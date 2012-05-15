Trending

Rodriguez wins Giro stage into Assisi

Spaniard takes over maglia rosa from Hesjedal

Image 1 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 10
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 51

The Giro d'Italia peloton

The Giro d'Italia peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the new race leader

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 51

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana) leads Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in pink

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium in pink
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in action on stage 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) in action on stage 10
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 51

It was a steep climb toward the finish.

It was a steep climb toward the finish.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and others climb

Mark Cavendish (Sky) and others climb
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 51

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Mark Cavendish (Sky) climb toward the finish

Matt Goss (GreenEdge) and Mark Cavendish (Sky) climb toward the finish
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 51

A tired looking Michele Scarponi had no answer for Rodriguez

A tired looking Michele Scarponi had no answer for Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) wins stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pushes for the line

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pushes for the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into pink after claiming stage 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into pink after claiming stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into pink after claiming stage 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) moved into pink after claiming stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulls on pink on stage 10

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) pulls on pink on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 51

Daniel Moreno leads the peloton

Daniel Moreno leads the peloton
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 51

Moreno sets Rodriguez on his way, with a struggling Hesjedal in pink

Moreno sets Rodriguez on his way, with a struggling Hesjedal in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 51

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) tries to hold Rodriguez on the final climb

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda) tries to hold Rodriguez on the final climb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 51

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) sets the pace for Rodriguez

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) sets the pace for Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 51

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) sets the pace for Rodriguez

Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Katusha Team) sets the pace for Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 51

Rodriguez wins stage 10 to take the Giro lead

Rodriguez wins stage 10 to take the Giro lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 51

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 51

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) takes a surprise second place

Bartosz Huzarski (Team NetApp) takes a surprise second place
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) wins stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) in pink

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 51

Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2012

Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 51

Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2012

Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 51

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) strings out the leaders

Paolo Tiralongo (Astana Pro Team) strings out the leaders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 51

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) waits for the moment to attack

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) waits for the moment to attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 51

Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) sits behind Rodriguez

Sergio Henao (Sky Procycling) sits behind Rodriguez
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 51

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 51

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) moved into the leader's jersey

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha Team) moved into the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 51

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 51

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 51

Team Sky at the start of stage 10

Team Sky at the start of stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 51

The early break

The early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 51

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas - Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 51

Pozzato was at the start to show off his injured wrist

Pozzato was at the start to show off his injured wrist
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) with his family

Mark Cavendish (Team Sky) with his family
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 51

Pozzato was at the start to show off his injured wrist

Pozzato was at the start to show off his injured wrist
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 51

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 51

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 51

The start of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

The start of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 51

The start of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia

The start of stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 51

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 51

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 51

Michele Scarponi (Lampre)

Michele Scarponi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 51

Michele Acquarone

Michele Acquarone
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 51

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)

Giro d'Italia 2012 leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin - Barracuda)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Spanish rider Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took stage 10 of the Giro d’Italia in Assisi and also claimed the pink jersey as overall leader after an exciting climax to the afternoon’s racing in the historic Perugian town.

The final five kilometres provided some of the most intense racing of the season so far, with Rodriguez mastering the undulations best and coming home clear of Bartosz Huzarski (NetApp) and Giovanni Visconti (Movistar).

Race leader Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Barracuda) fought bravely to the death but could only finish sixth, and the time bonus afforded to Rodriguez for the win meant that he leapfrogs the Canadian to the top of the overall GC by 17 seconds.

“It was an important stage win especially for the bonus,” Rodriguez said. “Some journalists told me about the finish here and I now realise that it is suited to me. When you get to a finish like this one you have to use it to your advantage.”

The locals found themselves slightly deflated at the start by the news that one of their heroes, Filippo Pozzato (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), had been forced to pull out of the Giro with a broken hand. Pozzato had declared himself to be in good form and capable of a stage victory, but stage 9’s crash close to the finish spelled the end of his race.

At the 10km point, a small breakaway group had escaped, and they built up a gap of almost two minutes: Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R); Miguel Mínguez (Euskaltel-Euskadi); Francesco Failli (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia); Matthias Brandle (NetApp); and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM). With the top 13 riders in the GC all within one minute of race leader Hesjedal, the big guns appeared happy to play a game of cat and mouse behind the breakaway leaders, keeping their cards close to their chests as the race meandered up and down the rolling hills.

