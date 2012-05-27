Ryder Hesjedal wins the Giro d'Italia
Pinotti time trials to final stage win in Milan
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) became the first Canadian rider to win a grand tour when he finished 47 seconds ahead of overnight leader Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the final time trial in Milan to claim the Giro d’Italia title by a mere 16 seconds. Hesjedal finished sixth in the 28.2km Milan test, which was won by Marco Pinotti (BMC Racing), ahead of Sky’s Geraint Thomas and RadioShack’s Jesse Sergent.
Hesjedal cleared all but two seconds of his 31-second deficit on Rodríguez by the first time check and continued to gain time on the Spaniard, who had admitted beforehand that he would need a miracle to hold on to the pink jersey. Apart from a couple of dicey moments when his bike slipped as he went through two tight corners, Hesjedal was always on course to achieve his goal, although Rodríguez finished strongly and did not lose as much team as many had expected.
Third place on the podium went to Thomas de Gendt (Vacansoleil-DCM), who built on his stunning Stelvio victory yesterday. The Belgian finished fifth on the day and relegated defending champion Michele Scarponi to fourth place. De Gendt’s elevation to third meant that there was no Italian on the final podium for the first time since 1995.
Having hugged his wife after crossing the line, Hesjedal quickly received confirmation that he regained the maglia rosa from Rodríguez.
“This is incredible, I can’t quite believe it,” said the Garmin rider. “I have to thank my team for their efforts over the past three weeks, I couldn’t have done it without them. I’ve had to dig deeper and deeper as the race has gone on. I also like to thank all the Canadian fans back home for their incredible support.
“It’s been a fantastic experience. I started to believe in it more and more when I realized that I was riding better in the mountains than I ever have in any other race. My legs felt good, I was strong in my head, and I reached the last day in good condition and managed to write an important page in history.”
Conditions were perfect for the final test of this fascinating race. There was good news initially for Rodríguez and the other non-specialists, when it was announced that the course through Milan had to be shortened by 2km, due to roadworks, leaving the riders facing a test of 28.2km.
RadioShack’s Sergent was the fastest of the early starters, until his time was bettered by Sky’s Geraint Thomas. However, just as was the case for Bradley Wiggins in 2009, the Briton would have to settle for second on the day.
The course was always likely to suit a specialist like Marco Pinotti, and he went about demonstrating that, overtaking the two riders who went off before him. He finished 39 seconds ahead of Thomas, with Sergent the only other rider within a minute of him. In the process, he bookended the Giro for his BMC team, his victory on the final day following Taylor Phinney’s prologue success.
“This was a big goal for me,”Pinotti said. “I won the last time trial here at the Giro in 2008 and I was second in 2010 and last year it was a big goal. But I crashed two days before and had to go to the hospital. So I’ve been working for this for a year. For me, it’s been a difficult Giro. I was trying to save all my energy for this in the last week.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:06
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:53
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:00
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:09
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:15
|9
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:23
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:24
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:25
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:28
|15
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:30
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:31
|17
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:36
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:47
|19
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:49
|20
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:50
|21
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:53
|22
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:54
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:55
|26
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:56
|27
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:01
|28
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:06
|29
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:02:10
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|31
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|32
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:12
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|34
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|35
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:17
|37
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:19
|38
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:21
|39
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|41
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:26
|42
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:29
|45
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:30
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:02:31
|47
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:32
|48
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:33
|49
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:37
|50
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:02:42
|51
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:43
|52
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:45
|53
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:46
|55
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|56
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|57
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:49
|59
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:54
|60
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:56
|61
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:57
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:58
|63
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:03:00
|64
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|65
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:01
|66
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:02
|67
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:05
|69
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:07
|70
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|72
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|73
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:13
|74
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:15
|75
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:17
|77
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:03:18
|79
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:03:23
|80
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:25
|81
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:26
|82
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:29
|83
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:03:30
|85
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:32
|86
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|88
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:36
|89
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:37
|90
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:39
|92
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:44
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:45
|94
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|95
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|96
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:46
|97
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:48
|98
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:50
|99
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|100
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:52
|101
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:53
|102
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:54
|103
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:55
|104
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|105
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:58
|106
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|107
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:04:00
|108
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:01
|109
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:02
|110
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|111
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|112
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:05
|113
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:08
|114
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:09
|115
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:10
|116
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|117
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|118
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|119
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:11
|120
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:12
|121
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:14
|123
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:15
|124
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:16
|125
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:19
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:20
|127
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:24
|128
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:26
|129
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:27
|130
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:29
|131
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:34
|132
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:35
|133
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:37
|134
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|135
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:39
|136
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:04:42
|137
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|138
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:45
|139
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:46
|140
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:50
|141
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:04:51
|142
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:52
|143
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:53
|144
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:03
|145
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:07
|146
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:05:11
|147
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:14
|148
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:19
|149
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:22
|150
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|151
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:26
|152
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:37
|153
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:05:42
|154
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:15
|155
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:17
|156
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:06:30
|157
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:28
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:15
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|4
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:26
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:27
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|7
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:29
|8
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:35
|9
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|10
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|11
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:38
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:39
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:40
|16
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:41
|17
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:43
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|19
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:46
|20
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:47
|22
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:48
|23
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:50
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:51
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|29
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:53
|30
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|32
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|34
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:55
|35
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|36
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|37
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|39
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:00:57
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|42
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:00
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:01:01
|45
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:02
|46
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|47
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|48
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|49
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:01:05
|51
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|52
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:09
|53
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:10
|55
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:11
|57
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:12
|58
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|59
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|60
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|61
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:01:14
|62
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:15
|64
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|66
