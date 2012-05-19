Trending

Amador climbs to Giro d'Italia stage 14 victory

Hesjedal takes pink jersey back from Rodriguez

Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar Team) wins stage 14 ahead of Jan Barta (NetApp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Team Sky) moved into the white jersey

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Caruso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre) attacked but paid for it later

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso is a firm favourite

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) sprints for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre) will have to attack if he's to win this year's Giro

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the attack in the mountains

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) attacked but was later dropped

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre) at the finish

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jan Barta (Team NetApp) finished second on the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) moved back into the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador (Movistar) takes the stage win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) pulls on pink for the second time in the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) lost the race lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jose' Rujano (Androni Giocattoli) lost time on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Roman Kreuziger (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Cunego and Scarponi worked together

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) finished in the Basso group

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Oliver Zaugg (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Is Paolo Tiralongo now Astana's leader?

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) follows Astana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) drove the lead group at times

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Dramatic scenes on stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Unlike a lot of his sprint rivals, Mark Cavendish remains in the race

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stef Clement (Rabobank

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Tiralongo and Hesjedal drive from the group of main favourites

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) leads in the chase group

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador (Movistar) on his way to the stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ivan Basso (Liquigas)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Liquigas leads the field in chase

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquirm Rodriguez (Katusha) would have to give up that pink jersey at the end of the stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ivan Basso of Liquigas makes his way along

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The favourites give chase

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alessandro De Marchi (Giacattoli Androni-Venezuela), Jan Barta (NetApp) and Andrey Amador near the finish line

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The peloton makes its way up the day's long climbs

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Damiano Cunego of Lampre took his chances

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
It was very wet at times along the way

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andrey Amador (Movistar) rejoices at his stage win

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) enjoys the fruits of his victory

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Lampre plugs away during the mountain stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Rigoberto Uran (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) leads out the chase group sprint

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The face of Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) shows just how tough the stage was

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Frank Schleck (RadioShack - Nissan)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thumbs up for race leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) opens the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) is back in pink after stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
A woman carries the Giro d'Italia trophy

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar Team) celebrates winning stage 14 of the Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar Team) after winning stage 14

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar Team) on the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (Movistar Team) opens the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andrey Amador (Movistar) took the biggest win of his career by winning the first high mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday as once again an escape group made it through to the end. Jan Barta (NetApp) continued the strong work of his small German wildcard team to claim second, with Androni Giacattoli's Alessandro De Marchi third.

"It is a dream to win in the Giro, especially when it is one of the mountain stages like this," said Amador. "I am proud. This victory shows that if you work, the results follow. This year I have done many things, mentally and physically."

"It was a long hard day. I tried to manage what little I had left, and I'm very happy for the victory."

The pink jersey changed shoulders again, passing back to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda), who had jumped from the chasing field of favourites with about four kilometers to go. The Candian will go into the stage 15on Sunday with a nine-second lead over Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez.

"I felt good. It felt easy when the guys were setting the tempo," Hesjedal said to TV cameras after finishing. "When some guys started to accelerate a bit, I knew it eased off after 3km, and I figured I'd give it a go and test myself. I wasn't really thinking of anything except putting in an effort and seeing how the other guys did."

The top favourites had hung together up the two very lengthy climbs, with the group getting continually smaller but holding on to most of the top names to the end. Things only fell apart near the end, with Hesjedal's successful attack. Rodriguez and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) both tried but failed, to follow.

Amador, 25, had previously finished third on the Giro's 12th stage. The Costa Rican, who is now in his fourth year with Movistar, has ridden the Giro once before, and was second-to-last overall in last year's Tour de France.

He was the victim of a brutal attack whilst training in Costa Rica in January of 2011. His bike was stolen and he was severely beaten and left for dead in a river bed. However, he recovered quickly enough to ride in the Mallorca Challenge the next month.

