Amador climbs to Giro d'Italia stage 14 victory
Hesjedal takes pink jersey back from Rodriguez
Andrey Amador (Movistar) took the biggest win of his career by winning the first high mountain stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday as once again an escape group made it through to the end. Jan Barta (NetApp) continued the strong work of his small German wildcard team to claim second, with Androni Giacattoli's Alessandro De Marchi third.
"It is a dream to win in the Giro, especially when it is one of the mountain stages like this," said Amador. "I am proud. This victory shows that if you work, the results follow. This year I have done many things, mentally and physically."
"It was a long hard day. I tried to manage what little I had left, and I'm very happy for the victory."
The pink jersey changed shoulders again, passing back to Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda), who had jumped from the chasing field of favourites with about four kilometers to go. The Candian will go into the stage 15on Sunday with a nine-second lead over Katusha's Joaquim Rodriguez.
"I felt good. It felt easy when the guys were setting the tempo," Hesjedal said to TV cameras after finishing. "When some guys started to accelerate a bit, I knew it eased off after 3km, and I figured I'd give it a go and test myself. I wasn't really thinking of anything except putting in an effort and seeing how the other guys did."
The top favourites had hung together up the two very lengthy climbs, with the group getting continually smaller but holding on to most of the top names to the end. Things only fell apart near the end, with Hesjedal's successful attack. Rodriguez and Ivan Basso (Liquigas) both tried but failed, to follow.
Amador, 25, had previously finished third on the Giro's 12th stage. The Costa Rican, who is now in his fourth year with Movistar, has ridden the Giro once before, and was second-to-last overall in last year's Tour de France.
He was the victim of a brutal attack whilst training in Costa Rica in January of 2011. His bike was stolen and he was severely beaten and left for dead in a river bed. However, he recovered quickly enough to ride in the Mallorca Challenge the next month.
Another successful break
The stage got off to a blazing fast start, covering 50.8km in the first hour. Four riders decided to spare themselves the mountains and were not at the start: Mark Renshaw (Rabobank), Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge), Brett Lancaster (Orica-GreenEdge) and Juan Jose Haedo (Saxo Bank).
The high initial speed meant that it took a while for the day's break to establish itself. But finally, with 60km behind them, Olivier Kaisen (Lotto Belisol), Jan Barta (NetApp), Andrey Amador (Movistar), Nelson Oliveira (RadioShack-Nissan), Matteo Montaguti (AG2R-La Mondiale), Nikolas Maes (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Alessandro De Marchi (Androni Giocattoli) and Pierpaolo De Negri (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) took off.
The field let them go, and the gap was over 12km as they approached the first climb of the day. The category 1 Col de Joux has an average gradient of 7 percent, but the climb is over 22km long.
The group took a 13-minute lead into the start of the first climb. Barta jumped from the group on the ascent in the rain on the wet road. The weather deteriorated rapidly as everyone ground his way up the long climb. As Barta stretched his lead out to over 40 seconds, the group behind him fell apart.
As expected, Mark Cavendish fell back on the climb, but less expectedly, so did King of the Mountains Michel Golas (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).
Barta continued his lead, crossing the top of the climb alone. Behind them, Jose Rujano (Androni Giacattoli) and Damiano Cunego (Lampre) shot out of the group, with Cunego eventually going on alone as Rujano was swept back into the field.
Barta's efforts came to naught, as he was caught and passed on his cautious way down the mountain. Amador was the first to catch him and went on to build up a lead on his not-so-cautious descent.
The sun actually came out on the final ascent. Amador continued in the lead, about 30 seconds ahead of Barta, Montaguti, De Negri and De Marchi. Cunego also continued on his solo chase, slowly building up a one-minute lead over the field. But that fell to about 30 seconds, and he was joined by Amets Txurruka (Euskaltel) and Marzio Bruseghin (Movistar). Txurruka pulled away and soon Liquigas pulled the peloton past Cunego.
Amador took a 1:25 lead under the 15km banner, with De Marchi and behind him Barta giving chase. The peloton was over seven and a half minutes down.
De Marchi's efforts were successful, and he caught the Costa Rican with just over 11km to go. The field was about 40 riders strong at that point, with all the favourites still there and the gap dropping to the six-minute mark.
There seemed to be some disunity between the two leaders, as Amador didn't seem to want to co-operate with his rival. Five and a half minutes back, the peloton slowly shredded.