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|67
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:16
|68
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:19
|69
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:20
|70
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:01:21
|71
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|72
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:22
|73
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|74
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|76
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|77
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:01:26
|79
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|80
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:27
|81
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:28
|84
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|86
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:29
|87
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:30
|89
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|90
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:31
|91
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:32
|92
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|93
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:35
|94
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:36
|95
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|96
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:37
|97
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|100
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|101
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|102
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|103
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:40
|104
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|105
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:41
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|108
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|0:01:43
|109
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|110
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:45
|111
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|112
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:46
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:47
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|115
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:48
|116
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:49
|118
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:50
|119
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|120
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|121
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|122
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|124
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|125
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:53
|126
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:54
|127
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:55
|130
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|132
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|133
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:56
|134
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|135
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:57
|136
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:58
|137
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|138
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|139
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:59
|140
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|141
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|142
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|143
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:05
|144
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:06
|145
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:07
|146
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:08
|147
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|148
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:16
|149
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|150
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|151
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:02:22
|153
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:24
|154
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:02:35
|155
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:40
|156
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:43
|157
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:49
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:26
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:38
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:43
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:50
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:57
|9
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:58
|10
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|9
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|11
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|13
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|14
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|15
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|3
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|4
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|1:43:03
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:27
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:28
|5
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:00:32
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:00:55
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:02:02
|8
|Katusha Team
|0:02:10
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:14
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:46
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:33
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:02
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:04:04
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:04:14
|16
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:04:19
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:24
|18
|Orica Greenedge
|0:04:49
|19
|Team Netapp
|0:05:09
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:32
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:57
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|30
|pts
|3
|Sky Procycling
|29
|4
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|28
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|25
|6
|Radioshack - Nissan
|24
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|13
|8
|Orica Greenedge
|12
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|7
|10
|Katusha Team
|3
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2
|12
|FDJ - Bigmat
|13
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|14
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|19
|Movistar Team
|20
|Team Netapp
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|91:39:02
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:05
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:44
|6
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:40
|7
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:05:57
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:28
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:07:50
|10
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:08
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:12
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:11:59
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:20
|14
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:27
|15
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:58
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:59
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:25:39
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:29:19
|19
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:35:00
|20
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:36:17
|21
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:37:17
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:38:23
|23
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:41:36
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:49:45
|25
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:49:57
|26
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:50:49
|27
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:54:25
|28
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:54:28
|29
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:54:40
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:57:24
|31
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:05:43
|32
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:10:35
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:10
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:21:39
|35
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:24:31
|36
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|1:25:04
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:26:08
|38
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:26:42
|39
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|1:33:01
|40
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:33:36
|41
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:34:37
|42
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:34:42
|43
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|1:38:40
|44
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:39:30
|45
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:39:47
|46
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:40:57
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:43:59
|48
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:48:54
|49
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|1:54:04
|50
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:58:26
|51
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:59:28
|52
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2:04:38
|53
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:10:03
|54
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:13:50
|55
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:19:29
|56
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:20:04
|57
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:24:50
|58
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:26:42
|59
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:27:05
|60
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:29:35
|61
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2:30:19
|62
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|2:31:16
|63
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|2:33:28
|64
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:34:10
|65
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2:34:27
|66
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2:35:48
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:37:24
|68
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:37:43
|69
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2:39:57
|70
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2:42:39
|71
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:45:03
|72
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2:52:12
|73
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:53:41
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:54:56
|75
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:56:07
|76
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:58:19
|77
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:59:00
|78
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:59:10
|79
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2:59:14
|80
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:59:32
|81
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:02:52
|82
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:18
|83
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:04:39
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|3:05:20
|85
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3:07:46
|86
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:09:36
|87
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|3:09:53
|88
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:10:14
|89
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:10:33
|90
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:12:37
|91
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:13:06
|92
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|3:13:09
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:14:12
|94
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:14:30
|95
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:18:53
|96
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3:19:18
|97
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:21:50
|98
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3:23:34
|99
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:27:24
|100
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:27:27
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3:28:23
|102
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:28:42
|103
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|3:29:12
|104
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3:30:38
|105
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:30:41
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:37:42
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3:38:44
|108
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:41:36
|109
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|3:41:49
|110
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:42:04
|111
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3:46:44
|112
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:47:04
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:47:47
|114
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|3:50:27
|115
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|3:59:26
|116
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3:59:51
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:00:23
|118
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|4:06:24
|119
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|4:06:44
|120
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4:06:46
|121
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:06:56
|122
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:11:33
|123
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|124
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|4:14:08
|125
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:14:55
|126
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:15:04
|127
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:18:08
|128
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4:18:59
|129
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:19:04
|130
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:20:01
|131
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|4:20:09
|132
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:20:11
|133
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:21:02
|134
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|4:21:48
|135
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:23:03
|136
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:23:49
|137
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:25:05
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:25:48
|139
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:28:16
|140
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:33:00
|141
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|4:36:05
|142
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:36:23
|143
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4:39:24
|144
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:41:35
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:46:19
|146
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:48:33
|147
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:51:03
|148
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:52:35
|149
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4:52:44
|150
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:55:53
|151
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:56:43
|152
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|4:58:38
|153
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5:02:46
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|5:05:52
|155
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:12:54
|156
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:16:13
|157
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:27:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|139
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|138
|3
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|113
|4
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|81
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|6
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|76
|7
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|58
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|58
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|53
|10
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|52
|11
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|12
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|50
|13
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|14
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|46
|15
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|41
|18
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|19
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|20
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|38
|21
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|22
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|37
|23
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|24
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|35
|25
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|34
|26
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|33
|27
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|31
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|30
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|29
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|29
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|28
|34
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|28
|35
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|36
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|27
|37
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|38
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|26
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|40
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|41
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|42
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|43
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|44
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|45
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|46
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|23
|47
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|48
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|49
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|50
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|51
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|52
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|19
|53
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|19
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|55
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|18
|57
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|17
|58
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|59
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|17
|61
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|62
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|16
|63
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|64
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|65
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|66
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|14
|67
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|68
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|69
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|70
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|71
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|72
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|73
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|74
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|75
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|76
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|77
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|78
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|9
|79
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|8
|80
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|81
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|8
|82
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|83
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|84
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|85
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|86
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|87
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|88
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|89
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|90
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|91
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|92
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|93
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|95
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|96
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|97
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|98
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|99
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|100
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|101
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|102
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|103
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|104
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|105
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|106
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|107
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|108
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|109
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|2
|110
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|111
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|112
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2
|113
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|114
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|115
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|116
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|117
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|84
|pts
|2
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|44
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|43
|4
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|6
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|9
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|23
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|12
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|20
|13
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|16
|15
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|15
|16
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|13
|18
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|19
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|12
|20
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|21
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|22
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|23
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|11
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|28
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|29
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|30
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|32
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|33
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|34
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|35
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|36
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|39
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|41
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|42
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|5
|43
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|44
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|45
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|46
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|48
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|49
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|50
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|51
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|2
|52
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|53
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|54
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|55
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|56
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|57
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|58
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|59
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|60
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|61
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|62
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|64
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|65
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|66
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|67
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|68
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|69
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|70
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|18
|3
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|4
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|8
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|10
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|13
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|5
|14
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|16
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|18
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|19
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|20
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|22
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|23
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|24
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|25
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|26
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|29
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|32
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|33
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|3
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|35
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|36
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|37
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|38
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|39
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|40
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|41
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|42
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|43
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|44
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|45
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|47
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|48
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|49
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|50
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|51
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|52
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|53
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|54
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|55
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|56
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|14
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|5
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|9
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|11
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|12
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|13
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|17
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|18
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|19
