The ever attacking Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) finally secured the win his aggressive style had promised, emerging victorious from the breakaway on stage 17 of the Giro d’Italia. The Italian attacked from the remnants of a huge group that went clear earlier in the stage and hung on to finish ahead of Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol) and Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) to secure Bardiani’s third stage win of the race so far.

"I knew that between the first five it would be difficult to arrive together and I knew that I had no chance against them," Pirazzi said.

His attack in the final kilometer went unanswered, as Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Thomas De Gendt and Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale) put in some effort to chase to no avail. Pirazzi was well clear of the tight sprint between Wellens and McCarthy, with the larger remnants of the breakaway 28 seconds further behind.

On a day when the Giro d'Italia would have welcomed anything in the way of distraction after yesterday’s chaotic scenes on the Stelvio, Pirazzi delivered, taking centre stage as GC riders and their team managers drew battle lines in the sand over the neutralized debacle that had rumbled on from yesterday.

The success of the Italian team, now with a hat-trick of stage wins, will provide some balm for the controversy-fatigued public.

"Of course we're all young guys at Bardiani and we've done well so far. We're all good riders and I think that we can be proud of ourselves," Pirazzi said.

The debate and friction had boiled over with team managers from Tinkoff, Omega Pharma and Astana pressuring RCS Sport into action. The meetings between the parties in Sarnonico threatened to disrupt the stage start but the show went on, albeit with the peloton riding at a tranquil pace to begin with.

Eventually a break did go clear with over 20 riders slipping clear. This, with three stages in the mountains to come and a likely sprint on the final stage, would be a final opportunity for a number of teams to make amends for poor returns in this year’s race. And there were plenty will to play their hand with a stage profile that screamed breakaway.

Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale), Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani), Nicola Boem (Bardiani), Marco Canola (Bardiani), Jos Van Emden (Belkin), Daniel Oss (BMC), Oscar Gatto (Cannondale), Johan Le Bon (FDJ), Jussi Viekkanen (FDJ), Daniano Cunego Lampre-Merida), Mattio Bono (Lampre-Merida), Lars Bak (Lotto-Belisol), Tim Wellens (Lotto-Belisol), Igor Anton (Movistar), Thomas De Gendt (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Serge Pauwels (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Davide Malacarne (Europcar), Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano), Alberto Losada (Katusha), Eduard Vorganov (Katusha), Philip Deignan (Sky), Evgeni Petrov (Tinkoff-Saxo), Jay McCarthy (Tinkoff-Saxo) & Fabio Felline (Trek Factory Racing), all made the move, with Garmin, Colombia, Orica GreenEdge and Neri Sottoli the only teams to miss out.

Behind them the rest of the peloton eased up, more concerned with wagging tongues and resting legs than racing, with the break establishing a lead of in excess of 12 minutes.

The time gap eventually peaked with around 60 kilometres to go before Movistar gently increased the pace but a winner was destined to come from the break as the race rolled towards Vittorio Veneto.

Tim Wellens, who has ridden well for Lotto during the race, was particularly frisky, picking up the intermediate sprint points and then going clear to claim available mountains points, too. The Belgian was briefly matched by Malacarne but it was De Gendt who laid down the most significant attack.

The former podium rider in this race has been on domestique duties for most of the race, but he was let off the leash and was clearly enjoying the freedom as Pauwels covered a number of counter attacks from behind.

At the foot of the final fourth category climb of the day De Gendt held a lead over a hesitant and stuttering chase but by the summit Pirazzi had moved to within touching distance.

Wellens, McCarthy and Montaguti soon made contact and the five riders established a lead of around 30 seconds by the time they sped through the final kilometres. Behind them the rest of the break split and reformed but any cohesion was lost, especially with two from the second group crashing on the rain-slick roads.

With just over a kilometre to go Pirazzi struck for home. Like so many times before he dangled off the front of the peloton, a carrot for them to chase but this time, for the first time in his Giro d’Italia, he hung on for the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4:38:11 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 0:00:28 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 8 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 10 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 12 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 13 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 16 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 19 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 20 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 21 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 22 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 23 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:33 25 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:10 26 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:58 27 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:36 28 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 30 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 31 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 34 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 35 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 39 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 40 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 41 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 42 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 44 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 46 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 47 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 48 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 49 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 50 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 54 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 55 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 56 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 57 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 62 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 64 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 65 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 66 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 67 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 68 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 69 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 70 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 72 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 75 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 76 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 77 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 80 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 82 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 84 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 85 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 86 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 87 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 88 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 89 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 90 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 91 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 92 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 93 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 95 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 96 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 97 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 98 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 99 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 100 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 101 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 103 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 104 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 105 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 106 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 107 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 108 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 109 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 110 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 112 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 115 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 116 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 117 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 118 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 119 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 120 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 121 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 122 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 123 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 124 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 125 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 126 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 127 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 128 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 129 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 130 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 132 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 133 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 134 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 135 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 136 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 137 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 138 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 139 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 141 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 142 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 143 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 145 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 146 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 147 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 148 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 150 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 151 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 152 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 153 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 154 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 155 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 156 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 157 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 158 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 159 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:05 160 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 60 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 53 3 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 40 6 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 22 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 22 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 9 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 18 10 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 11 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 12 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 14 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 15 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 7 16 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 6 17 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 18 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 3 19 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2 20 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1

Mountain 1 - Fastro-Scale di Primolano - km. 107,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 2 - Santo Stefano - km. 162,5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 pts 2 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - Muro di Ca' del Poggio - km. 188 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1

Intermediate sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 4 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 5 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 6 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 8 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 10 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Premio Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 21 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 4 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 6 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 5 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 6 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 7 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1

Premio Energy # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 pts 2 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 3 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani-CSF 13:55:29 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:15:08 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Lotto Belisol 5 FDJ.fr 0:15:36 6 Lampre-Merida 0:15:41 7 Team Katusha 0:24:06 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:16 9 BMC Racing Team 0:30:44 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 Astana Pro Team 12 Team Sky 13 Team Europcar 14 Team Giant-Shimano 15 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Cannondale 17 Androni Giocattoli 18 Movistar Team 0:32:26 19 Garmin Sharp 0:45:52 20 Neri Sottoli 21 Colombia 22 Orica GreenEdge

Team points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bardiani-CSF 47 pts 2 Lotto Belisol 34 3 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 31 4 AG2R La Mondiale 21 5 Tinkoff-Saxo 19 6 FDJ.fr 15 7 Team Giant-Shimano 14 8 Trek Factory Racing 13 9 Androni Giocattoli 10 10 BMC Racing Team 9 11 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 12 Team Sky 5 13 Astana Pro Team 4 14 Team Katusha 3 15 Lampre-Merida 2 16 Cannondale 1 17 Team Europcar 18 Movistar Team 19 Garmin Sharp 20 Colombia 21 Neri Sottoli 22 Orica GreenEdge

General classification after stage 17 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 73:05:31 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:41 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 4 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:26 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 6 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:49 8 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 0:04:16 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:08:02 11 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:20 12 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:40 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:28 14 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:22:35 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 0:24:14 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:37 17 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:28:30 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:33:47 19 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:35:00 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:04 21 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 22 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:40:29 23 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:44:55 24 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:48:09 25 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 0:48:58 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:50:10 27 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 0:50:35 28 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 0:56:23 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:19 30 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:58:21 31 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:01:28 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 1:03:44 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:03:49 34 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr 1:04:31 35 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:07:56 36 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1:09:36 37 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:09:38 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:10:05 39 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 1:13:57 40 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:19 41 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:19:36 42 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1:20:36 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 1:21:17 44 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:21:43 45 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1:24:15 46 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:25:07 47 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:29:10 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 1:33:35 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:34:55 50 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:36:06 51 Riccardo Zoidl (Aut) Trek Factory Racing 1:38:24 52 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:40:22 53 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 1:41:40 54 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:41:48 55 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:45:00 56 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 1:45:51 57 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:47:21 58 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:50:28 59 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:55:58 60 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:58:10 61 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:59:18 62 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:59:59 63 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:05 64 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:28 65 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 2:02:43 66 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2:03:47 67 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2:04:17 68 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2:04:22 69 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2:04:27 70 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:05:59 71 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:06:08 72 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:06:37 73 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:07:16 74 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:07:46 75 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 2:08:01 76 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:08:14 77 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:10:32 78 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:21 79 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 2:11:38 80 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:11:53 81 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2:12:05 82 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:12:38 83 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2:12:40 84 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2:14:16 85 Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:14:44 86 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 2:14:52 87 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:16:34 88 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:17:00 89 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2:22:35 90 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing 2:23:37 91 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 2:25:46 92 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:26:23 93 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 2:28:13 94 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:30:02 95 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:31:07 96 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:33:01 97 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:34:02 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:34:19 99 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 2:35:00 100 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:35:01 101 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 2:35:15 102 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:38:30 103 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:39:34 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 2:39:58 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:41:06 106 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 2:47:12 107 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli 2:47:15 108 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:48:03 109 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2:48:39 110 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 2:48:55 111 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2:49:46 112 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:49:51 113 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2:51:02 114 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 2:52:11 115 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:54:07 116 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 2:55:23 117 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:55:37 118 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:56:14 119 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:57:37 120 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2:59:30 121 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2:59:31 122 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:59:39 123 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:01:27 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:03:08 125 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:03:16 126 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:03:41 127 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:05:33 128 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:08:09 129 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 3:08:15 130 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:08:26 131 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 3:09:56 132 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 3:15:02 133 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 3:16:29 134 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3:16:43 135 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 3:20:35 136 Rick Flens (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3:21:28 137 Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:22:25 138 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 3:23:04 139 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:23:34 140 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 3:26:27 141 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3:26:48 142 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:28:22 143 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:28:33 144 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3:29:07 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 3:30:35 146 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 3:31:08 147 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:32:36 148 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 3:32:47 149 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:33:01 150 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3:33:07 151 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3:34:10 152 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:35:45 153 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:35:53 154 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3:40:22 155 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 3:44:06 156 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 3:49:31 157 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3:55:36 158 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 3:57:04 159 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:57:19 160 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:07:53

