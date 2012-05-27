Image 1 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 53 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) could not hold onto his podium place (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 53 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the finish of the time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 53 Ryder Hesjeal (Garmin-Barracuda) at the finish of the time trial (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 53 Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 53 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 53 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 11 of 53 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 12 of 53 Roman Kreuziger (Team Astana) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 53 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) became the first Canadian rider to win a grand tour when he finished 47 seconds ahead of overnight leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the final time trial in Milan to claim the Giro d’Italia title by a mere 16 seconds. Hesjedal finished sixth in the 28.2km Milan test, which was won by Marco Pinotti (BMC Racing), ahead of Sky’s Geraint Thomas and RadioShack’s Jesse Sergent.



Hesjedal cleared all but two seconds of his 31-second deficit on Rodríguez by the first time check and continued to gain time on the Spaniard, who had admitted beforehand that he would need a miracle to hold on to the pink jersey. Apart from a couple of dicey moments when his bike slipped as he went through two tight corners, Hesjedal was always on course to achieve his goal, although Rodríguez finished strongly and did not lose as much team as many had expected.

Third place on the podium went to Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), who built on his stunning Stelvio victory yesterday. The Belgian finished fifth on the day and relegated defending champion Michele Scarponi to fourth place. De Gendt’s elevation to third meant that there was no Italian on the final podium for the first time since 1995.



Having hugged his wife after crossing the line, Hesjedal quickly received confirmation that he regained the maglia rosa from Rodríguez.



“This is incredible, I can’t quite believe it,” said the Garmin rider. “I have to thank my team for their efforts over the past three weeks, I couldn’t have done it without them. I’ve had to dig deeper and deeper as the race has gone on. I also like to thank all the Canadian fans back home for their incredible support.



“It’s been a fantastic experience. I started to believe in it more and more when I realized that I was riding better in the mountains than I ever have in any other race. My legs felt good, I was strong in my head, and I reached the last day in good condition and managed to write an important page in history.”



Conditions were perfect for the final test of this fascinating race. There was good news initially for Rodríguez and the other non-specialists, when it was announced that the course through Milan had to be shortened by 2km, due to roadworks, leaving the riders facing a test of 28.2km.





RadioShack’s Sergent was the fastest of the early starters, until his time was bettered by Sky’s Geraint Thomas. However, just as was the case for Bradley Wiggins in 2009, the Briton would have to settle for second on the day.



The course was always likely to suit a specialist like Marco Pinotti, and he went about demonstrating that, overtaking the two riders who went off before him. He finished 39 seconds ahead of Thomas, with Sergent the only other rider within a minute of him. In the process, he bookended the Giro for his BMC team, his victory on the final day following Taylor Phinney’s prologue success.



“This was a big goal for me,”Pinotti said. “I won the last time trial here at the Giro in 2008 and I was second in 2010 and last year it was a big goal. But I crashed two days before and had to go to the hospital. So I’ve been working for this for a year. For me, it’s been a difficult Giro. I was trying to save all my energy for this in the last week.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:33:06 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:53 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:00 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:01 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:09 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:15 9 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:22 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:23 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:24 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:25 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:28 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:30 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:31 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:36 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:47 19 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:49 20 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:50 21 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:53 22 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:54 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 24 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:55 26 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:56 27 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:01 28 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:06 29 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:02:10 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:11 31 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 32 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:12 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 34 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:13 35 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 36 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:17 37 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:19 38 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:21 39 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 40 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 41 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:26 42 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 44 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:29 45 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:30 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:02:31 47 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:32 48 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:33 49 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:37 50 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:02:42 51 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:43 52 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:45 53 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:02:46 55 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 56 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:47 57 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 58 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:49 59 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:54 60 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:56 61 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:57 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:58 63 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:03:00 64 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 65 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:01 66 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:02 67 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:04 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:05 69 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:07 70 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 71 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:08 72 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:12 73 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:13 74 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:15 75 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:17 77 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:03:18 79 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:03:23 80 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:25 81 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:26 82 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:29 83 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 84 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:03:30 85 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:32 86 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 88 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:36 89 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:37 90 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:39 92 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:44 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:45 94 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 95 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 96 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:46 97 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:48 98 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:50 99 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 100 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:52 101 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:53 102 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:54 103 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:03:55 104 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 105 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:58 106 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 107 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:04:00 108 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:01 109 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:02 110 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:04 111 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 112 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:05 113 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:08 114 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:09 115 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:10 116 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 117 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 118 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 119 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:11 120 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:12 121 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:14 123 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:15 124 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:16 125 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:19 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:20 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:24 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:26 129 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:27 130 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:29 131 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:34 132 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:35 133 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:37 134 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 135 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:39 136 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:04:42 137 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 138 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:45 139 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:46 140 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:50 141 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:04:51 142 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:52 143 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:53 144 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:03 145 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:07 146 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:05:11 147 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:14 148 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:19 149 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:22 150 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:24 151 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:26 152 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:37 153 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:05:42 154 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:15 155 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:06:17 156 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:06:30 157 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:53