With less than seven kilometers to go, Barta caught up again with the two leaders. But the Czech was clearly paying for his efforts on the day, and left the lead work to the other two.
The field had shrunk again, and the gap kept coming down, as the fog and rain returned. The three leaders took a 3:26 lead into the final 5km.
Rujano attacked into the fog, but the field, now about 25 riders, caught him again quickly. Dozens of running fans accompanied the now much smaller field, led by Ivan Basso (Liquigas), as one Astana rider struck out at an interfering fan. Surprisingly, Rujano and Cunego dropped off the back.
That was the cue for attacks to start out of the field. Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) built up a small lead, and the Canadian then continued on alone.
That was too much for Rodriguez, who jumped in pursuit, quickly catching the Basque rider, with the rest of the field following as the gap to the leaders sunk to 45 seconds with 4km to go.
Hesjedal held on to his lead over a chasing group of eight, from which Astana's Roman Kreuziger had been dropped. Domenico Pozzovivo (Colnago - CSF Inox) tried to get away, and was caught as the three leaders turned up the speed on a flatter section in an attempt to retain their lead.
The trio crossed the one kilometre to go marker with Hesjedal not far behind. Barta opened the sprint, but Amador came from behind him to take it.
Hesjedal sailed away from his rivals, crossing the finish line only 20 seconds behind the top three. Paolo Tiralongo of Astana led the small group of favourites, including Rodriguez, in to the finish 46 seconds down, more than enough time to give Hesjedal the overall lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5:33:36
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:02
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:20
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:49
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:52
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|18
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:55
|20
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:16
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|22
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|23
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|29
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:43
|31
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:31
|32
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|33
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:39
|35
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|36
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:05
|37
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|38
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:16
|41
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:29
|42
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:31
|43
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:54
|44
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:08
|45
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|46
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:26
|47
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:05:06
|50
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|51
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:20
|52
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:44
|53
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|54
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|55
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:32
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|58
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:55
|59
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:02
|61
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:10:17
|62
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|63
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|64
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|66
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|68
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|69
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:02
|70
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|71
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:53
|72
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:00
|73
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:12:29
|74
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:12:58
|75
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:26
|76
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|80
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|81
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:16:57
|82
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:19:48
|83
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:22
|84
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|87
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|89
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|90
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|91
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|92
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:21:15
|93
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:22:24
|95
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:31
|96
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|97
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:50
|98
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|99
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|101
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:28:54
|102
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|103
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|104
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|105
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:32:04
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|107
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|108
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|109
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|111
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|112
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|114
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|116
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|118
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|119
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|121
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|122
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|123
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|124
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|126
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|127
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|128
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|129
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|131
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|132
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|134
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|136
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|137
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|138
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|139
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|140
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|141
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|142
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|143
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|144
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|145
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|146
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|148
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|149
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|150
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|151
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|152
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|154
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|155
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|157
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|158
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|160
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|161
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|162
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|163
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|164
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|165
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|166
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|167
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|168
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|169
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|171
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|172
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|173
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|174
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|175
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|176
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|177
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|178
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|179
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|180
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:59
|DNS
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNS
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|DNS
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|DNF
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|33
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|23
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|14
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|8
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|10
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|13
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|15
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|9
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|5
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|6
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|3
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|4
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|124
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|111
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|93
|4
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|82
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|7
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|8
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|3
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|4
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|5
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|6
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|7
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|16:42:32
|2
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:13
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:25
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|5
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:23
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:03:42
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:04:04
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:24
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:06:35
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:07:03
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:45
|12
|Katusha Team
|0:10:11
|13
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:10:26
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:10:44
|15
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:13:53
|16
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:22:42
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:41:09
|19
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:49:17
|20
|Team Netapp
|0:50:08
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|1:27:14
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:34:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|29
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|22
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|21
|4
|Team Netapp
|19
|5
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|18
|6
|Katusha Team
|18
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|17
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|13
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|12
|10
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|11
|Radioshack - Nissan
|10
|12
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|13
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|8
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|15
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|1
|16
|FDJ - Bigmat
|17
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|59:55:28
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:41
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:05
|5
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:06
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:07
|7
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:19
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:20
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:21
|11
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:42
|13
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|14
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|15
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:20
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:31
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:41
|18
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:43
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:56
|20
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|21
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:06
|22
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:37
|23
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|24
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:44
|25
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:46
|26
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:03:47
|27
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:53
|28
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|29
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|30
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:13
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|32
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:30
|33
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:42
|34
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:50
|35
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:13
|36
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:06:49
|37
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|38
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:34
|39
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:35
|40
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:51
|41
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:09:01
|42
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:11:39
|43
