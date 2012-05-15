Image 1 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 10 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 51 The Giro d'Italia peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the new race leader (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in pink (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in action on stage 10 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 51 It was a steep climb toward the finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 8 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Sky) and others climb (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 51 Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Mark Cavendish (Sky) climb toward the finish (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 10 of 51 A tired looking Michele Scarponi had no answer for Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pushes for the line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into pink after claiming stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into pink after claiming stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulls on pink on stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 51 Daniel Moreno leads the peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 51 Moreno sets Rodriguez on his way, with a struggling Hesjedal in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 51 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) tries to hold Rodriguez on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 51 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) sets the pace for Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 51 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) sets the pace for Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 51 Rodriguez wins stage 10 to take the Giro lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 51 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 51 Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) takes a surprise second place (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) in pink (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 51 Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 51 Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2012 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 51 Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) strings out the leaders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 51 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) waits for the moment to attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 51 Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) sits behind Rodriguez (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 51 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 51 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) moved into the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 51 Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 51 Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 51 Team Sky at the start of stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 51 The early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 51 Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 51 Pozzato was at the start to show off his injured wrist (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 51 Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) with his family (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 51 Pozzato was at the start to show off his injured wrist (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 51 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 51 Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 51 The start of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 51 The start of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 51 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 51 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 51 Michele Scarponi (Lampre) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 51 Michele Acquarone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 51 of 51 Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish rider Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia in Assisi and also claimed the pink jersey as overall leader after an exciting climax to the afternoon’s racing in the historic Perugian town.

The final five kilometres provided some of the most intense racing of the season so far, with Rodriguez mastering the undulations best and coming home clear of Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar).

Race leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) fought bravely to the death but could only finish sixth, and the time bonus afforded to Rodriguez for the win meant that he leapfrogs the Canadian to the top of the overall GC by 17 seconds.

“It was an important stage win especially for the bonus,” Rodriguez said. “Some journalists told me about the finish here and I now realise that it is suited to me. When you get to a finish like this one you have to use it to your advantage.”

The locals found themselves slightly deflated at the start by the news that one of their heroes, Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), had been forced to pull out of the Giro with a broken hand. Pozzato had declared himself to be in good form and capable of a stage victory, but stage 9’s crash close to the finish spelled the end of his race.

At the 10km point, a small breakaway group had escaped, and they built up a gap of almost two minutes: Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R); Miguel Mínguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi); Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia); Matthias Brandle (NetApp); and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM). With the top 13 riders in the GC all within one minute of race leader Hesjedal, the big guns appeared happy to play a game of cat and mouse behind the breakaway leaders, keeping their cards close to their chests as the race meandered up and down the rolling hills.

By the 50km point, the gap had increased to 4:50 and it stayed fairly constant for the best part of 40km. But as the riders approached the intermediate sprint the gap began to reduce and it was Keizer who took it ahead of Minguez in second place.

With a third of the race left the gap was down to two minutes, with Katusha doing most of the work in the chasing pack as they looked to help Rodriguez in his quest for pink. Garmin-Barracuda were live to the situation and they bunched around Hesjedal, knowing that the Canadian’s lead in the GC might be under threat.

The gap between the leading quintet and the peloton was being reduced as steadily as the excitement was building ahead of the finale. With 30km to go Keizer and Brandle had become detached from the leaders and Rabobank’s Stef Clement burst from the peloton to join them. Keizer and Brandle spent the next few kilometres over the uncategorised climbs and descents hanging on to the coat tails of the three-time Dutch national time trial champion as they tried to bridge the gap back to Bonnafond, Minguez and Failli.

But with just over 5km left, the peloton had engulfed all of the leaders and the stage was set for a breathless finish to the stage. The riders charged up the initial first climb back to Assisi, which reached a gradient of 15 percent at its steepest. Hesjedal, now without the protection of his teammates, was battling gamely at the front alongside the likes of Rodriguez, Michele Scarponi and Rabobank’s Tom Slagter, who attacked to no lasting avail.

