Ventoso sprints to stage win in Fiuggi
Weening remains in maglia rosa
Slumped on the ground after the finish, Spanish sprinter Francisco Ventoso earned the biggest victory of his career when he took out the sixth stage of this year's Giro d'Italia in Fiuggi, beating points classification leader Alessandro Petacchi at the end of another long day in the saddle.
"It was very, very long and very, very hard...I'm happy to beat Petacchi, who rode well today," said Ventoso immediately after the stage. "In the final 1,500 metres, when we could see the break, we knew there was an opportunity [for the win].
"I took a win in Australia [at the Tour Down Under - ed] when we had a new sponsor and now I took another win for the team."
Ventoso benefited from stellar work by his Movistar teammates, who helped him take advantage of that opportunity and make the selection on the selective final climb to the finish.
The sprint for the line was made more difficult by the ascending closing kilometres, which Petacchi recognized as making the difference between him winning and taking bridesmaid honours for the day.
A surprise packet in the finale was Danilo Di Luca, the Katusha rider kicking hard in the last 500 metres, but it wasn't to be his day - that honour went to Ventoso, who recently turned 29 and remains in great form after taking out two stages at the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon last month.
On a rolling, 'medium mountain' stage, Pieter Weening's Rabobank teammates did enough to keep their man in the maglia rosa for another day whilst Petacchi's performance in the finale ensured he holds onto the points classification lead.
Another day, another classic...
The 216km journey was another day inspired by the Classics - in terms of distance, anyway - and after yesterday's heroics on the strade bianche there was a desire from the peloton to avoid any undue risks and make it through the stage with safety as the priority.
The course boasted only one categorized climb, to Soriano Nel Cimino, but the sting in the tail came in the last 11km, which rose to 616m; it was decisive in the finish and eliminated several sprinters from contention such as Mark Cavendish, who was dropped within the final 50km.
Seeing the opportunity to spend a solid day off the front, Jussi Veikkanen (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacked after nine kilometres and was joined by Kristof Vandewalle (Quick Step), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack), Sacha Modolo (Colnago-CSF Inox) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil-DCM).
With a maximum advantage of six minutes on such a long day, it appeared a formality that the escapees would find themselves enveloped by the bunch in the final 30km but in reality the peloton left it a lot later than that to bring back the day's early break.
When Modolo was dropped on a climb with 43km remaining the break was holding onto a gap of 2:50 and seemingly done for, although as the quartet passed 25km to go until Fiuggi and the gap remained at 2:30 - with almost two kilometers separating the two groups on the road - maybe there was some hope.
Modolo was reabsorbed by the decimated bunch as it clocked up 194.5km in the saddle and Farnese Vini stepped on the gas, resulting in a rapidly-decreasing advantage for the break, which hovered just over 90 seconds with 20km to race.
Veikkanen was the next to go, finding the going too tough, leaving a leading trio to fight it out. That was Stefano Pirazzi's cue to try his hand at being the hero but his ill-fated attack made no sense and he dangled out within sight of the peloton for the better part of 10km.
Time for a selection
As the break hit the climb in the final 10km the gap had dropped to 48 seconds, with 500 meters separating the leaders from a hard-charging chase group. It was time to say good night to Veuchelen two kilometers later, the Belgian suffering on the finishing slopes, while Popovych found himself wrapped in the wings of the chase.
And the climb to Fiuggi was proving surprisingly selective amongst the pursuers as hitherto maglia rosa David Millar kicked hard - his attack was short-lived however, while Robert Kiserlovski (Astana) showed why he's a name on everybody's lips with an offensive sortie, followed by HTC-Highroad's Frantisek Rabon.
One-out attacks were all well and good but Vandewalle remained the man to beat - this spurred on Millar to try to bridge across to the Belgian again but as the front of the race passed 1,500 meters to go in the 216km day it was game over for the Quick Stepper.
Despite Di Luca's heroics in the final 500 metres the finale essentially came down to a showdown between Petacchi and Ventoso, after Lampre-ISD teammate Danilo Hondo had led-out the former, only for the Italian veteran to fade in the last 20 meters and the latter to hold for a memorable and well-deserved win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:15:39
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|10
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|12
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|13
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|17
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|18
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|20
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|21
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|22
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|29
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|30
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|31
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|33
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|34
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|35
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|36
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|38
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|39
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|40
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|41
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|42
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|43
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|44
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|46
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|47
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|48
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|49
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|50
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|52
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|53
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|54
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|55
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|56
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|57
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|59
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|60
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|61
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|62
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|63
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|64
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|65
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|66
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|67
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|68
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|69
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|71
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|72
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|73
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|74
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|75
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|76
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|77
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|78
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|79
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|81
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|82
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|84
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|85
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|86
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|87
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|88
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|90
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:00:29
|91
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:34
|92
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|93
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|94
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:43
|95
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|96
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|97
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|98
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:57
|100
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:03
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|102
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:13
|104
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|105
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|106
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:54
|107
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:03:26
|108
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|110
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:05:05
|111
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|112
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|113
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|115
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|117
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|118
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|119
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|120
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|121
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|122
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|123
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|124
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|125
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|128
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|129
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|130
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|134
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:06:23
|135
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|136
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|137
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|138
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|139
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|140
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|141
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|142
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|143
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|144
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|145
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|146
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|147
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|148
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|149
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|150
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|151
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|152
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|153
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|154
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|155
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|157
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|158
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|159
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|160
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|161
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|162
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|163
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:10:16
|164
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|165
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|166
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|167
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|169
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|170
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|171
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:13:39
|172
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|173
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|174
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|175
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|176
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|177
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|178
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:29
|180
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|181
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|182
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|183
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|184
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|185
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|186
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|187
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|188
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|189
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|190
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|191
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|192
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|193
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|194
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:17:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|20
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|4
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|12
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|7
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|10
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|11
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|12
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|5
|14
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|15
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|16
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|19
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|20
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|21
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|pts
|2
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|3
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|3
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|193
|4
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|5
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|5
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|5
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|6
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|8
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|2
|9
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|11
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|15:46:57
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|4
|Acqua & Sapone
|5
|Geox-TMC
|6
|Katusha Team
|7
|Pro Team Astana
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Sky Procycling
|14
|AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Team RadioShack
|17
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|20
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:54
|21
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:05
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|39
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|34
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|26
|4
|Acqua & Sapone
|21
|5
|Katusha Team
|17
|6
|Sky Procycling
|16
|7
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|14
|8
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|9
|Pro Team Astana
|12
|10
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|12
|Geox-TMC
|4
|13
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|2
|14
|HTC-Highroad
|1
|15
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|21
|Team RadioShack
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20:15:12
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:02
|3
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:00:05
|5
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|7
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:26
|8
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|9
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:00:30
|10
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:33
|11
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|0:00:39
|12
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:40
|13
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:43
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|15
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:00:51
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:52
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:00:55
|21
|Sergio Pardilla Belllón (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:57
|22
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|23
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:59
|24
|Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:01
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|26
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:01:06
|27
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:09
|28
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|29
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:14
|31
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:15
|32
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|33
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:21
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:01:26
|35
|Dario David Cioni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:29
|36
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:38
|37
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:39
|38
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:41
|39
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:42
|40
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:45
|41
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:57
|42
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|43
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:01:59
|44
|Carlos Sastre Candil (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:02:08
|45
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:16
|46
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|0:02:57
|47
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:02
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:03:07
|49
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:13
|50
|Massimo Codol (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:04
|51
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|52
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:27
|53
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:04:29
|54
|Vladimir Miholjevic (Cro) Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:44
|55
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:04:53
|56
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:09
|57
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:35
|58
|José Rujano Guillen (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:49
|59
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:05:50
|60
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:06:03
|61
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|62
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:06:07
|63
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:02
|64
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:16
|65
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:07:56
|66
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|0:07:58
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:08:01
|68
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team RadioShack
|0:08:07
|69
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:24
|70
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:09:05
|71
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:09:24
|72
|Juan Horrach Rippoll (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:10:25
|73
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:26
|74
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|0:10:40
|75
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:56
|76
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:07
|77
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:11
|78
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:11:13
|79
|Carlos José Ochoa (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|80
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:11:17
|81
|Andrea Noe (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:11:41
|82
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|83
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:11
|84
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:12:15
|85
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:20
|86
|Luca Mazzanti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:22
|87
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Sky Procycling
|0:12:24
|88
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:12:30
|89
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:12:53
|90
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:05
|91
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:13:11
|92
|Sylvester Szmyd (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:21
|93
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:35
|94
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:13:36
|95
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:14:00
|96
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:32
|97
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:35
|98
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:15:18
|99
|Jorge Azanza Soto (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:15:25
|100
|Jesús Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:15:47
|101
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|102
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:16:05
|103
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar Team
|0:16:17
|104
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:20
|105
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:16:35
|106
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:16:56
|107
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:21
|108
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:41
|109
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:18:14
|110
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:22
|111
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Movistar Team
|0:18:28
|112
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:18:32
|113
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:40
|114
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:11
|115
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:14
|116
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|117
|Josep Jufre Pou (Spa) Pro Team Astana
|0:19:31
|118
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:39
|119
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:19:45
|120
|Richie Porte (Aus) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:19:47
|121
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:50
|122
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:02
|123
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:20:16
|124
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:20:32
|125
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:20:52
|126
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:54
|127
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:55
|128
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:05
|129
|Gorazd Stangelj (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|0:21:43
|130
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:45
|131
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:21:56
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:22:06
|133
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:22:20
|134
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:25
|135
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:22:30
|136
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:05
|137
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:23:16
|138
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team RadioShack
|0:23:58
|139
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:22
|140
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:24:55
|141
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:25:03
|142
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:25:05
|143
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:25:21
|144
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:25:24
|145
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:49
|146
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:00
|147
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:28
|148
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|149
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:27:31
|150
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:42
|151
|Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:27:44
|152
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:27:45
|153
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:50
|154
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:53
|155
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) HTC-Highroad
|0:28:09
|156
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:28:38
|157
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:29:17
|158
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:53
|159
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:58
|160
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:30:09
|161
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:30:29
|162
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|163
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:41
|164
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:30:47
|165
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:32:20
|166
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:28
|167
|Manuel Antonio Leal Cardoso (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:32:33
|168
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:29
|169
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:34:20
|170
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:34:38
|171
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:34:57
|172
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:35:09
|173
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:35:26
|174
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Team RadioShack
|0:35:31
|175
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:35:51
|176
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:02
|177
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:32
|178
|Claudio Corioni (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|0:38:44
|179
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:41:33
|180
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:41:55
|181
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:42:57
|182
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:00
|183
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:43:04
|184
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:43:38
|185
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:12
|186
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:45:13
|187
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:45:23
|188
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|189
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|190
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|0:45:30
|191
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:46:19
|192
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:47:00
|193
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:10
|194
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:52:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|pts
|2
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|35
|3
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|30
|4
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|27
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|7
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|22
|8
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|20
|9
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|20
|10
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|20
|11
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|13
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|16
|14
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|15
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|14
|16
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|14
|17
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|13
|18
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|19
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|20
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|22
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|11
|23
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|24
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|10
|25
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|26