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|21
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|23
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|24
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|25
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|26
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|29
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|30
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|33
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|35
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|36
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|683
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|656
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|4
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|437
|5
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|424
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|422
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|392
|8
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|336
|9
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|10
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|271
|11
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|266
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|263
|13
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|14
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|243
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|234
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|227
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|18
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|19
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|192
|20
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|21
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|25
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|26
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|129
|28
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|124
|29
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|123
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|111
|31
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|32
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|110
|33
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|104
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|90
|35
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|36
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|37
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|38
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|39
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|40
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|80
|41
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|43
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|44
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|45
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|59
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|47
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|48
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|49
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|46
|50
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|51
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|52
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|53
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|24
|54
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|24
|55
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|57
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|58
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|15
|59
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|60
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|61
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|44
|pts
|2
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|39
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|37
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|24
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|19
|10
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|11
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18
|12
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|13
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|14
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|15
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|16
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|13
|18
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|19
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|11
|21
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|23
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|9
|25
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|9
|26
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|28
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|29
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|30
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|32
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|33
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|35
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|36
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|37
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|38
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|39
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|40
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|41
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|42
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|44
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|45
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|46
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|47
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|48
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|49
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|5
|50
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|51
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|52
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|54
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|55
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|56
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|57
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|58
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|5
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|60
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|61
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|62
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|63
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|64
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|4
|65
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|66
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|67
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|68
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|69
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|70
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|71
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|72
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|73
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|74
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|75
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|76
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|77
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|78
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|79
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|80
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|81
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|82
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|83
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|84
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|85
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|86
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|87
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|88
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|89
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|90
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|91
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|92
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|93
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|91:44:59
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:53
|3
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:23
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:20
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:43:48
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:52
|7
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:48:28
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:51:27
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:35:00
|10
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:42:57
|11
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:52:29
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:23:38
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|2:28:13
|14
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2:31:27
|15
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2:31:46
|16
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:48:59
|17
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:50:10
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:52:22
|19
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|2:59:23
|20
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:04:17
|21
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3:04:36
|22
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:06:40
|23
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:15:53
|24
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3:21:30
|25
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:22:45
|26
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3:32:47
|27
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3:36:07
|28
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3:40:47
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|4:08:11
|30
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4:09:07
|31
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4:12:11
|32
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4:13:07
|33
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:14:04
|34
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|4:14:12
|35
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4:14:14
|36
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|4:15:05
|37
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4:17:52
|38
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4:19:08
|39
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:19:51
|40
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:22:19
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4:46:47
|42
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4:56:49
|43
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5:06:57
|44
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5:21:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|pts
|2
|Katusha Team
|40
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|40
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|45
|5
|Team Saxo Bank
|50
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|60
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|65
|8
|Team Netapp
|80
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|10
|Sky Procycling
|85
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|90
|12
|Orica Greenedge
|95
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|120
|14
|Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|15
|Radioshack - Nissan
|145
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|170
|17
|Movistar Team
|185
|18
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|200
|19
|FDJ - Bigmat
|1000
|20
|Garmin - Barracuda
|1050
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1050
|22
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1115
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre - ISD
|274:19:46
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:10:53
|3
|Sky Procycling
|0:37:07
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:43:12
|5
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:51:52
|6
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:54:09
|7
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:56:27
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:10:25
|9
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|1:22:12
|10
|Katusha Team
|1:30:51
|11
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|1:51:37
|12
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|2:18:54
|13
|BMC Racing Team
|2:33:50
|14
|Radioshack - Nissan
|2:39:42
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|2:49:55
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|3:08:39
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4:18:50
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|5:42:55
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6:54:50
|20
|Team Netapp
|7:21:26
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|8:28:59
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|10:22:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|363
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|345
|3
|Katusha Team
|301
|4
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|253
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|244
|6
|Movistar Team
|239
|7
|Radioshack - Nissan
|234
|8
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|221
|9
|Orica Greenedge
|212
|10
|FDJ - Bigmat
|197
|11
|Lampre - ISD
|187
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|185
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|185
|14
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|184
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|174
|16
|Team Netapp
|173
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|171
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|121
|19
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|117
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|117
|21
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|116
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|71
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: The day I stop moving and meeting people will be my deathL'Equipe publishes a moving interview with the Tour de France legend
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy