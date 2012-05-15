Rodriguez wins Giro stage into Assisi
Spaniard takes over maglia rosa from Hesjedal
Spanish rider Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia in Assisi and also claimed the pink jersey as overall leader after an exciting climax to the afternoon’s racing in the historic Perugian town.
The final five kilometres provided some of the most intense racing of the season so far, with Rodriguez mastering the undulations best and coming home clear of Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar).
Race leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) fought bravely to the death but could only finish sixth, and the time bonus afforded to Rodriguez for the win meant that he leapfrogs the Canadian to the top of the overall GC by 17 seconds.
“It was an important stage win especially for the bonus,” Rodriguez said. “Some journalists told me about the finish here and I now realise that it is suited to me. When you get to a finish like this one you have to use it to your advantage.”
The locals found themselves slightly deflated at the start by the news that one of their heroes, Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), had been forced to pull out of the Giro with a broken hand. Pozzato had declared himself to be in good form and capable of a stage victory, but stage 9’s crash close to the finish spelled the end of his race.
At the 10km point, a small breakaway group had escaped, and they built up a gap of almost two minutes: Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R); Miguel Mínguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi); Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia); Matthias Brandle (NetApp); and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM). With the top 13 riders in the GC all within one minute of race leader Hesjedal, the big guns appeared happy to play a game of cat and mouse behind the breakaway leaders, keeping their cards close to their chests as the race meandered up and down the rolling hills.
By the 50km point, the gap had increased to 4:50 and it stayed fairly constant for the best part of 40km. But as the riders approached the intermediate sprint the gap began to reduce and it was Keizer who took it ahead of Minguez in second place.
With a third of the race left the gap was down to two minutes, with Katusha doing most of the work in the chasing pack as they looked to help Rodriguez in his quest for pink. Garmin-Barracuda were live to the situation and they bunched around Hesjedal, knowing that the Canadian’s lead in the GC might be under threat.
The gap between the leading quintet and the peloton was being reduced as steadily as the excitement was building ahead of the finale. With 30km to go Keizer and Brandle had become detached from the leaders and Rabobank’s Stef Clement burst from the peloton to join them. Keizer and Brandle spent the next few kilometres over the uncategorised climbs and descents hanging on to the coat tails of the three-time Dutch national time trial champion as they tried to bridge the gap back to Bonnafond, Minguez and Failli.
But with just over 5km left, the peloton had engulfed all of the leaders and the stage was set for a breathless finish to the stage. The riders charged up the initial first climb back to Assisi, which reached a gradient of 15 percent at its steepest. Hesjedal, now without the protection of his teammates, was battling gamely at the front alongside the likes of Rodriguez, Michele Scarponi and Rabobank’s Tom Slagter, who attacked to no lasting avail.
Before the fans had time to regroup their senses, the climb turned into a sharp and fast descent, with Sky’s Rigobert Uran and AG2R-La Mondiale’s John Gadret sweeping round the outside and bursting clear. Within a matter of minutes they were climbing again and Rodriguez, aided selflessly by his teammate Daniel Moreno, positioned himself perfectly and powered away to the line for a cosy victory and possession of the maglia rosa.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4:25:05
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:00:02
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:06
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|11
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|14
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|16
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|20
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|22
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|23
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:15
|24
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|26
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|27
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:23
|29
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|30
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|32
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:29
|35
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:38
|36
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:42
|37
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|39
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|41
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|42
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|43
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:00
|44
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|45
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|47
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|48
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:11
|49
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:13
|50
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|51
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|52
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|53
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|54
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|55
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|57
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|58
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:14
|60
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|61
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|63
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|64
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:02:32
|69
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:46
|70
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:06
|73
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|74
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:40
|75
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:43
|76
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:03:49
|78
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|79
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|80
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|82
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|86
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|89
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|90
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|92
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|97
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:55
|98
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|99
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|100
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|101
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|102
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:58
|103
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|105
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|106
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|107
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|108
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|110
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:04:34
|111
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|112
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|113
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|116
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|117
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|118
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|120
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|121
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|122
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|123
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:49
|125
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|126
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|128
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|129
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|130
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|131
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|132
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:39
|133
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:53
|134
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|136
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|137
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|138
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|139
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|140
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|141
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|142
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|143
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|144
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|145
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:59
|146
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:12
|147
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|148
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:06:22
|149
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|150
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|151
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|152
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|153
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|154
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|155
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|156
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:10
|157
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|158
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:07:12
|159
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|160
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|161
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|162
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|163
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|164
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|165
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|166
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|167
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|168
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|169
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:32
|170
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:35
|171
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:07:49
|172
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|173
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|174
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|175
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|176
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|177
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|178
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|179
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:01
|180
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:03
|181
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|182
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:08
|183
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|184
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|185
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:17
|186
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:36
|187
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|188
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:10:52
|189
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:11:36
|190
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|DNS
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|20
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|16
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|14
|5
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|8
|9
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|6
|12
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|6
|13
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|14
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|4
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|18
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|21
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|4
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|5
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|pts
|2
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|167
|3
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|167
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|153
|5
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|153
|6
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|3
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|7
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|8
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|9
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|11
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|13:15:33
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:45
|5
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:00:49
|6
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:00:54
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:59
|8
