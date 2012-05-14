Image 1 of 60 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) wins stage 9 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 60 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium for another stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 60 Matthew Goss finishes the stage despite his crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 60 Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) signs on (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) recovered from yesterday (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 60 The presentation party gathers after stage 9 at the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 60 Race leader Ryder Hesjedal is flanked by his Garmin-Barracuda teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 60 Points classification leader Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) crashes dramatically on the final corner of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 60 The exact moment of victory for Ventoso (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 60 Liquigas rider Damiano Caruso in his white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 60 Colnago on the podium after stage 9 of the 2012 Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia, from Giorgio nel Sannio to Frosinone, surviving a crash on the final corner to claim his first stage of the race. Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) rounded out the surprise top three after the front line of sprinters was ruled out when Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) took out Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) as the speeding peloton attempted to deal with the final left-hand corner. As the duo crashed out, Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) were forced to slow, and the world champion himself came down in the aftermath.

Ventoso, a Giro stage winner in Fiuggi last year, still had plenty to do. With the race's two best sprinters on the tarmac, Nizzolo found himself at the front of the race and seizing the opportunity, opened his sprint first. It was too soon, his name was rubbed off the from tomorrow's headlines, as Ventoso, lying in fourth wheel, navigated past an impressive Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and into Nizzolo's slipstream. As the RadioShack rider began to fade, Ventoso struck for home to take Movistar's first stage of this year's race.

"I came here to win a stage, but from now on we'll be working for Intxausti. He won the Tour of Asturias recently and we're sure he can do well here too. Our big goal is the GC," Ventoso said.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) retained the leader's jersey after an assured display on the final climb before the finish.

However for the briefest of moments, it looked as though Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was about to turn the race on its head.

Before that, Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel), Brian Bulgac (Lotto-Belisol) and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil) had broken clear earlier in the stage, pushing out a near four-minute lead before the peloton began to give chase. Keizer was the last man standing, but as his legs began to buckle in the final 20 kilometres, the race looked set to be decided by the short climb inside the final 5km.

It was Rodriguez who lit the paper with a daring attack inside the final seven kilometres. Sitting just nine seconds behind the Canadian race leader Hesjedal, Rodriguez burst clear with a three other riders, and once a 50-meter gap was established, he kicked again.

The move caused panic in the bunch. Attacks from Pozzato were expected but Rodriguez's desire to grab the win and the time bonuses had a clutch of teams under pressure.

However the gradient proved too favourable for the sprinters' teams, who along with Liquigas and Garmin, slowly dragged Rodriguez back.

As they crested the climb, Pozzato finally made a move, having spent much of the run in to the climb, near the head of the field. But as is nearly always the case, the Italian's move was everything Rodriguez's wasn't - timid, almost reluctant.

Adam Hansen was next to try his luck. It was a well timed move, the Australian seizing an opportunity as a Sky rider moved to the front in an attempt to slow the bunch for Cavendish to move up.

However while Sky's train appeared to be disjointed, Orica-GreenEdge took command, placing two riders on the front, with Goss sitting in third. It looked certain that unless Cavendish could move up on the final corner that Goss would take his second stage of the race.

Approaching the final corner Goss took a wide but safe line, slowing as he did so. Pozzato appeared caught off guard, sliding into the Australian's left side and across the road. Cavendish and Renshaw both had time to slow, but as Haedo lost control, Cavendish was brought down.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:39:15 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 29 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 30 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 31 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 33 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 35 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 36 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 37 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 38 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 39 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 43 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 44 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 45 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 46 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 47 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 50 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 51 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 56 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 59 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 60 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 65 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 66 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 68 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 69 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 71 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 72 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 73 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 77 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 79 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 81 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 82 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 83 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 84 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 85 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 86 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 89 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 91 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 92 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 93 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 94 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 95 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 97 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 99 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 100 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 101 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 102 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 103 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 104 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 105 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 106 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 107 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 108 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 109 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:59 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:02 111 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:01:03 112 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:19 113 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:02:01 116 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 117 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:05 118 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:08 119 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:11 120 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:12 121 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 122 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 124 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:12 125 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 126 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 127 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 128 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 129 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 130 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:19 132 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 133 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 134 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 135 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 136 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:19 137 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:33 138 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 139 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:34 140 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 141 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:39 142 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:40 143 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 144 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 145 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:40 146 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:43 147 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 148 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 149 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:46 150 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:53 151 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:03:02 152 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 153 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 154 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 155 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 156 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 157 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 158 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 159 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 160 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 161 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:28 162 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 163 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:11 164 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 165 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:51 166 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 167 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 168 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 169 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:57 170 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:14 171 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 172 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:27 173 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 174 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 175 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 176 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 177 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 178 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 179 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 180 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 181 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 182 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:20 183 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 184 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 185 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 186 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 187 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 188 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 189 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 190 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:00 191 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 20 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 16 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 12 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 10 7 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 9 8 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 8 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 6 12 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 6 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 14 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 15 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 17 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 18 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 19 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 21 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 4 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 5 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 3 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 148 pts 2 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 3 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 132