Another successful break

The stage got off to a blazing fast start, covering 50.8km in the first hour. Four riders decided to spare themselves the mountains and were not at the start: Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank).

The high initial speed meant that it took a while for the day's break to establish itself. But finally, with 60km behind them, Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Jan Barta (NetApp), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) and Pierpaolo De Negri (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took off.

The field let them go, and the gap was over 12km as they approached the first climb of the day. The category 1 Col de Joux has an average gradient of 7 percent, but the climb is over 22km long.

The group took a 13-minute lead into the start of the first climb. Barta jumped from the group on the ascent in the rain on the wet road. The weather deteriorated rapidly as everyone ground his way up the long climb. As Barta stretched his lead out to over 40 seconds, the group behind him fell apart.

As expected, Mark Cavendish fell back on the climb, but less expectedly, so did King of the Mountains Michel Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

Barta continued his lead, crossing the top of the climb alone. Behind them, Jose Rujano (Androni Giacattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) shot out of the group, with Cunego eventually going on alone as Rujano was swept back into the field.

Barta's efforts came to naught, as he was caught and passed on his cautious way down the mountain. Amador was the first to catch him and went on to build up a lead on his not-so-cautious descent.

The sun actually came out on the final ascent. Amador continued in the lead, about 30 seconds ahead of Barta, Montaguti, De Negri and De Marchi. Cunego also continued on his solo chase, slowly building up a one-minute lead over the field. But that fell to about 30 seconds, and he was joined by Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel) and Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar). Txurruka pulled away and soon Liquigas pulled the peloton past Cunego.

Amador took a 1:25 lead under the 15km banner, with De Marchi and behind him Barta giving chase. The peloton was over seven and a half minutes down.

De Marchi's efforts were successful, and he caught the Costa Rican with just over 11km to go. The field was about 40 riders strong at that point, with all the favourites still there and the gap dropping to the six-minute mark.

There seemed to be some disunity between the two leaders, as Amador didn't seem to want to co-operate with his rival. Five and a half minutes back, the peloton slowly shredded.

With less than seven kilometers to go, Barta caught up again with the two leaders. But the Czech was clearly paying for his efforts on the day, and left the lead work to the other two.

The field had shrunk again, and the gap kept coming down, as the fog and rain returned. The three leaders took a 3:26 lead into the final 5km.

Rujano attacked into the fog, but the field, now about 25 riders, caught him again quickly. Dozens of running fans accompanied the now much smaller field, led by Ivan Basso (Liquigas), as one Astana rider struck out at an interfering fan. Surprisingly, Rujano and Cunego dropped off the back.

That was the cue for attacks to start out of the field. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) built up a small lead, and the Canadian then continued on alone.

That was too much for Rodriguez, who jumped in pursuit, quickly catching the Basque rider, with the rest of the field following as the gap to the leaders sunk to 45 seconds with 4km to go.

Hesjedal held on to his lead over a chasing group of eight, from which Astana's Roman Kreuziger had been dropped. Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) tried to get away, and was caught as the three leaders turned up the speed on a flatter section in an attempt to retain their lead.

The trio crossed the one kilometre to go marker with Hesjedal not far behind. Barta opened the sprint, but Amador came from behind him to take it.