Before the fans had time to regroup their senses, the climb turned into a sharp and fast descent, with Sky’s Rigobert Uran and AG2R-La Mondiale’s John Gadret sweeping round the outside and bursting clear. Within a matter of minutes they were climbing again and Rodriguez, aided selflessly by his teammate Daniel Moreno, positioned himself perfectly and powered away to the line for a cosy victory and possession of the maglia rosa.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4:25:05 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:00:02 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:06 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 11 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 14 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 16 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 20 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:12 22 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 23 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:15 24 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 26 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20 27 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:23 29 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 33 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:29 35 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:38 36 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:42 37 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 39 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 40 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 42 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:57 43 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:00 44 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 45 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 46 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 47 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:09 48 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:11 49 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:13 50 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 51 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 52 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 53 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 54 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 55 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 56 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 57 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 58 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 59 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:14 60 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:17 61 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 63 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 64 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 66 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 68 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:02:32 69 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:46 70 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 72 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:06 73 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:38 74 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:40 75 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:43 76 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 77 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:03:49 78 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 79 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 80 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 86 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 89 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 90 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 91 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 92 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 94 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 97 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:55 98 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 99 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 100 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 101 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 102 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:58 103 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 104 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 105 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 106 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 107 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 108 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 110 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:04:34 111 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 112 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 113 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 114 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 115 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 116 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 117 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 118 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 119 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 120 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 121 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 122 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 123 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:49 125 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 126 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 128 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 129 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 130 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 131 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 132 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:39 133 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:53 134 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 136 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 137 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 138 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 139 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 140 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 141 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 142 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 143 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 144 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 145 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:05:59 146 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:12 147 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 148 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:06:22 149 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 150 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:25 151 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 152 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 153 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 154 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 155 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 156 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:10 157 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 158 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:07:12 159 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 160 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 161 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 162 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 163 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 164 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 165 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 166 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 167 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 168 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 169 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:32 170 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:35 171 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:07:49 172 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 173 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 174 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 175 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 176 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 177 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 178 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 179 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:01 180 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:03 181 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 182 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:08 183 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 184 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 185 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:17 186 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:36 187 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 188 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:10:52 189 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:11:36 190 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi DNS Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Maglia Rossa - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 25 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 20 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 16 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 14 5 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 10 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 9 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 6 12 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 6 13 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 14 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 4 15 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 4 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 3 17 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 18 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 19 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 20 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 21 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain - Assisi, 186km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

TV # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 4 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 5 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Premio della Fuga # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 pts 2 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 167 3 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 167 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 153 5 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 153 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 6 pts 2 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 3 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 5 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 4 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 7 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 8 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 9 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 11 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Fast team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 13:15:33 2 Movistar Team 0:00:02 3 Astana Pro Team 0:00:36 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:45 5 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:00:49 6 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:00:54 7 Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:59 8 Sky Procycling 0:01:01 9 Lampre - ISD 0:01:13 10 BMC Racing Team 0:01:33 11 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:58 12 Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:06 13 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:02:23 14 Katusha Team 0:02:38 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:03:37 16 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:03:43 17 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:12 18 FDJ - Bigmat 0:05:35 19 Team Netapp 0:05:59 20 Radioshack - Nissan 0:06:14 21 Orica Greenedge 0:07:07 22 Team Saxo Bank 0:08:42

