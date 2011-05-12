Trending

Ventoso sprints to stage win in Fiuggi

Weening remains in maglia rosa

Image 1 of 78

Ventoso is the Movistar: winner of stage 6

Ventoso is the Movistar: winner of stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 78

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox)

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago - CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 78

Scarponi signs on at the start

Scarponi signs on at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 78

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) strengthened his position on points

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) strengthened his position on points
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 78

The sprint finish

The sprint finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 78

Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) at the start

Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 78

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) after the stage

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) after the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 78

Visconti (Farnese)

Visconti (Farnese)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 78

Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step)

Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 78

Sella attacked in the final 10km

Sella attacked in the final 10km
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 78

Movistar worked when they had to

Movistar worked when they had to
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 78

Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) is in a strong GC position

Le Mevel (Garmin-Cervelo) is in a strong GC position
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 78

Di Luca (Katusha) had a better day and came fourth

Di Luca (Katusha) had a better day and came fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 78

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) raises his arms in victory

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) raises his arms in victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 78

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) raises his arms in victory

Francisco Ventoso (Movistar) raises his arms in victory
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 78

David Millar crosses the line

David Millar crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 78

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) looked strong again

Michele Scarponi (Lampre) looked strong again
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) enjoyed his first day in pink

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) enjoyed his first day in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 78

Farnese hit the front

Farnese hit the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 78

Petacchi finished second

Petacchi finished second
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 78

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli did a lot of work

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli did a lot of work
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 78

The day's five-man break

The day's five-man break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 78

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Stefano Pirazzi (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 78

The day's five-man break

The day's five-man break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 78

Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) put in a great effort

Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step) put in a great effort
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 78

Lampre at the start

Lampre at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 78

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 78

Hondo leads Petacchi to the line

Hondo leads Petacchi to the line
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 78

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)

Carlos Sastre (Geox-TMC)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 78

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 78

Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)

Roman Kreuziger (Pro Team Astana)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 78

Rabobank lead the peloton

Rabobank lead the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 78

Ventoso (Movistar) on the podium

Ventoso (Movistar) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 78

Ventoso wins stage 6

Ventoso wins stage 6
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 78

Weening (Rabobank) on the podium

Weening (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 78

The finish of stage 6

The finish of stage 6
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 78

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 78

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 78

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 78

Weening (Rabobank) crosses the line

Weening (Rabobank) crosses the line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 78

Ferrari came third on the stage

Ferrari came third on the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 78

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) will be watched tomorrow

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) will be watched tomorrow
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 78

Di Luca (Katusah) was fourth

Di Luca (Katusah) was fourth
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 78

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) was active with two attacks

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) was active with two attacks
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 78

Weening kept his lead

Weening kept his lead
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 78

Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) picks up bottles

Branislau Samoilau (Movistar) picks up bottles
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 78

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox)

Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 78

Weening drops back to the Rabobank team car

Weening drops back to the Rabobank team car
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) enjoyed his first day in pink

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) enjoyed his first day in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 78

The day's main break

The day's main break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 78

The peloton on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 78

The peloton on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 78

The peloton on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia

The peloton on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 78

Rabobank lead the chase

Rabobank lead the chase
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 78

Yaroslav Popovych (Team RadioShack) leads the day's break

Yaroslav Popovych (Team RadioShack) leads the day's break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 78

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins stage stage

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins stage stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 78

Ventoso sprints to stage win in Fiuggi

Ventoso sprints to stage win in Fiuggi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 78

V for Ventoso

V for Ventoso
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 78

Movistar's first ever stage in a grand tour

Movistar's first ever stage in a grand tour
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 78

Ventoso's biggest win

Ventoso's biggest win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 78

Alberto Contador stayed out of trouble

Alberto Contador stayed out of trouble
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)

Pieter Weening (Rabobank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) pulls on the maglia rosa

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) pulls on the maglia rosa
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) enjoyed his first day in pink

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) enjoyed his first day in pink
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 78

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium

Pieter Weening (Rabobank) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 78

Ventoso sprints to stage win in Fiuggi

Ventoso sprints to stage win in Fiuggi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 78

The Lampre team

The Lampre team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 78

Scarponi on a motorbike

Scarponi on a motorbike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 78

Rabobank show off their jerseys

Rabobank show off their jerseys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 78

A young fan looks on

A young fan looks on
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 78

Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team) wins the stage after a sprint

Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Movistar Team) wins the stage after a sprint
(Image credit: Riccardo Scanferla)
Image 74 of 78

The start in Orvieto

The start in Orvieto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 78

The start in Orvieto

The start in Orvieto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 78

Weening (Rabobank) signs on at the start

Weening (Rabobank) signs on at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 78

Ventoso (Movistar Team) had too much for Petacchi (Lampre)

Ventoso (Movistar Team) had too much for Petacchi (Lampre)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 78

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins stage stage ahead of Petacchi

Francisco José Ventoso (Movistar Team) wins stage stage ahead of Petacchi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Slumped on the ground after the finish, Spanish sprinter Francisco Ventoso earned the biggest victory of his career when he took out the sixth stage of this year's Giro d'Italia in Fiuggi, beating points classification leader Alessandro Petacchi at the end of another long day in the saddle.

"It was very, very long and very, very hard...I'm happy to beat Petacchi, who rode well today," said Ventoso immediately after the stage. "In the final 1,500 metres, when we could see the break, we knew there was an opportunity [for the win].

"I took a win in Australia [at the Tour Down Under - ed] when we had a new sponsor and now I took another win for the team."

Ventoso benefited from stellar work by his Movistar teammates, who helped him take advantage of that opportunity and make the selection on the selective final climb to the finish.

The sprint for the line was made more difficult by the ascending closing kilometres, which Petacchi recognized as making the difference between him winning and taking bridesmaid honours for the day.

A surprise packet in the finale was Danilo Di Luca, the Katusha rider kicking hard in the last 500 metres, but it wasn't to be his day - that honour went to Ventoso, who recently turned 29 and remains in great form after taking out two stages at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon last month.

On a rolling, 'medium mountain' stage, Pieter Weening's Rabobank teammates did enough to keep their man in the maglia rosa for another day whilst Petacchi's performance in the finale ensured he holds onto the points classification lead.

Another day, another classic...

The 216km journey was another day inspired by the Classics - in terms of distance, anyway - and after yesterday's heroics on the strade bianche there was a desire from the peloton to avoid any undue risks and make it through the stage with safety as the priority.

The course boasted only one categorized climb, to Soriano Nel Cimino, but the sting in the tail came in the last 11km, which rose to 616m; it was decisive in the finish and eliminated several sprinters from contention such as Mark Cavendish, who was dropped within the final 50km.

Seeing the opportunity to spend a solid day off the front, Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked after nine kilometres and was joined by Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM).

With a maximum advantage of six minutes on such a long day, it appeared a formality that the escapees would find themselves enveloped by the bunch in the final 30km but in reality the peloton left it a lot later than that to bring back the day's early break.

When Modolo was dropped on a climb with 43km remaining the break was holding onto a gap of 2:50 and seemingly done for, although as the quartet passed 25km to go until Fiuggi and the gap remained at 2:30 - with almost two kilometers separating the two groups on the road - maybe there was some hope.

Modolo was reabsorbed by the decimated bunch as it clocked up 194.5km in the saddle and Farnese Vini stepped on the gas, resulting in a rapidly-decreasing advantage for the break, which hovered just over 90 seconds with 20km to race.

Veikkanen was the next to go, finding the going too tough, leaving a leading trio to fight it out. That was Stefano Pirazzi's cue to try his hand at being the hero but his ill-fated attack made no sense and he dangled out within sight of the peloton for the better part of 10km.

