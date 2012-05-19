Image 1 of 73 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar Team) wins stage 14 ahead of Jan Barta (NetApp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 73 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 73 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 73 Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) moved into the white jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 73 Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 73 Damiano Cunego (Lampre) attacked but paid for it later (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 73 Ivan Basso is a firm favourite (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) sprints for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 73 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) will have to attack if he's to win this year's Giro (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the attack in the mountains (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 73 Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) attacked but was later dropped (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 73 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) at the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 73 Jan Barta (Team NetApp) finished second on the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 73 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 73 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 73 Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) moved back into the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 73 Andrey Amador (Movistar) takes the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 73 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) pulls on pink for the second time in the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 73 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lost the race lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 73 Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) lost time on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 73 Roman Kreuziger (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 73 Cunego and Scarponi worked together (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 73 Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) finished in the Basso group (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 73 Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 73 Is Paolo Tiralongo now Astana's leader? Andrey Amador (Movistar) took the biggest win of his career by winning the first high mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday as once again an escape group made it through to the end. Jan Barta (NetApp) continued the strong work of his small German wildcard team to claim second, with Androni Giacattoli's Alessandro De Marchi third.

"It is a dream to win in the Giro, especially when it is one of the mountain stages like this," said Amador. "I am proud. This victory shows that if you work, the results follow. This year I have done many things, mentally and physically."

"It was a long hard day. I tried to manage what little I had left, and I'm very happy for the victory."

The pink jersey changed shoulders again, passing back to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda), who had jumped from the chasing field of favourites with about four kilometers to go. The Candian will go into the stage 15on Sunday with a nine-second lead over Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez.

"I felt good. It felt easy when the guys were setting the tempo," Hesjedal said to TV cameras after finishing. "When some guys started to accelerate a bit, I knew it eased off after 3km, and I figured I'd give it a go and test myself. I wasn't really thinking of anything except putting in an effort and seeing how the other guys did."

The top favourites had hung together up the two very lengthy climbs, with the group getting continually smaller but holding on to most of the top names to the end. Things only fell apart near the end, with Hesjedal's successful attack. Rodriguez and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) both tried but failed, to follow.

Amador, 25, had previously finished third on the Giro's 12th stage. The Costa Rican, who is now in his fourth year with Movistar, has ridden the Giro once before, and was second-to-last overall in last year's Tour de France.

He was the victim of a brutal attack whilst training in Costa Rica in January of 2011. His bike was stolen and he was severely beaten and left for dead in a river bed. However, he recovered quickly enough to ride in the Mallorca Challenge the next month.

Another successful break

The stage got off to a blazing fast start, covering 50.8km in the first hour. Four riders decided to spare themselves the mountains and were not at the start: Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank).

The high initial speed meant that it took a while for the day's break to establish itself. But finally, with 60km behind them, Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Jan Barta (NetApp), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) and Pierpaolo De Negri (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took off.

The field let them go, and the gap was over 12km as they approached the first climb of the day. The category 1 Col de Joux has an average gradient of 7 percent, but the climb is over 22km long.

The group took a 13-minute lead into the start of the first climb. Barta jumped from the group on the ascent in the rain on the wet road. The weather deteriorated rapidly as everyone ground his way up the long climb. As Barta stretched his lead out to over 40 seconds, the group behind him fell apart.

As expected, Mark Cavendish fell back on the climb, but less expectedly, so did King of the Mountains Michel Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Barta continued his lead, crossing the top of the climb alone. Behind them, Jose Rujano (Androni Giacattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) shot out of the group, with Cunego eventually going on alone as Rujano was swept back into the field.

Barta's efforts came to naught, as he was caught and passed on his cautious way down the mountain. Amador was the first to catch him and went on to build up a lead on his not-so-cautious descent.

The sun actually came out on the final ascent. Amador continued in the lead, about 30 seconds ahead of Barta, Montaguti, De Negri and De Marchi. Cunego also continued on his solo chase, slowly building up a one-minute lead over the field. But that fell to about 30 seconds, and he was joined by Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel) and Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar). Txurruka pulled away and soon Liquigas pulled the peloton past Cunego.

Amador took a 1:25 lead under the 15km banner, with De Marchi and behind him Barta giving chase. The peloton was over seven and a half minutes down.

De Marchi's efforts were successful, and he caught the Costa Rican with just over 11km to go. The field was about 40 riders strong at that point, with all the favourites still there and the gap dropping to the six-minute mark.

