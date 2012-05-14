Trending

Ventoso wins stage 9 of 2012 Giro d'Italia

Hesjedal tops overall classification

Image 1 of 60

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) wins stage 9

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) wins stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) at the start of stage 9

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) at the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 60

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) at the finish

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) at the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium for another stage

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium for another stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 60

Matthew Goss finishes the stage despite his crash

Matthew Goss finishes the stage despite his crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 60

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) signs on

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) signs on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) recovered from yesterday

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) recovered from yesterday
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 60

The presentation party gathers after stage 9 at the 2012 Giro d'Italia

The presentation party gathers after stage 9 at the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 60

Race leader Ryder Hesjedal is flanked by his Garmin-Barracuda teammates

Race leader Ryder Hesjedal is flanked by his Garmin-Barracuda teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 60

Points classification leader Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) crashes dramatically on the final corner of stage 9

Points classification leader Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) crashes dramatically on the final corner of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 60

The exact moment of victory for Ventoso

The exact moment of victory for Ventoso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 60

Liquigas rider Damiano Caruso in his white jersey

Liquigas rider Damiano Caruso in his white jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 60

Colnago on the podium after stage 9 of the 2012 Giro

Colnago on the podium after stage 9 of the 2012 Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) rides behind his teammates

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) rides behind his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 60

Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)

Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) and Ivan Basso begin stage 9 with a thumb war

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) and Ivan Basso begin stage 9 with a thumb war
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 60

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 60

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan)

Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 60

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) and Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)

Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) and Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 60

The start of stage 9 at the 2012 Giro d'Italia

The start of stage 9 at the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 60

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team

Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 60

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team)

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 60

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) and his teammates

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) and his teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 60

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is a keen fan of long socks

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is a keen fan of long socks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 60

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) keeps dry

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) keeps dry
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 60

An Orica-GreenEdge rider at the feedzone

An Orica-GreenEdge rider at the feedzone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) would eventually crash on the final bend

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) would eventually crash on the final bend
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 60

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 60

2010 Giro winner Ivan Basso in a tightly knit pack

2010 Giro winner Ivan Basso in a tightly knit pack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 60

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) lies sixth overall after nine stages

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) lies sixth overall after nine stages
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 60

Ventoso prevails in the sprint to the line

Ventoso prevails in the sprint to the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 60

Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp) crosses the line after stage 9

Daniel Schorn (Team NetApp) crosses the line after stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 60

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 60

Hesjedal is in pink as the race approaches the halfway point

Hesjedal is in pink as the race approaches the halfway point
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 60

Hesjedal leads the overall GC by nine seconds after stage 9

Hesjedal leads the overall GC by nine seconds after stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 60

Hesjedal is the first Canadian to wear pink at the Giro d'Italia

Hesjedal is the first Canadian to wear pink at the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the Giro

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) leads the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 60

Despite a nasty crash on the final bend in stage 9, Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) keeps the red points jersey

Despite a nasty crash on the final bend in stage 9, Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) keeps the red points jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal signing up in his pink jersey

Ryder Hesjedal signing up in his pink jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 60

Garmin-Barracuda's Ryder Hesjedal retained the pink jersey

Garmin-Barracuda's Ryder Hesjedal retained the pink jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 60

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) lies in 8th place in the overall GC after nine stages

Frank Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) lies in 8th place in the overall GC after nine stages
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 60

Ventoso delighted his teammates by winning stage 9

Ventoso delighted his teammates by winning stage 9
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 60

Ventoso's win was his second at the Giro, after success in stage 6 last year

Ventoso's win was his second at the Giro, after success in stage 6 last year
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 60

Ventoso poses for the cameras on the podium

Ventoso poses for the cameras on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 60

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) cracks open the bubbles

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) cracks open the bubbles
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 60

Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)

Canada's Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 60

Ryder Hesjedal will start stage 10 as leader of the Giro

Ryder Hesjedal will start stage 10 as leader of the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 60

Team Sky's world champion Mark Cavendish

Team Sky's world champion Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 60

The sweetness of success: Ventoso crosses the winning line

The sweetness of success: Ventoso crosses the winning line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 60

Frank Schleck was a late addition to his team's Giro squad

Frank Schleck was a late addition to his team's Giro squad
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 60

Local hero and defending champion Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)

Local hero and defending champion Michele Scarponi (Lampre-ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 60

Team Sky's Mark Cavendish had already won two stages of the 2012 Giro

Team Sky's Mark Cavendish had already won two stages of the 2012 Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 60