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|9
|27
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|28
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|29
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|30
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|31
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|32
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team RadioShack
|8
|33
|Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|7
|34
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|7
|35
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|7
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|6
|37
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|38
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|6
|39
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|40
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|41
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|5
|42
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|4
|43
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|4
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|4
|45
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|4
|46
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|47
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|3
|48
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|49
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|3
|50
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|3
|51
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|52
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|53
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|54
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|55
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|56
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|57
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|58
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|59
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|3
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|3
|5
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|6
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|9
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|10
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|11
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|2
|12
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|13
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|1
|14
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Saxo Bank Sungard
|1
|15
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|16
|Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|17
|Filippo Savini (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|18
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|3
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|4
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|5
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|6
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|7
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|8
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|10
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|11
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|12
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|13
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|14
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|16
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|17
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|6
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|4
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|5
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|2
|6
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|7
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|2
|8
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|9
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|10
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1
|11
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|219
|pts
|2
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|205
|3
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|193
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|193
|5
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|185
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|169
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|156
|8
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|127
|9
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|127
|10
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|127
|11
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|12
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|15
|13
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Quickstep Cycling Team
|15
|14
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|15
|15
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|16
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|17
|Ruggero Marzoli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|15
|18
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|20
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|21
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|9
|22
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|23
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|9
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|11
|pts
|2
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|4
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|5
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|7
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|5
|10
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Saxo Bank Sungard
|5
|11
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|12
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|5
|13
|David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|5
|15
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|16
|Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|4
|17
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|18
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|19
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|20
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Saxo Bank Sungard
|3
|21
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Katusha Team
|3
|22
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Katusha Team
|3
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|3
|24
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|25
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|3
|26
|Tiziano Dall'Antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|2
|28
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|2
|29
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|2
|30
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|31
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|2
|32
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|1
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|1
|37
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|1
|38
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Team RadioShack
|1
|40
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|HTC - Highroad
|3
|Movistar Team
|4
|Liquigas - Cannondale
|5
|Lampre - ISD
|6
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|7
|Androni Giocattoli - C.I.P.I.
|8
|Geox - TMC
|9
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|10
|Vacansoleil DCM Pro C.Team
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Katusha Team
|13
|Acqua & Sapone
|14
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|15
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|16
|Team Radioshack
|17
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|5
|pts
|18
|Pro Team Astana
|10
|19
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|10
|20
|Sky Procycling
|25
|21
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|25
|22
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20:15:40
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Geox-TMC
|0:00:15
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:24
|5
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Pro Team Astana
|6
|Francesco Masciarelli (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:31
|7
|Kevin Seeldraeyers (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|8
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:46
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:01:17
|10
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:45
|11
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:05:07
|12
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Geox-TMC
|0:05:35
|13
|Carlos Alberto Betancourt Gomez (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:05:39
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:34
|15
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Acqua & Sapone
|0:08:37
|16
|Peter Stetina (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:45
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:11:18
|18
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:11:43
|19
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Team RadioShack
|0:11:47
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:12:02
|21
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:14:07
|22
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:13
|23
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:17:46
|24
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|25
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:22
|26
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:34
|27
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:37
|28
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:52
|29
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:21:57
|30
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:24:37
|31
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:24:53
|32
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:56
|33
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:27:17
|34
|Chad Beyer (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:27:25
|35
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:30
|36
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:34:58
|37
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:35:34
|38
|Chris Butler (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:36:04
|39
|Miguel Minguez Ayala (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:44
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:44:45
|41
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:44:55
|42
|Elia Favilli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|43
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:45:51
|44
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|60:04:23
|2
|Pro Team Astana
|0:00:18
|3
|Geox-TMC
|0:00:34
|4
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:59
|5
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:16
|6
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:38
|7
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:47
|8
|HTC-Highroad
|0:02:16
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:32
|10
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|11
|Acqua & Sapone
|0:04:13
|12
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:05:22
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:01
|15
|Lampre - ISD
|0:06:11
|16
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:51
|17
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|0:11:41
|18
|Team RadioShack
|0:14:25
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:15:09
|20
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:08
|21
|BMC Racing Team
|0:19:07
|22
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Cervelo
|104
|pts
|2
|Lampre - ISD
|94
|3
|Androni Giocattoli
|93
|4
|Movistar Team
|78
|5
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|65
|6
|HTC-Highroad
|55
|7
|Sky Procycling
|52
|8
|Acqua & Sapone
|48
|9
|Katusha Team
|47
|10
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|46
|11
|Quickstep Cycling Team
|44
|12
|AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|13
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|14
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|15
|Team RadioShack
|32
|16
|Geox-TMC
|31
|17
|Pro Team Astana
|30
|18
|Saxo Bank Sungard
|27
|19
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|23
|20
|BMC Racing Team
|18
|21
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|17
|22
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy