Slumped on the ground after the finish, Spanish sprinter Francisco Ventoso earned the biggest victory of his career when he took out the sixth stage of this year's Giro d'Italia in Fiuggi, beating points classification leader Alessandro Petacchi at the end of another long day in the saddle.

"It was very, very long and very, very hard...I'm happy to beat Petacchi, who rode well today," said Ventoso immediately after the stage. "In the final 1,500 metres, when we could see the break, we knew there was an opportunity [for the win].

"I took a win in Australia [at the Tour Down Under - ed] when we had a new sponsor and now I took another win for the team."

Ventoso benefited from stellar work by his Movistar teammates, who helped him take advantage of that opportunity and make the selection on the selective final climb to the finish.

The sprint for the line was made more difficult by the ascending closing kilometres, which Petacchi recognized as making the difference between him winning and taking bridesmaid honours for the day.

A surprise packet in the finale was Danilo Di Luca, the Katusha rider kicking hard in the last 500 metres, but it wasn't to be his day - that honour went to Ventoso, who recently turned 29 and remains in great form after taking out two stages at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon last month.

On a rolling, 'medium mountain' stage, Pieter Weening's Rabobank teammates did enough to keep their man in the maglia rosa for another day whilst Petacchi's performance in the finale ensured he holds onto the points classification lead.

Another day, another classic...

The 216km journey was another day inspired by the Classics - in terms of distance, anyway - and after yesterday's heroics on the strade bianche there was a desire from the peloton to avoid any undue risks and make it through the stage with safety as the priority.

The course boasted only one categorized climb, to Soriano Nel Cimino, but the sting in the tail came in the last 11km, which rose to 616m; it was decisive in the finish and eliminated several sprinters from contention such as Mark Cavendish, who was dropped within the final 50km.

Seeing the opportunity to spend a solid day off the front, Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked after nine kilometres and was joined by Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM).

With a maximum advantage of six minutes on such a long day, it appeared a formality that the escapees would find themselves enveloped by the bunch in the final 30km but in reality the peloton left it a lot later than that to bring back the day's early break.

When Modolo was dropped on a climb with 43km remaining the break was holding onto a gap of 2:50 and seemingly done for, although as the quartet passed 25km to go until Fiuggi and the gap remained at 2:30 - with almost two kilometers separating the two groups on the road - maybe there was some hope.

Modolo was reabsorbed by the decimated bunch as it clocked up 194.5km in the saddle and Farnese Vini stepped on the gas, resulting in a rapidly-decreasing advantage for the break, which hovered just over 90 seconds with 20km to race.

Veikkanen was the next to go, finding the going too tough, leaving a leading trio to fight it out. That was Stefano Pirazzi's cue to try his hand at being the hero but his ill-fated attack made no sense and he dangled out within sight of the peloton for the better part of 10km.

Time for a selection

As the break hit the climb in the final 10km the gap had dropped to 48 seconds, with 500 meters separating the leaders from a hard-charging chase group. It was time to say good night to Veuchelen two kilometers later, the Belgian suffering on the finishing slopes, while Popovych found himself wrapped in the wings of the chase.

And the climb to Fiuggi was proving surprisingly selective amongst the pursuers as hitherto maglia rosa David Millar kicked hard - his attack was short-lived however, while Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) showed why he's a name on everybody's lips with an offensive sortie, followed by HTC-Highroad's Frantisek Rabon.

One-out attacks were all well and good but Vandewalle remained the man to beat - this spurred on Millar to try to bridge across to the Belgian again but as the front of the race passed 1,500 meters to go in the 216km day it was game over for the Quick Stepper.

Despite Di Luca's heroics in the final 500 metres the finale essentially came down to a showdown between Petacchi and Ventoso, after Lampre-ISD teammate Danilo Hondo had led-out the former, only for the Italian veteran to fade in the last 20 meters and the latter to hold for a memorable and well-deserved win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 5:15:39 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 10 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 12 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 13 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 14 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 17 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 18 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 20 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 21 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 22 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 29 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 30 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 31 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 33 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 34 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 35 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 36 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 38 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 39 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 40 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 41 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 42 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 43 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 44 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 46 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 47 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 48 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 49 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 50 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 52 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 53 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 54 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 55 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 57 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 59 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 60 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 61 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 62 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 63 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 64 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 65 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 66 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 67 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 68 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 71 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 72 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 73 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 74 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 75 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 76 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 77 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 78 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 79 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 81 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 82 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 83 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 84 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 85 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 86 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 87 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:00:19 88 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 89 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 90 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:00:29 91 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:34 92 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 93 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 94 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:43 95 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 96 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 97 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 98 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 99 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:57 100 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:03 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 102 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 103 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:01:13 104 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:43 105 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 106 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:54 107 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:03:26 108 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:04:25 110 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:05:05 111 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 112 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 113 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 114 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 115 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 117 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 118 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 119 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 120 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 121 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 122 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 123 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 124 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 125 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 128 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 129 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 130 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 132 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 134 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:06:23 135 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:14 136 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 137 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 138 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 139 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 140 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 141 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 142 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 143 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 144 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 145 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 146 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 147 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 148 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:58 149 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 150 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 151 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 152 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 153 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 154 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 155 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 157 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 158 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 159 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 160 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 161 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 162 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 163 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:10:16 164 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 165 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 166 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 167 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 169 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 170 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 171 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:13:39 172 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 173 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 174 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 175 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 176 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 177 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 178 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 179 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:29 180 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 181 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 182 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 183 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 184 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 185 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 186 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 187 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 188 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 189 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 190 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 191 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 192 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 193 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 194 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:17:43

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 25 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 20 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 16 4 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 12 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 7 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 9 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 10 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 11 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 12 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 5 14 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 15 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 16 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 19 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 20 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountain - Soriano nel Cimino, Cat. 4, 41.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 pts 2 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 3 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1

Sprint - Cave, 159.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 3 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1

Azzurri d'Italia # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1

Fuga Pinarello # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 193 4 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 5 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156

Most combative rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 pts 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 5 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 4 5 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 6 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 8 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 2 9 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 11 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 15:46:57 2 Lampre - ISD 3 Androni Giocattoli 4 Acqua & Sapone 5 Geox-TMC 6 Katusha Team 7 Pro Team Astana 8 HTC-Highroad 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Sky Procycling 14 AG2R La Mondiale 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 16 Team RadioShack 17 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 20 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:54 21 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:05 22 BMC Racing Team 0:05:31

Super teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 39 pts 2 Lampre - ISD 34 3 Androni Giocattoli 26 4 Acqua & Sapone 21 5 Katusha Team 17 6 Sky Procycling 16 7 Team Garmin-Cervelo 14 8 Quickstep Cycling Team 13 9 Pro Team Astana 12 10 AG2R La Mondiale 6 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 5 12 Geox-TMC 4 13 Colnago - CSF Inox 2 14 HTC-Highroad 1 15 Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Saxo Bank Sungard 19 Omega Pharma-Lotto 20 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 21 Team RadioShack 22 BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20:15:12 2 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 0:00:02 3 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:00:05 5 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:22 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 7 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:26 8 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:28 9 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:00:30 10 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:33 11 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 0:00:39 12 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:40 13 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:00:43 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:44 15 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 0:00:51 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:52 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:00:55 21 Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:57 22 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 23 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:59 24 Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:01 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 26 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:01:06 27 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:09 28 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 29 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:01:12 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:14 31 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:15 32 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 33 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:21 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team 0:01:26 35 Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:29 36 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:38 37 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:39 38 John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:41 39 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:01:42 40 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:45 41 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:57 42 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 43 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:01:59 44 Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:02:08 45 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:16 46 Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad 0:02:57 47 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD 0:03:02 48 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:03:07 49 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:13 50 Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:04 51 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:17 52 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana 0:04:27 53 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:04:29 54 Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone 0:04:44 55 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:04:53 56 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:09 57 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:35 58 José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:49 59 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:05:50 60 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:06:03 61 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 62 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:06:07 63 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:07:02 64 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:16 65 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 0:07:56 66 Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling 0:07:58 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:08:01 68 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack 0:08:07 69 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:24 70 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:09:05 71 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:09:24 72 Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team 0:10:25 73 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:10:26 74 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 0:10:40 75 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:56 76 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:07 77 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:11:11 78 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:11:13 79 Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 80 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 0:11:17 81 Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:11:41 82 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:46 83 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:12:11 84 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:12:15 85 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:12:20 86 Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:22 87 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling 0:12:24 88 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:12:30 89 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:12:53 90 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:13:05 91 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:13:11 92 Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:21 93 Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:35 94 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:13:36 95 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:14:00 96 Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:14:32 97 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:35 98 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:15:18 99 Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:15:25 100 Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:15:47 101 Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:15:58 102 Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:16:05 103 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team 0:16:17 104 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:16:20 105 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:16:35 106 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:16:56 107 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:21 108 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:41 109 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:18:14 110 Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli 0:18:22 111 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team 0:18:28 112 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:18:32 113 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:40 114 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:19:11 115 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:14 116 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:15 117 Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana 0:19:31 118 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:19:39 119 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team 0:19:45 120 Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:19:47 121 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:50 122 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:02 123 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:20:16 124 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:20:32 125 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:20:52 126 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:54 127 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:55 128 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:05 129 Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana 0:21:43 130 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:21:45 131 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:21:56 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:22:06 133 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:22:20 134 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:22:25 135 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:22:30 136 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:23:05 137 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:23:16 138 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack 0:23:58 139 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:22 140 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 0:24:55 141 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC 0:25:03 142 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:25:05 143 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:25:21 144 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:25:24 145 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:25:49 146 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:00 147 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:28 148 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 149 Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:27:31 150 Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:42 151 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:27:44 152 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:27:45 153 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:50 154 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:53 155 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad 0:28:09 156 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:28:38 157 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:29:17 158 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:53 159 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:58 160 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:30:09 161 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:30:29 162 Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 163 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:41 164 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:30:47 165 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:32:20 166 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:28 167 Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack 0:32:33 168 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:29 169 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:34:20 170 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:34:38 171 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:34:57 172 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:35:09 173 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:35:26 174 Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack 0:35:31 175 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard 0:35:51 176 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:36:02 177 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:32 178 Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 0:38:44 179 Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:41:33 180 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:41:55 181 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:42:57 182 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:00 183 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:43:04 184 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:43:38 185 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:12 186 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:45:13 187 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:45:23 188 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 189 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 190 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 0:45:30 191 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:46:19 192 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:47:00 193 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:10 194 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:52:55

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 pts 2 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 35 3 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 30 4 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 28 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 27 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 7 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 22 8 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 20 9 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 20 10 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 20 11 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 18 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 13 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 16 14 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 16 15 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 14 16 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 14 17 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 13 18 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 19 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 20 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 22 Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 11 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 25 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 26 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 9 27 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 28 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 29 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 30 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 31 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 8 32 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack 8 33 Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 7 34 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 7 35 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana 7 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 6 37 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 38 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 6 39 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 40 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 41 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 5 42 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling 4 43 Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team 4 44 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 4 45 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 4 46 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 47 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 3 48 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 49 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 3 50 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 3 51 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 52 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 53 Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad 2 54 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 55 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 56 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 57 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 58 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 59 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 10 pts 2 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 8 3 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 3 5 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 6 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 3 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 2 9 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 10 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 11 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 2 12 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 13 Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 1 14 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard 1 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 1 16 Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 17 Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1 18 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 3 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 4 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 5 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 6 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 7 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 8 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 10 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 11 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 12 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 13 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 14 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 15 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 16 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1

Azzurri d'Italia classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 6 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 3 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 4 4 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 4 5 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 2 6 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 7 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 2 8 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 1 9 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 1 10 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1 11 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1

Fuga Pinarello classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 219 pts 2 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 205 3 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 193 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 193 5 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 185 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 169 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 156 8 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 127 9 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 127 10 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 127 11 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 12 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 15 13 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team 15 14 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 15 15 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 16 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 17 Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone 15 18 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team 11 20 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 21 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 9 22 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 9 23 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 9 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 9

Most combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 11 pts 2 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 4 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 5 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 6 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli 6 7 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 5 9 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto 5 10 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard 5 11 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 12 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 5 13 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 5 15 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 4 16 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli 4 17 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 18 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 19 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 20 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard 3 21 Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team 3 22 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team 3 23 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 3 24 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 25 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 3 26 Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 27 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 2 28 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 2 29 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo 2 30 Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 31 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 2 32 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 2 33 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 1 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 1 37 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 1 38 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 39 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack 1 40 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Fair play classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rabobank Cycling Team 2 HTC - Highroad 3 Movistar Team 4 Liquigas - Cannondale 5 Lampre - ISD 6 Saxo Bank Sungard 7 Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I. 8 Geox - TMC 9 Quickstep Cycling Team 10 Vacansoleil DCM Pro C.Team 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Katusha Team 13 Acqua & Sapone 14 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 15 Colnago - CSF Inox 16 Team Radioshack 17 Team Garmin - Cervelo 5 pts 18 Pro Team Astana 10 19 Ag2R La Mondiale 10 20 Sky Procycling 25 21 Omega Pharma - Lotto 25 22 Euskaltel - Euskadi 100

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20:15:40 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC 0:00:15 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana 0:00:24 5 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana 6 Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:00:31 7 Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:44 8 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:46 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:01:17 10 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:45 11 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:05:07 12 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC 0:05:35 13 Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:05:39 14 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:06:34 15 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone 0:08:37 16 Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:45 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:11:18 18 Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:11:43 19 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack 0:11:47 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:12:02 21 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:14:07 22 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:13 23 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:17:46 24 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:18:12 25 Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:22 26 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:34 27 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:37 28 Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:52 29 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:21:57 30 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:24:37 31 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:24:53 32 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:56 33 Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack 0:27:17 34 Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:27:25 35 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:30 36 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:34:58 37 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:35:34 38 Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:36:04 39 Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:44 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:44:45 41 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:44:55 42 Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 43 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:45:51 44 Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:42

Teams classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 60:04:23 2 Pro Team Astana 0:00:18 3 Geox-TMC 0:00:34 4 Sky Procycling 0:00:59 5 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:16 6 Androni Giocattoli 0:01:38 7 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:47 8 HTC-Highroad 0:02:16 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:32 10 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:03:28 11 Acqua & Sapone 0:04:13 12 Quickstep Cycling Team 0:05:20 13 Katusha Team 0:05:22 14 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:01 15 Lampre - ISD 0:06:11 16 Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:51 17 Saxo Bank Sungard 0:11:41 18 Team RadioShack 0:14:25 19 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:15:09 20 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:08 21 BMC Racing Team 0:19:07 22 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:21:32