Super team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 27 pts 2 Colnago - CSF Inox 27 3 Ag2R La Mondiale 21 4 Katusha Team 20 5 Team Netapp 19 6 Astana Pro Team 19 7 Sky Procycling 19 8 Garmin - Barracuda 15 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 14 10 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 13 11 Liquigas - Cannondale 11 12 Lampre - ISD 4 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 1 14 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 15 BMC Racing Team 16 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 17 Radioshack - Nissan 18 Lotto Belisol Team 19 FDJ - Bigmat 20 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 21 Team Saxo Bank 22 Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 40:27:34 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:17 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:02 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:11 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:25 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:37 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:48 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 18 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:53 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:03 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:06 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:11 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:16 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:28 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:43 28 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:47 29 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:58 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 32 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:05 33 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:08 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:35 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:45 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:01 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:10 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:51 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:03 45 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:09 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:06:12 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:42 48 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:08 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:12 50 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:55 51 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:59 52 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:09:08 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:26 54 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:14 55 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:40 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:06 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:02 59 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:14:34 60 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:31 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:51 62 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:49 63 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:50 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:09 65 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:16 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:02 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:33 68 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:43 69 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:54 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:19 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:40 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:29 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:31 74 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:06 75 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:57 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:35 77 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:47 78 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:57 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:27 80 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:44 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:34 82 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:44 83 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:50 84 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:31:39 85 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:49 86 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:52 87 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:40 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:02 89 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:30 90 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:54 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:06 92 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:25 93 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:28 94 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:37:22 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:37:36 96 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:38:00 97 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:38:05 98 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:41 99 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:01 100 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:05 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:35 102 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:44 103 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:58 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:21 105 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:56 106 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:58 107 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:42:37 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 109 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:43:49 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:43:50 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:46:08 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:25 113 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:40 114 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:48:01 115 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:09 116 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:49:36 117 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:50:19 118 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:51:15 119 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:51:19 120 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:51:37 121 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:56 122 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:52:27 123 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:29 124 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:56 125 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:54:17 126 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:25 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:54:39 128 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:55:02 129 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:55:36 130 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:57:37 131 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:42 132 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 133 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:58 134 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:59:58 135 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:00:23 136 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:49 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:00:55 138 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:01:06 139 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:01:14 140 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:01:28 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:02:23 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:03:16 143 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:03:59 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:05:20 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:53 146 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:05:57 147 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:05:58 148 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:06:46 149 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:30 150 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:07:54 151 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:40 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:09:05 153 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:02 154 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:10:17 155 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:10:40 156 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:12:27 157 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 158 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:14:17 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1:14:43 160 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:14:45 161 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:15:55 162 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:58 163 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:16:19 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:16:34 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:17:25 166 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:18:15 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:18:48 168 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:43 169 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:19:44 170 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:20:37 171 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:20:50 172 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:22:15 173 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:20 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:24:33 175 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:24:35 176 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:25:15 177 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:25:41 178 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:26:31 179 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:26:54 180 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:29:32 181 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:30:41 182 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:31:39 183 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:31:59 184 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:37:30 185 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:38:42 186 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:43:10 187 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:44:44 188 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:44:59 189 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:46:07 190 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:47:40

Maglia Rossa - Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 62 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 55 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 49 5 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 36 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 36 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 32 8 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 29 10 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 29 11 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 28 12 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 28 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 25 16 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 17 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 24 18 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 24 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 24 20 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 21 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 22 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 23 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 22 24 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 21 25 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 26 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 27 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 20 28 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 29 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 30 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 18 31 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 17 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 17 33 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 16 34 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 35 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 36 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 15 37 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 15 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 14 39 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 14 40 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14 41 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 14 42 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 14 43 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 44 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 45 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 12 46 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 47 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 9 48 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9 49 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 50 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 51 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 52 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 8 53 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 8 54 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 55 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 8 56 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 8 57 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 58 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 8 59 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 7 60 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 7 61 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 7 62 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 7 63 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 7 64 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 65 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 6 66 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 6 67 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 68 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 69 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 6 70 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 6 71 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 72 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 73 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 5 74 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 5 75 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 76 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 4 77 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 78 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 4 79 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 80 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 3 81 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 82 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 3 83 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 84 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 85 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 87 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 88 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 89 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 90 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2 91 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 2 92 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 93 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 94 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 96 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1 97 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 98 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 24 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 4 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 9 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 7 6 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 6 7 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 5 8 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 5 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 3 12 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 13 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 14 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 15 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 16 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 3 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 18 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 19 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 20 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 2 21 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 22 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 2 23 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 1 24 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 26 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 27 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 1 29 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 30 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1