Hesjedal sailed away from his rivals, crossing the finish line only 20 seconds behind the top three. Paolo Tiralongo of Astana led the small group of favourites, including Rodriguez, in to the finish 46 seconds down, more than enough time to give Hesjedal the overall lead.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5:33:36
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:02
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:20
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:46
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
13Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:49
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:52
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
18Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:55
20Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:16
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
22Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
23Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
24José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
25Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:40
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
29Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
30Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:43
31Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:31
32Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
33Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
34Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:39
35Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
36Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:05
37Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
38Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:16
41Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:29
42Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:31
43Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:54
44Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:08
45Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
46Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:26
47Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
49Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:05:06
50Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:06:20
52Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:44
53Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
55José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:32
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
58Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:55
59Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
60Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:02
61Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:10:17
62Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
63Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
64Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
65Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
66Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
68Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
69Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:02
70Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:08
71Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:11:53
72Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:12:00
73Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:12:29
74Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:12:58
75Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:26
76Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
79Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
80Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
81Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:16:57
82Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:19:48
83Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:22
84Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
86Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
87Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
88Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
89Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
90Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
91Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
92Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:21:15
93Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
94Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:22:24
95Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:31
96Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
97Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:24:50
98Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
99Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
101Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:28:54
102Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
103Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
105Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:32:04
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
107Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
109Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
111Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
112Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
114Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
116Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
118Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
119Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
120Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
121Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
122Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
123Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
124Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
125Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
126Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
127Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
128Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
129Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
130Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
131Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
132Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
134Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
135Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
136Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
137Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
138Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
139Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
140Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
141Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
142Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
143Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
144Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
145Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
146Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
147Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
148Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
149Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
150Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
151Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
152Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
153Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
154Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
155Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
156Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
157Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
158Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
159Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
160Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
161Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
162Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
163Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
164Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
165Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
166Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
167Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
168Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
169Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
171Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
172Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
173Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
174Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
175Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
176Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
177Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
178Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
179Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
180Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:59
DNSMark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNSMatthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
DNSJuan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
DNFArnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team33pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp23
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda14
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling10
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team9
8Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
10John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
11Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
12Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
13Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
14Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 1, Col De Joux, 159.9km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp15pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli9
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain 2, Cervinia, 206km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team15pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp9
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda3
5Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
6Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5pts
2Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
3Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
4Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team4pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team124pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli93
4Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale82
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia82
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
7Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep82
8Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team82

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team17pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
3Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli10
4Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda4
5Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
6Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
7Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team16:42:32
2Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:13
3Astana Pro Team0:02:25
4Lampre - ISD
5Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:23
6Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:03:42
7Liquigas - Cannondale0:04:04
8Garmin - Barracuda0:04:24
9Sky Procycling0:06:35
10BMC Racing Team0:07:03
11Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:45
12Katusha Team0:10:11
13Radioshack - Nissan0:10:26
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:10:44
15Lotto Belisol Team0:13:53
16Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:22:42
17Rabobank Cycling Team0:23:11
18FDJ - Bigmat0:41:09
19Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:49:17
20Team Netapp0:50:08
21Orica Greenedge1:27:14
22Team Saxo Bank1:34:28

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team29pts
2Sky Procycling22
3Astana Pro Team21
4Team Netapp19
5Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela18
6Katusha Team18
7Garmin - Barracuda17
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team13
9Lampre - ISD12
10Ag2R La Mondiale11
11Radioshack - Nissan10
12Colnago - CSF Inox9
13Liquigas - Cannondale8
14Euskaltel - Euskadi2
15Omega Pharma - Quickstep1
16FDJ - Bigmat
17BMC Racing Team
18Rabobank Cycling Team
19Lotto Belisol Team
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
21Orica Greenedge
22Team Saxo Bank