Intermediate split 1 - Rotatoria - Via Gallarate, 11.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:13:28 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:15 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 4 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:26 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:27 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 7 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 8 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:35 9 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:36 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:37 11 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:38 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:39 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:40 16 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:41 17 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:43 18 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 19 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:46 20 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:47 22 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:48 23 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:50 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:51 28 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 29 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:53 30 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 31 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 34 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:55 35 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 36 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:56 37 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 39 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:00:57 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 42 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:00 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 44 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:01:01 45 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:02 46 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 47 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 48 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 49 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 50 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:01:05 51 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:07 52 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:09 53 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 54 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:10 55 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:11 57 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:12 58 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 59 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 60 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:13 61 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:01:14 62 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 63 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:15 64 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 65 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 66 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 67 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:16 68 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:19 69 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:20 70 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:01:21 71 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 72 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:22 73 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:24 74 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 75 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 76 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 77 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 78 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 0:01:26 79 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 80 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:27 81 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 82 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:28 84 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 86 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:29 87 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 88 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:30 89 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 90 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:31 91 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:32 92 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 93 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:35 94 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:36 95 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 96 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:37 97 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 100 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 101 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 102 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 103 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:40 104 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 105 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:41 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 107 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 108 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 0:01:43 109 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 110 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:45 111 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 112 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:46 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:47 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 115 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:48 116 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 117 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:49 118 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:50 119 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 120 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 121 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 122 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:52 124 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 125 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:53 126 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:54 127 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:55 130 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 132 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 133 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:56 134 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 135 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:57 136 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:58 137 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 138 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 139 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:59 140 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 141 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 142 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 143 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:05 144 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:06 145 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:07 146 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:08 147 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:12 148 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:16 149 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:02:19 150 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 151 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:02:22 153 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:24 154 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:02:35 155 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:40 156 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:43 157 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:16

Intermediate split 2 - Bastioni di Porta Nuova, 20.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:49 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:26 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:38 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:43 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:50 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:57 9 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:58 10 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 16 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 14 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 10 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 9 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 10 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 11 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 12 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 13 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 14 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 pts 2 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 3 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 4 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 3 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Barracuda 1:43:03 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:27 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:28 5 Radioshack - Nissan 0:00:32 6 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:00:55 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:02:02 8 Katusha Team 0:02:10 9 Lampre - ISD 0:02:14 10 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:46 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:05 12 Astana Pro Team 0:03:33 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:02 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:04:04 15 Movistar Team 0:04:14 16 FDJ - Bigmat 0:04:19 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:24 18 Orica Greenedge 0:04:49 19 Team Netapp 0:05:09 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:05:32 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:57 22 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:08