TV classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 40:27:34 2 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:17 3 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team 0:00:52 5 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:57 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:02 8 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03 9 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:09 10 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:10 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:11 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:12 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:25 14 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:01:27 15 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:01:37 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 0:01:48 17 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:51 18 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:53 19 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 20 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:03 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 22 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:06 23 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 24 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:11 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:16 26 Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:02:28 27 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:43 28 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team 0:02:47 29 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:55 30 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:02:58 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:03 32 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:05 33 Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:08 34 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team 35 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:35 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:45 37 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:01 38 Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:10 39 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:04:16 41 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:27 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:47 43 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:51 44 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:05:03 45 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:06:09 46 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:06:12 47 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:42 48 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:08 49 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:12 50 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:55 51 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:07:59 52 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:09:08 53 Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:26 54 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:10:14 55 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:11:47 56 Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:12:40 57 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:13:06 58 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:14:02 59 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 0:14:34 60 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:16:31 61 Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:18:51 62 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:49 63 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:19:50 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:20:09 65 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:20:16 66 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:21:02 67 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:21:33 68 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:21:43 69 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:21:54 70 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:23:19 71 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:23:40 72 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team 0:24:29 73 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:24:31 74 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:26:06 75 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:26:57 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 0:27:35 77 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:27:47 78 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:28:57 79 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:29:27 80 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:44 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:34 82 Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:44 83 Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:50 84 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp 0:31:39 85 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:31:49 86 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:31:52 87 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:32:40 88 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:33:02 89 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:33:30 90 Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:34:54 91 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:35:06 92 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:25 93 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:35:28 94 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:37:22 95 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 0:37:36 96 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:38:00 97 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:38:05 98 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:38:41 99 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:39:01 100 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:39:05 101 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:39:35 102 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:44 103 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:40:58 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:41:21 105 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:56 106 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:41:58 107 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:42:37 108 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 109 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:43:49 110 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:43:50 111 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:46:08 112 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:46:25 113 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:46:40 114 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:48:01 115 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:48:09 116 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:49:36 117 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:50:19 118 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:51:15 119 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:51:19 120 Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan 0:51:37 121 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:51:56 122 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:52:27 123 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:53:29 124 Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:56 125 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:54:17 126 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:25 127 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:54:39 128 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:55:02 129 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 0:55:36 130 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:57:37 131 Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:42 132 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 133 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:58:58 134 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:59:58 135 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:00:23 136 Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:49 137 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1:00:55 138 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:01:06 139 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:01:14 140 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:01:28 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:02:23 142 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:03:16 143 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 1:03:59 144 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:05:20 145 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:05:53 146 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:05:57 147 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:05:58 148 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 1:06:46 149 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:07:30 150 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:07:54 151 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:08:40 152 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:09:05 153 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1:10:02 154 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:10:17 155 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:10:40 156 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:12:27 157 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 158 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:14:17 159 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1:14:43 160 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1:14:45 161 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:15:55 162 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:15:58 163 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:16:19 164 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:16:34 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:17:25 166 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 1:18:15 167 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:18:48 168 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:19:43 169 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1:19:44 170 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:20:37 171 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:20:50 172 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1:22:15 173 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:22:20 174 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 1:24:33 175 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:24:35 176 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 1:25:15 177 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:25:41 178 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:26:31 179 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:26:54 180 Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:29:32 181 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:30:41 182 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:31:39 183 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1:31:59 184 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1:37:30 185 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:38:42 186 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:43:10 187 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:44:44 188 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:44:59 189 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:46:07 190 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1:47:40