By the 50km point, the gap had increased to 4:50 and it stayed fairly constant for the best part of 40km. But as the riders approached the intermediate sprint the gap began to reduce and it was Keizer who took it ahead of Minguez in second place.

With a third of the race left the gap was down to two minutes, with Katusha doing most of the work in the chasing pack as they looked to help Rodriguez in his quest for pink. Garmin-Barracuda were live to the situation and they bunched around Hesjedal, knowing that the Canadian’s lead in the GC might be under threat.

The gap between the leading quintet and the peloton was being reduced as steadily as the excitement was building ahead of the finale. With 30km to go Keizer and Brandle had become detached from the leaders and Rabobank’s Stef Clement burst from the peloton to join them. Keizer and Brandle spent the next few kilometres over the uncategorised climbs and descents hanging on to the coat tails of the three-time Dutch national time trial champion as they tried to bridge the gap back to Bonnafond, Minguez and Failli.

But with just over 5km left, the peloton had engulfed all of the leaders and the stage was set for a breathless finish to the stage. The riders charged up the initial first climb back to Assisi, which reached a gradient of 15 percent at its steepest. Hesjedal, now without the protection of his teammates, was battling gamely at the front alongside the likes of Rodriguez, Michele Scarponi and Rabobank’s Tom Slagter, who attacked to no lasting avail.

Before the fans had time to regroup their senses, the climb turned into a sharp and fast descent, with Sky’s Rigobert Uran and AG2R-La Mondiale’s John Gadret sweeping round the outside and bursting clear. Within a matter of minutes they were climbing again and Rodriguez, aided selflessly by his teammate Daniel Moreno, positioned himself perfectly and powered away to the line for a cosy victory and possession of the maglia rosa.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4:25:05
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:00:02
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling
11Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
12Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
13Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling
14Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
15Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
16Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
17Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
20Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:12
22Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD
23José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:00:15
24Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
26Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:20
27Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:23
29Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
31Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:29
35Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:38
36Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:42
37Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
39Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
40Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
41Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
42Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:57
43Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:00
44Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
45Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:01:07
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
47José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
48Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:11
49Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:01:13
50Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank
51Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
52Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
53Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
54Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
55Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
56Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
57Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
58Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
59Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:14
60Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:17
61Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
63Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp
64Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan
65Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
66Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
67Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
68Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:02:32
69Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:46
70Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
72Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:06
73Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:38
74Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:40
75Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:43
76Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:03:49
78Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
79Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
80Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
81Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
83Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
86Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
88Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
89Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
90Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
91Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan
92Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale
93Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
94Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
95Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
97Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:03:55
98Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team
99Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
100Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
101Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
102Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:58
103Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
104Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
105Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
106Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
107Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
108Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
110Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:04:34
111Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
112Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
113Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
114Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
115Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
116Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
117Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
118Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
119Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team
120Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
121Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
122Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp
123Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:04:49
125Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank
126Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
128Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
129Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
130Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
131Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
132Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:05:39
133Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:53
134Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
136Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
137Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
138Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
139Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
140Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
141Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
142Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
143Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
144Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
145Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:59
146Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:12
147Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
148Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:06:22
149Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
150Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:25
151Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
152Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
153Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
154Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
155Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
156Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:07:10
157Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
158Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:07:12
159Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
160Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
161Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
162Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
163Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
164Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
165Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp
166Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
167Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan
168Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
169Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:32
170Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:35
171Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:07:49
172Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
173Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
174Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
175Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
176Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
177Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
178Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
179Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:01
180Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:03
181Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
182Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:08
183Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
184Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan
185Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:17
186William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:36
187Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team
188Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:10:52
189Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:11:36
190Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
DNSFilippo Pozzato (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia

Maglia Rossa - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team25pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp20
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team16
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox14
5John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale12
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda10
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep8
9Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling6
12Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi6
13Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox5
14Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team4
15Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp4
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling3
17Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
18Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
19Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
20Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
21Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Maglia Azzurra - Mountain - Assisi, 186km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team3pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

TV
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
4Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
5Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Premio della Fuga
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale167pts
2Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia167
3Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi167
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team153
5Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp153
6Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team6pts
2Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
3Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
5Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi4
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
7Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
8John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
9Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
11Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1

Fast team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Cannondale13:15:33
2Movistar Team0:00:02
3Astana Pro Team0:00:36
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:45
5Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:00:49
6Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:00:54
7Garmin - Barracuda0:00:59
8Sky Procycling0:01:01
9Lampre - ISD0:01:13
10BMC Racing Team0:01:33
11Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:58
12Lotto Belisol Team0:02:06
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:02:23
14Katusha Team0:02:38
15Colnago - CSF Inox0:03:37
16Ag2R La Mondiale0:03:43
17Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:12
18FDJ - Bigmat0:05:35
19Team Netapp0:05:59
20Radioshack - Nissan0:06:14
21Orica Greenedge0:07:07
22Team Saxo Bank0:08:42