There seemed to be some disunity between the two leaders, as Amador didn't seem to want to co-operate with his rival. Five and a half minutes back, the peloton slowly shredded.

With less than seven kilometers to go, Barta caught up again with the two leaders. But the Czech was clearly paying for his efforts on the day, and left the lead work to the other two.

The field had shrunk again, and the gap kept coming down, as the fog and rain returned. The three leaders took a 3:26 lead into the final 5km.

Rujano attacked into the fog, but the field, now about 25 riders, caught him again quickly. Dozens of running fans accompanied the now much smaller field, led by Ivan Basso (Liquigas), as one Astana rider struck out at an interfering fan. Surprisingly, Rujano and Cunego dropped off the back.

That was the cue for attacks to start out of the field. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) built up a small lead, and the Canadian then continued on alone.

That was too much for Rodriguez, who jumped in pursuit, quickly catching the Basque rider, with the rest of the field following as the gap to the leaders sunk to 45 seconds with 4km to go.

Hesjedal held on to his lead over a chasing group of eight, from which Astana's Roman Kreuziger had been dropped. Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) tried to get away, and was caught as the three leaders turned up the speed on a flatter section in an attempt to retain their lead.

The trio crossed the one kilometre to go marker with Hesjedal not far behind. Barta opened the sprint, but Amador came from behind him to take it.

Hesjedal sailed away from his rivals, crossing the finish line only 20 seconds behind the top three. Paolo Tiralongo of Astana led the small group of favourites, including Rodriguez, in to the finish 46 seconds down, more than enough time to give Hesjedal the overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5:33:36 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:02 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:20 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:46 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:49 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:52 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 18 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:55 20 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:16 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 22 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 23 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 24 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 25 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:40 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 29 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:43 31 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:31 32 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 33 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 34 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:39 35 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 36 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:05 37 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 38 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:16 41 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:29 42 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:31 43 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:54 44 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:08 45 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 46 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:26 47 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 49 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:05:06 50 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 51 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:06:20 52 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:44 53 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 55 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:32 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 58 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:55 59 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 60 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:10:02 61 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:10:17 62 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 63 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 64 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 66 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 68 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 69 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:02 70 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:08 71 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:53 72 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:12:00 73 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:12:29 74 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:12:58 75 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:26 76 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 80 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 81 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:16:57 82 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:19:48 83 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:22 84 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 86 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 87 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 88 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 89 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 90 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 91 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 92 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:21:15 93 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 94 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:22:24 95 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:31 96 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 97 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:24:50 98 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 99 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 100 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 101 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:28:54 102 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 103 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 105 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:32:04 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 107 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 109 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 111 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 112 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 114 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 115 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 116 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 118 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 119 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 120 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 121 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 122 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 123 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 124 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 125 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 126 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 127 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 128 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 129 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 130 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 132 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 134 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 135 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 136 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 137 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 138 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 139 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 140 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 141 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 142 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 143 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 144 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 145 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 146 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 148 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 149 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 150 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 151 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 152 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 154 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 155 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 157 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 158 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 159 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 160 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 161 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 162 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 163 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 164 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 165 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 166 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 167 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 168 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 169 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 171 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 172 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 173 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 174 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 175 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 176 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 177 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 178 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 179 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 180 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:59 DNS Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team DNS Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team DNS Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank DNF Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 33 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 23 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 14 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 10 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 9 8 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 10 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 13 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1, Col De Joux, 159.9km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 15 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 9 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2, Cervinia, 206km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 15 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 9 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 3 5 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 6 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 3 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 4 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 124 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 93 4 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 82 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 7 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 8 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 17 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 3 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 10 4 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 4 5 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 6 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 7 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 16:42:32 2 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:13 3 Astana Pro Team 0:02:25 4 Lampre - ISD 5 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:23 6 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:03:42 7 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:04:04 8 Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:24 9 Sky Procycling 0:06:35 10 BMC Racing Team 0:07:03 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:45 12 Katusha Team 0:10:11 13 Radioshack - Nissan 0:10:26 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:10:44 15 Lotto Belisol Team 0:13:53 16 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:22:42 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:23:11 18 FDJ - Bigmat 0:41:09 19 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:49:17 20 Team Netapp 0:50:08 21 Orica Greenedge 1:27:14 22 Team Saxo Bank 1:34:28