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 8 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 8 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 4 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 9 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 2 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 11 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 2 12 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 14 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 15 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 1 17 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1 19 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 20 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1 21 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Premio della Fuga classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 475 pts 2 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 458 3 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 344 4 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 339 5 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 323 6 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 306 7 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 262 8 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 198 9 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 198 10 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 197 11 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 189 12 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 187 13 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 181 14 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 174 15 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 168 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 167 17 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 167 18 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 157 19 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 153 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 151 21 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 132 22 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 23 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 60 24 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 60 25 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 26 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 56 27 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 56 28 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda 56 29 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 32 30 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 15 31 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 14 32 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9

Most combatitive rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 21 pts 2 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 19 3 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 16 4 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 7 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 8 Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 9 10 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 8 11 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 8 12 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 7 13 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 7 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 16 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 17 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 6 18 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 5 19 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 5 22 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp 5 23 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 24 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp 5 25 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 26 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 27 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 5 28 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 5 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 30 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 4 31 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 32 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 4 33 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 34 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 4 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda 3 36 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 37 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 38 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 3 39 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 3 40 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 41 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 3 42 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 43 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 44 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 45 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 3 46 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 3 47 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 49 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 50 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 51 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 2 52 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 53 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 2 54 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 2 55 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 56 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 2 57 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 2 58 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 59 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 60 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 61 Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1 62 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat 1 63 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 2 Garmin - Barracuda 3 Astana Pro Team 4 Liquigas - Cannondale 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Ag2R La Mondiale 7 FDJ - Bigmat 8 Movistar Team 20 pts 9 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 20 10 Team Netapp 20 11 BMC Racing Team 20 12 Sky Procycling 40 13 Team Saxo Bank 40 14 Euskaltel - Euskadi 50 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 60 16 Radioshack - Nissan 60 17 Rabobank Cycling Team 60 18 Lotto Belisol Team 60 19 Orica Greenedge 60 20 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 85 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 115 22 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 180

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 40:28:36 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:08 3 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling 0:00:25 4 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:01 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:41 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:56 7 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:45 8 Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:07 9 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:12:04 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan 0:13:00 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:18:48 12 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:19:14 13 Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:20:52 14 Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:22:17 15 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:04 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:55 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:28:25 18 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:28:42 19 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:32 20 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:47 21 Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:32:28 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team 0:37:03 23 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:38:33 24 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:40:54 25 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:41:35 26 Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp 0:42:48 28 Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:45:38 29 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:50:13 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:54:00 31 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 0:56:35 32 Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:57:40 33 Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:59:21 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:00:04 35 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank 1:01:21 36 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 1:04:18 37 Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan 1:04:55 38 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:06:28 39 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan 1:06:52 40 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1:08:03 41 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 1:09:15 42 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 1:09:38 43 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:11:25 44 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 1:14:53 45 Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1:17:46 46 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp 1:19:35 47 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team 1:23:33 48 Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:25:29 49 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:25:52 50 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team 1:30:37 51 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 1:42:08 52 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:43:42 53 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1:45:05

Fast team classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liquigas - Cannondale 120:10:17 2 Astana Pro Team 0:01:03 3 Movistar Team 0:01:32 4 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:44 5 Lampre - ISD 0:02:38 6 BMC Racing Team 0:03:34 7 Omega Pharma - Quickstep 0:03:44 8 Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team 0:04:59 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:16 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:20 11 Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela 0:07:24 12 Radioshack - Nissan 0:08:16 13 Sky Procycling 0:10:34 14 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:11:28 15 Katusha Team 0:16:02 16 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:20:39 17 Lotto Belisol Team 0:24:00 18 Team Netapp 0:37:33 19 FDJ - Bigmat 0:38:31 20 Team Saxo Bank 0:51:01 21 Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1:07:41 22 Orica Greenedge 1:57:46