
115Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:54:07
116Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team2:55:23
117Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:55:37
118Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:56:14
119Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:57:37
120Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2:59:30
121Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2:59:31
122Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:59:39
123Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:01:27
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:03:08
125Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:03:16
126Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:03:41
127Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:05:33
128Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:08:09
129Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team3:08:15
130David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:08:26
131Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale3:09:56
132Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar3:15:02
133Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano3:16:29
134Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing3:16:43
135Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr3:20:35
136Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3:21:28
137Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr3:22:25
138Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar3:23:04
139Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:23:34
140Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale3:26:27
141Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3:26:48
142Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:28:22
143Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:28:33
144Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida3:29:07
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky3:30:35
146Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia3:31:08
147Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:32:36
148Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano3:32:47
149Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr3:33:01
150Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3:33:07
151Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3:34:10
152Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:35:45
153Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:35:53
154Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3:40:22
155Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:44:06
156Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky3:49:31
157Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol3:55:36
158Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge3:57:04
159Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:57:19
160Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:07:53

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr251pts
2Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing225
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale173
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida161
5Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky130
6Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF96
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team96
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol84
9Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF82
10Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida78
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team78
12Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano78
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team73
14Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp69
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale63
16Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli60
17Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF53
18Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo50
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar46
20Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo43
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team43
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale42
23Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano42
24Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo41
25Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team40
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli40
27Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp34
28Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol34
29Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF34
30Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano34
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky33
32Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team32
33Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia32
34Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia31
35Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo28
37Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol28
38Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli27
39Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo25
40Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar25
41Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing25
42Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano25
43Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar25
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing23
45Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team22
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha22
47Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr22
48Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp22
49Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar21
50Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing21
51Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia20
52Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale20
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
54Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge17
55Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
56Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo16
57Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli16
58Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol16
59Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano16
60Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia16
61Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF14
62Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team14
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
64Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale14
65Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team14
66Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky13
67Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia12
68Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
69Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
70Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale9
71Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia9
72Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo9
73Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
74Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha9
75Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
76Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol8
77Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale8
78Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
79Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano7
80Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida7
81Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky7
82Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida7
83Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
84Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida6
85Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
86Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha6
87Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol6
88Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
89Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr6
90Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team6
91Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
92Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr5
93Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
94Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida4
95Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
97Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky3
98Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha3
99Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
100Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
101David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
102Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
103Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
104Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
105Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
106Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing2
107José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
108Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale1
109Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia1
110Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale1
111Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing95pts
2Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia69
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol63
4Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky62
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team56
6Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia43
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida39
8Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
9Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team37
10Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar36
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF32
12Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF30
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo27
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
15Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale21
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp21
18Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing20
19Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia20
20Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team15
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
22Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar15
23Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
24Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale14
25Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo11
27Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr10
28Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida10
29Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia10
30Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky10
31Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia9
32Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano9
33Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
34Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha8
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge8
36Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
37Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
38Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
39Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
40Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
41Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team5
42Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
43Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
44Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
45Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
46Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing4
47Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
48Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
49Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
50David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
51Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
52Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
53Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
54Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida2
55Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo2
56Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida2
57Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team2
58Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
59Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
60Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
61Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
62José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1
63Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
64Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky1
65Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
66Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha1
67Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol1
68Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
69Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
70Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale1
71Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
72Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team73:05:31
2Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:28
3Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:34
4Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
5Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:44:55
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:19
7Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team1:01:28
8Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:07:56
9Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:14:19
10Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida1:19:36
11Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo1:40:22
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:41:48
13Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1:58:10
14Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida2:00:05
15Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:00:28
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:06:08
17Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:06:37
18Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:07:16
19Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:11:21
20Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr2:11:53
21Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2:16:34
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2:26:23
23Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2:31:07
24Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo2:34:02
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:34:19
26Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol2:35:01
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2:38:30
28Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp2:55:37
29Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2:57:37
30Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF2:59:39
31Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale3:03:08
32Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3:03:16
33Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3:05:33
34Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale3:09:56
35Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr3:23:34
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:28:33
37Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia3:31:08
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale3:32:36
39Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3:34:10
40Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing3:35:53
41Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale3:40:22
42Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge3:57:19
43Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:07:53

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli32pts
2Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo26
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale19
4Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF16
5Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
6Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale12
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky11
8Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky11
10Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol10
11Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia10
12Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale10
13Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
14Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
15Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
17Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha6
18Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli6
19Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
20Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
21Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF6
22Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing6
23Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
24Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida5
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar4
26Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
28Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar3
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
30Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team3
32Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia3
33Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia3
34Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp3
35Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar3
36Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
37Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp3
38Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia2
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo2
40Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo2
41Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
42Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia2
43Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
44Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
45Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
46Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
47Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
48Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
49Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1
50Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
51Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida10
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing7
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team5
5Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF5
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
8Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo4
10Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
12Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
13Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
14Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
15Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky2
17Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar2
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano2
19Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky2
21Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar1
22Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
23Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia1
25Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing1
26Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo1
27Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar1
28Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale1
30Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano1