Colnago's Enrico Battaglin gathering himself at the start

Colnago's Enrico Battaglin gathering himself at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 60

All eyes were on race leader Ryder Hesjedal ahead of stage 9

All eyes were on race leader Ryder Hesjedal ahead of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 60

Race leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia

Race leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) at the start of stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 60

Astana's Roman Kreuziger

Astana's Roman Kreuziger
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 60

Lampre-ISD's Pietropolli and Righi at the start of stage 9 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Lampre-ISD's Pietropolli and Righi at the start of stage 9 of the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 60

2011 Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi at the start of stage 9

2011 Giro d'Italia winner Michele Scarponi at the start of stage 9
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar Team) won stage 9 of the Giro d'Italia, from Giorgio nel Sannio to Frosinone, surviving a crash on the final corner to claim his first stage of the race. Fabio Felline (Androni Giocattoli) and Giacomo Nizzolo (RadioShack-Nissan) rounded out the surprise top three after the front line of sprinters was ruled out when Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini - Selle Italia) took out Matthew Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) as the speeding peloton attempted to deal with the final left-hand corner. As the duo crashed out, Mark Cavendish (Sky) and Mark Renshaw (Rabobank) were forced to slow, and the world champion himself came down in the aftermath.

Ventoso, a Giro stage winner in Fiuggi last year, still had plenty to do. With the race's two best sprinters on the tarmac, Nizzolo found himself at the front of the race and seizing the opportunity, opened his sprint first. It was too soon, his name was rubbed off the from tomorrow's headlines, as Ventoso, lying in fourth wheel, navigated past an impressive Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) and into Nizzolo's slipstream. As the RadioShack rider began to fade, Ventoso struck for home to take Movistar's first stage of this year's race.

"I came here to win a stage, but from now on we'll be working for Intxausti. He won the Tour of Asturias recently and we're sure he can do well here too. Our big goal is the GC," Ventoso said.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) retained the leader's jersey after an assured display on the final climb before the finish.

However for the briefest of moments, it looked as though Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was about to turn the race on its head.

Before that, Pierre Cazaux (Euskaltel), Brian Bulgac (Lotto-Belisol) and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil) had broken clear earlier in the stage, pushing out a near four-minute lead before the peloton began to give chase. Keizer was the last man standing, but as his legs began to buckle in the final 20 kilometres, the race looked set to be decided by the short climb inside the final 5km.

It was Rodriguez who lit the paper with a daring attack inside the final seven kilometres. Sitting just nine seconds behind the Canadian race leader Hesjedal, Rodriguez burst clear with a three other riders, and once a 50-meter gap was established, he kicked again.

The move caused panic in the bunch. Attacks from Pozzato were expected but Rodriguez's desire to grab the win and the time bonuses had a clutch of teams under pressure.

However the gradient proved too favourable for the sprinters' teams, who along with Liquigas and Garmin, slowly dragged Rodriguez back.

As they crested the climb, Pozzato finally made a move, having spent much of the run in to the climb, near the head of the field. But as is nearly always the case, the Italian's move was everything Rodriguez's wasn't - timid, almost reluctant.

Adam Hansen was next to try his luck. It was a well timed move, the Australian seizing an opportunity as a Sky rider moved to the front in an attempt to slow the bunch for Cavendish to move up.

However while Sky's train appeared to be disjointed, Orica-GreenEdge took command, placing two riders on the front, with Goss sitting in third. It looked certain that unless Cavendish could move up on the final corner that Goss would take his second stage of the race.