Super team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team27pts
2Colnago - CSF Inox27
3Ag2R La Mondiale21
4Katusha Team20
5Team Netapp19
6Astana Pro Team19
7Sky Procycling19
8Garmin - Barracuda15
9Rabobank Cycling Team14
10Omega Pharma - Quickstep13
11Liquigas - Cannondale11
12Lampre - ISD4
13Euskaltel - Euskadi1
14Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela
15BMC Racing Team
16Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team
17Radioshack - Nissan
18Lotto Belisol Team
19FDJ - Bigmat
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
21Team Saxo Bank
22Orica Greenedge

General classification after stage 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team40:27:34
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:17
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:02
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:10
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
13Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:27
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:37
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:48
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
18Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:53
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
20Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:03
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:06
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:11
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:16
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:28
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:43
28Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:47
29John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:58
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
32José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:05
33Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:08
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:35
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:45
37Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:01
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:10
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:04:51
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:03
45Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:09
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:06:12
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:42
48Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:08
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:12
50José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:55
51Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:59
52Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:09:08
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:26
54Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:14
55Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:11:47
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:40
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:06
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:02
59Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:14:34
60Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:16:31
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:51
62Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:49
63Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:50
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:09
65Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:16
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:02
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:33
68Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:43
69Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:54
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:19
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:40
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:29
73Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:31
74Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:06
75Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:57
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:27:35
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:47
78Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:57
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:27
80Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:44
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:34
82Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:44
83Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:50
84Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:31:39
85Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:49
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:52
87Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:40
88Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:02
89Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:30
90Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:54
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:06
92Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:25
93Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:28
94Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:37:22
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:37:36
96Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:38:00
97Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:38:05
98Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:38:41
99Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:01
100Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:05
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:35
102Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:39:44
103Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:58
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:21
105Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:56
106Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:58
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:42:37
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
109Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:49
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:43:50
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:46:08
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:25
113Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:40
114Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:48:01
115Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:09
116Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:49:36
117Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:50:19
118Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:51:15
119Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:51:19
120Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:51:37
121Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:56
122Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:52:27
123Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:29
124Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:56
125Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:54:17
126Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:54:25
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:54:39
128Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:55:02
129Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:55:36
130Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:57:37
131Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:42
132Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
133Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:58
134Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:59:58
135Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:00:23
136Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:00:49
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:00:55
138Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:01:06
139Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:01:14
140Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:01:28
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:02:23
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:03:16
143Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:03:59
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:05:20
145Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:53
146Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:05:57
147Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:05:58
148Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda1:06:46
149Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:30
150Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:07:54
151Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:40
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:09:05
153Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:02
154Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:10:17
155Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:10:40
156Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:12:27
157Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
158Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:14:17
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1:14:43
160Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:14:45
161Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:15:55
162Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:58
163Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:16:19
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:16:34
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1:17:25
166Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:18:15
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:18:48
168Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:43
169Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:19:44
170Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:20:37
171Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:20:50
172Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:22:15
173Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:20
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:24:33
175Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:24:35
176Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:25:15
177Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:25:41
178Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:26:31
179Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:26:54
180Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:29:32
181Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:30:41
182Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:31:39
183Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:31:59
184Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:37:30
185William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:38:42
186Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:43:10
187Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:44:44
188Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:44:59
189Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:46:07
190Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:47:40

Maglia Rossa - Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team65pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling62
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team55
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox49
5Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli36
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda36
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team32
8Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team31
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale29
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team29
11Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team28
12Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp28
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat26
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling26
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team25
16Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox25
17Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team24
18Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team24
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD24
20Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team24
21Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep23
22Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda23
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli22
24Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD21
25Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda21
26Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat21
27Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank20
28John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale19
29Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team18
30Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan18
31Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep17
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team17
33Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan16
34Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda16
35Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
36Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team15
37Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale15
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp14
39Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp14
40Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team14
41Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp14
42Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank14
43Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
44Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
45Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team12
46Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
47Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling9
48Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9
49Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
50Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team9
51Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
52Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank8
53Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team8
54Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia8
55Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling8
56Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team8
57Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale8
58Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat8
59Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team7
60José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli7
61Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi7
62Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp7
63Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan7
64William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
65Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan6
66Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team6
67Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
68Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
69Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda6
70Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank6
71Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
72Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
73Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp5
74Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling5
75Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
76Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale4
77Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
78Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team4
79Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
80Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan3
81Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
82Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team3
83Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
84Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
85Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
87Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
88Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
89Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
90Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank2
91Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat2
92Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling2
93Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
94Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
96Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1
97Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
98Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli

Maglia Azzurra - Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli24pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep16
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
4Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox9
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp7
6Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia6
7Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team5
8Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team5
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
11Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan3
12Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale3
13Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
14Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
15Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
16Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi3
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
18Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
19Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
20Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp2
21Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
22Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team2
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda1
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
26Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
27Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda1
29Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
30Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1

TV classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team40:27:34
2Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:17
3Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:32
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
5Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
6Ivan Basso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:57
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:02
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03
9Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:09
10Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:10
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:11
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:12
13Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:25
14Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:01:27
15Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:37
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp0:01:48
17Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:51
18Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:53
19Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
20Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:03
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
22Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:06
23Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
24Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:11
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:16
26Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:02:28
27Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:43
28Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Movistar Team0:02:47
29John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:55
30Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:02:58
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:03
32José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:03:05
33Juan Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:08
34Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Astana Pro Team
35Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:35
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:45
37Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:01
38Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:10
39Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:04:16
41Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:27
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:47
43Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Team Saxo Bank0:04:51
44Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team0:05:03
45Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:09
46Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:06:12
47Oliver Zaugg (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:42
48Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:08
49Thomas Rohregger (Aut) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:12
50José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:55
51Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:07:59
52Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:09:08
53Jan Bakelants (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:26
54Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:10:14
55Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:11:47
56Ivan Velasco Murillo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:12:40
57Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:13:06
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:14:02
59Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp0:14:34
60Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:16:31
61Juan Jose Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:18:51
62Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:49
63Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:19:50
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:20:09
65Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:20:16
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:21:02
67Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:21:33
68Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:21:43
69Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:21:54
70Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:23:19
71Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:23:40
72Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Katusha Team0:24:29
73Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:24:31
74Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:26:06
75Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:26:57
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo Bank0:27:35
77Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:27:47
78Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:28:57
79Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:29:27
80Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:44
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:34
82Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:44
83Mauro Santambrogio (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:50
84Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team NetApp0:31:39
85Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:49
86Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:31:52
87Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:32:40
88Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:33:02
89Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:33:30
90Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:34:54
91Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:35:06
92Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:25
93Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:35:28
94Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:37:22
95Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp0:37:36
96Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Astana Pro Team0:38:00
97Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:38:05
98Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:38:41
99Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:39:01
100Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:39:05
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:39:35
102Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:39:44
103Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:40:58
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:41:21
105Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:56
106Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:41:58
107Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:42:37
108Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
109Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:49
110Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:43:50
111Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:46:08
112Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:46:25
113Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:46:40
114Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:48:01
115Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:48:09
116Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:49:36
117Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team0:50:19
118Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:51:15
119Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:51:19
120Ben Hermans (Bel) RadioShack-Nissan0:51:37
121Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:51:56
122Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:52:27
123Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:53:29
124Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:56
125Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling0:54:17
126Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:54:25
127Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:54:39
128Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:55:02
129Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda0:55:36
130Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:57:37
131Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:42
132Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
133Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:58:58
134Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:59:58
135Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:00:23
136Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:00:49
137Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD1:00:55
138Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:01:06
139Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:01:14
140Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:01:28
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:02:23
142Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:03:16
143Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat1:03:59
144Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:05:20
145Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:05:53
146Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:05:57
147Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:05:58
148Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda1:06:46
149Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:07:30
150Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:07:54
151Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:08:40
152Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:09:05
153Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1:10:02
154Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:10:17
155Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:10:40
156Marco Bandiera (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:12:27
157Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
158Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:14:17
159Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1:14:43
160Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1:14:45
161Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:15:55
162Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:15:58
163Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:16:19
164Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:16:34
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling1:17:25
166Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat1:18:15
167Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:18:48
168Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:19:43
169Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1:19:44
170Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:20:37
171Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:20:50
172Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1:22:15
173Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:22:20
174Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling1:24:33
175Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:24:35
176Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp1:25:15
177Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:25:41
178Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:26:31
179Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:26:54
180Adrian Saez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:29:32
181Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1:30:41
182Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:31:39
183Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1:31:59
184Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1:37:30
185William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:38:42
186Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:43:10
187Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:44:44
188Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1:44:59
189Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:46:07
190Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1:47:40

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team8pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling8
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
4Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team4
9Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team2
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
11Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp2
12Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling2
15Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
16Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan1
17Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1
19Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
20Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1
21Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda1

Premio della Fuga classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi475pts
2Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team458
3Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp344
4Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team339
5Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia323
6Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team306
7Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli262
8Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team198
9Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team198
10Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia197
11Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli189
12Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team187
13Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team181
14Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia174
15Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank168
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale167
17Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia167
18Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda157
19Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp153
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale151
21Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi132
22Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep60
23Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD60
24Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp60
25Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team60
26Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank56
27Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team56
28Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin - Barracuda56
29Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team32
30Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox15
31José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team14
32Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9

Most combatitive rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli21pts
2Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling19
3Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team16
4Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team13
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
7Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
8Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep10
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team9
10Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD8
11Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team8
12Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team7
13Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team7
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
16Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team6
17Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team6
18Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank5
19Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team5
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia5
21Frank Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan5
22Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp5
23Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
24Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team NetApp5
25Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling5
26Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda5
27Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank5
28Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda5
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
30Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team4
31Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4
32Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team4
33Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
34Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan4
35Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin - Barracuda3
36Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
37Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
38Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp3
39Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp3
40Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
41Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank3
42Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda3
43Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat3
44Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team3
45Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling3
46Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team3
47Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
49John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
50Gustav Larsson (Swe) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
51Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team2
52Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
53Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp2
54Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox2
55Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
56Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team2
57Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli2
58Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale1
59Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
60Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1
61Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank1
62Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat1
63Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team
2Garmin - Barracuda
3Astana Pro Team
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Ag2R La Mondiale
7FDJ - Bigmat
8Movistar Team20pts
9Omega Pharma - Quickstep20
10Team Netapp20
11BMC Racing Team20
12Sky Procycling40
13Team Saxo Bank40
14Euskaltel - Euskadi50
15Colnago - CSF Inox60
16Radioshack - Nissan60
17Rabobank Cycling Team60
18Lotto Belisol Team60
19Orica Greenedge60
20Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team85
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia115
22Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela180

Maglia Bianca - Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale40:28:36
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:08
3Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) Sky Procycling0:00:25
4Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:01
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:41
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:56
7Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:45
8Jon Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:07
9Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:12:04
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) RadioShack-Nissan0:13:00
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:18:48
12Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:19:14
13Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:20:52
14Fabio Felline (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:22:17
15Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:04
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:55
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:28:25
18Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:28:42
19Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:32
20Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:47
21Simone Ponzi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:32:28
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team0:37:03
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:38:33
24Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:40:54
25Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:41:35
26Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team NetApp
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp0:42:48
28Angelo Pagani (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:45:38
29Victor Cabedo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:50:13
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:54:00
31Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp0:56:35
32Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:57:40
33Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:59:21
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:00:04
35Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank1:01:21
36Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling1:04:18
37Jesse Sergent (NZl) RadioShack-Nissan1:04:55
38Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:06:28
39Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) RadioShack-Nissan1:06:52
40Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1:08:03
41Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team1:09:15
42Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat1:09:38
43Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:11:25
44Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team1:14:53
45Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1:17:46
46Timon Seubert (Ger) Team NetApp1:19:35
47Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team1:23:33
48Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:25:29
49Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:25:52
50Jack Bobridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge Cycling Team1:30:37
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team1:42:08
52Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:43:42
53Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1:45:05

Fast team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liquigas - Cannondale120:10:17
2Astana Pro Team0:01:03
3Movistar Team0:01:32
4Garmin - Barracuda0:01:44
5Lampre - ISD0:02:38
6BMC Racing Team0:03:34
7Omega Pharma - Quickstep0:03:44
8Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team0:04:59
9Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:16
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:20
11Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela0:07:24
12Radioshack - Nissan0:08:16
13Sky Procycling0:10:34
14Ag2R La Mondiale0:11:28
15Katusha Team0:16:02
16Colnago - CSF Inox0:20:39
17Lotto Belisol Team0:24:00
18Team Netapp0:37:33
19FDJ - Bigmat0:38:31
20Team Saxo Bank0:51:01
21Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1:07:41
22Orica Greenedge1:57:46

Super team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Barracuda213pts
2Orica Greenedge144
3Katusha Team134
4Radioshack - Nissan132
5Sky Procycling125
6Movistar Team123
7Liquigas - Cannondale119
8Colnago - CSF Inox119
9Team Netapp110
10Omega Pharma - Quickstep106
11FDJ - Bigmat105
12Astana Pro Team101
13Androni Giocattoli - Venezuela80
14BMC Racing Team73
15Team Saxo Bank72
16Rabobank Cycling Team71
17Ag2R La Mondiale68
18Lampre - ISD64
19Vacansoleil - DCM Pro C.Team57
20Farnese Vini - Selle Italia49
21Euskaltel - Euskadi20
22Lotto Belisol Team15

 

Latest on Cyclingnews