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:01
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|0:01:13
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:33
|11
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|12
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:06
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:02:23
|14
|Katusha Team
|0:02:38
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:03:37
|16
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:03:43
|17
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:12
|18
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:05:35
|19
|Team Netapp
|0:05:59
|20
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:06:14
|21
|Orica Greenedge
|0:07:07
|22
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|27
|3
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|21
|4
|Katusha Team
|20
|5
|Team Netapp
|19
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|19
|7
|Sky Procycling
|19
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|13
|11
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|11
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|4
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|15
|BMC Racing Team
|16
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|17
|Radioshack - Nissan
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|FDJ - Bigmat
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|40:27:34
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:17
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:02
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:11
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:37
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:48
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|18
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:53
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:03
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:11
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:28
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|28
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:58
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|32
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:05
|33
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:35
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:45
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:01
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:10
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|43
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:51
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|45
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:09
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:12
|47
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:42
|48
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:08
|49
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:12
|50
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:55
|51
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:59
|52
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:09:08
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:26
|54
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:14
|55
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:40
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:06
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:02
|59
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:14:34
|60
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:31
|61
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:51
|62
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:49
|63
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:50
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:09
|65
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:16
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:02
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:33
|68
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:21:43
|69
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:54
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:19
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:40
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:29
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:31
|74
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:06
|75
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:57
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:35
|77
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:47
|78
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:57
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:27
|80
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:44
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:34
|82
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:44
|83
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:50
|84
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:31:39
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:49
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:52
|87
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:40
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:02
|89
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:30
|90
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:54
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:06
|92
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:25
|93
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:28
|94
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:37:22
|95
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:37:36
|96
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:00
|97
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:38:05
|98
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:41
|99
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:01
|100
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:05
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:35
|102
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:44
|103
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:58
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:21
|105
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:56
|106
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:58
|107
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:42:37
|108
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|109
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:49
|110
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:43:50
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:46:08
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:25
|113
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:40
|114
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:48:01
|115
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:09
|116
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:49:36
|117
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:50:19
|118
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:51:15
|119
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:51:19
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:51:37
|121
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:56
|122
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:52:27
|123
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:29
|124
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:56
|125
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:54:17
|126
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:25
|127
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:39
|128
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:55:02
|129
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:55:36
|130
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:57:37
|131
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:42
|132
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|133
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:58
|134
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:59:58
|135
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:00:23
|136
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:00:49
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:55
|138
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:01:06
|139
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:14
|140
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:01:28
|141
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:23
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:03:16
|143
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:03:59
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:05:20
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:53
|146
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:05:57
|147
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:05:58
|148
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:06:46
|149
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:30
|150
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:07:54
|151
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:40
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:09:05
|153
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:02
|154
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:10:17
|155
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:10:40
|156
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:12:27
|157
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|158
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:14:17
|159
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:14:43
|160
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:14:45
|161
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:15:55
|162
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:58
|163
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:16:19
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:16:34
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:17:25
|166
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:18:15
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:48
|168
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:43
|169
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:19:44
|170
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:20:37
|171
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:20:50
|172
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:22:15
|173
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:20
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:24:33
|175
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:24:35
|176
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:25:15
|177
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:41
|178
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:26:31
|179
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:26:54
|180
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:29:32
|181
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:30:41
|182
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:31:39
|183
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:31:59
|184
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:37:30
|185
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:38:42
|186
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:10
|187
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:44:44
|188
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:44:59
|189
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:46:07
|190
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:47:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|65
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|62
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|55
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|49
|5
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|36
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|36
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|32
|8
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|29
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|29
|11
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|12
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|28
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|25
|16
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|17
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|18
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|24
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|24
|20
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|21
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|22
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|23
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|22
|24
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|21
|25
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|26
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|27
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|28
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|29
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|30
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|31
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|17
|32
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|17
|33
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|16
|34
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|35
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|36
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|15
|37
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|38
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|14
|39
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|14
|40
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|41
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|14
|42
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|43
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|44