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:11:41
|44
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:21
|45
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:13:53
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:13:57
|47
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:00
|48
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:15:29
|49
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:24
|50
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:20:22
|51
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:45
|52
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:20:59
|53
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:21:27
|54
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:22
|55
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:22:36
|56
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:20
|57
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:31:17
|58
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:33:20
|59
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:33:52
|60
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:35
|61
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:34:54
|62
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:18
|63
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:43:42
|64
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:44:08
|65
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:44:56
|66
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:59
|67
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:46:05
|68
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:47:45
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:48:55
|70
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:49:24
|71
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:49:45
|72
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:51:17
|73
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:52:06
|74
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:52:30
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:53:12
|76
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:53:21
|77
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:53:25
|78
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:53:36
|79
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:50
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:57
|81
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:55:12
|82
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:00:56
|83
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:00
|84
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:01:43
|85
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:02:28
|86
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|1:03:16
|87
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:03:49
|88
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:04:04
|89
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:04:58
|90
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:06:14
|91
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:07:21
|92
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:07:41
|93
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:10:58
|94
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:11:42
|95
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1:11:53
|96
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|1:12:41
|97
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:12:55
|98
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:13:19
|99
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:15:34
|100
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|1:17:22
|101
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:17:37
|102
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:17:44
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:18:25
|104
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:18:48
|105
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:18:57
|106
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:19:09
|107
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1:19:21
|108
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:19:33
|109
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:20:56
|110
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:21:14
|111
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1:21:53
|112
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:23:08
|113
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:23:41
|114
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:24:14
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:24:22
|116
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:25:38
|117
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:27:42
|118
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:27:53
|119
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:29:01
|120
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:29:51
|121
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:31:50
|122
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:33:06
|123
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:34:59
|124
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:35:44
|125
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:36:36
|126
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1:37:35
|127
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:37:40
|128
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:37:55
|129
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:38:00
|130
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:38:09
|131
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:39:01
|132
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:39:31
|133
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:42:14
|134
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:44:45
|135
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:45:48
|136
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:45:54
|137
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:47:59
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:48:55
|139
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:49:00
|140
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:49:19
|141
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:50:09
|142
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:50:35
|143
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:52:34
|144
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:54:12
|145
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:54:16
|146
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:55:21
|147
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:55:31
|148
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:55:57
|149
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:56:32
|150
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:56:38
|151
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:56:46
|152
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:57:15
|153
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:57:54
|154
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:58:27
|155
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|2:01:29
|156
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:02:15
|157
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2:02:47
|158
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:04:05
|159
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:05:17
|160
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2:07:15
|161
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:08:07
|162
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2:09:32
|163
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:13:49
|164
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|2:13:59
|165
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|2:14:32
|166
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:17:58
|167
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|2:18:05
|168
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:18:48
|169
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:22:13
|170
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|2:23:54
|171
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:26:42
|172
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|2:27:40
|173
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|2:31:47
|174
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:34:56
|175
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:35:18
|176
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2:39:54
|177
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:41:26
|178
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:43:36
|179
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2:44:11
|180
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:51:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|106
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|64
|3
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|53
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|52
|5
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|50
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|49
|7
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|48
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|10
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|11
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|12
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|13
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|14
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|15
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|29
|16
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|28
|18
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|19
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|28
|20
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|27
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|26
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|23
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|26
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|25
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|27
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|25
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|29
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|30
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|31
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|23
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|33
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|23
|34
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|35
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|21
|36
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|37
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|21
|38
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|39
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|40
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|20
|41
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|19
|42
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|43
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|44
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|45
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|46
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|47
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|48
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|49
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|50
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|14
|51
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|52
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|53
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|54
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|55
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|56
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|12
|57
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|58
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|59
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|10
|60
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|10
|61
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|62
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|64
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|65
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|66
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|67
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|68
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|8
|69
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|70
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|71
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|74
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|7
|75
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|76
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|6
|77
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|79
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|80
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|81
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|82
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|83
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|84
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|85
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|86
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|87
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|88
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|89
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|90
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|91
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|92
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|4
|93
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|94
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|95
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|96
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|97
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|98
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|99
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|100
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|101
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|102
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|105
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|106
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|34
|pts
|2
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|24
|3
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|22
|5
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|15
|6
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|8
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|9
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|7
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|11
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|12
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|13
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|14
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|17
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|20