Time for a selection

As the break hit the climb in the final 10km the gap had dropped to 48 seconds, with 500 meters separating the leaders from a hard-charging chase group. It was time to say good night to Veuchelen two kilometers later, the Belgian suffering on the finishing slopes, while Popovych found himself wrapped in the wings of the chase.

And the climb to Fiuggi was proving surprisingly selective amongst the pursuers as hitherto maglia rosa David Millar kicked hard - his attack was short-lived however, while Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) showed why he's a name on everybody's lips with an offensive sortie, followed by HTC-Highroad's Frantisek Rabon.

One-out attacks were all well and good but Vandewalle remained the man to beat - this spurred on Millar to try to bridge across to the Belgian again but as the front of the race passed 1,500 meters to go in the 216km day it was game over for the Quick Stepper.

Despite Di Luca's heroics in the final 500 metres the finale essentially came down to a showdown between Petacchi and Ventoso, after Lampre-ISD teammate Danilo Hondo had led-out the former, only for the Italian veteran to fade in the last 20 meters and the latter to hold for a memorable and well-deserved win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team5:15:39
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
7Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
9Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
10Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
11Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
12Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
13Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
14Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
15Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
17Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
18David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
19Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
20Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
21Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
22Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
23Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
25Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
29Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
30Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
31Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
33Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
34Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
35Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
36Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
37Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
38Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
39Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
40Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
41Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
42Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
44Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
45Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
46Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
47Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
48Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
49Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
50Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
52Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
53Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
54Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
55Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
57Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
59Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
60Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
61Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
62Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
63Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
64Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
65Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
66Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
67José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
68Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
71Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
72Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
73Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
74Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
75Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
76Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
77Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
78Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
79John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
80Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
81Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
82Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
83Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
84Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
85David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
86Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
87Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:00:19
88Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
89Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
90Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:00:29
91Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:34
92Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
93Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
94Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:43
95Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
96Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
97Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
98Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
99Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:57
100Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:03
101Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
102Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
103Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:01:13
104Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:43
105Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
106David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:54
107Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:03:26
108Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:04:25
110Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:05:05
111Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
112Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
113Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
114Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
115Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
117Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
118Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
119Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
120Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
121Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
122Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
123Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
124Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
125Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
127Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
128Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
129Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
130Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
132Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
134Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:06:23
135Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:14
136Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
137Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
138Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
139Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
140Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
141Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
142Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
143Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
144Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
145Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
146Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
147Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
148Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:58
149Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
150Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
151Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
152Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
153Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
154Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
155Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
156Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
157Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
158Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
159Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
160Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
161Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
162Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
163Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:10:16
164Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
165Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
166Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
167Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
169Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
170Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
171Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:13:39
172Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
173Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
174Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
175Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
176Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
177Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
178Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
179Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:29
180Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
181Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
182Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
183Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
184Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
185Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
186Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
187Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
188Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
189Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
190Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
191Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
192Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
193Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
194Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:17:43

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team25pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD20
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli16
4Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling12
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
7Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team8
9Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
10Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
11Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
12Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone5
14Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
15Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
16Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli3
17Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
18Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
19Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
20Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountain - Soriano nel Cimino, Cat. 4, 41.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3pts
2Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
3Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1

Sprint - Cave, 159.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5pts
2Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
3Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
5Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1

Azzurri d'Italia
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1

Fuga Pinarello
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack193
4Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
5Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox156

Most combative rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6pts
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD5
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4
5Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
6Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
8Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling2
9Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
10Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
11Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team15:46:57
2Lampre - ISD
3Androni Giocattoli
4Acqua & Sapone
5Geox-TMC
6Katusha Team
7Pro Team Astana
8HTC-Highroad
9Quickstep Cycling Team
10Liquigas-Cannondale
11Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Rabobank Cycling Team
13Sky Procycling
14AG2R La Mondiale
15Colnago - CSF Inox
16Team RadioShack
17Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
20Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:54
21Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:05
22BMC Racing Team0:05:31

Super teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team39pts
2Lampre - ISD34
3Androni Giocattoli26
4Acqua & Sapone21
5Katusha Team17
6Sky Procycling16
7Team Garmin-Cervelo14
8Quickstep Cycling Team13
9Pro Team Astana12
10AG2R La Mondiale6
11Liquigas-Cannondale5
12Geox-TMC4
13Colnago - CSF Inox2
14HTC-Highroad1
15Rabobank Cycling Team
16Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Saxo Bank Sungard
19Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
21Team RadioShack
22BMC Racing Team

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20:15:12
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad0:00:02
3Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:00:05
5Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:22
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
7Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:26
8Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:28
9Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:00:30
10Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:33
11Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling0:00:39
12David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:40
13Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:43
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:44
15Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
17Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team0:00:51
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:52
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC0:00:55
21Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:57
22Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
23Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:59
24Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:01
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
26Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:01:06
27Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:09
28Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
29Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:01:12
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:14
31Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:15
32Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
33Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:21
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team0:01:26
35Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:29
36Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:38
37Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli0:01:39
38John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:41
39Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:01:42
40Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:45
41Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:57
42Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
43Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:01:59
44Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC0:02:08
45Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:16
46Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad0:02:57
47Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD0:03:02
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:03:07
49Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:13
50Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:04:04
51Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:17
52Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana0:04:27
53David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:04:29
54Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone0:04:44
55Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:04:53
56Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:05:09
57Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:35
58José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:05:49
59Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:05:50
60Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:06:03
61David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
62Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:06:07
63Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:02
64Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:16
65Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team0:07:56
66Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling0:07:58
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:08:01
68Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack0:08:07
69Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:24
70Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:09:05
71Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team0:09:24
72Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team0:10:25
73Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:26
74Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack0:10:40
75Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:56
76Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:07
77Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:11:11
78Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:11:13
79Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
80Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team0:11:17
81Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:11:41
82Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:46
83Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:11
84Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:12:15
85Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:12:20
86Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:22
87Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling0:12:24
88Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:30
89Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:12:53
90Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:13:05
91Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:13:11
92Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:21
93Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:35
94Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:13:36
95Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:14:00
96Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:14:32
97Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:35
98Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC0:15:18
99Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:15:25
100Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:15:47
101Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team0:15:58
102Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling0:16:05
103Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team0:16:17
104Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:16:20
105Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard0:16:35
106Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:16:56
107Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:21
108Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:41
109Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:18:14
110Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli0:18:22
111Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team0:18:28
112Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:18:32
113Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:40
114Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:19:11
115Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:14
116Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:15
117Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana0:19:31
118Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:19:39
119Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team0:19:45
120Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard0:19:47
121Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:50
122Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:02
123Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:20:16
124Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling0:20:32
125Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:20:52
126Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:54
127Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:55
128Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:05
129Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana0:21:43
130Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:21:45
131Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:21:56
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard0:22:06
133Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:22:20
134Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:22:25
135Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:22:30
136Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:23:05
137Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:23:16
138Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack0:23:58
139Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:22
140Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team0:24:55
141Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC0:25:03
142Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:25:05
143Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:25:21
144Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:25:24
145Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:25:49
146Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:00
147Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:28
148Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
149Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:27:31
150Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:42
151Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:27:44
152Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:27:45
153Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:50
154Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:53
155Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad0:28:09
156Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:28:38
157Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:29:17
158Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:53
159Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:58
160Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:30:09
161Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:30:29
162Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
163Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:41
164Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:30:47
165Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:32:20
166Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:28
167Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack0:32:33
168Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:29
169Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:34:20
170Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:34:38
171Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:34:57
172Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:35:09
173Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:35:26
174Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack0:35:31
175Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard0:35:51
176Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:36:02
177Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:32
178Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone0:38:44
179Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:41:33
180Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:41:55
181Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:42:57
182Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:00
183Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:43:04
184Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:43:38
185Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:12
186Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:45:13
187Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:45:23
188Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
189Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
190Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack0:45:30
191Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:46:19
192Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:47:00
193Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:10
194Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:52:55

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD48pts
2Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo35
3Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli30
4Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli28
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team27
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team25
7Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling22
8Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC20
9David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo20
10Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad20
11Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team18
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD18
13Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli16
14Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox16
15Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team14
16Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team14
17Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard13
18Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale13
19Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
20Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team12
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
22Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone11
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale10
25Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
26Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard9
27Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team9
28Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
29Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team8
30Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
31Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team8
32Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack8
33Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team7
34Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone7
35Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana7
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana6
37Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD6
38Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone6
39Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
40Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
41Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team5
42Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling4
43Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team4
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team4
45Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD4
46Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
47Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad3
48Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
49Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team3
50Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo3
51Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
52Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
53Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad2
54Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
55Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
56Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
57Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
58Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
59Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team10pts
2Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox8
3Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana3
5Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
6Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team3
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team2
9Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
10Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
11Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack2
12Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
13Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone1
14Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard1
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team1
16Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
17Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1
18Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
3Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
4Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
5Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
6Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
7Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
8Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
10Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
11Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
12Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
13Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
14Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
15Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
16Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1