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|45
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|46
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|47
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|9
|48
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|49
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|50
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|51
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|52
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|53
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|54
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|55
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|8
|56
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|8
|57
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|8
|58
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|8
|59
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|7
|60
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|61
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|7
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|7
|63
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|64
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|65
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|66
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|6
|67
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|68
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|69
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|70
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|71
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|72
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|73
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|5
|74
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|5
|75
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|76
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|78
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|4
|79
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|80
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|81
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|82
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|3
|83
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|84
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|85
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|86
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|87
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|88
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|89
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|90
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|91
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|2
|92
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|93
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|94
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|95
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|96
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1
|97
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|98
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|24
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|16
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|4
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|9
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|7
|6
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|6
|7
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|11
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|12
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|13
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|14
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|15
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|16
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|3
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|18
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|19
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|20
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|2
|21
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|22
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|2
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|26
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|27
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|29
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|30
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|40:27:34
|2
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:17
|3
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:32
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:52
|5
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:57
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:02
|8
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|9
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:09
|10
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:10
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:11
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:12
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:25
|14
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:01:27
|15
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:37
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|0:01:48
|17
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|18
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:53
|19
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|20
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:03
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|22
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:06
|23
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|24
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:11
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:16
|26
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:02:28
|27
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:43
|28
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|29
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:55
|30
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:02:58
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|32
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:05
|33
|Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|34
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:35
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:45
|37
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:01
|38
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:10
|39
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:16
|41
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:27
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:47
|43
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:51
|44
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|45
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:09
|46
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:12
|47
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:42
|48
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:08
|49
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:12
|50
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:55
|51
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:07:59
|52
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:09:08
|53
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:26
|54
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:10:14
|55
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:11:47
|56
|Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:12:40
|57
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:06
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:14:02
|59
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|0:14:34
|60
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:16:31
|61
|Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:18:51
|62
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:49
|63
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:19:50
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:09
|65
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:20:16
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:02
|67
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:21:33
|68
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:21:43
|69
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:21:54
|70
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:23:19
|71
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:23:40
|72
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:24:29
|73
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:24:31
|74
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:26:06
|75
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:57
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|0:27:35
|77
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:27:47
|78
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:28:57
|79
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:29:27
|80
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:44
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:34
|82
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:44
|83
|Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:50
|84
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:31:39
|85
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:49
|86
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:31:52
|87
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:32:40
|88
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:33:02
|89
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:33:30
|90
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:34:54
|91
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:06
|92
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:25
|93
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:35:28
|94
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:37:22
|95
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|0:37:36
|96
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:38:00
|97
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:38:05
|98
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:38:41
|99
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:39:01
|100
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:39:05
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:39:35
|102
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:44
|103
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:40:58
|104
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:41:21
|105
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:56
|106
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:58
|107
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:42:37
|108
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|109
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:49
|110
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:43:50
|111
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:46:08
|112
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:46:25
|113
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:46:40
|114
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:48:01
|115
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:48:09
|116
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:49:36
|117
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:50:19
|118
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:51:15
|119
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:51:19
|120
|Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:51:37
|121
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:51:56
|122
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:52:27
|123
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:53:29
|124
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:56
|125
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:54:17
|126
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:25
|127
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:54:39
|128
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:55:02
|129
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:55:36
|130
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:57:37
|131
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:42
|132
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|133
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:58:58
|134
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:59:58
|135
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:00:23
|136
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:00:49
|137
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1:00:55
|138
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:01:06
|139
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:14
|140
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:01:28
|141
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:23
|142
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:03:16
|143
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:03:59
|144
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:05:20
|145
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:05:53
|146
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:05:57
|147
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:05:58
|148
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:06:46
|149
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:07:30
|150
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:07:54
|151
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:08:40
|152
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:09:05
|153
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1:10:02
|154
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:10:17
|155
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:10:40
|156
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:12:27
|157
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|158
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:14:17
|159
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:14:43
|160
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1:14:45
|161
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:15:55
|162
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:15:58
|163
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:16:19
|164
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:16:34
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:17:25
|166
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:18:15
|167
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:18:48
|168
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:19:43
|169
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1:19:44
|170
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:20:37
|171
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:20:50
|172
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1:22:15
|173
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:22:20
|174
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|1:24:33
|175
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:24:35
|176
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:25:15
|177
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:25:41
|178
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:26:31
|179
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:26:54
|180
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:29:32
|181
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:30:41
|182
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:31:39
|183
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:31:59
|184
|Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:37:30
|185
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:38:42
|186
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:43:10
|187
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:44:44
|188
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:44:59
|189
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:46:07
|190
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1:47:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|8
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|8
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|4
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|9
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|11
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|2
|12
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|14
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|16
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|17
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|19
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|20
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1
|21
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|475
|pts
|2
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|458
|3
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|344
|4
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|339
|5
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|323
|6
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|306
|7
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|262
|8
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|198
|9
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|198
|10
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|197
|11
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|189
|12
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|187
|13
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|181
|14
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|174
|15
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|168
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|17
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|167
|18
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|157
|19
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|153
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|151
|21
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|132
|22
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|23
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|60
|24
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|60
|25
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|26
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|56
|27
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|56
|28
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|29
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|30
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|15
|31
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|21
|pts
|2
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|19
|3
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|16
|4
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|7
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|8
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|10
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|9
|10
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|8
|11
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|12
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|16
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|17
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|18
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|19
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|22
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp
|5
|23
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|24
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
|5
|25
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|26
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|27
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|5
|28
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|30
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|4
|31
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|32
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|4
|33
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|34
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|35
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|36
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|37
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|38
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|3
|39
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|3
|40
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|41
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|42
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|43
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|44
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|45
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|3
|46
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|47
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|49
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|50
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|51
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|2
|52
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|53
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|2
|54
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|55
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|56
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|2
|57
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|2
|58
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|59
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|60
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|61
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|62
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|1
|63
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|2
|Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|7
|FDJ - Bigmat
|8
|Movistar Team
|20
|pts
|9
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|20
|10
|Team Netapp
|20
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|20
|12
|Sky Procycling
|40
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|40
|14
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|50
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|60
|16
|Radioshack - Nissan
|60
|17
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|18
|Lotto Belisol Team
|60
|19
|Orica Greenedge
|60
|20
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|85
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|115
|22
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|180
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|40:28:36
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
|0:00:25
|4
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:01
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:56
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:45
|8
|Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:07
|9
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:04
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:13:00
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:18:48
|12
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:19:14
|13
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:20:52
|14
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:22:17
|15
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:04
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:55
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:28:25
|18
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:28:42
|19
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:32
|20
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:47
|21
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:32:28
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|0:37:03
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:38:33
|24
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:40:54
|25
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:41:35
|26
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
|27
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
|0:42:48
|28
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:45:38
|29
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:50:13
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:54:00
|31
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|0:56:35
|32
|Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:57:40
|33
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:59:21
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:00:04
|35
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:21
|36
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1:04:18
|37
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:04:55
|38
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:06:28
|39
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan
|1:06:52
|40
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1:08:03
|41
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:09:15
|42
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|1:09:38
|43
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:11:25
|44
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|1:14:53
|45
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1:17:46
|46
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
|1:19:35
|47
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|1:23:33
|48
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:25:29
|49
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:25:52
|50
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1:30:37
|51
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|1:42:08
|52
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:43:42
|53
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:45:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|120:10:17
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:03
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:44
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|0:02:38
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:34
|7
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|0:03:44
|8
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|0:04:59
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:16
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:20
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|0:07:24
|12
|Radioshack - Nissan
|0:08:16
|13
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:34
|14
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:11:28
|15
|Katusha Team
|0:16:02
|16
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:20:39
|17
|Lotto Belisol Team
|0:24:00
|18
|Team Netapp
|0:37:33
|19
|FDJ - Bigmat
|0:38:31
|20
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:51:01
|21
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1:07:41
|22
|Orica Greenedge
|1:57:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Barracuda
|213
|pts
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|144
|3
|Katusha Team
|134
|4
|Radioshack - Nissan
|132
|5
|Sky Procycling
|125
|6
|Movistar Team
|123
|7
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|119
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|119
|9
|Team Netapp
|110
|10
|Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|106
|11
|FDJ - Bigmat
|105
|12
|Astana Pro Team
|101
|13
|Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
|80
|14
|BMC Racing Team
|73
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|72
|16
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|71
|17
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|68
|18
|Lampre - ISD
|64
|19
|Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
|57
|20
|Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|49
|21
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|20
|22
|Lotto Belisol Team
|15