Most combative # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 5 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 7 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1 11 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Netapp 10:57:45 2 Movistar Team 3 Katusha Team 4 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 5 Liquigas - Cannondale 6 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 7 Ag2R La Mondiale 8 Euskaltel - Euskadi 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Radioshack - Nissan 12 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 13 Lotto Belisol Team 14 Sky Procycling 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Garmin - Barracuda 17 FDJ - Bigmat 18 BMC Racing Team 19 Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Orica Greenedge 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 22 Team Saxo Bank

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 29 pts 2 Team Netapp 29 3 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 19 4 Liquigas - Cannondale 19 5 Radioshack - Nissan 18 6 Katusha Team 15 7 Garmin - Barracuda 14 8 Ag2R La Mondiale 12 9 Orica Greenedge 11 10 Colnago - CSF Inox 10 11 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 8 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 13 FDJ - Bigmat 6 14 Astana Pro Team 6 15 Lotto Belisol Team 4 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 3 17 Lampre - ISD 18 Sky Procycling 19 Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 BMC Racing Team 22 Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 9 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 36:02:40 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:09 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:40 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:45 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:46 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:48 10 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:52 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:53 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:54 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:55 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:14 16 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:16 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:18 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:20 19 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:23 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:28 22 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:43 24 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:44 25 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:47 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:54 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:01 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:03 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 30 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:24 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:26 32 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:38 34 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:39 35 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:41 36 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:42 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:02:50 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:52 39 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:17 41 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:18 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:23 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:27 44 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:39 45 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:44 46 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:55 47 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:10 48 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:04:23 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:44 50 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:54 51 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:43 52 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:44 53 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:35 54 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:46 56 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:08:30 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:09:00 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:10:02 59 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:29 60 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:12:31 61 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:59 62 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:04 63 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:16:58 64 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:17:58 65 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:18:05 66 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:26 67 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:18:52 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:05 69 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:10 70 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:19:40 71 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:20:23 72 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:31 73 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:05 74 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:06 75 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:12 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:22:35 77 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:02 78 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:23:21 79 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:57 80 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:25:18 81 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:26:05 82 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:07 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:26:33 84 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:34 85 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:44 86 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:49 87 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:28:03 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:45 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:02 90 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:29:11 91 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:29:24 92 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:30:09 93 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:25 94 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:32:09 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:32:51 96 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:22 97 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:33:37 98 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:33:40 99 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:34:00 100 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:34:05 101 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:34:20 102 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:35:07 103 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:35:16 104 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:25 105 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:41 106 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:36:01 107 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:11 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:37:21 109 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:23 110 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:17 111 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:39:28 112 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:39:41 113 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:41:21 114 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:43:24 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:43:56 116 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:43:57 117 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:44:46 118 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:17 119 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:46:37 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:47:02 121 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:47:11 122 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:47:37 123 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:47:42 124 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:47:51 125 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:48:13 126 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:49:39 127 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:56 128 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:19 129 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:50:32 130 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:51:19 132 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:51:33 133 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:08 134 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:13 135 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:42 136 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:45 137 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:55:16 138 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:55:55 139 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:56:23 140 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:56:28 141 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:56:38 142 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:57:00 143 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:05 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:57:20 145 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:23 146 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:58:35 147 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:58:42 148 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:59:25 149 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:00:07 150 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:00:08 151 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:01:44 152 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:02:17 153 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:02:29 154 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:04:52 155 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:05:51 156 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:06:23 157 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:06:31 158 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:07:19 159 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:08:13 160 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1:08:39 161 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:08:41 162 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:09:06 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:09:11 164 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:09:22 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:09:25 166 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:12:11 167 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:12:47 168 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:12:50 169 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 170 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:13:02 171 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:13:14 172 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:14:37 173 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:15:34 174 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:15:44 175 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:17:12 176 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:17:40 177 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:17:52 178 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:18:29 179 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:20:26 180 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:20:41 181 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:21:32 182 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:21:52 183 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:24:05 184 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:27:53 185 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:28:55 186 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:30:54 187 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:33:51 188 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:34:24 189 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:35:30 190 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:36:59 191 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:42:40