Most aggressive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo608pts
2Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli504
3Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team391
4Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia347
5Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol318
6Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF236
7Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia236
8Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia224
9Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol208
10Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida194
11Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF194
12Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli178
13Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp178
14Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia177
15Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing162
16Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar157
17Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli156
18Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF156
19Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar156
20Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF138
21Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha125
22Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha106
23Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale106
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida106
25Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia106
26Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky102
27Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team42
28Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo39
29Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli37
30Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano36
31Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo33
32Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli23
33Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale22
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol22
35Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo21
36Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol21
37André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp20
38Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team18
39Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing18
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale18
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia18
42Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida18
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp17
44Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF17
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team17
46Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale17
47Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli17
48Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale16
49Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
50Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo15
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team15
52Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida14
53Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar14
54Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale14
55Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano14
56Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr14
57Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing14
58Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha14
59Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale14
60Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar13
61Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale13
62Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
63Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr8
64Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team8
65Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano8
66Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team7
67Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo7
68José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team7
69Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team6
70Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
71Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge6
72Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol6
73Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team5

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr28pts
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol26
3Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida25
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing25
5Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale22
6Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team20
7Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF20
8Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing20
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky18
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
12Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida15
13Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
14Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo14
15Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia14
16Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team14
17Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky12
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar12
20Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
21Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF11
23Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli11
24Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia11
25Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar10
26Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF9
27Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo9
28Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale8
29Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp8
30Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing8
31Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia8
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo8
33Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale7
34Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale7
35Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
36Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano7
37Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team7
38Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar7
39Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo6
40Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo6
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
42Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar6
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha5
44Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia5
45Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo5
46Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
48Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida4
49Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
50Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
51Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
52Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia4
53Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp4
54Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF4
55Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano4
56Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano4
57Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp4
58Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
59Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo3
60Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
61Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
62Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF3
63Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia3
64Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol3
65Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano2
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge2
67Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky2
68Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
69Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia2
70Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
71Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
72Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
73Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
74Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha1
75Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
76Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida1
77Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team1
78Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
79Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr1
80Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
81Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale1
82David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Premio Energy classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr14pts
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida12
3Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF12
4Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team8
5Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team7
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4
7Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol4
9Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky4
10Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo4
11Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
12Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo2
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp2
15Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing2
16Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia2
17Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale2
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing2
19Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol2
20Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo1
22Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia1
23Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
24Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1
25Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
26Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing1
27Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale218:45:33
2Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:21:42
3Tinkoff-Saxo0:30:01
4BMC Racing Team0:56:14
5Astana Pro Team0:57:29
6Movistar Team1:03:31
7Team Sky1:16:49
8Lampre-Merida1:19:38
9Team Europcar1:36:14
10Trek Factory Racing2:06:19
11Lotto Belisol2:09:52
12Colombia2:11:31
13Belkin Pro Cycling Team2:16:29
14Garmin Sharp2:25:21
15Team Katusha2:26:43
16Androni Giocattoli2:43:26
17FDJ.fr2:47:00
18Bardiani-CSF2:59:54
19Neri Sottoli3:43:19
20Team Giant-Shimano3:57:20
21Cannondale4:23:12
22Orica GreenEdge6:39:34

Team points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team265pts
2Lampre-Merida254
3AG2R La Mondiale232
4Trek Factory Racing231
5Team Sky220
6Team Giant-Shimano220
7Bardiani-CSF219
8Tinkoff-Saxo199
9BMC Racing Team182
10Belkin Pro Cycling Team176
11FDJ.fr175
12Orica GreenEdge170
13Neri Sottoli168
14Androni Giocattoli167
15Cannondale159
16Colombia159
17Garmin Sharp157
18Lotto Belisol149
19Team Europcar136
20Astana Pro Team129
21Movistar Team124
22Team Katusha66

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale
2Garmin Sharp5pts
3Lampre-Merida5
4Team Katusha5
5Team Europcar15
6Trek Factory Racing30
7Colombia30
8Bardiani-CSF30
9Astana Pro Team35
10Team Giant-Shimano35
11AG2R La Mondiale45
12Movistar Team55
13Lotto Belisol55
14Team Sky58
15Belkin Pro Cycling Team60
16Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team65
17BMC Racing Team65
18Tinkoff-Saxo70
19FDJ.fr95
20Androni Giocattoli145
21Neri Sottoli210
22Orica GreenEdge210

