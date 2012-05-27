Trending

Ryder Hesjedal wins the Giro d'Italia

Pinotti time trials to final stage win in Milan

Image 1 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 53

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) could not hold onto his podium place

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) could not hold onto his podium place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 53

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the finish of the time trial

Ivan Basso (Liquigas) at the finish of the time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 53

Ryder Hesjeal (Garmin-Barracuda) at the finish of the time trial

Ryder Hesjeal (Garmin-Barracuda) at the finish of the time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 53

Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)

Giro winner Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) with the Canadian national flag
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 53

Roman Kreuziger (Team Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Team Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 53

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 53

John Gadret dropped out of the top ten

John Gadret dropped out of the top ten
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 53

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) finished the Giro in 8th

Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) finished the Giro in 8th
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 53

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky)

Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 53

Damiano Cunego ended his Giro with 6th overall

Damiano Cunego ended his Giro with 6th overall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 53

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) finished 5th overall

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) finished 5th overall
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) stormed through the final time trial

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) stormed through the final time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez lost pink on the final day of the race

Joaquim Rodriguez lost pink on the final day of the race
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 53

Marco Pinotti (BMC) on the podium in Milan

Marco Pinotti (BMC) on the podium in Milan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 53

Marco Pinotti (BMC) won the Giro's final time trial

Marco Pinotti (BMC) won the Giro's final time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 53

Marco Pinotti (BMC) won the Giro's final time trial

Marco Pinotti (BMC) won the Giro's final time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 53

Thomas De Gendt is the first Belgian to finish on a grand tour podium since Johan Bruyneel in the 1995 Vuelta

Thomas De Gendt is the first Belgian to finish on a grand tour podium since Johan Bruyneel in the 1995 Vuelta
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 53

Thomas De Gendt made the podium with an incredible last few days

Thomas De Gendt made the podium with an incredible last few days
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) pulls on pink

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) pulls on pink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) has arrived as a grand tour rider

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) has arrived as a grand tour rider
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) fought for pink

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) fought for pink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium in Milan

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) on the podium in Milan
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 53

Rodriguez, Hesjedal and De Gendt make up the Giro podium

Rodriguez, Hesjedal and De Gendt make up the Giro podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 53

After three weeks of racing Ryder Hesjedal walks away with the Giro

After three weeks of racing Ryder Hesjedal walks away with the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 53

After three weeks of racing Ryder Hesjedal walks away with the Giro

After three weeks of racing Ryder Hesjedal walks away with the Giro
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 53

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) tries to hold his race lead

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) tries to hold his race lead
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) never looked like losing the Giro in the time trial

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) never looked like losing the Giro in the time trial
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 53

Thomas De Gendt moved ahead of Scarponi to snatch the final podium place

Thomas De Gendt moved ahead of Scarponi to snatch the final podium place
(Image credit: Sirotti)
The 2012 Giro podium

The 2012 Giro podium

The 2012 Giro podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The 2012 Giro podium

The 2012 Giro podium

The 2012 Giro podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) becomes the first Canadian to win the Giro d'Italia

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) becomes the first Canadian to win the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) lifts the 2012 Giro trophy

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) lifts the 2012 Giro trophy
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 53

The first Canadian to win a grand tour

The first Canadian to win a grand tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) becomes the first Canadian to ever lead the Giro

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) becomes the first Canadian to ever lead the Giro
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 53

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) finishes his time trial

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) finishes his time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) with his family

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) with his family
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) greets his wife after his time trial

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) greets his wife after his time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) wins the 2012 Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 53

Marco Pinotti (BMC) was in a league of his own

Marco Pinotti (BMC) was in a league of his own
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 53

Marco Pinotti (BMC) was in a league of his own

Marco Pinotti (BMC) was in a league of his own
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 53

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) time trials to the overall win

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) time trials to the overall win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) became the first Canadian rider to win a grand tour when he finished 47 seconds ahead of overnight leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the final time trial in Milan to claim the Giro d’Italia title by a mere 16 seconds. Hesjedal finished sixth in the 28.2km Milan test, which was won by Marco Pinotti (BMC Racing), ahead of Sky’s Geraint Thomas and RadioShack’s Jesse Sergent.