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result Garmin - Barracuda 2 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 30 pts 3 Sky Procycling 29 4 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 28 5 BMC Racing Team 25 6 Radioshack - Nissan 24 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 13 8 Orica Greenedge 12 9 Lampre - ISD 7 10 Katusha Team 3 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2 12 FDJ - Bigmat 13 Ag2R La Mondiale 14 Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 17 Lotto Belisol Team 18 Team Saxo Bank 19 Movistar Team 20 Team Netapp 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 22 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 91:39:02 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:16 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:39 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:05 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:44 6 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:40 7 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:05:57 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:28 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:07:50 10 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:08:08 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:12 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:11:59 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:20 14 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:14:27 15 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:19:58 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:59 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:25:39 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:29:19 19 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:35:00 20 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:36:17 21 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:37:17 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:38:23 23 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:41:36 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:49:45 25 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:49:57 26 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:50:49 27 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:54:25 28 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:54:28 29 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:54:40 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:57:24 31 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1:05:43 32 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:10:35 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:18:10 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1:21:39 35 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:24:31 36 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 1:25:04 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:26:08 38 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 1:26:42 39 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 1:33:01 40 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:33:36 41 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:34:37 42 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:34:42 43 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 1:38:40 44 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 1:39:30 45 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:39:47 46 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:40:57 47 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:43:59 48 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:48:54 49 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 1:54:04 50 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:58:26 51 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:59:28 52 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2:04:38 53 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2:10:03 54 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 2:13:50 55 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:19:29 56 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2:20:04 57 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:24:50 58 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:26:42 59 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:27:05 60 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:29:35 61 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2:30:19 62 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 2:31:16 63 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 2:33:28 64 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 2:34:10 65 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2:34:27 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2:35:48 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:37:24 68 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:37:43 69 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2:39:57 70 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2:42:39 71 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:45:03 72 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2:52:12 73 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 2:53:41 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:54:56 75 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:56:07 76 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:58:19 77 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:59:00 78 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:59:10 79 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2:59:14 80 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:59:32 81 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3:02:52 82 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:04:18 83 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:04:39 84 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 3:05:20 85 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3:07:46 86 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:09:36 87 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 3:09:53 88 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:10:14 89 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:10:33 90 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:12:37 91 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:13:06 92 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 3:13:09 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:14:12 94 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 3:14:30 95 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3:18:53 96 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3:19:18 97 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:21:50 98 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3:23:34 99 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:27:24 100 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:27:27 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3:28:23 102 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3:28:42 103 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 3:29:12 104 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3:30:38 105 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:30:41 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:37:42 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3:38:44 108 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:41:36 109 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 3:41:49 110 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:42:04 111 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3:46:44 112 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:47:04 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:47:47 114 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 3:50:27 115 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 3:59:26 116 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3:59:51 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:00:23 118 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 4:06:24 119 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 4:06:44 120 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4:06:46 121 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:06:56 122 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:11:33 123 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 124 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 4:14:08 125 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 4:14:55 126 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:15:04 127 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:18:08 128 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 4:18:59 129 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:19:04 130 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4:20:01 131 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4:20:09 132 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:20:11 133 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4:21:02 134 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 4:21:48 135 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:23:03 136 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:23:49 137 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4:25:05 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:25:48 139 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4:28:16 140 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:33:00 141 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 4:36:05 142 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4:36:23 143 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4:39:24 144 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4:41:35 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:46:19 146 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 4:48:33 147 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4:51:03 148 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:52:35 149 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4:52:44 150 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 4:55:53 151 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 4:56:43 152 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 4:58:38 153 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5:02:46 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 5:05:52 155 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:12:54 156 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5:16:13 157 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5:27:06