General classification after stage 14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda59:55:28
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:09
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:41
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:05
5Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:06
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:01:07
7Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
8Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:19
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:20
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:21
11Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:39
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:42
13Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
14Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
15Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:20
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:31
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:41
18Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:43
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:56
20John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
21Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:06
22Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:37
23Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
24José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:44
25Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:46
26Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:03:47
27Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:53
28Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
29Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
30Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:13
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:26
32Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:30
33Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:42
34Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:05:50
35Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:06:13
36Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:06:49
37Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:07:16
38Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:34
39Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:35
40Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:08:51
41Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:09:01
42Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:11:39
43Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:11:41
44Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:21
45Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:13:53
46Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:13:57
47Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:15:00
48Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:15:29
49Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:24
50Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:20:22
51José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:45
52Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:20:59
53Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:21:27
54Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:22
55Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:22:36
56Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:20
57Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:31:17
58Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:33:20
59Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:33:52
60Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:35
61Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:34:54
62Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:36:18
63Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:43:42
64Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:44:08
65Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:44:56
66Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:59
67Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:46:05
68Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:47:45
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:48:55
70Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:49:24
71Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:49:45
72Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:51:17
73Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:52:06
74Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:52:30
75Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:53:12
76Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:53:21
77Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:53:25
78Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:53:36
79Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:54:50
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:57
81Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:55:12
82Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:00:56
83Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:01:00
84Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:01:43
85Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:02:28
86Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team1:03:16
87Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:03:49
88Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:04:04
89Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling1:04:58
90Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1:06:14
91Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team1:07:21
92Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:07:41
93Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1:10:58
94Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:11:42
95Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team1:11:53
96Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp1:12:41
97Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:12:55
98Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:13:19
99Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team1:15:34
100Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp1:17:22
101Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:17:37
102Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:17:44
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:18:25
104Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:18:48
105Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:18:57
106Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:19:09
107Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1:19:21
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:19:33
109Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:20:56
110Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:21:14
111Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1:21:53
112Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:23:08
113Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:23:41
114Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1:24:14
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:24:22
116Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:25:38
117Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:27:42
118Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:27:53
119Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1:29:01
120Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:29:51
121Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:31:50
122Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan1:33:06
123Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:34:59
124Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:35:44
125Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1:36:36
126Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp1:37:35
127Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:37:40
128Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:37:55
129Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:38:00
130Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:38:09
131Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:39:01
132Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:39:31
133Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:42:14
134Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale1:44:45
135Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:45:48
136Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:45:54
137Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:47:59
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:48:55
139Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:49:00
140Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:49:19
141Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:50:09
142Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:50:35
143Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:52:34
144Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:54:12
145Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:54:16
146Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:55:21
147Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:55:31
148Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:55:57
149Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:56:32
150Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:56:38
151Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda1:56:46
152Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:57:15
153Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:57:54
154Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:58:27
155Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2:01:29
156Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:02:15
157Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2:02:47
158Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2:04:05
159Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling2:05:17
160Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2:07:15
161Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2:08:07
162Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2:09:32
163Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:13:49
164Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat2:13:59
165Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling2:14:32
166Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:17:58
167Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team2:18:05
168Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:18:48
169Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2:22:13
170Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp2:23:54
171Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:26:42
172Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp2:27:40
173Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda2:31:47
174Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:34:56
175Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:35:18
176Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2:39:54
177Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:41:26
178Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:43:36
179Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2:44:11
180Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:51:55

Maglia rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling106pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team64
3Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox53
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team52
5Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda50
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team49
7Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team48
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
10Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale33
11Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
12Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
13Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team29
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29
15Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team29
16Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling29
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD28
18Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
19Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan28
20Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team27
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team26
22Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep26
23Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox26
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
25John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale25
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25
27Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp25
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli24
29Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
30Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep24
31Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat23
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
33Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp23
34Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
35Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan21
36Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli21
37Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team21
38Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia21
39Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
40Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team20
41Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling19
42Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team18
43Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan17
44Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
45Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat17
46Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank16
48Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
49Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
50Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp14
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
52Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
53Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli13
54Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi13
55Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale13
56Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia12
57Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale12
58Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
59Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling10
60Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli10
61Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
62Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
64Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
65Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
66Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
67Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank8
68Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling8
69Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
70José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
71Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan7
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep7
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox7
75Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
76Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling6
77Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
79Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
80Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
81Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
82Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
83Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
84Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team5
85Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
86Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
87Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
88Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
89Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan4
90Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
91Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
92Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling4
93Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
94Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
95Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
96Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
97Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
98Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat3
99Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
100Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
101Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
102Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
105Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
106Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Maglia azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep34pts
2Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp24
3Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team22
5Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli15
6Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
8Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan9
9Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team7
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
11Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team6
12Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
13Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
14Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
16Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
17Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda4
20Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli4
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
22Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
23Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
24Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
25Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
26Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
27Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
28Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
29Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
30Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
32Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
33Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team2
35Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
36Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
38Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
39Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
40Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team1
41Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1
42Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
43Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
45Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team13
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling10
5Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
6Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team7
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli7
8Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
9Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
10Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
11Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team4
13Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
15Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
16Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda4
17Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
19Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
20Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD3
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
22Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
24Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
25Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
26Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
27Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
28Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
29Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
30Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
31Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
32Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
33Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1
36Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
37Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling12pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team5
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
7Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team4
8Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
9Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
11Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat2
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp2
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
18Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
19Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
21Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
23Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
24Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
25Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
26Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
27Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
28Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team639pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team612
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475
4Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team407
5Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
6Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
7Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli282
8Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia266
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
10Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia256
11Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank234
12Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team218
13Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat218
14Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi218
15Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197
16Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
17Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
18Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale167
19Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
20Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep153
21Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp153
22Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
23Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team118
25Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp111
26Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat85
27Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team85
28Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan85
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi85
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan82
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale82
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep82
33Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli67
34Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
35Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
36Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
37Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
38Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
39Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
40Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team43
41Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
42José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
43Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9