Hesjedal cleared all but two seconds of his 31-second deficit on Rodríguez by the first time check and continued to gain time on the Spaniard, who had admitted beforehand that he would need a miracle to hold on to the pink jersey. Apart from a couple of dicey moments when his bike slipped as he went through two tight corners, Hesjedal was always on course to achieve his goal, although Rodríguez finished strongly and did not lose as much team as many had expected.

Third place on the podium went to Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), who built on his stunning Stelvio victory yesterday. The Belgian finished fifth on the day and relegated defending champion Michele Scarponi to fourth place. De Gendt’s elevation to third meant that there was no Italian on the final podium for the first time since 1995.

Having hugged his wife after crossing the line, Hesjedal quickly received confirmation that he regained the maglia rosa from Rodríguez.

“This is incredible, I can’t quite believe it,” said the Garmin rider. “I have to thank my team for their efforts over the past three weeks, I couldn’t have done it without them. I’ve had to dig deeper and deeper as the race has gone on. I also like to thank all the Canadian fans back home for their incredible support.

“It’s been a fantastic experience. I started to believe in it more and more when I realized that I was riding better in the mountains than I ever have in any other race. My legs felt good, I was strong in my head, and I reached the last day in good condition and managed to write an important page in history.”

Conditions were perfect for the final test of this fascinating race. There was good news initially for Rodríguez and the other non-specialists, when it was announced that the course through Milan had to be shortened by 2km, due to roadworks, leaving the riders facing a test of 28.2km.

RadioShack’s Sergent was the fastest of the early starters, until his time was bettered by Sky’s Geraint Thomas. However, just as was the case for Bradley Wiggins in 2009, the Briton would have to settle for second on the day.

The course was always likely to suit a specialist like Marco Pinotti, and he went about demonstrating that, overtaking the two riders who went off before him. He finished 39 seconds ahead of Thomas, with Sergent the only other rider within a minute of him. In the process, he bookended the Giro for his BMC team, his victory on the final day following Taylor Phinney’s prologue success.

“This was a big goal for me,”Pinotti said. “I won the last time trial here at the Giro in 2008 and I was second in 2010 and last year it was a big goal. But I crashed two days before and had to go to the hospital. So I’ve been working for this for a year. For me, it’s been a difficult Giro. I was trying to save all my energy for this in the last week.” 

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:33:06
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:39
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:53
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:00
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:01
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:09
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:15
9Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:23
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:24
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:25
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:28
15Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:30
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:31
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:36
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:47
19Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:49
20Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:50
21Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:53
22Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:54
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
24Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
25Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:55
26Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:56
27Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:01
28Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:06
29Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:02:10
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:11
31Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
32Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:12
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
34Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:13
35Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
36Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:17
37Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:19
38Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:21
39Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
40Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
41Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:26
42Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
44Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:29
45Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:30
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:02:31
47Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:32
48Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:33
49Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:37
50Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:02:42
51Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:43
52Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:45
53Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:02:46
55Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
56Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:47
57Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
58Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:49
59Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:54
60Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:56
61Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:57
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:58
63Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:03:00
64Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
65Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:01
66Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:02
67Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:04
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:05
69Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:07
70Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:08
72Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:12
73Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:13
74Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:15
75Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
76Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:17
77Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:03:18
79Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:03:23
80Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:25
81Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:26
82Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:29
83Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
84Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:03:30
85Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:32
86Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
87Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:33
88Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:03:36
89Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:37
90Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:39
92Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:44
93Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:45
94Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
95Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
96Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:46
97Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:48
98Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:50
99Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
100Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:52
101Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:53
102Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:54
103Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:03:55
104Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
105Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:58
106Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
107Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:04:00
108Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:01
109Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:02
110Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:04
111Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
112Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:04:05
113Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:08
114John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:09
115Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:10
116Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
117Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
118Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
119Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:11
120Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:12
121Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
122Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:14
123Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:15
124Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:04:16
125Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:04:19
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:20
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:24
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:04:26
129Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:27
130Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:29
131Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:34
132Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:35
133Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:37
134Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
135Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:39
136Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:04:42
137Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
138Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:45
139Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:46
140Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:50
141Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:04:51
142Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:52
143Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:53
144Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:03
145José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:07
146Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:05:11
147Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:14
148Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:19
149Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:22
150Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:24
151Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:26
152Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:37
153Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:05:42
154Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:06:15
155Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:17
156Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:06:30
157Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:53