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 251 pts 2 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 225 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 173 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 161 5 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 130 6 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 96 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 96 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 84 9 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 82 10 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 78 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 78 12 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 78 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 73 14 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 69 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 16 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 60 17 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 53 18 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 50 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 46 20 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 43 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 42 23 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 42 24 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 25 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 40 26 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 40 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 34 28 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 34 29 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 34 30 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 34 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 33 32 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 33 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 32 34 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 31 35 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 28 37 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 28 38 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 27 39 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 40 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 25 41 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 25 42 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 43 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 25 44 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 23 45 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 22 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 22 47 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 22 48 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 22 49 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 21 50 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 21 51 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 20 52 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 20 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 54 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 17 55 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 56 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 57 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 16 58 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 16 59 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano 16 60 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 16 61 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 14 62 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 64 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 14 65 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 14 66 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 13 67 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 12 68 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 70 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 9 71 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 9 72 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 73 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 74 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 75 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Belisol 8 77 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 8 78 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 79 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 7 80 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 7 81 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 7 82 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 7 83 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 84 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 6 85 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 86 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 87 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol 6 88 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 89 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 6 90 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 91 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 92 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 93 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 94 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida 4 95 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 97 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 3 98 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 3 99 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 100 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 101 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 102 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 103 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 104 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 105 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 106 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 2 107 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 108 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 1 109 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 1 110 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 1 111 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli -1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 95 pts 2 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 69 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 63 4 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 62 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 56 6 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 43 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 8 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 9 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 37 10 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 36 11 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 32 12 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 30 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 15 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 16 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 21 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 21 18 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 20 19 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 20 20 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 15 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 22 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 15 23 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 24 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 14 25 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 11 27 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 28 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 10 29 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 10 30 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 10 31 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 9 32 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 9 33 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 34 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 8 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 8 36 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 37 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 38 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 39 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 40 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 41 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 42 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 43 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 44 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 45 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 46 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 4 47 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 48 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 49 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 50 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 51 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 52 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 53 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 54 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 2 55 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 56 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 2 57 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 2 58 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 59 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 60 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 61 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 62 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1 63 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 64 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 1 65 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 1 66 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 1 67 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1 68 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 69 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 70 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 1 71 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 72 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 73:05:31 2 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:28 3 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:34 4 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 5 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky 0:44:55 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:19 7 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1:01:28 8 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:07:56 9 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:14:19 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 1:19:36 11 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 1:40:22 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:41:48 13 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1:58:10 14 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 2:00:05 15 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:00:28 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:06:08 17 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:06:37 18 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:07:16 19 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:11:21 20 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 2:11:53 21 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2:16:34 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2:26:23 23 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2:31:07 24 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:34:02 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:34:19 26 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2:35:01 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2:38:30 28 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 2:55:37 29 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2:57:37 30 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 2:59:39 31 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 3:03:08 32 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3:03:16 33 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3:05:33 34 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 3:09:56 35 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 3:23:34 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:28:33 37 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 3:31:08 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 3:32:36 39 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3:34:10 40 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 3:35:53 41 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale 3:40:22 42 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 3:57:19 43 Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:07:53