Approaching the final corner Goss took a wide but safe line, slowing as he did so. Pozzato appeared caught off guard, sliding into the Australian's left side and across the road. Cavendish and Renshaw both had time to slow, but as Haedo lost control, Cavendish was brought down.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:39:15
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
10Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
18Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
26Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
28Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
29Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
30José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
31Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
32Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
33Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
35Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
36Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
37Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
38Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
39Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
40Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
43Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
44Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
46Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
47Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
50Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
51Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
56Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
59Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
60Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
63Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
65Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
66Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
68Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
69José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
71Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
72Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
73Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
74Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
75Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
77Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
78Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
79Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
81Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
82Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
84Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
85Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
86Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
89Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
91Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
92Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
93Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
94Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
95Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
97Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
99Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
100Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
101Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
102Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
103Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
104Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
105Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
106Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
107Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
108Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
109Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:59
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
111Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:01:03
112Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:19
113Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
115Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:02:01
116Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
117Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:05
118Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:08
119Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:11
120Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:12
121Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
122Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
124Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:12
125Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
126Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
127Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
128Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
129Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
130Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:02:19
132Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
133Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
134Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
135Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
136Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:19
137Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:33
138Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
139Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:34
140Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
141Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:39
142Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:40
143Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
144Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
145Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:40
146Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:43
147Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
148Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
149Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:46
150Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:53
151Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:03:02
152Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
153Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
154Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
155Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
156Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
157Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
158Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
159Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
160Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
161Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:28
162Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
163Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:11
164Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
165Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:51
166Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
167Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
168Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
169Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:57
170Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:14
171William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
172Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:27
173Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
174Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
175Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
176Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
177Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
178Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
179Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
180Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
181Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
182Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:20
183Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
184Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
185Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
186Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
187Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
188Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
189Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
190Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:00
191Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli20
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan16
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale14
5Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp12
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team10
7Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda9
8Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp8
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team6
12Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling6
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
14Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
15Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
16Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
17Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
18Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
19Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
21Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
4Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
5Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team148pts
2Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
3Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team132

Most combative
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4
5Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
7Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
8Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1
11Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Netapp10:57:45
2Movistar Team
3Katusha Team
4Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
5Liquigas - Cannondale
6Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
7Ag2R La Mondiale
8Euskaltel - Euskadi
9Lampre - ISD
10Astana Pro Team
11Radioshack - Nissan
12Omega Pharma - Quickstep
13Lotto Belisol Team
14Sky Procycling
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Garmin - Barracuda
17FDJ - Bigmat
18BMC Racing Team
19Colnago - CSF Inox
20Orica Greenedge
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
22Team Saxo Bank

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team29pts
2Team Netapp29
3Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela19
4Liquigas - Cannondale19
5Radioshack - Nissan18
6Katusha Team15
7Garmin - Barracuda14
8Ag2R La Mondiale12
9Orica Greenedge11
10Colnago - CSF Inox10
11Omega Pharma - Quickstep8
12Euskaltel - Euskadi7
13FDJ - Bigmat6
14Astana Pro Team6
15Lotto Belisol Team4
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team3
17Lampre - ISD
18Sky Procycling
19Rabobank Cycling Team
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
21BMC Racing Team
22Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda36:02:40
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:09
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:40
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:45
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:46
9Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:48
10Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:52
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:53
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:54
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:10
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:14
16Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:16
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:18
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:20
19Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:23
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:28
22Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:43
24Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:44
25Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:47
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:54
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:01
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:03
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:02:15
30Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:24
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:26
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:38
34José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:02:39
35Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:41
36Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:42
37Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:02:50
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:52
39Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:17
41Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:18
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:23
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:03:27
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:39
45Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:44
46Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:55
47Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:10
48Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:04:23
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:44
50Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:54
51Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:43
52Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:44
53Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:35
54José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
55Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:07:46
56Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:08:30
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:09:00
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:10:02
59Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:29
60Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:12:31
61Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:59
62Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:04
63Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:16:58
64Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:17:58
65Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:18:05
66Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:26
67Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:18:52
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:05
69Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:10
70Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:19:40
71Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:20:23
72Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:31
73Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:05
74Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:06
75Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:12
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:22:35
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:02
78Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:23:21
79Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:57
80Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:25:18
81Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:26:05
82Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:07
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:26:33
84Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:34
85Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:44
86Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:49
87Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:28:03
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:45
89Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:02
90Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:29:11
91Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:29:24
92Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:30:09
93Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:25
94Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:32:09
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:32:51
96Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:33:22
97Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:33:37
98Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:33:40
99Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:34:00
100Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:34:05
101Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:34:20
102Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:35:07
103Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:35:16
104Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:25
105Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:41
106Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:36:01
107Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:11
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:37:21
109Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:23
110Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:17
111Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:39:28
112Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:39:41
113Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:41:21
114Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:43:24
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:43:56
116Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:43:57
117Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:44:46
118Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:17
119Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:46:37
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:47:02
121Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:47:11
122Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:47:37
123Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:47:42
124Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:47:51
125Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:48:13
126Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:49:39
127Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:56
128Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:50:19
129Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:50:32
130Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:51:19
132Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:51:33
133Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:54:08
134Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:13
135Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:42
136Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:54:45
137Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:55:16
138Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:55:55
139Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:56:23
140Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:56:28
141Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:56:38
142Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:57:00
143Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:57:05
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:57:20
145Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:57:23
146Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:58:35
147Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:58:42
148Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:59:25
149Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:00:07
150Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:00:08
151Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:01:44
152Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:02:17
153Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:02:29
154Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:04:52
155Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:05:51
156Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:06:23
157Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:06:31
158Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:07:19
159Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:08:13
160Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1:08:39
161Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:08:41
162Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:09:06
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:09:11
164Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:09:22
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1:09:25
166Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:12:11
167Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:12:47
168Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:12:50
169Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
170Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:13:02
171Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:13:14
172Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:14:37
173Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:15:34
174Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:15:44
175Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:17:12
176Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:17:40
177Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:17:52
178Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:18:29
179Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:20:26
180Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:20:41
181Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:21:32
182Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:21:52
183Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:24:05
184Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:27:53
185William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:28:55
186Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:30:54
187Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:33:51
188Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:34:24
189Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:35:30
190Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:36:59
191Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:42:40