Azzurri d'Italia classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD6pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team4
3Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli4
4Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team4
5Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC2
6David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
7Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad2
8Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team1
9Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli1
10Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1
11Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1

Fuga Pinarello classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto219pts
2Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team205
3Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack193
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team193
5Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto185
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team169
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox156
8Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox127
9Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto127
10Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team127
11Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli110
12Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto15
13Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team15
14Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack15
15Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team15
16Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD15
17Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone15
18Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli15
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team11
20Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team10
21Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo9
22Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team9
23Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli9
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team9

Most combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD11pts
2Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
4Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
5Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
6Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli6
7Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team5
9Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto5
10Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard5
11Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
12Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC5
13David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad5
15Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team4
16Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli4
17Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD4
18Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
19Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox4
20Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard3
21Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team3
22Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team3
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling3
24Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
25Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox3
26Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale3
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli2
28Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team2
29Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo2
30Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
31Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD2
32Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team2
33Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale2
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD1
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana1
37Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale1
38Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1
39Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack1
40Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team1

Fair play classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rabobank Cycling Team
2HTC - Highroad
3Movistar Team
4Liquigas - Cannondale
5Lampre - ISD
6Saxo Bank Sungard
7Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
8Geox - TMC
9Quickstep Cycling Team
10Vacansoleil DCM Pro C.Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Katusha Team
13Acqua & Sapone
14Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
15Colnago - CSF Inox
16Team Radioshack
17Team Garmin - Cervelo5pts
18Pro Team Astana10
19Ag2R La Mondiale10
20Sky Procycling25
21Omega Pharma - Lotto25
22Euskaltel - Euskadi100

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20:15:40
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC0:00:15
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:22
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana0:00:24
5Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
6Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:00:31
7Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:44
8Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:46
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC0:01:17
10Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:45
11Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:05:07
12Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC0:05:35
13Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:05:39
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:06:34
15Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone0:08:37
16Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:45
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:11:18
18Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:11:43
19Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack0:11:47
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:12:02
21Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:14:07
22Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:13
23Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:17:46
24Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:18:12
25Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:22
26Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:34
27Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:37
28Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:52
29Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:21:57
30Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:24:37
31Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:24:53
32Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:56
33Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack0:27:17
34Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team0:27:25
35Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:30
36Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:34:58
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:35:34
38Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team0:36:04
39Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:44
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:44:45
41Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:44:55
42Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
43Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:45:51
44Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:42

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team60:04:23
2Pro Team Astana0:00:18
3Geox-TMC0:00:34
4Sky Procycling0:00:59
5Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:16
6Androni Giocattoli0:01:38
7Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:47
8HTC-Highroad0:02:16
9AG2R La Mondiale0:02:32
10Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:28
11Acqua & Sapone0:04:13
12Quickstep Cycling Team0:05:20
13Katusha Team0:05:22
14Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:01
15Lampre - ISD0:06:11
16Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:51
17Saxo Bank Sungard0:11:41
18Team RadioShack0:14:25
19Omega Pharma-Lotto0:15:09
20Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:08
21BMC Racing Team0:19:07
22Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:21:32

Super teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Cervelo104pts
2Lampre - ISD94
3Androni Giocattoli93
4Movistar Team78
5Rabobank Cycling Team65
6HTC-Highroad55
7Sky Procycling52
8Acqua & Sapone48
9Katusha Team47
10Liquigas-Cannondale46
11Quickstep Cycling Team44
12AG2R La Mondiale40
13Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team38
14Colnago - CSF Inox35
15Team RadioShack32
16Geox-TMC31
17Pro Team Astana30
18Saxo Bank Sungard27
19Omega Pharma-Lotto23
20BMC Racing Team18
21Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli17
22Euskaltel-Euskadi2