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 32 pts 2 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 26 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 19 4 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 5 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 6 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 12 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 11 8 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 11 10 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 10 11 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 10 12 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 10 13 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 14 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 15 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 17 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 6 18 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 6 19 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 20 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 21 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 6 22 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 6 23 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 24 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 5 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 4 26 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 27 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 28 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 3 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 30 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 31 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 32 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 3 33 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 3 34 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 3 35 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 3 36 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 37 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 3 38 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 2 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 40 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 2 41 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 42 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 2 43 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 44 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 45 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 46 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 47 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 48 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 49 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1 50 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 51 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 10 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 5 5 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 5 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 10 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 12 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 13 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 14 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 15 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 2 17 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 2 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 2 19 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 20 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 2 21 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 1 22 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 23 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 1 25 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 1 26 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 27 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 1 28 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 1 30 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Most aggressive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 608 pts 2 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 504 3 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 391 4 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 347 5 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 318 6 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 236 7 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 236 8 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 224 9 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 208 10 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 194 11 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 194 12 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 178 13 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 178 14 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 177 15 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 162 16 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 157 17 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 156 18 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 156 19 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 156 20 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 138 21 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 125 22 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 106 23 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 106 25 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 106 26 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 102 27 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 42 28 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 39 29 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 37 30 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 36 31 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 32 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 23 33 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 22 34 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 22 35 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 21 36 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 21 37 André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp 20 38 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 18 39 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 18 42 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre-Merida 18 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 17 44 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 17 45 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 46 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 47 Diego Rosa (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 17 48 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 16 49 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 50 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 15 52 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 14 53 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 14 54 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 14 55 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 14 56 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 57 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 14 58 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 14 59 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 14 60 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 13 61 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 13 62 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 63 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 64 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 8 65 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 8 66 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 7 67 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 7 68 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 69 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 6 70 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 71 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 6 72 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 6 73 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 28 pts 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 26 3 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 25 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 25 5 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale 22 6 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 20 7 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 20 8 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 20 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 18 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 12 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre-Merida 15 13 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 14 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 14 15 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia 14 16 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 14 17 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 18 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 12 19 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 12 20 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 21 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 11 23 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 11 24 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia 11 25 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 10 26 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 27 Jonathan Monsalve (Ven) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 9 28 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 8 29 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 8 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 8 31 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 8 32 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 33 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 7 34 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale 7 35 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 36 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 7 37 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 7 38 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 7 39 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 40 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 42 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar 6 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 44 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 5 45 Jay Mccarthy (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 46 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 48 Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida 4 49 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 50 Yonder Godoy (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 51 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 52 Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia 4 53 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp 4 54 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 4 55 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 4 56 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Giant-Shimano 4 57 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin Sharp 4 58 Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 59 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 3 60 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 61 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 62 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 3 63 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Colombia 3 64 Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol 3 65 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Shimano 2 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 2 67 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 2 68 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 69 Jeffry Johan Romero Corredor (Col) Colombia 2 70 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 71 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 72 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 73 Wout Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 74 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 1 75 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 76 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Lampre-Merida 1 77 Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team 1 78 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 79 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ.fr 1 80 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 81 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 1 82 David Tanner (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Premio Energy classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ.fr 14 pts 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 3 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 12 4 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team 8 5 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 7 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 7 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol 4 9 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 4 10 Andrea Fedi (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 4 11 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp 2 15 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 2 16 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 2 17 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 2 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 2 19 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol 2 20 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Neri Sottoli - Yellow Fluo 1 22 Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia 1 23 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 24 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1 25 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 26 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing 1 27 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R La Mondiale 218:45:33 2 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:21:42 3 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:30:01 4 BMC Racing Team 0:56:14 5 Astana Pro Team 0:57:29 6 Movistar Team 1:03:31 7 Team Sky 1:16:49 8 Lampre-Merida 1:19:38 9 Team Europcar 1:36:14 10 Trek Factory Racing 2:06:19 11 Lotto Belisol 2:09:52 12 Colombia 2:11:31 13 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2:16:29 14 Garmin Sharp 2:25:21 15 Team Katusha 2:26:43 16 Androni Giocattoli 2:43:26 17 FDJ.fr 2:47:00 18 Bardiani-CSF 2:59:54 19 Neri Sottoli 3:43:19 20 Team Giant-Shimano 3:57:20 21 Cannondale 4:23:12 22 Orica GreenEdge 6:39:34

Team points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 265 pts 2 Lampre-Merida 254 3 AG2R La Mondiale 232 4 Trek Factory Racing 231 5 Team Sky 220 6 Team Giant-Shimano 220 7 Bardiani-CSF 219 8 Tinkoff-Saxo 199 9 BMC Racing Team 182 10 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 176 11 FDJ.fr 175 12 Orica GreenEdge 170 13 Neri Sottoli 168 14 Androni Giocattoli 167 15 Cannondale 159 16 Colombia 159 17 Garmin Sharp 157 18 Lotto Belisol 149 19 Team Europcar 136 20 Astana Pro Team 129 21 Movistar Team 124 22 Team Katusha 66