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 29 pts 2 Sky Procycling 22 3 Astana Pro Team 21 4 Team Netapp 19 5 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 18 6 Katusha Team 18 7 Garmin - Barracuda 17 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 13 9 Lampre - ISD 12 10 Ag2R La Mondiale 11 11 Radioshack - Nissan 10 12 Colnago - CSF Inox 9 13 Liquigas - Cannondale 8 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 15 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 1 16 FDJ - Bigmat 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Lotto Belisol Team 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 Orica Greenedge 22 Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 59:55:28 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:09 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:41 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:05 5 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:06 6 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:01:07 7 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 8 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:19 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:20 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:21 11 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:42 13 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:06 14 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 15 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:20 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:31 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:41 18 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:43 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:56 20 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 21 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:06 22 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:37 23 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 24 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:44 25 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:46 26 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:03:47 27 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:53 28 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 29 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 30 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:13 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:26 32 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:30 33 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:42 34 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:05:50 35 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:13 36 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:06:49 37 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:07:16 38 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:34 39 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:35 40 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 0:08:51 41 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:09:01 42 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:11:39 43 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:11:41 44 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:21 45 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:13:53 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:13:57 47 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:15:00 48 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:15:29 49 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:24 50 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:20:22 51 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:45 52 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:20:59 53 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:21:27 54 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:22 55 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:22:36 56 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:20 57 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:31:17 58 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:33:20 59 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:33:52 60 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:35 61 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:34:54 62 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:18 63 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:43:42 64 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:44:08 65 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:44:56 66 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:59 67 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:46:05 68 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:47:45 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:48:55 70 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:49:24 71 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:49:45 72 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:51:17 73 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:52:06 74 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:52:30 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:53:12 76 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:53:21 77 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:53:25 78 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:53:36 79 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:54:50 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:57 81 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:55:12 82 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:56 83 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:01:00 84 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:01:43 85 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:02:28 86 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 1:03:16 87 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:03:49 88 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:04:04 89 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:04:58 90 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1:06:14 91 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:21 92 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:07:41 93 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1:10:58 94 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:11:42 95 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1:11:53 96 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 1:12:41 97 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:12:55 98 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:13:19 99 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 1:15:34 100 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 1:17:22 101 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:17:37 102 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:17:44 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:18:25 104 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:18:48 105 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:18:57 106 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:19:09 107 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1:19:21 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:19:33 109 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:20:56 110 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:21:14 111 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1:21:53 112 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:23:08 113 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:23:41 114 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:24:14 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:24:22 116 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:25:38 117 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:27:42 118 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:27:53 119 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1:29:01 120 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:29:51 121 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:31:50 122 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 1:33:06 123 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:34:59 124 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:35:44 125 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1:36:36 126 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 1:37:35 127 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:37:40 128 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:37:55 129 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:38:00 130 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:38:09 131 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:39:01 132 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:39:31 133 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:42:14 134 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 1:44:45 135 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:45:48 136 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:45:54 137 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:47:59 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:48:55 139 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:49:00 140 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:49:19 141 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:50:09 142 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:50:35 143 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:52:34 144 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:54:12 145 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:54:16 146 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:55:21 147 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:55:31 148 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:55:57 149 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:56:32 150 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:56:38 151 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:56:46 152 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:57:15 153 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:57:54 154 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:58:27 155 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2:01:29 156 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:02:15 157 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2:02:47 158 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2:04:05 159 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:05:17 160 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2:07:15 161 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2:08:07 162 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2:09:32 163 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:13:49 164 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 2:13:59 165 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 2:14:32 166 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:17:58 167 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 2:18:05 168 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:18:48 169 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:22:13 170 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 2:23:54 171 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:26:42 172 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 2:27:40 173 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 2:31:47 174 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:34:56 175 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:35:18 176 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2:39:54 177 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:41:26 178 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:43:36 179 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2:44:11 180 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:51:55