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team65pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling61
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox35
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team30
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team29
8Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team29
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda26
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat26
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling26
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team24
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
16Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team24
17Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
18Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
20Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat21
22Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
23Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
24Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
25Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan18
26Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
27Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
28Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team16
29Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan16
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
31Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
33Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
35Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp14
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
38Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
40Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
41Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp10
42Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
43Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
45Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
46Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
47Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
48Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
49Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
50Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
51Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp8
53Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team8
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
55Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
56John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale7
57José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
59Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp7
60Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
61William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
62Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
63Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
64Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
65Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
66Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
67Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
68Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
69Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling5
70Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
71Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
72Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
73Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
74Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
75Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
76Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
77Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
78Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
79Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
80Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
81Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
82Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
83Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
84Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
85Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
86Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
87Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
88Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
89Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
90Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
91Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
92Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
94Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
95Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
6Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
7Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
10Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
11Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
14Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
15Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team2
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
19Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
20Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
21Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
22Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
23Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
26Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
28Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling7
5Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
6Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
7Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
8Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
9Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
16Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
19Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
20Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
24Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
25Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
26Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1
27Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
6Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
13Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
14Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
15Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1
16Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
17Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
18Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
19Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp344pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team339
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi308
5Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
6Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team305
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
8Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team198
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team198
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli189
12Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
13Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
14Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia174
15Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank168
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
17Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
18Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
19Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
21Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
22Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
23Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
25Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
26Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team32
27Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling19
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox10
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team10
6Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
8Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
9Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
11Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
14Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
21Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
22Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
24Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
26Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
27Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
29Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
30Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
31Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
32Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4
33Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
34Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
35Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
36Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
38Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
39Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
40Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
41Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
42Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
43Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
44Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda2
45Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
46Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
47Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
48Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
49Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
50Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
51Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
52Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
53Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
54Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
55Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
57Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda
2Katusha Team
3Astana Pro Team
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7FDJ - Bigmat
8Movistar Team20pts
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep20
10BMC Racing Team20
11Team Netapp20
12Euskaltel - Euskadi20
13Sky Procycling40
14Team Saxo Bank40
15Radioshack - Nissan60
16Colnago - CSF Inox60
17Rabobank Cycling Team60
18Lotto Belisol Team60
19Orica Greenedge60
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia105
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale36:03:25
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:25
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:38
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:56
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:38
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:58
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:08:15
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:17
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:17:41
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:18:07
13Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:18:25
14Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:20
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:21:21
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:36
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:23:12
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:24:33
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:49
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:04
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:28:00
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:33:20
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:34:31
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:34:56
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:35:16
26Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:36:26
27Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:32
28Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:38:43
29Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:38:56
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:46:17
31Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:50:34
32Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:50:48
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:55:38
34Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:55:53
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:56:15
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:56:35
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:56:38
38Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:57:57
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:59:22
40Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:01:44
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:04:07
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:05:38
43Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:46
44Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:08:21
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:12:05
46Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:12:29
47Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:16:27
48Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:16:55
49Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:41
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:21:07
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:33:06
52Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:33:39
53Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:34:45

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Cannondale106:54:44
2Astana Pro Team0:00:27
3Garmin - Barracuda0:00:45
4Lampre - ISD0:01:25
5Movistar Team0:01:30
6BMC Racing Team0:02:01
7Radioshack - Nissan0:02:02
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:02:55
9Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:04:05
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:18
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:05:01
12Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:35
13Ag2R La Mondiale0:07:45
14Sky Procycling0:09:33
15Katusha Team0:13:24
16Colnago - Csf Inox0:17:02
17Lotto Belisol Team0:21:54
18Team Netapp0:31:34
19FDJ - Bigmat0:32:56
20Team Saxo Bank0:42:19
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:02:29
22Orica Greenedge1:50:39

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda198pts
2Orica Greenedge144
3Radioshack - Nissan132
4Katusha Team114
5Liquigas - Cannondale108
6Sky Procycling106
7FDJ - Bigmat105
8Movistar Team96
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep93
10Colnago - Csf Inox92
11Team Netapp91
12Astana Pro Team82
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela80
14BMC Racing Team73
15Team Saxo Bank72
16Lampre - ISD60
17Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team57
18Rabobank Cycling Team57
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia49
20Ag2R La Mondiale47
21Euskaltel - Euskadi19
22Lotto Belisol Team15

Latest on Cyclingnews