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|22
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|24
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|25
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|26
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|27
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|28
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|29
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|30
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|32
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|33
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|35
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|36
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|38
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|39
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|40
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|41
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|42
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|43
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|45
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|13
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|5
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|6
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|7
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|8
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|9
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|10
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|13
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|15
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|16
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|20
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|22
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|24
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|25
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|26
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|27
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|28
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|29
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|30
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|32
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|33
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|36
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|37
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|4
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|7
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|8
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|9
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|2
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|18
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|19
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|20
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|23
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|24
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|25
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|26
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|28
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|639
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|612
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|4
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|407
|5
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|6
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|7
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|282
|8
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|266
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|10
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|256
|11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|234
|12
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|218
|13
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|218
|14
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|218
|15
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|197
|16
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|17
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|18
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|19
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|20
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|153
|21
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|153
|22
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|23
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|24
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|118
|25
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|111
|26
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|85
|27
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|85
|28
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|85
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|85
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|82
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|82
|33
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|67
|34
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|35
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|36
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|37
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|38
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|39
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|40
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|43
|41
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|42
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|43
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|31
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|23
|4
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|5
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|7
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|14
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|10
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|12
|11
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|12
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|13
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|14
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|8
|16
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|18
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|20
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|21
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|22
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|23
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|6
|24
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|25
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|26
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|27
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|28
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|29
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|30
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|31
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|32
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|33
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|35
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|36
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|37
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|38
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|39
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|40
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|42
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|44
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|45
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|46
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|4
|47
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|48
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|4
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|50
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|51
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|52
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|53
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|54
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|55
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|56
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|57
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|58
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|60
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|61
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|62
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|63
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|64
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|65
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|66
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|67
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|68
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|1
|69
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|70
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|71
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|72
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|FDF - Bigmat
|4
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|pts
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|25
|9
|Garmin - Barracuda
|30
|10
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|11
|Movistar Team
|45
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|13
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|63
|15
|Sky Procycling
|65
|16
|Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|17
|Orica Greenedge
|65
|18
|Radioshack - Nissan
|80
|19
|Team Netapp
|80
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|85
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|115
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|180
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|59:56:47
|2
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:20
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:37
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:47
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:18
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:31
|8
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:41
|9
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:28:01
|10
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:32:33
|11
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:43:37
|12
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:44:46
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:48:26
|14
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:49:58
|15
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:52:02
|16
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:52:06
|17
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:38
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:24
|19
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:01:09
|20
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:30
|21
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:11:36
|22
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:12:00
|23
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|1:16:03
|24
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:16:25
|25
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|1:17:06
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:18:14
|27
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|1:20:34
|28
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:30:31
|29
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|1:36:16
|30
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:36:41
|31
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:40:55
|32
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:44:29
|33
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:44:35
|34
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:47:36
|35
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:47:41
|36
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:48:00
|37
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:49:16
|38
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:52:57
|39
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:54:02
|40
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:54:38
|41
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:55:19
|42
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:57:08
|43
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|2:00:10
|44
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2:00:56
|45
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2:05:56
|46
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2:16:39
|47
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|2:22:35
|48
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:25:23
|49
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|2:33:37
|50
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|2:40:07
|51
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:42:17
|52
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2:50:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|178:32:01
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:19
|3
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|0:05:55
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:54
|5
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:07:41
|6
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:59
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:08:05
|8
|Bmc Racing Team
|0:09:05
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:14:19
|10
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:17:56
|11
|Sky Procycling
|0:19:00
|12
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:24:03
|13
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:25:31
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:23
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:28:04
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:18
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:36:10
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|1:22:42
|19
|Team Netapp
|1:29:32
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2:24:43
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|2:38:03
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|3:44:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|234
|pts
|2
|Sky Procycling
|203
|3
|Radioshack - Nissan
|187
|4
|Orica Greenedge
|183
|5
|Movistar Team
|180
|6
|Katusha Team
|171
|7
|FDJ - Bigmat
|170
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|169
|9
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|157
|10
|Team Netapp
|157
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|146
|12
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|138
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|126
|14
|Bmc Racing Team
|108
|15
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|106
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|96
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|94
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|90
|19
|Lampre - ISD
|76
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|65
|21
|Lotto Belisol Team
|48
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|36