Maglia Rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 61 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 35 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 30 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 8 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 29 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 26 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 24 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 16 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 17 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 18 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 20 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 22 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 23 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 24 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 25 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 18 26 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 27 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 28 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 16 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 16 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 31 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 33 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 35 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 14 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 38 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 40 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 41 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 10 42 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 43 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 45 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 46 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 47 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 48 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 49 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 50 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 51 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 8 53 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 8 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 55 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 56 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 7 57 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 59 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 7 60 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 61 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 62 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 63 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 64 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 65 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 66 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 67 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 68 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 69 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 5 70 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 71 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 72 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 73 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 74 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 75 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 76 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 77 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 78 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 79 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 80 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 81 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 82 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 83 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 84 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 85 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 86 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 87 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 88 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 89 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 91 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 92 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 94 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 95 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 6 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 7 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 11 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 13 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 15 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 2 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 19 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 20 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 21 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 22 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 23 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 26 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 28 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 5 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 6 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 7 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 8 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 10 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 16 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 19 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 20 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 21 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 24 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 25 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 26 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1 27 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 6 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 12 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 13 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 14 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 15 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1 16 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 17 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 18 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 19 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 344 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 339 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 308 5 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 6 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 305 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 8 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 198 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 198 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 189 12 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 13 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 14 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 174 15 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 168 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 17 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 18 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 19 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 21 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 22 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 25 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 26 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 32 27 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 10 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 8 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 9 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 10 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 11 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 14 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 22 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 24 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 26 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 27 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 29 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 30 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 31 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 32 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 33 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 34 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 35 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 36 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 38 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 39 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 40 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 41 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 42 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 43 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 44 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 2 45 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 46 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 47 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 48 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 49 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 50 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 51 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 52 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 53 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 54 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 55 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 56 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 57 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Barracuda 2 Katusha Team 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Liquigas - Cannondale 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 FDJ - Bigmat 8 Movistar Team 20 pts 9 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 10 BMC Racing Team 20 11 Team Netapp 20 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 20 13 Sky Procycling 40 14 Team Saxo Bank 40 15 Radioshack - Nissan 60 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 60 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 18 Lotto Belisol Team 60 19 Orica Greenedge 60 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 85 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 105 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 180

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36:03:25 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:38 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:56 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:38 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:58 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:08:15 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:17 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:17:41 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:18:07 13 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:25 14 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:20 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:21:21 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:36 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:23:12 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:24:33 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:49 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:04 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:28:00 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:33:20 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:34:31 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:34:56 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:35:16 26 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:36:26 27 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:32 28 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:38:43 29 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:38:56 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:46:17 31 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:50:34 32 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:50:48 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:55:38 34 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:55:53 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:56:15 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:56:35 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:56:38 38 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:57:57 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:59:22 40 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:01:44 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:04:07 42 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:05:38 43 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:46 44 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:08:21 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:12:05 46 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:12:29 47 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:16:27 48 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:16:55 49 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:41 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:21:07 51 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:33:06 52 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:33:39 53 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:34:45

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 106:54:44 2 Astana Pro Team 0:00:27 3 Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:45 4 Lampre - ISD 0:01:25 5 Movistar Team 0:01:30 6 BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 7 Radioshack - Nissan 0:02:02 8 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:02:55 9 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:04:05 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:18 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:05:01 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:35 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:07:45 14 Sky Procycling 0:09:33 15 Katusha Team 0:13:24 16 Colnago - Csf Inox 0:17:02 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:54 18 Team Netapp 0:31:34 19 FDJ - Bigmat 0:32:56 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:42:19 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:02:29 22 Orica Greenedge 1:50:39