Maglia rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 106 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 64 3 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 53 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 52 5 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 50 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 49 7 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 10 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 11 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 12 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 29 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 15 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 29 16 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 28 18 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 19 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 28 20 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 27 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 22 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 23 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 26 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 25 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 25 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 27 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 25 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 24 29 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 30 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 31 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 23 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 33 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 23 34 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 35 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 21 36 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 21 37 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 21 38 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 39 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 40 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 20 41 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 19 42 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 43 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 17 44 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 45 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 46 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 47 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 16 48 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 49 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 50 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 14 51 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 52 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 53 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 13 54 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 55 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 13 56 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 12 57 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 58 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 59 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 10 60 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 10 61 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 62 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 64 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 65 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 66 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 67 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 8 68 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 8 69 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 70 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 71 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 7 73 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 7 75 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 76 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 6 77 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 78 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 79 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 80 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 81 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 82 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 83 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 84 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 5 85 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 86 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 87 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 88 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 89 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 4 90 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 91 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 92 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 4 93 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 94 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 95 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 96 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 97 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 98 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 3 99 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 100 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 101 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 102 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 105 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 106 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Maglia azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 34 pts 2 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 24 3 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 22 5 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 15 6 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 8 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 9 9 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 7 10 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 11 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 12 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 13 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 14 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 15 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 16 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 17 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 4 20 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 4 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 22 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 24 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 25 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 26 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 27 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 28 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 29 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 30 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 32 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 33 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 34 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 2 35 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 36 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 38 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 39 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1 40 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 1 41 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 42 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 43 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 45 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 13 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 5 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 6 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 7 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 7 8 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 9 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 10 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 11 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 13 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 15 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 16 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 4 17 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 20 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 22 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 24 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 25 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 26 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 27 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 28 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 29 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 30 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 31 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 32 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 33 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1 36 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 37 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 5 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 7 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 4 8 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 9 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 2 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 13 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 14 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 2 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 18 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 19 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 23 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 24 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 25 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 26 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 27 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 28 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 639 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 612 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 4 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 407 5 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 6 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 7 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 282 8 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 266 9 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 10 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 256 11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 234 12 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 218 13 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 218 14 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 218 15 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 16 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 17 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 18 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 19 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 20 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 153 21 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 153 22 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 23 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 118 25 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 111 26 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 85 27 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 85 28 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 85 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 85 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 82 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 82 33 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 67 34 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 35 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 36 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 37 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 38 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 39 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 40 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 43 41 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 42 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 43 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9

Most combative classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 23 4 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 5 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 15 7 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 14 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 10 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 12 11 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 13 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 14 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 8 16 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 18 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 7 20 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 21 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 22 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 23 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 6 24 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 25 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 26 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 27 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 28 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 29 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 30 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 5 31 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 32 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 33 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 35 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 5 36 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 37 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 38 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 39 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 40 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 42 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4 44 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 45 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 46 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 4 47 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 48 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 4 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 50 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 51 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 52 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 53 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 54 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 55 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 56 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 57 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 58 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 60 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 61 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 62 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 2 63 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 64 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 65 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 66 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 67 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 68 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 1 69 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 70 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 71 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 72 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 2 Astana Pro Team 3 FDF - Bigmat 4 Liquigas - Cannondale 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 pts 8 BMC Racing Team 25 9 Garmin - Barracuda 30 10 Team Saxo Bank 40 11 Movistar Team 45 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 13 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 63 15 Sky Procycling 65 16 Lotto Belisol Team 65 17 Orica Greenedge 65 18 Radioshack - Nissan 80 19 Team Netapp 80 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 85 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 180

Maglia bianca - Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 59:56:47 2 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:20 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:37 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:47 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:18 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:27 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:31 8 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:41 9 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:28:01 10 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:32:33 11 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:43:37 12 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:44:46 13 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:48:26 14 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:49:58 15 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:52:02 16 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:52:06 17 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:38 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:00:24 19 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:01:09 20 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:02:30 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:11:36 22 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:12:00 23 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 1:16:03 24 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:16:25 25 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 1:17:06 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:18:14 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 1:20:34 28 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:30:31 29 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 1:36:16 30 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:36:41 31 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:40:55 32 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:44:29 33 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:44:35 34 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:47:36 35 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:47:41 36 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:48:00 37 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:49:16 38 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:52:57 39 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:54:02 40 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:54:38 41 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:55:19 42 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:57:08 43 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 2:00:10 44 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2:00:56 45 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2:05:56 46 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2:16:39 47 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 2:22:35 48 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:25:23 49 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 2:33:37 50 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 2:40:07 51 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:42:17 52 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2:50:36

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 178:32:01 2 Astana Pro Team 0:05:19 3 Liquigas - Cannondale 0:05:55 4 Lampre - ISD 0:06:54 5 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:07:41 6 Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:59 7 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:08:05 8 Bmc Racing Team 0:09:05 9 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:14:19 10 Radioshack - Nissan 0:17:56 11 Sky Procycling 0:19:00 12 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:24:03 13 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:25:31 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:23 15 Katusha Team 0:28:04 16 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:18 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:36:10 18 FDJ - Bigmat 1:22:42 19 Team Netapp 1:29:32 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2:24:43 21 Team Saxo Bank 2:38:03 22 Orica Greenedge 3:44:20