Intermediate split 1 - Rotatoria - Via Gallarate, 11.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:13:28
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:15
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
4Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:26
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:27
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
7Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
8Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:35
9Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
10Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:37
11Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:38
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:39
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:40
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:41
17Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:43
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
19Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:46
20Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:47
22Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:48
23Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:50
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:51
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
29Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:53
30Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
31Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
32Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
34Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:55
35Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
36Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:56
37Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
39Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:00:57
40Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
42Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:00
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:01:01
45Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:02
46Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
47Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
48Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
49Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
50Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:01:05
51Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:07
52Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:09
53Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
54Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:10
55Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:11
57Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:12
58Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
59Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
60Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:13
61Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:01:14
62Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
63Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:15
64Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
65Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
66Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
67Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:16
68Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:19
69Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:20
70Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:01:21
71Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
72Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:22
73Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:24
74Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
75Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
76Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
77Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
78Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp0:01:26
79Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
80Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:27
81Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
82Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:28
84Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
85Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
86Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:29
87Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
88Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:30
89Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
90Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:31
91Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:32
92Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
93Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:35
94Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:36
95Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
96Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:37
97Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
100Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
101Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
102Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
103Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:40
104Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
105Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:41
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
107John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
108Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp0:01:43
109Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
110Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:45
111Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
112Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:46
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:47
114Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:48
116Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
117Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:49
118Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:50
119José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
120Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
121Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
122Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
123Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
124Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
125Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:53
126Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:54
127Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:55
130Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
132Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
133Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:56
134Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
135Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:01:57
136Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:58
137Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
138Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
139Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:59
140Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
141Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
142Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
143Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:05
144Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:06
145Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:07
146Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:08
147Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:12
148Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:16
149Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:02:19
150Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
151Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
152Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:02:22
153Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:24
154Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:02:35
155Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:40
156Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:43
157Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:16

Intermediate split 2 - Bastioni di Porta Nuova, 20.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:49
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:26
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:38
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:43
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:50
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:57
9Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:58
10Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team25pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling20
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan16
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda14
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda10
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
8Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale8
9Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
11Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
12Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
13Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
14Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
15Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team4pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6pts
2Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
3Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
4Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda3
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda1:43:03
2BMC Racing Team0:00:03
3Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:27
4Sky Procycling0:00:28
5Radioshack - Nissan0:00:32
6Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:00:55
7Liquigas - Cannondale0:02:02
8Katusha Team0:02:10
9Lampre - ISD0:02:14
10Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:46
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:05
12Astana Pro Team0:03:33
13Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:02
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:04:04
15Movistar Team0:04:14
16FDJ - Bigmat0:04:19
17Lotto Belisol Team0:04:24
18Orica Greenedge0:04:49
19Team Netapp0:05:09
20Team Saxo Bank0:05:32
21Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:57
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:08