Maglia rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 139 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 138 3 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 113 4 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 81 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 6 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 76 7 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 58 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 58 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 10 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 52 11 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 12 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 50 13 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 14 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 46 15 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 41 18 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 40 19 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 20 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 38 21 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 38 22 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 37 23 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 24 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 35 25 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 34 26 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 33 27 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 31 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 30 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 29 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 29 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 28 34 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 35 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 36 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 27 37 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 27 38 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 26 39 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 40 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 41 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 42 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 25 43 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 44 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 23 45 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 46 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 23 47 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 48 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 49 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 50 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 51 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 52 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 19 53 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 19 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 55 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 18 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 18 57 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 17 58 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 59 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 17 61 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 62 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 16 63 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 64 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 65 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 66 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 14 67 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 68 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 69 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 70 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 11 71 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 11 72 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 10 73 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 74 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 75 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 76 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 77 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 78 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 9 79 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 8 80 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 81 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 8 82 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 83 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 7 84 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 85 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 86 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 87 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 88 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 89 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 90 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 6 91 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 92 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 93 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 95 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 96 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 97 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 98 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 99 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 100 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 101 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 102 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 103 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 104 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 3 105 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 106 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 107 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 2 108 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 109 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 2 110 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 111 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 2 112 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2 113 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 1 114 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 115 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 1 116 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 117 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 84 pts 2 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 44 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 43 4 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 6 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 9 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 23 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 12 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 20 13 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 16 15 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 15 16 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 13 18 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 19 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 12 20 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 21 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 22 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 23 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 11 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 25 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 28 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 29 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 30 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 7 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 32 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 33 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 34 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 35 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 36 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 39 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 41 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 42 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 5 43 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 44 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 45 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 46 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 3 48 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 49 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 50 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 51 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 2 52 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 53 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 54 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 55 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 57 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 58 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 59 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 60 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 61 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 62 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 1 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 64 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 65 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1 66 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 67 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 68 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 69 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 70 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 18 3 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 4 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 7 7 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 8 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 9 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 10 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 13 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 5 14 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 16 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 18 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 20 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 4 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 22 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 23 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 24 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 25 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 26 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 29 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 32 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 33 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 3 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 35 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 3 36 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 37 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 38 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 39 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 40 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 41 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 42 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 43 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 44 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 45 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 47 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 48 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 49 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 50 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 51 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 52 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 53 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 54 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 55 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 56 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 14 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 12 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 5 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 9 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 11 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 12 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 13 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 17 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 3 18 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 19 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 23 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 24 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 26 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 27 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 29 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 30 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 32 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 33 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 35 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1 36 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 683 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 656 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 437 5 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 424 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 422 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 392 8 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 336 9 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 10 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 271 11 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 266 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 263 13 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 14 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 243 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 234 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 227 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 18 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 19 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 192 20 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 21 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 160 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 25 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 26 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 129 28 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 124 29 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 123 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 31 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 32 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 110 33 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 104 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 90 35 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 90 36 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 37 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 38 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 39 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 40 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 80 41 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 43 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 44 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 59 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 47 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 48 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 49 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 46 50 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 51 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 31 52 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 53 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 24 54 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 24 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 57 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 58 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 15 59 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 60 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 61 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 44 pts 2 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 39 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 37 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 30 5 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 24 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 19 10 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 11 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 12 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 13 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 14 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 14 15 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 16 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 13 18 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 19 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 20 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 11 21 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 23 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 9 25 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 9 26 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 9 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 28 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 29 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 30 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 32 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 33 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 35 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 36 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 8 37 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 38 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 7 39 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 40 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 41 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 42 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 44 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 45 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 6 46 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 6 47 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 48 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 6 49 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 5 50 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 51 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 52 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 54 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 55 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 5 56 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 57 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 58 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 5 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 5 60 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 61 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 62 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 63 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 64 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 4 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 4 66 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 67 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 68 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 69 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 70 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 4 71 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 72 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4 73 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 74 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 75 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 76 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 77 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 78 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 79 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 80 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 81 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 82 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 83 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 84 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 85 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 86 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 87 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 88 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 89 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 90 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 91 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 92 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 93 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Maglia Bianca classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 91:44:59 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:53 3 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:23 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:31:20 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:43:48 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:44:52 7 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:48:28 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:51:27 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:35:00 10 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:42:57 11 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:52:29 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:23:38 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 2:28:13 14 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2:31:27 15 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2:31:46 16 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:48:59 17 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:50:10 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:52:22 19 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 2:59:23 20 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:04:17 21 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:04:36 22 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:06:40 23 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:15:53 24 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3:21:30 25 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3:22:45 26 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3:32:47 27 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3:36:07 28 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3:40:47 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 4:08:11 30 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4:09:07 31 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4:12:11 32 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4:13:07 33 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4:14:04 34 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4:14:12 35 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 4:14:14 36 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 4:15:05 37 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4:17:52 38 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4:19:08 39 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:19:51 40 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 4:22:19 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4:46:47 42 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4:56:49 43 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5:06:57 44 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5:21:09

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 pts 2 Katusha Team 40 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 40 4 Lampre - ISD 45 5 Team Saxo Bank 50 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 60 7 Astana Pro Team 65 8 Team Netapp 80 9 Colnago - CSF Inox 83 10 Sky Procycling 85 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 90 12 Orica Greenedge 95 13 BMC Racing Team 120 14 Lotto Belisol Team 125 15 Radioshack - Nissan 145 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 170 17 Movistar Team 185 18 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 200 19 FDJ - Bigmat 1000 20 Garmin - Barracuda 1050 21 Euskaltel - Euskadi 1050 22 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1115

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lampre - ISD 274:19:46 2 Movistar Team 0:10:53 3 Sky Procycling 0:37:07 4 Astana Pro Team 0:43:12 5 Garmin - Barracuda 0:51:52 6 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:54:09 7 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:56:27 8 Colnago - CSF Inox 1:10:25 9 Ag2R La Mondiale 1:22:12 10 Katusha Team 1:30:51 11 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 1:51:37 12 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 2:18:54 13 BMC Racing Team 2:33:50 14 Radioshack - Nissan 2:39:42 15 Lotto Belisol Team 2:49:55 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 3:08:39 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 4:18:50 18 FDJ - Bigmat 5:42:55 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6:54:50 20 Team Netapp 7:21:26 21 Team Saxo Bank 8:28:59 22 Orica Greenedge 10:22:40