Most combative classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling31pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team25
3Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team23
4Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21
5Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team15
7Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp14
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
10Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli12
11Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team11
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
13Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
14Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli8
16Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
18Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda7
20Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
21Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
22Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team7
23Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team6
24Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
25Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
26Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
27Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
28Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
29Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
30Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan5
31Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
32Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
33Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
35Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan5
36Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
37Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
38Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
39Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
40Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
42Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4
44Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
45Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
46Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team4
47Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
48Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank4
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
50Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
51Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
52Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
53Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
54Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
55Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
56Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
57Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
58Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
60John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
61Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
62Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli2
63Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
64Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
65Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
66Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
67Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
68Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling1
69Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
70Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
71Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
72Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team
2Astana Pro Team
3FDF - Bigmat
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7Omega Pharma - Quickstep20pts
8BMC Racing Team25
9Garmin - Barracuda30
10Team Saxo Bank40
11Movistar Team45
12Euskaltel - Euskadi50
13Rabobank Cycling Team60
14Colnago - CSF Inox63
15Sky Procycling65
16Lotto Belisol Team65
17Orica Greenedge65
18Radioshack - Nissan80
19Team Netapp80
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

Maglia bianca - Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling59:56:47
2Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:20
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:37
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:47
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:18
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:27
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:31
8Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:41
9Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:28:01
10Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:32:33
11Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:43:37
12Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:44:46
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:48:26
14Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:49:58
15Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:52:02
16Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:52:06
17Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:38
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:00:24
19Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:01:09
20Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:02:30
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:11:36
22Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:12:00
23Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp1:16:03
24Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:16:25
25Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team1:17:06
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:18:14
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp1:20:34
28Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1:30:31
29Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp1:36:16
30Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:36:41
31Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:40:55
32Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:44:29
33Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:44:35
34Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:47:36
35Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:47:41
36Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:48:00
37Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:49:16
38Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:52:57
39Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:54:02
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:54:38
41Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:55:19
42Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:57:08
43Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank2:00:10
44Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2:00:56
45Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2:05:56
46Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2:16:39
47Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp2:22:35
48Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:25:23
49Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team2:33:37
50Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team2:40:07
51Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:42:17
52Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2:50:36

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team178:32:01
2Astana Pro Team0:05:19
3Liquigas - Cannondale0:05:55
4Lampre - ISD0:06:54
5Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:07:41
6Garmin - Barracuda0:07:59
7Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:08:05
8Bmc Racing Team0:09:05
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:14:19
10Radioshack - Nissan0:17:56
11Sky Procycling0:19:00
12Ag2R La Mondiale0:24:03
13Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:25:31
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:23
15Katusha Team0:28:04
16Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:18
17Lotto Belisol Team0:36:10
18FDJ - Bigmat1:22:42
19Team Netapp1:29:32
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2:24:43
21Team Saxo Bank2:38:03
22Orica Greenedge3:44:20

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda234pts
2Sky Procycling203
3Radioshack - Nissan187
4Orica Greenedge183
5Movistar Team180
6Katusha Team171
7FDJ - Bigmat170
8Omega Pharma - Quickstep169
9Colnago - CSF Inox157
10Team Netapp157
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela146
12Liquigas - Cannondale138
13Astana Pro Team126
14Bmc Racing Team108
15Ag2R La Mondiale106
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team96
17Rabobank Cycling Team94
18Team Saxo Bank90
19Lampre - ISD76
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia65
21Lotto Belisol Team48
22Euskaltel - Euskadi36