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
Garmin - Barracuda
2Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team30pts
3Sky Procycling29
4Omega Pharma - Quickstep28
5BMC Racing Team25
6Radioshack - Nissan24
7Liquigas - Cannondale13
8Orica Greenedge12
9Lampre - ISD7
10Katusha Team3
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2
12FDJ - Bigmat
13Ag2R La Mondiale
14Rabobank Cycling Team
15Astana Pro Team
16Colnago - CSF Inox
17Lotto Belisol Team
18Team Saxo Bank
19Movistar Team
20Team Netapp
21Euskaltel - Euskadi
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda91:39:02
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:16
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:39
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:05
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:44
6Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:40
7Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:05:57
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:28
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:07:50
10Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:08
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:12
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:11:59
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:20
14Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:14:27
15Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:19:58
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:59
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:25:39
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:29:19
19Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:35:00
20Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:36:17
21Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:37:17
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:38:23
23Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:41:36
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:49:45
25Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:49:57
26Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:50:49
27Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:54:25
28Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:54:28
29Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:54:40
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:57:24
31Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1:05:43
32Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:10:35
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:18:10
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1:21:39
35Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:24:31
36Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling1:25:04
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:26:08
38Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team1:26:42
39Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD1:33:01
40Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:33:36
41Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:34:37
42Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:34:42
43Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team1:38:40
44José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team1:39:30
45Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:39:47
46Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:40:57
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:43:59
48Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:48:54
49Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli1:54:04
50Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:58:26
51Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:59:28
52Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team2:04:38
53Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2:10:03
54Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team2:13:50
55Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team2:19:29
56Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2:20:04
57Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:24:50
58Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:26:42
59Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team2:27:05
60Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:29:35
61Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team2:30:19
62Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli2:31:16
63Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank2:33:28
64Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan2:34:10
65Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2:34:27
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team2:35:48
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:37:24
68Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:37:43
69Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2:39:57
70Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2:42:39
71Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:45:03
72Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2:52:12
73Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan2:53:41
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:54:56
75Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:56:07
76Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:58:19
77Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:59:00
78Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:59:10
79Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2:59:14
80Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2:59:32
81Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3:02:52
82Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:04:18
83Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:04:39
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team3:05:20
85Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3:07:46
86Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:09:36
87Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli3:09:53
88Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:10:14
89Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:10:33
90Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:12:37
91Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:13:06
92Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team3:13:09
93Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:14:12
94Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team3:14:30
95Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3:18:53
96Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3:19:18
97Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:21:50
98Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3:23:34
99Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:27:24
100Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:27:27
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD3:28:23
102Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3:28:42
103Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team3:29:12
104Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3:30:38
105Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:30:41
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:37:42
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3:38:44
108Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3:41:36
109Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp3:41:49
110Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:42:04
111Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3:46:44
112Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:47:04
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:47:47
114Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda3:50:27
115Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank3:59:26
116Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3:59:51
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale4:00:23
118Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team4:06:24
119Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team4:06:44
120Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4:06:46
121Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:06:56
122Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:11:33
123Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
124Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp4:14:08
125Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda4:14:55
126Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:15:04
127Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:18:08
128Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4:18:59
129Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:19:04
130Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4:20:01
131Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4:20:09
132Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4:20:11
133Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:21:02
134Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale4:21:48
135Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:23:03
136Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:23:49
137Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4:25:05
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:25:48
139Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4:28:16
140Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:33:00
141Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank4:36:05
142Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:36:23
143Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4:39:24
144Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:41:35
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling4:46:19
146Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat4:48:33
147Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:51:03
148Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:52:35
149Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4:52:44
150Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda4:55:53
151Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat4:56:43
152Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling4:58:38
153Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5:02:46
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp5:05:52
155Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5:12:54
156Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5:16:13
157Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5:27:06

Maglia rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team139pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling138
3Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda113
4Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD81
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox80
6Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team76
7Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale58
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team58
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling53
10Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team52
11John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale52
12Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling50
13Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
14Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi46
15Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli43
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team41
18Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team40
19Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat39
20Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team38
21Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan38
22Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda37
23Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
24Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia35
25Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling34
26Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team33
27Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale31
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep30
30Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli29
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD29
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep29
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox28
34Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat28
35Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
36Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi27
37Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank27
38Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD26
39Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team26
40Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
41Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
42Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp25
43Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
44Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp23
45Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
46Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan23
47Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team22
48Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
49Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
50Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
51Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
52Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling19
53Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi19
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team18
55José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team18
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale18
57Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team17
58Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
59Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team17
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp17
61Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
62Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team16
63Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
64Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
65Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep15
66Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia14
67Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
68Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
69Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
70Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli11
71Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team11
72Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale10
73Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
74Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
75Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
76Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
77Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale9
78Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling9
79Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team8
80Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
81Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan8
82Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
83Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan7
84Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
85Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
86Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
87Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
88Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
89Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
90Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team6
91Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
92Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
93Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling5
95Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
96Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda4
97Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
98Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
99Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
100Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
101Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
102Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
103Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
104Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan3
105Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
106Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
107Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team2
108Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
109Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team2
110Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
111Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda2
112Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2
113Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan1
114Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
115Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale1
116Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
117Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia84pts
2Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox44
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team43
4Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
6Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
9Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team23
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team21
11Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat20
12Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan20
13Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team16
15Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan15
16Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD13
18Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
19Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team12
20Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
21Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
22Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
23Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli11
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
25Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli9
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
28Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
29Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
30Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team7
31Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team7
32Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale7
33Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
34Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
35Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
36Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda5
39Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
41Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
42Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team5
43Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
44Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
45Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team4
46Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling3
48Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
49Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
50Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
51Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling2
52Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
53Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
54Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
55Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
57Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
58Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
59Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
61John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
62Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team1
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
64Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
65Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1
66Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
67Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
68Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
69Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
70Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling18
3Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
4Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team7
7Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team7
8Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
10Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
13Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team5
14Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
16Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
18Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
20José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team4
21Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
22Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
23Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
24Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
25Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
26Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
28Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
29Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
32Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
33Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team3
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
35Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team3
36Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling3
37Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
38Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
39Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
40Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
41Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
42Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
43Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
44Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
45Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
46Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
47Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
48Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
49Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
50Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
51Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
52Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
53Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
54Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
55Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
56Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling14pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team12
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
5Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team4
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
9Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
10Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
11Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
12Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
13Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling4
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
17Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda3
18Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
19Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
23Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
24Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
25Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
26Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
29Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
30Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1
31Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
32Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
33Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
35Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1
36Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team683pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team656
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia437
5Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank424
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team422
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli392
8Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia336
9Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
10Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat271
11Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia266
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp263
13Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
14Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team243
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team234
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale227
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
18Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
19Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep192
20Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
21Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale160
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
25Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
26Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat129
28José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team124
29Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi123
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
31Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team110
32Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia110
33Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team104
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team90
35Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli90
36Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
37Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
38Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
39Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
40Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox80
41Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
43Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
44Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox59
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
47Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
48Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
49Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan46
50Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
51Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team31
52Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
53Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team24
54Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale24
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox24
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi21
57Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
58Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team15
59Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
61Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling44pts
2Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia39
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team37
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team30
5Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda24
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox20
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD19
10Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
11Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18
12Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
13Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
14Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat14
15Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
16Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling13
18Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
19Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team11
21Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team10
23Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi10
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team9
25Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team9
26Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli9
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
28Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
29Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
30Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
31Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
32Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
33Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
35Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
36Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda8
37Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
38Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan7
39Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
40Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team7
41Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
42Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
44Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
45José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team6
46Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan6
47Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
48Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan6
49Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling5
50Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
51Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
52Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda5
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
54Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
55Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team5
56Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
57Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
58Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp5
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank5
60Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
61Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
62Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
63Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
64Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling4
65Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team4
66Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
67Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
68Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
69Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
70Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team4
71Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
72Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4
73Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
74Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
75Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
76Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
77Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
78Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
79John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
80Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
81Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
82Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
83Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
84Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
85Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
86Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
87Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
88Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
89Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team1
90Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
91Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
92Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
93Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Maglia Bianca classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling91:44:59
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:53
3Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:23
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:20
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:43:48
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:44:52
7Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:48:28
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:51:27
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:35:00
10Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:42:57
11Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:52:29
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:23:38
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan2:28:13
14Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2:31:27
15Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2:31:46
16Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:48:59
17Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:50:10
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:52:22
19Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team2:59:23
20Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:04:17
21Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:04:36
22Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:06:40
23Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:15:53
24Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3:21:30
25Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3:22:45
26Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3:32:47
27Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3:36:07
28Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3:40:47
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp4:08:11
30Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4:09:07
31Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4:12:11
32Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4:13:07
33Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4:14:04
34Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4:14:12
35Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling4:14:14
36Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team4:15:05
37Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4:17:52
38Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4:19:08
39Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:19:51
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan4:22:19
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4:46:47
42Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4:56:49
43Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5:06:57
44Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5:21:09

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quickstep20pts
2Katusha Team40
3Ag2R La Mondiale40
4Lampre - ISD45
5Team Saxo Bank50
6Liquigas - Cannondale60
7Astana Pro Team65
8Team Netapp80
9Colnago - CSF Inox83
10Sky Procycling85
11Rabobank Cycling Team90
12Orica Greenedge95
13BMC Racing Team120
14Lotto Belisol Team125
15Radioshack - Nissan145
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team170
17Movistar Team185
18Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela200
19FDJ - Bigmat1000
20Garmin - Barracuda1050
21Euskaltel - Euskadi1050
22Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1115

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre - ISD274:19:46
2Movistar Team0:10:53
3Sky Procycling0:37:07
4Astana Pro Team0:43:12
5Garmin - Barracuda0:51:52
6Liquigas - Cannondale0:54:09
7Euskaltel - Euskadi0:56:27
8Colnago - CSF Inox1:10:25
9Ag2R La Mondiale1:22:12
10Katusha Team1:30:51
11Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team1:51:37
12Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela2:18:54
13BMC Racing Team2:33:50
14Radioshack - Nissan2:39:42
15Lotto Belisol Team2:49:55
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep3:08:39
17Rabobank Cycling Team4:18:50
18FDJ - Bigmat5:42:55
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6:54:50
20Team Netapp7:21:26
21Team Saxo Bank8:28:59
22Orica Greenedge10:22:40

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda363pts
2Sky Procycling345
3Katusha Team301
4Colnago - CSF Inox253
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep244
6Movistar Team239
7Radioshack - Nissan234
8Liquigas - Cannondale221
9Orica Greenedge212
10FDJ - Bigmat197
11Lampre - ISD187
12BMC Racing Team185
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela185
14Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team184
15Astana Pro Team174
16Team Netapp173
17Ag2R La Mondiale171
18Team Saxo Bank121
19Euskaltel - Euskadi117
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia117
21Rabobank Cycling Team116
22Lotto Belisol Team71

 

